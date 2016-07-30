The Spectator from £1 per week

Features

Beyond Austen and Dickens: the classic novels that should be on TV

Prestige novel adaptations are a big British export. Why can’t we show a bit more imagination about what to adapt?

Vintage Hardcover Books from Early 1900s

30 July 2016

9:00 AM

30 July 2016

9:00 AM

It is a truth universally acknowledged that whenever ITV or the BBC decides — the latter usually with charter renewal in the near or middle distance — that it needs to make some of that World-Class Drama it’s so proud of, its thoughts turn to regency frocks, scruffy urchins, pea-soupy London, agreeable country houses and the incessant clip-clop of hoof on cobble.

Classy costume drama — invariably based, for extra classiness, on classy fiction of the sort you might find in Penguin Classics — is one of our major exports. But in the range of its source material they consider, its makers are as blinkered as the inevitable horse that draws Mr Darcy’s inevitable carriage in the inevitable tracking shot round Pemberley.

You’ll get Dickens, Tolstoy, Jane Austen and — so garlanded by now in TV adaptation terms that she joins their ranks — Hilary Mantel. You might get the odd better-known Brontë, if you’re lucky, and Hardy always goes down well. Then what? George Eliot — quite wrongly — is usually seen as a bit on the stodgy side and not concerned enough either with love or jokes. In more recent times entire decades seem to be monopolised by Waugh, Wodehouse and Le Carré.

I think we can attribute much of this to the Midas touch of Andrew Davies — who has become so much the metropolitan power in the genre that he has shaped the landscape around him. And it makes sense that Davies makes a beeline for the big beasts of the 19th century. He seems, in large part, to be actuated by the innocently childish desire to épater la bourgeoisie by sexing up the classics and filling all those crinolines with erections. But there’s no shock value in shaking up something of which the general public had only the dimmest idea in the first place. You won’t read howls of outrage from Angus Wilson purists on the front page of the Daily Mail, no matter what you do to the original: at best you’ll get a pained note from D.J. Taylor in the back of Private Eye.

So there’s room for the net to be cast wider, it seems to me. Among other things, if you adapt a classic that has been much adapted before, you are inviting the Comparison Odorous — either to original or prior adaptation. With something less well known you have more room for manoeuvre.

[Alt-Text]


We should surely be adapting minor books by major writers; fine, neglected books from second-string writers as they slip out of the canon; or outright bad books from writers who were never quite in the canon in the first place. The current rule seems to be that trashy books by living writers make Hollywood movies, and that famously outstanding books by famously dead writers make big-ticket TV adaptations. (Game of Thrones we leave to one side as being something else altogether.)

I canvassed bookish friends on social media briefly while writing this, and can report as a finger to the wind that there’s considerable enthusiasm for Elizabeth Taylor, Henry Green, Ronald Firbank, George Gissing, Somerset Maugham, Fanny Burney, Naguib Mahfouz, Patrick Hamilton, Honoré de Balzac, Emile Zola, Wilkie Collins, Simon Raven, Arnold Bennett and Joseph Roth (you could chuck in Roth’s frenemy Stefan Zweig while you were at it — snoots may sniff at his prose but that’s by the by when it comes to the telly). Why not Saki’s Clovis stories? G.K. Chesterton’s The Man Who Was Thursday is quite as strange and intriguing as you could want from a surrealist spy movie. More recently the Johnny Depp movie of Kyril Bonfiglioli’s Mortdecai novels seemed to be a criminally wasted opportunity. Michael Moorcock’s back catalogue is bursting at the seams, as are those of 1970s writers in eclipse such as Anthony Burgess, John Fowles and Robertson Davies.

From across the pond I would like to see new versions of Nathanael West and Damon Runyon on screen. Or James Baldwin and Ralph Ellison. And hell, how about an Upton Sinclair novel or two narrated (now he has time on his hands) by Bernie Sanders?

