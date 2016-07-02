The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Features

Nicola Sturgeon’s gigantic EU bluff

Only one thing will determine a second Scottish independence vote: whether she really thinks she can win

BRITAIN-EU-POLITICS-BREXIT

2 July 2016

9:00 AM

2 July 2016

9:00 AM

It ought not to be a surprise that Alex Salmond, Scotland’s former First Minister, has declared that the vote to leave the European Union is the trigger for a second referendum on Scottish independence. Salmond thinks everything is an excuse for another go. If a new Bay City Rollers album suffered poor reviews south of the border, or an English football pundit failed to declare Archie Gemmill’s wonder goal for Scotland against Holland in the 1978 world cup the best ever, Salmond would be right there on the UK’s television screens, chortling at the brilliance of his own wit, before intoning gravely that this insult is surely the final straw for the United Kingdom.

Salmond has been demanding a second Scottish referendum almost from the moment he lost the last one. Having been beaten 55-45 on a turnout of 85 per cent in 2014, the hotheaded and emotional Salmond struggles, in a manner that is psychologically interesting, to process that defeat. It is customary to affix the term ‘canny’ to Salmond whenever he is written about outside Scotland. But his successor Nicola Sturgeon is actually the more sensible operator, capable of calmness and strategic subtlety. She is also not (yet) an egomaniac.

Sadly, in the aftermath of the Brexit vote, even Sturgeon succumbed to over-excitement, look-at-me delirium and constitutional chicanery. On what seemed like an hourly basis in the days after the EU vote, Scotland’s First Minister gave interviews, convened press conferences and hosted Scottish cabinet meetings, all the time wearing her best I-am-a-stateswoman frown.

The Scottish Parliament might be able to block Brexit, she said. No, it cannot. Yes, 1.5 million Scots may have voted to Remain in the European Union, but 2 million Scots voted to remain in the UK less than two years ago. The UK that existed before 23 June no longer exists, she said. Wrong. It very much exists, and until Article 50 and the two-year process is triggered the UK is in the EU.

Sturgeon’s promise to get on with preparing a second independence referendum has been cheered on by some defeated Remainers in London, who are so annoyed at having lost the EU referendum that they are willing to accept that Britain will now break up as a result. Her mantra — Brexit means Scotland goes — was repeated by Remainers in the campaign. But in so doing, they accepted Scottish Nationalist claims at their own inflated estimation — always a bad idea.

[Alt-Text]


Take, for example, the debate on the EU referendum held in the Scottish parliament this week. Even by the standards of that body (and its moral superiority complex) this was a festival of cant, piety and self-regard. Scotland is European, it was repeatedly said. Indeed, and so are England and Wales — they simply choose not to be in the European Union (as did a third of SNP voters, as it happens). ‘It was enough to make me a Leaver,’ was how one Remainer watching from the gallery put it.

In the parts of the London media which has seen its assumptions (and much of its worldview) put into the shredder of history by the vote for Brexit, the despondent view seems to be that these forces, the Nationalists and Scottish Lib Dem politicians flirting with independence, will definitely persuade the Scottish electorate to vote to leave the UK soon. That is far from a certain outcome.

Recent polls suggest that Brexit has hardened the support for independence, but not by much. The effect may soon dissipate. While it is perfectly possible that Scotland will end up voting for independence, such an outcome was feasible even without the impact of the EU referendum. But as with so many other aspects of the post-Brexit world, it depends. For a start, the precise shape of the EU that the Scottish nomenklatura is trying to stay in is in doubt. Who knows what it will look like in several years’ time. The Italian banking crisis could provoke seismic upheaval in the eurozone. Other countries may try to leave the EU. By 2018, the UK may be operating with the EU on the basis of a compromise arrangement — associate status for example — that the majority of Scots find acceptable.

What also needs considering calmly is the shape of an SNP offer in the event of the party holding a referendum. The questions have not gone away since 2014. What will the Scottish currency be post-independence? How about the euro? Will there be a full border with England?

This will all be OK, says Sturgeon with breezy certainty. On close examination, hers is a wish-list even more fanciful than that contained in the first draft of a Boris Johnson column. Scotland will keep the pound and an entirely open border with England, but remain in the EU.

This demonstrates that the financial lesson of the last Scottish referendum has still not been absorbed. If Scotland keeps the pound, it will not have a banking union or any protection for its financial system. If the more logical solution is proposed — a new Scottish currency and central bank, joining the euro queue — that really does mean operating in a different currency from the country that buys 60 per cent of Scotland’s exports.

It is quite possible that Scots will vote for independence. Perhaps out of disgust, perhaps convinced by the SNP’s prospectus. They may perhaps wish to find contributions for a hungry Brussels, decide not to pool risk with England and embark on the sizeable austerity package that would be required by European budgetary rules. Nothing, in the current political climate, could be ruled out. But let’s just say that this is far from certain.

The Union now has someone more than capable of highlighting the weaknesses in the SNP’s case in the form of Ruth Davidson, the dynamic Scottish Tory leader who was for Remain but who is Britain’s best defender of the positive case for the UK.

At present, nothing will eclipse the storm of anger among Scotland’s politically engaged. You may notice, incidentally, that straight away there have been chippy SNP demands that no one — in London or Scotland — should dare try to block a referendum. No one will seriously try to do this and it should be remembered that the largest obstacle to the holding of a referendum in Scotland is Nicola Sturgeon. She cannot risk calling it and losing again.

Iain Martin is a former editor of the Scotsman.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , ,

You might also like

In Praise of the Oyster

Del-Con Notes – D-Day

Don’t take health care reform off the election agenda

Sod the Scots (and Australian reporting of Brexit)

Exit fairness in Brexit reporting

Labor’s love-hate relationship
Show comments
  • Benjamin Anderson

    Firstly, Nicola Sturgeon done all those interviews because she really is the most competent leader in the UK, who actually has a plan and trying to protect Scotland. Don’t mock her because her loyalty lies with the Scottish people and not with all of Britain. About time we had somebody like that. Secondly, that opposition of Ruth Davidson has just shot itself in the foot by telling Scots to suck it up and leave Europe, despite 62% for voting to stay. Not only that but the media make it look like Davidson won a landslide victory at the recent election: she won 22% of the constituency vote and only just won her seat. She’s as unpopular as Thatcher in Scotland when you look at the statistics.

    • 22pp22

      It’s ironic that it should be the English who finally declare independence. I actually want Scotland to leave. You can now cosy up to Germany. It seems that Scottish people don’t really independence after all.

      • TheProfessorY

        There’s a difference between Independence and Independence from England in the SNP mindset. This is the only way that I can see the rational between wanting to leave the United Kingdom and yet wanting to remain a signed up member the EU Project.

        Sturgeon knows first hand from the “minimum alcohol pricing” how the EU interferes. Out of the EU but part of the UK she could re-visit that pricing proposal. Just one example of why she / Scotland would have greater autonomy as part of Brexit UK. Perhaps Scots voted to remain because they don’t trust the SNP when they get extra freedoms out of the EU. Are voters worried about an SNP tax-grab when it is free from Brussels?

        • http://www.nosite anette

          Such cheap agenda cannot be put behind such big thing as separation between Scotland and England. You need to look at more fundamental disagreements. Price of higher education for instance or health care standards. Why these fundamental things are left so critically different within one country? There had to be negotiations to establish middle ground. Whoever let this happened is to blame in Scottish wish to exit UK. Educate your own bright kids for free or turn them into milking cows? EU and Scotland got one answer, England and US got another. Ignoring that and brining up alcohol can only be explained by a wish to downgrade Scotts.

        • mikehaseler

          The sad fact – one the SNP refuse to acknowledge let alone deal with – is that a large amount of their support comes from anti-English racism. And to be fair, it’s understandable because there is also a lot of anti-Scottish racism by the English. However, the SNP are the only party I know who uses racism without any comment from the press – which seems to say that some forms of racism are acceptable and I think is increasing intolerance in Scotland toward England (UKIP uses English “nationalism” in a very similar way to the SNP – but the press treatment of the two parties on their racist fringes is completely different – why?)

      • mikehaseler

        I just loved the howls of indignation from the SNP that the rest of the UK would vote for self-determination – something the SNP then vowed to stop at all costs.

        That’s why the SNP are such numpties – they’ve now lost the moral right to complain if their own wishes for self-determination are blocked.

    • http://www.nosite anette

      There is a settle difference between loyalty to own people and own power struggle agenda. Scottish people want out of UK for the same reason English want out of EU. But Cameron gone to the EU to agree the civil separation. While Sturgeon went to EU to agree how to punish English together. I do not think Scotish people hate English and wish to punish or harm them. Doing nasty stabs on the back is not a must of this separation. Aim is important, but the means for achieving it are important too. She got a power struggle, your Nicky, and that can make her loyalty to you secondary very easily. Good if you manage to notice in time.

    • Randal

      Don’t mock her because her loyalty lies with the Scottish people and not with all of Britain.

      I don’t.

      I mock her because her loyalty clearly lies with the Brussels Eurocrats (if she is not just another shamelessly manipulative liar).

    • Providenciales

      How on earth can you describe Sturgeon as ‘the most competent leader in the UK’ when she actually thinks that Scotland could remain in the EU if England, Wales and Northern Ireland leave? Or is she actually just another two faced, lying, venal politician? Surely not!

  • Jeff

    The view has arisen that some part of the country can hold a referendum to break away, and if it is successful, we have to let them go. For example, if Norfolk votes to break away, we have to let them. Why is that? The real concern of Scottish people is that they have not got their fair share of the wealth in the country for so many years. They think they can only get their fair share by breaking away. Their concern could be addressed by having a rule that the government has to spend the same amount of money per person in all parts of the country, and cannot favour any particular part.

    • TheProfessorY

      Perhaps it’s time to look at the idea of local income tax, say. People working in an area, for example London, pay tax to a local tax authority that keeps that money and spends it locally. Government gets VAT, National Insurance, tariffs from trade, duty from petrol and cigarettes, and uses that money for defence, foreign policy, health and welfare. Those things that are for the country. The regions can then invest locally in roads, schools, housing and so on using money that they get in tax. This way each region spends what it earns. There can also be internal competition for companies to locate in a given area by allowing the rate for each region to be set by that region.

      • http://www.bmcc2000.com Dominic Allkins – BMCC

        I’m afraid that just doesn’t work in the mobile world.

        As I write I’m sitting on a train commuting from North Oxfordshire into London. The train is standing room only and passes through Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Middlesex on the way into Central London.

        A local income tax based around work location would simply exacerbate the London-centricity of the UK. If we are to have a local income tax then it would have to be based on home location.

        • TheProfessorY

          It is clear that there needs to be some refinement to my proposal:-) But yes, people work from home or commute between offices so it’s hard to tax the person based on where they are working. The location of the company is also not fixed – take Amazon for example and its “virtual office” in Luxembourg. There are always loop holes that people can exploit with any tax regime, the current one included. There must be some compromise though that can move money collection away from a centralised model and towards a local, more accountable one.

      • Brian Jones

        Local income tax may sound very good as a slogan but isn’t it simple a way of saying that depressed areas where there is a shortage of employment should be neglected while places like London (surprise, surprise) would become even better funded?

    • Geoff

      Perhaps that idea would allow English students not to have to pay student fees? I find it somewhat galling that English taxpayers subsidise the Scottish parliament, which they chose to use to fund university places for Scottish students, yet the Scottish MPs voted AGAINST English students having the same.
      I am obviously biased having 3 at English Universities come September, however I do not get the ‘Lothian Question’, and why it hasn’t been sorted.
      If Scotland and Wales are given a regional subsidy to spend how they want (Scotland more per capita than Wales for some reason) why can’t the same be true for English regions, voted for purely by the English?

    • Brian Jones

      Isn’t that what the Barnett formula is supposed to do?

  • Randal

    The other day we saw the true face of the SNP and of modern Scottish nationalism.

    Was it fiercely independent and confidently self-reliant? Was it proudly defiant? Was it ruggedly screaming “freeeeeedom”?

    No, it was the cringe-making spectacle of SNP MEP Alyn Smith literally begging the Eurocrats to protect poor, helpless Scotland from the big English bullies. Smith did everything but fall to his knees, and earned a tolerant pat on the head from those he wanted to be his rulers, in the form of a Eurocrat ovation.

    As a patriot myself, I’m naturally disposed to respect Scottish nationalism despite it’s inevitable anti-Englishness, but nobody can respect a pseudo-nationalism like this, that actively seeks craven submission to a foreign superstate. Are there better words for this modern Scottish nationalism than pathetic, embarrassing, shameful?

    • AWoLsco

      “Are there better words for this modern Scottish nationalism than pathetic, embarrassing, shameful?”

      Sure……Luciferianism..
      It’s freemasonry in action.
      As with all Luciferians…..nothing is as it seems.
      They never mean what they say, or say what they mean….consequently, honest Christian folk find their actions baffling and bewildering….and by the time they begin to suspect that mischief is afoot……. then the deed is done….and they have moved on.

      • Ed  

        Freemasons? You might want to loosen that tinfoil just a bit.

        • AWoLsco

          “might want to loosen that tinfoil just a bit.”

          ………and you need to clean your rose-tinted spectacles, and the purchase of a hearing -aid might also be a smart move.

          • Ed  

            Yeah, no. There are more important things in this world than worrying that you’re about to be taken over by Fred Flintstone and the Loyal Order of Water Buffaloes.

    • TheManFromLOX

      It was the most cringeworthy act I have ever seen a politician perform. The man is an embarrassment for Scotland. This man and his SNP will never speak for me.

      • rjbh

        then you know what to do…go wherever you think is better…

        • TheManFromLOX

          You invite me to leave my own country of birth because I refuse to tug my forelock to Sturgeon and follow the politics of the SNP. You need to take a good look at yourself.

          • rjbh

            aye.. after all we chose the SNP… Its called democracy.. Now frak off.

          • 2fishypoliticians

            You don’t sound as if you are really accepting the spirit of democracy. Ironic.

          • robertsonjames

            “We” the Scottish people didn’t. A sizeable minority of voters did and the electoral system did the rest. There’s a very big difference.

            The belief among Nationalists that they uniquely represent the nation as a whole and that anyone with the temerity to disagree with them is by definition an enemy of the nation lies at the root of Nationalism’s well-deserved reputation for rigid discipline and narrow-minded intolerance.

          • Peter Parker

            What was your choice in the 2014 neverendum? Wasn’t the SNP, that’s certain.

          • James Waldie

            Name a better Party that is going to get us out of this mess that the English Parties have got us into ??? There is none that can delver what Scotland’s needs I used to vote Liberal and that is trying to dry your face with a wet towel Way up all the situations there is none except maybe Communism and even they are out of touch with what Scotland needs a free Country either in or out of Europe

          • TheManFromLOX

            Look bud, Sturgeon’s on an ego trip bigger than even Salmond. The vote out of the EU was exactly what was needed. I think some of them are finally beginning to get it. bursting up the UK so the SNP can stick it to the English or Westminster is nothing but spite. My boy was born in England. The people all over UK are our family. Sturgeon is a fraud and an independent Scotland is not the answer and never will be. The roasters in the upper SNP party don’t care. They got plenty bucks. Scottish Labour need to get their finger out and get rid of all the handringers – starting wae Dugdale.

        • 2fishypoliticians

          Soon that could be almost ANYWHERE sadly if the snp get their way…They are in truth actual traitors to Scotland as their fantasies will end up destroying many peoples’ lives. Many people are sadly unable or unwilling to face the horrible truth.

    • Whitegold

      Could be worse, could be british nationalism.
      Easily the worst out there.

      • rjbh

        or ‘ Little Englanders’

        • Brian Jones

          Now explain exactly what you mean by Little Englanders and tell us all what the difference is between them and Little Scotlanders.

          • sparrow-hawk

            He’s just a troll. His jibe is all he can offer, like a trained parrot. Check out the article on “Italy-the sick man of Europe”. Exactly the same mindless words. Actually I think that’s an insult to parrots – he’s more like a robot, programmed by simple software.

      • sparrow-hawk

        And the TROLLS are not dead yet? I guess trolling these boards is all they have now. LOL.

        • Whitegold

          Yeah, it’s great you can say anything you want about Scottish nationalism.
          It’s all justified.
          One word in their defence -yer a TROLL alright.
          Don’t you love the ‘Troll’ line?
          It’s a bit like ‘with all due respect’
          Start with that and you can write anything at all.
          Meh

          • sparrow-hawk

            Well you may have a fair point there. However, Nicola S. has been slapped down by Spain & France as I’m sure ye know. So if you really want to be part of the anti-democratic German dominated EUSSR, here’s your future:

            1) Wait for Brexit to complete (about 2.5 years at the least)
            2) Secure an Act of Parliament for a new referendum
            3) Run a referendum campaign
            4) WIN the referendum
            5) (Now you are OUT of both UK and the EUSSR)
            6) Apply for EU membership FROM SCRATCH – a process that takes years

            With luck and a fair wind it may take you about 10 years. And who knows if the EUSSR will still be around then?

            http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/685273/EU-referendum-Brexit-support-Angela-Merkel-Italy-Poland-Spain-crumbles-divisions-Brussels

            http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/685286/EU-referendum-Brexit-Black-Swan-Nassim-Taleb-Brussels-elite

            But then maybe 70 million Turks, plus Macedonians, Ukrainians, etc etc will be added to the fun, quite apart from Merkel’s millions of Africans and Arabs, of which Scotland will be ordered (by Germany) to take your “fair quota”.

            As a matter of interest, can you name ONE country outside of Europe (there are 162 to choose from) that allows uncontrolled immigration from ONE neighbour, let alone 27 of them? (28, 29, 30 and counting…….)

            Meanwhile I shall still enjoy watching the massed pipes & drums, as I always have. Scotland has a genuine grievance here, as do I – they should regularly be the centrepiece of Trooping The Colour. So stirring to witness, unlike those boring regular brass bands of the British Army. 🙂

    • robertsonjames

      The SNP has form for prostrating itself before pretty much any enemy of Britain and for being unable to tell the difference between Scotland’s best interests and what is bad for England and the English.

      Seasoned Nat-watchers remember only too well that not one but two leaders of the SNP, Douglas Young who was in charge at the time and Arthur Donaldson who later took over, spent time at His Majesty’s Pleasure for separately obstructing Britain’s war effort against the Nazis. (Donaldson was actually lifted when Hess was in Scotland and rumours persist that, since it’s always been clear that Berlin was aware of the swivel-eyed anglophobia of the Scottish Nationalists and was interested in exploiting it, his aim in coming was to provide strong encouragement for Donaldson’s deranged plans to withdraw the Scots from the war against Germany and thus force London to the table.) Just to emphasize the lengths to which these people’s pathological hatred of England could carry them, the SNP’s most famous intellectual heavyweight, Hugh MacDiarmid, was also a long-time admirer of Mussolini’s fascism and explicitly stated that he wanted Hitler to win the war because he thought London was a greater threat to the Scottish people than Nazism (he’d presumably assessed the interests of Scotland’s sizeable Jewish population before reaching that considered judgment).

      No-one familiar with this grisly history of the most prominent Scottish Nationalists enthusiastically serving the interests of even the worst tyrannies when they think it’ll stick it up the English will have been the least bit surprised to hear the contemptible Smith grovelling to his lords and masters in Brussels and begging them to accept his undying loyalty.

      They really can’t help themselves.

    • Peter Parker

      I’m a (northern) Englishman who’s been living in Edinburgh for the thick end of 30 years. While Newcastle is my home, and my blood is English back to the Middle Ages, I have a deep love for Scotland, but the cringe I got from Alyn Smith’s performance at the EP was deep, and hugely embarrassing. Have some dignity man, for God’s sake.

    • alf001

      Well most English are Anti -Scots,unquestionably And even 98% of English shops do not accept Scottish notes .. So can we have less whinging hypocrisy about “Anti-English” sentiment by the SNP? Anti Scottish sentiment in England is a lot worse.. Try the” anti-Englishness” self pity with the gullible please

  • Randal

    Here’s the message we should send to Scots like Alyn Smith and Nicola Sturgeon, who want to subordinate their country to European masters just to spite the English:

    Go home from us in peace. We ask not your counsels or arms. Crouch down and lick the hands which feed you. May your chains set lightly upon you, and may posterity forget that ye were our countrymen.

    Of course, there’s always the shorter and more robust version sung by England fans at the time of the Scottish referendum.

  • sproggit

    Whatever the validity or otherwise of Nicola Sturgeon’s claims today, nothing can escape the fact that this is yet more blatant opportunism on the part of the SNP. And though not born in the Highlands, I lived in Scotland until I was 14 and often refer to myself as ‘half Scots’ as a result.

    Surely, if Nicola Sturgeon expected to have this agreement, she was at liberty to put the claim *before* the referendum? She did not.

    In addition to the Scottish referendum, we also recently held a UK national election, won by the Conservative party. Notwithstanding their present internal turmoil, did we see any Labour leadership declare that the referendum result warranted a rerun of that election? No. Nicola Sturgeon is an incredibly intelligent, articulate and principled politician, but surely she’s smart enough to realize this is just fanciful?

    EU reaction to her comments have been sympathetic, but it would be foolish to think that nations like Spain would make it easy for Scotland to secede from the UK given the scenario that Spain faces with the Basque region, for instance. Spain would veto any application by Scotland to join the EU, and as we have recently be told vis-a-via the application from Turkey, all new applications to join the EU must be UNANIMOUSLY agreed by all member states. In other words, thanks to Spain, if Scotland were to secede from the UK, it would be an independent nation with no choice to join the EU.

    Nicola Sturgeon also seems to think, like Alex Salmond before her, that she can simply say that Scotland will keep the pound. For one thing, that would tie Scotland’s economy to the rest of the U.K., despite a totally different makeup. So when London raises the base rate because of economic overheating in the south east, Scotland will suffer, but without support from Westminster… And that is assuming that the UK would agree to let Scotland do that…

    Last point. Scotland has a small economy compared to the UK as a whole. I don’t know either way, but I cannot see Scotland being a net contributor to the EU budget in the same way that Britain is. So that means Scotland could be a net recipient of EU subsidies and funding. Do you think, with the rest of the U.K. Leaving, that the EU really wants another mouth to feed?

  • mikehaseler

    Ruth Davidson is rubbish. Instead of acting like an opposition she acts like a door mat being outmanoeuvred at every turn by the SNP – which is all the worse because the SNP are numpties – which just shows how bad the Scottish division of remain-tory (love the EU so much that we couldn’t possibly say anything against the SNP) party in Scotland are.

    But the same is true of the appalling UKIP. I won’t say too much bad about Coburn as he did behave during the campaign and was probably an asset. But usually he is not.

    Which meant that the Brexit team in Scotland really had no party affiliation at all. Parties were hardly mentioned, so all I can say is I know people who were SNP, UKIP and labour – but I’ve no idea the proportion of any party or none.

    But the overwhelming feeling is that we’ve been let down by our politicians. The SNP don’t listen to anyone including their supports, The others are all run by tin-pot dictators down south – installing numpty “yes-men” to run the Scottish parties on their behalf.

    And our Scottish press are little better, and the BBC in Scotland may as well just call themselves the EU broadcasting company because they ran most of the campaign for the SNP/EUnionists.

    So, the result is that Sturgeon has almost no real or effective opposition outside the internet (where her antics draw howls of laughter). And that is why Sturgeon swans around the world embarrassing us in Scotland in the belief she’s god’s gift to politics – because she’s got no effective opposition or press scrutiny at home.

    • Nelsons_Revenge

      Maybe it is time for all non-nationalist parties to come together and form under one banner? Become independent from their English counterparts by forming a counter to the SNP, as the SUP – Scottish Unionists Party? Scottish Conservatives, Scottish Labour, Scottish Liberal Democrat and Scottish UKIP all share support for the union. This would probably be the best force to oppose SNP. However, no easy task as it would take a lot of faith and bargaining but now is the age of re-writing politics (following BREXIT vote).

      • drcumbrian

        Good idea!

      • AWoLsco

        “Scottish Unionists Party?”

        …or more correctly the ‘Enemies of Scotland Party’…..though that doesn’t sound too good….so, in the manner of Lucifer and the great satan…..why not call it the ‘FRIENDS of Scotland’ party?….or cahal, might be more appropriate? …….introducing a little bit of exotic, oriental mysticism into our otherwise drab, unexciting lives.

    • TheManFromLOX

      What an absolutely brilliant summation. I feel exactly the same.

  • Whitegold

    Great example of an SNPBad article for the masses.
    Bitter fanatical British Unionist waffle.

    • davidofkent

      And you think the article writer is bitter?

      • Whitegold

        Would be unfair to compare him with you, sir.

    • ProudScotInUK

      The truth hurts sometimes.

  • davidofkent

    Salmond and Sturgeon are both grandstanders. In the latest round of whining and huffing, Sturgeon has been egged on by the ‘bravehearts’ and has just made a fool of herself. By going to the EU and saying “we love you and we’ll always love you”, she has invited derision from people of greater brain. It suits her and her ‘bravehearts’ to believe that a nation of 5 million with little discernible industry outside whisky and North Sea oil (when it recovers) can dictate terms to the other 60 million of the Union. I suspect that by the time of the next Independence Referendum, more astute Scots will have realised how cold it is going to get North of the Border without the strength of the English taxpayer behind you standing guarantor. OTOH, there are a lot of people in England (I assume) who would be happy to wave goodbye to Scotland and the Barnett Formula. Take care, Ms Sturgeon, lest you actually get what you ask for.

    • captainslugwash

      Indeed. Lunacy from the SNP.
      In Westminster the Scots have 59 out of 650 MP’s
      In the EU, assuming they had similar status to Denmark (chosen for similar population), they would have approx. 13 out of 750 MEP’s. A loud voice indeed.
      Vote for Independence by all means, but why shackle themselves to the EU?

      • JewishKuffar

        I debated this at length with my Scottish cousin during the last referendum. The argument can pretty much be summed up as ‘F@ck the Tories’ (and by the Tories,they basically mean Margaret Thatcher).

      • robertsonjames

        To be fair this isn’t the settled will of Scottish Nationalists as a whole.

        The leadership have for various reasons concluded that emphasizing EU membership and participation is a vital part of the pro-independence case. But the intellectual and practical contradictions of an avowedly Nationalist party being committed to immersing their country in a supra-national federation that aspires to dissolve independent nationhood and emasculate national parliaments are scarcely insignificant and, led by Jim Sillars and echoed by many foot-soldiers, there is growing criticism of this fervently pro-EU strategy inside the SNP.

        After all, what exactly is the point in repatriating powers over, say, interest rates or foreign policy from London to Edinburgh only then to hand them over to Frankfurt or Brussels (and in both cases effectively Berlin)? In what meaningful sense would Scotland be “independent”, never mind sovereign or self-governing, if the Scottish people’s elected representatives can be over-ruled by foreign politicians and foreign voters on matters as essential to a nation’s interests as its immigration policy and its tax system, both of which Eurozone or EU membership (without the UK’s partial opt-outs) would thoroughly compromise? Fundamentally, if you object in principle to the numerically more powerful English voters dictating political decisions to Scottish voters, why would you welcome Scottish voters being far more heavily out-numbered by Finns, Romanians, Portuguese, Germans and all the rest?

        Apart from the unconvincing pretence that the EU is still nothing more than a harmless common market with no ambitions of statehood, which one continues to hear fall from certain Scottish lips, one listens in vain for official SNP spokespeople even being willing to discuss such awkward questions as these, never mind offer persuasive answers.

    • fitzfitz

      ” What is it that makes the accent of today’s Scots female politician so unattractive, so unappealing ” ? …

      • Whitegold

        Good grief, on about her accent now….

        Well if that’s all you can find I’m sure she will do ok…..

