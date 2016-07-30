The Spectator from £1 per week

Features

How Putin plans to disrupt the US election

The tycoon has plenty of shady Russian connections

30 July 2016

9:00 AM

30 July 2016

9:00 AM

Spy novels and James Bond movies; post-war Vienna and East Berlin; Manchurian candidates and Third Men. The pop culture of the Cold War era created a set of stereotypes about hostile foreign intelligence services, especially Russian intelligence services, and they still exist. We still imagine undercover agents, dead drops, messages left under park benches, microphones inside fountain pens.

It’s time to forget all of that, because the signature Russian intelligence operation of the future, and indeed of the present, is not going to unfold in secret, but rather in public. It’s not going to involve stolen documents, but rather disinformation operations designed to influence democratic elections. It’s not going to use cash, but rather open support for candidates who will weaken Nato and the European Union, the two organisations which pose the greatest threat to President Vladimir Putin’s personal power.

Anne Applebaum and Freddy Gray discuss Donald Trump’s Russian connections:

How do I know this? Because this kind of operation has already taken place in several European countries, as I described in this magazine back in 2015: the use of secret tapes and hacked email in Poland, Slovakia, Ukraine; bank loans for Marine le Pen in France; even loud Russian media support for Brexit. More to the point, the most audacious disinformation operation ever attempted has been unfolding this week, in the US, at the Democratic convention in Philadelphia.

[Alt-Text]


This time the goal is to disrupt the American election, discredit the process and, if possible, elect Donald Trump as President of the United States. All available evidence now points to Russian involvement in a thorough hack of the Democratic National Committee. As early as last April, the DNC thought someone had entered their servers; a company called CrowdStrike identified the hackers as Russian. Several others confirmed that assessment and the FBI is investigating.

Leaks duly began appearing. On the eve of the convention, Wikileaks, which has longstanding links to Russia (remember the operation to get Edward Snowden to Moscow?) dumped 19,000 emails on to the internet.

Predictably, the media jumped on the cache and discovered, unsurprisingly, that the DNC was resisting a hostile takeover by Bernie Sanders, and that some of the email exchanged over at party HQ is sarcastic or cynical. This, of course, is how people communicate during political campaigns, and I have absolutely no doubt the staff of the Trump or indeed the Sanders campaign write to one another in the same way. But few initially focused on who leaked the emails or why. Instead, the story played out as it was supposed to, riling the Democrats, spoiling the first day of the convention, leading to the resignation of the party chairman. If the Russians are true to form, they will slowly leak more material between now and election day, in order to cause the maximum damage.

Why would they bother? Maybe it’s because Trump has said repeatedly that he admires Vladimir Putin. ‘At least he’s a leader,’ he said. And indeed, Putin is the wealthy, vulgar boss of a system in which all of the political actors are oligarchs, and in which money and political influence work in tandem — exactly the kind of system that Trump and his children aspire to create.

Or maybe it’s because Trump’s business appears hugely dependent on Russian money. Trump has such a bad record that many US banks won’t lend to him, but Russian oligarchs will. He’s had multiple business partners and investors from the post-Soviet world, ran a Miss Universe contest in Moscow, and has sought hotel deals as far afield as Azerbaijan. The Russians like dealing with greedy and unscrupulous people; they also like dealing with people whose business secrets they know. One wonders whether his links to Russian money explain Trump’s unprecedented reluctance to release his tax records.

Trump is also surrounded by other people who have close links to Russia and Russian money. His campaign manager, Paul Manafort, worked for many years in Ukraine on behalf of Viktor Yanukovych, the thuggish and corrupt pro-Russian president ousted in 2014. Manafort staged a Yanukovych ‘makeover’, presenting him as the unlikeable but ‘reliable’ law-and-order candidate — exactly the same trick he’s trying to pull with Trump. In Ukraine he used many of the same tactics on display in this US election: the volunteer thugs, the appeals to extreme and negative emotions, and, of course, fake websites and internet trolls. A friend who follows these things says many of the computer ‘bots’ used by the Trump campaign — fake social media which post or tweet on his behalf — seem to be of Russian origin.

But the smoking gun, if you want to call it that, emerged at the Republican convention last week. Unusually, the Trump campaign had little interest in shaping the party platform. There was only one exception: they insisted on watering down a clause that referred to American support for Ukraine. Strange, no, that this marginal issue would interest the US presidential candidate above all others? A few days later, Trump himself told the New York Times that the US would no longer be a voice for democracy in the world, and that Nato’s Article 5 guarantee could no longer be taken for granted either: If Russia invades an American ally, he’d think twice before coming to their aid.

This is exceptional: US politicians have many contacts and even financial relationships with foreigners, but it’s very rare to find one at this level who has explicitly and publicly carried out a specific political favour on their behalf. Trump also has dealt with Chinese investors, but you don’t hear him talking about China’s rights to islands in the South China Sea. The Clinton Foundation has taken money from any number of people, but it’s not so easy to link Hillary Clinton’s actions to any one of them — and believe me, many people have tried.

I concede, the idea that Russia might try to throw a US election does sound improbable. But the potential rewards are enormous. Already, Trump is doing favours for Putin. Already, his comments have undermined the confidence of US allies and moved the Republican party well away from its decades-long commitment to transatlantic security. His demeanour and his bizarre behaviour make the US look crazy and unreliable. A Trump presidency would probably finish off the US as a world power for good.

Whatever risks there might have been to the DNC computer hack, in other words, the rewards for Russia could be many times greater.

Anne Applebaum is a columnist for the Washington Post and a former deputy editor of The Spectator.

Anne Applebaum is a columnist for the Washington Post and a former deputy editor of The Spectator.

Tagged, , , ,

Show comments
  • polidorisghost

    “I concede, the idea that Russia might try to throw a US election does sound improbable.”

    Yup it sure does.
    And unless you can show that Putin has infiltrated millions of “sleepers” into the US who will suddenly wake up and vote for Trump, I’ll treat this article as a piece of scare-mongering claptrap from a desperate liberal.

    PS: You can always spot the ruskie voters Anne – They’re the ones with snow on their boots.

    • Katherinefdarden2

      <<o. ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★:::::::!!br743p:….,.

  • Scradje

    Herr Drumf surrounds himself with lackeys of putlerstan’s murderous fascist regime. His son has already admitted that the family business is awash with Russian money. If elected, he will make Uncle Sam another client state. Drumf/Hillary is an abysmal choice, but the latter is the lesser of the two evils.

    • polidorisghost

      Evil is evil – “best of” doesn’t come into it

      • Scradje

        It was an error; now corrected. I meant the lesser of the two evils.

        • Father Todd Unctious

          Putin is total evil. Trump is an evil idiot.

          • Scradje

            Sounds exactly right. But I was referring to the choice the US electorate now faces: witchy Hillary, who will carry on much in much the same ineffectual manner as Obama, or Drumf, who, astonishingly enough is far worse. A Kremlin asset in the WH is surely only a plot from a bad spy novel. Or is it?

    • Vlad Pufagtinenko

      Absolutely agree.

    • carpe noctem

      Better Russian $$$, than Arab $$$. The latter ‘of the two evils’, comes with 100% death, to you, your family, your country, your dog, and your backside virginity.

      • Scradje

        Oh really? What entity has murdered more innocent Christians in Europe this century, would that be islamo-fascist terror or fascist RuSSian state terror? The answer is the latter, by a very, very long way.

        • Milano Merano

          You go live in Gaza or Karachi, I go to Moscow. Ciao.

          • Scradje

            Don’t come back. You won’t be missed. Fascist scum are welcome in putlerstan.

          • Milano Merano

            I won’t, no worries.
            Enjoy your non fascist pedophiles, rapists and beheaders.

          • Scradje

            You are dumber than a box of hammers; putlerstan has proportionately 5 x the UK muzloid population.

          • Father Todd Unctious

            17% of 144 million people. Putin has 24 million members of the religion of peace to contend with.

          • Resurgent Right

            Your wife ran off with a Russian.

            You can hardly blame her.

          • Scradje

            Kremtroll intellect matches their malevolence. Anti-putler’s rule is a pro-Rus, anti-fascist cause, dolt.

  • StrategyKing

    Anne Applebaum has a very strange relationship to Russia. She has spent her life studying it and writing about it, but can find little to like about it. This begs the question, why spend so much time and energy on something you don’t like? What is this strange obsession?

    This article is boilerplate Russophobia. Bunch of random speculations and lots of confirmation bias as is to be expected from this writer.

    Next topic please.

    • polidorisghost

      “Anne Applebaum has a very strange relationship to Russia. She has spent
      her life studying it and writing about it, but can find little to like
      about it.”