On the trashier end, I would love to see some old-style Gothic nonsense given an outing — The Monk or The Castle of Otranto or even (though this might be a bit too trippy) Vathek. And — given the success of True Detective — H.P. Lovecraft and Arthur Machen surely deserve another look. In SF, Ray Bradbury and Kurt Vonnegut are ripe for revisiting (not just retreading Farenheit 451 and Slaughterhouse-Five: what about the Cecy stories, or Cat’s Cradle and The Sirens of Titan?); and how awesome, for that matter, would Larry Niven’s Ringworld books look now that CGI could give us his Kzinti and Puppeteers?

And in crime? Couldn’t we take a break from the conveyor belt of slice-and-dice-on-the-slab merchants to investigate Jim Thompson (beyond the decent, if sanitised, film of The Grifters a good while back), Ed McBain or John D. MacDonald — to say nothing of the less celebrated pulp writers being rediscovered by smart small presses such as Pushkin and No Exit?

I should resist the temptation, though it is a strong one, to make this article a bare list of suggestions. My point is simply that by playing so safe — as I suppose they see it — our major broadcasters are not only gypping the general public: they are gypping themselves. The secondhand bookshop is a cornucopia of television that could be surprising, exciting, nourishing for screenwriters and every bit as visually impressive as anything in the front row of the 19th-century canon.

Television adaptation is a superb way of opening up literary history to the reading public in all its many-splendoured diversity. It just takes a little imagination and curiosity. And, rather than promoting a staid, restrictive and self-perpetuating idea of the canon as a metalled road down which a small handful of stately carriages proceed, it could open people’s eyes to what’s going on in the undergrowth. Where was Richard Yates with the reading public before someone took a punt on Revolutionary Road?

As I say, canvassing the bookish reveals considerable enthusiasm to see any number of neglected writers on the small screen. In fact, there’s considerable enthusiasm, tout court, for no more bloody Jane Austen.

  • CRSM

    Certainly Moorcock’s ‘Gloriana’ would make an excellent multi-part TV adaptation, but I can’t see it getting through the censors!

  • Mike Thomas

    Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead would make for a good serialisation. Corruption, nepotism, social mobility – definitely still a tale for our times.

    • goodsoldier

      The BBC would be incapable of doing it in the right spirit and with sincerity. They loathe Ayn Rand.

  • http://www.informalmusic.com/ Informal

    I’ve adapted Nightmare Abbey by Thomas Love Peacock…

  • Zalacain

    Any of Robertson Davies novels/trilogies.

  • misomiso

    +1

    The Man who was Thursday or Michael Moorecock would go down well.

  • James Chilton

    What about the novels of Ivy Compton-Burnett? They would be cheap to “dramatise”. There’s lots of period detail and the dialogue is already written.

    • Christopher Hawtree

      I think Julian Mitchell wrote one of two. Do these survive?

      • James Chilton

        I don’t think the Julian Mitchell dramatisations have been shown on television.

  • Sean L

    Earthly Powers by Anthony Burgess has mini series potential, his Malayan Trilogy is another one – though they’d probably steer clear of the latter owing to the inevitable Islamic themes. Buddenbrooks is material for a TV series. Ditto Rabbit Angstrom. Shiva Naipaul’s brilliant novels Fireflies and The Chip Chip Gatherers, both set in this native Trinidad, strike me has having cinematic potential. But the cast would have to consist entirely of Trinidadians, mostly of Indian descent. It couldn’t work otherwise.

    • sir_graphus

      Burgess is untouchable these days because he was a bit right wing. The Malayan Trilogy’s quiet criticism of Islam also makes it untouchable, you’re right.