    • AWoLsco

      “a nation of 5 million with little discernible industry outside whisky and North Sea oil (when it recovers)”

      ….and that’s the end result of 300 yrs of union with England. The house has been looted from top to bottom…..another few decades of union and we won’t be left with the shirts on our backs….and worse still…..will actually have to become English.

      “can dictate terms to the other 60 million of the Union.”

      Well, of course, Scotland can’t do that….and has no desire to do so.
      Just leave us alone to manage our own affairs.
      In the name of God…..Go!

      • robertsonjames

        Scotland’s economic problems are hardly the “end result” of union.

        Before 1707 Scotland was a dirt-poor country that lost 15% of its population to famines in the 1690s, so under-developed and vulnerable was its system of food production and distribution, and which also squandered much of its very limited supply of liquid capital in the ill-fated Darien scheme, so understandably desperate were its leaders to kick-start its backward economy. A century later, and as a direct result of the Union’s many economic benefits, the Scots were second in Europe only to the English in average personal income. As Scott said, the Scots had advanced as much in a hundred years since 1707 as the English had in three hundred.

        Anyone who thinks the Union allowed England to “loot” a hitherto-prosperous country is merely confirming that they know very little indeed about the economic history of Scotland. But then Nationalism always appeals most to the blinkered and the ignorant.

        • colin

          I agree ,what you say is fact.

    • Aberrant_Apostrophe

      Scotland should reflect on the old Chinese curse “May you live in interesting times”.

    • rjbh

      you need worry about your own grand standers before you cast up some other country.

  • Border Guy Scot

    There is one thing for certain, Nicola, puts over her passion for Scotland, where the other two, Ruth ( who I have never rated ), looks like and sounds like a Sad Tory, harps on bout things as if she knows she has really no influence. Two things she has really opposed since May, The Named Person and SNP involvement in this EU debate, and how well have the Scottish Tories done? Its pathetic. They had little or no policies for the last Scottish Election and only got where they are because of the Labour collapse. They still have no policies and have even cancelled their planned convention – why? no one want to go? I know as a party member I wouldn`t be seen amongst them.

  • Gary K. Busch
  • http://www.thecep.org.uk Wyrdtimes

    Seems to me there’s never been a better time to end the “UK”. Scotland should go. Eire should put aside its superstitions and unite. Independent England (poss England/Wales). A better future for all home nations waits post UK.

    • captainslugwash

      If Ulster vote to unite with the Republic that is their decision. Not one that Politicians should make for them.

      • Jim W

        It would make more sense for the Republic of Ireland to seek an even closer relationship with Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

      • http://www.thecep.org.uk Wyrdtimes

        When will the English get to decide on England?

        • AWoLsco

          “When will the English get to decide on England?”

          ……..When the oiks and chavs take power from the posh b’stards.
          The last peasants’ revolt was 1381…..some time ago, but then things move rather slowly in England……. too slowly for us Scots….which is why we want to go our own way.
          I do wish England would wake up.
          It’s 2016. Has no-one told them?

          • http://www.thecep.org.uk Wyrdtimes

            You forget the English civil war. But we are too slow to wake up. Not helped by the UKer media not reporting on England as England .

          • AWoLsco

            “You forget the English civil war”

            I left it out for the sake of brevity….and more than a few other incidents

            “Not helped by the UKer media not reporting on England as England ”

            Yes, certainly that is true when it comes to English history,which invariably takes the form of a kiddies’ fantasy world of a procession of mannikins quaintly prancing about in tights, hopping in and out of bed swinging their cordwangles about with gay abandon.
            The trickier subjects, like the expulsion and re-admission of jews, totalitarianism , genocide, communism( the levellers and diggers), workers rights etc etc are never addressed….with the very odd situation developing, whereby I as a Scotsman, know the English better than they know themselves.

    • fitzfitz

      … what about reviving the Commonwealth as a trade entity … ? … Much of our terrorism is imported from there too, of course …

  • Zalacain

    There seems to be a deep misunderstanding abut the EU. There are the EU Eurocrats who would love to take in Scotland as part of the European ‘family’ and then there are individual countries. And it is individual countries that have the real power. There is no way that Spain, France or Belgium are going to allow a breakaway country to join the EU. Sturgeon knows this, therefore she isn’t actually negotiating anything, she is posturing in front of her electorate and maybe hoping for a better deal from London.

  • Ingmar Blessing

    The Scots are catastrophically overplaying their hand as it seems to me. With them in the EU and the Euro zone (lol!) they’d be about half as influential as Portugal is. Which is zero minus a little. Just as if Wolfgang Schäuble would raise an eyebrow when the next industry in Aberdeen is going bankrupt. What would happen is the following: Brussels plows over them, they get streamlined and the next EU (Greater German) province is created.

    The SNP doesn’t know what they are tempering with. They are small, inexperienced, weak and lack the necessary networking needed to pull something off like that on a high level – after all they don’t even have a proper network in London. So, why would it be better in Brussels?

    I guess internally they compare themselves to the CSU party in Bavaria, which has a comparable stance there and where they are playing with the theoretic thought of a secession. But they are nothing(!!) like them:
    – Bavaria is a economic powerhouse with the economic elite tightly embedded in the political structure. Scotland on the other hand has a generation-long fight against its landlords
    – Bavarias CSU is not keeping distance to Berlin, on the contrary, they are part of Merkels administration and they have always been at the governments table. Why doesn’t the SNP do the same in London?

    The combination of economic strength and the idea of a secession gives Bavaria the self-confidence to play a much bigger role in federal politics then they would given their share of the population and GDP. Scotland has nothing of that sort, it’s independence efforts are a mere melancholic gesture and quite dangerous, given the German dominance Europe in connection with a lunatic chancellor,who wants to “assimilate” some 2m migrants every year, in which case – Scotland has about 2% of the EU population – they’d be taking in 2.000 Muslims per month, if it was up to the SNP and dreamer-in-chief Sturgeon. She, btw would eventually end up as the true winner of an “independent” Scotland in the EU: Brussels bureaucrats are exceptionally well paid.

    For me as German it would come with a fine irony. The question of how many Germans it needs to conquer Britain can be answered with: None, let the Scots do the work. At the end London/England is surrounded by France, Ireland and Scotland. We’ve never gotten so far till now and not a single bullet has been shot.

    • Jambo25

      Please do not comment on things which you know little of. I do know Bavaria rather well. I’ll be in the Garmisch-Mittenwald area in about 10 days time. You seem not to know an awful lot about either Scotland or British politics. It is, after all, only just over a year since the Tories fought a General Election campaign on a policy of excluding the SNP from any say in UK politics so your CDU/CSU comparison falls at the first hurdle.

      • Ingmar Blessing

        Well, maybe the Tories position towards the SNP is wrong.

        • AWoLsco

          Not just the tories….the whole London establishment’s position towards all Scotland is wrong, and has been so for over a century.

        • Jambo25

          The Labour Party and Lib Dems also supported the Tory position. It was made abundantly clear to the Scottish people that their democratic choice was illegitimate. The Tory election supremo, Lynton Crosby, ran an anti-SNP poster campaign that quickly changed into an openly anti-Scottish campaign with some disgraceful posters; one of which was rather reminiscent of a publicity poster for the film Jud Suss.

    • AWoLsco

      Some things you overlooked…..
      Scotland has a bit more land area than Bavaria , but half the population….so can feed itself in times of emergency.
      No point in comparing maritime resources and access to the sea. They don’t apply to Bavaria.
      Bavaria has never had a navy…..and is never going to have one.
      On the other hand…..Scotland?…….
      Scotland can feed itself. Bavaria might be able to do so…but with difficulty.
      Scotland has oil, coal, peat, wind, wave and tidal power. Bavaria hasn’t any of those things.
      Scotland has a 100 times more going for it as an independent state than Bavaria, and many so- called European countries, a lot of which of are of remarkably recent manufacture and artificially contrived.

      “We’ve never gotten so far till now and not a single bullet has been shot.”

      …..and when you get near Scotland, there’ll be a wee surprise awaiting you….and there won’t be a wee lassie in charge.

      • Toy Pupanbai

        “Wind” certainly!

        • AWoLsco

          “Wind” certainly!”

          Yes, that’s one thing Scotland still has in plenty.
          Thanks to union with England, just about everything else has been stolen from us.
          Moral of story…….never turn your back on a thief….no matter how trustworthy they might appear…..especially one that tells you he’s doing you a favour in robbing you.

          • Captain Dryland

            Union with England gave Scotland the protection of England’s Royal Navy and the opportunity she craved to become an imperial plunderer as opposed to a bankrupt wannabe. Show me a ‘big hoose’ in Scotland that was not built on the profits of tobacco, sugar, cotton, or slavery direct. You may show me a few in Ayrshire that came from coal, but then of course the Scottish coalmasters were permitted to make slaves of their Scottish miners, in an instrument signed off by James VI. The sort of wealth that built Glasgow’s grand thoroughfares did not come form the kail harvest. Unfortunately, the SNP succeeded in souring Scottish relations with England by holding out that the UK’s oil in the North Sea could be grabbed by an independent Scotland and the inner rage of the frustrated grasping Caledonian nationalists at having to pay something back has been giving them heartburn for the last forty years.

          • AWoLsco

            “England gave Scotland the protection of England’s Royal Navy”

            But of course wanted something in return.
            England never ‘gives’ anything.

            “the opportunity she craved to become an imperial plunderer”

            Nothing unusual about that. Every European country that could possibly do so, was getting into the colonial game.
            It was a case of every man for himself, and devil take the hindmost.

            “Show me a ‘big hoose’ in Scotland that was not built on the profits of
            tobacco etc etc.”

            Oh, I can show you lots, especially so, in the East of Scotland, built with French,Polish, Prussian and Russian money, earned on the battlefield. and at sea, not by whipping slaves.

            “Unfortunately, the SNP succeeded in souring Scottish relations with England by holding out that the UK’s oil in the North Sea”

            No. Relations were souring long before that.
            Two utterly, nonsensical WWs, followed by the loss of empire, coupled with resultant high taxation, and loss of employment opportunity, along with the Anglification of Scotland by the mass media, did that.

            “frustrated grasping Caledonian nationalists at having to pay something back has been giving them heartburn for the last forty years.”

            No. Any anguish comes from reflecting on our stupidity at not having quit England at the right time……some 116years ago, by my reckoning.

    • Mr Grumpy

      Yes, suddenly Sturgeon just looks naive and provincial. Which seems about right. She may try to emulate Frau Merkel’s wardrobe, but there the resemblance ends.

  • oldwatcher

    The wee woman in high heels is rapidly becoming a comic, pity there is no pantomime soon.
    As she trips round the EU at the cost to Scottish taxpayers to get rebuff after rebuff from the EU leadership. Scotland has now lost faith as a practical nation by this behaviour of those who lost the vote and will try to find any excuse to overturn a democratic process.
    The Snp look like become a nasty people organisation.
    Under an Snp government Scotland will be doomed to AUSTERITY for years.

  • TRAV1S

    What is it with the Scotlish Nationalist Socialist Party and bad wigs.

    • AWoLsco

      Masons like dressing up.

  • DellerboyNZ

    I’m sure even the ponderous Juncker has thought it through to other ‘***exit’ scenarios. Spain leaves but the Basques want to remain etc.
    Clearly the nation state still has some attractiveness even for federalists.

    • Disgruntledgoat

      The Basques have never had an independent state. Even ETA only ever wanted the traditional regional rights that existed up until the time of Franco.

      • DellerboyNZ

        My point about Basques was illustrative. The same opportunism that’s driving the Scottish Nationalists could drive other separatists. Parts of Belgium for example.

    • Zalacain

      According to the latest polls, most Basques don’t want full independence.

  • Keith Muir, Edinburgh

    Oh its wonderful too see the unionist in such a fankle. You destroyed your union on the 23rd of June and there is no way back now.

    • Mill House

      Let us all look forward to the next Scottish Independence Referendum with a fervent hope of a major success second time round.

      The amount of money England will save by not having to subsidise the blood sucking Scots is incalculable.

      • fitzfitz

        It is difficult to understand just how this annoying North bird equates domination by the European Empire with Freedom …

        • AWoLsco

          “difficult to understand just how this annoying North bird equates domination by the European Empire with Freedom ..”.

          That’s the masons for you.

          • Kingstonian

            Make up your mind, you were blaming the Jews not so long ago. I expect you’ll be right at home in the Fourth Reich.

          • AWoLsco

            “you were blaming the Jews not so long ago”

            Probably.
            However if it’s any comfort to you, I blame the Scots themselves even more….for not having the gumption to identify the freemasons and root them out.
            They are the real poison in Scotland’s blood……Luciferian cosmopolitan existentialists, sly and dishonest, hidden in the shadows, gangsters with a foot in both camps…the SNP, and the unionists….playing one off against the other.

        • Space 1999

          And therein lies the rub.

          Brexit will bring more freedom to Scotland than it is possible to have in the EU.

    • Paul Browne

      good luck with the euro

  • fitzfitz

    It is concerning that Rory Stewart is so quiet these days …

  • Paul Browne

    Let her call it, make sure the date is June 2018 and let’s see how many Scots want to get into bed with an EU formed of countries with major influences from hard left Southern States and hard right Northern States and a currency that is going to the wall.
    imho Sturgeon’s actions this week have spelled the end for the SNP as the primary party, as events unfold in the EU in next years member state elections there will be a recoil in horror as Germanic far right parties enter politics once again and the call for a Greater Germany gathers pace.

    • Ingmar Blessing

      We already have a Greater Germany, this time it’s the other way around. The only thing rightwingers back then and now have in common is the sovereignty aspect.. well, and also that they can’t stand the lefties.

      • Paul Browne

        Greater Germany = Austria and Germany. The Austrians are already calling for it.
        I’m sure Putin won’t do anything if it happens….errr

        • Ingmar Blessing

          Don’t forget the monetary and regulatory provinces in the east, north, west and south. “Talk as much about Europe as you can. Don’t mention Germany, always use the term Europe. Because everyone will know that when we say Europe, what we really mean is Germany.” Joseph Goebbels.

          • Toy Pupanbai

            Nice one!

          • Jambo25

            Died 1945. My view of the German populace is that they aren’t assertive enough politically. If they had been the Euro either would not have happened or happened in a very different way without the ‘Club Med’ countries.

        • Hannes Pintaritsch

          Nope, Austrians definitely do not want a Greater Germany – nobody is calling for that

        • Jambo25

          No they aren’t and I know Austria and Germany quite well. I’m off to Bavaria and the Austrian Tirol in about a week or so’s time.

      • AWoLsco

        “We already have a Greater Germany,”

        The cripple of Europe…..occupied still, 70 yrs on, by the the USA, hobbled, shackled and shuffling along on its permanently bended knees, still paying tribute to its jewish masters. What a basket case!

  • Space 1999

    It is going to be fun watching Sturgeon call for all the powers that are soon to be repatriated to Scotland – fishing waters, agriculture, health and safety, competition, etc., – to move back to Brussels again. Oh, and also to see her guarantee that Scottish savings and pensions will be safe as they move from the British Pound to the Scottish Pound, which is not underwritten by the Bank of England. Oh, and also to watch Italy and Greece go down, and possibly see France and Holland leave the EU.

    Popcorn time!

    • Paul Browne

      This madness from Sturgeon could be the end of the SNP.

      • AWoLsco

        “could be the end of the SNP.”

        Certainly, the leadership has to change.
        This is no time for a pinko, huggy, fluffy lassie to be running things.

        • e2toe4

          I think she’s playing a hand to placate her own extremists by doing everything to look like she’ll actually call a referendum at any moment…while placating her less-persuaded centre and centre-right (and ex Lab people) by NOT actually calling one.

          Precisely because she realises that a) a *quick referendum* would still be a year or two away, and could possibly fall into a scenario where UK was emerging from the day one Brexit *Panic attack* while the EU was having to reform to avoid more exits, if not from the union..then certainly the Euro-zone.

          Obviously this may not be the case..but the fear for Nicola Sturgeon..would be committing to a referendum in which such a scenario (outwith her control in any way) resulted in another defeat and one worse than the 55.3/44.7 last time….

          .So in respect of Paul Browne’s comment I feel the movement of events could harm the SNP…Nicola Sturgeon realises this and is trying to retain freedom of decision making to desperately avoid be sucked into a course of action that could indeed severely harm the SNP.

          Finding herself with no option other than to call an Indy ref…

          • AWoLsco

            Yes, she’s trying to be ever-so clever, cunning and devious.
            Hot tip for the SNP leadership……
            Why not try honesty and plain speaking?
            There are signs that this could be popular with the electorate.
            ……a novel, risky approach certainly, but worth a try.
            As that great English patriot and businessman, Derek ‘ Del’ Trotter often used to counsel his young brother ‘Rodders’….. and anyone else who would listen……, with a maniacal gleam in his eye and the living embodiment of steadfast resolve…..
            ” He who dares……. wins.”
            Oddly enough, he never said…..
            “She who dares…… wins”….. and, curiously, his thoughts on this intriguing possibility, are unrecorded.

      • ProudScotInUK

        We can hope and pray.

        • Jay Igaboo

          Agreed, and hopefully it will also be the end for The Cuckservatives, Liebore and the LIbdumbs, I’m sick of he whole b@stard lot of them,

      • Richard Ferguson

        I think you may be right. Caught between a rock and a hard place.

  • Stigr Eorforwine

    No greater amusement than observing the Crankie clatter back on her heels, pursed lips, brave face and all with empty hands and a firm Hispanic rebuke in her ear.

    • AWoLsco

      “a firm Hispanic rebuke in her ear.”

      Sweet revenge for the Spaniards, after the singeing of the King of Spain’s beard.
      For now, they have singed the Queen of Scotland’s wig, and blunted her steel comb.
      ….and serve her right….the wee dafty.
      It is not for Scotland to pay court to the EUSSR……
      …… but for the EUSSR to pay court to Scotland.

      • Jambo25

        That was done to Spain by the English. Read some hstory.

        • AWoLsco

          Well just as the Spaniards are all ‘dagoes’ to us ‘British’, then to them, all us ‘British’ are just ‘Inglese’ gringos.
          Read some history.

          • Jambo25

            They probably are to twats like you. Others are slightly more civilised.

          • Jambo25

            Apologies to you as I just had a humour by-pass. I didn’t realise you were being humorous.

          • Jambo25

            In my defence; much of the anti-SNP comments are so extreme that send ups, like yours, actually do appear genuine. Its difficult to decide what is real and what is a send-up.

          • AWoLsco

            In your defence, your only excuse is that you are an ill-educated, over- pedantic, Anglo-centric moron….but I forgive you….for you have little ken of what you do……as universal education for the peasantry, came very late to England.

          • Jambo25

            Right, apart from the dire insult of calling me English.

    • Captain Dryland

      She almost put on an imploring, coquettish face when she still thought the EU grandees might give Scotland a replacement teat to suck on.

  • Toy Pupanbai

    696 years?
    309 years?
    216 years?
    Time to reflect!

  • davidshort10

    Scotland will not vote for independence if there is another referendum. An independent Scotland would have to apply for entry to the EU, which is not guaranteed by any means, as it would spur other independence movements in countries that look unkindly on such moves. If it were accepted, it would be forced to have the euro and to join Schengen, if Schengen had not been disbanded. How many Scots want the euro and how many Scots want a real border between Scotland and England, a border that would be essential because of Schengen. It is the reason why the Irish Republic did not join Schengen. In even the shortest interview, Sturgeon says she represent the interests of the Scottish people as many times as possible. When politicians repeat themselves, it’s usually a lie. Do the Scottish people want to queue up at a border post or be stopped a London-bound train by English officials? The English wouldn’t care so much because far fewer visit Scotland. Would Scottish-born residents be forced to move back? Unlikely. But in the case of Andrew ‘Brillo Pad’ Neill, we can only hope so! The SBC would probably be far more parsimonious with its far smaller licence fee tax money than the BBC.

    • AWoLsco

      “how many Scots want a real border between Scotland and England,”

      I do.
      This idea that one can cross borders willy-nilly according to whim and fancy has got to stop.
      People need to be alerted to the fact that they are entering a foreign country and should be given instruction as to acceptable conduct, lest they give offence, and thereby incur the wrath of the indigenous populace.

      I remember once, whilst hunting the heather-hen, my peace and concentration being most rudely disturbed by a loud radio giving out the latest cricket results from some English hovel called Headingley….however a blast or two of buckshot soon silenced that infernal, subversive, cultural propaganda.

      • davidshort10

        You could have just asked them to turn it down, or is that not what acceptable conduct is in Scotland?

        • AWoLsco

          “could have just asked them to turn it down”

          At the time I didn’t speak English very well, not having been brainwashed, so I had to resort to sign language and gestures, to indicate my displeasure.

    • Maureen Fisher

      Rajoy of Spain has already vetoed any attempt by Scotland to enter the EU as he has his own secessionists to ward off.

      • Keith Muir, Edinburgh

        Yeah but if he does a deal with Scotland to veto Catalonia your hopes are toast.

        • Maureen Fisher

          Doubt it.

        • Captain Dryland

          Maybe Rajoy didn’t much like having Scottish Nationalists over in Catalunya recently, waving their flags and encouraging the Catalans to stab Spain in the back. Maybe the SNPs monomaniac desire to smash the UK makes them less than palatable or trustworthy comrades for countries like Spain.

    • Keith Muir, Edinburgh

      Think Your clutching at straws. The very fact six countries arent talking to Scotland should alarm you. What other conclusion can you draw than they mean to push Scotland down the road to independence by relieving Scotland of any alternative method to stay in the EU.

      As you can see I live in Edinburgh heavily dependent on financial jobs my guess is the city will now vote for and not against.

      • Emmet Krull

        You argument is spurious in that it imagines that Scots want to stay in the EU NO MATTER WHAT. 2 million Scots voted to STAY in the UK as opposed to 1.6 million voting to stay in the EU. Nicola had better be very good at Venn diagrams.

        The fact that Scotland would have to be independent to even apply for EU accession, BEHIND Croatia is a very big problem. Scotland independent – out in the world alone without necessarily being in the EU would be a very uncomfortable predicament indeed. And don’t think it wouldn’t happen. Spain does not want to encourage Catalonia – and all 27 states would have to agree accession.

        Furthermore – would Scotland be a net contributor or a net recipient to the EU money pot? Theres the rub…

        • Keith Muir, Edinburgh

          Eh no cos your leaving and we are the continuator state. Same as Ireland

          • Emmet Krull

            In English, please? btw, I am Scottish – I voted LEAVE and I want to STAY in the UK.

          • colchar

            I do as well, and I’m Scots too.

          • Keith Muir, Edinburgh

            European and External Relations Committee – Scottish Parliament: 30th June 2016 as stated in evidence Scotland would be the continuator state. having never left the EU. Scotland as to eu budget would be the same as Ireland I asked the EU office in Edinburgh this question.

          • Emmet Krull

            Scotland is a member of the EU only in it’s capacity as part of the UK. The EU has stated that it will only deal with the UK as a whole.

            You have not answered my question. Would Scotland be a net contributor or a net recipient to the EU.

            If Scotland was a net contributor, that would be bad for our finances post-Indy – if we were liable to be a net recipient, the EU, post-Brexit, with one of it’s major contributors gone (the UK, since you ask) would find Scotland less than desirable for accession.

          • Keith Muir, Edinburgh

            I refer you back to my previous post which did answer your question please read it again.

            By the way I can understand the attraction of the UK if your an orangeman from Ayrshire. Otherwise I’m completely baffled as to what you get out of it?.

          • Emmet Krull

            I refer to my previous posts. And ignoring your disgusting sectarian ad hominem remarks – you still haven’t answered my question Scotland: Net Recipinet or Net Contributor to the EU??

          • Keith Muir, Edinburgh

            Same as Ireland google is your friend

          • Emmet Krull

            So, I’ll take that as a ‘don’t know’? Google might be my friend – but you certainly are not . P!ss off.

        • colchar

          Spain has already said that it will not accept Scotland in the EU. As for the money pot, they would be a recipient for certain.

      • AxelHeyst

        Could be, and I wish you well. But I’m sure you realise that Scotland has no right to veto the democratic decision of England and Wales…which, once the Scottish vote is subtracted, becomes very clear indeed.

      • e2toe4

        The EU officials speaking to her are obviously people with skin in the game…. preserving their own jobs and positions not being the least of them.The countries not speaking to her have their own anti-EU movements to bear in mind and every interest in reaching pragmatic agreements with the UK rather than having various industry sectors in their countries decimated.

        The interest of EU employed officials, and people utterly all-in to the EU vision is not identical to politicians in any country within the EU.

        I feel the rigidity and inflexibility the EU has shown for years is not strength, but weakness..and that many inside the countries within the EU realise this and will now drive a reform agenda that the UK will naturally support.

      • Artie

        The majority may have voted to remain, but they will not vote for independence in order to remain.

        • Keith Muir, Edinburgh

          there are 100,000 financial jobs and double that number dependent jobs in Edinburgh and the central belt. They would be turkeys voting for xmas, if they vote against independence. All those jobs will disappear to other EU countries. Same thing will happen in London.

          • Cecelia O’brien

            financial services transaction tax might change that point of view

    • e2toe4

      Agree all that…and maybe add in that *natural fairness* means this time all Scots born in the country but who happen to have moved away, but remained in the country that any SCexit would break up, will have the vote this time…..just like UK expats had their vote in last week’s referendum..

      Her present efforts are designed to placate her own hard core *at any cost* wing doing everything short of calling a ref…while not scaring the 15% or so of centre-right *not-so -persuadeds* by actually doing so.

      Hence the media-event flying visits to Brussels and options left on the table.

      The last thing she needs is to have a the hardcore believers dictate the policy…she only has to look at what is happening to Labour to see where that will end up.

      • rosebery

        I agree with that analysis but would add that a significant part of the hard-core is the wave of disaffected Labour voters plus prior non-voters. This group wants independence yesterday, but will melt away if progress isn’t made. Sturgeon is between the proverbial rock and a hard place and her position is not as strong as it seems.

        • e2toe4

          Absolutely.. the SNP still have massive presence and heft..but the momentum has definitely stalled as the realities of what is now close to 10 years in government start to break through

    • Joey Edgecombe

      Leave the lovely brillo here please, the only honest political commentator.

      • AWoLsco

        “the only honest political commentator.”

        Sure
        Anyone who was such a faithful lieutenant for so many years, of the publisher and media mogul, Rupert Murdoch, must be as honest as the day is long.

    • rosebery

      The biggest trading partner of Scotland is, and is likely to remain, England. Border controls and trade tariffs would not help grow business. I am sure that, if forced to have a false independence, my better option would be out of both the Union and the EU.

  • Suriani

    Ruth Davidson? like clinging to flotsam in a maelstrom. When Sturgeon calls the referendum she will win. Venom spitting Scotophobes and Scotch Unionists prepare for apoplexy.

    • e2toe4

      Sturgeon is smart enough to know the game right now is to keep people like you happy by doing everything other than call for a referendum…while keeping your SNP fellow supporters …the centre-right & less-persuadeds on board by not actually getting to the stage of calling one.

      The option is on the table for sure… but I expect that once the panic and blether of JUne 24th recedes, and as the spotlight shifts to the problems of the EU and especially the EZ, she’ll arrive at the idea that the best thing to do is get a better mandate by putting the *possibility* of a 2nd referendum into the manifesto (as it was conspicuously left out in May’s) for 2020….. and seeing where things are going after that.

      A 2nd defeat , and without oil money to camouflage the contradictions in the High spend but Low Tax platform they ran with last time that could even be worse than 55.3/44.7 …and it really would be all over, possibly for a century.

      BUt I guess that’s why Nicola Sturgon is FM and you’re not?

      • rosebery

        Another referendum my be ‘on the table’, but it’s not on the cards.