      One of the dumbest statements I have ever come across.
      And it doesn’t beg a question. It might raise one, but it doesn’t beg one.
      Don’t they teach correct English usage in Moscow any more, Igor?

    • zorbatheturk

      There is little to admire in today’s Russia or in the history of Russia over the past 500 years. When I am in the mood for horror, I read a history of Russia.

      • Y K

        Just open Applebaum’s own “Gulag: A History”. Guaranteed to keep you awake at night.

        But nothing probably beats this one:

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazino_affair

      • Father Todd Unctious

        An horrific catalogue of duplicity ,corruption lies and inefficiency.

        • zorbatheturk

          And murder.

          • Resurgent Right

            Armenian genocide..

        • Resurgent Right

          Enough about your personal history, please stay on topic.

      • Resurgent Right

        The defeat of Nazism after great sacrifice.

        What about Turkish history – Armenian genocide anyone? Or let’s go more recent and talk about Turkeys support for ISIS and AQ in Syria and their continued abuse and war crimes against the Kurds.

        • zorbatheturk

          Turkish history is complicated. But they are not currently invading other countries and trying to reestablish the Ottoman empire, nor are they as repressive as Iran, Syria, Saudi, China, or Myanmar.

          • OllieJJ

            For all I know Turkey is invading Europe right now.

          • zorbatheturk

            Doner kebab joints are the advance force.

          • OllieJJ

            A wise guy “turk” apologist, it seems?

      • Baron

        If real horror is what you desire, zorbatheturk, you should visit the Saudis, watch a public beheading of a woman, beats the Russian barbaric past hands down, it’s here, now, in the 21st century.

        As far as the Russian unwashed go you should be grateful to them, it was they who, in the modern times, saved Europe twice from a takeover, last century by an Aryan dictator whilst themselves being governed by one furnished by Georgia.

        • zorbatheturk

          Yes the Eastern bloc countries were so lucky to be saved by Russia. That’s why Poles and Lithuanians are sleeping in their cars in Irish supermarket carparks while they try to find a euro-paying job.

          • Baron

            It was the West that agreed to the sphere of influence in Eastern Europe for the Georgian thug after WW2, Winston signed to it, too, in Yalta in 1945. Get a book or two on history before you open your mouth.

            The Poles & others are free to do what they want, sleep in carparks in Ireland or wherever, but Baron reckons they should stay at home, build their own country up.

          • Callipygian

            I trust you’re not blaming Winston, Baron. He was the dog that barked in the night, and they all said he was crying wolf.

          • Baron

            Not at all, Callipygian, Winston did the right thing, he was batting for Britain, theWest, it was either that or another war between the Georgian thug and the West, his former ally, nobody wanted that.

            The West never gave AF for the East, a week before the Warsaw Pact countries invaded Czechoslovakia Dobrynin (the Soviet Ambassador in Washington) went to see Johnson to warn him what’s to happen. Johnson thanked him for the information, invited him for a cup of coffee.

            The current interest in things Russian is in large part about oil, still the best energy source, and energy is what the Americans need for the future, they account for some 5% of the world population, consume over 20% of the world’s primary energy. One cannot blame the US political elite for trying to ensure they have enough, but one certainly doesn’t have to agree to the way they’re going about it, like accusing today’s Russia of ‘invading’ countries whilst they’re at it themselves at an unprecedented scale.

          • Callipygian

            Hmm. We have lots and lots of oil here, and we have fracking. The only question is whether our Left will allow us to drill and get on with it!

            Your last line, about ‘invading’, has no basis in the reality that I’m living in. You must be in some alternative universe.

          • Baron

            Come on, Callipygian, get real.

            Not enough, what you currently know you have, the expected finds will last you till 2030, or so the knowledgable people say, google it.

            What you call the the Afghanistan, Iraq, currently Syria wars (amongst others e.g. Serbia, Libya), your troops (ground or air) in or over the territory of those countries, uninvited, a holiday trip?

          • Callipygian

            If you’re just going to be mendacious, silly, and irresponsible, I’m not bothering to respond.

          • Baron

            Not at all, what’s silly about the response?

            Didn’t you together with others invade Iraq? Aren’t you bombing Syrian territory? Didn’t your pummelling of Serbia kill tens of thousands Serbs?

            Or you reckon you can, do you, because you’re Americans?

          • zorbatheturk

            Yes, let’s blame the West. The West is always to blame for Soviet mischief. Never the Russians.

          • zlop

            To make Donald Trump President and deny Hillary
            her rightful place in history, Russians will hack US
            voting machines.

            Not so hard of the Russians have reverse engineered the hard wired rootkit in modern US microprocessors.
            Trusted Platform Module (TPM)

        • Dr. Heath

          Would this Georgian dictator you mention have been the one involved in a nearly two-year long bromance with Mister Hitler? The duo, if I recall, carved up Poland between them and set about massacring and enslaving that nation’s men, women and children.

          • Baron

            Yup, that’s the one, also involved in more than ‘two-year bromance’ with Winston of this parish, who kept furnishing him (the thug) with any help possible, mostly by sea, often it meant the loss of life and treasure for this country. It led eventually to the unwashed oppressed by the thug beating the N a z i menace in 1945.

            Get a book or two on it, Dr. heath, educate yourself.

          • Dr. Heath

            Zzzzzzzz.

    • Copyright101

      Because she doesn’t want to understand Russia, she wants to defeat it.

      • StrategyKing

        Yup. She is still fighting her own internal cold war. Now if she wants to do that for herself that is fine, but she cannot be taken seriously as a journalist writing about Russia.

  • Rik

    Get over yourself,it’s all Democrat distraction away from the content of the emails,you know,those emails that show the Democratic party is just as crooked and corrupt as their candidate!!

  • Boban

    Hilary Clinton is evil, corrupted cheater and lying person. These emails prove that. And nothing what Trump do, can’t change that.

  • Duncan Dunnit

    I would believe the Wahhabist Saudi support clinton, as for decades the usa has had a cosy relationship with Wahhabist and in return the us gets to control the price of oil. In 2013, Wahhabism was identified by the European Parliament in Strasbourg as the main source of global terrorism. Sadly the usa will use all its might to protect Wahhabism and create tomorrow’s problems.

    • zorbatheturk

      Price of oil is set by supply and demand as shown by daily trading on the NYMEX.

  • zorbatheturk

    As Russian athletes head for Rio, Putin’s blatant lying that there is no policy of state-sponsored doping in Russian sport is beyond belief. Putin will lie about anything and everything.

    • zlop

      Maybe ,the Russians dickered a secret T4 nanobot vaccine?

    • Y K

      It’s the “getting away with it” part that’s amazing. And the people who are to blame for it are all in the West.

    • Father Todd Unctious

      Putin is Russian. Russia is a culture of deception and revenge.

      • Resurgent Right

        Bigot.

    • carpe noctem

      Unlike our wonderful truthful leaders, who never lie about anything, especially not about the heinous, ALLOWED, mass rape of vulnerable young girls.
      Just a little light example, of how perfect we are as a nation.

  • zlop

    Able to penetrate all networks, and rig elections,
    Has Putin reverse engineered the hardwired rootkits in US made microprocessors?

  • oleg

    The simple idea that Russia will be better off with Trump is false.
    Putin’s candidate for US president can only be Hillary for obvious reasons. Likewise for all the enemies of the west.
    Hillary’s America is a weak America, a mere continuation of what it has been under Obama if not weaker.

    • Y K

      This seems to be one of those cases where, in the immortal words of our Great Leader Joseph Stalin, “Both are worse”. 🙂

      • oleg

        Whatever US president there is it is always bad for Russia and its policies of expansion to the Pacific and the Atlantic, effective since the times of Peter the Great. Putin dreams of entering Paris and London in triumph, and also in Berlin, Rome and Madrid.

        • Father Todd Unctious

          Not really. His limited aim is a warm water port or two. Russia will fall apart in the next generation. Threadbare, demographic crisis. Too big to police.

          • Stigr Eorforwine

            I’m curious to know how long you’ve been peddling that one. I hear your type say the same about the US, in fact you could pretty much take your ‘contribution’ and substitute Russia with US. My guess is you’ve been saying it a generation already you just haven’t realised it (yet). Russia’s not going anywhere, learn to deal with Russia or shut yer cake hole. Sorry about that but the truth is your type just can’t handle the Russians and hope they’re going to magically go away. You’ll be gone long before they are.

