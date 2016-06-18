The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Features

Trump’s train wreck: how the Donald is derailing his own campaign

He won the Republican nomination by insulting the Republicans; now he can’t stop

Freddy-Gray_240x294px
Trump on tour
Trump on tour

18 June 2016

9:00 AM

18 June 2016

9:00 AM

If you think the Conservative party is in a bad way over Europe, spare a thought for the Republicans of Washington DC. Their presidential candidate is Donald Trump, and he’s a nightmare. The party can’t stand him, he can’t stand the party, and somehow they’re supposed to win an election together. The omens don’t look good.

Even the influential Republicans who wish Trump well — and there aren’t many — can’t figure out how to get along with him. ‘I just have no idea how you get an idea into Trumpland,’ says Grover Norquist of Americans for Tax Reform, who is known as ‘the most powerful conservative in DC’. He adds, ‘In any campaign, the circle of trust shrinks as the campaign goes on. At this stage, Trump’s circle appears already to be very small. It is certainly opaque.’ One younger Republican puts it more bluntly: ‘Trump’s campaign is, like, so random! I mean who are they? And how is anyone supposed to work with them?’

The spectacular amateurism of the Trump campaign — and its undeniable success — distresses professional right-wingers. It threatens their livelihoods and triggers their snobbery. Whereas Clinton has a campaign staff of about 800, Trump has less than 100, and nobody who’s anybody has a clue who they are. Strategists and party loyalists mutter that, before he decided to Make America Great Again, Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s now notorious campaign manager, was running a branch of Quiznos, the fast-food joint. ‘Well, he’s running your party now,’ snaps back Daniel McCarthy, the independent-minded editor of the American Conservative.

The worst part, for elite Republicans, is that they know how beatable Hillary Clinton is. She’s only just won her fight for the Democratic nomination against that kooky 74-year-old socialist Bernie Sanders. People don’t like her. If the Grand Old Party could establish a modus operandi with the Trump campaign, the 2016 election could be theirs.

But members of the Republican National Committee find Trump so objectionable that they would rather not help him, and some of its officials have quit in disgust. A couple of Washington-based analysts who have worked for the Republicans tell me that RNC staff have set up separate departments to make sure the Trump campaign cannot access parts of their database. The worry is that The Donald will end up using their email lists to target customers for his businesses. Wouldn’t that be illegal, I ask. ‘Yeah, but would Trump care?’

Nothing is as it should be. The presumptive nominee is meant to become de facto leader of the party. But does Trump even want to run something he obviously despises? He’s still in wrecking-ball mode; the maverick outsider who tells the Republicans what losers they are even as he urges the party to unite behind him. He is not willing to play nice.

Take his latest exchange with Mitt Romney, the party’s last nominee. At the weekend, Romney suggested Trump’s takeover of his party was ‘breaking his heart’. Did The Donald empathise? Did he heck! He called Romney a ‘choker’ and added, ‘He ought to go into retirement… he’s wasting a lot of people’s time.’ Trump was also asked if he thought Jeb Bush, who in December was still favourite to be the Republican nominee, would back him. ‘Who the hell cares?’ he answered.

Republicans had thought that, having secured the nomination, Trump would transmogrify. Out would go the apocalyptic narcissist; in would come Donald the dealmaker.

[Alt-Text]


That wasn’t just wishful thinking. Trump showed signs that he might turn into a more conventional — or at least less crazy — candidate. He hired Rick Wiley, a veteran party operator, as his national political director, to ease his relationships on Capitol Hill. He even used a teleprompter to make a speech, having spent months lambasting politicians for doing exactly that. Perhaps he’d listened to Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, who had told him that, in order to sound presidential, he should ‘use a script more often’.

Trump also made friendly overtures to-wards the Republican top brass. He rang Paul Ryan, speaker of the House of Representatives, and the two men had what Trump called a ‘very conciliatory’ conversation.

The Republicans, for their part, began to melt under the sudden glow of the Orange One’s geniality. In the course of a few days, Ryan went from being ‘just not ready’ to endorse Trump to saying that a President Trump would ‘improve people’s lives’. Various other grandees began backing him, too. Trump would tweet back his appreciation. The opportunistic old dog Newt Gingrich, clearly angling for a vice-presidential nomination, went so far as to compare Trump to Reagan. It would all have been quite sweet had it not been so disgusting.

Then, on 8 June, Clinton wrapped up the nomination, and the formidable Democratic electoral machine clicked into gear. President Obama promised to tour the country to support her campaign. Even Bernie Sanders vowed to ‘work as hard as he can to make sure that Donald Trump does not become president’. The fear among establishment Democrats, and the hope among the Trumpists, had been that Sanders supporters were more anti-establishment than pro-progressive. They would plump for an outsider like Trump ahead of Clinton, the ultimate insider. But now it seems certain that a majority of even Bernie’s more radical fans will hold their nose and vote for the ‘neo-liberal’ Hillary above Trump the ‘neofascist’. At a Sanders rally in Washington last Thursday, I asked people in the crowd if they could bring themselves to vote for Hillary. They all said yes, apart from one young man who insisted he would write ‘Sanders’ on the ballot. ‘Fuck her,’ he said. ‘But I’m not voting Trump.’

Meanwhile, The Donald was going off script. He fired Wiley, reportedly after he fell out with an ally of henchman Lewandow-ski. Trump then attacked a district court judge, Gonzalo Curiel, who is presiding over a lawsuit against Trump University. Trump said that Curiel, because of his Mexican heritage, was biased against him. A fairly mild insult by Trump standards, yet one that proved sufficiently offensive to provoke a media storm. It also drew attention to Trump’s highly dodgy attempt to move into the education business and added to the general impression that The Donald is not just nasty but a bit of a crook.

Pundits everywhere denounced Trump as unpresidential and un–American. Republicans suddenly remembered that Trump was bad news. Paul Ryan, about 24 hours after officially endorsing him, described Trump’s remark as ‘the textbook definition of a racist comment’. Senator Mark Kirk, having declared his support for Trump, withdrew it. ‘Donald Trump does not have the temperament to command our military or our nuclear arsenal,’ he said. Newt Gingrich joined in, calling Trump’s outburst ‘in-excusable’.

Trump refused to apologise or backtrack, because he never does apologise or backtrack. He went on to TV to reiterate his position and ordered his campaign ‘surrogates’ to do the same. ‘Get over it,’ he said to Republicans who were upset, and he fell out publicly with Gingrich.

It’s not all that difficult to see why Trump feels he doesn’t have to conform to the establishment’s idea of what’s acceptable. He became the nominee by doing precisely the opposite. Why should he listen to the people he just thrashed at the ballot?

But that’s Trump’s problem. He won the Republican nomination in large part as a protest candidate against the Republican party. He needs to do something different to win the White House in November. As he never fails to point out, he won more primary votes than any GOP candidate in history. But he neglects to mention that he also had more votes cast against him than any candidate in history. His divisiveness, which helped him against the fissiparous Republicans, will harm him against the more unified Democrats.

Trump’s great strengths are his unpredictability and his viciousness. He keeps the public entertained. His rudeness thrills, and his contempt for the lords of the Republican party delights almost everyone. But his refusal to play the politics game might end up hurting him. The Trump-generated judge furore, for instance, took attention away from two big stories that should have hurt the Democrats. Days earlier, a jobs report had come out showing that in President Obama’s final year, employment had waned. Then the FBI announced that it would expand its investigation into Hillary’s illegal handling of emails. A skilful campaigner would have leapt on these stories. Trump managed to heap all the opprobrium on to himself.

As Grover Norquist says, ‘“Not Hillary” is a strong campaign to run. But whenever you get distracted from “Not Hillary”, you lose focus.’ Norquist is not altogether gloomy about Trump’s prospects. He says there is time for Trump to unite his party. ‘But — how shall I say this? — he needs to learn quickly.’

But does Trump want to learn? Does he even want to be president? Mark Singer, the New Yorker writer and author of Trump and Me, says, ‘Donald Trump is a compulsive liar. The biggest lie of all is that he wants to be president. The circumstantial evidence indicates otherwise. He has a bare-bones campaign organisation, insufficient funds, and an unwillingness to restrain himself from picking ugly, gratuitous fights.’

Singer points out that, three months ago, a disillusioned former communications director recounted how Trump’s original goal had been to finish second in the state-by-state primaries. His campaign is a ‘con’, Singer concludes, an exercise in ego satisfaction or a publicity stunt that took on a life of its own.

In a bar near Capitol Hill, a grumpy Republican operative sees the question differently: ‘Asking if Trump wants to be president implies a consistency of wants, which in Trump’s case is distinctly lacking.’

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , ,

You might also like

Show comments
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeXqtzusIU0 Callipygian

    He’s derailing his campaign? You had this from God? Nothing that creep says or does seems to stop him. As a Republican, I have NO ONE to vote for. And this is after TWO TERMS of that absolute pr*ck, Obama!

    • fgordon

      We feel your pain. We have Cameron on one side and Corbyn on the other!

      • greencoat

        Yes – but then we’ve also got Nigel the Game Changer.

        • fgordon

          I’m not going to lie, I’m not a fan of Farage (and not for the reasons witless bile-spewers give on a regular basis), but UKIP’s impact on politics cannot be denied. I just hope the painful free speech-stifling Left in this country don’t kill what little liberty we have left and move the goalposts before the game becomes unwinnable for them.

      • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeXqtzusIU0 Callipygian

        I’d rather Cameron than any of THIS shower!

        • goodsoldier

          You clearly have little knowledge of Cameron. He is a liar and a traitor.

    • Andy from Beaverton

      You may have no one to vote for, but you have Hillary to vote against. The world can’t survive another Obama term.

      • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeXqtzusIU0 Callipygian

        That’s what we’ll get — and worse — if Trump wins.

    • goodsoldier

      Vote for him, you silly, squeemish man. You will soon love him and will see that he can get things done.

      • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeXqtzusIU0 Callipygian

        Well for one thing I’m a woman. And I’m also NeverTrump.

        • goodsoldier

          You are too genteel for your own good. Real class.

    • Bonski

      Then PLEASE recognize this profound wisdom from Pat Condell, and vote AGAINST the total-corrupt, dishonest and cynical (Benghazi for starters) Hillary.
      https://youtu.be/GjYLWadz5Yc

    • Liberal

      Then vote not as a “Republican” but as an American. You have a nation to conserve (if you’re any sort of conservative, that is), which is more than can be said for Britain now, and whatever is wrong with Trump (there’s plenty), he’s the only one in the running who’s going to help you do that.

      Immigration and foreign policy are urgent concerns, these are the prime concerns of federal (as opposed to state) government, and they are where a Trump presidency is going to make a difference. You need to control America’s demographics, or she is doomed. You need to fix America’s foreign policy, or she is doomed. If you don’t deal with immigration, two terms from now the G.O.P. will be completely unelectable. If you don’t deal with foreign policy, two terms from now no amount of good domestic policy will secure America’s future. Get on the ball.

      Maybe Trump is an incompetent, untrustworthy buffoon. Maybe he is a cynical, self-serving egomaniac. But politics is full of those people. The difference is that Trump is turning attention to urgent issues that the rest of the clowns and parasites have been encouraging people to ignore. Perhaps his policies won’t get off the ground, or will only to come crashing down. But worst-case Trump is a failed attempt to fix these problems – and this is still better than what Clinton, who will actively open the borders and bend over for China, has to offer.

      You do have someone to vote for. Vote for Trump.

      • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeXqtzusIU0 Callipygian

        I’m NeverTrump.

        • Liberal

          You’re shooting yourself in the foot, is all.

          Again, look at the worst-case scenario:
          Maybe Trump won’t hold his promises on the wall or on the Mohammedan moratorium or anything else, for instance. Maybe protest by the public and action elsewhere in the government won’t get those promises fulfilled. Then you’ve had a useless presidency – but still preferable to an actively harmful one, which is what you’re guaranteed to get with anyone else now.

          I’m not worried about anyone being “seduced” – I have openly admitted that Trump might be “an incompetent, untrustworthy buffoon” or “a cynical, self-serving egomaniac”, and also decided that he’s a good option anyway. If people are “fooled” by the best of a bad bunch, better than that they be fooled by the others. Personally I’m much further to the right than is he or was anyone else in the Republican pool of candidates, anyway, so if the general public is at risk of “seduction” then in my case it could only make me moderate.

          It comes down to this:
          Look what is happening to your country. See how long things have been going this way. Look what is happening to the world. Trump identifies some (though not all, and sometimes not even the right) problems. Others deliberately and knowingly identify the wrong problems, or deny that there are problems. Trump gives you a better shot at getting things back on track.

      • Molly NYC

        Dear God, what a naive, uninformed belief.

        President Obama has deported more illegal immigrants than any president, ever, and the Ds have consistently pressed for immigration reform–which the Republicans have consistently blocked.

        So objectively, the Democrats–including Hillary–are much more on top of this issue than the Republicans.

        But if—as with Trump and most of his supporters–the only aspect of immigration that you truly care about is that it offers you yet another excuse for race-baiting, then policies that actually get things done in this area aren’t relevant to you, now are they?

        Oh, and as much as you apologists fo9r GOP like to promote this “no true American” baloney, the facts are that Black Americans are Americans, Latino Americans are Americans, American women are Americans, Americans with university degrees are Americans, Americans who live on the coasts or in big cities or in blue states are Americans, Americans under 30 are Americans, American Muslims, American Jews, American Catholics and American nonbelievers are Americans, American schoolteachers are Americans, Americans who work in the entertainment business are Americans, Americans who work in journalism are Americans,and Americans who vote for Democrats are Americans.
        And most of them aren’t dumb enough–or sufficiently hate-filled towards America–to vote for Trump..

        • Liberal

          Will the woman build the wall or ban Mohammedans? Has the Negro done either? You’re as dishonest as you are stupid.

          But who said anything about being a G.O.P. apologist? If I’m anything I’m a reluctant Tory (and before you shriek, neither the colonial type, nor the David Cameron type). The G.O.P. is a disgrace, which makes its lasting popularity with upstanding Americans all the more disappointing.

          Suffice to say that you are wrong about who is an American. America is a country for Whites – founded by them, built by them, and if not for the efforts of political nasties (I suppose you would number among them, and proudly), it would still be almost exclusively populated, not to mention ruled, by them. An America that cannot understand race in a pragmatic way, will soon enough be America in name only (though the argument could well be made that it is past that point already). Corollary to this is that any man, even if a White American, who would do the nation harm by his politics or by his conduct, is an enemy to America – and might as well have revoked his status as a real American. Now that you’ve brought my attention to the matter, I do wonder how things would have gone if not for that great crime, woman suffrage.

          • Molly NYC

            Actually, I’m as white as they come without lapsing into genuine albinism, and my genealogy qualifies me for the DAR.
            Unlike you, however, I’m not so devoid of self-awareness as to believe the above is an accomplishment in itself.
            Of course, I can’t know what goobers you hang out with, who have evidently given you with the impression that being openly racist is amusing, refreshing or daring.
            But I do know that, for all your pretentiousness, it’s a belief held by none but mental midgets for the last half-century.
            So go ahead –dig yourself into the dustbin of history.
            And get used to the phrase “Madam President”–as decided by a landslide majority of real Americans.