    • rosebery

      You may well be right but it won’t be soon. If there were a referendum tomorrow it would be lost. Nicola Sturgeon knows this and has to choose her time to call for another one with great care.

  • Kandanada

    Let’s not give Scotland even more. They have had enough. Let’s stop allowing a tiny minority in Scotland to tell the majority what to do.

    • AWoLsco

      “not give Scotland even more. They have had enough.”

      better still….encourage them towards independence rather than dependence.
      That’s what I do with injured wild animals and birds, before releasing them back to the wild…..and FREEDOM.

      Everybody wins.
      You no longer have to listen to them and their insane demands or continue forking out huge sums of money….while they get back their hills and glens and will be so preoccupied in developing them to 21st century standards, that they will have little time and energy left to pay your great country any attention.

      • Artie

        Scots don’t understand what independence is. They are so ignorant, they believe independence is freedom from Westminster, whilst being ruled by Brussels. Most of them are so stupid they don’t deserve the vote!

        • AWoLsco

          “They are so ignorant, they believe independence is freedom from Westminster, whilst being ruled by Brussels.”

          Certainly they might well be open to a charge of ignorance if they considered only those two options…..but there is a third one.

          ……Independence from both Brussels and Westminster.

          “Most of them are so stupid they don’t deserve the vote!”

          Hearken to this English peasant, whose people have only experienced universal education since 1923, railing against the Scots, who have known it since the 1500s.

          • colchar

            The problem is that the third option you propose is not being considered. Sturgeon wants to remain in the EU and be ruled by Brussels. Her position makes no sense and is completely contradictory to her claims about being ruled from London. She is a hypocrite of the highest order, as are the rest of the SNP.

          • AWoLsco

            “the third option you propose is not being considered.”

            Hardly. It has been under active consideration for over 70 years, since the cataclysm of WW1, in fact.
            Long, long before the EU appeared on the scene.

            “Her position makes no sense and is completely contradictory to her claims about being ruled from London.”

            That’s because she and Salmond are tools of the masons…. anti-Christian cosmopolitan existentialists, or put in simpler terms …commies or pinkos.
            Everything clicks into place when you take that possibility into consideration.

            “She is a hypocrite of the highest order,”

            True.

            “as are the rest of the SNP.”

            Not true.

          • rosebery

            That’s the second reference to ‘the masons’ I’ve read on this thread. What have I missed here? Is the distribution of membership of freemasons amongst the Nat hierarchy higher than in the other parties? The only one I know of, because it was published, is the odious and ineffective former Education Cabinet Secretary, Mike Russell. Is this another conspiracy I’ve missed?

          • AWoLsco

            “Is the distribution of membership of freemasons amongst the Nat hierarchy higher than in the other parties? ”

            Beyond a shadow of doubt.
            I went to the trouble of contacting that expert on the ‘Illuminati’ and the masons, and author of the revelatory….” Under the Sign of the Scorpion” …..the Estonian, Juri Lina, who informed me that he was undertaking a research mission to?…..
            Scotland….the heartland of the masons, well, perhaps apart from Paris, London and New York.

          • e2toe4

            The EU is the latest cover for trying to smuggle the break up of the UK past the electorate… The Labour Party spent years creating a Shroud of Thatcher, so magical that merely waving it could cover up the largest of holes in policy.

            They disintegrated when the SNP stole the Shroud..however in Sept 2014 it was clear the force was weakening with the shroud as waving it was insufficient to carry the day…even with the additional promise of free, no effort oil money to soothe any worries that the SNP’s HIgh spend promises didn’t fit their low tax rhetoric.

            The EU is the latest banner to wave to distract everyone from the real and material disaster independence would be for Scotland…and indeed England for that matter (though it would be far worse for Scotland, it would merely be bad for England.)

            BY the time any referendum could be organised the EU may well look less appetising even to the most ardent Junkerphile whereas the UK could then be benefiting from the shock and awe of the initial brexit night rapidly disappearing into History.

            Oh..and with the Fracking capacity in the USA (and eventually large areas in Eastern Europe) acting to set an upper limit on oil prices….. It’s oil over for the free money bribe.

            The problem for the SNP is that the clear and present dangers of leaving the UK, especially to enter the EU, is so crackers that put to the vote when the present panic has subsided it will lose even more heavily than last time and then it really is all over.

            They’re not hypocrites, just ordinary politicians, trying at present to placate their own *Momentum style* hard core extremists with a new Indyref shroud…while not actually having to call one and risk losing the 15% or more of the last vote now the oil has gone.

          • rosebery

            Not all. I know long-time Nats who subscribe to the no union, no EU option, but they keep it quiet. It is certainly the case that if the SNP’s iron party discipline on policy matters doesn’t deliver something out of the current mess, the cracks will show.

          • Artie

            Wrong, I’m Scottish, but as I said, most of my fellow Scots are that stupid, or at least 45% as was proven in 2014.

            As for the third option, never whike the SNP have anything to do with it.

          • AWoLsco

            “Wrong, I’m Scottish,”

            Can’t be.
            Resident in Scotland perhaps, but not Scottish.
            No real Scotsman could ever write what you wrote.

          • Artie

            Born here, raised here, worked here all my life, have no respect for the 45% of bigoted sheep who claim to be ‘nationalists’.!

          • AWoLsco

            “Born here, raised here, worked here all my life,”

            Maybe you need to travel more, and see something of the real world.
            You sound terribly parochial,isolated and anachronistic…and incredibly ignorant of your own country, its people and history.
            Been watching too much television and drinking too much, I suspect….. a sad case of Anglification, with a monumental ‘can’t do’ ‘ ‘Dismal Jimmy’ inferiority complex.

          • rosebery

            Actually, I know several nats who have that point of view. Strictly-enforced party discipline maintained a ‘remain’ stance, but it is not the whole story.

        • e2toe4

          (Proportionately) More Scots voted to remain in the UK in 2014 (55.3% out of 85% that voted) than voted across the UK to leave the EU last week. But I guess they are so stupid they don’t deserve a vote either… stupidity isn’t always obvious, but as you’re an expert in it I’ll bow to your better judgement.

        • Freddythreepwood

          Are you being deliberately provocative, Artie? I’m English and am proud to say I have many Scottish friends. None that I would call stupid to their faces though.

          • Artie

            Perhaps your friends happen to be among the intelligent Scots.

        • rosebery

          The Nats identified, correctly, that they had to target the two significant untapped sources of votes in the West of Scotland: Labour supporters, disaffected by decades of no return on their loyalty, and those do disaffected by the whole process that they had either never voted or hadn’t done so for years. Having roused this untapped source of votes and failed to deliver, the SNP is now in a dilemma – what course of action will create the circumstances for a winnable second independence referendum, sabre-rattling about the EU, or something more patient that risks losing some of those hard won new members and votes. By the way, your broad-brush characterisation of Scots is as inaccurate as saying every ‘leave’ voter was only a racist bigot. The 1 million Scottish ‘out’ votes was a big chunk of the overall 1.3 million UK ‘out’ majority.

          • AWoLsco

            “By the way, your broad-brush characterisation of Scots is as inaccurate as saying every ‘leave’ voter was only a racist bigot.”

            You are right there.
            My own theory , for what it’s worth, is that the people are slowly but surely, feeling their way back to the concept of aristocracy…….or something like it…where the ‘leaders’, whosoever they may be, have as much feeling for the country and as much stake in its fortunes…and misfortunes, as do the more humble members of the nation.

      • e2toe4

        Arguably the best Tory politician in the UK at the moment is Ruth Davidson.. whose star initially rose in a referendum where proportionately more of the electorate..55.3% out of 85% voted to stay as part of the UK than voted to Leave the EU last week.

        To identify Wee Nippy, the Jowly Eck, and On message Angus as speaking for the whole of Scotland is to fall for the 2nd leg of the strategy which is if they can’t get the Scots to Leave they’ll try and annoy the English to kick them out.

        • AWoLsco

          “Arguably the best Tory politician in the UK at the moment is Ruth Davidson.”

          I have to admit , she gave a good account of herself in the debate against the blond-haired Turkic vandal, the man from nowhere and everywhere….however ….just a suggestion….don’t you think she would look more appealing, dressed in a pair of dungarees with a couple of spanners tastefully protruding from a back pocket?

          “To identify Wee Nippy, the Jowly Eck, and On message Angus as speaking for the whole of Scotland”

          Yes they will keep doing that when they have absolutely no authority to do so. It’s getting to be a very nasty habit.
          They forget that Scots are only voting for independence….
          NOT EU membership, NATO membership, wimmin’s rights, immigration, going to war anywhere or antagonising Russia…….and last, but not least….increasing the price of Buckfast without a referendum, and steadfastly refusing to address the vexatious matter of the ubiquitous presence of dogs’ doo-doo in Scottish parks and public spaces.

  • DN

    So, say England voted for remain just to keep the Union togesther,and no other reason. The
    Nats would then have found another reason to call a referendum. The English would say ” Hang on, we voted for remain to keep you happy.Now you’re still going to break up the Union” The Nats would sneer ” More fool you ”
    So,Scotland.Welcome to the world of “Do it to them before they do it to you”. This Englishman never believed you would wsnt to stay.

    • e2toe4

      I agree on the point that if not this then some other pretext would be found..but it is important to remember that 55% of 85% turnout..a much larger proportion of the electrotae voted to stay part of the UK than voted to Leave.

      yet we are still leaving and every sensible politician and prominent Remainer accepts the vote and is now getting on with it however unenthusiastic they are at present.

      In Scotland however the country has been stuck now for years as the Government remain fixated on one aim and one aim only.

      Many policies have been shaped towards creating *differences*..the recent merger of all Police Forces into *Police Scotland*, the free tuition fees for university education, the allowing of all EU member nations to send students for free tuition (except on..England), the *Named Persons* act and so on….

      At the same time Scotland is falling behind the rest of the UK in so many areas…the tuition fees for example have seen Scotland’s poorest 25% falling behind England’s…proportionately more poorer English children get to go to university than Scots..despite the (or because of ) the tuition fees being free.

      Health Service indicators are going wrong, the economy is weakening faster than the economy elsewhere in the UK…even before the collapsing oil price lead to massive job cuts in Aberdeen. A Member of the Scottish Parliament Dennis Robertson of the SNP even said there was no crisis in the oil industry and it was booming when 65,000 jobs had already gone…that figure is much larger now.

      Police Scotland are mired in scandals that track back to the rushed and botched merger, tragic cases keep coming, the most notorious being their failure to properly investigate a crash that left two young people in a field by a busy motorway for days ; both died.

      In the last day or two one of the members of an inquiry set up to investigate child sexual abuse in Scotland has resigned , specifically citing , not only lack of support from the Scottish Government, but obstruction and undermining of the inquiry.

      Yet in the middle of all this, and for months and years now, the SNP leaders, first Alex Salmond, now Nicola Sturgeon will pass up no opportunity to rush off on any squirrel hunting expedition that they can come up.

      The latest being the series of substanceless gestures made by Nicola Sturgeon catalogued in the article.

      I know being in Edinburgh makes me a resident of *Little London* in the eyes of people from Glasgow or *Yes City* (Dundee) (and therefore my opinion is biased and worthless) but even so I disagree with just your last sentence… when a 2nd referendum is called (and I don’t think that is inevitable at all) it is as likely to go the same way as the last one, with the difference that the margin in favour of staying will be larger.

      (Despite the first pass polling of the *dazed and confused* first days after Brexit)

      • rosebery

        Going by the Nat party officials I know, not that senior I acknowledge, there is no appetite for a second independence referendum any time soon, as it would be lost again. That is what I think too and last week doesn’t change that view. 1 million Scottish votes to leave couldn’t all have come from pro-Union voters. Nor could they all have come from tactically-voting nats. The Nat vote is not actually monolithic on independence and in the last election, in 2011, many non-Nats voted for them on the basis of competent minority government in the previous Parliament and lack of confidence in Labour. All goverments falter in a third term and Sturgeon’s is no different. Support will ebb away.

        • e2toe4

          Agree again… the trick of presenting as both a Government chaffing against restricted powers AND an insurgent is becoming more difficult to pull off. And the sheer lack of grip in Government caused by the constant and fixated view on the single issue of independence is starting to affect people’s assessment of the party’s competence..which begins to play into assessments of it’s competence about outcomes in the event of independence.

  • CheshireRed

    Sturgeon’s like an attention-seeking yappy Highland terrier; lots of noise and furious activity but no bite. Not surprising really because all she wants is feeding – in this case English money. She doesn’t even want a referendum because she knows she’d lose it…again.
    Left unattended however she might just have enough chutzpah to sh4g your trouser leg. Let’s ensure she doesn’t get to repeat the trick with the UK.

    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeXqtzusIU0 Callipygian

      She even looks like one!

    • ARJ_Turgot

      That is a vile slander. I’m known many fine west highlands and none were yappy.

  • Emmet Krull

    Nicola needs to explain to everyone why it was OK for William Wallace to cry ‘Freedom’ but not for the Brexiters.

    • terence patrick hewett

      Perhaps because in the words of John Oliver:

      “Nothing screams Scottish freedom like a millionaire Australian anti-Semite on horse-back!”

      • AWoLsco

        Yes. Mel did a magnificent job for Scotland….a thoroughly admirable person….. in so many ways.

        • Emmet Krull

          Indeed. Perhaps Nicola could get some hair and make-up tips from him.

          • AWoLsco

            “get some hair and make-up tips from him.”

            Might be better, giving up men’s work, and doing what all decent Scotswomen do……stand by their man…and strive to maintain a warm, welcoming, clean and decent household,accompanied by good food expertly cooked, the provisions of which, contrary to the received wisdom of the press and mass media, are greatly appreciated, venerated even, by all men of good and Godly character.

          • Jay Igaboo

            Sadly, there are few sich wummin left. Noo, there’s no mony as wad mak their man a deep-fried Mars Buar wi’ chips, even efter he’s feenished a twelve-hoor stint doon the pits ( if therr wiz only left) , ye ken. The whoores are awa’ tae the bingo or worse. gettin’ shagged rotten oan Plenty O’ Fish mair like!

  • geyien

    EU has already told La Sturgeon: “We sympathise, but… you have to become independent first and then wait several years before you can re-join the EU. Until then, you’re part of the UK and we can’t talk with you.”

    Spain is not going to accept a breakaway Scotland. And the EU is not going to take in a new country that can’t contribute to the EU budget more than it takes out.

    Nah, Scotland will remain in the UK, for better or worse. Whether the rest of the UK is happy about such a prospect is another question.

    • sparrow-hawk

      the EU is not going to take in a new country that can’t contribute to the EU budget more than it takes out.

      Not so. Ukraine, Macedonia, Montenegro are already in the pipeline.

  • Freddythreepwood

    There is an elephant in the room and it is carrying a Spanish espada.

  • Russ Littler

    I think Sturgeon would get such a shock if she called for a referendum on leaving the UK. Many of the ardent nationalists are not renowned for seeing the bigger picture, but most Scot’s are canny enough to see the pitfalls of re-Joining the EU. 1. They’d only have a tiny voice in the EU, 2, they’d be forced to accept the Euro, 3. They’d have to pay the exorbitant membership fees. 4 They’d have to accept “Merkels Millions”. 5. They have an almost non-existent Oil Industry. 6. They’d still have to hand their territorial waters to the EU. 7. They’d lose all sovereignty & and democracy. 8. They’d have to think about possible border controls from the rest of the UK. 9. where do they do most of their trade?. The Scots would have to be insane to accept Sturgeons lunacy.

    • AWoLsco

      “Many of the ardent nationalists are not renowned for seeing the bigger picture,”

      Hearken to this self-selected towering collossus of wisdom and knowledge.
      It is precisely because some Scots see the wider picture, that they are ardent nationalists.
      1)….don’t care one way or the other.
      2)…..bad.
      3)…bad. Not worth it.
      4) very bad….an abomination.
      5)….not true.
      6)….. very very bad.
      7)….. impossible to imagine and totally unacceptable.
      8)….excellent…can’t wait.
      9)….. too much with England. Time to spread our wings.

      “The Scots would have to be insane to accept Sturgeons lunacy.”

      True. Time to get rid of Sturgeon and her masons. That can be accomplished much more quickly than waiting for Scotland to go insane.

  • Greyfox

    How about giving the English a vote on union with Scotland? This would solve all the problems. Of course the English will wait a very long time before they are allowed another referendum.

    • Mark Swallow

      Give us a vote on a union with Scotland.And Scotland would be out in the cold for good

  • justejudexultionis

    ‘If a new Bay City Rollers album suffered poor reviews south of the border, or an English football pundit failed to declare Archie Gemmill’s wonder goal for Scotland against Holland in the 1978 world cup the best ever, Salmond would be right there on the UK’s television screens’ —

    Very funny. Does Ian Martin realise that Archie Gemmil’s 1978 goal against Brazil actually has its own dedicated 24 hour TV channel in Scotland? Yes, that’s right, tartantelevision.scot plays the goal on a continuous loop 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    • Freddythreepwood

      Only because they are convinced that eventually the inevitable will happen and he will miss!

  • The Laughing Cavalier

    If Salmond & Co. could not make the figures add up with oil at $150 a barrel how can Ms Sturgon manage it at a third of that price?

    • MrToad76

      The only figures Salmond was interested in were from the tv appearence payments he would get after losing the referendum in 2014.

  • Voltaire

    She’s a total disgrace. I predict her downfall soon.

    • AWoLsco

      “She’s a total disgrace”

      Her exit can’t come too soon for this REAL Scottish nationalist….and I bet I’m not the only one.

    • Whitegold

      The U.K. State sponsored hate campaign against her is moving into top gear now, that’s for sure
      Of course next SNP leader will be a ‘disgrace’ too.
      And the one after that – and the next one.
      It’s the Union your fanatical about.
      Not the SNP.
      Or individual members.

      • Jonkle

        Please do get a life.
        This is all part and parcel of the rough and tumble of politics in a thriving democracy.
        I think there’s something rather sinister about a country where members of the elecorate regard criticism of their dear leader as something akin to treason.
        Meanwhile down here, Gove’s head will be next in the village stocks, and facing a barrage of rotten cabbages. Theresa May will become PM, she’s nobody’s fool, Sturgeon and Junker had better watch their backs.

      • Voltaire

        Couldn’t care less about the Union. Her timing is just disgusting.

      • mikehaseler

        Is that the eUnion?

        • Whitegold

          Eh, yassum.

    • rosebery

      Wishful thinking I’m afraid. She’s caught between the rock of wanting a referendum when she can win it and the hard place of appeasing her 100,000 newish members who want independence yesterday. The Brussels trip was pointless photo-op grandstanding, but it worked for the audience she’s playing to. I’m no fan, but she’s shrewder than you think.

      • Voltaire

        Her timing was pathetic, and frankly disrespectful to the democratic referendum. Scotland can’t survive without substantial cash injections. Their economy is tanking. The EU doesn’t want Scotland – what can it even offer.

  • Ed  

    Sturgeon’s biggest problem is that the EU she’s talking about clinging to is already disintegrating.

  • Conway

    By 2018, the UK may be operating with the EU on the basis of a compromise arrangement — associate status for example — that the majority of Scots find acceptable.” The rest of us who voted to LEAVE THE EU don’t want any sort of EU status other than departed, thank you.

  • Jimbo

    How is this article dated 2 July 2016 when today is 30 June 2016?

    • Jimbo

      Maybe the author isn’t the genius know it all they seem to think they are

    • Alec

      It’s the publication date for the print edition,

  • Cecelia O’brien

    1/3 of Sturgeon’s SNP membership voted Leave – and 2 out of every 5 Scots voted Leave. Factor that into an independence vote based on a Remain campaign – I think you do not win that independence vote.
    Nicola is First Minister – so the lack of any meaningful attempt to address Scotland’s economic problems lies at her feet – she is accountable for failing to do anything about this. So to avoid being called out on the failure of SNP to recruit new jobs into Scotland or widen the economic base so it is not reliant on just oil and whiskey – Nicola wastes time running off about independence and a separate deal for Scotland that she would never get. Distract the peasants from your failures – the finest tradition of all good politicians.
    NIcola got shut down in Brussels – embarrassingly so – which reveals her lack of knowledge about the real world out there. Not so canny after all.

    • Jimbo

      I voted leave. Purely to get indyref2.
      Factor that I and many others done this into the leave 38%. Most of that SNP 1/3 will again vote for independence.

      • Jonkle

        Do you think Sturgeon did the same ?
        If independence trumps all else, it would have been the logical thing to do wouldn’t it.

        • Jimbo

          Doubt it. If too many did it, the danger was Scotland voting leave overall. That would have meant no reason for Scotland to complain about brexit.

          • Jonkle

            But she must have known that a UK Brexit would work in her favour, despite publicly backing the Remain campaign.

      • rosebery

        I know two Nat elected members who voted to leave. I’m sure they weren’t the only ones. You can only carry party discipline so far.

        • Alec

          Cllrs or MS/Ps?

    • Mike Lawson

      Shut down or shot down?

  • balance_and_reason

    Scotland will not vote for a 15% cut in spending, plus any further costs of having to pay directly into EU as an independent, if they would have them…..its over.

  • paulus

    The remainiacs have become the 21st Jacobites believing there divine right to rule without parliamentary democracy is best served by stirring up the 45 to cause mayhem. Morgan have been proposing that Scotland will be seeking independence with their own currency within two years(do people actually pay for this advice).

    The treaties specifically state that for the purpose of definition Scotland is a region and not a sovereign state. There is no whittibuttery in that. The whole of Europe is an amalgam of historic states. The richest in Europe is Bavaria that was still an independent country until 1918. It is an absolute can of worms if it is ever opened.

    Europe is being menaced on its Eastern and Southern border, they are not going to be indulging some rob-roy fantasists, who are safely esconded on an island; in the event of trouble by weakening its strongest military state. Its just absolutely non negotiable with them. Juncker was nearly out on his ear for having a cup of tea with her.

    I would have like to be a fly on the wall at the leaving party..”your skint, no currency, relying on the partner to feed you, who you want to leave and we could possibly be invaded and dismembered, if we consider your ramblings”. “Just go and stop leaving messages, we are busy”.

    Gordon Brown was an all powerful World leader and what is literally no time at all its come to this.

    • PaD

      Gordon Brown was nothing of the sort.

  • Fudsdad

    The wailing and sour grapes of Sturgeon and Salmon (sic) is too funny for words.

  • Jonathan Burns

    The EU does not want any independent countries as members. The EU wants to become a United States of Europe. So the SNP belief of independence within the EU is an oxymoron.

    • AWoLsco

      I retain a copy of the post(unoffensive to the average civilian of whatever race or creed, written in gentlemanly thoughtful style, but prescient and perspicacious, aimed at the banksters and satanists who infest our society), deleted from this space….later to be published in a comprehensive compilation of examples of assault on the free speech and the inalienable right and indeed …’manifest destiny’… to free expression by the British people…… at all times…….. and under all circumstances..

      • sparrow-hawk

        Very interesting.

      • Jay Igaboo

        If, like me, you believe in free speech, why are you such a cheerleader for Holyrood, which introduced a “Hate Speech” act, years before Westminster?
        I at least took up the issue with the slimy sod who introduced it( Robert Brown, MSP) as I saw it as a very dangerous slippery slope.
        Same parliament made it a straight six months minimum jail sentence with anyone carrying a knife with a blade of over 3 inches.
        That means YOU, mate, because years ago you told me you carry a kukri when you tramp the hills. I also find a knife invaluable on the hill, but I would end up in jail automatically just for having it, Fortunately the justiciary overturned McKaskill’s wet dream.

        • AWoLsco

          “took up the issue with the slimy sod who introduced it( Robert Brown, MSP) as I saw it as a very dangerous slippery slope.”

          Well done. I salute you.

          “YOU, mate, because years ago you told me you carry a kukri when you tramp the hills”

          Correct. I still have it and three smaller versions, However now i prefer a small axe and mallet and portable saw which makes utter mince meat of the hardest woods.

          “I also find a knife invaluable on the hill, but I would end up in jail automatically just for having it,”

          gosh . tell me more. Down here in England a police officer told me it was alright to have such things and use them but to keep them in the car under lock and key. and only take them out on reaching a remote destination, by which he meant no built up area…..which seemed reasonable to me…and I did that anyway.
          He did say he thought the laws in Scotland were stricter. Can you confirm that?

          When i flew into a little airfield near Edinburgh I asked the owner and his wife if they wouldn’t mind looking after my knife while I was away.
          you should have seen their faces when they saw that kukri.I thought they were going to faint on the spot….which puzzled me at the time. however with what you’ve told me, then perhaps I appreciate better what was going through their minds.
          I don’t want to give away your identity but if I mentioned Gartness,Pots of, Clydebank and Carbeth would that mean anything?

          • Jay Igaboo

            Swam and dived off the tree that slightly overhangs the said Pots and washed in them using the Soapwort that grows just across from the main pool.
            Gave first aid to a man who had foolishly dived in without checking the underwater topography first – a must in peaty water, especially at the Pots– you can dive in a hundred times and not get hurt, because you enter ten feet of water .
            I discovered the underwater topography when I had my maask and snorkel on and wa spursuing my, er, academic study of Samonidea.
            The clue to why you should check before you dive or jumps in the name. This poor guy had semi-scalped himself because he and his mates had dived in several times, until he found the lip of one of the pots the hard way.
            Same upstream at the Endrick Bridge,
            I used to jump from a tall tree that overhung it years ago before it fell into the river.
            One day I went in from the side first and I saw a waterlogged trunk beneath the surface with sharply pointed broken branches sticking up that would bayonet you if you landed on them. Lived in Clydebank and Carbeth, parents and oldest bro were blitzed out of Clydebank in ’41, returned to Clydebank and electricity and runing water in before my birth, a few years afte r dad was demobbed.

  • Paul H

    President Sturgeon please take note that the people of the United Kingdom have spoken. Democracy has chosen a path and won the day. The remain campaign is all but a distant memory with its champions still reeling and in disarray. A sympathy vote in Brussels well worth the day out. Being informed that Scotland was not competent enough to negotiate with the EU must have hurt. Out of of the EU and then the UK real independence for the Scottish people. President Sturgeon could then reform the Scottish single market. Replace the Barnet formula. Balance the books and launch the Scottish Lira. Good luck Scotland.

  • suitedandbooted

    The Spectator gets it spot on yet again. Could you have a word with the Scottish media who appear to have taken leave of their senses.

  • 100

    OH FOR GOD SAKE WOMAN JUST GO!

  • Space 1999

    Wouldn’t it be good to let the dust settle, let her get her teeth into running Scotland outside the EU (with all its extra powers, etc.) and then talk about a referendum? Or is that too much like common sense?

    • AWoLsco

      “(with all its extra powers, etc.)”…. ie the Scottish parliament ( castrated)

      Who knows? Miracles do happen.
      Perhaps we Scots, even if no restoration of the Scots navy, or commissioning of the Liftwappen(Scottish airforce) be forthcoming, we can at least look forward to the elimination of the minefields of dogs’ doo-doo in our parks and public spaces, and be spared yet another artificial, malicious increase in the price of the vintage of the good monks of Buckfast Abbey, located in Devon, to whom the people of Central Scotland submit hearftelt prayers with devotion, thanks and humble gratitude.

  • Tom Cullem

    She won’t be calling another indy/ref any time soon – the EU sent her packing, as it knows that France and Spain would veto any special deal – they have separatist movements of their own cooking. And as whispers of compromise rise, and the markets go back up, and it looks like the UK just might get a deal when the theatrics die down, as the EU realises that slamming the door on the UK would be cutting off its nose to spite its face – even Helmut Kohl made the point today – it appears the Imminent Breakup Of The UK has been postponed . . . Sturgeon knows demmed well that she’s unlikely to win a YES vote right now.