      • Sean L

        If being “right wing”, in the sense that Burgess could be classed as right wing, ie culturally conservative, is untouchable then the entire canon of English literature is mostly untouchable. But then it might as well be in many university courses… Burgess also said that England could do with some of Islam’s virility, and in another novel, 1985, depicted a future England where the Arabs had taken over the government…

    • Fraser Bailey

      Yes, I enjoyed the Malayan Trilogy, especially the first one. Nabby Adams (I think that’s his name) is a great character.

  • Jabez Foodbotham

    The Camp of the Saints.
    Very topical.

    • uppitynorth

      No one would dare!

  • Bob

    The Man who was Thursday and The Napoleon of Notting Hill. The challenge being to make them contemporary.

    • MrToad76

      If I seem to remember rightly the Man who was Thursday involved a terrorist scare of some sort and the farcical response of too many police spies. So the terrorism (or anarchist as they were often called in those days) does provide at least one parallel. I “all the syme”
      it might be difficult to convey, although it has been made for the radio. There is a film version released this year at the Edinburgh Film Festival.

  • diogenesagogo

    Hawksmoor. Simultaneously philosophically jaw dropping & hair raisingly scary. And anything by Iris Murdoch; if done right could be magical. The Italian Girl would be good (music by P J Harvey naturellement, No Girl So Sweet etc.).

  • Paul Maurice

    The “American Story Theatre” had a superb rendition of Flannery O’Connor’s “The Displaced Person”.
    Perhaps some of her brilliant stories? Or the novels Wise Blood and The Violent Bear It Away?

  • polidorisghost

    Some good books mentioned here. Some I’ve heard of and some I’ve read (I have a weakness for gothic).
    But why adapt in the first place? If the books are any good, then improving on them in 90 minutes can’t be easy, if it can be done at all. And in which case, why not s£x in thirty seconds with ad breaks – Speed s£x? Now there’s a bad idea. Unless the aim is to cut out waffle I suppose.

    • Callipygian

      One of the attractions of writing a novel about this subject — yes, Jane Austen, who I believe on the written and medical evidence was physically unattractive for much of the time, owing to a premature birth problem (long baby, underweight, with built-in immune deficiencies) — is that you don’t have to do a lot on the groping front. In short, one can be civilized. I don’t know how a woman can be a leading actress these days, unless she is also willing to do (at least a mild version of) p–nography. Grace Kelly didn’t have to think about that. In our time, Marilyn Monroe would have no privacy and no attendant dignity left.

      • polidorisghost

        Austen is the one novelist that I would like to meet. Flirting with Jane over a cuppa. Been to her house a couple of times.
        Agree about Trollope.

      • polidorisghost

        Watching other people groping isn’t really my thing anyway. There is plenty of sexual tension in Austen of course, but it had to be repressed. Hiding your feelings was important in her world and s ex before marriage was a disaster for a girl. So when sexual attraction is displayed overtly in Austen It misses the point. Well except when Armstrong and Miller do it.
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dt_3b0vWrno

        • Callipygian

          Sometimes s x after marriage was a disaster for a girl %^[

          • polidorisghost

            Well, that’s true enough but it wasn’t usually what they expected.

        • Callipygian

          Oh, and you only get tension if you don’t express it: they sort of go together. Also, there is something in the refined human being that is faintly embarrassed about the fact that we still carry on like apes — by nature.

          • polidorisghost

            I’m refined – well up to a point, sometimes.

          • Callipygian

            Pppffffff!

          • polidorisghost

            Pppffffff!
            What does that mean?!

          • Callipygian

            I’m not sure. What was your original comment? (Giggle)

          • polidorisghost

            That I was refined
            Harumpfff!

            Goodnight

          • Callipygian

            Oh yes darling. You are a lovely blend of everything refined and straight from God’s field.

          • polidorisghost

            Why, thankyou for saying so.

          • polidorisghost

            Tension can, of course, be a great pleasure.

          • Callipygian

            I’d rather have a glass of wine and a slap-bang piece of quiche, like the one I just baked.