          • Liberal

            And here you trot out the tired old line about taking credit for the achievement of others. I’ve done no such thing. What concerns me is the preservation of my people and our culture; after all, it is a race and a civilisation that has produced so much truth, goodness and beauty. No part of this sentiment can be taken for a claim that in me resides the merit of those men. Such is an absurdity. But to let the legacy of our great antecedents fall in to disrepair, let alone be plundered by savages, is to dance and to spit upon their graves. Have you no decency?

            Regarding the notion of the woman as your President – we’ve already had worse in many countries, my own included. Why, at this very moment, Odoacer rules in London – just last month, he proclaimed, “I am Rome.”

            I see just the same sort of vicious triumphalism in your posts. What you, and it must be said, too, so many of your comrades, fail to appreciate, is that recent history is little more than a rebellion against the natural order. No crime goes forever unpunished, and all across the Western world, it seems your time is coming. These are exciting days indeed.

  • A real liberal

    Another arrogant wise man predicting failure for Trump.

  • Norton Folgate

    I think poor Donald is just spreading himself too thin… http://bit.ly/1Orxl3F

  • abrogard

    the article is as thin as it makes out trump’s campaign/platform/attitude to be. just another journalist’s meet-the-deadline piece

    • Marshal Phillips

      The latest polls now show Trump losing badly to Hillary Clinton.

  • mohdanga

    test

  • mohdanga

    If Republicans would adopt policies that the American right is clamouring for, maybe another candidate would have succeeded. Instead, they are for more immigration, “immigration reform” ie amnesty, more diluting of the US with foreign culture, more pandering to PC think, etc.

    • Marshal Phillips

      The GOP base would rather hear Trump talk about building a wall to keep the Mexicans out etc, but the American voters don’t support that.

      • mohdanga

        Evidence that Americans don’t support a wall to keep illegal immigrants (ie lawbreakers) out? Maybe dopey lefties and Democrats who want an ever increasing supply of Democrat voters agree with having their country turn into a 3rd world cesspool, but the average American who is funding this idiocy might have a different opinion.

        • Marshal Phillips

          Trump began his campaign with promise to build a wall and continues to say he will do it and bar Muslims.
          Bloomberg Poll released Tues gives Hillary a 12-point lead over Trump among likely voters; Washington Post/ABC News survey: 7 in 10 Americans have highly unfavorable view of Trump.

          • Marshal Phillips

            The reason illegal migrant workers come to US is because US citizens give them jobs and money.

          • mohdanga

            And yet Trump wasn’t supposed to get past the Iowa caucus!
            Fox News poll shows a 3% difference….
            Again, if leftist Americans want to be subsumed by Muslims and illegal immigrants they’ll vote Clinton. Nothing surprising here given the Democrats favour mass immigration for future voters.
            Letting Muslims into the West has been an outstanding success story, Europe is a classic example of how tolerant and assimilating they are.

          • Marshal Phillips

            When someone registers to vote in US their local Registrar of Voters requires ID. At election time the registrar of voters sends out voter ballot information and where to vote. Studies and surveys of voter fraud haven’t turned up any widespread voter fraud. That’s a myth.

          • mohdanga

            And yet states give illegal immigrants driver’s licences which can be used for ID to vote…ho hum, why should voting be restricted to citizens???http://dailycaller.com/2015/10/13/napolitano-california-to-allow-illegal-immigrants-to-vote-for-the-next-president-video/

          • Marshal Phillips

            In order for someone to register to vote in CA, my home state by the way, a prospective voter would STILL have to be vetted by the county Registrar of Voters in order to be properly registered; a drivers license alone will not get you registered in CA.
            The Registrar of Voters still controls the process. And poll workers check their polls with the list provided to them by the County Registrar of Voters.
            AND if someone lies, perjures themselves, they are subject to fine and imprisonment.
            Voter turnout is very low anyway. Too many voters aren’t even bothering to vote at all.

          • Marshal Phillips

            The CA DMV asks drivers to affirm they are eligible to vote and if the person does not opt out, which they can do with regard to voting, the name goes to the CA Secretary of State for confirmation of citizenship etc.
            A drivers license alone does not give someone a card to vote!

          • goodsoldier

            DMV-Department of Mexican Voters
            You don’t need an ID in practice, only in theory.

          • mightymark

            Presumably there are penalties for voting fraud – there certainly should be. Why should an immigrant (especially perhaps an illegal one) risk those to vote? Is s/he likely to be all that interested in politics of the new country anyway? It hardly seems an obvious priority.

          • mohdanga

            Why would there be penalties?? The sanctuary city bozos and Democrats refuse to enforce immigration laws so voter fraud by illegal immigrants won’t be high on their list of priorities. Illegal immigrants are given drivers licences, they are given hospital and doctor treatments, their children are given scholarships and financial aid in some states (!!), they are given all sorts of other social services. Law enforcement officials are forbidden from asking the immigration status of suspects because it might “infringe their rights”. 400,000 ‘anchor babies’ are born in US hospitals every year to illegal immigrants. Lefties and do gooders are constantly advocating for more rights of citizenship for illegals…it builds their voting base!! A simple Google search will confirm bankruptcies in hospitals and municipalities in California due to the astronomical costs of caring for illegals, and the demand of various groups and politicians demanding voting rights.

          • mightymark

            You refer to “enforcement” which suggests there is something to enforce so presumably there are penalties. I take your point about priorities – but do you take mine?

          • mohdanga

            There are penalties for being in the country illegally, mainly, deportation! These are not being enforced.

          • mightymark

            And this is the point of the argument where in the UK at least, the right blame the left for being “too liberal” re: migrants (or whoever the baddies of the moment are) and the left blame the right for not providing enough money for enforcement. I incline (only incline mind you – the left don’t get off the hook that easily) to the latter argument mainly because I once revived some statutory prosecutions (nothing to do with this subject) where there had been none for many years. The UK government had been criticised in a report for its neglect and money was provided that made prosecutions happen – if my memory is correct – to some effect in terms of deterrence.

          • mohdanga

            There would be more money for enforcement if they just weren’t allowed in and put right on social services!

          • mightymark

            You raised the question of illegal immigration – obviously if it didn’t exist there would be no need to enforce against it. By definition it shouldn’t happen, but it does – and seemingly all over the developed world. You would need to prove that each and every country subject to illegal immigration had a social service system that prostrated itself to the illegals. Can you do that?

          • mohdanga

            Here’s just a small example: “California, facing a budget deficit of $14.4 billion in 2010-2011, is hit with an estimated $21.8 billion in annual expenditures on
            illegal aliens. New York’s $6.8 billion deficit is smaller than its $9.5
            billion in yearly illegal alien costs.” http://www.fairus.org/publications/the-fiscal-burden-of-illegal-immigration-on-united-states-taxpayers

          • mightymark

            Surely you could have found ever so slightly more neutral a source than that!

          • mohdanga

            Why should the source have to be neutral?? The MSM will not touch this story as it would upset the narrative that “illegal immigrants are good for the country”.
            There are 400,000 babies born in the US every year to parents that are illegal immigrants. Wonder who pays the cost of this?

          • goodsoldier

            You don’t need an ID in California.

          • (((Leon Wolfeson)))

            More fantasies in your hates, I see, as you use collectivist blame and try and encourage extremism.

        • (((Leon Wolfeson)))

          So you don’t understand people are not illegal, etc.

          More nonsense from you.

          • mohdanga

            I’ll break into your house, steal your goods, assault your family members, destroy your furniture….I’ll plead not guilty based on the “Leon Defence’ ie. people are not illegal. You are retarded.

          • (((Leon Wolfeson)))

            I’m not defending you and your threats and love of crime. All because I stated a fact.

            “UR RETARDED”

            And you’re a bigot in that way as well, what a surprise!

  • Cobbett

    Since he’s decided to stick his tongue up Israel’s backside who cares what happens to him?

    • Andy from Beaverton

      Would you rather have him support ISIS, Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood like Obama has?

      • Marshal Phillips

        That’s part of Trump’s talking points that Obama is supporting ISIS etc and also why Trump is falling in the latest polls and Obama’s popularity is higher than Trump’s.
        Actual facts do matter.

        • Andy from Beaverton

          Yes facts matter.
          Obama/Clinton helped create ISIS: http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/06/15/memo-received-by-clinton-obama-admin-aided-group-that-became-isis-to-control-area-where-isis-formed-caliphate/
          Obama is not running against Trump, even though Obama thinks he is by his thin skinned responses.

          • Marshal Phillips

            Bush created ISIS.

          • Marshal Phillips

            Obama’s popularity is higher than Trumps.

          • Andy from Beaverton

            Hey Einstein, Obama isn’t up for election. But considering that you also think Bush created ISIS, I wouldn’t be surprised if you have an Obama 2016 bumper sticker on your Prius.

          • Marshal Phillips

            Obama endorsed Hillary.
            When Bush invaded Iraq AND disbanded the police and military, those men then drifted into extremists groups and became a part of ISIS.

          • Chris de Boer

            Yeah, right and here in europe all those without work are also massacing bystanders. They have also created a para-military buch of murderers. No man, there is something inherently wrong in islam; read the kuran. It is a superstition of hate that promotes hate. In any way, at any time. And we (Christian or not) should “love” them because they have become neighbours? Well, if you want to commit suicide.

          • Marshal Phillips

            We in US have Christian terrorist groups and individuals in the KKK and abortion bombers etc. Religion is no damn good. Quite agree.
            It’s useful to separate religion from politics and individuals who happen to culturally be of Christian faith or Islam.

          • mohdanga

            Err, when was the last KKK terrorist attack?? No one except Klan members agree with the clan, unlike the media and political apologists for Islamic terrorists.

          • Marshal Phillips

            This February in Anaheim, California, 3 people were stabbed and several wounded at a KKK rally, for example.
            But they are still active in US south in politics, endorsing Donald Trump for president, and in violent incidents.

          • mohdanga

            Odd, given that the KKK was founded by Democrats. But carry on.
            So KKK people stabbing KKK people at a KKK rally is the same as Muslim terrorist attacks on us infidels that occur everyday. Got it.
            How many violent incidents at Trump rallies are the result of “progressives” and illegal aliens? Just take a look at the video footage, not hard to see who is being violent….hint, it’s not Trump supporters.

        • Mary Ann

          Not to the right.

      • Cobbett

        ISIS and Iran are deadly enemies(but then why should I have to choose)…and yes, ISIS is down to America’s braindead foreign policy…don’t expect any change whoever wins.

  • Trailblazer10

    Amusing video. Trump supporting kids confronted by idiot grown ups bleating out the media lies.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAeB_yl2E90

  • Shorne

    It’s worth pointing out that during the Primary process 13 million people voted for Trump, sounds a lot but it’s about 5% of the potential electorate. I sometimes think Trump, his supporters and some journalists are unaware that Women, Black People, Hispanics etc are allowed to vote, despite the efforts of some Republican legislators.

    • Trailblazer10

      “13 million people voted for Trump”
      It is more than any other republican in primary history.

      “despite the efforts of some Republican legislators.” In some States ID not required. That is crazy, it invites illegals and fraudulent voting. Perfectly sensible to require ID to vote.

      • Marshal Phillips

        Hillary Clinton got over 15 million popular votes and Bernie Sanders, running as a Democrat got 12 million. Both have promised to work to defeat Trump.

        • Trailblazer10

          There were 17 in the Republican field, dummy.

          • Marshal Phillips

            And they all dropped out or were defeated. Some like Bush will not vote for Trump or even appear at the GOP convention.

          • Trailblazer10

            With 17 candidates, it is obvious even to a 10 year old that splits the vote.

            Bush is a neocon. The republican party had been taken over by and no longer represented the interestes of the voters.

          • Marshal Phillips

            Whatever Bush was or wasn’t he created ISIS with his invasion of Iraq.
            Even with the popular votes of ALL 17 GOP candidates the aggregate does not equal the aggregate of the Democratic popular vote. GOP has been a minority party for some time now.

          • Trailblazer10

            It doesn’t matter. We will find out what happens in the general.

            Hillary:

            More wars on behalf of Israel/KSA, more dead overseas, more of yours coming back in body bags. More mass immigration from the third world, importing people indifferent or hostile to America. More replacement of American workers via abuse of H1B visas. etc.Far left judges appointed to SCOTUS, constitution trashed.

          • Marshal Phillips

            Polls are but snapshots in time, but the polls show a trend for a coming victory for Hillary as Trump’s poll tank. The GOP is now split and many vow to stay home rather than vote for Trump.
            Trump himself has and is employing illegals at his properties. US citizens give illegals jobs and money.
            Always follow the money.

      • Marshal Phillips

        When someone registers to vote in US with local register of voters YES, ID is required. At election time, voter information guides are mailed to registered voters, who then go to polls and vote.

        • Trailblazer10

          Illegal aliens are routinely voting in
          so-called “sanctuary cities” and states not requiring proper
          identification or ensuring that only citizens are permitted to exercise
          their rights. Other “activists” are encouraged in organized efforts to
          vote multiple times whether registered or not – the law be damned.
          Read more at http://www.wnd.com/2016/04/the-myth-of-voter-suppression/#mCVbjXFz6qjk5RT0.99

          • Marshal Phillips

            All states require ID when someone attempts to register to vote! Studies of so called voter fraud have come up empty.

          • goodsoldier

            That;s only what democrats say. They push away your ID with a giggle when you vote in California.

          • Marshal Phillips

            Read the actual CA statute in its entirety.

          • Ed  

            He’s not talking about the law’s wording, but it’s application. They’re “different”.

          • Marshal Phillips

            No, I am talking about both the law and the application and as someone with actual training and experience at the polls.

          • Ed  

            Experienced in this, are you? Then you should know better. Why were the New Black Panthers never prosecuted, after their crimes in 2008? On what planet are baseball bats outside the polling stations OK?

          • Marshal Phillips

            That incident was very thoroughly investigated.

          • Ed  

            By Obama’s highly political DoJ. Nice try, but no.

          • Marshal Phillips

            Actually charges were filed!
            This incident was made political and partisan by FOX-GOP etc.
            And it had NOTHING to do with illegals voting or attempting to vote.

          • Ed  

            You’re right. It had nothing to do with illegal aliens voting in California. The Democrats have always used the “belt and suspenders” approach to defrauding the voting system. Why not both?

          • Marshal Phillips

            Have no idea whatsoever you’re going on about, but GOP Southern Strategy, gerrymandering, and voter suppression have been well documented.
            You’ve just gone off the rails into mere partisan sniping now. Yawn.

          • Ed  

            Vote suppression is a Democrat thing, and has been since the Democratic Jim Crow laws. Even you know that much.