    And, in other news – Tony Blair has just come out offering himself as the BREXIT “negotiator” for the EU! Can you credit it?!

    The man has lost the little wit he was born with.

    • AWoLsco

      “Sturgeon knows demmed(sic) well that she’s unlikely to win a YES vote right now.”

      But if only Scots, true Scots, not those people merely resident in Scotland, were allowed to vote, then Scotland would be gone before you could say ‘Jack Robinson’, ‘Gordon Bennett’ or, ‘Bob’s your Uncle’.
      It’s the Anglo infiltrators, subversives( for the most part, unwitting dolts and dupes) and perverts, that are now Scotland’s greatest problem, barring the way to independence.

      • Michael W

        New genetical research shows they are actually Friesians not Angles. The rest i can live with. I have been saying it for months the new vote has to exclude rUk citizens. Brussels Ii bis, treats the courts of the Uk countries as separate member states and a vote is clearly a legal mandate so i can see no legal reason why they cant be excluded in much the same way as EU citizens cant vote in Westminster elections.Dont forget the holiday home owners who switched residence to Scotland on the eve of indyRef. Thousands in Perthshire alone.

        • Captain Dryland

          Well, Scotland has a highest-bidder property sales system designed to maximise the cost to the bidder and the return to the seller. But a seller is not compelled to sell his house to the highest bidder.

          Now, when your Perthshire properties were owned by Scots, did these think to suffer a little loss by selling on to their fellow countrymen? No, they greedily sold to the highest bidders, whatever their nationality or ethnicity. Where holiday homes in Scotland are owned by Englishmen, it is thanks to your greedy, money-grasping countrymen and their offers-over blind auction selling method.

          • Michael W

            Further point: you have to sell to the highest bidder if you are acting for eg as an Executor.

          • Captain Dryland

            True, but Executry rather more of a rarity than ordinary house sales.

        • Michael W

          I dont have a problem with the holiday home ownership principle, the point is English based residents claimed their holiday homes was their principal residence and the local electoral commission at that time didnt have the powers to investigate. They do now. Introduction of the legislation was delayed in Scotland until after the Referedum on Scottish secession from the UK union. Thats a few thousand No votes gone already.

      • Captain Dryland

        Looks like the blood-and-soil Tartanaryan fantasists are breaking cover under the pressure of Brexit. Skirl on yer bagpipes, why divye no, tae summon the ‘True Scots’ from their heather-thatched bothies…

        Please define ‘True Scot’. I suspect it will boil down to ‘folk who agree with my view of the world’, as in the aptly named ‘true Scotsman fallacy’ that appears in textbooks on logic and argumentation

      • ItwasBlairwotdunnit

        I wish it were so. Don’t underestimate the witch.

      • Tom Cullem

        So you think that the 55% who voted NO were all Anglo infiltrators? All those nice 60 something ladies in specs?

        Besides, I don’t notice any “true Scots” turning down the 100 million or so generated mostly by those English infiltrator taxpayers that they get from the Barnett formula every year . . .

        The problem with Scotland being “gone” is that it has a deficit 40% higher than rUK’s, and the price of its one major asset has plunged and is never going to reach former heights again (just ask the Saudis, already trying to restructure their economy). It could use the pound as it waits years to get into the EU, but it won’t be backed by the Bank of England.

        The UK can restructure outside the EU; Scotland outside the UK right now would be Denmark without the better economy, living standard, and health care system, waiting on a long line to get into the EU, and trying to persuade it that despite its deficit and other economic problems, it really won’t end up like Portugal, Spain, etc.

        So perhaps “true Scots” are looking at the big picture. Personally, this Sassenach would be sorry to see you go but if you insist . . .

        Wait upon events. It’s the smart thing to do.

        • AWoLsco

          “you think that the 55% who voted NO were all Anglo infiltrators?”

          No. there are about 800,000 people of English origin in Scotland…..way too many to be allowed to vote on Scottish independence. The very idea is utterly absurd….and the SNP and Alex Salmond should be hauled over the coals for allowing it, along with a very amateurish referendum, the security measures being of third world standard.

          “The problem with Scotland being “gone” is that it has a deficit 40% higher than rUK’s,”

          And how did that come about?

          How does a country have oilfields in its territorial waters and become poorer? It’s a most strange phenomenon.Somebody’s been on the take somewhere along the line….and it hasn’t been Scotland.
          Same with industry. From a major European centre to a wasteland in 50 years. Not much of a union if that is the result

          “but it won’t be backed by the Bank of England.”

          That’s nice. First you prevent us from saving up so that we can buy our freedom, and then you refuse to give us a loan to start up in business….not for commercial reasons …..but simply out of pure spite.
          You’re not very nice people to have as friends….maybe all the more reason to go for independence…..whatever the cost.

          If we stay we get poorer and will gradually die out. Whereas if we leave…Well what have we to lose?….and we can console ourselves with the thought that at least you can no longer rob us.
          Our fortunes may even start to improve.

          “Denmark without the better economy, living standard, and health care system, waiting on a long line to get into the EU,”

          Don’t want to be in the EU.
          Scotland is virtually self-sufficient. It doesn’t really need anyone.
          However there is always the Russian Customs Union.
          That might be worth having a look at.

          “Personally, this Sassenach would be sorry to see you go but if you insist . . .”

          Yes, a sad day when deprived of your whipping boy. You won’t have anyone to beat up one minute and pity the next…playing bully and thief one minute, then posing as generous, pitying benefactor the next…..depending on who’s looking on at the time.
          Then when it’s time to go to war…it’ll be…. “C’mon, jolly jocks, play up and play the game…”.You go first. We’ll be well, er I mean right, behind you.”

          Get stuffed!

  • Heidelberg

    Scotland cannot be in the EU with England outside of it. England will always be Scotland’s #1 trading partner and the only hope for independence was always as a part of a fully federal EU where that sort of thing doesn’t even matter anyway.

  • TrulyDisqusted

    Ian, can you Please Stop repeating the myth that a Scotland outside the UK but inside the EU is Independence.

    It isn’t, it would be Insignificance. And rather being a vote for FREEDOM it would be a vote for SERFDOM!

    Except of course that a broke, indebted “independent” Scotland wouldn’t qualify for membership of the EU and with the EU’s 3% budgetary cap on spending, no Scottish Government could promise future Scots enough Free Owls to ever be electable.

    Nicola Sturgeon is talking Pi sh. Why do the media entertain her delusions whilst ignoring the fact that the Scottish NHS has missed all of its Cancer treatment targets for the last three years, targets that were St Nicola Sturgeons self imposed targets and personal responsibility as previous Scottish Minister for Health?

    • JoeCro

      Further funding from English taxpayers is required. The Barnett formula needs to be revised in Scotland’s favour.

      • DWWolds

        So you are criticising us left,right and centre but still want more money from us.

      • Peter Parker

        Stop trolling. It’s really boring.

  • ARJ_Turgot

    The part where the Spanish PM told her they would veto a Scots’ application, and her response that he is only an acting PM was priceless. Worse, exchange rates and share prices have stabilized, perhaps because nothing has actually happened yet. This might not be the end of civilization afterall. Still, this is getting a bit scary: the US election started out disgusting and stays there. Obama is one again demonstrating he is an articulate empty suit, and pretty much no pol in Europe is worth a crap. Still, Ms. Sturgeon is amazingly proper and conventional when you match her speeches with Le Pen’s. Le Pen makes Farage look mellow.

    • PROF EVIL

      You do understand that member states must justify vetoes? That purely domestic political wrangles are not valid reasons to overturn the majority voting of all member states? Such that Bulgaria or Romania could not vote to exclude Turkey if it wanted just because their church leaders would have a hissy fit? Greece already tried to excluded Bulgaria like you suggest of Spain. Bulgaria is now a member.

      • ManOfKent

        A veto is a veto.. Each country will still have the ability to veto the membership accession of a fellow state. Greece and Bulgaria have been allies and share common cultural and political outlooks. From what I can find Greece had no significant issues with Bulgaria and did not block them. However Greece and Bulgaria both have issues with Macedonia and have vetoed their membership accession for several years and negotiations are still ongoing under UN mediation to resolve them. Macedonia whose membership process started in 2005 are still not members and do not have an accession date.

        Oh and what are Greece objecting to? That ‘Macedonia’ are calling themselves ‘Macedonia’. So its considerably more trivial than the Spanish fear that Scottish membership will encourage the Catalan region to seek independence within the EU.

        So yes issues can be resolved through negotiation but not necessarily so. If I were Scotland, not least because they would be the first newly independent nation province of their kind in the EU arena and therefore their example will set a precedent, I would plan for EU membership to be a slow and gruelling process…….

        • PROF EVIL

          It would never succeed. You cannot veto just because you don’t like another country or because you didn’t like how it came about. The reverse happened when East Germany Joined the West. No problem.

      • ItwasBlairwotdunnit

        Poppycock.

  • Greenslime

    So the EU, that Shangri-la across the Channel – or an hour’s flying time from Helmet Heed’s official residence – is going to be really nasty to the UK, ‘pour encourager les autres’. What confuses me is why anyone would want to leave. Don’t they tell us that Brussels oversees a paradise filled with sunlit uplands full of milk and honey. Leaving is, therefore, simply a symptom of collective insanity, surely? And such a condition should be greeted with compassion and understanding. Moreover, would it not stand the EU in better fettle if its leadership were to prove this by being firm but fair rather than twitter and bisted? Of course it would, but it isn’t Shangri-la, or Nirvana. It isn’t Dantes Inferno either but they seem to be determined to demonstrate that a simple breakdown in relationship which requires us to separate and ‘move on’ can only be followed by them shouting down the phone, “You’re dead to me. I never loved you anyway and I shagged your bruvva too!”.

    It may just be me, but I think Wee Jimmy Cranky is the sort of person who much prefers the second condition.

  • Hegelman

    Those whom the gods wish to destroy they first make mad.

    I shake my head in sheer despair over the strange un-British taste for extremism and confrontation seen in the article by Ian Martin here and in so many other responses about Brexit. Where is there a grain of moderation, a capacity to admit there was some truth in the other side’s case and some ground must be conceded to them for the sake of the survival of this unfortunate country?

    Here all is contempt and hatred. The Scots who voted to stay in the EU surely deserve to have their interests and concerns attended to. Why not admit they have a case and try to see what can be done for them, how there could be some arragement to fit in their hopes?

    How can you hope to keep this country made up of several distinct nations together if all you do is pour scorn?

    • ManOfKent

      As to the rights and wrongs of predictions before this referendum the issue is whether all the scaremongering has turned into self-fulfilling prophecies with all the fingerpointing and continued talking down of our situation causing most of the damage now being experienced. After all, in reality nothing has changed. For example is the Bank Of England having to act simply because of their doom-mongering? Is the arsonist now trying to put out the fire they set?

      As for Scotland the situation is very simple. If they want to join the EU they must leave the UK (something they have yearned after for a century). They cannot now decide they want both. The EU have made it clear there will be no negotiations until they are an independent country and frankly both the UK Government and the EU will be far more focussed on addressing the UK’s withdrawal than worrying about the shrill and often antagonistic demands of a small region.

      So what is it going to be? 1 of 4 countries In The UK or 1 of up to 35 in the EU? A seat on the EU Council and 4 or less seats (perhaps just 1 or 2 as the EU expands) out of anywhere between 660 or 760 in the EU Parliament or 59 seats out of 650 in the UK Parliament. Is it QMV and the odd veto in the EU or simple majority voting in the UK Parliament. Is it more devolution or Ever Closer Union? Sterling or the Euro? The Bank Of England or the European Central Bank? The British Army or the European Army?Those are the clear choices Scotland have to make……

      Now thats of course if the EU allow Scotland to join the EU. How much of Scotland’s fishing waters will it cost them to bribe Spain to let them in? How long will Scotland wait before they actually achieve membership and what do they do in the interim once independence has been achieved? Will Spain or others refuse point blank to let them in? Could Scotland find itself cast adrift in the North Atlantic; a member of no Union at all? These are the questions Scotland must consider.

      • AWoLsco

        “Could Scotland find itself cast adrift in the North Atlantic”

        Like Iceland and Norway are ‘cast adrift’ in the cruel N Atlantic;?
        And Switzerland is ‘cast adrift’ in the middle of Europe?
        All three seem to ‘drifting’ along very comfortably.
        Anyone heard a distress call or sighted any distress flares?
        I haven’t.
        Maybe it’s not so cold and nasty, out there in the N Atlantic, that some make out…..especially ageing English professional drama queens.

        • ManOfKent

          Iceland, Norway and Switzerland all have rejected EU membership. However Scotland are desperate to join the EU or are you suggesting its not really a serious aspiration and they really don’t care about the EU because they think Scotland will do fine on its own with a new currency not supported by anyone and just its own commodities, industries, services and agriculture to fall back on.

          Because if that were the case and the SNP really believe that Scotland can go it alone why don’t they just say that? Its a far more consistent and straightforward case to make than the one they are currently making and one which I would have thought would have been a slam dunk in a referendum.

          So do please explain why the SNP don’t just go for independence and forget about the EU?

          • AWoLsco

            “However Scotland are desperate to join the EU”

            How can you possibly say that?

            The matter has never been debated in Scotland from a purely Scottish point of view…..ever…..with all the implications, pros and cons, thoroughly evaluated from a purely Scottish angle.

            Oh I know full well what the SNP and its deeply-entrenched, pinko masonic cabal think….but they are NOT the PEOPLE of SCOTLAND…and it’s high time someone told them that……. IN NO UNCERTAIN TERMS.

            “they think Scotland will do fine on its own with a new currency not
            supported by anyone and just its own commodities, industries, services and agriculture to fall back on.”

            They can do just exactly that…very easily.
            The Scots are among the most trustworthy people in the world.
            They are not a crooked, corrupt people….never have been and have no reputation in that regard…..so they’ll do absolutely fine….better than most….better than some I could mention.
            The only people that call us crooks are the English…and that’s just out of sheer, childish, petty spite.and jealousy.

            “Because if that were the case and the SNP really believe that Scotland can go it alone why don’t they just say that?”

            Because Salmond, Sturgeon and co are masons…. not nationalists….and masons have wacky ideas about the brotherhood of man, communism and world government….so strangely enough, the concept of a country being self-sufficient and able to give the two fingers to the world if it wants to…….is utter anathema to them….so they are duty-bound to herd Scotland into a big group…..like the EUSSR.
            despite their vigorous protests to the contrary,they don’t care if Scotland disappears, because nation states, according to them should be quietly phased out.

            Now do you get it?
            If you do, then even if you don’t like Scotland, then you will at least understand it better and be able to comment on it more realistically.

            “So do please explain why the SNP don’t just go for independence and forget about the EU?”

            I have explained the situation.
            There will be no real advance towards independence until the masonic, pinko commies are toppled from their perches at the top of the SNP.

      • DWWolds

        And even if Scotland is allowed to join the EU they might then get a nasty surprise and find themselves a net contributor.

    • Bill_der_Berg

      If there is to be a grain of moderation, it will have to be where it matters, in ministerial talks. Any comments made here or elsewhere in the social media do not count for very much, I’m pleased to say.

    • http://www.workinprogress.com Nicetime

      The anger is because they want to go (or at least they don’t want to be in a union with us), are engaging in partisan constitutional activism to that end, and they are finding arbitrary and obtuse reasons to blame us for ending the union when we seek to act on what we perceive are *our* national interests. They are increasingly becoming a sullen and resentful partner because they appear to lack the balls to simply throw the dice and go

      • Captain Dryland

        There is surely a case for excluding the SNP from any EU-UK Brexit negotiations, given that the first article of their constitution is the destruction of the union of the United Kingdom. As they have amply demonstrated, the SNP’s first priority in any developing circumstance is to find their best route to undermining and ultimately destroying the UK.

        Some other arbiter, who can articulate Scotland’s real needs and interests within Scoltand’s recently reaffirmed and preferred context of the UK, should be at the table…not foaming nationalists for whom the smashing of the UK is their utmost ambition, fixed in their minds as the one and only solution to all existing and possible problems.

        • Little Mole

          The Snp will be nothing but a disruptive force. Ruth Davidson needs to be included to balance Scotland’s input.

          • Whitegold

            HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

    • fgordon

      No one ‘deserves’ to have anything in this world. You have to fight for it. Leave fought harder and won – there are no prizes for runner up. This is simply a fact of life, one that some have fought hard against but in vain – it is inevitable.

    • Captain Dryland

      What can be done for the Scots who wanted to stay in the EU is that they
      will continue to have the unwavering support of the UK, as for the last 300 years. It is the SNP
      who want to tear Scotland from its most steadfast ally and
      supporter…and who would only two years ago have cheerily placed Scots outside
      both the EU and the UK in order to do so.

      • AWoLsco

        “tear Scotland from its most steadfast ally and
        supporter.”

        Well I suppose that’s one way of describing England.
        ….but what actually is the record of this steadfast ally?
        Two World Wars incurring massive debts.
        Loss of empire.
        Over-centralised socialist/ quasi-communist economy with the capital idiotically sited at one end of the country, with Scotland at the other.
        Closed down all Scotland’s industries without replacing them with anything.

        Our ‘steadfast ally and supporter’ is not doing too well.
        I’ve experienced ‘loyal supporters’ like this in business and dealt with them.
        “Ah Mrs England, thank you for your support and contribution to the company, over the years,however we are restructuring the company to meet rapidly changing conditions due to the introduction of new technology…..blah blah blah etc etc.”

    • DWWolds

      But surely it is the SNP who are pouring the scorn.

  • fgordon

    The longer it takes, the fewer people will go along with her. The proud, strong Scottish people deserve better than this harpy.

    • ItwasBlairwotdunnit

      As much a siren as a harpy. Let’s hope we can avoid the rocks.

    • JoeCro

      Scotland deserves larger funds from central government to protect the Union.

      • Richard Ferguson

        This is an interesting angle and one that you have mined since the last general election. A pity that a subsidy-grasping arm is the best option you believe Scotland capable.

  • Captain Dryland

    How long are sensible Scots going to put up with Sturgeon’s SNP monomaniac ‘independence’ displacement activity? Instead of setting about the improvement of Scotland’s condition with the unrivalled equipment of devolved powers granted to her administration, she obsessively paddles her coracle from shore to shore, seeking some other sap to subsidise Scotland’s economy and thereby provide the only condition under which the SNP can get their heart’s desire…a foreigner to sponsor them while they stick a knife into the UK.

    This of course was the Scots’ main activity hundreds of years ago when they would beg the French for money and troops to assist in attacking England. The difference back then was that the French had a chance of taking the English crown in these ventures wheres, in the current era, Scotland’s foreign sponsors would instead get only the pleasure of paying the bills of an ‘independent’ Scotland, probably for eternity. Hardly an appetising proposition.

    I am beginning to suspect that Sturgeon is actually afraid of exercising the powers she has, because to sincerely do so would conclusively demonstrate Scotland’s economic weakness and her dependence on England. So long as independence remains out of reach, Sturgeon can pose and fume and posture as would-be liberator, while picking up her 140,000 a year for not doing the hard work she should be doing, dealing with Scotland’s manifest problems.

    Roll on the anti-Sturgeon backlash when voters realise she is an irresponsible grand-stander using independence as a smokescreen that allows her party in both parliaments to take their big wages while neglecting Scotland’s real needs.

    • Little Mole

      Superb concise analysis. I wonder how many of the Snp faithful have now cottoned on to her empty grandstanding and pointless jaunt to the EU since she came back, rightly, empty handed?

    • Whitegold

      Incredible the country has been rocked by brexit, and everyone drops everything to tear into SNP Sturgeon etc.
      And that’s the really interesting thing.
      It’s a genetic thing.
      Fanatical unionism.
      Scary.

    • AWoLsco

      “would conclusively demonstrate Scotland’s economic weakness and her dependence on England”

      Well if you break Scotland’s legs then you can hardly expect her to stand on her own two feet….can you?……disingenuous, smarmy, smug, Anglo propagandist.

  • Thethree Amigos

    The elephant in the room is Spain. This article does not even mention Spain which has Catalonia separatist problem, and will not countenance independent Scotland entering the EU, and will Veto it.
    the entry to the EU needs the unanimous approval of all current 27 members. Leaving the union which sustains this region with the massive Barnett Formula money to plug its budget deficit sounds suicidal.

    • Al

      All very true. Another excellent point I read the other day was that even the Eastern European countries would not be in a hurry to assist the break up of a union that is the major European player in resisting Russian “naughtiness”.

    • janetjH

      Well then, England has found a source of high quality immigrants who can speak the language.
      Much better than importing illiterate goat herders who can’t even speak English.

      • Nicholas I

        Illiterate goat herders are human beings! We’re all human.

    • Whitegold

      Spain is unable to veto an existing member who stays in.

      • Flintshire Ian

        The UK is the existing member. If the UK leaves, Scotland is part of that decision and comes with us. There is no ambiguity about this.
        Rajoy or his successor will not allow a separatist statelet back into the EU. He risks not only Catalonia but the Basques as well.

        • Aldo

          Reading reports Belgium could use the Veto also !

      • Aldo

        Scotland is not an existing member of the EU the UK is , international Law and European law is clear on that !

    • Aldo

      The FM would be better served to get a government minister into Brexit negotiations and get the best deal for all of us living in Scotland ! Rather than all the second referendum rhetoric !

      I mean what if we vote out of UK and two year down the line the EU impose tariffs, how will that effect the £60 billion in trade and 1 million + jobs reliant on UK ? Surely it’s best to ensure we are at the brexit table first !

      Starting to think the SNP are not against unionism per-say but it is more about who we are in union with regardless of the cost to trade and jobs , it’s like swapping a grand slam for a wooden spoon in trade and job terms !

    • JoeCro

      Maybe Catalonia will go first. Here’s hoping.

    • AWoLsco

      “Spain which has Catalonia separatist problem, and will not countenance independent Scotland entering the EU, and will Veto it.”

      God bless Spain.
      Right. That just leaves England to deal with…..the only barrier to independence for Scotland.

  • Wessex Man

    Just check it out the Scots are losing interest in what she has to say, turnout in the Independence referendum 84.59%, turnout in the European referendum 67.2%.

    In the larger referendum of 2014 55% disagreed with her.

    • Whitegold

      You are comparing apples to oranges.
      Different years
      Different subjects
      Dear oh dear.

    • JoeCro

      Different franchise. 4 big votes in 2 years also played its part. Brexit is an English creation, the Scots unfortunately will share in the negative consequences.

      • Aldo

        It is a UK creation , England , Scotland , Wales and Northern Ireland not member’s of the EU , the UK is !

  • Polly Radical

    Let’s remember that in World War 2, the SNP wanted peace with Germany so that the Germans could carry on doing as they wished.

    Some heritage, eh?

    • AWoLsco

      To be sung to the tune of Onward Christian Soldiers………

      “Onward, conscript army…you have naught to fear.
      Isaac Hore-Belisha …will lead you from the rear.
      Clad by Monty Burton [Jewish clothes- and uniform maker],… fed on
      Lyons’ pies [Jewish restaurant and tea shop chain];
      Fight for Yiddish conquests …while the Briton dies.
      Onward, conscript army, marching on to war.
      Fight and die for Jewry… as we did before.

      You must die for Poland…pay your debt of thanks
      All your benefactors…international banks.
      So place against the Germans…beneath the Jewish star
      Onward toward the shambles…Goy cattle that you are!
      “Poor, persecuted Jewry”…will finance war again.
      Forward for the slaughter… for the Hebrews’ gain.”

  • IndianaFlynn

    Lets get a few things clear. Our First Minister reperesents no one other than the slice of population that happens to agree with her agenda. She has utterly ignored the majority that voted NO in the independence referendum last time and not even acknowledged the 1 million Scots that voted LEAVE in the Eu referendum.
    She promotes ‘independence’ whilst simultaneously promoting joining another political, judicial and economic union that is the EU. Somewhat contradictory. It is not about independence, it is entirely about anti-Westminster control, nothing more, and the opportunity for the SNP to govern Scotland completely. (Even though we would ultimately be subsumed by the EU over the decades).
    Sturgeon is an affront to the positoin of First Minister and neither represents Scotland or the Scottish people. She is not the embodiment of the nation and I am sick ot the back teeth of her employing the nation state as the vessel for change in most of her speeches.
    We need to banish this divisive upstart!

    • Little Mole

      Well said….all true.

    • JoeCro

      The SNP won the election.

      • IndianaFlynn

        I do know that, I live and vote here. Your point?

        • Aldo

          Scottish general election results :

          Constituency vote 2016 ; UK Parties = 52.2% – SNP = 46.5%

          Regional Vote 2016 ; UK Parties = 47.29% – SNP = 41.7%

          • IndianaFlynn

            Again, what is your point? Statistics and numbers don’t validate our FIrst Minister repeatedly ignoring previous referendum or giving any voice to or acknowledgement to those who disagree.
            She either represents the Scottish people and Scotland as she likes to keep telling the rest of the world or she represents the SNP agenda. It’s pretty clear which one it is even if you can’t see it and she is therefore disingenuous at best for her to state she represents us all.

    • DWWolds

      She is the embodiment of all those who have a massive chip on their shoulder and who compensate for that by trying to stir up trouble.

    • sparrow-hawk

      Thank you. And God bless bonny Scotland!

  • Aldo

    Two things to ask the SNP and there nationalist support :

    1 / If Nationalists in Scotland argue Scotland has been taken out of the EU against there will and want a second referendum and If we were to accept that argument then the whole of the UK should get a vote on Scotland leaving the UK union as then England , Wales and Northern Ireland could be removed from Union with Scotland against there will ?

    2 / The more and more I read Nationalist comments online and hear Ms Sturgeon herself , the more I am starting to be convinced she and her Nationalist support do not have a problem with Unionism , so is it more of a problem of who they are in Union with ?

    SNP – EU = Oxymoron

    • IndianaFlynn

      Spot on, please read my comments below. It’s all about getting away from Westminster. Even if our currency is Monopoly money, we have no direction, the price of oil will be $130 a barrell etc.
      The SNP exist for one reason and one reason only, separation. Not independence.

      • Whitegold

        What’s the oil price ever done for the people of Scotland?
        Go and ask the good people of Shettleston or Easterhouse what the oil price has ever done for them?

        • IndianaFlynn

          I was merely referring to the overly optimitic projections made by the former Oil Economist Alex Salmond. Oil was supposed to be the driver of our new found independent wealth.
          Zero contrition shown to the Scottish people on the back of that utter failure.

          • Whitegold

            Get over Salmond ffs.
            Oil is a commodity, it’s price fluctuates.
            People by and large voted to be in charge of their own back yard.
            A grave crime on here I know!
            London constantly yammered about the oil price.

          • Aldo

            Not about price it’s revenue ? This was the SNP and the former FMs predictions !

            http://www.heraldscotland.com/news/13095682.Salmond_oil_boom_claim/

          • Whitegold

            if you read all the predictions the UK wouldn’t be £1.5 trillion in the red.
            And if the oil revenue rises, you will need to ditch that story.
            And go back to the one where you say it’s running out.

          • Aldo

            Yeah Scotland would not be in a £15 billion deficit or have a share of debt some predict could be £150 + billion , that pesky white paper Alex salmond the oil expert and the predictions on revenue eh !

            All those despite OPECs warnings and the Iran deal in the pipeline at the time who say they will be pumping about 1 million barrels a day by end of the year !

          • JoeCro

            UK debt I am afraid.

          • Aldo

            Our share of the UK debt based on GDP would be £150 billion if UK debt is £1.5 Trillion added to the £15 billion deficit !

          • IndianaFlynn

            I forgot about Salmond the moment he moved to London.
            Moving forward….. what has changed since the last referendum?
            A new White Paper in the making detailing an economy they couldn’t fathom last time round?