          • polidorisghost

            If you watched me trying to construct a quiche you would know tension followed by despair

          • Callipygian

            Ha ha ha! I’d tell you to split the bottle of wine and *I* would do the cooking!

  • Callipygian

    No mention of Anthony Trollope. So much for literacy. The greatest, most colourful and insightful writer of the Victorian era, with the best characterization and the best plots: doesn’t even get a mention.

    Instead we hear yet again about the dreary and over-promoted H. P. Lovecraft. But why stop there? Let’s tread the steps even lower and reach into Patrick Hamilton’s pointless oeuvre. Someone raved to me about Hangover Square. It was a complete waste of time even before I’d finished the first few chapters. And at that point I wondered whether my friend was right in the head.

    Robertson Davies: especially, don’t bother. Canadians love their fellow Canadians. And they always over-talk them up. Alice Monroe, Margaret Atwood…. The desperation to be loved and to be internationally famous warps their self-assessment, and doesn’t improve their work.

    • Zalacain

      I’m a big, big fan of Anthony Trollope, I agree with you there. However I also love Robertson Davies, and surprise surprise, I’m not Canadian.

      • Donafugata

        The Pallisers and Barchester Chronicles has been done although not recently.

        • Zalacain

          ‘Doctor Thorne’ was done very recently.

          • CRSM

            I think Dr Thorne to be the best of the ‘Barchester’ novels. Not having a TV, I wonder how the adaptation went?

      • Callipygian

        Fair enough.

      • sir_graphus

        Davies was a genius.

        • Callipygian

          To each his own assessment. Some people think Tristram Shandy a wonderful book. I wondered what form of suicide might be more pleasurable than reading it.

          • sir_graphus

            I’m completely with you on Tristram Shandy.

          • Callipygian

            Nice that someone IS.

      • Uncle Brian

        I read one Robertson Davies book a year or two ago and it was okay, but I don’t suppose I’ll ever read another one. It was Rebel Angels, an updated Blandings Castle farce in a Canadian university campus setting. The characters and plot are borrowed mainly from Summer Lightning.

        • Callipygian

          I think I’d rather read Summer Lightning.

          • Uncle Brian

            Have you never read it? How sad. An omission to be rectified at your earliest opportunity.

            Also Uncle Fred in the Springtime and Pigs Have Wings.

            Enjoy!.

    • Jabez Foodbotham

      Apart from the other works already mentioned, The Way We Live Now was serialized by the BBC about 15 years ago. There is still plenty more to be mined though.

      • Callipygian

        Tons!

      • Lawrence James.

        Let it remained buried, and, instead, consider the historical novels of Balzac – ‘The Chouans’ and ‘A Murky Business’. And then, if your budget could stretch to the siege of Sedan and the Paris Commune, Zola’s ‘The Debacle’ – colourful spectacle, passion, violence and a magnificent sweep of history.

      • NormaS

        The Way We Live Now was the first “classic serial” we saw on acquiring TV in 1969.
        Cast included Colin Blakely, Angharad Rees, Rachel Gurney, Sharon Gurney, Cavan Kendall…

        • Jabez Foodbotham

          thanks, I didn’t know about this earlier one. I will look for it if it is still around. the one I mentioned was ca. 2000.

    • Sean L

      I agree with you about Patrick Hamilton – there’s nothing there. When I was a child Trollope was on TV all the time. That and the Forsyte Saga. Better than anything you’ll see on telly today, in English anyway.

      • Callipygian

        Hear hear, Sean.

    • ottovbvs

      The Warden, Barchester Towers, Dr Thorne, the entire six Palliser novels, The Way We Live Now, He knew he was right have ALL been dramatized for TV.

    • Fraser Bailey

      Yes, those Canadian writers are very overrated. Some Trollope might be nice but I think they have all been done at one time or another. Anyway, I don’t agree with all this adaptation – it inevitably simplfies and sensationalises. On the whole, books should be books and the writers should come up with original stuff, as the Americans do for TV.

