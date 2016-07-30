The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Music

Electronic Dance Music is not for rebels – it’s for tyrants and drones

EDM DJs rarely succumb to drug death and misadventure. They just turn up, do their thing and get paid like the cynical, corporate shills they are

Deejay in club

30 July 2016

9:00 AM

30 July 2016

9:00 AM

Electronic Dance Music is dying. You may not have noticed. It may not affect you directly. But it’s a really big thing and, unless your teenage children have already told you, then you heard it here first. In fact, your teenage children are probably still in denial about it, so go and tell them. Get them back for scratching the car or vaping in the kitchen or whatever pitiful infractions pass for rebellion these days. Tell them: sorry, but electronic dance music is dying. Your rave is going to its grave. Ibiza now exerts the same cultural pull as any other barren 220 square-mile island, including the Isle of Man. The DJ has been hung, not by Morrissey as some of us hoped, but by his own corporate greed.

Yes, for music that goes bleep-bleep-bong, 2016 is like 1977 was for disco or 1980 for punk. Only the diehards will stay to fight. I’d like to think that my young children can now grow up in a DJ-less world, but alas this will not happen. For unlike other youth cultures, EDM (as it’s called) is adaptable. It mutates, like flu. It will be back, bigger and more godawful than ever. And so there’ll be new DJs; more DJs. And in case you hadn’t noticed, there is already a plague of DJs. Last year there were festivals featuring 300 DJs, all jumping up and down with one headphone can pressed against an ear and jabbing a finger at the heavens in the belief that they belong up there. No, the EDM collapse and 2016’s Summer of Anything But Love will be a mere hiatus. But it gives us a chance to ask ourselves: why do we tolerate these people?

If you care, the dance-music scene is collapsing because, like an old sun, it got too massive. SFX Entertainment, which ran dozens of DJ festivals and dance events, went bankrupt in February. The paychecks demanded by superstar DJs (the top ten made $268 million between them in the zenith year of 2014) were such that the genre couldn’t suck in enough new fans to pay the wages and the whole thing collapsed like a piled-up Ponzi scheme. A lot of people died from drugs, too, but that’s not going to put our children off wanting a starter set of decks from Maplin. If we’re to put kids off DJs we need to tell them the truth: disc jockeying was invented by a mad paedophile during austerity. And since then it has only become more grittily unpleasant.

[Alt-Text]


There was a point in the early 1990s when the DJ became beatified. No longer did the term conjure thoughts of some local entrepreneur with a record collection fielding requests from a drunken hen party. Suddenly, that hard-graft DJing was only for freaks and weirdos. The DJ kids aspired to was no longer someone in the midst of the dancing but someone on a platform, on a balcony; these days halfway up in the sodding sky where they relay their musical manna in a state of unassailable, self-appointed pomp. For decades different movements — rock, punk, electronica, indie — had worked to the same iconoclastic end: tear down the barriers, make the whole venue a stage, get as close as you can to the people. Cheap electronics, computers and home studios had promised us the greatest ever revolution in musical democracy. And then, suddenly, we had pricks in puffa jackets way up there in the artificial clouds behaving like pilled-up Elmer Gantrys.

DJing has always been about drugs, but also about control. Back in my youth the drugs were sold by the DJs (some of them now millionaires) and their baseball-capped cohort. The fact that it was a truck-shop monopoly was bad enough. But what made it worse was that everyone would have their own stuff confiscated with the explanation that the DJ wanted everyone ‘on the same wave’ or ‘to keep the vibe crunchy’ or some such rubbish. We were entreated not to have a good time necessarily, but to have the exact sort of time some guy with a messiah complex wanted us to have. We were legion, they were few, but which of us was going to fight this tyranny? Nobody who hugs sweaty strangers is going to fight tyranny. These days the DJs are too wealthy, and too busy, to sell people drugs but all that’s really changed is that new layers and middle managers have been added to the narco-corporatist model.

If DJing is still cool, it’s hardly progressive. In most entertainment fields — acting and comedy, certainly — the inclusion and importance of women is constantly addressed and reassessed. But there are as many women in the top flight of EDM as there were in gangsta rap, and the imagery with which the culture sells itself has almost as many bikinis, boobs and butt cheeks. But it’s the sheer cynicism that’s so offputting; so contrary to the vital, guileless impulse of youth.