          • JoeCro

            The Brexit thing is a big deal. Scotland voted to stay in Europe.

          • IndianaFlynn

            So it’s quite alright to say Scotland voted to remain and whihc is now the impetus for the charge of the Sturgeon Brigade. It’s also quite alright for this same First Minister to utterly disregard the MAJORITY that voted No to independence?
            You see no democratic deficit there?

          • JoeCro

            The situation has changed. Being part of Europe was made explicit during the no campaign.

          • IndianaFlynn

            Oh and no, its not as big a deal as you make out. the wind could blow the wrong way tomorrow and that would be just cause for a referendum for the SNP.
            It’s the only reason they exist. At this point in time, its about the EU referendum. Tomorrow, next week, next year, it’ll be whatever they can think of next.

          • JoeCro

            Brexit is unprecedented in British politics. Your dismissal of the significance of the situation makes you look foolish.

            The UK as part of Europe the Scots voted to stay with in 2014 no longer exists.

            The Conservative party have wrecked and divided the nation for petty party political gain. They can never be forgiven for their treachery.

          • DWWolds

            True the UK is part of Europe. However, Europe and the EU are NOT one and the same.

          • IndianaFlynn

            Are you a teenager?
            The point I am making is that regardless the current affair, Sturgeon and the SNP will maintain the same position. Not for the benefit of Scotland or the Scottish people but because it was why the party was created.

            Remember, this is the same SNP that OPPOSED EU Membership in previous years, didn’t have a parliament to stand in when the EU was formed in 1993, and now they would have us believe this is the road to ‘independence’.

            Some of us have been around long enough and voted through all this. Have you?

          • JoeCro

            The SNP have a unity of purpose. ‘Stronger for Scotland’

            Labour and Conservatives have held wildly different opinions on Europe down the years. Michael Foot stood for election on a withdraw from Europe platform whilst Blair favoured UK entry into the single currency.

        • Aldo

          From Shettleston myself and its not quite the oil price, its what salmond predicted in oil revenue he said in 2013 it would be worth £50 billion plus by next year , it’s worth £50 million , in that speech to Aberdeen oil executives he predicted a second oil boom !

          Still waiting on that one whilst sacked oil workers are getting retrained !

          http://www.heraldscotland.com/news/13095682.Salmond_oil_boom_claim/

          • IndianaFlynn

            Methinks Whitegold may be Sturgeon online.

            Who cares about reality so long as we achieve separation no matter the cost.

          • Whitegold

            Mibbie so
            Stand on your own two feet
            No more handouts
            Your own successes
            Your own failures
            Your own country
            And what a gem
            Scotland.

          • Aldo

            Within the European union and EU imposed austerity worse than Greece !

            That’s an Oxymoron and pretty ironic also !

          • IndianaFlynn

            As a Scot I can picture you now. If it was 1973, you’d have been one of the ones standing at Stirling Castle with a kilt round yer ankles, blotto and a giant placard with some form of freedom slogan on it.
            The point you make about ‘Your own country’……. not if you subscribe to the European Union it won’t be. What part of Union do you not grasp?
            You do realise the EU aim to achieve precisely the same form of union we are already in, only across the Continent?

          • DWWolds

            And without the democratic safeguards that we enjoy.

          • Aldo

            Maybe it is ! In 2013 Salmond promised £50 billion by 2017 / 18 in oil revenues , its currently £50 million this year , so the whitegold guy is right in one respect with predictions like that Salmonds falsehoods would have done hee haw for people like me in Shettleston !

    • Whitegold

      Point one.
      The referendum for Scottish independence is a matter for the people of Scotland, and those who live and work there.
      Point two
      The union with the U.K. Does not work for the people of Scotland.
      The EU does work for them.

      • Aldo

        Utter nonsense ! Free trade and jobs with r UK far outweigh anything with the EU . t’s like swapping a grand slam for a wooden spoon in trade and job terms ! So it works well for Scotland 1 million jobs and £60 + billion in trade !

        What if we voted to split the UK tomorrow and two year down the line the EU say stuff you we are imposing tariffs on the UK ? What would that do to the £60 billion in trade and 1 million jobs reliant on the UK ?

        So again if it was against our will coming out the EU , then the whole UK should get a vote to remain in Union with Scotland ! given GERS and the Smith commission deal signed by the SNP the Welsh , English and Northern Irish are paying taxes that contribute to the whole UK !

        • Whitegold

          Of course Scotland would still trade with England if it were independent.
          The long list of benefits which Scotland has at the moment with EU membership would be in grave danger if controlled from England in Westminster.

          • Aldo

            How did you work that one out read that in mystic meg ? At the very least the SNP need to make sure they are at the centre of Brexit to get the best deal for Scotland before any indyref2 is thought of !

            What if the EU take the huff and impose severe tariffs on UK and Scotland has voted out and gets in the EU ( Spain Permitting ) What does that do to the £60 Billion + in trade and 1 million + jobs ?

            It puts a border with England , thousands of jobs and businesses down the plughole , that’s what it will do !

            How anyone can argue away that trade and jobs is beyond me and is proof that it is not about Unionism per-say just who we are in Union with !

          • Whitegold

            LOL
            You stat by calling me mystic meg too
            Meh

          • Aldo

            I never called you mystic Meg I asked if you got your prediction from reading Mystic Meg !

            As I said more about who we are in Union with rather than Union itself it seems for some folk !

            Plus still no reason why Wales , England and Northern Ireland should not get a vote on breaking up the far more prosperous union of the UK , going by the FMs and her followers rhetoric about being removed from the European Union which in itself is an Oxymoron against our will ! Surely It would be only fair , after all Wales , England and Northern Ireland are part of the UK union were as Scotland is not a member of the European Union !

            That vote was based on the UK as a whole on a one person one vote regard;less of were we stayed !

    • Tamas Marcuis

      Your claim that England should have some veto on Scots voting to DISSOLVE the UK is one of such incredible stupidity I realize you must be impossible to reason with in any meaningful way.
      That some one would volunteer to say such stupid things is astonishing.

      • Aldo

        Not going by the SNP logic on there ludicrous claims on Scots being taken out of the EU against there will ! UK is member of European Union based on a one person one vote regardless of were we stay !

        I realise democracy is easy to set aside for people like you and the incredible stupidity in your comment makes that obvious .

        Given GERS and The SNP signed smith agreement it is a fact that Wales , England and Northern Ireland tax payers still contribute to all in the UK !

        So simply by using the SNP logic on Unionism and Europe even removing the irony of it all , if they believe we have been removed from the European Union against our will then all UK tax payers should have a vote for fairness sake to stop any part of the UK being removed from UK union against it’s will !

        SNP – EU = Oxymoron

        • JoeCro

          Scotland in Europe is the dream.

          • Aldo

            A very Ironic one that 30% of the SNP members disagree with and it will be a no again !

          • JoeCro

            All the main political parties in Scotland backed remain. The Scot lib dems look likely to drop their opposition to independence to achieve Scotland in Europe. Many Labour members feel the same. The Conservative party is now the last bulwark against Scottish sovereignty.

          • Aldo

            Conservatives and two million + Unionists and 30% of Nationalists against the EU still not looking good .

            Plus you are Making assumptions that many in the remain voting category only voted that way due to indyref2 scaremongering by the SNP , some reports has that at another 30%

          • DWWolds

            Or nightmare?

      • DWWolds

        It isn’t that England would have a veto on Scots voting to dissolve the UK. However, if Sturgeon goes on trying to stir things up we might well be minded to kick them out.

    • British Patriot ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

      That is like saying that the whole EU should get a vote on England leaving 😀

      • Aldo

        Big difference is though, the last GERS figures and the smith agreement signed by the SNP , clearly shows citizens living and working in Wales , England an Northern Ireland `pay taxes and contribute to the whole UK , the European Union citizens living in the other 27 states do not ! In fact the EU just send back our own money, or the unelected commissioners impose things like 5% VAT on all our energy bills !

        Taxation = representation !

        So again by SNP and there support logic, all the UK should get a vote on any independence referendums, as it would not be fair removing any of the other three nations from a union against there will ! They can’t have there cake and eat it !

        Remember also UK is the member of the EU , not as the EU call them a region within the member state , be it London , Scotland , Wales , England or Northern Ireland ! There are currently 28 EU member states not 31 !

  • jeremy Morfey

    What would happen if the Tories elect a “moderate” who appoints a pro-Remain cabinet very similar if not practically identical to the one Cameron led (that pledged £10 million on a pro-Remain leaflet drop), and then kicks the whole Brexit thing into the long grass indefinitely “in the national interest”?

    The Sassenach shires can go hang, Scotland’s got its way. What was Lynton Crosby saying about Ed Miliband during the 2015 election?

    • antoncheckout

      What would happen? An uprising – possibly even a coup.

    • JoeCro

      That scenario is looking increasingly likely.

  • Denis_Cooper

    There’s a very good letter in the Telegraph today demolishing the idea that Sturgeon has some kind of veto over the UK leaving the EU:

    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/opinion/2016/06/30/letters-boris-johnson-the-tories-most-charismatic-candidate-is-a/

    “Scottish Brexit veto

    SIR – Was Sir David Edward QC employing the “make it up as you go along” skills deployed by the Court of Justice of the European Union when he advised the Lords’ European Union Committee that Westminster needed the consent of the Scottish Parliament to withdraw from the EU (Letters, June 30)?

    Section 29 of the Scotland Act makes it clear that it is concerned solely with the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament. The Westminster Parliament can amend it at will, the only constraint being the Sewel Convention which, by definition, is not legally binding. Section 29 could even be left alone: if the Scottish people really are so enamoured of the EU, then perhaps they would like to carry on being bound to legislate in accordance with its laws.

    David Radlett
    Gillingham, Kent”

    And is it not long overdue for some UK minister to point out to Sturgeon that in 2014 the Scots were asked whether they wanted Scotland to revert to being a sovereign state as it was before 1707, and they declined that opportunity, and therefore she should not now behave as though she is the head of a government of a sovereign Scotland when she is in reality the head of a devolved administration with a similar constitutional status to Kent County Council, one level below the supreme UK level?

    For example by abusing her public position and public funds for a mission across the EU to try
    to drum up support for Scotland to stay in the EU even if the rest of the UK leaves, in brazen contravention of Schedule 5 of the Scotland Act 1998:

    http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1998/46/schedule/5

    “International relations, including relations with territories outside the United Kingdom, the European Union (and their institutions) and other international organisations, regulation of international trade, and international development assistance and co-operation are reserved matters.”

    • antoncheckout

      ‘Brazen’ is her middle name.

    • http://www.ukip.org/news Michael Mckeown

      There was a petition filed on the government website last week regarding Sturgeons dismissal under Schedule 5, for whatever reason the petition was never made public and does not appear on the rejected list.

  • Little Mole

    Sturgeon, the Snp and their anti-UK nationalism is a thorn in Scotland’s side….they most certainly do not speak for Scotland. I wonder how many of the Snp faithful have now cottoned on to Sturgeons empty grandstanding demands and pointless jaunt to the EU since she came back, rightly, empty handed?

    • Whitegold

      They do speak for Scotland.

      • Aldo

        The two million no voters have been ignore since September 19th 2014 by the SNP :

        • JoeCro

          Dry your eyes. The position of Scotland in the UK is now dependent on large subsidy from English taxpayers. Any meddling with the Barnett formula will inevitably lead to the end of the UK and Scottish independence.

          • antoncheckout

            You seem to have only contempt for the Scots, viewing them as recipients of handouts from the highest bidder.

          • JoeCro

            More money needs to be sent to Scotland to ensure the strength of the Union

          • Aldo

            Not a fan of the FM but she did get a good deal by signing Smith and remember she has the new tax powers now also , although she has chosen the near identical tax system as the Tories

          • JoeCro

            If the Scottish Tories had been in charge there would have been deep cuts to the Scottish budget. The SNP got a favourable deal on the funding settlement. Stronger for Scotland, keep the subsidy coming.

          • Aldo

            SNP an Tory have the near identical economic policy and austerity measures which combined with a council tax freeze which benefited the wealthy has cost 40.000 + Scots public service jobs so far

            http://leftfootforward.org/2013/10/snp-fail-to-address-affordability-of-council-tax-freeze/

            We even had an audit Scotland report last year proving the SNP cut the NHS over a 7 / 8 year period despite getting a 4.4% rise in budget !

            http://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/report-nhs-scotland-reveals-snp-6678677

          • Wessex Man

            Yep subsidy junkies indeed!

          • antoncheckout

            But she seems to be as coy of actually using the powers she has as of recognizing her responsibilities.

          • Wessex Man

            oh so you don’t mind living off the hard work of the English!

          • TooToo

            Perhaps the position of Scotland in the UK may well be dependent on ‘large subsidies from English taxpayers’, but Scotland has been subsidising the rest of the UK to the tune of hundreds of billions of pounds in oil revenues from Scottish waters these past 40 years …so lets be fair.

          • anna

            The contribution made by oil revenues in recent years is dwarfed by the cost of maintaining Scotland in the centuries preceding oil, beginning with baling out a bankrupt Scotland centuries ago and continuing to the present day.

          • British Patriot ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

            I believe there was a short period of a couple of hundred years during that time when Scotland was renowned for its heavy industry.

    • Aldo

      The Scottish ironic Party when it comes to union !

    • JoeCro

      The SNP won the election a few weeks ago. Scotland voted to remain- the UK that Scots voted to stay with in 2014 no longer exists. The logical thing to do is to let the people decide. If it is No again independence is finished forever.

      • antoncheckout

        The people have decided, on 23rd June. To leave the EU. In September 2014 Scotland voted to remain in the UK, without conditionality. Scotland has no more constitutional or moral right than London or Northern Ireland to nullify the majority UK vote – any more than it has to declare war unilaterally on Samoa, or to send its own rocket to the moon.

        This isn’t Wimbledon, you know. You don’t get a chance for the best of five referendums.

        • JoeCro

          Scotland voted to remain.

          • antoncheckout

            So did London. Both are regions of the sovereign United Kingdom.
            Scotland was never in the EU. It is a devolved region of the UK. It has not been a sovereign state since the seventeenth century.

          • Aldo

            Scotland is not a member of the EU the UK is based on one person one vote regardless of were we stay !

          • Axel Bliss

            The UK is a small place that cares about money, not the English language neither to promote English education at the maximum level. Either you care about your pocket, or you become an empire of thinkers (not killers nowadays). People with small brains simply don’t exist for the others. The UK will break apart because the notion of Britishness is non-existent. Aryan blood and pocket thinking is the way to hamletify a long gone empire. Romans allowed others to become Romans and thrived over a very long period. Spartans were pure blood Nazis, and left behind no art also lasted briefly.

          • anna

            Scotland had the opportunity to become an independent nation in their referendum. They chose not to take that route but to remain part of the United Kingdom 55/45 – a far wider margin than in the EU referendum. That was the verdict of the people of Scotland. Therefore, Scots voted in the EU referendum as members of the United Kingdom as a whole, not as a nation severed from the UK. That was determined by the choice they made themselves, not imposed by Westminster. If they wanted to be regarded by the EU as totally separate from the United Kingdom, they should have voted for separation when they had the opportunity.

            You might also consider the point I made above in response to another poster: that a Scottish friend told me that she, and many others voted Remain as they feared that a Brexit win might precipitate calls for another referendum re: seceding from the UK which they dreaded as the last had been so divisive and had left unhealed wounds. Incidentally, my friend voted for an independent Scotland, stirred by the nationalist fervour whipped up by the nationalists, and which she now thinks was crazy.

          • Jambo25

            Strange that. I live in Scotland and vote here and absolutely nobody has told me they that many people voted remain to avoid another independence referendum. Strangely enough it hasn’t been reported in any bit of the Scottish media either. Was this friend of yours imaginary?

          • anna

            No, my friend is not imaginary; I didn’t say that her view was significant or widespread outside her circle. I should make it clear that ‘many’ meant people she knew, not wide swathes of the Scottish population. I merely offered what I thought was an interesting insight into the apparently contradictory choices people sometimes make when they vote and the reasons for them, which can be tactical or personal. I know she found the family tensions over the independence vote very stressful.

          • Jambo25

            “She and many others voted Remain as they feared that a Brexit win might precipitate calls for another referendum”. Incidentally, the awful divisions supposedly stirred up the 2014 referendum are overwhelmingly unreal.They didn’t and don’t exist.

          • anna

            I can’t say whether they do or not; I am merely offering an anecdote that might or might not be replicated throughout Scotland, and am fully aware that an anecdote is not evidence. The point I was trying to make, clearly not very well, and which I hope I can make clear to you now, is that a vote for or against anything or anyone can have more complex reasoning or emotion behind it than at first appears. For example, I feebly voted Remain even though I distrust and dislike the EU because I feared a possible economic catastrophe if we left, and felt a total wimp for doing so. In the recent Welsh Assembly elections (I live in Wales, though I was born in Scotland of a Scottish mother) I actually voted Lib Dem even though I am not generally approving of them, because it was a personal vote for the candidate who is first rate, has served us well, and is much respected in the constituency.

            Another anecdote about the Scottish referendum: my son in law, half Scottish like me, was visiting his relations in Scotland in the run-up to the referendum. The family was split down the middle; he ventured a comment, and they all turned on him for interfering. Whether they are speaking to each other now I can’t say because neither side is speaking to him!

          • rogero

            So did Bristol and Brighton. Can’t see them getting EU membership either.

        • JoeCro

          Northern Ireland has the right to a ‘border poll’ to join Ireland and stay in the EU.

      • Aldo

        More people voted other parties and that is why the SNP are a minority Government a few weeks ago , and the 2014 vote still stands as will the EU referendum result.

        You can’t dismiss democracy when it suits !

        Constituency vote 2016 ; UK Parties = 52.2% – SNP = 46.5%

        Regional Vote 2016 ; UK Parties = 47.29% – SNP = 41.7%

        • JoeCro

          The British union is hanging by a thread. Brexit could be the final straw. For the sake of unity in the UK the Brexit result cannot stand.

          • Aldo

            The oxymoron European Unionist begging for crumbs from the French and Spanish who sent her homeward to think again !

            SNP European unionist logic is like swapping a grand slam for the wooden spoon !

          • John Carins

            It is membership of the EU that has brought about division. Brexit will reunify Britain.

          • JoeCro

            Never has the UK been more divided. Cats and dogs living together… mass hysteria.

          • antoncheckout

            Belgium is faaar more divided, as you have good reason to know. :-))
            Semi-permanent civil war there, for decades. They’re barely on speaking terms with each other

          • Jambo25

            “Semi-permanent civil war there for decades”. I entirely missed that the last few visits I made to Ieper, Brugge and Gent. I mustn’t have heard the sounds of fighting.

          • Wessex Man

            No hysteria down here sunshine just relief and a deep joy that you are so angry you want to leave the UK.

          • TooToo

            Saying ‘Brexit will reunify Britain’ is like saying invading Iraq will stabilise the middle east. Fortunately the former is never going to be triggered, while the latter sadly was.

          • John Carins

            A poor analogy. I’m really struggling to see any connection.

          • DWWolds

            Don’t be silly.

          • Wessex Man

            how very childish of you.

  • Tamas Marcuis

    This article is about he alternative reality that Iain Martin wishes he lived in, not he actual reality he does.

    This reality is one where Scotland has informally been promoted to EU Observer status. That the level directly before becoming a full member. In effect if Scotland becomes independent before the UK leaves the EU she will retain the Uk’s membership.

    Key German politicians and allies of Angela Merkel, Manfred Weber and Gunther Krichbaum chairman of the European affairs committee, have been making extremely encouraging statements to the Media. (see Frankfurter Allegemein and La Liberti) It has been noted in the past that Merkel has made her policies known by dissemination through lieutenants. Advertising what the German governments intention is and letting other countries follow rather than seeming to demand they submit to her dictate. They may not be publicly saying that a route for Scottish membership is being laid, but they aren’t attempting to hide the fact. Scot have effectively been given the message that if they can deliver independence they will seamlessly step into the UK’s vacant spot.

    Unionist continuously claim that Spain will automatically veto Scotland. They must then answer two questions, how did the Spanish vetoes of Malt, Cyprus and the Baltic republics have no effect, what are the NON-domestic political reasons for a veto that would prevent it being put to a qualified majority vote? They must also take note of the fact the Spanish government has spent a lot of time making it clear it sees no similarity between the Scottish and Catalan cases, BREXIT has made this a very solid argument and removed any reason to even attempt an ineffectual veto.

    • Polly Radical

      Except that Spain & France have clearly said they will veto Scottish secession.

      • AWoLsco

        “Except that Spain & France have clearly said they will veto Scottish secession.”

        Thank God for that.
        What exactly are the terms of joining the Russian Customs Union?
        Maybe they’re better than the EU’s.
        I am surprised no-one has suggested this.

      • http://www.ukip.org/news Michael Mckeown

        They seem to ignore these facts for some reason.

  • antoncheckout

    Oil is worth a half of its price at the last Scottish referendum, and the Scottish voters no longer believe her and Salmond’s lie back then, that Scotland could ‘share the pound’.
    She probably still thinks she could win, just as she ‘thinks’ that Scotland is ‘in the EU’.
    She’s just managed to channel five minutes of Juncker’s anti-British rancour in a ‘my enemy’s enemy’ kind of way. Flash in the pan.

    • JoeCro

      Better keep the subsidies coming. Hope the English taxpayers have deep pockets.

      • antoncheckout

        Why would you care? It’s not your business at all.

  • JoeCro

    Clever stuff from the SNP and the first minister. Scotland looks like a country in waiting.

    • John Carins

      The Brexit event has the SNP, Sturgeon and Salmond thrashing about to no avail.

      • TooToo

        It’s early days. Time will tell.

    • DWWolds

      Waiting for what? A return to the realities of life? Sooner or later it will dawn on them that if they leave the UK they will no longer be able to afford free university places and prescriptions. They will also lose the Bank of England underpinning their currency. And if they apply to join the EU they will also have to join the euro and Schengen. They may also find they are net contributors to the EU budget.

      • Wessex Man

        Fine reply!

      • TooToo

        If Scotland does manage to leave the UK they may indeed no longer be able to afford free university places and prescriptions, at least in the short term. But think of the many positives..including…

        1) Not having to be tied to imploding Westminster governments who continually deceive and lead us into oil wars in far flung places which further destabilise the middle east and increase terrorism threats at home and abroad.

        2) Not having to be tied to Westminster governments who continually push policies which are hazardous to the environment such as GM crops and fracking, both of which Scotland has a moratorium on.

        3) Getting rid of Weapons of Mass Destruction from Scotland and becoming a WMD-free country like many others.

        4) Just being Scotland again.

        • rogero

          So basically… hot air. I mean, not one actual concrete argument.

      • JoeCro

        Better keep the English subsidies coming. Pooling and sharing, better together etc.

  • John Carins

    Brilliant Brexit has put the SNP onto the back foot. The SNP position is weak and Sturgeon cannot necessarily hold a second referendum at a time of her choosing. This will give the good folk of Scotland time to reflect on the realities of life: continuation of a long established Union with rUK or a surrender to the EU dictatorship. Bring it on!

    • JoeCro

      How is article 50 coming along? I wouldn’t be sure that prime minister May will actually pull the trigger. The referendum is advisory, Parliament is sovereign and overwhelmingly backs remaining in Europe.

      • John Carins

        Well, I suspect that there is far more chance of article 50 being invoked than there is of Scotland getting EU membership pre- Brexit. There are many in this country who will ensure that Brexit now happens. Brexit can be achieved in several ways that do not require article 50. It is only because of our treaty obligations that it is likely that the article 50 route will be the one taken. If at any stage the EU interferes in British constitutional matters especially with regards to Scotland then the UK Government may just tell the EU were to go and disregard article 50. Brexit brings opportunities and puts the EU and the SNP onto the back foot. We should have taken this decision years ago.

        • JoeCro

          Tough talk indeed, you are ignoring the economic realities of such an approach. The UK will negotiate from a position of weakness.

          • John Carins

            On the contrary: Scotland’s economic interests are firmly with rUK not with the EU. For the UK as a net importer from the EU puts our negotiators in a strong position.

          • Aldo

            Tell that to the thousands of workers in Germany who rely on there jobs for the million cars the UK imports, or the French / Italian agriculture sector who rely so heavily in UK imports !

            Yours and the other ironic European Unionist problem is, if we don’t leave the UK now then when Brexit happens and we get a great deal and the UK economy grows so strongly it will kill nationalism for the Sturgeons promised once in a generation !

            I worry for the poor fishermen who see the FM fighting for Brussels to keep exclusion zones and Spanish fishermen to be allowed to fish at Scot’s expense !

            I worry for the people with high energy bills with the additional EU imposed 5% VAT and we see a FM fighting not to remove that hardship but fighting for unelected commissioners to keep imposing it !

          • Tamas Marcuis

            You are saying you intend to punish others by;
            Not eating and trying to get to work on public transport?
            You worry about fisher men but your government traded away all access to the Scottish fisheries to other countries anyway?
            In fact Spain was given increased access to Scottish fisheries after 2014 as part of a deal made by Ruth Davidson? She met with representative from Spain during the Conservative Party conference that year. Apparently more senior Tories felt uncomfortable with the implications of conducting such a meeting. They certainly didn’t want it meeting in an official government department.
            You do know about this meeting don’t you? I mean believing that Spain was suddenly going to disappear from Scottish waters when in fact they have full access. would make you look like a dupe.

          • Dunguss

            EU diktat will allow the Spaniards to fish right up to the beach in Scotland post some date in 2020 or thereabouts. Whether Ruth Davidson had agreed or not she was/is powerless to stop it, as is any politician or party or government in the UK. So perhaps your question mark is a hedge…

            At least the MOD range in the Inner Sound of Raasay has allowed the herring stocks to recover, without it herring stocks would have been in severe danger from overfishing, much like cod on the Grand Banks, but that wasn’t the nice Spaniards, Oh No!

          • Tamas Marcuis

            Cold truth in few words.

          • Wessex Man

            Why thank you but how did you know three hours ago what I was going to post?

          • Wessex Man

            Do grow up and smell the air!

        • Tamas Marcuis

          What treaty is article 50 a section? What sub clause are you referring to?
          Can you even answer that?
          From what you say you clearly haven’t even read it? Even if you could understand it.
          Here it is in my language;
          Valstybė narė, kuri nusprendžia pasitraukti praneša Europos Vadovų Tarybai apie savo ketinimą . Atsižvelgiant į gaires , kurias teikia Europos Tarybai, Europos Sąjunga turi derėtis ir sudaro su ta valstybe susitarimą, nustatantį priemones dėl jo panaikinimo , atsižvelgiant į pagrindinius būsimų tos valstybės santykių su Sąjunga principus. Šis susitarimas turi būti deramasi pagal Sutarties dėl Europos Sąjungos veikimo 218 straipsnį (3) . Jis turi būti sudarytas Sąjungos vardu Tarybai , spręsdama kvalifikuota balsų dauguma , gavusi Europos Parlamento pritarimą.

          • John Carins

            You need to ask JoeCro – he/it/she brought up the issue of article 50.

      • The King

        Does that give you a sense of gratification?

    • Tamas Marcuis

      Are you even the least bit paying attention to the real world?
      Saying EU dictator ship of 27 self interested individual states?
      Did you get your education from a Dime store?

      • John Carins

        Why has the UK voted for Brexit? To get out of the EU dictatorship and reestablish our own sovereignty and democracy. By the way I’m not an US citizen and I was educated in Scotland.

      • Wessex Man

        Your ignorance shines through like a beacon, whilst on holiday in Spain last week, the Germans, Dutch and French were celebrating with us hoping that now they will be able to have their own exit referendums.