          • Father Todd Unctious

            No. I realised the game was up for Russia about three years ago , around the time of the ludicruous vanity project of the Sochi Olympics.
            I had an inkling about the disastruous demographics. I knew about tbe u derinvestment and catastrophic rusting infrastructure. I now know it is largely ungovernable with a disloyal and uncommited military full of very reluctant conscripts. The Chinese simply drive into their Eastern regions and pillage what they want with impunity.
            The US has crumbling infrastructure and high crime but Russia is an utter badset case.

          • Stigr Eorforwine

            Alright fair enough but I think you’re seeing what you want to see and will be disappointed.

          • Father Todd Unctious

            The audacity of false hope. Russia is doomed.

          • Resurgent Right

            When was the last time you were in Russia?

          • zappata

            Fantasist!

          • oleg

            Russia has a small population considering its size. Even smaller in the times of Ivan or Peter. Still Moscow has been the political center around which the empire was built. It is older than most european and american powers, it resisted well the test of time. It won’t fall off anytime soon.

          • BlackArrow

            Russia needs to be part of NATO to secure its eastern borders, and we need Russia as a full-fledged-partner NATO member for your technology, resources, and strategic position … and beautiful ladies, of course … 🙂 … so that we can all re-focus on the REAL danger to us … besides the Islamists who have jumped their reservation: the terminal degeneration of the environment..

            Together, we can do great things as we did during World War 2. Pitted against each other by the neocons, we will only destroy each other.

            Trump for President! … and a return to world sanity and stability.

          • Father Todd Unctious

            We?

          • oleg

            I agree that Russia is a European state.

          • Father Todd Unctious

            It is definitely in a right state.

          • electriceye1

            Trump intends to leave that corrupt world govt known as NATO… And rightfully so!

          • Father Todd Unctious

            Russia has existed since 1547. Older than the US but not nearly as old as France , Spain ,England, Austria, Switzetland, Sweden, Portugal, Scotland, Hungary, Denmark or Ireland.

          • oleg

            older than Germany, Poland, Italy, Greece

          • Father Todd Unctious

            Twelfth in a list of 16. Relegation zone.

          • zappata

            Total rubbish.You can trace Russia’s history back through the Romanov and Rurikid Tsars and Grand Princes for a millenium.

          • Father Todd Unctious

            No. Russia was founded in 1547. It was just the Duchy of Moscow before. Yes you can trace its origins, but it would be like saying you can trace England back to 500 BC. England began as an entity in 902. 645 years before the Empire of the Liars.

          • zorbatheturk

            Thailand is older than Russia.

          • carpe noctem

            Russia – which protects its’ interests, country and people – will fall apart soon, but Europe – with its’ millions of terrorists, raping and breeding, and waiting to behead, blow up and shoot – will not?
            What drugs do you take? Can I have some?

        • carpe noctem

          Evidence?
          You really think Russia wants to expand into Eurabia, which will be burning and bleeding out of every pore very soon?

          Actually we better hope and pray that the nice Euro-loving Russians, save our sorry Russian-hating backsides AGAIN, or at least help us, when the shiite hits the fan. But with all of this EU powerdrunken posturing, and NATO’s provocations in Poland, I wouldn’t be surprised if Russians told us to go……Gosh the EU and our media are just the pits. This insane anti Russian propaganda is really incredible. Designed to deflect from our real enemy.
          I’m shocked so many fall for this nonsense.

          • Father Todd Unctious

            Russia is a feeble, pointless s**thole.

          • Milano Merano

            Europe will out-sh!!hole Russia very soon Father Todd.
            It will be freer and safer than most European countries.
            Do you even have a point?

          • Father Todd Unctious

            How? The EU has 520 million and 2.5 million military personnel. Russia has only 144 million and 1.4 million conscripts.
            Europes GDP is more than six times Russias. EU Military spending is four times Russias. EU has four times as much habitable land. Much of Russia is useless wilderness.
            Russian men have a life expectancy of only 63. Europeans live to 77.
            Europe has five times as much railway, four times as many airports and six times as many ports.
            Russia has some oil and a lot of gas but is just a country of old ladies. An oil rich WI with endless useless forests.

  • Disqus Bolloqus

    It is possible Trump is a KGB sleeper, a Putin placeman

    • BetaMax

      No, just weak.

    • rationality

      Do you think so? So considering the KGB was disbanded in 1991 and became the FSB wouldnt you expect a potential POTUS to be aware of such a fact?

      Why bother posting if you dont know what on earth you are talking about.

      • Stigr Eorforwine

        It’s never stopped him/her in the past.

      • Disqus Bolloqus

        Disbanded you say. That’s the official line!

        • rationality

          Yes and the Berlin Wall didnt fall either.

          You do know that the liberal media lies routinely? I would have thought most people can see the manipulation nowadays.

          • Disqus Bolloqus

            And of course the illiberal media is absolutely truthful.

          • rationality

            What is the illiberal media?

          • Disqus Bolloqus

            Media outlets that promote illiberal attitudes. Fox News for example.

          • rationality

            Fox News is controlled opposition. Its failed in its job to keep the nativists out of the Republicans so a s*x scandal has appeared so they can get rid of Roger Ailes.

            Anyway we are going off track here. What is more important that people shouldnt be deluded by the liberal due to the collective interests they represent.

  • Freddythreepwood

    Oh dear! Abject panic must be setting in.

  • Norton Folgate

    The Russian appetite for fibbing is almost unbelievable. How did the International Olympic Committee miss a fact that is so transparently obvious to the rest of the world? http://bit.ly/2apuZTR

    • Y K

      Would have been very funny if it hadn’t been so sad.

  • Terence Wilkinson

    So the Trumps want to create a system “in which money and political influence work in tandem”? So Hilary must be some kind of modern George Washington motivated by the public good; as her utterly reasonable speaking fees for corporate clients indicate? Come on, people hate politicians and politics because the system is already influenced by money. For example, try reading an edition of “Total Politics” magazine. Every edition they have a congratulatory article about how a minister has held a conference with some powerful industrial or charity body. They add a photo of them sitting around some elegant table. All very wonderful until you realise that no-one is there to speak for the ordinary tax payer who is forced to fund such extravagance. How often do you hear a minister say, “the experts (ie vested interests) say we need this favourable new law or subsidy”? What are the chances of me getting an invite to visit an MP at their office in Parliament without a bag of swag?

  • Terence Wilkinson

    Also I find it amusing to hear people who claim that Trump is insane continually demonise Russia. You would have thought that “the West” had enough on its plate dealing with the sabre rattling of China, the continuing fall out from Iraq and Afghanistan, and Islamic terrorism, without creating more enemies. How are we meant to win a war with Russia without using nuclear weapons? You would think we would want to try and work with Russia instead of continually feeding its paranoia.

  • BlackArrow

    Although *all* Russians must be hoping Donald will win – arch-neocon Hillary will push for a military/nuclear confrontation with the Russians to try to “win” our criminal Ukraine and Syria wars … and she will start World War 3 – they well know trying to get directly involved in our election campaign could be used by our pro-Hillary mainstream media like Anne’s for backfire, to divert attention from Hillary’s evil. Foreign Minister Lavrov recently threatened to unleash one of his legendary 4-letter-word tirades against anyone who tries to claim the Russians were behind the WikiLeaks.

    Also, Putin is very popular among many if not most Americans for being a patriotic, no-nonsense leader for his country. He has been very careful not to let himself publicly attack Americans – just our criminal neocons’ foreign policy like that espoused by Hillary. More importantly, Americans do NOT want another war crime neocon war … let alone World War 3 … and Trump wanting to improve our relations with the Russians is very popular.

    There is no question that whoever is behind the leaks is doing Americans a profound, whistleblowing public service exposing supreme criminal political fraud and corruption like this. ( If it *is* the Russians and they decide to go ahead and release her Sec./State emails, I would hope/ask that they redact the names of our intelligence people.)

    The claims of the emails being “stolen information” may be technically/legally true … whistleblowing often involves this … but since it is now obvious Hillary’s is a “stolen nomination” … by whomever in the Democrat – obviously not democratic – National Committee and probably in her campaign … that should now be a secondary not primary consideration.

    AND maybe Washington insider Anne Applebaum can tell us all who was behind the July 10th murder there of young Seth Rich, who was the DNC’s Voter Expansion Data Director … who is believed to have been whistleblowing to the FBI … which is being blithely ignored by her and her mainstream media.

    Lou Coatney

    • oleg

      Hillary is really crooked.

      • BlackArrow

        *Infinitely* more sinisterly EVIL than just crooked, oleg. I added the second paragraph after your response. Thank you for it.