          • Marshal Phillips

            The South has switched parties since the aftermath of the Civil War. LBJ brought the modern Civil Rights into law, hence Nixon’s Southern Strategy and the GOP gerrymandering and voter suppression.

          • Ed  

            “The south has switched parties”. You’re funny. Let’s list some racist Democrats:
            – Andrew Jackson
            -John C Calhoun
            – Jefferson Davis
            – Nathan Bedford Forrest
            – Woodrow Wilson
            – Strom Thurmond the Dixiecrat
            – Bull Connor
            – George Wallace
            – Robert C Byrd (KKK Exalted Cyclops, and senator until 2010)

            The Democrats still want to keep Blacks unarmed and unemployed. And they’ve been quite successful, unfortunately. It’s a criminal organization, masquerading as a political party.

            So, what date did that change happen? It hasn’t.

          • Marshal Phillips

            Yes, there were many racists in all of America when slavery was legal and after the Civil War among all politicians of both parties. DUH!
            But the South did switch parties after the Civil War. Now you’ve AGAIN gone off the rails spouting partisan nonsense. yawn
            Enough already.

          • Ed  

            Heh. Surrender accepted.

          • Marshal Phillips

            Yes, after the South surrendered to the North, the South, as racist southerners, enacted many Jim Crow laws, and after the Civil Rights of 1964, the south changed parties from Democrat to Republican to show disdain of new Civil Rights championed by the Democrats led by LBJ.
            If you really want to go back in time, the first US Constitution was racist as slavery was accepted and slaves were only considered 3/4 a person.

          • Marshal Phillips

            I’m from CA NOT PA, where that took place. But they were charged by prosecutors with voter intimidation.

          • Ed  

            The Obama DoJ dropped the charges. What’s your next argument?

          • Molly NYC

            This “terrible crime against white voters” consisted of two drunken idiots blathering away at a single polling station in 90%-something African-American neighborhood.
            There is zero evidence that anyone, black or white, missed voting because of them–especially after 10am, when the cops broke it up.

          • goodsoldier

            The people at the voting places don’t care if you have an ID. I have seen it with my own eyes. Nobody seems to care about the CA statutes.

          • Marshal Phillips

            That is absolutely false! All DMV voter licenses automatically go FIRST to CA Sec of State for vetting and then to appropriate county Registrar of Voters.
            ALL poll workers go through training before helping at the polls.
            If you have eye witnessed actual voter fraud, report it immediately to appropriate authorities.

          • Ed  

            They have more votes than voters in Cook County. You know that as well as I do.

          • Marshal Phillips

            You’re just making stuff up.LOL

          • Ed  

            Now now, you know better than that. Kennedy wouldn’t have been president but for voter fraud. Trump’s willingness to litigate, and his familiarity with a a number of types of fraud actually has the democrats rather scared. If Trump loses by anything approaching a narrow margin, 2000 will look like small claims court. Pass the popcorn.

          • Marshal Phillips

            If there was voter fraud in that election, that has nothing to do with illegal aliens voting today which they are not. That might have been notorious Chicago Mayor Daley way back when fiddling with ballots. But the history books are still figuring that one out.
            Dems are hardly scared of Trump; it’s the GOP leaderships that is scared of him wrecking their party in his looming defeat.

          • Ed  

            In Cook County it’s dead horses, in California it’s illegal aliens with state-issued drivers’ licences. The more they change, the more the Democrats stay the same.

          • Patrick Gray

            Seriously your source is the World Net Daily?? This site is about as reliable as a Soviet washing machine.

        • Trailblazer10

          In that case, the previous poster is wrong. Exactly the point I was making.

      • WTF

        Illegals are all undocumented Democrats.

    • Liberal

      Then more effort is warranted.

      • Shorne

        You do realise that you are quite powerless, politically impotent and very few people care what you think don’t you? Same as me of course. Also why do extreme reactionaries insist on calling themselves ‘liberal’ which is defined as ” Favoring reform, open to new ideas, and tolerant of the ideas and behavior of others; not bound by traditional thinking; broad-minded”
        It’s like when you see the word ‘Freedom’ associated with any movement or organisation you immediately know they are going to be the exact opposite.

        • Liberal

          Powerlessness is fine. Political impotence is fine. I want no role in politics, for me or for anyone else except the sovereign himself; at most, the common man should have some advisory position based on technical experience and expertise.

          So let us do away with the illusion, the deception. Let us abolish “politics”. Let us have as our ruler one who is honest and open about his power; and thereby freer to use it well. We need no say in his policies; that is not our business but his.

          I favour reform: We should reform away the universal franchise; indeed the very franchise itself.

          I favour new ideas: We should limit the franchise in a way that has not been tried in many a year, step by step refining and improving our design.

          I tolerate the ideas of others: You are free to disagree with me, however wrong you may be; you just shouldn’t get a vote.

          I tolerate the behaviour of others: For in disagreeing, after all, you behave, albeit wrongly; and so long as you don’t get to vote on it, and don’t cause too much fuss, perhaps you can do mostly as you please.

          I am not bound by traditional thought: Indeed I am fully liberated from the modern orthodoxy and dogma of egalitarianism and mass political participation.

          I am broad-minded: After all, you are the one suggesting that we must be bound to the will of the narrow-minded, pea-brained, lowest-common-denominator.

          You see, in my reaction, I am utterly liberal, progressive even. We march onwards, forwards, towards a better tomorrow; modelled on the wisdom of yesterday rather than the folly of to-day.

          I say I have shewn it: My name is most appropriate.

          (Though I confess, this isn’t at all why I have it.)

          • Shorne

            You really add a whole new meaning to the word pompous. Your only saving grace is that you are so easy to laugh at.

          • Liberal

            There’s a quote on this very topic, often misattributed to that dreadful Indian lawyer. I believe Trump himself rolled it out a while ago. We the reaction have been ignored for decades. Now you scoff. Two more steps.

          • Shorne

            Talking of quotes I’m ending this discussion because I recall a quote by Mark Twain
            ‘Never argue with a fool, onlookers may not be able to tell the difference.’

          • Liberal

            Thanks for the advice, Mark!

  • Nick Riggs

    So the “ex” Hillary supporter is derailing his own campaign now the opposition has folded… He’s playing the caricature of a Republican candidate that she can beat while toxifying the Republican brand.

    • mightymark

      Fascinating conspiracy theory you have there! To make it credible though you have to explain why the GOP have just seems to have let it happen.

      • Nick Riggs

        Their idea of a perfect candidate was Jeb so not sure they have their finger on the pulse. There were a bunch of other candidates I seem to remember.

        • mightymark

          Jeb? George W Bush would be preferable to Trump!

  • Central power

    Why is it that the Spectator readers have stopped singing The Ode to Trump?

    • Jabez Foodbotham

      I’m sure they still include many Trumpet Volunteers

  • http://www.ukipforbritain.co.uk/ ukipforbritainwebsite

    This is just propaganda. It completely misrepresents what’s happening in America. Why has it even been published?

    • Ambientereal

      Right, only propaganda. Trump is actually “the party”

      • Andrew Interrupted

        That is correct. The Republican Party was dying. Donald is using their empty storefront. It’s a new brand now; from globalism to nationalism, etc.

        There once were “Reagan Democrats”, now there are “Trump Republicans”.

        And Donald has said that Britain should leave the EU. He has nothing but utter disdain for Adolph Merkel and her presiding over the MENA immi-vasion of Europe.

    • Planet Vague

      It’s the Spectator; you were expecting neutral commentary or news?

    • Child_of_Thatcher

      Trump should appeal to the people over the heads of the elites. Start taking donations independently and bypass them. The media is totally biased in any case. When Trump points out he was right on Orlando the headlines are “Trump boasts about being right” . Or “Trump takes advantage of Orlando tragedy”. When Clinton says anti pc hate killed a British MP and uses it against Trump there are no such headlines.

    • Andrew Interrupted

      Trump is re-fitting for the convention and the pivot to the Hildebeast. He has idled his primary team and is assembling a new one for the general election. I hope this campaign manager is a little more seasoned than Corey Lewandowski. Fortunately for Trump, 90% of the country hates the Mainstream Marxist Media. Whenever he gaffes–they blame the media. Very refreshing for a change.

  • Central power

    A genuine quote for all the Spectator readers who admire Trump:
    “Well, I think Lincoln succeeded for numerous reasons. He was a man who was of great intelligence, which most presidents would be. But he was a man of great intelligence, but he was also a man who did something that was a very vital thing to do at that time. Ten years before or 20 years before, what he was doing would never have even been thought possible. So he did something that was a very important thing to do, and especially at that time. And Nixon failed, I think to a certain extent, because of his personality. You know? It was just that personality. Very severe, very exclusive. In other words, people couldn’t come in. And people didn’t like him. I mean, people didn’t like him.”

  • The Reincarnated Sausage

    Another anti-Trump tirade which is just utter cods

    Trump is in a much stronger position that “Crime Scene” Hitlery. Clinton has everything to lose, including her freedom. Trump has everything to play for

    He will beat Hitlery in a landslide

    • Central power

      The usual hate comment found on the Spectator site.

      • The Reincarnated Sausage

        Hate comment?

        What exactly do you mean by that?

        You love that word don’t you? Everything you don’t agree with has to be supplanted with “hate” because you are so devoid of any rational argument, it’s all you have left.
        Just tell anyone you don’t agree with. YOU’RE A HATER!!!!!! YOU’RE A HATER

        You are mentally ill

        Get help

        And GROW UP!

      • Ed  

        Your use of the phrase “usual hate comment” is hate speech. J’accuse!

        • Central power

          Well obviously you think that calling someone “Hitlery” is proper?
          So far the only politician to use the word Hitler has been Johnson.

          • Ed  

            Why did you bring up Hitler? That’s hate speech, just as much as your “usual hate comment” is. Again, j’accuse!

          • WTF

            So Camerons ‘swivel eyed loons’ is acceptable is it ?

    • Stu Peters

      Hillary will not lose her freedom; there is no political will. She says that she supports the LGBT yet the Clinton foundation has received millions of dollars from Saudi Arabi and Qatar who regard the LGBT as vermin and treat then as such. Despite all this and Hillary’s ‘deathpool’ she will win; quite simply she has more campaign money than Trump.

      • Ambientereal

        Nonsense. Trump hates muslims, and (which is more important) muslims hate Trump. When he is in office, many islamic countries will suffer and will get isolated from the east and from the west.

        • AodhanOMuircheartaigh

          “Trump hates muslims”

          Grow up.

          • Ambientereal

            Read the newspaper!!

        • WTF

          “many islamic countries will suffer”

          My goodness, you sound like the black knight in The Holy Grail, “its only a flesh wound”

          Don’t you think most Islamic countries are suffering right now due to their own genocides with sunni vs shia ! I’d like to isolate them right now from civilization until they grow up and stop killing each other. Western culture had to do it on its own with our wars and its time we left this barbaric hate cult to sort out their own issues.

          • themanwhocan

            Please overlook all the wars due to our intervention.

          • WTF

            Muslims were killing each other at the start of their religion in the 6th century, don’t you know about the war between Medina and Mecca, and they’ve been making war ever since.

          • (((Leon Wolfeson)))

            And the wars in Europe? You know, the Christian-Christian fratricide? The far, generally, more bloody fratricide there?

          • (((Leon Wolfeson)))

            Oh rot. We didn’t intervene in Syria, now look at the mess!

          • WTF

            Now let me see-

            6th Century – Muslims killing Muslims (Mecca vs Medina).

            7th Century – Muslims invade Jerusalem and take it over.

            8th Century – Moors invade Iberian Penisular and move north to Poitiers.

            16th Century – Muslims slaughter 200 million Hindus.

            16th Century – Ottoman empire attacks Europe from the east.

            20th Century – 1 million Armenians slaughtered by Turks.

            Now let me think, when did the UK start colonizing, 17th Century,
            when did America start, mid 20th century.

          • themanwhocan

            Don’t think too hard. (They’re called loans these days)

          • (((Leon Wolfeson)))

            Yes, of coruse you’d enocurage isolationism to breed extremism, as you agree with Daesh on seperating religions.

            Your barbaric hate cult belongs in which country, for reference? Grand Fenwick?

          • Ambientereal

            Indeed some are suffering from ever their idiocy, but many have been in touch with the west trough business. I think that if Trump mins they will be isolated.

          • WTF

            Like alcoholics and drug addicts, they have to reach rock bottom before they stand a chance at rehabilitation. If ‘tough love’ is used by isolating renegade Islamic states they could well fix themselves and be welcomed back to a civilized world. Alcoholics and drug addicts have to suffer a lot of pain to bounce back and it wont be any different with many Islamic states.

        • (((Leon Wolfeson)))

          Given his stated plans, he might well have turned people against him.

          Isolation is bad and breeds extremism.

      • Child_of_Thatcher

        Money only gets you so far. Romney had huge amounts of money and still lost. Finding an issue that resonates is more important. The issue of our time, as in the EU campaign, is mass immigration and it will win the presidency for Trump if he makes the election about it.

    • (((Leon Wolfeson)))

      Oh, so you want to arrest people for their politics, I see.

  • thomas greaves

    Trump is not the issue: his followers are. Whatever happens to Trump the millions of angry, disenfranchised, alienated working and middle classes whose gut reactions naturally seek a leader will still be there. Throughout the democratic western world we are witnessing the end of the dream of social democracy, and the intolerance of the politicians, elites and financial hegemonists who are being blamed. Trump is but a vehicle of hatred and rage, and he’s dumb and narcissistic enough to allow his fate to become entangled with his reptilian brain. The problem is that the deep problem won’t go away when he is vanquished.

    • Bonkim

      That is democracy in the raw.

    • Trailblazer10

      Bolshevism/progressivism/globalism. Western civilisation is being destrouyed.

      • Ed  

        Western civilization is fighting back. So Trump is a broken bottle, and not a scalpel. Nevertheless, it’s a fight.

    • goodsoldier

      I suppose you support Hillary.

      • WTF

        You recognize where the problem is, thats a good start.

    • WTF

      I’d rephrase this “Trump is not the issue: his followers are” to “Trump is not the issue: his followers are the reason for Trump as they are looking for someone to cover their back”.

      The establishment on both sides of the political spectrum and both sides of the pond are the problem, the issue, the dividers. They both want mass immigration as the Reps / Tories want cheap labour and the Dems / Labour want undocumented voters. Other than that, I agree with everything you’ve said.

    • themanwhocan

      Now you see the real problem.

      Elections come and go, but to undermine the instituitions, public office, means whoever is elected has to undo the damage afterwards. Since he is an outsider he doesn’t care.

  • Bonkim

    Trump will win regardless – because Americans disenchanted with career politicians and hired advisors will accept Trump in the raw. The Republican Party will just have to string along.

    • Molly NYC

      Ask someone to explain to you how polls work.

    • themanwhocan

      Because Trump doesn’t have hired advisors.

  • jmshigham

    More leftwing bollox at the Spectator.

    • Zhang Wei

      Aha are you one of the new breed of manboobed white middle class voter and political fantasist that want a Trump presidency, Brexit and an alliance with Russia and Putin?