        What on earth do you think will happen if they get their wish the four biggest membership payers gone!

    • anna

      A Scottish friend of mine made an interesting point: many Scots voted Remain because they feared a Brexit win would precipitate another call for a referendum which they don’t even want to contemplate. The country is still bitterly divided over the last referendum which caused rifts in families and between friends which are still unhealed.

      • JoeCro

        If Scotland had also voted for Brexit there wouldn’t be the current difficulty. The point is that Scotland is being taken out of Europe against the clearly expressed wishes of the people of Scotland. If the UK was a fair and balanced union, safeguards would be in place to protect the smaller members.

        • The King

          How will you react to losing 80% of our ‘free’ trade becoming ‘border’ trade? Oh! You’re happy with 20%?
          Who shall we insult, 20% or 80%?
          Be very careful, and don’t ask reasonable men to follow your folly!

          • JoeCro

            New markets will open up. Scotland can trade with her colonies in central America.

      • John Carins

        Could well be true but the SNP implored its members and voters to vote “remain”. Why? Because it is in the interests of the SNP. If there is a second indy ref then Scots will have to choose between kith and kin and the EU. Sturgeon and the SNP will lose and herald a new era of British unity.

  • Anne Conti

    SNP= Stalinist Numpty Party. If THIS lot ever get their dirty hands on power then Scotland AND THE INDIGENOUS SCOTTISH PEOPLE are truly DOOMED. Their fate will have been sealed. The long-suffering Scots will then invite a HOLOCAUST which will reduce them to the status of third-class citizens in what was once their “own” nation (apart from the fact that the English ran it). Sturgeon & her fellow crew of hard lefties will invite EVERY MUSLIM they can into Scotland & give these the “red carpet treatment”. EVERY welfare-sucking, mega-breeding, totalitarian, barbaric, murderous, decapitating, primitive, rapist, inbred, paedo, female genital mutilating, intolerant, terrorist, acid-chucking, stoning, ultra-sexist, alcohol-banning, destructive, bombing, etc etc etc HELL-BEAST. BAN THE SNP.

    • JoeCro

      Other political parties will be available once Scotland regains sovereignty.

      • Tamas Marcuis

        Self evident facts can always be said in the fewest words.

        • Wessex Man

          Yep agree good luck to you both.

    • Tamas Marcuis

      Having grown up in the USSR I find it quite delusional of any one who could possibly try equate the SNP with anything but the most moderate of democratic party.
      Your let us say presentation does not indicate a well balanced mind. So I won’t hold you up as an example of unionist commenter.

      • Dunguss

        “Having grown up in the USSR…”

        Doesn’t it strike you that the manner in which the EU is governed bears a eeire resemblance to that which obtained in practice in the USSR before 1990?

        The Supreme Soviet equates to the European Parliament. Both mere rubber stamps.

        There is no such thing as a Private Member’s Bill in the European Parliament.

        Groupings within the European Parliament do not produce a manifesto, that is left to the Five Presidents who map out the future of the EU in secret and present it for the stamp of approval.

        The first we, the hoi polloi, know of this is by diktat from Brussels, gold-plated by our civil service and enshrined in law.

        I seem to remember that Jack Straw attempted to deny us our right to trial by jury, the first steps in introducing Corpus Jurus by stealth.

        I like the ability to sack our lawmakers, and once every five years is not often enough. We should also reserve the right of recall should we feel that our Government no longer reflects the wishes of the demos.

        This patronising “post democratic” governance; “We know what is best for you”; first revealed by Peter Mandleson some 15 years ago exposes the contempt felt by the ruling oligarchy of the EU for the masses. We are too stupid to make sensible decisions, they claim, lets neuter their ability to guide policy in any way, shape or form.

        The commission draws ever more powers to the centre, the ratchet clacks on…

        • The King

          Can you expand on your self-recognised apparent intelligence?

    • British Patriot ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

      So they’ll end up just like the North of England? The horror!

  • Axel Bliss

    The Monarch will remain with all the Christian justification and ceremonies, the Christian St. Andrews based Scottish flag and the Christian God motto: “In My Defens God Me Defend”.
    The Scots have Christianity embedded in their nation, they don’t act equally to non Christians. If they do why they don’t depict Buddha on their flag or select a Muslim ceremonial Monarch? They are TOTALLY English in their conduct!

    • Tamas Marcuis

      Last census showed that Christians are a minority in Scotland, the majority being Non-religious or atheists.

      • cynic

        Then Scotland would fit better in with the Nordic countries than even I though.

        • The King

          Unfortunately for you, the Scandinavians are Lutherans, ‘work ’til you drop by nature’. It seems you missed the point, they are not socialists, they are workers! When they lose their jobs they are compensated by their government……..based on what they contributed in tax! BIG DIFFERENCE!

  • Tamas Marcuis
    • Wessex Man

      So you must be very very sad now then with the outright refusal of Spain, France and Germany to allow a constituent part of the UK to apply to join.

      The only course open to the Scots now is to hold a referendum, try to persuade the 55% who refused to agree to ‘Scottish Independence’ to change their minds and then apply to the EU before it breaks up to become a joining State accepting the Euro as your currency.

      I do wish it wasn’t so difficult for you.

    • Tom M

      That’s a interesting article. Thanks for that. However my reaction is that it just describes the EU perfectly. Nothing of substance, vague, always fluid and rules that can be adjusted to fit any set of circumstances arising.

  • JoeCro

    We have had the Brexit, is it now time for England to exit the UK? Spend the £100 billion Scottish subsidy on the English NHS instead. Take back control etc etc.

    • John Carins

      We think of ourselves as British and not divided by people that inhabit the SNP. That is the difference that you seem unable to get your head around.

      • ManOfKent

        Not according the last census where around 80% of English / Welsh nationals considered themselves “English./ Welsh but not British”.

        Only Northern Ireland had a majority for being British and whilst there was a larger % of immigrants who thought themselves British more immigrants still thought of themselves as the nationality of their origin. Well over half the population no longer considered itself ‘British’ and if one included the Scots I suspect it would be sugnificantly worse

        • antoncheckout

          That isn’t the point. Our sovereign state is Britain, the UK. Nobody says they’re united kingdomian either, but the UK is our country, and that is the entity that is internationally recognized.
          What’s within it is (out of euphimistic politeness) described as the ‘country’ of Wales, of Scotland, etc, but they’re devolved regions in our constitutional settlement.

          • oleg

            UK is the colonial power to which Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland are subject.

          • JoeCro

            England is the only country in the UK not to have a parliament or assembly.

  • rapscallion

    Paradoxically, the worst thing one could do to Sturgeon is to give her exactly what she wants. Once she loses the referendum again, it’s over for a generation.

    • Wessex Man

      Can’t we English have a referendum about throwing them out of the Union. The proper Union that is not the EU.

      • rapscallion

        No. In the same way that the rest of Europe didn’t have a voice in our referendum, then we don’t have a right to have a say in any Scottish referendum. Its for the Scots, and the Scots alone to decide. We should keep well out.

      • JoeCro

        Cut the subsidies, Barnett etc and the rationale for continued union no longer exists. No English vote is necessary.

  • redbear22222

    An independent Scotland would be skint in 5 seconds without England helping to pay its generous welfare and pensions bill. Don’t forget it’s got an ageing population problem and Nth Sea oil won’t help pay the bills, given the current low price of oil … and the fact it’s nearly all gone anyway.

    Spain would never let an independent Scotland join the EU because of its Basque/Catalonia secessionist problem – so no subsidies from that source either.

    • JoeCro

      Pooling and sharing.

    • DrMrs TheMonarch

      It’s got an aging population and no control whatsoever over its immigration controls to fill those gaps, thanks to Westminster and its commitment to Better Together (and no foreigners, fanks).

  • Fraser Bailey

    For a moment there I read ‘bluff’ as something else. I’m getting on a little old and my eyesight isn’t what it used to be. That’s my excuse, anyway. But it wouldn’t surprise you, would it, to find a Map of Luxemburg down there?

  • Polly Radical

    I’m amazed that little Spain has the audacity to veto giant Scotland’s proposed EU application.

    Don’t they know who they’re dealing with?????

  • https://thetonicperch.wordpress.com Charmingly Cynical

    She will call another indy referendum, and she’ll lose another referendum. She doesn’t have the answers or moreover, the SNP doesn’t have the answers to the important questions. RUK have already said, no Scotland won’t take the British pound. Will there be a border? We’re going to be outside the EU in 2 years, so they’ll need a definitive border as rUK won’t allow it.

    When Scotland leaves, it will take it’s share of the UK debt, if it doesn’t it will immediately be marked for writing off it’s debt, thus untrustworthy and incredible by the ECB. If it does want to join the ECB and receive “funding” it will need to adopt the Euro. It will need to take on the debt share or risk downgrading. In proportion per head, It’s debt would be twice that of Greece. It would be immediately put on an austerity program that would make the flogging Greece is getting look like a spa treatment. Then the SNP would be known as the true party of austerity. It would be a third world north of the border, and the youth unemployment even worse than 50%.

    The SNP relied on North Sea Oil, Salmond said each barrel of oil would be sold at $100-150, now it’s selling for $35. Not to mention, that England has been holding Scotland’s head above the water for 19 years now, 90% of Scotland’s GDP is from Scottish only revenue, and the 10 per cent England has been picking up for it. Do we really think, Scotland’s exports are the reason why they have free universities, and free NHS prescriptions? Do me a favour. The case for a Scottish indy is simply not there, it would be true economic suicide.

    • Whitegold

      Did leave have the answers?
      They certainly didnt have the brain cells.

      • quotes

        Wow, it must have taken at least three to think of that. Well done.

        • Whitegold

          Thanx – can i get a place on jeremy kyle with the rest of the leavers?
          Oh wait, i still have my own teeth..

          • irwell2

            Ageist ….

    • oleg

      Ireland did not go bankrupt after independence.
      Neither did South Africa, India, Australia, New Zealand or Canada.

      • irwell2

        Oleg: do you actually believe that the historical, geographical and political context for each of these countries’ move to ‘independence’ matches that of Scotland? If so, I’d suggest you need to read a little more.

        • JoeCro

          Dominion status was seriously talked about for Scotland 100 yrs ago. There are a lot of parallels with Irish history as well. New Zealand, a small country with no oil and a lot of ethnic Scots has done pretty well.

          It is clear the politics and national aspirations of Scotland and England are diverging.

          Independence might be best for both countries. Would you rather a surly lodger or friendly neighbour?

          • irwell2

            Hello Joe: I don’t really see how your first comments relate to Oleg’s bankruptcyindependence position. I’m not at all sure your assertions about diverging aspirations are supported by the evidence — despite continuing claims that Scots voted overwhelmingly etc it’s still the case that 40% voted to Leave, 54% voted to stay in the UK in 2014 and for as long as I can remember there have been some Scots who seemed to enjoy being the surly lodger as you describe it. My own hope (as an English-born Brit with Irish & Central European origins) is that the Scottish government recognises the agreed boundaries of the devolution settlement, abandons its attempts to split us up, and we all focus on making the UK a better place. There’s plenty to improve in ALL parts of the UK.

      • https://thetonicperch.wordpress.com Charmingly Cynical

        Didn’t Ireland get a 64 Billion Euro bailout after the 2008 crash?

        • oleg

          A bailout for Britain after brexit will be a lot larger.

        • Jambo25

          That’s the Ireland with an economy with a growth rate that would make any UK Chancellor salivate?

          • Son_of_Casandra

            That’s the Ireland that also needed a bailout from the UK as well as the bailout from the EU. Ha ha ha!!.

          • Jambo25

            The Ireland with higher living standards than the UK and a much better Balance of Payments position. The horror. The horror.

          • alberto

            If only every nation would follow their example of cutting multinational’s corporation tax lower than their neighbours how rich they would quickly become.

          • Jambo25

            Hasn’t the UK been cutting Corporation and other corporate taxes over the past couple of decades? I obviously didn’t realise it was OK for the UK to do it but not Ireland.

          • Son_of_Casandra

            After the UK gave them money to ensure their economy didn’t collapse. That’s a really successful country. Dependent on its neighbours for its benefits cheque. Just like Scotland.

        • British Patriot ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

          2008 was quite a few years after Ireland became independent…..

          • The King

            It took 50 years of misery for Ireland to emerge!
            Is that your wish for Scots? No thanks!

      • Bo Williams

        Scots wouldn’t want to live in the Ireland that existed between 1920 and 1990.

  • rjbh

    if only England had a leader that fought as hard for England as this lady fights for Scotland

    • colchar

      She is a complete and utter hypocrite who only likes democracy when it goes her way.

      • rjbh

        Little Englanders need concentrate on their own hypos.. back stabbers to a man.

    • JoeCro

      Stronger for Scotland.

    • Son_of_Casandra

      She’s not fighting for Scotland. She’s fighting for her own personal dictatorship.

      • Dunguss

        Spot on, Sir!

        All she wants to do is to strut her stuff in Brussels, then be told by the Kommissars how to vote on future diktats.

        In time she hopes to be given a Kommissarship and stick her front trotters in the EU trough.

        Being the highest paid politician in the UK still isn’t good enough, I fear.

  • oleg

    Scotland will be much better in the EU than in the UK. Especially after it adopts the euro.

    • colchar

      You live in a fantasy world.

    • JoeCro

      The Euro is the future.

      • AWoLsco

        “The Euro is the future.”

        That reminds me. Nature is calling.
        Excuse me. I’m away for a ‘euro’.

  • CharlietheChump

    No £. Scottish Oil? Oil price down, GBP v $ down so no JockState money whatsoever; therefore Jock middle classes pay 80% income tax, Jock businesses (the few that do not relocate) Corporation Tax 50 %, Jock NHS cut 50%, Jock welfare cut 50%, Uni fees re-introduced double England £18,000 per year.
    Time Davidson turned her fire on SNP (lack of) record in government.

    • AWoLsco

      Jock tell dolly-mixture Englishman to get lost.
      Jock build houses….No need money.
      Jock feed himself ….no need money.
      Jock educate himself…..no need money.
      Jock throw dolly mixtures and liquorice allsorts out of Scotland
      Jock happy man.

    • John O’Brien

      Your name suits you. Why can’t you write – Scotland ? (“Jock” sounds like you are trying to be rude, but I am surely not correct in this assumption)

  • John M

    There are I’m sure many people who, having now voted to jettison themselves of the bureaucracy, taxes and socialist interference of the EU commission, might actually be tempted to go one stage further and hold a referendum to get rid of the Scots as well.

    I mean they consume a vastly disproportionate amount of England’s taxes and all they bloody do it hold out the cap for even more. Why can’t we just dump LaSturgeon and her SNP cronies and save ourselves even more money? All they ever do is moan…

    • rjbh

      ha! the regular Inglish whinge…join your brethern. whingers one and all…

      • colchar

        That describes the SNP perfectly.

        • rjbh

          Iceland… Iceland!!

    • AWoLsco

      “Why can’t we just dump LaSturgeon and her SNP cronies and save ourselves even more money? All they ever do is moan…”

      Don’t forget to take your Nuclear submarines and nuclear weapons with you when you go……and don’t slam the door on the way out. There’s a good chap.
      “Ah hello is that you Vladimir?”
      “Listen we’ve got a bit of real estate over at Faslane made vacant by those English johnnies having another of their hissy fits…..so we told them to get lost.
      Ah you know it well. Thought you might.
      You chaps wouldn’t be interested would you?
      You would. Great. Payment?
      No don’t worry about that……except, you know those spanking new Sukhoi T50’s you’ve got……any chance you could spare half a dozen? We’d like to start up an air force and it just occurred to me that you chaps might like to lend us a hand……
      You can. Splendid news. What a relief for me. Jock Strap and his boys at the air ministry have been pestering me incessantly for the last six months to get hold of these. They can’t stand that old NATO rubbish, some flying brick called the F35 or something like that
      All the best from Scotland, Vlad..”
      спасибо, до свидания и наилучшими пожеланиями

    • British Patriot ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

      I suggest we simplify matters and just hold a referendum to get rid of everything north of Watford.

    • John O’Brien

      You have enjoyed our oil revenues for many years. Please, however, do “dump us”.

  • The Answer

    SNP government reply to a FOI request 1 July 2016

    FOI Question
    “has there been any period in the 300 year history of the Union that Scotland provided 7.88% or less of the UK working age males in employment.”

    SNP Government answer
    “Based on the data that the Scottish Government holds (from 1960 and Jan-Mar 2016), the period from Jan-Mar 2016 was the first time that Scotland provided 7.88% or less of the UK working age males in employment.”

    https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/340013/response/832735/attach/html/2/FOISA%20FoI%2016%2000915%20Max%20Haywood%2014%20June%202016.docx.html

  • John P Hughes

    An EEA status for the UK would suit Scotland. It would have the benefits of (a) the pound (b) the single market and (c) being outside the Common Fisheries Policy and CAP. In other words be like Norway. As Norway, nearest neighbour to the east, is quoted as an example by Scottish nationalists so much, why does the SNP Government insist on EU membership rather than EEA?

    In the EEA, Scotland can go on to create its own fisheries policy and can lead the UK in making a deal on quotas and cooperation with Norway, the Faroes and Iceland – and develop a true fishing industry again.In the EU, it can’t – the CFP bosses will tell it what to do.

    • JoeCro

      It would be a good transitional arrangement. The Norway option would cause the least disruption to the UK and EU. The main sticking point for the Brexit rabble is that free movement would continue and we would still be beholden to most EU legislation without any input in formulating the legislation.

      • Nan Tucks Ghost

        It seems to suit Norway. It’s a better option than what we have now. I think we can stll do better. We’re a much bigger export market for goods from the rest of the EU than Norway is.

    • Blindsideflanker

      Why should we be in the single market? What benefits does it bring?

      • JoeCro

        The UK imports a lot. The absence of tariffs is good for consumers.

        • Nan Tucks Ghost

          What do you think would happen if the EU put tariffs on UK exports?

          • JoeCro

            It would harm the UK economy, that is the reality of Brexit not golden unicorns for all.

          • Nan Tucks Ghost

            Ok, to put it more baldly … what do you the UK would do if the EU put tariffs on UK exports?

          • JoeCro

            Would the UK stamp their feet and demand another referendum? Say it’s all so unfair? Put tariffs on EU imports and harm UK consumers?

          • Nan Tucks Ghost

            Both sides want to trade, but if the EU starts a trade war to prolong its sickly project it will lose hundreds of thousands of its own citizens their jobs. How popular do you think it wants to be?

    • AWoLsco

      “An EEA status for the UK would suit Scotland.”

      Yes, not a bad prospect at all for Scotland and playing the leading role in the fishing industry would be quite appealing….especially so if that led to the re-establishment of a Scottish navy, step by step of course, not all at once and it would be a nice gesture towards cementing Anglo-Scottish relations by allowing Scots to share in a meaningful way the defence and security of those Islands…..and of course it would mean that the defence budget would be more evenly spread over the country than, cough, splutter, has been the case in the past.
      Who knows? One day, we might even end up in the most curious situation of having more ships than admirals.

      “why does the SNP Government insist on EU membership rather than EEA?”

      ……because, currently the SNP is dominated by masons, a covert collection of fruitcakes that believe in world government and the brotherhood of man and all that twaddle, so despite lying to the people that they are a nationalist party, their real objective is to railroad Scotland into the EUSSR and then bury it..

      Yes, I know it seems incredible that anyone would have the brass neck to pose in public as a nationalist, while at the same time be a closet communist but that’s the way the world is….a mixture of good and evil.
      People lie and cheat.
      Curiously enough, it is often the case that the bigger the lie and deception, the more successful the outcome for the liars and deceivers.
      Actions speak louder than words.
      Your question is prompted by the disconnect between actions and words….the hallmark of the crook and swindler.

    • Son_of_Casandra

      Let me put it in simple language John. The SNP don’t give a toss about being in the EU. This is just another grievance manufactured in an attempt to find a cause to hold another independence referendum. EU or EEA is an irrelevance.

    • Bob Matthews

      Please tell me the benefits of the rapidly sinking pound? Now at £1 = Eu 1.14? Answers on a post card to Gideon.

  • proudsurfer

    Total number people registered to vote in Scotland regarding the European Union vote 4,138,345
    Total number people registered who voted Remain in the European Union in Scotland 1,661,192
    Not a ringing endorsement for F M Sturgeon to seek remaining in EU with far less than 50% those eligible to vote.

    • AWoLsco

      ….and might I add….
      the subject of Scottish membership, as opposed to UK membership of the EUSSR, has never, ever, been discussed , debated or analysed, openly, in Scotland, and no referendum on the matter has been put to the Scottish people.
      The SNP have absolutely NO MANDATE WHATSOEVER from the people of Scotland to represent them on this matter…..ANYWHERE, at ANYTIME.

    • JoeCro

      Apply the same metric to the UK wide vote. Hardly a decisive mandate.

    • John O’Brien

      If you cannot be bothered to vote, then you get the winner.

  • Corporate Kitten

    I’d love to see the Jocks become independent.

    They won’t find building a nation easy, it would take years…. but they could do it.

    • Whitegold

      What a decent point of view. Makes a change on here, where BBC news is a religion.
      There is something refreshing about someone telling us scots to fhek off.
      It’s the slimey love bombers who prostitute themselves, and run up here with a semi begging us not to leave -predicting doom and gloom and financial meltdown which repulse us.

    • John O’Brien

      Why “the Jocks” ? Can you not just say Scotland ?

      • Ross Kobak

        Or the Scots even.

    • AWoLsco

      “I’d love to see the Jocks become independent.”

      Ah, the dear old jocks, God bless their little sweaty cotton socks. Where would we be without them?…..
      I think you’re going to find out before too long.
      If it’s one thing I love it is being called a ‘Jock’ by an empty-headed, dolly mixture or liquorice allsort English peasant nyaff.

      • The King

        My Father in Law was more than content to be known as ‘Jock’, a friendly nickname he had from schooldays. It’s a Scottish term of affection, not a use for encouraging animosity. We’re all Jocks, you know!

        • AWoLsco

          “My Father in Law was more than content to be known as ‘Jock’,”

          but he was a mental defective with a history of self-harm, and thought he was Julius Jock Caesar, the leader of the Romans in Britain.

          Well let’s call all the English ……. poofs
          “It’s a Scottish term of affection, not a use for encouraging animosity.”

          Hello poofs! Stick that up yer effin jumper
          We’re all poofs, y’know.

          • The King

            Ah!
            You are a racist! That is your motivation for independence! You share that with Salmond and Sturgeon, unfortunately! Real Scots behave with integrity, but not you my ugly duckling!

      • Bonkim

        There was a time when Paddy, Chief, or Jock were perfectly acceptable terms and people did not take offence.

    • Bonkim

      Scots are already a Nation.

      • Ron

        The Scots invaded Pict land ( now called Scotland) from Ireland killing all the Picts the native people so why do you not go back to the land of your fathers because they would not have you back you are too much trouble

        • AWoLsco

          “The Scots invaded Pict land ( now called Scotland) from Ireland killing all the Picts”

          The two combined to repel a Saxon Northumbrian invasion.
          Out of that, Scotland was born. There were no battles between Pict and Scot. The are no records or archaeological evidence of genocide to support your erroneous statement.
          The ‘Picts’ live on. Both myself and a nephew are the living embodiment of them…..as they were described by the Romans, and others…… tall , red-haired, aggressive, short-tempered and of fiery, independent mind.

          • Ron

            I think you are making it all up get a History of Scotland the Scotti invaded what is now Scotland that is why it is called Scotland

          • AWoLsco

            Battle of Athelstaneford 832AD

            An army of Picts under Angus mac Fergus, High King of Alba, and aided by a contingent of Scots led by Eochaidh (Kenneth mac Alpin’s grandfather) had been on a punitive raid into Lothian (then and for long afterwards Northumbrian territory), and were being pursued by a larger force of Angles and Saxons under one Athelstan.

            As a result of the victory by the Scots/ Pictish side, the two tribes became permanently allied and the Kingdom of Scotland was born…..and as legend has it, the Scottish saltire became their flag, due to an unusual cloud formation on the day of the battle.
            One of the fields of a farm on the site of the battle is still called….the Bloody Lands

          • Bendys
          • AWoLsco

            Not unlike at all, if you cut away the pigtails and make allowances for the muscularity of the arms, and the weaponry, which we are no longer encourage to display, or even possess, which reduces us to castrati, instead of being free men, as God intended.

    • David Burrowes

      Then again they may not.

  • jeffersonian

    ‘On what seemed like an hourly basis in the days after the EU vote, Scotland’s First Minister gave interviews, convened press conferences and hosted Scottish cabinet meetings, all the time wearing her best I-am-a-stateswoman frown.’

    You confuse the First Minister’s ability with the mainstream media’s desire to channel their rage and frustration over the referendum result.

    When the BBC/SKY/ITV didn’t get the pro-EU vote they were hoping for, they went for second best, a Leave vote that just *might* cause the UK to fracture – and into this possibility they’ve poured every imaginable journalistic resource.

    • AWoLsco

      “cause the UK to fracture – and into this possibility they’ve poured every imaginable journalistic resource.”

      Of course they have…..for Salmond and Sturgeon are masons….quasi crypto- communists, like most in the media, their ain folk, ye ken.
      You can tell that I am speaking the truth on this……for the media never mention, never mind examine, the masons…..and if they do…then they treat the whole thing as a benign joke…..a mixture of Dan Brown and the Holy grail, along with garden fetes and car boot- sales.
      Masons are liars for they are not Christians, but followers of satan….who permits you to lie….on the basis that the ends justify the means.
      You and I are not allowed to tell lies….but they are….like the jews, with whom they are arm-in arm.
      Why do you let them get away with it?

      • Bendys

        I’ve recently began reading journalist Stephen Knight’s THE BROTHERHOOD: The Secret World Of The Freemasons. Very interesting. He had to overcome so many obstacles to be able to publish it, and then he died of cancer all of a sudden just a few months after.

      • British Patriot ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

        Yes, no true Christian ever told a fib 😉

        • AWoLsco

          “no true Christian ever told a fib ;)”

          Fibs are told by children.
          Lies are told by adults.
          Not too difficult to work out which of the two you belong to.

          • Dunguss

            I say, old chap, aren’t you busy!

          • British Patriot ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

            I see you are you unfamiliar with the combination of symbols “;)”. Try Google; it may inform you, though I very much doubt it. You ignorant degenerate.

          • Kenny Fraser

            i have a symbol for you to contemplate,it consists of 2 raised digits,as i always believe in being generous,even to the intellectually compromised,and you fit that category perfectly.

        • Kenny Fraser

          well theres one for a start!!!

  • Son_of_Casandra

    Yeah the benny-dependent denizens of the housing estates of Glasgow and Dundee will build a nation. Don’t make me laugh. They couldn’t even get off their fat drug addled backsides to vote in the EU referendum.

    41% of the Scottish electorate voted to stay in the EU and that was with Labour and the Tories telling their supporters to vote for it. Come another Indy referendum almost all of them will revert to voting against leaving the UK.

    On the the topic of Indy referendum’s just what is the average lifespan of a typical Scot Nat. It must be pretty short if a generation is only 4 years.

    Lastly, if there is another Indyref, and the vote is to leave the UK, is it ok with you if the regions which vote to stay in the UK tell the SNP to get stuffed? That’s exactly what Nicola is saying about the EU referendum. But then she’s a liar and hypocrite isn’t she?

    • AWoLsco

      “Don’t make me laugh. They couldn’t even get off their fat drug addled backsides to vote in the EU referendum.”

      Hearken to big, tough, self-appointed hardman here.Bet you wouldn’t last 10 seconds in a knife fight.

      “Come another Indy referendum almost all of them will revert to voting against leaving the UK.”