    • Scradje

      If there is one thing worse than the paid Kremtrolls, it is the volunteer useful idiots who choose to troll for the squalid fascist murder gang in the kremlin. All of the usual kremtroll words and phrases are there: ‘arch-neo con Hillary’, ‘our criminal Ukraine and Syria wars’, ‘she will start ww3’, ‘Trump wanting to improve our relations with the Russians is very popular’etc. fatuous drivel from arch kremtroll ‘Lou Coatney’.
      If you want to improve relations with the civilised world ‘Lou’, then advise your troll commanders that murdering your neighbours, stealing their land, habitually lying and accusing the victims of your own putrid fascist aggression as themselves fascists is utterly evil and stupid. Now go post your excrement on the daily stormer or its sister sites russian insider and sputnik; your friends there will love it.

      • BlackArrow

        You are describing what our side has (tragically) become, S., and I am no Kremlin troll, paid or voluntary. (You did read my thesis online about the 1940 Katyn Massacre being my/our Silver Bullet glasnost issue which brought the Soviet regime down?)

        But THANK YOU for oppositionally complimenting the accuracy and effectiveness of my/Black Arrow’s reasoning and postings. 🙂

        Lou Coatney

        (Now, what is your name? Or, why aren’t you brave enough to identify *your*self?)

        • Scradje

          You use well known kremtroll words and phrases; you are clearly an apologist for an aggressive fascist power and like to gloat at the death and misery it has inflicted. Personally I cannot stand Hillary, but decent people will hope that she defeats putler’s inside man.

          • rationality

            Yes we must let Hillary get in so we can have more wars for the neocons because they have such a great track record in bringing peace and harmony in the Middle East by bombing it to sheet and bringing about the refugee crisis.

          • Scradje

            That is your minature fascist hero putler’s job.

          • BlackArrow

            You have a little Joe McCarthy doll you worship every night before bed, do you, S.?

          • Scradje

            Non sequitur. Putlerism is is a fascist cause.

          • Resurgent Right

            Whilst supporting real fascists in Kiev is of course not in any way fascist.

          • Scradje

            ‘Real fascists in Kiev’ is a dead giveaway kremtroll phrase, ever since your fuehrer Nick Griffin used it at a mass gathering of eurotrash fascists last year in St Pete, which met to glorify and worship the tsar of putlerstan. You really are a dumb little troll.

          • rationality

            So Trump saying no more Muslims means he wants more Muslims? Isnt the Orwellian/Straussian policy of saying one thing and doing the opposite what the neocons who have joined Hillary do?

            We’ve seen what Hillary has done to the ME and it will be on steroids if she gets in.

          • Resurgent Right

            Have you been to see a doctor about your issues?

          • Scradje

            Have you ever had an original thought in your scrofulous brain?

      • EgilsSaga

        Go to bed JIDF

      • zorbatheturk

        Krembots would make Goebbels blush.

        • Scradje

          Yep. Keep sticking it to them zorbs.

          • zorbatheturk

            Finnish journalist Jessikka Aro is writing a book called Vladimir Putin’s Troll Army to expose these cyberslime.

          • Scradje

            Can’t come sooner enough.
            Related topic: Gary Kasparov has Drumf bang on the money:
            http://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/11263110

          • zorbatheturk

            Kasparov, who now lives in New York, has written a good book highly critical of the Putin regime. In fact Kasparov would make a good future President of the RF. He is undoubtedly on the FSB hitlist, but should be safe enough if he avoids drinking tea with friendly Russian visitors to the States. He could probably do with a Geiger counter though…

          • Scradje

            After a long campaign of intimidation, threats and abuse, he started to think about leaving. Then his close friend Boris Nemtsov became yet another victim of a state sponsored assassination, which convinced him to go…….
            The only thing that kept him alive for so long was his celebrity status as a chess genius. He is indeed a brilliant writer and democratic thinker. One of the best hopes for a peaceful and prosperous future for that benighted land and he can’t even live there.

          • Dr. Heath

            Kasparov’s ‘Winter Is Coming’, along with books by Masha Gessen, Peter Pomerantsev, Bill Browder, Ben Judah, Oliver Bullough, Angus Roxburgh and many other astute Russia-watchers, should be required reading for serious politicians in the West. Serious politicians, tragically, are a scarce commodity, whereas appeasers, cowards, pro-Putin quislings and outright morons have proliferated in recent decades.

          • Scradje

            Absolutely right doc; they should. In Britain we have CorbLenin, Farage, Lizardstone, G’Allah-Weih. In the states there is the lunatic Ron Paul, talk show blowhards Michael Savage, Alex Jones and now of course fuehrer Drumf and his team of putlerite lackeys. All actively propagandising for putlerstan. Then there is kremlin agent Assange and his pet maggot Snowden. I expect you saw that a bunch of French quislings from Sarkozy’s party went to kiss the statues of RuSSian occupiers in Crimea?
            Link: http://euromaidanpress.com/2016/08/03/the-kremlin-family-why-a-french-mp-defends-the-occupation-of-crimea/#
            Venal scum can always be relied upon by corrupt criminal dictators I suppose.
            Putler has a new palace in Sochi that cost $1bn to build. That on top of his many other palaces, yachts, private jets, luxury cars and watches that cost more than his annual salary. His old lap-dog, Yanukovich, is living in luxury in the Moscow region off the $billions he stole from Ukraine. He left behind a gaudy palace in Kyiv that looked like something that Liberace built. Putler’s daughter, barely 30, is a billionaire, as is her husband.

      • Resurgent Right

        Ah the delusion of a paranoid russophobic fruitcake wearing a hat made of tin foil.

        Surely every pro-Rus person you come across is not paid by your arch nemesis Vlad Putin? Your paranoia is actually quite concerning.

    • Voltaire
  • Voltaire

    Watch this video of Putin at St Petersburg Economic Forum 2016. You can see why he would not trust the US under its current administration.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqD8lIdIMRo

    • BlackArrow

      … let alone under a Hillary administration, which would be infinitely – indeed, terminally – worse.

    • Y K

      Are you Voltaire from that (Putinoid conspiracist) website voltairenet.org? 🙂

      • Voltaire

        No, never heard of it.

    • BetaMax

      Much better to “assist” a more malleable* candidate.

      *with thanks to Jimmy Carter.

  • http://www.workinprogress.com Nicetime

    If Putin’s interests coincide with ours, I’ll live with that. Our interests coincided with Stalin’s for a while, and the most pressing issue we face is preventing that woman from becoming pres. They might want to look at their timing though. I think the most effective moment to release the leak would have been as Bernie was nominating Ms Rodham.

    • BetaMax

      Any thoughts on why an administration antagonistic to the United States would prefer to see Trump installed as POTUS over Clinton?

      • BlackArrow

        The Russians are only antagonistic toward our aggressionist, neocon policies and actions/crimes – like our treaty-breaking Kiev coup – which are threatening them.

      • Trailblazer10

        Why do you think that?

        1) The leaks show the Democrats and their compliant media to be utterly vile ( for those didn’t already know).

        2) If it is a Russian leak, the Russians know it would be used by the hate filled left ( like Applebaum) to try and discredit Trump.

        • BetaMax

          1) Has nothing to do with my post.

          2) So you think that it’s a double (or is it triple) bluff? Then I think it’s a triple (or possible quadruple) bluff.

          • Trailblazer10

            If it a Russian leak, it is embarrassing for the USA generally. Shows the Dems for what they are, and will be used by Dems to smear Trump.

            Not hard to understand.

      • http://www.workinprogress.com Nicetime

        Because Hillary will over compensate for her weakness and create instability.

        • BetaMax

          You would be well advised to learn a little about Occam’s Razor, mate!

      • carpe noctem

        Russia is not antagonistic to the US, just O’bozo, who kept threatening them. Once that clown is gone, it’s business as usual.

        • BlackArrow

          If Hillary gets elected, it will be business *worse* than usual, c n.

          • carpe noctem

            You are right of course, I implied a Trump WH.

      • Resurgent Right

        The whole problem IS the Neo lib establishment under Obama and Clinton.

        Trump presents a refreshing and sensible change of policy towards Russia. Why start WW3 with Russia when you can partner with them against a mutual enemy (Islamism). We didn’t get that with Obama, quite the opposite and it stands to reason we won’t with Clinton if god forbid she gets in.

        • BetaMax

          Who in God’s name is “starting WWIII”?

          Why is every argument I see online in favour of a Trump presidency awash with hysteria and hyperbole?

  • edithgrove

    I’ve no doubt they’re helping Trump and that they helped Nigel and that their unseen hand is everywhere.