      • LordJustin

        No need to ask who you are. Just another smug little FANTASIST who really believes that the powerful elite care if you live or die.

        By all means dream on. But don’t get in their way; or you’ll learn that you’re only another economic unit, just like your fellow citizens they’ve brainwashed you to hate in pursuit of their divide and rule agenda.

        • Mary Ann

          Do you think the powerful elite care if you live or die either.

          • WTF

            Thats why we want them out, duh !

          • Resurgent Right

            So you’re going to vote for them anyway. Lefty ‘logic’.

      • Mary Ann

        They do seem to go together.

        • WTF

          You share ‘good’ company with this Zhang character !

          • Resurgent Right

            Yep anti-white racists.

      • Planet Vague

        Possibly also neckbearded. I have a feeling…..

      • Jonah Varlik

        Rich, coming from someone who seems to be from a terrorist state

  • LordJustin

    You leftie elite media propagandists just don’t know when to accept defeat. The voters don’t buy the LIES anymore. Trump is winning. Hail President Trump.

    • pdhan

      You mean Sieg Heil President Trump.

  • Connecticut Farmer

    This all hearkens back to that little-reported meeting that The Don had with Bill Clinton in late spring of 2015 during which Clinton reportedly “encouraged” Trump to enter in the race. Did Clinton, knowing that the wife of record was for all intents and purposes not electable, realize that the only way that she could become viable would be if she ran against someone perceived as infinitely worse. Trump’s reputation for bumptiousness and showmanship preceded him so it wouldn’t take a genius to figure out that he would employ these characteristics in a political campaign–largely to the disadvantage of his party. Which is exactly what the Clintons would have wanted. Trump loses the election and he loses absolutely nothing. Indeed, he gains a lot of extra publicity. If HRC loses, she loses everything. Her whole reason for living is to be the First Woman President. Sooo…is all of this a scam to plow a path for Hillary Clinton? If so, wouldn’t be ironic–if not poetic justice–if the email scandal ultimately undermined her campaign, resulting in the election of the very person whom they assumed to be their designated fall guy? Just asking.

    • themanwhocan

      Yes but he was up against seasoned politicians with experience and have paid their dues. Hindsight is an amazing thing but Trump was only ever there for entertainment. The fact that he is their nominee was unthinkable. Now he is.

      Personally I hope he runs and loses. It will allow for a 3rd party to move into American politics. Republicans are a spent force.

      • Connecticut Farmer

        Agree regarding the possibility of a 3rd party. If this campaign has demonstrated anything, it has shown how anachronistic the two-party system has become.

  • Ambientereal

    What??? “The party can’t stand him” Who is the party? The party is constituted by all those who voted him as presidential candidate!! And they love him and he loves them.

  • gauloises_

    This article is broadly accurate, but you’ve got some key dates mixed up and a couple of issues are not quite right. The sequence of events was not that Hillary clinched the nomination and then it all started to turn against Trump. The turn happened on Thursday 2 June when Trump made the first remarks about judge Curiel. This coincided with Paul Ryan endorsing him on the same day and Hillary Clinton delivering an excoriatingly effective speech against Trump the day after, which was universally regarded as a devastating attack. There were then 4 or 5 straight news cycles dominated by the Curiel comments which Trump doubled and tripled down on, eventually also including a hypothetical Muslim judge into his racist paradigm in his interviews over that weekend with Jake Tapper (CNN, the lead) and John Dickerson (face the nation). Hillary’s speech clinching the nation only came on the night of Tuesday 7 June when the judge comments were nearly a week old. Then polling over last weekend, even counting the effect of Orlando, showed Trump down 4 points to Hillary, then down 7 points, then down 12 going into this week. You also didn’t mention that Trump has reacted to Orlando on Monday and Tuesday this week by suggesting the President was complicit with Isis and terrorism. His negatives among the total population have gone from around -60/-65 to over -70 in just two weeks, with 90% disapproval among latinos, 95% among blacks and 70% among women voters.
    Part of the reason for this – even considering his parade of former extreme/ridiculous statements, the judge comments were a different order of wrong:
    – they were no longer dog-whistles, they were nakedly and categorically racist (such and such cannot do x because they are x), as many prominent Republicans, including Ryan, had to admit over the following days.
    – They jeopardised the bedrock of judicial tradition in the US and seriously scared the conservative judiciary along with everyone else.
    – They put parental heritage in a racist frame (you cannot be trusted if your parents are x), which calls into question every second generation immigrant citizen.
    – And they seemed to confirm, much more than before, an inner logic of “common-sense” (Trump’s description) racism, operating within Trump’s head, that did not seem a joke or a Machiavellian political position, but just an old-fashioned, straightforward attempt to blame someone else using race.

    • Trailblazer10

      Your post is a disgrace filled with inaccurate and vicious smears.

      Judge Curiel is an open borders immigration activist with direct ties to San Diego La Raza, and has openly engaged with them on their political endeavors, including scholarships for illegal aliens. http://gotnews.com/mexican-judge-gonzalo-curiel/

      Judge Curiel states that he is a “Life-time Member” of the “Hispanic National Bar Association [HNBA].”

      July 2015 HBNA announced:
      The HNBA calls for a boycott of all of Trump business ventures, including golf courses, hotels, and restaurants.

      For a judge to preside over a case involving a defendant’s business whereby said judge is also a lifetime member of an organization that recently called for a boycott of the defendant’s businesses is an obvious conflict of interest.

      The judge should have recused himself.

      In addititon:

      “Nowhere in the case record of Cohen v. Trump does Curiel disclose that he is a close friend of Mike Dowd, a Robbins Geller senior partner…not even when he certifies the lawsuit as a class action lawsuit and makes the highly lucrative appointment of Robbins Geller to represent the class.”

      Read more at http://www.wnd.com/2016/06/trump-u-case-lawyers-judge-partied-together/#6ZhfQCFmJ10Rbk6W.99

      • goodsoldier

        Glad to hear someone on her ewho really knows what is going on. Keep up the good work!

    • E.I.Cronin

      1) It seems you haven’t read Trump’s statement like most liberal commentators. And why would you when misrepresentation and skewed quotations are your stock in trade? Trump implied Obama is either ignorant of Islamic ideology and it’s violent growth in the West via immigration OR he has another motivation ie callous indifference or approves of Islamisation. Which is a valid question considering he has presided over 44 attacks by devout Muslims and a long list of apprehended attacks. At no stage did he say Obama helped plan the attack or is a member of IS.
      2) So you’re telling me Trump’s questioning the motivation and racial identity of the La Raza member Judge at a time when uncontrolled immigration and crime from Mexican illegals (and rally violence committed by Mexican nationalists) is a hot button issue is somehow ‘racist’? If you deplore racial profiling but deploy it as the Democrats have, you can hardly argue when you get criticism back based on racial lines. Race matters. It’s a valid issue which we should be discussing as adults instead of shrieking about racism.

      http://www.dare.com/articles/ann-coulter-did-anyone-talking-about-trumps-speech-actually-hear-it

      • WTF

        Its the same old story that we saw in Rotherham, a complete denial that 95% of the gang rapists were Muslim but Islam has nothing to do with it so the police & social services brushed it under the carpet. Those scumbags in the establishment only got away with it for 10 years as there weren’t 50 bodies lying dead on a floor in Rotherham.

        • E.I.Cronin

          Too right. The Dems have giving mass denial and obfuscation everything they’ve got. They’re shameless. Even the National Review, who’ve been putting out some great analysis, aren’t helping much by repeating the same lies about Trump’s magnificent post attack speech. They’ll dissect the symptoms but won’t back DJT for offering the solution. A few people have said it’s the important public statement on immigration since Enoch Powell and I agree.

        • themanwhocan

          Of course Islam has nothing to do with it. Those who understood the context realised this. Why? A week later a group of 10 white men in Yorkshire were also sentenced for doing – abusing/raping girls – but not a pip in the media.

          Criminality begins and ends with the criminal, and not collectively with the law-abiding communities. Get this point into your warped logic. You just want to blame 1 group for all ills despite evidence and present it under ‘common sense’.It’s not.

          • WTF

            The white rapists offenses were not covered up for 10 years, that is the real issue. Your logic is flawed not mine.

          • themanwhocan

            I agree with you. The real issue was enforcement, that again doesn’t have anything to do with Islam but more about police strategy due to funding.

          • WTF

            “police strategy due to funding” is that the new excuse for political correctness and giving Islam a free pass.

            You’re sounding just like all the liberals in America and the many excuses for the Orlando massacres. They range from the FBI, gun control, anti-Muslim rhetoric, climate change, Iraq, Trump and one colored student at a rally even blamed white supremacists discriminating against colored people in the 1960’s.

            Only Trump and the majority of the sane world (that excludes most politicians and MSM) connected the dots linking radical Islam and their hatred of gays as being the reason for the attack by an Islamic fruit cake on a Gay club. It was no different at Rotherham, they refused to connect the dots for fear of upsetting the Muslim community.

          • themanwhocan

            You are not interested in dealing with the core issue you identified – that of enforcement. Instead you keep saying PC this, PC that. That word is just bandied about by people who don’t know the meaning of it or simply people who don’t want to put their best foot forward.You just want it to put all on Islam so you can carry on with your bias. I’ve no interest in this.

            Like I said funding was an issue in regards to policing over the last decade+. What did this mean on the ground? It meant the police had a choice, do we use our limited resources and go after small fish or do we maximise it by going after the head of the snake which mean more undercover operations, intelligence gathering etc. This meant that Rotherham and in other areas similar abuses happened and that is shameful. They all have some things in common though and that might be our silver lining going forward but it wasn’t Islam.

            As far as your assertion that only Trump is sane – he doesn’t understand anything about anything. His going on “feeling”… His electioneering and unfortunately for the rest of the sane world who like to reflect on the why, how, on complicated matters for better understanding etc… Trump lacks any kind of policy. Make America great is a policy.

            Let’s just take your example of the guy who shot up a gay bar due to his not coming to terms with himself being homosexual. So he rings up the cops and blurts out ISIS as a decoy so that no one makes the connection that he had personal issues or outs him as gay in the aftermath. It was deluded thinking by someone who had inner demons. The claim that it was Islam – if it was Islam what was he doing in a gay bar on a night when the majority of his fellow muslims [The thing that their faith actually asks them to do] were at the mosque praying due to it being month of fasting. Most likely it was down to his upbringing with strict parents who only wanted to do best for him like any parents want to. He had stuff that he didn’t come to terms with. Due to that mix he made a terrible choice to kill defenceless people on a night out and justify it to some higher purpose as these nutcases do.

          • WTF

            Yes, let’s just take my example of the guy who shot up a gay bar !

            What has come out so far –

            There’s too much to post here in detail but the Guardian & The Washington Post have a good list of this guys problems ranging from a disturbed childhood, family issues, radicalization via the internet, problems at work of a racist nature that Islam promotes, conflation over homophobia and being gay, so it all points to my previous post of –

            Mental Issues + Teachings of Islam = Islamic Jihadists.

            https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/jun/15/omar-mateen-orlando-nightclub-shooting-pulse-what-we-know

            https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-nation/wp/2016/06/12/orlando-nightclub-shooting-about-20-dead-in-domestic-terror-incident-at-gay-club/?utm_term=.667642adec3a

            In this specific case, there are two core issues, Mental Issues & Teachings of Islam, remove either component and problem solved. Its a bit like the element Sodium (or Potassium) and Water, separated there’s no problem, together they explode. The same argument has been made many times between Islam & Christianity, they cannot really live peaceably side by side and currently even Sunnis & Shias can’t even live peaceably side by side despite being from the same religion.

            It is very easy to define where exactly Islam causes a problem as its a hate culture as proven by its scriptures, its a lot more difficult to define whether an individual will go nuts and kill 50 people. So which one do you chose to address, the mentally disturbed or the religion, the difficult one or the easier one ?

          • themanwhocan

            To me the issues are about identity. There is more to come out but that’s where it is pointing to. Kid being bullied at school, image problems due to being overweight, strict parenting to help him be more studious, not particularly bright, anger problems.. There were many things going on. Of course once you mix that with the internet, social media etc that will become exagerrated. I don’t want what he did to be about his mental state even though it probably had some effect – he still walked in sober and took life. For that he is a coward and a murderer. Many people in the states don’t agree with homosexual lifestyle, but they don’t take anyone’s life including majority of US muslims. It doesn’t register in them to go to that extreme. That is the sign of our times, people absorbing things in isolation.

            So when dealing with all of that how does Trump’s rhetoric help? How is he going to let people born and raised in a place feel like they belong. Call it home. Or is he stoking up more resentment and yet he wants to be the president of United States. Give me a break. We’re living in strange times.

          • WTF

            I generally agree with your first paragraph and this is nothing new at all about children with problems be it learning difficulties, being a loner or whatever.

            On the latter point about Trump and his rhetoric, does it help. Firstly I think we need to be honest about why he has been successful before seeing whether it helps or not. I believe most observers would argue that his rise is purely down to middle America being abandoned by both main stream parties. Its not a unique situation as we’ve seen the same in the UK and to some degree across Europe. The establishment have lied and cheated their way for far too long and many people are looking for someone to change direction.

            What is the key reason – Its the toxic cancer of political correctness that has become the norm to cover up views deemed racists or bigoted even though they are factual. The best example was the cover ups at Rotherham of sexual grooming but this refusal to be honest by the establishment is rife because of PC. People knew what was happening and whether its Trump talking about vetting Muslims or Farage talking about mass immigration.

            Whether it helps or not really comes down to your politics, do you want

            (a) unfettered immigration with no regard to national security
            or
            (b) controlled immigration with robust back ground checks

            If you’re in the former camp then you’ll find their views repulsive, if you’re in the other camp, you hear someone who has the same views as you. However, as we’ve seen with the US election campaign and with the referendum, the establishment has been dragged screaming into the latter camp and they have been forced to talk about immigration and national security.

            Obviously I’ve been in the latter camp and have said for years that Immigration / National Security jostles with the Economy as the main issues that people worry about. Politicians dismissed the former until recently as they didn’t want to be called racists purely because of this PC mindset cancer. Trump and Farage have done a service in forcing this onto the election campaigns so in my opinion that helps as we are having to talk about something we don’t want to. Its like visiting a family member whose just been diagnosed with cancer but everyone is afraid to talk about it.

            As a perfect example of the sort of backlash that Trumps position has made is this. The DoJ in Washington was going to release an edited and censored version of the Orlando killers phone calls deleting all references to Islam. Just 5 minutes ago they have been forced to do an about turn and release the full unedited transcript. Even so, they still had to spin the words Allah to God when everyone knows when he spoke in Arabic he meant Allah and not God. Its this PC cr** that Obama follows that you can’t mention the word Islam.

            Its that sort of PC interference which people are sickened of, the Trump phenomena has had an effect here to stop cover ups or water down the Islamic connection.