      • Callipygian

        Yes, everyone seems to have misunderstood my point. It was that Austen and Dickens were given as the reference points and Trollope wasn’t even mentioned. I don’t know what productions have been made as I don’t watch broadcast TV. Guess what? I read books!

    • CRSM

      Wilkie Collins’s The Woman in White perhaps. (Though I found The Moonstone to be turgid.)
      Like you I read rather than watch.

  • Lawrence James.

    R.S.Surtees ? The Flashman novels ? More fun than many listed here, although they would upset killjoys and prigs, which is a powerful recommendation.

    • Zalacain

      The Flashman novels would make the best non-pc tv ever.

      • Lawrence James.

        A further recommendation. Surtees’s hunting scenarios would have have many a lefty chewing his or her rush matting.

        • Shorne

          An extract from a news item last December
          “Opposition to fox hunting has reached a new all-time high, according to the latest polling on the subject.
          83 per cent of the public say fox hunting should not be made legal again, up from 72 per cent when the question was asked in 2008.
          Crucially, opposition to the animal killings was just as strong in rural areas as urban areas – with 84 per cent and 82 per cent opposed respectively.
          Conservative voters[not ‘lefty’] were also overwhelmingly against legalisation, splitting 70 per cent to 27 per cent in favour of keeping the fox hunting ban.’
          So it is you and your kind who are the minority, and as for rush matting…all a bit Amazon really.

          • Lawrence James.

            Still goes on in my area and no one makes a fuss.

    • ottovbvs

      The Flashman novels were made into a notorious bummer of a movie.

      • Lawrence James.

        One novel- ‘Royal Flash’ – was made into an entertaining film, certainly not a ‘bummer’.. The danger would be delivering Flashman to Hollywood and allowing him to him to be’cretinised’ for American audiences.

        • MC73

          Love the Flashman novels; thought the film was a bit rubbish to be honest (not a McDowell fan).

          That aside, there was a Variety report last year that Fox is developing a Flashman movie. I share your worries about what Hollywood might do to the old rogue…

          • Lawrence James.

            McDowell lacked Flashy’s aristocratic brio: ‘Flashman at the Charge’ would be excellent, but who could play the hero ?

  • stuartMilan

    How about an ENO production of the Chilcot Report?

    • polidorisghost

      Longer than the Ring Cycle?
      Crikey you’ve got stamina.

  • ottovbvs

    Middlemarch, The Mill on the Floss, Daniel Deronda, Adam Bede and Silas Marner have all been successfully made into TV series.

    • CRSM

      Silas Marner. Patsy Kensit before she went all slaggy!

  • jacobi

    Agreed. Keeps decent actors in a job and away from ads.

    Mark you we must continue with PG, that is Parental Guidance. There was that awful scene in War and Peace, when someone drew his sword in leading his men forward before he was chewed up by musket balls. But the screech of the blade being drawn was terrible. I couldn’t sleep for at least five minutes and dreamt of confused but exciting sword battle all night.

    What effect it had on kiddies peaking in through bannisters I hate to think!

  • ianess

    I’d like to see Portnoy’s Complaint with Alan Yentob taking the lead role and Emily Maitlis playing his mother.

    • Fraser Bailey

      Even I might watch that! Sam sensibly mentions Jim Thompson, but doesn’t mention the very good filmed version of ‘The Killer Inside Me’ of a few years ago.

  • SarahAB

    I think Angela Thirkell’s novels would adapt well to television.

  • Fraser Bailey

    There are a few A L Kennedy books that could be filmed – ‘Day’ perhaps, and that one about the female alcoholic.

  • Fraser Bailey

    One of the finest British novels of the last 20 years is ‘Fairness’ by Ferdinand Mount, often of this parish. It is a brilliant evisceration of the New Labour belief system and political correctness/virtue signalling etc. As such, the BBC would never dream of filming it.