  • Trailblazer10

    “Nato and the European Union, the two organisations which pose the greatest threat to President Vladimir Putin”.

    Why would those two want to threaten Russia? Is it a long standing paranoid hatred of Russians? Is it the determination to destroy nations and impose international communism/globalism?

    What evidence is there that Russia has any desire to invade the West or recreate the Soviet Union? None. Wariness of Russia is wise, deliberate threats and provocation are stupid.

  • Trailblazer10

    The woman who used a private server is surprised it has been hacked?

    She is a total menace to national security and Western civilisation.

  • Trailblazer10

    Difficult to know where to start with this appalling pile of twisted bile that Applebaum has produced.

    A Clinton presidency would definitely finish off the US permanently. Amnesty, open borders, mass importation of millions from the ME. Extreme leftists on the Supreme court.Total disaster.

    The leaks show what a vile organization the Democrats truly are and the sewage flows over the media.

    • rationality

      We see Applebaum’s lies in the WaPo or one of those uber-liberal ‘news’ sites and her continual slurs on Trump. She appears to have some undeclared vested interest here but not sure what.

      • Trailblazer10

        I suspect she is a member of that deranged cult of “progressives”.

        • rationality

          We must not hurt their feelings as they destroy the world. That would be racist.

          Check out what our government has in store for us. This is unbelievable.

          https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/540700/Action_Against_Hate_-_UK_Government_s_Plan_to_Tackle_Hate_Crime_2016.pdf

          • Trailblazer10

            There is a series of videos from 20 years ago with Jimmy Goldsmith ( surprisingly ) explaining the economy should serve society, not the other way round. He explains shipping jobs overseas and importing the 3rd world is a societal disaster.

          • rationality

            I have heard that he was a true patriot. How many are left now?

            The big question is Trump for real or is it a Bernie Sanders style ’round em up and hand them to the bad guys’ thing due to Sanders deceit towards his followers. These Brooklyn guys arent so good with the truth.

          • Trailblazer10

            I think he is for real. How much of it he will be able to do is another question.

            There aren’t any choices. It is a Trump or certain catastrophe

          • rationality

            Yep. Cant disagree with that.

            Just dont want to get fooled again.

          • nearhorburian

            He clearly isn’t PC – impossible for PC people to fake, unless they’re very good actors – and isn’t ideologically anti-white.

          • Trailblazer10

            Jesus would be guilty of hate crimes, under that definition.

          • nearhorburian

            That’s far, far worse than I imagined. So far I’ve only skimmed it but it is clearly intellectually laughable, morally imbecilic, and deeply dishonest.

            It should actually be titled:

            “Action against natives”

          • rationality

            Exactly. Its a declaration of war against us. They are deliberately enticing us to act violently.

          • nearhorburian

            And Defender Of Freedom David Davis is clearly going to support it.

          • MaxImPerfect

            that is why we have Pokemon – mass surveillance and increased government control of the minutiae of our daily lives…… Masses of people wandering around all kinds of improbable places chasing
            animated cartoon figures on their cell phones are not zombies; they are
            players in the fast spreading craze of “Pokemon Go,” the augmented
            reality game which has attracted millions of users since its release at
            the beginning of July.

            However, seasoned intelligence watchers say that far from being just a
            game gone viral, it has more sinister uses – for instance, as a novel
            visual espionage system created by one of the world’s top spy agencies.

            To play the game, smartphone users have to download the Pokemon Go app
            (for free) from Apple stores or Google. When the game starts, the
            smartphone’s video camera and GPS system go into action. The user has to
            hunt “pokemons” – animated figures in various shapes – that appear on
            the phone’s screen dodging through real landscapes, such as streets,
            airports, museums or observation decks atop skyscrapers.

            Pokemon Go, whose technology is so advanced that it may revolutionize
            future marketing methods, is based on figures from a 1990s card game. It
            was developed by the San Francisco, California-based Nantic which was
            founded in 2010 as a Google startup by the person who established the
            mapping firm Keyhole.

            Keyhole, which was set up in 2001, was funded by venture capital firm
            In-Q-Tel that was controlled by the US National Security Agency and
            acquired several years later by Google.

            The linkage of these companies to each other, to Google and to the
            American intelligence agency, leaves little doubt about the real purpose
            of the game and how the vast amounts of collected data may be used –
            primarily as a quintessential operational spy tool.

            Controllers of the game’s data collection network are also provided with
            GPS to pinpoint the exact location of millions of users at any given
            time together with access to their video cameras.

            Thus, users of the app will be unknowingly engaging in intelligence
            gathering with the help of photography from every angle of nearly every
            location on earth in the course of chasing the pokemons that were
            released as their prey.

            At least one of the features of the game was apparently created under the direction of an intelligence service.

            Niantic has given various companies permission to publicize the presence
            of pokemons around shopping centers, restaurants, museums and other
            sites. It then becomes a simple matter to spread the word on social
            networks that a rare breed of pokemons has appeared on the wall of a
            nuclear power plant in a targeted city. Hundreds, if not thousands, of
            addicts would head for the new location, clicking their video cameras
            and GPS systems as they go. This data would be beamed instantly to the
            monitors of the game’s clandestine controllers.

            Nintendo Go and its potential for luring players to high-security and
            off-limits military facilities also makes it a major hazard in the hands
            of criminal organizations and terrorists.

            A situation in which large numbers of people innocently searching for
            pokemons with their eyes glued to their smartphones are led into a trap
            by terrorists can no longer be dismissed as a fantastic scenario.

          • rationality

            If what was going on now was a plot in a sci fi film or book it would be laughed at for being too far fetched.

            Thanks. Good post.

          • lookout

            The Israeli military have banned in it

          • MaxImPerfect

            rightly so

          • Baron

            Since they cannot control the internet directly, rationality, they have to shut it indirectly, the hate crime legislation should do the job just fine, if passed many of us blogging will have to either shut up, or do time at HM pleasure, what a dilemma, ha?

      • nearhorburian

        Married to Radoslaw Sikorski.

        Surname originally “Apfelbaum”?

      • electriceye1

        She suffers from the oft under diagnosed “Trump Derangement Syndrome!”

  • Stigr Eorforwine

    Trump working for the Russians is a Democrat dead cat I’m guessing. I lose track of how many western leaders are supposed to be KGB plants. It was Merkel last summer, obviously. This summer it’s Trump. Next summer with Brexit in full swing I suppose it’ll have to be May. It’s a summer thing, they call it the silly season apparently.

    • BetaMax

      Nobody has implied that Trump is a “KGB plant”.

      Can I get you a little more straw for your argument?

      • Stigr Eorforwine

        Oh yes they have but you would know where to find the straw I’m sure, try between your ears.

  • Halo

    yawn…

  • Norton Folgate

    I respectfully suggest that Trump and Putin are, in actuality, the same person wearing two particularly grotesque body suits. There’s clear evidence of something odd going on… http://bit.ly/1Orxl3F

  • nearhorburian

    Anybody who thinks WW3 would be a really, really bad thing should hope that Trump defeats the blood-soaked psychopath Clinton.

    • Baron

      He will, nearhorburian, he will just like the ‘healthy core of Englishness’ kicked the experiment of the Brussels apparatchiks out.

    • Scradje

      So he can join forces with the blood soaked psycho in the kremlin who has murdered more innocent Christians in Europe than the combined efforts of all the islamo-fascists?

  • EgilsSaga

    The J really do want us Goyim to fight an unwinnable war with Russia don’t they?

    What possible advantage that could be for a white man is curiously never explained.

    • rationality

      Of course they do. Why else would they allow millions of hostile third worlders to take over and give them more rights.

      • carpe noctem

        Are you 2 the same person, or do you share 1 (underdeveloped) brain?

        • nearhorburian

          You could shoot them down by explaining exactly how it is in our interests either to go to war with Russia or to have millions of Third World immigrants but, entirely unsurprisingly, aren’t intellectually remotely up to the task.

          • carpe noctem

            You know what they say about assumptions. Your demand for explanations from me, is amusing. I am neither in favour of going to war with Russia, nor do I particularly like Muslims infesting my city.
            The EU’s anti Russian propaganda is just a tool to distract from Islam, and I wish repatriations of Muslims would begin all throughout Europe.

            Anything else, you shiite-assuming conspiracist, with multiple accounts, up voting yourself?

          • rationality

            But what is driving the EU to bring in loads of Muslims? Why is NATO provoking a nuclear armed Russia? Why does the Western nations governments hold such contempt for its citizens by restricting our freedoms, making it unsafe and enslaving us?