  • jeffersonian

    After Mr Gray’s comments following the Orlando massacre in relation to Mr Trump I have problems taking anything he says seriously. He’s a journalistic dilettante.

  • EgilsSaga

    A classic example of cuckservatism in action. The cuckservative will surrender to anything a cultural Marxist wants, they just have to threaten to call him a “RASCIST”, and they will cave.

    The hatred the cuckservative holds for those with the balls to stand up to the Marxists is visceral. Such people shame the cuckservative.

    • Trailblazer10

      “A cuckservative is a self-styled “conservative” who will cravenly sell
      out and undermine his home country’s people, culture, and national
      interest in order to win approval with parties hostile or indifferent to
      them.”

      Urban dictionary

      To what country/people is Freddy Gray’s allegiance?

      • EgilsSaga

        I have no idea if he is American, British or “other”. He has no problem with a judge belonging to a racist supremacist group called “La Raza”, but thinks it’s “RASCIST” for Mr. Trump to even ask a question about it. All Freddy Gray seems to do is virtue signal to the Marxist left. I have no idea what he thinks he is “conserving”.

        • Trailblazer10

          ” All Freddy Gray seems to do is virtue signal to the Marxist left”, or perhaps the Neocons who have infested the Republican party and several allegedly “conservative” media outlets.

    • goodsoldier

      Then Rod LIddle must be a cuckservative.

    • Dryermartinithanyours

      A lot of neo-conservatives fighting Marxists are like firemen hosing a fire with gasoline. Subtlety is not their gift. But sure, feed your enemy if you want them to endure and your satisfaction comes from slapping them around, as they may deserve. That doesn’t mean be weak, just be effective.

  • Ingmar Blessing

    hm that’s strange… The title says, Trump is crashing his campaign, but then I read the article and it’s some Republican big shot complaining about access to Trump, which is why his campaign is failing. Can it be, it’s not Trump who’s failing but the elites are just concerned, that at the end they might not get any piece of the cake?

  • Disqus Bolloqus

    Trump is the triumph of style over substance, of the sound bite over policy, of celebrity over professionalism, of vulgarism over courtesy. Truely a man of his age.

  • Tom Cullem

    I suspect that privately Mr Trump is trying to derail his campaign. Although I doubt he would ever admit it, I do not think he ever supposed he would get this far, and was just indulging himself. I’m not at all sure that he himself is aware of this – he doesn’t strike one as, er, introspective, let alone self-aware.

    The job is, in reality, an awful one. Trump is an aging billionaire used to the kind of “set your own schedule” life that isn’t amenable to middle of the night crises on the other side of the world, endless meetings, endless briefings, trying to pull a recalcitrant Congress along, and taking the nearly daily hits from those asking where are the all the things he promised them?

    I don’t see this as Trump’s ideal lifestyle. He reminds me of a youngster who found his Dad’s loaded revolver lying around, started to play with it, and when it accidentally went off, he simply kept pretending he’d intended it to go off all the time and now spends his time waving it around as he doesn’t know what else to do with it.

    Unconsciously, I think Trump will continue to, as they say, “push the envelope” with outrageousness until the November election puts him, Mrs Clinton, America, and the rest of us, out of our collective misery.

    Of course, with the referendum and the American elections over, God knows what the media will do with themselves.

    • Trailblazer10

      He is telling it like it is. He stepped up because he wants a safe future for his kids and grand kids. America ( and the West in general ) is in severe decline.

      He is risking his life and business – he could have just continued to enjoy celebrity and billionaire lifestyle.

      If you pay attention to what he actually says, rather than the deliberate deceptions, edits and distortions of the media, you will have a very different impression.

  • Brigantian

    Trump is very adept at portraying himself as the rogue outsider fighting the establishment, which is a hugely popular image to have, especially in the USA. Articles like this only serve to strengthen his position. The day CNN produces a banner headline saying ‘we love Trump’, his campaign will falter.

  • Bonski

    Again, the most truth, reason and common sense is found in the comments. And generally those are the top comments.
    I’m customed to this being the rule in the leftists/multiculturalists/globalists -run media (MSM), but lately it seems to happen more and more often also here.. (or is it just me?)
    And I who thought The Spectator had a solid conservative foundation! Starting to get worried about them.. this PC bullshit is what drives papers out of business.. or to total dependency of public or crony-capitalists donations (in return for pushing their agenda, of course..)

  • AodhanOMuircheartaigh

    Trump had the audacity to upset poor Mitt Romney! THE ABSOLUTE MAD MAN!

  • WTF

    There’s still time with reactions like Obamas after Orlando.

    Obama is certainly not addressing the threats of Islamic Terrorism and as to his motives for lack of action, one can draw ones own conclusions as to the many reasons behind it, personally I’m not
    promoting any theory.

    That said it is perverse that after Orlando he spends all his time talking about gun control which everyone acknowledges couldn’t have stopped the Paris shootings, San Bernandino shootings, Brussels, Boston, London, Madrid & Bali bombings let alone 9-11.

    The Obama approach to Islamic terrorism is like a surgeon performing a mastectomy for colon cancer !

    • Jonah Varlik

      Surgeon? More of a witch-doctor

    • disqus_4o1eoHiAiW

      Yes, but Donald Trump’s reaction was just SO much more noble, right? 50 people dead and all this a–hole can talk about is himself and how great he (thinks) he is. At least Obama was focusing on something he honestly feels to be at least part of a real solution to the problem, instead of gloating about ‘being right’ (Which Trump wasn’t, by the way. This guy would have been in the country even if his ‘Muslim immigration ban’ had been in effect). Donald Trump is not fit to be President of a book club, much less the United States.

      • WTF

        Look, every friggin liberal & wacko minority group is blaming this terrible massacre in Orlando on something different. They’re all consumed by ‘identity politics’ and have to find someone different to blame rather than the actual killer and his motivation. They wont name the real ‘culprit’ and are using this opportunity to target their own pet hate group.

        Militant gays have been blaming heterosexual people, colored activists blame white racism, the Democrats are split between guns and Trump, the NRA do damage limitation, some Republicans blame Trump others Obama, Obama, well he’s off on another vacation to tick off his bucket lists of POTUS things to do and seems disinterested. Then we have you of course who blame Trump as well despite he was the only one who correctly named the root cause namely Islamic Terrorism at the outset, those words Obama refuses to utter. The Orlando terrorist was well known by the FBI as a potential threat but they either dropped the ball or it was taken away from them politically, that is the most worrying aspect of all of this.

        Maajid Nawaz just 2 minutes ago gave an excellent condemnation of illiberal liberalism in an interview from London when he gave chapter and verse an explanation of the cover ups and obfuscation from liberals. He covered all of my points far better than I can without endorsing Trump and slammed Obama & Clinton for what he correctly calls the betrayal of the minority of the minority of Muslims who may wish to leave Islam, they may be gay, women being beaten and abused, all under the umbrella of Islam.

        But this isn’t just about the USA, we have even seen this political multi blame game manifest itself with the killing of a British MP where Labour blame one group, liberal retards here blame another, remain blame Brexit but none have them have said it was a severely disturbed nut job who did it and left it at that.

        Its time to cut all this PC, BS & cr** as that is the real cancer that has allowed this sort of terrorism & blame game to infect the west and we need to deal with the core issues. We need to understand that mental illness’s and Islamic terrorism as a toxic mix or on its own will kill others by using knives, bombs, guns, ricin, IED’s, planes, exploding packages and many other killing methods. Until we do address these real causes, nothing will change.

        • disqus_4o1eoHiAiW

          “Deal with the core issues”… meaning what, exactly? There are over 3 million Muslims living in the USA, many of them citizens. So what does “deal with the core issue” mean? Does it mean that we should round up every last Muslim man, women and child and then… what? Shoot them? Gas them? Deport them? Put them in a camp? Make them wear yellow badges on their jackets? What? And even assuming it was decided to do these things, how do we distinguish Muslims from non-Muslims once they get wise to what’s going on and start hiding their worship in the shadows? Is there going to be some kind of urine test for Islamism? Are we going to have ‘Muslim-sniffing’ dogs? Or will Donald Trump himself get to make the final call on who is and who isn’t a Muslim? I’m sure that would go well.

          Trump’s paranoia does not track with reason and the facts. Of the 3+ million Muslims in the USA, around 250 have been associated with violent terror since 9/11. Of those 250, only 20 have carried out attacks on targets in the US. That’s roughly 0.0007 percent of the total Muslim population of the US. For comparison, consider that there have been about 200,000 total
          murders in the US since 9/11 and you can clearly see that ‘Radical
          Islam’ does not represent anywhere near the dire threat to our security
          that fear-mongering demagogues like The Donald would have us believe it
          does. Are you going to tell me that 3,000,000 people should be summarily judged by the actions of 20? Are you going to tell me that this 0.0007 percent makes it OK to round up thousands of children who have never known any country but the USA and deport them to Syria? Or execute them? Or put them in a camp? That’s not a solution. That’s an ATROCITY.

          So, unless you have a viable solution that does NOT involve committing atrocities, shut up and get down off your soap box.

          • WTF

            There lies the problem, you can’t even recognize the core issues and if you can’t do that you you’re part of the problem. When a bunch of people get massacred and every liberal apologist with an axe to grind goes against some other group or other, they are far more culpable for the deaths of innocent people than any group or person you personally target as being the cause.

            Open your eyes and stop using that easy cop out of Trump. You don’t get it, you didn’t understand my post, its EVERY self serving minority group out there who is at it, each blaming their favorite ‘hate target’ who are stirring the pot. If its not politicians from either side, its blacks against white or whites against blacks, its militant gays against militant heteros and vice versa, and its Never Trump activists like you or Never Clinton people each blaming the other. Its like having a problem with cockroaches and putting down ant killer, it wont fix the problem !

            They ALL miss the real threat whilst they take pot shots at their preferred hate person or group and you’re doing exactly the same.

          • disqus_4o1eoHiAiW

            I’ve told you what the facts are. YOU are the one who refuses to acknowledge those facts.

          • WTF

            Quoting facts and recognizing core issues are two completely different things, If you don’t understand whats behind the facts, you’ll never understand the issues. That is your problem.

          • disqus_4o1eoHiAiW

            Excuse me? So the facts of an issue are somehow separate from the issue itself? Understanding the facts at the core of an issue does not constitute understanding that issue? What dimension do you live in?

            Donald Trump and like-minded individuals (such as yourself) claim that ‘Radical Islam’ constitutes a threat of such magnitude to the USA that said threat justifies the deliberate and systematic persecution of ANY Muslim in the USA (said persecution to involve measures up to and including the use of deadly force), regardless of whether or not they have been proven to have intentionally promoted terrorism in any way, shape or form. The FACTS about the actual behavior of Muslims in the USA clearly indicate that, while this threat does exist, it’s magnitude is not ANYWHERE NEAR the level required to justify such persecution. So where’s the confusion here? I don’t see it.

            Based on the FACTS, we would do better to deport or kill all drunk drivers (who are responsible for around 10,000 deaths and 300,000 injuries annually) than Muslims.

          • WTF

            On your post above you cant even accept facts about Islam and Homosexuality let alone understand the core issues it causes.

          • disqus_4o1eoHiAiW

            Lots of religions (including Christianity) condemn homosexuality. So what’s your point?

          • WTF

            You know very well what the point is, its crossing the threshold from condemning a life style to condemning someone to death as in Orlando. However the bigger point is in the UK its a hate crime to either and no religion practices this except Islam.

          • disqus_4o1eoHiAiW

            Maybe that’s true in the UK (although I’m willing to bet there are plenty of examples of why it’s not). It is definitely NOT true in the US. Nor is it true in many other parts of the world.

            http://www.nytimes.com/2015/12/02/us/robert-dear-planned-parenthood-shooting.html?_r=0

            http://www.newsweek.com/2016/02/12/right-wing-extremists-militants-bigger-threat-america-isis-jihadists-422743.html

            http://aattp.org/here-are-8-christian-terrorist-organizations-that-equal-isis/

          • WTF

            Please point out where in the New Testament it inspires or promotes a man who makes claims he’s a christian to go out and kill people. Only Islam does this in its teachings.

            Its the conflation of Mental Issues + A Religion that is preaching go out and kill dis-believers that is unique to Islam. Your examples regarding non Muslim killers had no support from Christianity in the scriptures, that is the point.

          • disqus_4o1eoHiAiW

            The people that crazy Christian terrorists kill are just as dead as the people the crazy Islamic terrorists kill. ‘Crazy’ is the operative word here, not ‘Islamic’ or ‘Christian’.

            Also, none of this demonization of Islam changes the simple fact that the actual number of people killed by Islamic Terrorism in the US is minuscule compared to the total number of murders and deaths by other causes. Ergo, Islamic Terrorism is not anywhere near as dangerous as Trump et al claim that it is. That’s my point. And nothing you’ve said refutes it.

          • WTF

            Now here’s the thing, if a child drowns in Orlando because a gator grabs them and pulls them under, you don’t just say a child drowned in a lake do you, you give full details as to how the child drowns and the circumstances surrounding it like Disney who knew gators were in that man made, lake, they knew guests had been feeding them and they were told about this before that tragedy about the humanizing of gators by staff because visitors were feeding them. Pretty much all the facts came out within 2 days.

            Now consider the Orlando massacre of 49 gay people. The Justice Department issues this morning six days after the massacre, a redacted transcript of the shooters phone calls removing ALL reference to Islam. Quite obviously the brainless PC morons in Washington had forgotten that unlike the San Bernandino massacre in California, in this latest Islamic terrorist attack, ALL of the information was already out there in the public domain within hours. Like Benghazi, it was in the middle of the night and even liberals don’t stay awake to spin their lies so they messed up their own message. They had NO chance to disguise it, control it, obfuscate it, spin it as the facts were all out there. Despite this they still issued transcripts where a 5 year old could fill in the redacted bits that were all about Islamic terrorism. Eight hours later they realize they are looking like friggin idiots and remove most of the redactions but still transpose the Arabic Allah to non Islamic God in the transcript to try and dilute the Islamic connection. Duh, God = Allah in Islam, even atheists in the west know that, who does the DoJ or WH think they are fooling ?

            Do you honestly think any one is tricked here, as the more the WH and liberals try and spin away from ISIS and get caught out, the more ridiculous their position is.

            Even more compelling evidence has just emerged as to the motivation, listening to survivors this evening on TV, they are all saying this killer was much more than a mentally deranged individual randomly killing people in a fit of rage. They are all saying he was on an ‘Islamic mission’ to kill everyone in cold blood in the name of Allah. The Obama administration cannot put this back into a bottle and change the narrative as it all points to a toxic mix of Mental Instability coupled with Islamic Radicalization.

            No one is denying a few Christian nut jobs have killed but trying to hide Islamic inspired mass murder on this scale by the Obama administration and/or Justice Department just goes to show the lengths liberals will go to lie and hide the truth.

            That is my point !

          • disqus_4o1eoHiAiW

            And you once again fail to refute or even address the facts that I have given you concerning Islamic terrorism in the US. You are quite obviously a lost cause.