Deadmau5 (Photo: Getty)

Deadmau5 (Photo: Getty)

Deaths in Las Vegas, Kuala Lumpur and Buenos Aires have resulted in cancelled events and increased drug searches. The industry reacted. Concerning five deaths in Manila, where he’d played, DJ Matthew Koma explained that he enjoyed the music without drink or drugs, and others should too. SFX music events boss Richie McNeill said, after two deaths at one of his festivals, that he was ‘sick of seeing festival organisers being blamed for the idiot, stupid behaviour of narrow-minded individuals that are taking poison’. Nobody is responsible for anyone else’s behaviour, but let’s address the elephant in the disco: this music is unlistenable without drugs unless you’ve had a lobotomy or you’re six.

Go on to YouTube and find Canadian superstar Deadmau5 playing his ‘big room version’ of ‘Old MacDonald Had a Farm’, and then tell me that you could listen to that without help. If my children one day insist on seeing a superstar DJ, I’ll tell them, for God’s sake, take plenty of drugs. As long as there are DJs we will also need drugs, and people will die, not from heatstroke or dehydration or heart attacks — that’s just detail — but from trying to cut off that part of their brain that knows the music is bollocks.

That’s not to say I don’t believe DJs can be clean-living. I’m sure most of them are. Because compared with their peers in rock, rap, heavy metal — whatever — DJs have remarkably low rates of wastage where drug death and misadventure is concerned. They don’t tend to choke on their own vomit, or drive Rolls-Royces into swimming-pools like Keith Moon, or even run themselves over with their own Mercedes in Walthamstow like Brian Harvey. They mostly just turn up, do their thing and get paid like the cynical, corporate shills they are. This is not music for rebels. It’s for tyrants and drones.

Liam Mullone is a writer and comedian who spent his schooldays in Hong Kong as ‘the only punk on the colony’

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , , , ,
Show comments
  • RopeableOfRowville

    When electronic dance music first came on the scene, I was fascinated by it.
    But only because of its potential for mass mind control…

  • Deanna Rilling

    As a music journalist who’s covered electronic mainly for a decade, it’s not dying, just the commercial EDM bs is (thankfully). Genres like trance are having a major US West Coast resurgence, tech house is on the rise in a huge way and underground warehouse-style techno parties are going off. Do some more research if it’s not your beat.

  • Duke Amir Often

    Nice little polemic about disc jockeys. They are the people who play the records.

    The people who make the records are musicians. Musicians will continue to make electronic music.

    • Mr B J Mann

      Surely the people who “make” records these days are the people who mix them.

      Plus that Bieber boy.

      • Duke Amir Often

        Firstly the music is performed by musicians. That includes the boy.

        Performance is the most significant stage in the process. The product of the performance is recorded then mixed, mastered, pressed and then sometimes played out by disc jockeys.

        Pressing may be obviated by use of non physical media (mp3 etc).

        “Awopbopaloobop Alopbamboom”

        • Mr B J Mann

          Jeeeez, how old are you?!

          That’s sooooo 1950s!

          In fact that’s sooooooo LAST Millennium!!!

          A lot of “music” these days, especially that electronic stuff “played” by these “DJs” is “made” electronically on their laptops by the DJs themselves!

          Then they play around with it some more as their “performance”!!!

          • Duke Amir Often

            When a DJ or anybody else creates new music on a computer, whether by the manipulation of audio files, or by the triggering of virtual instruments in a bar/beat counted grid, he or she is a musician engaged in performance. In that instance, the computer is a musical instrument.

            One may wish to credit the machine with some of the work, as Kraftwerk and others have done over the years but that is somewhat of an esoteric point.

            Performance – mix/master – publish. This century or the last.

            “I’m the operator with my pocket calculator”

          • Mr B J Mann

            Which brings us neatly back to my original point:

            Mr B J Mann -> Duke Amir Often • 14 hours ago
            Surely the people who “make” records these days are the people who mix them.

            In response to:

            Duke Amir Often • a day ago
            Nice little polemic about disc jockeys. They are the people who play the records.