          • Baron

            Two reasons come to mind, rationality, first, the need of a camouflage for the the expansion of Islam into the Old Continent, and second, the Republic is in debt up to and above its eyeballs (when the cost of money rises the cost of servicing the debt will be crippling, investment and consumption will suffer), also the real wage of the American plebs hasn’t changed in the last few decades, but he American military have to refurbish their old gear, it will cost a fortune, hence the need for an enemy to convince the gullible public to suffer some more, and Russia is as good an enemy as any.

          • nearhorburian

            I didn’t make any assumptions: I simply pointed-out that you used insult rather than reason or evidence.

            And your final sentence is yet more feeble, but very revealing, insults.

          • rationality

            They never do explain but they are very good at diagnosing mental illness just from a couple of posts. You’d think that they would be online psychologists and save the NHS some money.

        • rationality

          Lets hear your explanation for what the he ll is going on

  • carpe noctem

    Trump & Putin together, have a very good chance at making a sizeable dent, in Islamic terror, unlike our useless leaders and Obamination, who contributed to strengthening and expanding it.

    They wouldn’t take any prisoners, and that’s the reason why they are so popular – to the greatest shock of the European left, anti-Russia warmongers, and Islamophiles.

    • sparrow-hawk

      Vladimir Putin 2016, on the unilateral abrogation by the USA of the ABM treaty, and the continuing installation of “defensive” missile systems in Poland, Romania, and elswhere, ringing Russia’s borders, pointing out that these “defensive” systems are now being amended to include sea-launched cruise missiles which can reach 1000km into Russia. His salient point is that what kept the peace in the Cold War was the BALANCE of forces East & West, a balance which the US neo-cons have been diligently tearing up:

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqD8lIdIMRo

  • BlackArrow

    I ask everyone to read my substantive posting now 9 hours ago, which sent our neocon troll … and resident McCarthyist … Scradje ballistic.

    • rationality

      Great post. Definitely paid troll as no one could possibly defend such a rotten regime wholeheartedly.

      • BlackArrow

        I trust you are complimenting my post and referring to S. as being the paid troll …

        So thank you, r. 🙂

        • rationality

          If you look at my posts on this thread you would know that.

        • Scradje

          Kremtroll fascist mass murderer worshippers meeting for mutual jack off sessions while they view pics of putler mincing around in his silk track suit; that would be spew coatney and irrationality. Maggots like you lot have been writing the same drivel for the past 2.5 years. Go join the other freaks on the daily stormer, russian insider and sputnik. They all love to gloat at the death and misery inflicted upon innocent Christians in Europe by your fuehrer.

          • Resurgent Right

            Thanks Scradje for informing us of your paid stooge credentials.

          • Scradje

            Thanks for confirming that you are a fascist mass murderer worshipping kremtroll.

    • Randal
      • BlackArrow

        No, I hadn’t, Randal! That’s like Cheney’s cruise missile caper in August 2007!

        Did you see my question above about whether or not this 10Jul16-murdered DNC data guy Seth Ryan may have been the DNC emails source?

        Good to see you in the arena again. 🙂

        • Randal

          Did you see my question above about whether or not this 10Jul16-murdered DNC data guy Seth Ryan may have been the DNC emails source?

          Saw that discussed a bit on Steve Sailer’s blog the other day. Sailer clearly wasn’t biting, which tells me he doubts any evidence will come up to support the obvious speculation. As with past similar cases, Clinton opponents will believe the worst, Clinton supporters will deny everything, and the authorities will ignore it all.

          Good to see you in the arena again. 🙂

          I think we mostly bumped into each other on the Telegraph pages, so that’s why our paths haven’t crossed much since they closed the comments there. At the moment I’m banned from Spectator blogs (but not the main site, for some reason) for, get this, some sort of second order anti-Semitism. I didn’t deny the Holocaust, but I argued that denying the Holocaust should not be a crime.

          Apparently that’s enough to get you banned there (and probably prosecuted these days), at least if you have an obsessive stalker as I do in the person of “robbersdog”, who is quick to try to exploit any opportunities he sees to try to get me censored.

          • BlackArrow

            Well, I think Holocaust denial … like environmental holocaust denial … *should* be a crime, but you shouldn’t have been censored/purged just for debating that fundamental, democratic question, Randal.

          • Randal

            I’m a believer in political freedom of speech, myself, unfashionable as that is, at least in its honest form, these days.

  • Michael Tesfamariam

    ‘Is Moscow really working to put Donald Trump in the White House?’ Well It may or may not, it depends on who you ask to. If you ask the political establishment in Washington or London and their media lapdogs they would normally say yes, otherwise the answer has got to be no! Because for someone with sensible mind, it is practically impossible. I personally want to see Trump and Putin lead the world so the story of ISIS and their backers from the Gulf will end.

  • BlackArrow

    It just hit me: Was the 10Jul16-murdered DNC Data guy *Seth Rich* the source of the DNC emails? ??

  • Baron

    Forget her pointing the finger at Russia, just consider some of the other statements:

    Nobody disputes the informative content of the released e-mails, but she thinks it’s “the most audacious disinformation operation ever attempted”.

    Everyone agrees the DNC was doing everything it could to de-rail Bernie’s campaign (hence the chairwoman resignation), but in her view “the DNC was resisting a hostile takeover by Bernie Sanders”.

    One of the accusations against Donald is the he “ran a Miss Universe contest in Moscow, and has sought hotel deals as far afield as Azerbaijan”.

    One would be hard put to find a better example of the vomit extruded by the gutter journalism of today.

    • Widerhallen Whispers

      (((journalism)))

      • oleg

        much journalism is mere leftist propaganda

  • TomHoneymoon

    Anne, did you know that Kim Dotcom said Wikileaks would be Hillary’s worst nightmare? See Bloomberg, May 14, 2016 article by Ali Elkin

  • electriceye1

    Look Marxist propagandist (under the guise of journalist) you have no proof the Russians are involved in the hacking. None! If you do you surely didn’t provide it! I’ll take the likes of Trump and Putin over you commie ‘s any day!

  • maic

    Here we go again. What the Democrats were doing with their emails were not so bad but the most severe interpretation is applied to anything Donald Trump is supposed to have said or done.
    In any case I wonder just how much credibility the anti Trump media have with Trump supporters. I suspect none. Those citizens who have yet to make up their minds on who to vote for still have time to reflect on the policies of the two camps and on the trustworthiness and competence of their leaders.

  • zorbatheturk

    Putin is busy cloning fake Americans in a secret underground Kremlin lab to export to the US to vote for Trump in November. Look for bad haircuts, shouting ” Da ” into Samsung knockoff phones a lot, and a Made in the USSR tattoo on the left ankle.

    • south_coast_boyo

      lol

    • Trailblazer10

      Since voter ID doesn’t appear to be required in a lot of States, it should be quite easy.

    • Rab iBurns

      Turkey is running out of friends

    • Grandito

      Best comment of the day!

  • Randal

    Why would anyone read a column by Anne Applebaum, of all people, on Trump and Russia, and expect to get anything useful out of it?

    It’s a bit like asking a jihadist Arab propaganda writer to explain the Pope and his policies.

    Which, of course, leads on to the question of why the Spectator would commission and publish such a piece.

    • BlackArrow

      Didn’t Spectator/Telegraph support neocon Cameron?

      They’re desperate to stop Trump any way they can, R.

      • Randal

        Yes, absolutely they are.
        Applebaum, of course, is also a serious, longstanding and committed Russophobe, as well as hating and fearing Trump for his resistance to accepting the neocon interventionist program.

  • MickC

    Anne Applebaum is, of course, of Neocon persuasion and naturally a Clinton supporter. The article must be read accordingly.

  • logdon

    Better than the Marxist already there.

    • BetaMax

      Obama has stated that he wishes to establish an economy where the workers control the means of production?

      He’d better get a wiggle on!

      • logdon

        As long as they’re black and Mexican ‘workers’.

        • BetaMax

          My post went over your head a bit I think…

          • logdon

            No it didn’t.

            You were a lot nearer than your ideology allows.

          • BetaMax

            That doesn’t really mean anything.

            (or do you reckon I’m a “Marxist” too?)

          • logdon

            Obama is a cultural marxist.

            Heard of Saul Alinsky?

            As for your second point, you tell me.

          • BetaMax

            Ah… you meant a “cultural” Marxist.

            Of course, I should have guessed.

            Isn’t Saul Alinsky the Devil or Darth Vader or something?

          • logdon

            Your snide reply covers for an utter lack of knowledge.

            Goodby.

          • BetaMax

            Aww… don’t you wany to copy and paste at me about the Frankfurt School for a couple of days?