          • WTF

            Here’s the thing, I’m not refuting anything thing you are stating, I get it but so what as you’re definitely in denial over the facts that I’ve posted.

            Ignoring the grief terrorist massacres cause and looking at it in a cold bloodied academic way, your numbers game is immaterial. Its the motivation, the narrative and the objectives that are more important and that is my point and that is what you’re in denial over.

          • Resurgent Right

            No he’s right. You and the rest on the PC left are in denial about this issue. Islam’s incompatibility with western values is the problem and will continue to be the problem. You refuse to identify this issue because your race identity politics trumps all.

          • Wildheart

            I cannot like your posting enough. WELL SAID!

          • themanwhocan

            Great post.

          • Andrew Interrupted

            The “core issue” is that Islam, not just “radical Islam”, is incompatible
            with the West. Ask a a gay guy who knows: Milo Yiannopoulos

            http://www.mrctv.org/blog/yiannopoulos-speaks-near-pulse-nightclub-says-islam-problem

          • disqus_4o1eoHiAiW

            That is an opinion. It is not a fact. Also, it makes the assumption that all Muslims have the same beliefs. This is not so. In addition, even if this were so, it still does not address the ‘core issue’ of what should be done about it. If you believe that killing or deporting every last Muslim in the USA (or wherever) is what should be done about it, then I suggest that you should be personally responsible for doing so. I’m pretty sure you’ll see things differently when you’re staring down the barrel of a gun at a 5 year old kid. If you don’t, then you are a psychopathic monster. And if you’re a psychopathic monster, then you have no business suggesting solutions that are to be implemented by a civilized society.

          • WTF

            Try this pew poll for facts when it comes to moral issues ranging from homosexuality, belief in a god, alcohol, divorce within Islam and its totally at odds with western values. Islamic culture is incompatible with the majority in a Christian or Judaic culture.

            http://www.pewforum.org/2013/04/30/the-worlds-muslims-religion-politics-society-morality/

          • disqus_4o1eoHiAiW

            Well, then, I guess we’re going to have to deport all the Christians too, since they also believe that “drinking alcohol, s*x outside marriage, homos*xuality and committing su*cide” are immoral.

          • WTF

            Guess again, we don’t have a epidemic of mentally disturbed Christian inspired jihadists going on a killing spree so they aren’t a problem.

          • Resurgent Right

            Fascinating watching your denial of a very evident truth.

          • Andrew Interrupted

            It is a fact, not an opinion.

          • Andrew Interrupted

            Islam is not compatible with Western Civilization.
            No amount of gum-flapping gibberish will change that.

            http://www.breitbart.com/milo/2016/06/20/watch-milo-britain-leave-eu-stop-muslim-immigration/

          • Sargon the bone crusher

            The dreadful truth is as you say. The Koran is clear; about the nature of Islamic peace, of the stages of jihad, of the place of the two sexes, and the attitude to people outside the sexual norms is well understood.
            The nature of God, the plasticity of truth or otherwise told to a non muslim, one can go on and on.
            It is not compatible.
            What is to be done???
            That will only be discussed intelligently when the nature of the difficulty is understood and accepted.
            Now the misrepresentation is causing a pressure cooker effect.
            That is dangerous.
            The controlling elements in society should revisit their narrative.
            Urgently.

          • The Trumpet

            What too few know is what the koran teaches. This ignorance is deadly. For those who have no clue start doing some research.

          • Sargon the bone crusher

            The ignorance is generated by corrupted politics.
            The West and Britain is now lost.
            Done for.
            I cultivate my garden.

          • disqus_4o1eoHiAiW

            So why are you flapping your gums?

          • WTF

            “it still does not address the ‘core issue’ of what should be done about it” –

            So what are the core issues in your opinion and what are the solutions ?

          • The Trumpet

            muslims wont assimilate. They are here to take over and impose sharia law.
            Deport the lot of them. Never has the UK or USA face a bigger threat. They will become more aggressive as their numbers grow. That has been the case historically.

        • Richard Dean McMichael

          So many words saying so very little of substance.

          • WTF

            Nine words and no substance, clearly you’ve nothing to add and are quite content to see disparate minorities blaming each other for Orlando. Which ‘blame’ group do you belong to or do you just enjoy seeing anarchy unfold in front of your eyes like some spectator sport !

          • Resurgent Right

            You don’t like what he said but you can’t argue what he said.

            The PC left in a nutshell.

      • Trailblazer10

        You are completely wrong.

        Trump first tweeted:

        “Horrific incident in FL. Praying for all the victims & their
        families. When will this stop? When will we get tough, smart &
        vigilant?”

        Then after many had said Trump was right, he responded:

        “Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism, I
        don’t want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance. We must be smart!”

        • disqus_4o1eoHiAiW

          One tweet you conveniently left out:

          “What has happened in Orlando is just the beginning. I called it and asked for the ban. Must be tough.”

          http://www.wlky.com/news/trumps-reaction-on-twitter/40022434

          Posted on his campaign website:

          “Because our leaders are weak, I said this was going to happen—and it is only going to get worse.”

          http://www.newyorker.com/news/daily-comment/donald-trumps-exploitation-of-orlando

          He is congratulating himself and exploiting the death of 50 human beings as political capital. Period.

          • Trailblazer10

            No, you idiot. He is pointing out they should have known. The existing admin. has been a disaster in every way.

          • disqus_4o1eoHiAiW

            If calling out the current administration is his only goal, why is he mentioning himself at all? Why make the statements that he “called it” and he “said this was going to happen”? These statements are in no way necessary to make his points about the Obama administration. So why did he feel the need to make them? I’ll tell you why: because he is a self-serving, opportunistic narcissist who has conned thousands of people (including you, obviously) into believing that he can magically make all of their problems go away. Folks like you are in for a very nasty shock if Trump ends up in the White House.

          • Trailblazer10

            Obama has been responsinble for a great deal of death and destruction.His refusal to even utter the words, his appointments to Homeland security, his deceptions – “workplace violence”, etc.

            By pointing out there were obvious dangers – and that Obama had been warned, maybe some pressure will be applied to stop Obama continuing to cause so much damage.

            That won’t make any difference to you. You are full of hate and delusion.

            There is no magic wand, but there are common sense steps.

          • Andrew Interrupted

            He is proving, time and time again, he has the foresight a leader needs to lead. Pull your head out of your butt and read it again.

      • The Trumpet

        He is he head of a $10 billion empire!!! What are you on about.
        Read the responses to your foolish comments and wise up.

    • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

      “…personally I’m not promoting any theory.” INNUENDO ALERT!!!!

      • WTF

        Well lets face it, you cant promote anything with conviction as you lack the facts & experience.

        • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

          Wizard Rule 77b: People with a weak argument will often try to discredit the person they are disagree with. (In football this tactic is known as “Playing The Man”)

          • WTF

            I agree and that was very obvious when you were losing the green card argument and tried calling me names. Didn’t work though did it, you still know jack schit about green cards !

  • Jacobi

    Any rational person who thinks Trump is a nightmare, is suffering from a fantasy, or more likely is
    just being Establishment PC. The same category as Clinton.

    Trump is expressing what at least half of American voters believe, and if we had a Trump equivalent in UK, what 60% of British voters would believe. That is the rejection of the Political Establishment who have so ruined and despoiled both USA and UK politics for some forty years now.

    And his overtures to Paul Ryan suggest he is preparing in a sensible way for the Presidency.

    • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

      “Trump is expressing what at least half of American voters believe,…” In which case he will become President. However I suggest you don’t hold your breath.

      “…the Political Establishment who have …” given us the wealthiest generation ever in “…both USA and UK politics for some forty years now.”

      • Jacobi

        Not necessarily. How people believe is not often how they vote.
        The real growth in wealth was in the 55/85 period. After that it has been break-up, decline and borrowing.

        • The Trumpet

          He is going to win big.

        • WTF

          Exactly and it was mirrored in the UK but at a lower level.

      • Scout Wellsrain

        Yeah, Trump won’t win because the fix is in, just as it was with Bernie.

        • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

          See point 6 below:

          Symptoms of a failing campaign:
          1. Comparing your opponents to Hitler
          2. Claiming the media is biased
          3. Vilification of anyone with a counter view
          4. Accusing anyone you disagree with of being in the pay of your opponent
          5. Shouting down anyone who expresses a view you don’t like
          6. Hinting that the vote will be fiddled

      • The Trumpet

        Go and look at the job situation and the fact there has been no improvement in real wages for the middle class for some 18 years. Wake up! Your ignorance is staggering.

        • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

          “Your ignorance is staggering.”

          Wizard Rule 77: People that are losing an argument will often try to discredit the person they are arguing with. (In football this tactic is known as “Playing The Man”)

        • WTF

          His ignorance is normal !

      • WTF

        Totally wrong as usual, the most wealthiest period in middle class America was between 1950’s-1980’s as that was when American industry serviced its own market, there were little tech imports, there was a housing boom and middle America was riding high.

        http://www.history.com/topics/1950s

        After that, it started going downhill for middle America.

        • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

          Until the 1980s the US had been the dominant economy in the World. The rest were either (a) small, (b) communist, or (c) still recovering from WW2.

          Since 1980 others have caught up….only once you actually understand this will you stop believing the Trump line of “we can be great again”.

          China and the EU will overtake the US. Brazil and India will come close. This WILL happen and the US can either live with it or continue gazing at its navel and saying “it was all better in the past”.

          The US are going through what the UK did when it finally realised it had lost its empire. It takes a generation for the self-pity to disappear.

          • WTF

            Post 1: “given us the wealthiest generation ever in “…both USA and UK politics for some forty years now”

            Post 2: “The US are going through what the UK did when it finally realized it had lost its empire”

            You seem confused as usual, so which is it, is America is wealthy now or people are getting poorer.

          • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

            I see I’m going to have to explain this to you quite slowly….

            The US (and UK) does have the wealthiest generation ever. 30 years ago the US was poorer but countries like India and China were a lot poorer. Back then the US was the dominant economy and no one else was close.

            If you really do live in the states then you’ll known the angst that is felt as China catches up with them. How will Trump “make them Great again”…..he won’t because never again will one country dominate.

          • WTF

            I’ll make it simple for you – How much disposable income in pounds,
            euros, dollars or even ‘mars bars’ is wealthy in your book ? Surely you
            can posit a figure with your all seeing wizard omnipotence or is it
            beyond your abilities !

          • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

            “How much disposable income in pounds, euros, dollars or even ‘mars bars’ is wealthy in your book ?” This is like trying to explain something to a child….

            Our incredible increase in wealth cannot be measured in pounds because of inflation. It can only be measured in buying power (so mars bars might be OK). This means my comparitors of wealth are the best way of showing this incredible increase…here they are again:

            We can now afford almost four times as many cars per million people on the road as in the 1960s. People have twice as long vacations and will probably go further. We eat out four times as often. Obesity is now a problem that our parents certainly couldn’t afford. The number of households has grown as we can afford to have less people per house. Benefits have far outstripped inflation.

            Probably to most telling sign of the staggering increase in wealth over a single generation is the length of time we spend in retirement. In 1960 men would retire at 65 and die at 70. Now most retire before 65 and die at 85. An almost five-fold increase in the time we can live off our pensions!!!

          • WTF

            You have made this fatuous claim about everyone being much wealthier many times now on various threads but if that’s the the case, you should be able to quantify it very simply.

            The simplest description of degree of wealth is generally viewed as disposable income. Hint: Disposable income is normally regarded as income remaining after all obligatory payments or costs are removed.

            http://www.britannica.com/topic/disposable-income

            Now answer this simple question, how much disposable income is needed to label a person as wealthy. Your description is anecdotal bull schit on hearsay and not factual or even close to a definition.

          • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

            Do you understand the difference between “objective” and “subjective”? I guess English may not be your first language.

            “anecdotal bull schit”???

            “The value of households’ spending on eating out has passed spending on food sector products eaten at home in 2004, and doubled between 1992 and 2004” (ONS report 2006)

            “According to a report produced by the British Hospitality Association (BHA), Britons spent £31 billion on eating out in 2006, compared with some £7 billion in 1981.” (Daily Telegraph 12/04/2016)

            Now look up anecdotal in your dictionary and see why what I write isn’t that.

          • WTF

            Everything you post is subjective opinion not objective facts and that’s assuming you don’t deflect to another subject.

            Gain I ask an OBJECTIVE question – How much disposable income makes you wealthy ?

            Once we know that from you perhaps we can see just how many holidays and eating out people do but you seem reluctant to impart that info to us !

          • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

            “Britons spent £31 billion on eating out in 2006, compared with some £7 billion in 1981.” That is objective….and checkable.

            If you don’t know the difference between subjective and objective then there is an excellent online dictionary.

          • WTF

            Blah, blah, blah and the moon is made of green cheese !

            https://www.moneyadviceservice.org.uk/blog/only-10-left-the-disposable-income-of-one-in-ten-brits

            Across the UK, the average monthly disposable income was £187, down by £38 from 2013.

          • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

            IT’S A POLL – not real data.

            I never reference polled data and all my stuff is checkable. Here you checked the BHA quote or the Leeds data on cars yet or won;t your prejudices stand it.

          • WTF

            There’s nothing prejudicial about giving reasons why there are far more cars on the road. I wasn’t disputing the increase in cars I was trying to get through to a block head like you why there are more cars on the road. Its called company cars and cars needed for wives to drive to work and its certainly not personal wealth. I had a company car for years and it was a perk of the job, not wealth.

            I don’t do quotes like you don’t do polls although a poll does represents the views of many people rather than the narrow view of one.

            The income inequality below is data not polls.

            https://www.equalitytrust.org.uk/scale-economic-inequality-uk

            The ONS stats say – Household net wealth was lower in 2009 than in 2007 largely because of the decrease in total property assets as a result of the fall in house prices during the 2008-2009 recession.

            Whilst it may be useful to measure wealth by including property value its rather meaningless on its own as you have to live somewhere. The ONLY time you can realize that wealth is if you downsize or your estate sells it when you die. Other than that, its not really a measure of wealth in the disposable sense as you have to live somewhere and it certainly isn’t disposable. Interestingly, all this ‘wealth’ accumulation tends to come from one source only, your property and its ‘paper wealth’ not wealth you can touch, feel or use. You can call it what you like and no doubt will, but for all practical purposes for everyone else, unlike savings for example which I can spend or invest, its not wealth in the true sense until its sold. Consequently, if I only own one house and I live in it, whether house prices rise of fall, as far as I’m concerned personally, my wealth doesn’t change even with those fluctuations in value.

          • WTF

            Bed time is it or researching what disposable income means ?

          • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

            It means what we can buy once we’ve spent on the essentials. Over the last generation we have used the amazing increase in this to but more cars….

            From the “Vehicle Ownership and Income Growth, Worldwide” report from “Institute for Transport Studies, University of Leeds” Table 1 shows that in 1960 the UK had 137 per 1000 people and in 2002 we had 515 cars per 1000 people.

