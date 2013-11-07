November Wine Club

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Uncategorized

November Wine Club

7 November 2013

4:00 AM

7 November 2013

4:00 AM

As a highly trained economist I know the rule: you can tell how fast a recession is lifting by the start of Christmas. This year it began three months early, with the arrival of Heston Blumenthal’s Hidden Orange Christmas pudding in Waitrose. Last month the first gift guides began to flutter from the weekend papers. So this Yuletide offer from Corney & -Barrow seems almost too late. I do hope you find that seven weeks gives enough time.

It features wines to see you through jolly parties, Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, plus superb bottles for the big meal. Prices are discounted by 5 per cent, and the Brett-Smith Indulgence, named after the Corney & Barrow honcho Adam Brett-Smith, brings a further £6 off per case if you buy three or more cases, or just two cases within the M25. This is why we cunningly offer Corney & Barrow’s house white (1) and house red (5) which cost only £6.60 a bottle (or £6.10 with the Indulgence), in the hopes that you will want to beef up your order and make the saving. Both wines are made under the strict supervision of Corney & Barrow’s buyers who make sure the standard is up to that demanded by a firm with the royal warrant. The white is crisp and lemony with plenty of fruit. The red is a blend of three grapes and is soft yet full-bodied.

Our first new white is from the Famatina Valley, one of the more obscure wine regions of Argentina. The Dominio de Toyo 2012 (2) is made from Torrontes, a grape which can be slightly weedy and sherbety, but here is sophisticated and rounded with lovely bright floral flavours. At £7.36 it’s just right for heart-gladdening parties.

[Alt-Text]


I never tire of saying how careful you have to be with Chablis, or of repeating my golden rule: never buy it in a restaurant with a wipe-clean menu. The difference between the good stuff and the rest is just too great. But this 2012 from Vincent Dampt (3) is a perfect example of a fine, flavoursome Chablis, with the flintiness balancing the creaminess of the fruit. Lovely with seafood, and a great appetite-whetting aperitif. £13.26.

Now what Adam Brett-Smith calls the cheapest fine wine in the world. It is  Mâcon-Verzé Domaines Leflaive 2010 (4) from what used to be the poor relation of Burgundy but which now, thanks to modern techniques, produces wine as good as more famous names, and with a considerable capacity to age. We drank a 2008 the other day and it was gorgeous. At £18.95 it’s quite a bargain.

Now our reds. Spectator readers have bought the Domaine de Saissac Cabernet Sauvignon (6) from the Pays d’Oc in great quantities in the past. Small wonder: it is a truly delicious, smooth, powerfully flavoured, easy-drinking, knock-it-back and stick your glass out for some more type of wine. Again, at only £7.55, perfect for parties.

It is amazing how many vineyards around the world are now making Pinot Noir — a difficult grape, but one which can produce amazing results. This 2012 reserva from the Viña Mar estate in Casablanca, Chile (7), is a prime example of what can be done, in this case for under a tenner. Warm and silky with spicy flavours, it would go perfectly with lamb or duck. Decant it beforehand, and your guests may well think they’re getting an echt Burgundy. Amazing value at £9.97.

As is our final choice, Corney & Barrow’s own Pomerol 2011 (8). This is made by the Moueix family, who create Pétrus, and it is leftover production from their other -Pomerol estates, including some of the greatest names in claret. Supple and luscious, deep, dark yet with a powerful bouquet, this is a wine that is drinking marvellously now, but will improve for years. At £17.05 a snip to go with your turkey or goose.

This offer is now closed. To see our current offers click here or call 020 7265 2470.

All prices are correct at time of publication, but we may alter prices at any time for any reason.

Give something clever this Christmas – a year’s subscription to The Spectator for just £75. And we’ll give you a free bottle of champagne. click here.

You might also like

(Photo: The Art Archive/Anthony Stewart / NGS)

The thrill of the (postmodern neo-Victorian) chase
portrait-9

Portrait of the week
bridge

Bridge
cover_aus_091113_landscape

Cover 9 November 2013 AU
(Photo: Getty)

Now the economy is recovering, is it a good idea to buy Poundland shares?
Wiki

Rory Sutherland: How to improve journey times without HS2
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

santa-1

How Santa Claus ate Father Christmas

Rotten Borough Reform

Lesson of 2016: if you address people's concerns, "populism" goes away

xmascoghlan

The muddy, bloody origins of a treasured Christmas Eve ritual

xmasrobots

Will our love affair with robots land us in the Natural History Museum?

Cartoons

‘Six-inch blade… easily concealable…’
‘Six-inch blade… easily concealable…’
‘How do we know they’re not fake tidings?’
‘How do we know they’re not fake tidings?’
‘It won’t work — he’s still going to be President.’
‘It won’t work — he’s still going to be President.’
‘Wise men? But we’ve had enough of experts.’
‘Wise men? But we’ve had enough of experts.’
The Charge of the Light Brigade
The Charge of the Light Brigade
consent
‘Jungle balls, jungle balls...’
‘Jungle balls, jungle balls...’
‘Well, I think this looks perfect.’
‘Well, I think this looks perfect.’
‘I’ve no idea what it is either, but it was less than half price!’
‘I’ve no idea what it is either, but it was less than half price!’
‘Have you had a carrot job?’
‘Have you had a carrot job?’
sledge
‘And have you been a good boy or girl or gender non-specific?’
‘And have you been a good boy or girl or gender non-specific?’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close