          • logdon

            Can you read?

            Now just toddle along like a good boy.

          • logdon
          • enoch arden

            You have no idea of what is Marxism. Just a useless BStter.

          • BetaMax

            Indeed I do, Angry Internet Guy!

            If you don’t believe that the workers should control the means of production, you’re not a Marxist.

            This is very simple stuff.

            You don’t need to get all steamed up and call names at people you will never meet.

          • enoch arden

            Where exactly did Marx write this? Waiting for the quote and the reference.

          • BetaMax

            Das Capital, Enoch… you should read it if you want to know more.

            Or skim Wikipedia… what ever works for you, buddy

          • enoch arden

            A quote and exact reference please.

          • BetaMax

            You know about this Google thing all the kids are using, right Enoch?

  • Resurgent Right

    So Trump represents a real threat to your neo-lib ambitions and so thus he must be discredited however possible. Which is what happens to any non-establishment figure should they represent a legit threat the establishment status quo.

    Prepare to lose the election neo-libs.

  • http://www.nosite anette

    “Russians are coming” is for ever. Why they never stop coming, these Russians? I think because Russians developed some self clearing mechanism which helps them to keep thier conscience alive at collective level. The only way to get rid of the Russian paranoia is to get own conscience inside and measure own acts by that little inner-bagger, instead of that habitual “what would Russians think or want” in that or another situation. If you ask Russian people, they are completely fed up carrying your extended conscience for you and much prefer you got one of your own finally.

  • WTF

    This whole farce over the DNC dirty tricks email scandal against Bernie Saunders has reached ludicrous proportions with many in the Dims getting their panties in a wad but here’s a few salient facts to put them back in their prams.

    1/ The FBI’s James Comey has listed many lies and illegal actions that Clinton took over her handling of national security emails.

    http://www.nationalreview.com/article/437606/hillary-clintons-eight-email-lies-exposed-james-comey

    2/ Her email servers are in possession of the FBI so there’s no possibility for Russia to hack them. Dimrats have claimed Trump was asking Putin to hack the servers but (a) that was a tongue in cheek wind up to goad the DNC convention and (b) how could they when the servers don’t exist.

    3/ The DNC servers that were hacked are much more secure than Clintons home brew servers and as Comey has already said its likely Clintons were hacked in the past, the odds are that it was hacked and more damaging stuff may surface.

    4/ All this moral outrage from the Dem conspiracy nutters over another country interfering in American elections should be treated with a pinch of salt. Firstly the CIA were renown for knocking down or propping up regimes around the globe in the 1960’s and 1970’s in SE Asia or South America. Secondly Obama himself oversaw the hacking of a friendly ally with Merkels cell phone and he also interfered in Brexit by threatening the UK voters that if they voted to leave we’d go to the back of the line (queue). That threat rings of racism of the 1950’s in the South when colored people (Rosa Parks) had to go to the back of the bus as second class citizens. Of course Obama has form on racist comments like the one against the cop in Cambridge, Mass in his first year right up till this year with similar comments.

    The point being here is the blatant hypocrisy shown by the Democratic party over their own interference in other countries affairs and accusing Trump of treason without any evidence of Russia hacking for that matter. For anyone naive in such matters, western allies have been spying and interfering with each others affairs for centuries but just where do the Dimocrats get off taking a moral high ground they think they own.

    Whatever Trumps connections with Oligarchs may or may not be, that’s a matter for the FBI not the DNC who can’t even keep their nominee in check to safe guard her sensitive emails. Forget Trumps ‘raining on their parade’ this week as its the content of wikileaks emails that shows the DNC party to be on a par with Gordon Brown & McBride for trashing their own people or the 33,000 ‘lost’ emails that may well surface from a hacked Clinton email server. They are the real issues !

    • Johnnydub

      The “Russians are coming ” is simply the DNC applying the Chewbacca defense. They’re trying to hid just how badly they screwed over their own people.

  • Marcus

    What drivel !

    How about this Applebaum: the USA should stop being the world policeman.

    In the last 20 years, pretty much everything the US and UK has done has made matter much much worse.

    Putin likes Trump = good.
    Trump likes Putin = good.
    Trump will stop bankrolling the defence of a Merkel-ised EU = good.
    Trump will keep US out of Middle East and Europe = good.

    What are you suggesting’s better ? That we all keep ramping up anti-Russian feeling?
    Give over; I’ll take Trump over Hiliary any day.

    P.S. Hi Russian hackers, hope you enjoying the lovely Moscow weather.

    • zorbatheturk

      No cigar, krumbot.

    • trobrianders

      You can imagine after the next conflagration (which goes our way for a change), Trump, Putin and Xi photographed Yalta style. Perhaps Anne will cover the conference.

  • enoch arden

    Thanks for conveying us the opinion of madam Clinton.

  • zappata

    Yet more of Applebaum’s monomania.Yawn.

    • trobrianders

      She’d throw her knickers at him if she could.

    • Fraser Bailey

      You have to remember that she is married to someone who is very high up in the EU Shiteratti.

      She has an agenda.

  • Marcus

    Good article…in Taki mag about how this article is total nonsense.

    Google

    Putin 1 – Internation Vampires 0

  • south_coast_boyo

    Putin is no threat to the West whatever, the neo-cons need a new bogey man now Bin Larder and Gadaffi are dead.

    • trobrianders

      Putin and Trump are realistic about Muslims. Neither could care less about Islam. In that they’re like any ordinary European. The neocons can bleat all they like to their stunted constituency.

  • ClausewitzTheMunificent

    Well that’s interesting. You blame your husband’s political scandal on the Russians. My how convenient – the uproar over the leaked tapes surely had nothing to do with the complacency, corruption and cynicism towards the Polish electorate which they revealed.

  • BlackArrow

    Although *all* Russians must be hoping Donald will win – arch-neocon Hillary will push for a military/nuclear confrontation with the Russians to try to “win” our criminal Ukraine and Syria wars … and she will start World War 3 – they well know trying to get directly involved in our election campaign could be used by our pro-Hillary mainstream media like Anne’s for backfire, to divert attention from Hillary’s evil. Foreign Minister Lavrov recently threatened to unleash one of his legendary 4-letter-word tirades against anyone who tries to claim the Russians were behind the WikiLeaks.

    Also, Putin is very popular among many if not most Americans for being a patriotic, no-nonsense leader for his country. He has been very careful not to let himself publicly attack Americans – just our criminal neocons’ foreign policy like that espoused by Hillary. More importantly, Americans do NOT want another war crime neocon war … let alone World War 3 … and Trump wanting to improve our relations with the Russians is very popular.

    There is no question that whoever is behind the leaks is doing Americans a profound, whistleblowing public service exposing supreme criminal political fraud and corruption like this. (If it *is* the Russians and they decide to go ahead and release her Sec./State emails, I would hope/ask that they redact the names of our intelligence people.)

    The claims of the emails being “stolen information” may be technically/legally true … whistleblowing often involves this … but since it is now obvious that Hillary’s is an illegal, “Stolen Nomination” … by whomever in the Democrat – obviously not democratic – National Committee and probably in her campaign … that should now be a secondary not primary consideration.

    AND maybe Washington insider Anne Applebaum can tell us all who was behind the July 10th murder there of idealistic young Seth Rich, who was the DNC’s Voter Expansion Data Director … who is believed to have been whistleblowing to the FBI … which is being blithely ignored by her and her mainstream media. Or was he the WikiLeaks DNA emails source – not the Russians?

    Lou Coatney

    • BlackArrow

      Didn’t they change the title of this article?

    • Voltaire

      Yes maybe she could spend her time doing some better investigative journalism on the Seth Rich ‘botched robbery’.

  • jacobi

    Putin probably plans to disrupt the US election but the so do a lot of people

    The Russian security services still exist but then so the the US and indeed the British
    ones.

    And not just our security services. We heard in today’s news how the Office of National Statistics published false stats on the effect of Brexit, waited a suitable time until they were being quoted around the blogosphere, and then quietly reported a retraction. As for money and interfering in other countries, well there is the tortuous a USA support for Saudi and Turkey – until of course Putin told the USA to stop!

    Putin is no better or worse than the Clintons et al, and I now quite like Trump although it is only indirectly my business.

    • fritz123

      All those attacks make him pretty clean.

  • Clive

    …I concede, the idea that Russia might try to throw a US election does sound improbable…
    I don’t know why we think this way. It’s not the slightest bit improbable. The Chinese used to be big players in industrial espionage but that seems to have been toned down https://next.ft.com/content/d81e30de-00e4-11e6-99cb-83242733f755. The Russians always have seemed to be more interested in the organisation of the state, however.