      I don’t think so. Not after the breaking of the ‘vows’. You can do that once. You will not get a second chance.They will NEVER forget….or forgive.

      “It must be pretty short if a generation is only 4 years”

      Those were masons speaking. Nobody in Scotland is bound by what those luciferians say. That was for English and jewish dupes only.

      ” and the vote is to leave the UK, is it ok with you if the regions which vote to stay in the UK tell the SNP to get stuffed? ”

      No. However if they find Scottish rule unacceptable then they will be entirely free to quit the country…….Not only that but they might receive great ‘assistance’ and ‘encouragement’ to do so……speedily.
      The regions , however, will be staying in Scotland.
      Any further questions?

      “But then she’s a liar and hypocrite isn’t she?”

      Yes . Time for her and her cabal to be rooted out.
      Was ist das auf Deutsch? Ah ja, ich erinnere mich….”ausrottung”…..ein gutes wort.

      • Bonkim

        Utter Rubbish!

        • Bendys

          Shouldn’t it be ‘rubbisch’ ?

      • Son_of_Casandra

        I see you’ve descended into your usual lunatic, bigoted, racist, Jew-hating garbage.

      • David Burrowes

        Your full of mad dogs son.

    • Jambo25

      62% of actual Scots who voted voted to remain.

      • Son_of_Casandra

        41% of the Scottish electorate in one of the lowest turnouts in the UK. Have you finished lying?

        • Jambo25

          Tell me which part of my 9 word posting was a lie.

    • Bob Matthews

      Son o Whom? I doubt you know your parents , what a tiny brain you have, istn’t way past your bedtime/

  • John O’Brien

    His former position – Scotsman editor – explains all. Just another of the dwindling band of anti SNP know-nothings.

    • 2fishypoliticians

      and what do YOU know? Sounds like you want to believe you know a lot, but still have your eyes shut, hands in your ears…

    • Dunguss

      I see. We should all acknowledge the truths handed down from on high.

      Reminds me of recent history in another country with a socialist national party where no robust examination of the party is permitted, no criticism tolerated.

      • AWoLsco

        “a socialist national party where no robust examination of the party is permitted, no criticism tolerated.”

        The communist party of the soviet ie ‘cahal’ ( yiddish for council) union run by mostly jewish bolsheviks and a sprinkling of shabas goy freemasons?
        No paltry 6 million victims for them!
        No sirree!
        Here we hit the big-time!…….. 60 million Christian victims!
        Does nobody weep for them?

        • David Burrowes

          what on Earth are you talking about? What has this to do with The Topic?

          • Bendys

            It’s a comparison. Just like the other poster’s comparison.

            Meaning of “comparison” in the English Dictionary

            “comparison” in British English

            See all translations

            comparisonnoun [C or U] uk

            /kəmˈpær.ɪ.sən/ us

            /kəmˈper.ɪ.sən/

            B2 the act of comparing two or more people or things:

            http://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/comparison

    • Kenny Fraser

      a typical handjiving english ponce,an effette pimp who drink tea from a china cup with the pinkie finger extended,and is a eton qualified toilet seat,and seniors dormitory bed warmer.

  • SNP “AJOCKALYPSE”

    THE COUNTDOWN TO SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE.

    • davidofkent

      To quote a Think-Tank, Scotland will become Greece without the sun. There are many Scots (unlike you) who don’t deserve that.

      • Jambo25

        Right wing Conservative think tank.

        • Wessex Man

          and your point is?

        • Kenny Fraser

          STINK tank more like! due to the amount of excrement within.

  • MT09

    If our Scottish neighbours choose to leave we should respect that. They might find funds a little tight – with a low oil price, no Barnet formula subsidy and no subsidies forthcoming from an EU impoverished by the departure of the UK

    • AWoLsco

      “They might find funds a little tight ”

      I don’t mind. I’ve got plenty of money and would have no hesitation in helping a fellow Scotsman, provided he was a Christian…and white ….of course.

      • The King

        Ouch!
        Methinks, I hear a fellow Scotsman apparently recognising a fellow Scotsman! Is that with Kilt raised to verify integrity?

        • AWoLsco

          “Is that with Kilt raised to verify integrity?”

          No, just your infantile, filthy, smutty mind working overtime.

        • Kenny Fraser

          should work well with the english predeliction for wearing their y-fronts back to front, or womens knickers.

          • The King

            You strike me as a racist, Kenny! (and therefore, extremely silly).

          • Kenny Fraser

            you strike me as a intellectual lighweight,probably more at home reading the “adventures of topsy and tim” board books to broaden your awareness.

          • The King

            Is there anything intellectual about your sense of being Scottish:

            “should work well with the english predeliction for wearing their y-fronts back to front, or women knickers”.

          • Kenny Fraser

            last time i looked david beckham was ENGLISH,as were a great majority of supporters of his lingerie fetishes! lol! as for back to front y-fronts,one would presume they would be most convenient attire for your english boarding schools,where the junior pupils study the “noble art” of toilet seat warming,and nocturnal dormitory bed warming for the seniors? eh what old boy?

          • The King

            Witless to the extreme! And still a racist!
            I bet you’re not that popular!

          • Kenny Fraser

            stiil,if wit was s**t you would definately be CONSTIPATED, a racist , hmmm! lemme see with friends who are welsh,irish,scottish,english, norwegian,swedish,french,german,american,iraqi,russian,italian,greek, oh yes! that seems a typical LOGICAL observation old boy. and “popular” ? betcha i can count on more REAL friends than you old boy!

          • The King

            I was thinking more about you rather than other nations!
            Your nasty language and behaviour implies you are a friendless character!

    • Whitegold

      The old chestnuts again, oil price, barnet
      Yawn yawn
      What about the prize?
      Our own country.

      • dipsplepskik

        A third world one, that would be then….

        • Kenny Fraser

          while you english invertebrates carry on allowing your tory robber baron masters to wipe the dogcrap off their feet on you,still maybe you enjoy being ripped of for health prescriptions,and further education etc etc?

          • dipsplepskik

            “still maybe you enjoy being ripped of for health prescriptions,and further education etc etc?”

            Yes we are ripped off, and our monie is given to others to pay for their prescriptions, education,etc as they cannot support themselves.

            I would ask you to remember your post. When you are out in the cold of the unsubsidized world you can reflect on it…..

          • Kenny Fraser

            YOUR english chosen TORY government can CERTAINLY afford to give the ENGLISH people free prescriptions,and provide free education,but they CHOOSE to deprive you of it,and would rather give massive tax handouts to people raking in over £150k per annum,or give tax breaks to individuals languishing in £1000000+ mansions,but stil,, at least they wave union jacks and drone on about being patriotic while they rob you blind!!!! ha!ha!ha!

          • Bob Matthews

            Spot on but you forgot that these same fat tax evading slobs willingly allow the sacrifice of their young men as cannon fodder for the USA’s illegal wars! Why? because these same devious scum make a profit from wars, murder,death and arms deals!

          • dipsplepskik

            “YOUR english chosen TORY government can CERTAINLY afford to give the ENGLISH people free prescriptions,and provide free education,but they CHOOSE to deprive you of it,and would rather give massive tax handouts to people raking in over £150k per annum,or give tax breaks to individuals languishing in £1000000+ mansions,”

            Of course they could, and do give tax hand out’s etc, The point is though, the Scottish government cannot do either of these things.
            Nor will they ever will be able to do so, unless they are at the teat of a wet nurse.
            Sturgeon and Salmond delude you, and you fall for the promised, EU/EUSSR lie. Scotland will NEVER vote to leave the rest of the U/K.

          • Kenny Fraser

            the scottish government will own the oil/gas if they go independant old fruit,and remain in the E.U.,your English lot will have LESS and LESS money to play around with ,which means that the tory robber barons will have even LESS scraps to throw the gullible electorate of England to keep them forelock tugging,and butt-kissing in the usual fashion.

          • dipsplepskik

            “the Scottish government will own the oil/gas”

            This would be the oil and gas which now costs more to extract than it’s market value is!
            This is the economics of Gordon Brown and the whole world knows what a plank he was at economics.

            On the other hand, in England, almost it’s entire land mass is sitting on oil shale.lots, and lots of it. This resource is easily extracted at negligible cost.

            As far as the robber barons (of which there are) are concerned, even the scraps thrown to to us at the bottom of the pile, ( one of which I am) are going to be a far better prospect than than what ever you think the EU/EUSSR will deliver to Scotland . That of course if the EU would ever consider allowing a country with no prospect of ever becoming a net contributor to join in the first place.

            You see, even if Scotland was allowed into the EU, the fishes do not want to let go of the U/Ks tails, hence wanting not to join the Euro, but staying with the £ Stirling. They know the reality of things!.

            PS. I notice that you use the word “IF”when you speak of Scottish independence, which suggests to me that in your heart you know it is never going to happen. We are BETTER together, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and England…..

          • Kenny Fraser

            the reply to that would be FRACK OFF! still,maybe a country full of SINKHOLES is a suitable place for a load od A**EH**ES!!!! eh what?

          • Kenny Fraser

            particularly right-wing brexit ones!!!!

          • Kenny Fraser

            and i’ll think you would find an ALLIANCE of both labour/liberal/left tories/greens ALL opposed to mickey-mouse tinpot corporations tunnelling away beneath the countryside like demented moles,causing subsidence galore.

          • dipsplepskik

            Oh dear, Kenny, I do seem to have upset you.
            Once people , Such as yourself, resort to infantile remarks and petulance it is a trait that they are out of depth. This trait was apparent from your first post to me.I indulged you knowing that you would further disgrace yourself, and, sure enough you did not disappoint.

            There are very many clever people in Scotland, unfortunately, you are not one of them. It is the clever ones who will save such as you from yourself. So, not to worry all will be well for you under the wing of England.For that is where your future is. This is perhaps a scenario you will never accept and are putting all your hopes on the two fishes, you know who these two are! these are the ones who want to race replace YOU with foreigners. Think about it !!!. Well try….as thinking does not seem to be your forte.

          • Kenny Fraser

            within the EU Scotland would be far better of ,and join with Northern Ireland within the E.U. then the English can wallow contentedly in the manure of their own brexit bound dung heap,as they live out the lie of their “brexit utopia”

          • Kenny Fraser

            and rapidly descend into a third world banana republic.

          • dipsplepskik

            The only reason for the Sturgeon/ Salmond want to leave the U/K is their dislike of the English. However they both know that Scotland cannot pay it’s own way without the largess from the rest of the U/K. So in order for Scotland to survive they have to have another paymaster,. Ergo the EU/EUSSR.

            Strange, they want “independence!” or should I say, they say they do, yet at the same time, wish to join a quasi communist block in which they would then have no independence whatsoever.
            Sturgeon/ Salmond are in a catch 22 situation they dare not try to force another referendum on leaving the rest of the U/K, unless! they can find another teat to suck on before the do so.

            All the Scot’s are not stupid. Sturgeon/Salmond’s dreams are going nowhere…..

          • Kenny Fraser

            eu/ussr???? your living in a cloud cuckoo cold war zone! perhaps you havent realised that its the U.S. who are the ones trying to control what the world acts,thinks,eats etc etc. ttip should waken you up to THAT.

          • dipsplepskik

            TTIP. Just one of the reasons for leaving the EU/EUSSR. If you are very unfortunate the two fishes might enrol Scotland into it… As the U/K, We have voted OUT of it …..

      • Rod C

        “Our own country.” tell that to the fishermen, the entrepeneurs, and small businesses who wont be able to object to anything the EU rules.

        • Whitegold

          ..or westminster, with noone at all to back them up…

      • MT09

        I assume you are Scottish. You are of course welcome to your own country, just as the majority of the U.K. who voted to leave the EU are keen to regain control of their own destiny. I was simply stating that there will be economic difficulties and the Scots need to tread carefully. Other than that, I hope that whatever decision the majority of Scots take at any future independence referendum, it turns out to be the best one for Scotland.

      • TheManFromLOX

        Own country ?? You want to surrender all control to Brussels. I don’t know why the SNP want to do this to us. A cowardly act indeed.

        • Bob Matthews

          Why not? Pathetic crawling English governments are nothing but lapdogs of the USA and have been since the end of WW2. All we do now is to be cannon fodder for their numerous illegal wars.

    • Bob Matthews

      How can Scotland be impoverished by a bust lapdog England who wastes money fighting illegal US wars?

      • MT09

        Oh dear me.

  • Nodrog

    A million Scots voted Leave. They won the referendum for us all.

  • Alan Noorkoiv

    Salmon or Sturgeon, both fishy characters with delusions of grandeur. Even the EU were not impressed; when will they get the message?.

    • dipsplepskik

      They should both be tinned!

    • Kenny Fraser

      have you got crabs? you might not get the message,but you might get the MASSAGE,the BAD NEWS however,is that the gorgeous looking and expensive THAI you booked is a LADYBOY!!!!!

      • Kenny Fraser

        still, should make a change from the usual ovine,and porcine fare? eh what?

  • Jim

    All future members of the EU must adopt the euro as its currency…This is now EU policy..As scoitland will have to leave the EU and then reapply..this means Scotland would become a member of the eurozone if it was allowed to re join (doubtful as it would take years to qualify..if ever)…. has Sturgeon either failed to notice, or is she just conveniently failing to tell the SNP voters? ..Whatever the case..Scotland will do what the rest of the UK does before anything else….

    • Yorkman99

      As I understand it none of the four countries of the UK are in the EU. It is only the collective UK that is.

      If any of the four countries wanted to join the EU they would have to apply independently.

  • davy

    Who said Scotland would need to re-apply? And adopting the uero may not be a bad idea considering the way the pound is going

    • The King

      Obviously, your wisdom is not economics!

      • Kenny Fraser

        yours certainly AINT unless you use coloured beads,and no further than counting up to 5 at a time.

      • Bob Matthews

        Neither is yours the real exchange rate today £ 1 to Euros 1.12 so much for the strong £

    • rikart58

      LOL…look at the facts…the pound v the euro is where it was a year ago…GOD, just before that there was that short period where a ‘strong euro’ had PARITY with the pound! It will never happen again!

  • Wiggi237

    The Scottish case is a sad one. Out of all the countries that form Great Britain or United Kingdom the Scots come off best by far in every way! It is their nature to fight against us as they did in the 100 years war when they stood against us with the French. They have though fought with us bravely all over the World for democracy so they should know what that word means. They have their referendum only a short while ago to stay or leave, they lost. As they are still part of the UK they also have to stand by their allegiance to that very Kingdom. However much they want to stay in the EU, that is tough they cannot and will not ever get their chance in Sturgeons lifetime. There EU have told this woman sorry they cannot give her that wish of membership.
    Our present Government should now get tough with the Scots and not give them anymore than the rest of the UK, enough is enough, they must wait possibly another 20 years then apply again but no more deals.

    • Barry

      I disagree wiggi237, firstly not all wars that Scotland and England have fought together have been for democracy and it’s extremely naive to think so. Secondly, when you say scots lost on the independence vote please clarify as not all of Scotland voted to stay or go. Lost suggest you think everyone from Scotland wanted to leave but were not allowed. It’s a poorly made point.

      I’m not sure where you see that Scotland comes of better in everyway and I’m thinking you have most probably come to that conclusion based on poor information in an English media.Try looking at things in more detail and you might add some credibility to your post.

      One of the reasons a second independence referendum should take place is down to the fact that the no campaign in 2014 strongly pointed out we would have no chance of staying in Europe if we left. David Cameron’s vanity project now looks set to drag us out of Europe.

      Now, after what I have seen in the UK wide media a lot of the votes that were cast in England where down to immigration.The tactic that was used by the leave champagne to single out immigrants( which I personally found offensive,inward,small minded and cruel) has been a massive driving force and has swung the vote. The fact that this has infuanced England says allot about your society.

      Scotland and England have a very difirent social out look now. Our idiolgies are clearly changing and as such I feel that we no longer should be a country together. This supassess economical arguments of the benefits to Scotland or England staying as one.

      As a Scot I want to be part of a society that is tolarent, outward looking. A society that is not fearful of the world or cowardly and scared of others. We want to work with Europe to help shape a far more cooperate place for all Europeans to live.A country that is not run by elitist who have no idea what it’s like being a normal person trying o live day to day.

      The EU referendum has shown us all that Scotland and England have a very difirent understanding now of what they are looking for and I’d think that it is better that we are no longer together so that we (Scotland) can get on with working with the rest of Europe and England can get on with being an intolerant ,right wing ,fearful society looking inward and moving backwards

      • Rod C

        “As a Scot I want to be part of a society that is tolarent, outward looking.— You should try looking inward there are 55% that you dont seem to understand.
        A society that is not fearful of the world or cowardly and scared of others. — Apart from the 55%.
        We want to work with Europe to help shape a far more cooperate place for all Europeans to live.” —which translates to you know fine well the problems of the EU and your arrogance means you cant admit your better off in the UK, your arrogance also suggests the EU is going to listen to a micropercentage of its population, when it wouldnt listen to the 5th biggest economy in the world.
        While your in love with the EU you may want to ask where the NHS is in an “ever closer union” too.

        • Wessex Man

          Yes of course you do, can you explain to people like us why the people of Denmark, Germany, France, Hungary and more much more than that Germany all want Exit Referendums.

          • Rod C

            Yes Wessex Man, its because the EU is a dictatorship, that favours Corporations over people. 😉

        • Barry

          There are a lot of that 55% who did not invisible the stupidity that has taken place and dragged us out the EU. As I mentioned that was one of the no campaigns major argument. Also I did not say that we would have any divine right to stay in the EU but that it’s what Scotland voted for. Regarding being better with England you must have taken such umbridge with my point that you actually didn’t take it on board …or it was beyond you but I’d like to think not as it’s not a difficult thing to grasp. I said that it was a difirence in our society and how we now have a very difirent out look now than England. Our ideology are so difirent and I will very happily say I’d rather take my chance with the EU than with the UK but out side of the EU. You will not convince me that having a society fearful of others is healthy and the fact that a party like UKIP is flourishing in England but has no foothold in Scotland is another indication of how difirent we are.Regarding my ignorance. I did not say anything about being guaranteed access to the EU. There is a good chance that they won’t accept us as it stands .Referring to micro percentage? I’m not sure if you are choosing language to try and be antagonistic or if your genuinely trying to make a point but the EU would have to listen to each member of its constitution and the size of its population is not relevant. I appreciate that you don’t always get your way as but to throw the toys out the pram and say I’m not playing any more is ridiculous.

          Finally,,, 5th biggest economy in the world?? How do you think we got there? We were on course by the end of the decade of become the largest in Europe overtaking Germany.. Anyway watch the 5th largest economy shrink. It’s about to get a lot smaller.

          Thanks

          • Rod C

            Waffling on about Scotland having a divine right to stay in the EU, when I never mentioned it. lofl.
            Nor did I say you were ignorant for thinking it, because I didnt mention it.
            Typical SNP responce, answering a different question to the one asked, until times up, pathetic.

            UKIP and the SNP are from the same barrels bottom.

            I like how its “we” who got to being the 5th biggest economy in the world though, nice touch.

        • Bob Matthews

          Rod was the 5th largest economy in the World with the 4th largest debt. Since the referendum, now the 7th largest economy in the world and sinking, with the fast approaching 3rd largest debt.

          • Rod C

            So what Bob? Its hardly got anything to do with the point I made.
            Another one answering different questions. Laughable the pair of you.

      • Dai Station

        I think you might find Scottish society would become a little less ‘tolerant and outward looking’ if it experienced a level of immigration that radically changes the local culture . In England, many communities have been subjected to this at the instigation of an administration that was dominated by the Scottish MPs, including the perfidious James Gordon Brown.

        • Barry

          Dani,

          I respect your point as you are pointing out the perspective of England and English people. My worry is that the trouble that has been faced by this is not really a result of just the EU but a global one that we are now being told by the remain campaign that they might not be able to change . That and the promises of £350 million going back into the NHS due to the withdrawal but I digress. I still think that we are stronger together in the EU and I can’t help but see the rise of ukip as a concern. It’s obvious England wants out and Scotland wants in. That simply means to me we should split. My views aside about what that says about a society i don’t think it’s healthy for Scotland and England to be joins in the current set up. Britain took in a lot of migrants in the past, Irish,Indian,Pakistan African in fact it’s very divers and it should be something to be proud of. The picture that is being painted for the reasons why England wants to leave is not positive. Europe saw the campaign being run and it’s very apparent to them and a lot of Scottish that UKIP have influenced England more than any of us had thought.

      • Bob Matthews

        Absolutely spot on! Unfortunately most of what you have said has gone straight over the heads of some. Now if you had mentioned football, or texting, or “celebs” you might have grabbed their attention for a couple of milliseconds.
        England has probably per capita now got the most uneducated, ignorant, arrogant, aggressive, intolerant, racialist morons outside of the USA.

      • Wiggi237

        I was of course referring to the last Referendum for Scotland’s Independence! Where the Independent party lost!
        Ms Sturgeon has been to plea with the EU and she has been refused or allowed to join them because of Scotland’s attachment with Britain that is still warm. It is also one of the EU’s Ruling that you never voted on! The key is democracy if you have not got that, it is not a free society if you canna vote on issue’s..is it?
        If you lose at Sport . it cannot be forgotten, you lose. When you vote for your MP and the other guy Wins…You lose. It is the same in the referendum…The people who wanted in, Lost. All contenders for the new PM’s Role have said there will be NO new vote!
        All those who marched in London even if they changed their mind LOST. There are many things that happen in life you have to make decisions on, some make it with a life in their hands and there is no going back. We have a country that tries to give democracy its best shot, its not always good for everyone but thats the system.
        You do not get that in the EU. If it means so much that all those who voted for the EU cannot now live with that then they may be happier living there especially if they want to be led and told what to do. If you are not allowed to protect you borders as we have been told to allow those who have criminal records let in. I for one am not happy with. When the National Elections come round and if we still cannot protect our Borders I will vote that party out. ! Now what will you do.

      • Wiggi237

        Then please tell me which wars we fought that of course was under the UN we fought that were not for democracy?

    • Bob Matthews

      Please, please, please show me “our” present government? Perhaps you can point out the bunker they are cowering in?

  • British Patriot ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

    Reverse devolution, annex Scotland, and rename it North Britain.

    • Barry

      Idiot

      • Ron

        As usual the Scots cannot take a joke

    • Kenny Fraser

      annex your presumably twin spherical objects,and rename you MRS! more like,thats if you have any apart from the ones between your ears.

      • Wessex Man

        Stop it you mare!

        • Kenny Fraser

          mare? dont tell me your carnal desires now extend beyond sheep and pigs now?

    • Bokonon

      ….and deport the Scots to North Wales.

      Too cruel?

  • Rossspeak

    Sturgeon and almond have firmly nailed their colours to the mast stating the Scottish people have voted to stay in the EU – and that a second independence referendum may be needed to ensure this.
    I agree Sturgeon would only call a referendum if she is sure of winning.WHAT IF??
    The EU faces significant destabilising events eg. NEXIT and/or SWEXIT referenda, Greek and/or Italian financial defaults, Hollande and Merkel out of power – etc. etc.

    If the EU and/or the EURO ( which Scotland would be forced to join to remain in the EU) -face existential crises – might not the Scottish Electorate begin to wonder if they are not better of with the English Devil they know?
    Enter Ruth Davidson stage right – saying to the SNP – ” go on, put the issue to the Scottish Electorate in a vote” i.e. put up or shut up.
    And if the Scots vote to stay in the UK – wither then the SNP?
    I suspect Sturgeon and Salmond may have moved too soon – so far they have got a big fat nothing from Brussels – and there is a long way to go before the UK actually leaves the EU.

  • Jon samuels

    Give the dreamers Scotland, see how long this international world power lasts—these two should have a double act at the Edinburgh festival—clueless double act—blind leading the blind…………LOL

  • good old days

    Over 1 million Scots voted to Leave . There was no campaigning for the Leave in Scotland . All the parties were for Remain along with the TV stations .The day before the Ref the whole of First Minister questions was used by the 3 leaders to make Remain speeches and the Presiding Officer did nothing to stop them. Scotland is one of the most bigotted countries in the world . Children at the age of 5 are segregated into different schools depending on their religion. They are all taught that the English are to be hated

    • Kenny Fraser

      did you sit an exam in basic cretinism old boy? well allow me to congratulate you on passing with DISTINCTION.

      • Wessex Man

        I notice that the turnout was well down on the Indy Ref, you, the fat controller and the SNP are starting to bore even the Scots.

        • Kenny Fraser

          the fat controller????? ah! of course i had forgotten you have raised your literary capacity of late,and are attempting to master thomas the tank engine books.must be quite a challenge for you. eh what?

    • AWoLsco

      “Scotland is one of the most bigotted countries in the world ”

      ….and long may it remain so.
      Without what some call ‘bigotry’.ie pride and patriotism, it would not survive.
      Despite its remote location, bizarrely, Romans, Vikings and Norman/English have wanted to conquer Scotland and make her their own.
      Our forbears had a straightforward choice to make when presented with those enemies…..submit or fight.
      They fought and won, but paid a very heavy price….but life was simpler then.
      Now we live in a world of intrigue and lies, shady deals, false promises, subversive propaganda being churned out 24/7, a world of money, where our fate is determined by forces hidden in the shadows, dangerous forces, far more dangerous than the previous usurpers our forbears faced.

      Many in Scotland, mostly of foreign origin, want to submit to those shadowy forces.

      Just as many don’t want to give in, and want to preserve Scotland and what remains of her culture.
      In this war of words, ideas,lies and propaganda, every Scot has to make a decision…..
      1)become a patriot or ‘bigot’ and actively support those advocating independence, or

      2)join the traitors and profiteers to whom Scotland means nothing.

      Scotland will only survive in this satanic world by becoming bigotted and racist.
      Failure to do so, means that you become a doormat, like the English have done, and thus everyone walks all over them….for they have no pride..
      Nobody’s going to walk all over Scotland…..which is why it is essential to break the union if Scotland is to survive….and perhaps later, thrive.

      To be called a ‘bigot’ is a great honour….a badge to be worn with pride and displayed at every opportunity…out in the open…for all to see….as one would do, if invited to carry the standard of Scotland in days gone by.

      • Wessex Man

        I guess they don’t teach you history in Scotland then!

        • Bob Matthews

          Well looking at the ignorant comments from the arrogant, ignorant, poorly educated English, I guess History was too far above their simeon intelligence level.

          After all which race of so called intelligent people would submit to and provide cannon fodder for a country that has started more illegal wars, deposed legally elected heads of state, created countless millions of refugees fleeing their destroyed countries and deliberately bankrupted other countries banks and financial institutions?
          Stand up the major terrorist creator in the World, the Zionist owned and controlled USA.

    • Barrie Yates

      I experienced the religious divide when stationed on Benbecula. Parents from both North and South Uist wanted to get their children into the Benbecula school which was a multi faith school because it catered for the military, Army and RAF.
      North Uist was closed on Sundays, not even washing on the line, South Uist was just the same as mainland UK, football league, and any other activity you wanted to partake in.

      • Bob Matthews

        Dear God the military must have fallen on hard times! How did you manage to keep your knuckles off the floor during the intelligence assessment tests?

  • Ged Vau

    is it me, or is this little cranky sturgeon voice beginning to make my teeth grind, not only is she ugly her voice is the same, just wish Scotland would just go away sick of hearing there moaning, what is it are they going to miss some money or something, stay in the EU your more than welcome to all the immigrunts, oh and turkeys joining soon,,,have fun.

    • Wessex Man

      No it’s not you.

  • Baz

    Would the EU even want the Scots..?

    • Kenny Fraser

      do you think they REALLY want a bunch of tunnel visioned ,evolutionary retarded troglodytic, xenpohobes like english brexiteers????? unless they could find them useful as a zoological attraction? watching the have a simian style tea party perhaps?