          • Duke Amir Often

            I’ve just realised that you are the troll that posted me this charming message:

            “Is “Duke Amir Often?” the line you used to spin to kiddies outside the school gates as you tried to pick up fresh meat to ply with booze and drugs?! Did you chat with them about favourite Playschool shows and characters in the back of your BMW before taking them down to your uncle’s kebab shop?!?!?!!!” https://disqus.com/home/discussion/spectator-new-blogs/bbc_staff_whoop_and_cheer_john_whittingdales_sacking/#comment-2788487280

            So, we’re done. Cheerio and good luck.

            “We’re on a road to nowhere”

          • Mr B J Mann

            Yes, I’m the guy who, in response to your obsessive defence of the Beeb posted:

            Mr B J Mann -> Duke Amir Often • 14 days ago

            Oh, wow, so the BBC isn’t paid by the “taxpayer”!

            It’s paid by the license fee payer.

            Which said fee is actually a regressive poll tax on households with TV sets, failure to pay which can and does result in prosecution and a fine and/or a prison sentence.

            Now that we’ve cleared that up:

            I never said the Times is a BBC publication nor rolled up complaints about it with issues with the BBC.

            The biased narrative is that it continually presents lefty “liberal:
            metropolitan guardianista Islington type views as being not only the
            national view, but as the only acceptable one, and in so doing shames and or frightens much of the population to accept such views as being the norm and the wish of the majority, and even swings people’s voting intentions from what they would have been if they had not been so misled and coerced.

            An extreme example is the way they helped to demonise Nick Griffin of the BNP and helped get him prosecuted, was it three times, for whistleblowing on the Asian Grooming Gangs A DECADE AND A HALF AGO!

            How many thousands of young girls would have been spared their nightmares if organisations like the BBC hadn’t spread their biased, prejudiced, bigoted left wing false narrative lies?!

            And if people like you, Amir, hadn’t supported, backed and defended them all the way?!

            Is “Duke Amir Often?” the line you used to spin to kiddies outside the school gates as you tried to pick up fresh meat to ply with booze and drugs?!

            Did you chat with them about favourite Playschool shows and characters in the back of your BMW before taking them down to your uncle’s kebab shop?!?!?!!!

            And then on to I shudder to think where, Amir!!!!!

          • Duke Amir Often

            Sometimes the person who makes the original sound is the same person who mixes it. Sometimes they are not.

            Musician, producer, mixer, mastering engineer, DJ may be one person, two, three, four, five or more. I am talking about the roles that any person may take at any stage in the process not their definitive job titles. Job demarcation in the recording industry really did end in the last century.

            “You spin me right ’round, baby, right ’round like a record, baby, right ’round ’round ’round”

          • Mr B J Mann

            I thought you said: we’re done. Cheerio and good luck.
            “We’re on a road to nowhere”

          • colchar

            One is not a musician if all one does is press a button and have a computer do everything else.

          • Duke Amir Often

            Playing the piano is just pressing buttons, too.

            It’s the piano that strikes the strings.

          • colchar

            And all of it sucks.

        • colchar

          You can program a computer to perform the music for you.

          • Duke Amir Often

            Programming a computer to perform music is part of the act of performance.

            No programming, no music.

      • MikePage

        There’s a lot of overlap. Bedroom producers, etc.

  • paulthorgan

    I though it stood for Early Day Motion.

  • profbarkingmad

    Speak for yourself, lol 😉

  • CalUKGR

    Speaking as a musician (guitar, keyboards – the whole DAW (Digital Audio Workstation – basically, a beefed-up home PC with multi-track MIDI sequencing and digital audio recording software) thing going on), I’ve always viewed EDM (as it has now become known) with a very sceptical eye. From a simply technical and creative point-of-view it’s incredibly easy, with today’s virtual synthesisers (of which I have some of the best), to get a very convincing-sounding 16-bar 4/4 track up and running in no time.

    Actually writing, recording and producing a more typical ‘song’ (remember those?) with structure, lyrical integrity, melody and performance… that’s a whole other black art requiring far more effort than anything the dead-eyed EDM scene could ever rival.

    EDM is a crowd-pleaser; but it’s mindless, numbing and incredibly anonymous. Perhaps that is its function. I well remember my own days prowling the cavernous, house-filled, UK-garage filled environs of Ministry. Is EDM mind control? Not really. That rather assumes that it has some sort of message to fill young minds with in the first place.