    The problem is that when we think about this kind of thing we seem to enter conspiracy theory fairyland. A sunglassed Putin flanked by guards in heavy boots marches (marching boots sound effects) into a room where technicians around a conference table stand up (with more sound effects of crashing furniture). I don’t believe it’s anything like that.

    There are state run facilities like this https://www.theguardian.com/technology/commentisfree/2015/jun/05/guardian-view-cyberwars-enter-trolls …The phenomenon of the troll factory is a particularly egregious example of its exploitation. A troll factory is not some happy Scandinavian workshop peopled by happy elves, but a profoundly nihilistic and disturbing use of the internet. Only six weeks ago, the Guardian tracked down a building in St Petersburg and talked to some of the paid bloggers who work to establish an inoffensive online personality in the comment sections of media outlets, and on social media, and then seed their posts with pro-Putin or pro-government remarks. The Guardian has experienced this kind of organised assault on reports from Ukraine and, presumably because of implications for the Russian-hosted world cup in 2018, on corruption at Fifa…. but the Russian state need hardly be involved.

    Peter Oborne did a good documentary a few years ago about the Nashi. In effect, it was the Hitler Youth but its cult was directed at Putin. I believe it’s now been disbanded.

    Nashi’s members and people like them have not gone away. There are all kinds of nationalist nutters in Russia. They have their own agenda and mischief-making with the West in all sorts of ways is a big favourite.

    I believe these nationalists are given hints by the Kremlin of targets and directions of political travel they want followed. They may also be subsidised.

    Remember the big email scandal connected to the University of East Anglia climate people ? I could not stand the smug self-righteous gits but I believe that was the Russians again – just like the DNC hacking http://www.nature.com/news/2009/091120/full/news.2009.1101.html …The University of East Anglia’s Climatic Research Unit (CRU) in Norwich confirmed today that e-mails and documents dating from 1991 to 2009 were illegally copied and subsequently published on an anonymous Russian server….. Russia’s economy is based heavily on oil and will be for a long time to come.

    We have to acknowledge that this is the world we live in. The Chinese operation was run by the People’s Liberation Army http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3113736/How-China-s-Night-Dragon-cyber-army-infiltrated-corner-Britain.html which is why Barack Obama and Xi Jinping finished up making a deal over it. GCHQ has had a role in this in the past as well http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-25417332 The government is to increase its oversight of Chinese telecom giant Huawei amid fears its equipment could be used for spying….. In case you don’t know who Huawei are, they are the biggest maker of comms equipment in the world. I used to be with TalkTalk and my WiFi box was Huawei. That’s how pervasive they are.

    The Russian operation – like the murders of Vladimir Valdimirovich’s enemies – has ‘plausible deniability’ for the Russian government but I have no doubt that it is going on and the promotion of Donald Trump and the rubbishing of Hillary Clinton are perfect targets.

    So, incidentally, is The Spectator’s comments pages…

  • Voltaire

    More MSM Russia bashing. Anne, you must have got through a lot of serious skunk weed recently.

    SPECTATOR this is terrible journalism, littered with paranoia and supposition. Why is a WAPO article on this web site? Surely you can do better than this.

  • maurice12brady

    this woman is seriously schizophrenic!

  • David

    Electing Hilary Clinton will do more to discredit America than anything that Putin can manage.

  • Роза

    Putin is seriously schizophrenic!

    • zorbatheturk

      I don’t think so.

  • rtj1211

    Ms Applebaum

    I realise you make your money writing anti-Putin stuff, but perhaps you would like to make a bit noting how the US Government spent $5bn of US taxpayers’ money fomenting coup in Ukraine and then installed their own man, as evidenced by Victoria Nuland’s tape recorded comments?

    Perhaps you would like to document how the USA installed Mohammed Karzai in Afghanistan and how his brother was, along with the CIA, one of the major drug lords in that country?

    Perhaps you would like to describe how Brazil has just had its democratically elected leader, a woman, overthrown by a US-directed coup to install ‘their man’??

    Perhaps you would like to note how Mr Rupert Murdoch, consigliere for the USA in the UK, constantly tries to interfere in UK domestic politics??

    Now perhaps you aren’t interested in analysis, perhaps you prefer to be a one-eyed ‘journalist”?

    But really, really, if you want to pick on naughty things Russia does, it might be a good idea to pick something where the Russians are Al Capone and America is a Liverpudlian lowlife, rather than the other way around?!

    • fritz123

      This is the famous whataboutism that shows that Anne is not “moral” but just saying what she wants

    • trobrianders

      Applebaum doesn’t care what the wrong type of reader thinks.

  • Daniel Burke

    Another leftie toad that needs to be brought to account when the ultra Right take over.

  • Trailblazer10

    Russia scholar Stephen Cohen shuts down CNN shill

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCMyHJJrdDw

  • modernredeye

    An interesting article. Sadly, of course, such an article could not be published in Russia at least not by a Russian journalist with any regard for personal safety:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_journalists_killed_in_Russia

    • George Nikolic

      “Sadly, of course, such an article could not be published in Russia at least not by a Russian journalist with any regard for personal safety”. Or the truth.

  • Ingmar Blessing

    Breitart has a story which explains the Hillary/DNC leaks with angry NSA agents who went for a little revenge because apparently she was the one who leaked the surveillance on Merkel and Hollande: http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2016/07/31/exclusive-nsa-architect-agency-clintons-deleted-emails/

  • trobrianders

    Applebaum’s loaded language belies any respect for the tenets of freedom. Presumably she’s ok with Snowden leaks. In any case she tries hard to attract Putin’s attention but I doubt he’d be interested in her.

    • Chamber Pot

      Pathetic and partisan is Applebaum. It might just conceivably work as journalism in the US but here ?

  • Mary Havens

    The Democrats would have us believe Putin is trying to help Trump, presumably because they thought it implausible that anyone would believe Hitler’s ghost is trying to help him.

  • Derek_V

    Anne Applebaum is a conspiracy theorist of the neoconservative persuasion.

    • Chamber Pot

      A PNAC pustule.

  • Derek_V

    Personally I believe Putin is secretely supporting Clinton. It’s a double bluff.
    Putin wants a spineless and weak leader who will continue with the failed foreign policy of the last 16 years.

  • George Nikolic

    It would be more relevant all round if we discussed what is revealed rather than who and why revealed (“hacked”) it. If Hillary had nothing to hide she’d laugh at the putative hacking Russians.
    Still, we are all human. Demonising Putin (the “wealthy, vulgar boss of a system in which all of the political actors are oligarchs”) is worth billions of dollars to the military-industrial complex whose political actors are what, Anne Applebaum? The Iraq war is over. But you are a living proof that the embedded journalists still exist.
    Trump has many sins. But the one the establishment of either party cannot forgive him is that he is not (yet) a hawk.

  • trobrianders

    I thought by posting comments here I was adding to public discourse but it appears if you say anying against the prevailing cultural Marxist othodoxy you are a disruptor.

  • Levin

    How could Mrs Applebaum’s forensic skills prove that Russians are responsible for this? The FBI has been unable to do that so far maybe she should help them? The sentence “I concede, the idea that Russia might try to throw a US election does sound improbable” shows that her article is neo-con garbage and that she partially acknowledges it. She should write about NSA spying in Europe. At least that is proven.

  • Derek_V

    http://www.wsj.com/articles/the-clinton-foundation-state-and-kremlin-connections-1469997195

    I guess we won’t hear from Ms. Applebaum about this one. Maybe because it’s proper investigative Journalism instead of a partisan hitpiece.

    • Chamber Pot

      Yes, apart from being rank and infantile bollocks.

  • zorbatheturk

    A vote for Donaltri Trumpovsky is a vote for Putin.

    • Fraser Bailey

      And a vote for Hillary is probably a vote for ISIS. Or, at least, the ongoing Islamisation of the west.

      Take your pick.

      • zorbatheturk

        Krembotulism.

  • Chamber Pot

    Anne, grow up. This is a complete f***cking whitewash……..to pretend that the emails do not absolutely disqualify Hillary is absurd.

    Trump is not the enemy here, so quit with the globalist propaganda and baiting Putin. Russia is not to be provoked, it is in no-one’s interest.

  • Corporate Kitten

    Hilary will win & war with Russia will be one step closer.

    But, better than Sanders I suppose….. according to his own website he was into starting a war with both China & Russia….. the stupid old c*nt

  • TrulyDisqusted

    Oh look, it’s the Daily “Get Putin” propaganda article fresh in from the USA!

    Call yourself a journalist my Dear?