          • WTF

            I’d like your opinion of an actual figure. You’ve been bull schitting this narrative enough times here so how much disposable income do I need to be wealthy !

            Cars per head are meaningless as many are hire cars or company cars not personal cars so they cannot contribute to personal wealth.

            Fail again !

          • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

            “I’d like your opinion of an actual figure.” For which person as the amounts will vary.

            “Cars per head are meaningless as many are hire cars or company cars not personal cars…” That was a desperate wriggle. If you hire a car you still need….waits for penny to drop….money to pay for it. Companies cars are given instead of salary and hence have value to the individual.

            “Fail again !”
            Wizard Rule 76: Only people who have clearly lost an argument feel the need to explicitly state that they have won.

          • WTF

            Come on now, lets say an average family of 2 working adults, 2 kids, a mortgage on a 250,000 pound property over 35 years and two cars. You have a go for once. However, I know you wont bother to find out as you already know the real truth so I’ve done it for you and others here.

            Here’s some OBJECTIVE facts that affect real people and not limp wizards.

            10% of people have less than 10 pounds after they have paid all essential bills.

            14% of people have 500 pounds after they have paid all essential bills.

            Across the UK, the average disposable after essential bills were paid was 187 pounds, down by 38 pounds from 2013.

            That is objectivity not your bull schit as its actual numbers for actual people rather than fantasy economics from you or Osborne.

            You Fail, we are less wealthier as a nation !

            https://www.moneyadviceservice.org.uk/blog/only-10-left-the-disposable-income-of-one-in-ten-brits

            Then we have London costs

            http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/property/house-prices/11546239/Think-Londoners-are-rich-Heres-how-much-cash-is-left-after-mortgage-costs.html

            Or

            https://www.thinkmoney.co.uk/news-advice/how-much-do-you-have-left-after-youve-paid-all-of-your-bills-0-4417-0.htm

          • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

            The first reference was to a poll where people were ask rather than real data…it would be naive to think that the answers are in any way a representation of reality.

            The second report says young Londoners (it didn’t say how it decided who was included in this group) have “…£347 in their pocket a year after mortgages and bills – 22 times less disposable cash than the UK average”
            So that means that the average young person in the UK has 22×347 pounds spare (7634 pounds). Shot yourself in the foot their young man. BTW: I wish I’d been that well off when I was starting out – but we were all much poorer then.

            The third reference is the same non-research as the first one.

            I thought I’d told you before that just reference things based on the headline instead of actually understanding the content of the article would make you look foolish.

          • WTF

            If you’re the clever schit you claim to be then you can answer that outstanding question, – for a family of 4 with a 250k mortgage and 2 cars, both adults working, how much disposable income after essentials are paid is considered being wealthy !

            You keep dodging around this very simple question a 10 year old could work out in his exercise book but you refuse to give a simple answer. My guess is you don’t want to be ‘nailed’ down to an actual figure as it will blow your fatuous claims.

  • duralexa

    The trouble is not Trump, it is the millions of white men in worthless jobs or nincompoops sitting at home smoking and drinking who look down on every minority who is doing well in America in high tech jobs, as doctors, businessmen, and entrepreneurs, and want them to get out of America. Of course Mexicans are the number one target but Mexicans only take jobs that are so low paying that no one who thinks is a white American will take. Of course the last hope of the white man in America is that all minorities will be sent home or put in jail, preferably the later and things will be great again. There was never a more deluded and inane people in history. Trump got rich by hiring minorities and foreigners in his hotels and to boot did not pay many of them and still owes them money.

    • Scout Wellsrain

      Yes, I know, I know. Worthless white men should all go die. Never mind that they did all those jobs you claim they won’t do, before people who come to work for a few.months under the table started taking them. Or that these horrible gun-toting white scum built the country you and your ilk are so gleefully running into the ground.

      • duralexa

        You got to know your limitations. White Americans are now an ignorant mass of malcontents who were treated badly by other white Americans with money and are so confused as to who caused what that the best thing is to lynch all minorities avoiding to ask the important questions like: Did minorities foreclosed on your home? Did Mexicans took all the jobs to China? Did Blacks increased your credit card interest rate?? No. No white man will ask those questions. It would be too insulting to the super rich like Trump or Ted Cruz who are blessed by the ignorant cowards who can only rely on hate and cowardice, hate for the Mexicans and cowardice towards the super rich intent on ripping them off and ripping their limbs apart in eternal wars and eternal damnation.

        • Resurgent Right

          Do you know what an illegal immigrant is?

          Do you think people should just be able to walk into any country they like? Do you like the welfare state and want it to continue?

        • Scout Wellsrain

          Yeah, yeah, blah blah, wrong, we we know exactly who is responsible and why. On BREXIT:

          We had a martini toast for breakfast today as we watched Cameron resign early this morning our time. The English-speaking world is waking up after too long a self-imposed slumber. The religion of self-hate and self-flagellation that was sold to us as a moral and financial ideal has NOT served us well, and people- ordinary people, not the elites in their insulated bubble of international capital and their self-congratulatory, virtue-signalling echo chamber- are finally being reminded that it is THEIR CONSTITUENTS and native national populations they should be worried about FIRST, rather than poor, huddled suffering masses abroad (the suffering of whom their policies created in the first place). A great awakening is finally taking place. HUZZAH!

          Oh- and I intend to make a LOT. OF. MONEY. from this as well- I grew up poor, on a Texas family farm in the 70s- and became self-made/wealthy in the Bay Area in both dotcom booms. I retired before forty… but I don’t have any illusions about who I am, where I came from, and, MOST IMPORTANTLY, what type of society gave me the opportunity to succeed.

          Our political classes have become convinced they owe more to global corporate interests and those outside our borders than to those born within them. I have watched both the UK and US decay markedly in my lifetime. I don’t seek a return to some mythic past, but rather towards building the future we all deserve… one with ACCOUNTABLE NATIONAL GOVERNMENTS, within a society that offers opportunity and security to OUR NATIVE POPULATIONS FIRST- the historic peoples and institutions that sacrificed, fought for, and BUILT the nations and national identities that people.of other nations rightfully internationally flock to (and then, sadly and increasingly, refuse to assimilate within- apparently not realizing that it was our hard-fought-for institutions that give us our national characters- based on the RIGHTS OF ENGLISHMEN both here in North America and in the original Albion-that allowed our countries to become the envy of the world.and the destinations of their flight for freedom and opportunity).

          As opposed to offering those hard-fought opportunities FIRST to these teeming others who neither understand nor respect the societies and cultures it took the English-speaking peoples centuries of struggle to create, we have desperate need for them for among the native-born. While preferring foreign poor to our own, we have also been giving away THE VERY NATURE OF WHAT MADE US GREAT. Opportunity offered to those suffering international ‘others’ is done in actual reality in the name of endless profits; profits generated by the unrestrained globalism of, for, and benefiting an international corporate class with no national loyalties; a solely-for-profit globalism that is often successfully sold to our own native populations via images of the poor repressed third world and cultivating the psychological illness of misguided and pathological altruism and false guilt, directed at saving these poor victims of globalism and their own despotic National “governments”- at our INDIVIDUAL expense- victims of these same criminal internationalist neocons… when in reality, low wages, the destruction of our national cohesiveness and agency, and the establishment of total global corporate hegemony is the actual goal).

          The elites don’t at ALL intend to “raise up to democracy” the world’s suffering masses- the goal to which they pay lip service. – THEY WANT US TO JOIN THEM. They want everyone world-wide equally miserable, equally disenfranchised, and equally tractable.

          This global capitalist class are obviously completely savage, and accordingly are willing to import that savagery within the borders of Democratic nations, nations with established legal traditions- to cow us. These legal traditions are a threat to them, especially considering that this class often began, are largely still based, and have many holdings within our borders… because, ironically, the democratic traditions of our nations were what allowed this malignant merchant class to prosper IN THE FIRST PLACE. Now those traditions and legal systems are a threat, and the only obstacle to their complete world domination (see yesterday’s vote!). THIS is the TRUE MOTIVATION behind endless immigration. Bringing these populations- populations with no understanding of- and in many cases, having open contempt for- democratic traditions, ensures the globalists of eventually being able to treat us as they have treated these furious populations they import. We must accept the victims of their globalist (nee laissez-faire neocon global anarcho-capitalist) utopia…they are imported and used as shock troops against us in our own nations- with the goal of transforming our institutions that threaten to hold them accountable and eventually bringing us all down to the same lowest common denominator global level of fear and misery- (ostensibly, but not really) in the name of “diversity”, “inclusiveness”, and our collective “guilt” for the “sins” of colonialism- sins committed by the same globalst class in the first place.

          What I still find amazing is that the media has been so successful- at least with some folks-.often the most well-off and insulated members of our societies- in selling the notion that those of us desperate to protect ourselves.and our children, our countries and our rights- are evil, backward-thinking racists, motivated by self-interest. Utter nonsense… except for the self-interest part! ABSOLUTELY we place our interests, our own well being, FIRST…. as any healthy person would, and we dream of progressing to a bright, new, future. As those do who seek to cross our borders. It is vile slander, however, that those of us who seek to preserve our national identities and protect our own often precarious economic well-being are pathological haters and racists. The reverse is obviously the case. The fact that such accusations would ever gain any traction at all other than in a dirty little basement filled with equally dirty and little-minded boomer troskyists shows how far we have fallen.

          Again, the English speaking peoples are awakening to their birthright. THE RIGHTS OF ENGLISHMEN. OH, how it is making the globalists and their self-hating, insecure, brainwashed and bought-and-sold lapdog lickspittles- in academia, and most satisfactorily to me, the “right-thinking, benevolent and paternalistic media”-SQUEAL. THIS IS A GREAT, HISTORIC TIME FOR US IN THE UK AND USA. The message has been sent. We’re waking up- and just in time, too!

          • duralexa

            Looks like Brexit will send the average Englishman to the poor house faster.

    • Resurgent Right

      You do realise that Trump is talking about ILLEGAL immigrants? Oh I forget, you guys don’t do facts, you do hysteria. Like over here, the Remainics bang on about Leave halting immigration. It doesn’t matter how many times you’re told the facts, you seem to want to believe your own easily discredited BS. Any wonder you people are confused.

      • The Trumpet

        I am sure this nutter loves Londonstani!

    • Resurgent Right

      Oh yeah and it’s clear from your post that you’re racist.

      • duralexa

        Racist? Trump supporters are 99.9% white, many under employed who hope Trump will bring employment back. A sad hope and illusion. Trump did not pay his own workers and hired illegal aliens for his hotels. Trump is a monster. Millions of white men will die if he becomes president. I am protecting the white population.

  • colchar

    Why is the British media so obsessed with the US?

  • WTF

    When an ‘event’ occurs where people die we always look for the real cause because we want to prevent a re-occurrence of that event. We do that for plane crashes and if we can identify the fault we fix it. We did that for DUI when the deaths became unacceptable and having identified the cause (alcohol) we set limits and penalties to try and stop deaths through DUI. Currently there’s a good case for banning the use of smartphones by the driver as they’ve been proved to cause as many
    accidents and deaths as alcohol did previously. All of these are not pre-meditated acts that cause the deaths of people but are either unpredictable ‘accidents’ for the most part with aircraft deaths or irresponsible acts by individuals when driving.

    We also carry out investigations into why a lone wolf blows up a government building or another shoots colored worshipers in a South Carolina church. In the former case it was obvious from the beginning McVeigh had an issue against the government and the shooter in South Carolina was a white supremacist. It was easy to join up the dots, lay blame where it should lie and very quickly move on from the trigger to what if anything could or should be done for the future to prevent a similar massacre in the future.

    Mow we come to Orlando, it wasn’t difficult to see the trigger for massacres at Ft Hood, Chattanooga, San Bernandino & Orlando and we should be looking at how to stop that trigger in the future but it hasn’t happened and still hasn’t over Ft. Hood.

    Every vested group with a personal narrative is busy laying the blame at their pet hate group. The Republicans blame Obama & Trump, Clinton blames the Republicans & Trump, militant gays blame homophobic heterosexuals and vice versa, Al Gore sycophants blame climate change, Bernie probably blames Wall St and so it goes on. For all of his brashness and rhetoric, Trump for all his faults is the only one who is closest to the truth for blaming Islamic Terrorism. None of these
    deniers have publicly identified the trigger for these attacks as they lack the courage to be honest and speak the truth, and the lives lost are ‘a price worth paying’ or ‘collateral damage’ in their ‘master plan’.

    When Ebola was a threat, entry was denied until no longer a threat, TB is a health threat and the I130 immigrant process demands medical tests and police back ground checks, so what is wrong with robust vetting procedures. Where does Obama stand on this ? He doesn’t, no vetting, no checks, let anyone in and who cares if more innocent US citizens die as a result, its an acceptable price to pay for migrants !

    Immediately after Orlando I had hoped this would be a wake up call, sanity would appear and the real trigger be clearly identified and dealt with but it hasn’t happened. Whilst 99% of those in charge, setting their personal agendas with the MSM peddling their lies, there will be more terrorist attacks in the coming months and the blood will be on the hands of those denying the truth and refusing to connect the dots.

    • Lemoncookies

      But Omar Mateen was born in the US.

      • WTF

        Yes, we all know that and the three Muslim ‘comfort girls’ for Syrian Jihadists were British and to quote Hillary Clinton “What difference does it make” with the internet.
        Place of birth or citizenship knows no boundaries for Islamic terrorists when they have access to being radicalized either on their own or by the radical Muslims we allow in.

        Mental Issues + Teachings of Islam = Islamic Jihadists.

        Perhaps liberals never did simple algebra at school as here’s another one you get by transposing elements.

        Mental Issues + No Indoctrination = Treatable Illness
        or
        Teachings of Islam + Educated & Rational Muslim = No Islamic Jihadist

        • Lemoncookies

          Not necessarily. Many Muslim terrorists were and are highly educated and seemingly rational.

    • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

      It is important to exclude the terrorists from the US….now who are they?

      • WTF

        Easy, demand back ground checks from trusted and verifiable police authorities just as I had for my green card. Also included was family history parents etc and where they lived. It wont be 100% perfect but will be pretty close and will send a message for those thinking its easy to slip under the radar.

        • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

          I wonder if the Orlando killer or most of the 9/11 bombers would have failed background check….no many.

          I wonder who much business would be lost due to the restriction of movement of business people….quite a lot.

          • WTF

            Probably most if not all would fail as they wouldn’t have been able to supply police certificates from a reputable source. Don’t you get it, by making ALL immigrants provide the sort of police certificates the UK police provide at a cost, a lot of high level threats would be stopped. Have a guess (no prizes) how many potential migrants from certain countries would be blocked !

            We’ve had Visas and ESTAs for a long time, that doesn’t hinder business but in your world, dead bodies are just collateral damage for political correctness !

            Its the same old liberal BS isn’t it, rejects suggestions to reduce terrorism but never offer any alternative solutions. One of these days people like you might surprise the world and come up with a suggestion, any suggestion !

          • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

            I think I’m going to move to the Middle East and set up in business providing fake certificated. Of course I would be in competition with Government officials who were taking bribes to supply real certificated but I could probably still make quite a lot of money.

            I but you’re glad I’m now back to show up the logical flaws in most of your posts.

          • WTF

            Go ahead and try it, but it wont work as you don’t understand how the vetting system works with all of its nuances.

            A certificate is just one part of the procedure as there’s back ground checks as well you have to pass. Any slight error in your claims or immigrant application form which is around 10 pages long will raise a red flag for further investigation. Its like the HMRC or IRS with tax returns, provided there’s nothing suspicious they just rubber stamp it but if a suspicious mistake is made, they’ll be all over you like a bad rash. Customs at ports of entry are very similar in their approach, they have key ‘innocent’ questions they ask that don’t seem of any consequence BUT they can raise suspicions if answered in a strange manner. I’ve experienced that at Dover over cigarettes but as I was legal, no problem.

            My ‘interview’ with US immigration at a US embassy I expected to last 30 minutes to 1 hour, it lasted 2 minutes. Afterwards I figured out why, they had chapter and verse on me including my parents background, and having answered my marriage date without hesitation, all they wanted to verify was that I was who I said I was.

            There is little chance of some non English speaking migrants even coming close to that level of scrutiny and passing and that’s the whole point of the whole procedure not just the police certificate. No flaws at all if these procedures are followed as they were for me.

            Now pop off to Syria, set up a passport and police cert forgery office and see how far you get. Best of luck !

            No legal suggestions of your own then to improve security ?

          • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

            I wonder who would do all these exhaustive check…of yes local people. I wonder if these countries would have all the extensive record keeping of the US…probably not. We could stop doing business with these developing countries I guess…why do we need all these extra exporting jobs?

            “No legal suggestions of your own then to improve security ?” As there is a much much much greater chance of being killed in an accidental shooting in the US then in a terrorist attack then perhaps we should concentrate there.

          • WTF

            “I wonder if these countries would have all the extensive record keeping of the US…probably not.”

            Bingo, someone finally turned your light on, my goodness it took a long time for your to understand the point of all these stringent checks that Trump is proposing. They’re not new checks just existing ones that are enforced for people like me but ‘skipped over’ if you’ll sign up to the Democrat party. You’re a novice in these matters as I can see you’ve never walked the walk but here’s some more items you need to consider if you’re going into the document forgery business. You’ll need to forge utility bills as well for countries & towns where these migrants claim to have come from.

            Other than selling arms to each side for mutual destruction many of these countries have little trade with the west so no real loss there but I’m puzzled as to how you equate stopping illegal migrants coming in with legal trade. Those wishing to do business with the west would have no problem being vetted for a visit its the ‘undocumented’ ones that are the real risk. Perhaps you can explain that contradiction ?

            On your last point, as I said, always raise objections never offer solutions that makes you part of the problem.

          • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

            I wonder where the army of “Trump Checkers” will get their information? They could ask other countries to open up their records….but they are unlikely to do that unless the US opened up their records. They could go and talk to people:

            Checker: Are you a terrorist?

            Terrorist: No

            Checker: Approved.

            “Those wishing to do business with the west would have no problem being vetted…” …and the terrorists would have no problem either.

            “…always raise objections never offer solutions that makes you part of the problem.” Better than offering unrealistic solutions to non-problems.

          • WTF

            Have you ever visited the USA ?

            Have you ever applied for a green card ?

            If the answer isn’t yes to both of the above, you haven’t walked the walk and you know jack s*** about the USIS and HS !

          • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

            I’ve lived there (California (Freemont) & North Carolina (Durham)) so don’t try the “you are wrong because I know more than you” rubbish with me.

          • WTF

            I notice you didn’t reply in the affirmative by only answering my first question so I’ll repeat the second question –

            Have you ever applied for a green card since 9-11 ?

            If you have, which immigration process did you use ?

            Business visa from the 80’s, ESTAs etc don’t count as they aren’t 10 year resident permits like a green card, so how about it Y/N & type ?

            If you haven’t, you still know Jack s*** about Immigration procedures !

          • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

            I’ve never played football for England but I can recognise a good player.

            So don’t try that childish debating technique with me sunshine.

          • WTF

            So when it all comes down to it, you have never applied for a green card to live permanently in the USA and you’re trying to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes that you know what you’re talking about.

            Unlike you I’m not trying any “childish debating techniques” as usually on a debate, everyone is introduced with their skills, knowledge, background and experience, I thought you understood that. Just watch any QT on BBC and everyone is introduced with their ‘qualifications’ for debate especially for the subjects under discussion. Your qualifications are suspect in the extreme regarding this subject !

            Lets cut the BS, you had an epic fail here, you refuse to say Yes or No on whether you ever applied for a green card and then throw a mini ‘snit’ so its clear you do NOT know the US immigration procedure since 9-11. I do, as I’ve been through it and know it chapter and verse.

            I’ll give you 6 out of 10 for effort in trying to smoke your claimed expertise past us but 1 out of 10 for knowing anything of substance about the current process, back ground checks, vetting, paper work and steps that have to be taken. You really should stick to your much lower level of competence when up against someone who has walked the walk.

            Adios idiota !

          • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

            I’ve had two members of my staff go through the process and so I know how long an arduous it is. A similar process would not be possible for business because (a) it is too long, and (b) other countries would employ tit-for-tat measures which the US would find impossible to swallow.

            The main impact would be that China would overtake the US sooner that it would have otherwise.

            Now I bet you are really glad I’ve come back to show up the problems with your arguments.

          • WTF

            The only point you’ve highlighted is your personal lack of knowledge about the green card process for a person trying to apply for residence in the USA since 9-11. Why don’t you just admit it, you know squat about personal green card applications no matter what the category, there are more than one you know, oh I forgot, you don’t know that either do you !

            “I’ve had two members of my staff go through the process” Big friggin deal, so that made you the expert in your previous posts did it ? You cant even supply anecdotal facts from your ‘staff’ can you ?

            “The main impact would be that China” – WTF has China got to do with green cards applications, another lame deflection attempt ?

            As I said, you have never done it personally, you post here like some self important jerk claiming to see all and know all when in fact you know jack sh** about it but haven’t even the courage to admit it. When called out you try and weasel your way using deflection.

            My facts (not arguments) on green card implementation is very clear, if the rules were fully applied it would solve a lot of problems.

            Everyone has your ‘number’ whatever BS you attempt !

          • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

            You started out presenting the Green Card process as being an exemplar of what Trump could use to vet people coming to the US…and now I see you’ve back-tracked and agreed that it is not fit for purpose for business (and tourists).

            I’m glad I’ve managed to show you the error of your ways…now be a man and say thank you.

          • WTF

            You wishing that I’ve back tracked doesn’t make it true and no where in these posts have I said the back ground checks and rules I had to go through are flawed. Far from it, the rules are fine, they just need implementing as they were from me.

            Nice try, but still game set and match to me.

          • Resurgent Right

            Dishonest to the end ain’t ya.

          • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

            Wizard Rule 58: If you have nothing to add then add nothing.

  • Central power

    A quote from the next president of the USA:
    DT: Well, I think Lincoln succeeded for numerous reasons. He was a man who was of great intelligence, which most presidents would be. But he was a man of great intelligence, but he was also a man that did something that was a very vital thing to do at that time. Ten years before or 20 years before, what he was doing would never have even been thought possible. So he did something that was a very important thing to do, and especially at that time. And Nixon failed, I think to a certain extent, because of his personality. You know? It was just that personality. Very severe, very exclusive. In other words, people couldn’t come in. And people didn’t like him. I mean, people didn’t like him.

  • Resurgent Right

    So the establishment is concerned it might not get a look in if Trump is president.

    Well boo f’ckin hoo.

    • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

      But this is something we’ll never find out.

      • Resurgent Right

        Yeah just like when Labour won the last General Election.

        • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

          Or when UKIP won lots of seats.

          • Resurgent Right

            The reason we’re having a referendum is due to the efforts of UKIP. That might be something to do with winning the European Elections and accumulating 4 million votes in the last GE.

            If there is a vote to Remain then UKIP will be stronger than ever.

            Labour will become the third largest party in the UK within a few years.

          • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

            “If there is a vote to Remain then UKIP will be stronger than ever.” This is known by the technical term of “wishful thinking”.

    • Sargon the bone crusher

      Remind me when you escaped from the institution.
      LOOK – nurse is just over there with the syringe of that nice medicine that you know you need.

      • Bizarro World Observer

        Wait. You’re saying somebody else is the child here?

        • Sargon the bone crusher

          Of course, look over your shoulder, it is that fellow with his zip undone.

      • Resurgent Right

        I think you have the wrong person – the person you’re looking for is the little lefty tw at who tried to kill Trump last night.

        • Sargon the bone crusher

          The poor guy is ill. He has Aspergers syndrome. He needs help, not imprisonment, but he won’t get it. Attempted political assassination needs to be deterred, but I feel for the boy. He does not see reality properly.

          • Resurgent Right

            Oh is it different when a lefty does it?

  • Sargon the bone crusher

    He is like a child. He will fail unless he is managed by intelligent adults, i.e. people unlike him.

    • Resurgent Right

      Vote Clinton eh…. awesome, criminal for president. Why change tradition eh.

      • Sargon the bone crusher

        No. I am not sure who is worse. She is disgusting, he may prove less dangerous.
        I am glad I am not an American having to choose.

      • JenB

        ‘I am not a crook’ R M Nixon (1973) plus ca change …

  • The Trumpet

    Polls are pretty even right now. However Trump has all the answers and is going to win easily. Crooked Hillary will end up in jail and right next to her will be Hussein Obummer.
    The USA has had more than enough of leftist morons and globalists selling them down the river.
    Vote Trump and vote BREXIT

  • The Trumpet

    If you back the globalist elites and want to see the USA go down vote for crooked hillary of Clinton Cash, Libya and Bengahzi fame. With her sexual predator hubbie they make a real pair of no goods
    Vote Trump!

    • xyobrychus

      Bill had some nice baby pics with Chelsea and Co. She still looked pregnant after birthing as well. One big happy all American Family and dental work. Hope Bill passed the cigars up!

      • WTF

        The only cigars Bill has are around young female interns !

  • WTF

    If the UK parents of a mentally disturbed son can warn the US authorities he is a threat to Trump and wants to shoot him why couldn’t the Islamic father of the killer in Orlando do the same and warn the authorities about his own mentally disturbed son ?

    No prizes for guessing the answer !

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3652337/Donald-Trump-protestor-s-parents-told-authorities-worried-Robot-Wars-obsessed-autistic-son-accused-trying-kill-Republican-presidential-nominee.html?offset=0&max=100&jumpTo=comment-130527771&ito=rcreplyemail#comment-130527771

    • Ambientereal

      Because the are all accomplices. Not every muslim has the guts to kill kafirs but everyone celebrates when one is being killed. They are all virtual assassins and many are real ones.

    • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

      And why didn’t Christian Anders Brievik’s parents warn the Norwegian authorities or BNP member David Copeland’s parents the UK authorities?

      • WTF

        Epic fail again, not having much success lately are you ?

        1/ Muslim father knew of his sons issues but did nothing. Authorities had him under surveillance or had run checks on him. Father guilty of ignoring issues which could have made a difference. Blame 50/50 to Father and FBI/PC interference.

        2/ Both Breivek and Copeland were brought to the attention of the authorities by parents. Parents admonished of responsibility, if blame needs to be apportioned its the authorities who are to blame.

        • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

          “Both Breivek and Copeland were brought to the attention of the authorities by parents…” You really shouldn’t resort to telling lies when you are caught out.

  • Sargon the bone crusher

    Trump could win this if he were mature and intelligent. He is not. He is a child. That is why he will probably lose.
    A shame, since Clinton is a total monster.

    • Andrew Interrupted

      Stick to torturing small animals, Einstein.

      • Sargon the bone crusher

        Do you think Trump will win then???

        • Resurgent Right

          Do you have a crystal ball???

          • http://www.alwayslategamereviews.weebly.com/ Always Late Game Reviews

            I think the more appropriate question to ask “The Trumpet” is, “Do you have crystal meth?” Someone THAT deranged has to be smoking the hard stuff.

        • The Trumpet

          He will win easily. Hillary is such a bad candidate that is a no brainer

    • The Trumpet

      So you build a 10 billion dollar empire and raise kids like Evanka by being unintelligent and immature.
      Get real

  • Resurgent Right

    Oh look a left wing terrorist attempted to kill Trump. There is so much hate from the left. Do they not realise that they’re promoting violence? They should be careful as they wouldn’t like that to happen to one of their own.

  • The Trumpet

    Latest polls show Trump rising and crooked Hillary going down – and its hardly begun!
    Trump will win this one easily

    • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

      This is known by the technical term of “wishful thinking”.

      • Resurgent Right

        Didn’t you predict that he wouldn’t get the Republican nomination?

        • http://www.badgerstoke.blogspot.co.uk/ OmnipotentWizard

          No – but I predict he will crash and burn in the presidential elections. I also predict that the Republicans will then start the healing process by getting rid of the loonies fringe.

          Actually Loony Fringe would be a good nick-name for Trump.

    • Steve Batts

      The clown princess made a number of false statements at the grand opening of his goof course.
      http://www.spectator.co.uk/2016/06/trumps-train-wreck-how-the-donald-is-derailing-his-own-campaign/

  • MADx

    Traitor Trump will lose by a landslide.

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown To Stand Down As An MP

Could we win back Gordon Brown’s gold at the Olympics?

Motor boat marina at Lake Como harbourfront

A beautiful place to die: Mussolini at Lake Como

Old School Lockers and Hallway

Sean O’Brien explores a very English form of sadomasochism

Lara

The true story of Dr Zhivago’s Lara

Cartoons

‘And then I met a dyslexic tattooist.’
‘And then I met a dyslexic tattooist.’
‘I wonder if the same technology could be used for the Labour party?’
‘I wonder if the same technology could be used for the Labour party?’
‘Kids blow up very early these days.’
‘Kids blow up very early these days.’
‘When I suggested you write your dream bucket list, I hoped it would be a lot of foreign travel.’
‘When I suggested you write your dream bucket list, I hoped it would be a lot of foreign travel.’
‘Theme? Sure we got a theme. It’s beer.’
‘Theme? Sure we got a theme. It’s beer.’
‘Great, innit, being a sporting superpower?’
‘Great, innit, being a sporting superpower?’
Dog
‘Are we nearly there yet?’
‘Are we nearly there yet?’
‘The other robots don’t like you.’
‘The other robots don’t like you.’
‘If the wife rings, you haven’t seen me – right?’
‘If the wife rings, you haven’t seen me – right?’
‘Looks like a terrorist plot, sir.’
‘Looks like a terrorist plot, sir.’
‘And for your information I don’t spend my days “just swanning around”.’
‘And for your information I don’t spend my days “just swanning around”.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close