  • Michael H Kenyon

    In 40 years of music listening, I find that many go through a “weird-noise/ druggy freak out” phase of listening, often whilst still without responsibilities. it passes, whereas a glass of red wine and a late Steely Dan album stays. Those Oxfam Orwells are unlikely to listen to their “Einstürzende Neubauten” records any more, and the unhip and tuneful will always win out. EDM? Sounds like Pink Floyd when you play them at 45 RPM to me.

    • Fraser Bailey

      I still listen to my Einsturzende Neubauten records when working and relaxing. Indeed, I had yet another dream about Neubauten just last night. Apart from football dreams, my dreams about Neubauten are the only ones that I remember.

      • Michael H Kenyon

        More power to your elbow. I find those 1980s industrial/ edgy/ noisy acts too affectedly cross to take seriously.

      • post_x_it

        Einstürzende Neubauten is, and will always be, the best name ever devised for a band. Pity that its multi-layered meaning is impossible to translate into English.

  • medway808

    The Deadmau5 Old McDonald track was just a pisstake at the very state of the music this article talks about.

    • kekmaster69

      yeah, bro
      he just makes bad music IRONICALLY
      it’s so deep

      • Matthew Francey

        Genuinely was a piss take though, so including it as a reference in this piece is like quoting Al Murry’s the pub landlord in an article about how pub landlords are a bit xenophobic.

        Not defending EDM, just think if you’re going to ask for money to write an article that requires no journalism skill whatsoever, you might at least check your pop culture references.

        • kekmaster69

          >unironically using the word xenophobic

          you should probably kill yourself

  • colchar

    Electronic dance music sucks even more than disco did.

    • JabbaTheCat

      Lolz…beat me to it…

  • Timmy2much

    EDM is a style not a genre.
    EDM encompasses all genres.
    The older people reading this would call it dance music and recognise that Jungle, D&B, Techno are all genres of dance music most of which developed while they were raving away (how often did acid house slip in to jungle and back again within the space of one night! and more besides).

    Over the years these genres became more defined in their own right.

    Americans came along and had to add in the ‘Electronic’ to define it (presumably because they were already using ‘dance music’ for something else).

    Anyway EDM will not die, it will just create a new genre for a new generation.

  • Genevive Armstrong

    Electronic music is not just about drugs. If you go by this rationale hip-hop, rock music and even pop or whatever is ‘druggie music’. Making these assumptions without having any kind of direct knowledge about the scene is not only professionally inadequate but feeds on to the wrong mainstream perception surrounding electronic music and drug use. Yes, people have died using drugs at festivals, most of the time because they were not well informed or were sold bath salts or what else. I personally have been listening to EM ever since I was a teenager and I’ve never felt the need to take anything in order for me to enjoy that music, and I am perfectly healthy. Being a DJ is not an easy job either, spending countless hours listening to the same music genre in order to bring the best to an audience is most likely more tiring than writing an article about the death of EDM without even being part of the movement.

  • MikePage

    Dance music is dying? People have been saying that for years, decades maybe. Did you know Facebook is dying? And guitars went out in the 1960s? And flying cars? Yeah: all a load of futurologist nonsense.

    Anyway, US-style EDM isn’t representative of the super-genre any more than Eurocheese is. As the audience matures so will the music.

Culture House Daily

Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: taking poetry in new directions

3 September 2016 9:45
Lucy Vickery
Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: authors’ appendages

28 August 2016 9:45
Lucy Vickery
Ariane Sherine

The reason why women aren’t often funny

25 August 2016 11:53
Ariane Sherine
Theo Hobson

The dull piety of the new Tate Modern

18 August 2016 10:00
Theo Hobson
Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: Double rhyme time

15 August 2016 18:15
Lucy Vickery
Harry Mount

Edinburgh Fringe has succumbed to the curse of pastiche

14 August 2016 8:08
Harry Mount

RSS Latest from Apollo – The International Art Magazine

Editor’s Choice

Edinburgh Hosts The Annual International Book Festival

I have no interest in hearing Melvyn bragging about the North

greatfire

The Great Fire of London’s silver lining

Mother and Daughter Spinning

Alison Gopnik deplores ambitious middle-class ‘parenting'

0309ELvis

Memphis is a dream destination for music lovers – but how long will this last?

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close