      • Wessex Man

        Don’t hold back there you miserable excuse for a man, you, and your fellow travellers will dream on for a few more years until the real Scottish people realise what a bunch of losers you are.

        • Kenny Fraser

          get back into your pestilential pit of evolutionary regressed sub-simian thinking,you english ovine lover, then you can wait for one of your rightwing tory masters to give you the “honour” of allowing you to perform the traditional osculum infamme upon him. just to provethat they regard creatures like you with the same disdain they have for a lump of dogcrap stuck to their handmade loakes shoe.

        • TheManFromLOX

          We already know Wessex Man.

      • TheManFromLOX

        What about the million of us Jocks who voted to leave ? The lifeline thrown to our fishing and farming industries again. How could any Scot vote to surrender to Brussels and give away the regained control of their industries to Merkel, just to make Sturgeon and the SNP losers feel good about sticking it to Westminster ? The SNP are the worst thing that has ever happened to my country.

    • AWoLsco

      “Would the EU even want the Scots..?”

      They would certainly want Scotland…..but without the Scots……
      ……….The identical intention of all invaders and would- be usurpers of this remote territory, over the milennia.

      • Mervyn Fanbelt

        no they would want too many freebys

        • AWoLsco

          “want too many freebys”

          ?

          • Bob Matthews

            See my earlier post I said Fanbelt was unemployable, his poor command of the English language is proof.

    • HansMartinMezger

      The Spaniards made it quite clear in 2014 and again made it quite clear earlier this week, that the answer to your question is No.

    • Bob Matthews

      Would anyone ion their right mind want England? as it is just a stooge and provider of cannon fodder for the USA’s illegal wars!

  • Kenny Fraser

    ive got news for you,its NO BLUFF!! and if the english weren’t such spineless doormats, they would see that the brexiteers conned them as most rightwing rectums try to,with total LIES and FABRICATIONS,to try to get support for their degenarate thinking.

    • Barrie Yates

      Perhaps if your spelling and grammar was anywhere near correct – and you could refrain from shouting your post would be more readable – as a comic rant.

      • rikart58

        and what of your failure to use the subjunctive…
        .”Perhaps if your spelling and grammar WERE anywhere correct.”…
        Remember, “If I WERE a rich man…etcetera”…NOT, “If I WAS a rich man…”!!!

      • Kenny Fraser

        you’ll be laughing on the other side of your face you berk,when your job is at risk,your mortgage increases,your holidays away from the rain/sleet/snow/crime cost more,along with your food etc etc ,just to appease the obsessive segragationist ,and xenophobic moronity of some right-wing rectums.

        • Bob Matthews

          Kenny I guess brothers Fanbelt and Yates aren’t particularly bothered as I doubt either of these two berks are in employment or are employable!

          • Kenny Fraser

            Oh, i dont know Bob,they may be doing night work,on Hampstead Heath,or Picadilly Circus,tending to the requirements of their tory masters,,a vocation they are ably suited for.

          • Kenny Fraser

            The ppassage of time does not alter the fact that sweres will always be full of excrement.

          • Kenny Fraser

            Typo:sewers.

    • Mervyn Fanbelt

      ^^sore loser again^^

      • Kenny Fraser

        At the rate the economy is nosediving sonny boy,you’ll be a BROKEN FANBELT!!!! living in a third world banana republic,called England.

  • Neal Hope

    I always have been in favour of Scotish independence as long as it is complete and final. You know, Border Posts, Passports and visa requirements. no MPs in Westminster, no subsidies from England and of couse work visas.
    Now, what the proponents for independence over the EU vote should realise, is that an Independant Scotland would have to apply for EU membership as a new applicant and join the present queue. They would be treated like any other small country, on a par with Croatia, applying to join, they would get none of the special conditions that the UK has negotiated over the past 40 years, no choice but to join the Euro, and as with other recent members there could by a gradual application of some of the full members benefits.

    • CM732

      Wake up mate Croatia is a EU member state since 2013

      • Neal Hope

        Exactly! Small country, new member, no advantageous special conditions.
        Your point being?

        • CM732

          You wrote on a par with Croatia applying to join

          • Neal Hope

            OK! Let’s make it simple for you. Croatia is a country of similar population size to Scotland. They had to apply and join the queue of possible entrants to the already long established club of the EU. When they were accepted they had to accept a set of already established rules and regulations that now governs new members. They had to accept the Euro and a timetable of several years for when some of the benefits kick in. The costs and EU contributions are absolutly fixed. None of the extra benefits and exclusions negotiated by the UK goverment, apply to Croatia.
            Scotland as a new applicant would be treated in the same way as Croatia was and it would have no special reasons to be able to negotiate anything better.
            Do you get it now.

          • Bob Matthews

            Wrong as usual, probably because you have not bothered to examine in detail EU and International Law. The EU is governed by the European Court of Justice in finality. The court was set up after world war2 , years before the EU was even considered. Get your facts straight or don’t bother making cack handed misleading comments.

          • Neal Hope

            The ECJ does not govern the EU. It may have ensured that the Treaty was drawn up in a legal manner and is applied as intended. But the EU Treaty is administered by the council of ministers and applies to all member states. It can be added to or changed by that council without reference to the ECJ unless objections are brought to the court.

  • disqus_Y9lHiV1wEq

    Very odd that so many seeking to gain independence from England are willing to hand it away to a more distant and less attentive Brussels.

  • Roy Snow

    What is Scotland? Glasgow, Edinburgh a few mountains and lakes and a handful of golf courses. Reality check. You are a small country with absolutely no influence in Europe. The EU laughed at you when Sturgeon suggested an “independent” Scotland would like to stay in the EU. You are lucky to be part of the UK. Maybe we should have another referendum to decide whether we want you?

    • AWoLsco

      “What is Scotland?”

      One good question deserves another……”What is England?”……
      …a country barely a third bigger than Scotland, yet crammed full of 65 million people, that cannot feed itself and has little in the way of natural resources, whether fossil fuels or renewables, and is beginning to suffer problems with water……..
      a surfeit in winter, where the unfortunate inhabitants find themselves up to their knees in sewage…..
      and a deficiency in summer.
      Couple that with the likelihood of racial tension and civil unrest, consequent to the English government having been taken over by foreigners, who permitted a tidal wave of immigration to take place into this formerly green and pleasant land….and we have another interesting question before us…….
      How long can this England survive?

      • The Answer

        “…a country barely a third bigger than Scotland, yet crammed full of 65 million people”

        chuckles chuckles

        sorry to burst you fantasy

        As of Mid 2015 Englands population is estimated to be

        54,800,000

        Glad to help

        • AWoLsco

          “As of Mid 2015 Englands population is estimated to be
          54,800,000”

          Are those the official figures?….or the REAL ONES?
          Sorry to be a nuisance.

        • Bob Matthews

          and very few of them are English, Welsh or Scots, presided over by an unelected German immigrant head of state, her foul mouthed arrogant penniless greek husband and a bunch of parasitic spongers worshipped by the dim, thick sycophants who haven’t got a clue.

      • Roy Snow

        Some people commenting on this thread clearly haven’t been taking their medication.

    • colin

      And you are an arrogant idiot who knows very little about Scotland,it is thick people like you that make the ammunition for the likes of Sturgeon and her tribe as well as making assumptions that all Scots hate the English, after London Edinburgh is the British center for financial services and the next time you are in hospital it is a good chance you will operated on by a Scottish trained surgeon I could go on but just remember thousands of Scots died in two world wars along with their English comrades so that illiterate rubbish like you could live to spout nonsense .

      • qwerty

        The correct word for the people of Scotland is Scotch – like the tape

      • Bob Matthews

        Well said. From the immature, ignorant comments from Roy Snow, I doubt he could manage to make a cup of tea without a home help.

    • David Booth.

      What is Scotland Roy?
      All the above plus it will be covered in useless wind turbines making negligible constant power and ruining the scenery for years to come. So that’s b******d up the tourist industry as well!

      • AWoLsco

        “covered in useless wind turbines………. ruining the scenery for years to come.”

        By and large I agree, but console myself with this thought…..they can be very quickly de-commissioned and removed in their entirety……whereas nuclear power stations, as presently designed, take years to decommission and render safe.

        • David Booth.

          Ah but here’s the rub, the turbines just don’t generate meaningful amounts of constant power. At the base of each on are two blocks of concrete the size of a double decker bus.
          After there useful life is finished 20years max (earlier if the bearings go) there is no published plan as to who will bear dismantling cost. Request for them are fobbed off with claims of “Commercial Confidentiality”
          Windmills are C17 technology trying to serve C21 needs.

    • Bob Matthews

      and what is England a busted flush in debt to the USA and a lapdog that provides cannon fodder for illegal US wars! I bet you are really proud!!

  • Anthony John Allen

    Unfortunately getting rid of Scotland would not be easy, a huge majority of Scot’s have already voted to remain in the union, so that’s democracy for you, it is set in stone and nothing Salmond or her fishy partner Sturgeon can say or do will change that. By the way the SNP have no powers to veto what the British people voted for, to leave the EU, that too is set in stone.She really is a silly wee lassie.

    • David Lister

      They could only have another referendum if the British government give them permission. It won’t…

  • Steve

    If Scotland go for independence with the current state of the oil price they would not be able to manage without raising taxes. England however would be millions if not billions better off, as we would not have to pay their bills.

    • The Answer

      According to snp government figures

      England will be £15bn better off each year at least.

      http://www.gov.scot/Resource/0049/00495366.xlsx

    • Bob Matthews

      Try again, The MOD You know the organisation that follows the beck and call of the USA) would lose Faslane, Rosyth, RAF Lechars, plus a further 7 classified MOD sites. The cost of replacing just Faslane would run into billions, billions that the remainder of the UK govenment hasn’t got. Osbourne of course could try borrowing, but with his record to date, the interest charges would be astronomical. He could go cap ,in hand and try the one sided “special relationship BS with the USA, but they would probably decide to insist that the government part with any bases and possessions that we have left, as they did with the iniquitous “Lend Lease” fraud that the greedy US perpetrated during and at the close of WW2.

  • Richard Gibb

    Were I Prime Minister, I would call Sturgeon in and tell her that Scotland was from now on Independant however Scotland would have to take its share of the National Debt. Whilst she is still celebrating I would repatriate those English jobs in Scotland such as the Pension Dept for the Army/Navy/Airforce and the Shipbuilding.

    She would then discover that Scotland has no currency as I would refuse her to have the use of the Pound and she can’t print any since England owns all her banks. I would tell her she can buy them from me but only using Gold.

    She would then run to the EU who would tell her she has to joint the que and be in the Exchange Rate Mechanism for at least 10 years before joining the Euro and by the way Spain and Cyprus wil vote against your joining.

    Several Million English would run to the border and erect a 100 foot wall with anything they can gather and the Ermin Street Guard would march to the wall to Guard it in full Segmantarta.

    Although the Scots would be starving and BIN DIVING, we would load ancient catapults and Trabochets with food and throw it over the wall for them, well Salad actually.

    Meanwhile the Scots wil be hunting down and Torturing any members of the SNP they can get therih hands on.

    • Bob Matthews

      Well you not prime minister even though what is on offer at the moment collectively probably have less intelligence than you. Your problem and the same goes for anyone wishing to sort this mess out, is that you don’t have the right “connections” and we all know what that means!

  • Kevin Manktelow

    Hmm, it’s all about the Scots getting a referendum, yet again. But, why don’t the English (and Welsh and Irish) get a referendum as to whether we actually want Scotland in the UK, anyway?

  • rjbh

    Wales Wales… Iceland Iceland

  • The Answer

    According to snp government own doctored figures

    revenue per head including oil & gas geographical share

    £13,905 = London
    £11,906 = South East
    £10,528 = East of England
    £10,200 = England

    £9,907 = Scotland (includes £334 UK oil & gas)

    http://www.gov.scot/Resource/0049/00495366.xlsx

    • OldPete

      What are the figures for the North East of England, Wales and NI, sure you will be glad to help?

      • The Answer

        Unable to open the link to the snp government figures?

        • OldPete

          Away! No figures you do disappoint, not glad to help today.

          • The Answer

            If one excludes England – Scotland is the richest part of the remaining UK.

            That should help bring back some self esteem.

            Glad to help

          • OldPete

            North East £8,113
            North West £8,401
            East Midlands £8,840
            West Midlands £8,257

            SCOTLAND £10,011

            Wales £7,941
            NI £8,645

            All from your on link as well.

            Glad to help, bless!

          • The Answer

            “SCOTLAND £10,011”
            scraping the barrel pretending Scottish Water rates are part of UK national taxes.
            bless pat on the head.

  • HJ777

    I have to admit to having been somewhat amused when Sturgeon headed to Brussels claiming that “Scottish voters voted for Scotland to remain in the EU”.

    This, of course is factually wrong. Scottish voters were asked no such question. They were asked whether the UK should remain in the EU – not specifically Scotland. She has no basis for her claim.

    We know that Scots want to remain in the UK (because they voted so very clearly) and the referendum concerned whether the UK should remain or leave the EU – the electorate was a UK wide one.

  • elaineland

    The full details of Scotland’s custody arrangements have been revealed, following the messy divorce of the UK from the EU.

    EU to get Scotland every other weekend and during school holidays

  • martin

    May we have a referendum to throw Scotland out of the UK? We spend more than enough for their freebies which we pay for. We allow their politicians to interfere in purely English matters, while we are denied the same.
    We were ruled by the Scottish cabal of the Blair, Brown decades and we paid and still paying for their horrendous decisions. And the Scots don’t like Westminster. Well neither do we! Let Sturgeon go with the begging bowl to be ruled by Brussels, as they hate the English so much. Enough of this blackmail. Enough is enough. Go and be gone with your hate filled rants!

    • OldPete

      If only!

    • David Lister

      WRONG Martin. The UK government is the one ultimately in control. AND more importantly, THE ONLY ONE that gives permission for a referendum!
      So, Scotland isn’t going anywhere…

      • Bob Matthews

        Any more amusing jokes the UK hasn’t been in control of anything for years!

    • Bob Matthews

      What a thoroughly unpleasant little bigot you are. I bet you can count your real freinds if you are lucky on the fingers of one hand.

      • martin

        I am not the bigot. It is people like sturgeon who behave like bigots. I am fortunate to have some very good friends, so who agree and some who disagree with my point of view.
        To make the accusation shows that you have lost the arguement. What exactly did you disagree with?

  • Mervyn Fanbelt

    do turkeys vote for xmas ?? poverty and ruin awaits the jocks when they leave ,, they will all hit the bevvy

    • OldPete

      Think the UK economy will be in serious trouble come the day of “article 50”
      Scotland will be gone, best solution for all concerned.

      • The Answer

        “Think the UK economy will be in serious trouble come the day of “article 50″”

        What’s the scottish deficit per person compard to England?

        just for you , fill in the blanks

        £900 = ?

        £2,800 = ?

        Glad to help

        http://www.gov.scot/Resource/0049/00495366.xlsx

        • Whitegold

          Great example of how the union doesnt work for scotland.

        • OldPete

          Real figures will come to light when Scotland gains its Independence.

          Glad to help, pat on your lying little head.

      • David Lister

        Scotland won’t be going anywhere, because for them to hold a referendum, they need the permission of the government of the land. UNITED KINGDOM’S government is that one based in LONDON, in the Houses Of Parliament. Yes they have their own place in Scotland, but IT is ultimately overseen by THE government. They were given permission last time by the PM. They won’t be getting it again!

        • Bob Matthews

          Wrong you demented idiot all decisions regarding the fractured UK are made by the USA, The UK has been the lapdog of the warmongering Zionist owned USA since the end of WW2 which is why they use our armed forces as handy cannon fodder. Grow up you crawling fool.

          • martin

            It is you who has shown himself to be a typical extreme leftwing fascist bigot. Your post is hateful, ignorant and idiotic.
            No doubt you are a wholesome supporter of Corbyn or perhaps David Irving? Which one is it?

        • OldPete

          Smacks of fear, Scotland will be off and no one will stop them if they request a second referendum.

          • CharlieChuck

            UK is a defunct and obsoleted political organism. The tories spat has seen to that. Fortunately, their lies and spin won’t quite stick this time round.

        • CharlieChuck

          And how do YOU know they WON’T?

    • AWoLsco

      “they will all hit the bevvy”

      Easy solution to that…..Conscription and national service…
      ……social security and defence problems, both solved at a stroke….
      …..with all the dead-beats, druggies, lead swingers, free-loading immigrants and Anglos, commies and pinkos, sent running for the border in their thousands.

      • Bob Matthews

        Would that include the yellow headed prat the ex mayor of London that used to write for this unadulterated Tory rag?

        • AWoLsco

          “the yellow headed prat the ex mayor of London”

          I doubt the blond-haired gentleman barely knows anything of Scotland, and has it filed mentally under the heading, ‘Terra Incognita Borealis’……which is the case for most unread Inglis, demonstrated here, in those columns, time after time.

    • CharlieChuck

      Aye. Very good, Mervyn Fannybelt. Run along.

  • Jac

    There’s thousands of us, down here in Devon and Cornwall, but it’s a heck of a long way to the Scottish border, for any wall-building. Plus, we’re quite parochial, so don’t leave our homeland much.

    • AWoLsco

      “There’s thousands of us, down here in Devon and Cornwall,”

      Ah, I was forgetting you English have your ‘reservations’.
      You must hail from the westernmost one, where you are known as ‘grockles’ I believe.
      It must be odd being treated as a foreigner in your own country, but that raises yet another question….Do you really have a country you can call your own?….or has this ‘England’ become merely a polyglot of communities united more by class than nationality?

      • Jac

        Don’t know where you were educated, but a ‘grockle’, as you so nicely call them, is a holiday maker, but it’s not used much, as it is rather a derogatory term – but obviously right up your street.

        • AWoLsco

          “but it’s not used much, as it is rather a derogatory term”

          Possibly so. It’s some time since I visited the outer limits

          “but obviously right up your street.”

          ……just reporting what I heard, but may have possibly misinterpreted, I, being from a foreign country with an alien culture:-).

  • Polly Radical

    Why are we even discussing this?

    The Spanish have clearly stated that they’ll veto a Scottish application, made from inside OR outside of the current UK.

    It will never happen.

    • OldPete

      Wait and see think the Spanish just might change their minds.

      • David Lister

        Not unless somebody nukes their government first!

        • Kenny Fraser

          might not have to if podemos topple the very fragile majority of PP.

  • mike 158

    I read – either at the time of the Scottish referendum 2 years ago, or some time afterwards – that if Scotland were to leave the United Kingdom that they would have to apply to join the eu FROM SCRATCH, which means joining the queue. I also read that it was far from certain if the european commission would actually entertain the idea of allowing Scotland to join. Jump forward to the present day and I recently heard that there are actually eu countries that would VOTE AGAINST Scotland joining the eu: Spain for one, reason being that they fear that if Scotland were to be given membership, the Catalan region would be next to jump ship.

    • MT09

      Surely it would be in Spain’s best interests for Scotland to remain in the EU. After all Spain currently does most of its fishing in Scottish waters. If Scotland were to leave the EU, the Spanish would have to find somewhere else to cast their nets and our Scottish friends would get their fishing industry back.

      • David Lister

        Spain won’t allow Scotland to join if it splits from the UK or not. If they allow it, it will mean setting a precedent for their Catalan region to become independent of Spain. Something which Spain has been fighting AGAINST and Catalan FOR, for many ‘bloody’ years!

      • Pete

        It will soon have to find somewhere else for English waters, that’s all I care about!

    • AWoLsco

      All TRUE Scots should be very grateful to Spain for having prevented the catastrophic railroading of Scotland into the EUSSR….. by those utterly dreadful pinko conspirators and crypto-communists,……. Salmond, Sturgeon and their deceitful gang of freeloaders, more in thrall to Brussels, its fat salaries and over-generous expense accounts, than they are to the people of Scotland and its future.
      Out with them.
      For the good of Auld Scotia…..Go!….and don’t come back.

  • Andy

    Being an aged Caledonian I feel the SNP has been taking liberties with the nation, they have not the economic wherewithal to expound their
    naive expectations and risk making their party and country a source of embarrassment to the world. We are witnessing politicians with personal ambititions ridicule the nation.

  • samton909

    Poor Scotland. Always running to France when the going gets tough.

    • AWoLsco

      Poor England. Always running from France when the going gets tough…..the country with more ‘strategic withdrawals’ to its name than victories.

      • Pete

        How dare you! France collapsed leaving the ‘British’ not England in an invidious position. We returned from Dunkirk as it was the good part of our army, and as it turned out, important that we hold out against possible attacks. We regrouped and using GB as a base, helped liberate Europe.

        • AWoLsco

          To be sung to the tune of Onward Christian Soldiers

          “Onward, conscript army…you have naught to fear.
          Isaac Hore-Belisha …will lead you from the rear.
          Clad by Monty Burton [Jewish clothes- and uniform maker],… fed on Lyons’ pies [Jewish restaurant and tea shop chain];
          Fight for Yiddish conquests …while the Briton dies.
          Onward, conscript army, marching on to war.
          Fight and die for Jewry… as we did before.

          .You must die for Poland…pay your debt of thanks
          All your benefactors…international banks.
          So place against the Germans…beneath the Jewish star
          Onward toward the shambles…Goy cattle that you are!
          “Poor, persecuted Jewry”…will finance war again.
          Forward for the slaughter… for the Hebrews’ gain.”

          I didn’t make that up. Yer ain folk did.
          Let that serve as a warning to all young Britons tempted to heed the call to the colours.

        • Cadwan

          The German tanks were held back for four days by Hitler. He didn’t want 300,000 British prisoners and thought the British wouldn’t take any further part in the war. We returned as a defeated army not with plans to “regroup”.

      • HJ777

        I’m afraid that you have your history wrong.

        The last English military engagements with France before the union with Scotland were in the Wars of the Spanish Succession. Battles such as Blenheim, where the French were utterly defeated.

        • AWoLsco

          “Battles such as Blenheim, where the French were utterly defeated.”

          No. I wasn’t going that far back. I had Dunkirk in mind.However going further back perhaps we should recall the booting of the English out of France by the Auld Alliance of France and Scotland, an event celebrated to this day in France..

          I could have mentioned the Norwegian fiasco and of course Gallipoli but as they don’t involve France, I left those out.

          • HJ777

            Not improving at history, I see.

            Dunkirk (which was a successful strategic withdrawal and in which many French troops were also rescued) came about due to a French defeat which resulted in the numerically inferior British army being surrounded. It was a BRITISH army anyway – my Scottish grandfather was there.

            After 1707 there was no separate Scottish and English army – just a British army. The last war an English army fought in against the French was a conspicuous success – ever heard of the Duke of Marlborough? He turned the English army into the most professional and respected in Europe.

            Again, Gallipoli involved a British army – Scots and English were on the same side. The troops were commanded by Sir Ian Hamilton – a Scot.

            You really are a pathetic anti-English cybernat.

    • HJ777

      Who in Scotland is ‘running to France’?

  • David Lister

    Actually, the ONE thing that determines whether Miss Fish holds a referendum, is if the British government says she can… 🙂

    • Kenny Fraser

      Thats what you think sonny boy,the “british government” wont be around to stop it,because with northern ireland,and scotland leaving,the welsh will be the next to tell the english to kiss their backsides,and youll be like a landed flounder.

  • Tom

    Hardly a surprise that this is Salmonds view, he’s a one trick pony after all, Sturgeon on the other hand is a far more credible politician who is doing her job on behalf of and to the benefit of her electorate; something those so called UK politicians in Westminster could perhaps learn to do.

    Cameron ran away on th excuse that he was the wrong man to deliver on the expectations of the Brexit vote; such a shame that he did not do so following the Scottish referendum when he failed to deliver on promises made to the Scottish electorate or to the victims of the phone hacking enquiry.

    While the Tories and Labour focus on navel gazing it seems to me that the more significant risk following the EU vote lies with the cohesion of the Union that is the UK and perhaps some of those elected members should as UK politicians be addressing the possible risk before it becomes a certainty?

    • HJ777

      “… such a shame that he did not do so following the Scottish referendum when he failed to deliver on promises made to the Scottish electorate…”

      Which promises did he fail to ‘deliver on’? Be specific please. I remember an SNP MP accusing him of this in the HoC and Cameron simply asked him to be specific and he would consider the issue. The SNP MP came up with nothing.

    • TheManFromLOX

      I don’t know why you’re bigging up Sturgeon. She’s just as useless as the rest of them. Look at the state of our country. If she focused a bit more on our people instead of independence 2, Scotland would be a better country.

  • Mark Hammond

    Shame really you throw a line out to catch a good fish and what do you get back Nicola Sturgeon someone should stuff her in a tin, just over half of Scotland don’t want to leave the UK in the referendum, a bit under half voted leave the EU that means nearly half wanted to quit the EU but democracy says that Scotland voted to remain in the EU.

    Democracy says the UK voted O-u-t for the winging remainer’s this means OUT that’s democracy we know it nearly left these shores but it’s back get used to it.

    • alf001

      Democracy says Scotland voted to stay in the EU and England did not .. Scotland is not England and never has been .. English have no respect for Scottish opinion

  • Dave Alpin

    I cannot believe the so called caviare of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon showed no sympathy to the English people and acted like a roe of a Spratt, She used the historic and very brave vote of the English people to try and further her own personnel cause, She is the epitome of desperation to enter the history books as the person who gave Scotland independence, without any thought to the future of the Scottish people, and in ignorance of the fact that they voted to stay in the UK,
    Why does a Democratic vote mean nothing to this type of politician? Is it because she is Wee Jimmy Krankie?

    • Kenny Fraser

      are you some kind of fisherman? or merely a run of the mill master-baiter? i suspect the latter.

    • AWoLsco

      “Why does a Democratic vote mean nothing to this type of politician? Is it because she is Wee Jimmy Krankie?”

      Nothing as complicated as that…..She’s in the masons….the curse of Scotland…and England too.

      • TheManFromLOX

        Masons? What ? Is this the SNP trying to entice the Blue side of Glasgow?

      • Kenny Fraser

        Wrong gender you pillock!

        • AWoLsco

          “you pillock!”

          I have a very nice Austrian ice axe. Would you like me to show it to you?

          • TheManFromLOX

            We all want to see it. Show us all your ice axe mate.

          • AWoLsco

            Publish your name and address, and I will oblige.

          • Kenny Fraser

            give it here and i’ll insert it in that area of your anatomy which is devoid of solar radiance,except of course in your own ill considered opinion.

    • i r selbie

      Jimmy Krankie was funny, Sturgeon is just dangerous

  • Terry

    “knickerless fish,had always wanted Scottish independence,along with the other “cod”,however I fail to see how tying herself to europe is independance

    • Kenny Fraser

      be away from the turds of right-wing tories and brexit obsessed baboons though.

  • Terry

    some of us voted leave with thoughts for our grandchildren future

  • i r selbie

    baw faced Salmond and the shrew wee Burney Sturgeon always go on the attack immediately a public choice is declared if they dont agree with it. the ink wasnt dry on the vote papers when they were shouting for another indy vote, they should clean up the mess they have already in Scotland but its only a matter of time before the public get wise to their incompetance

  • alf001

    What the spectator forgets to mention regrettably is that Scotland is part of the UK due to the AcT Of Union 1707 .. Otherwise Scotland is a Sovereign State and voted to Stay in the EU unlike England and Wales .. The question is whether the Act of Union is any more valid as it is an ancient document over 300 years old .. England may want to go back 300 years by leaving the EU , but the Scots do not ..

  • Jan Uary

    I cant see how if they vote to get their independence and then decide to join the EU.. we could possible have open borders with Scotland. what would stop all the EU migrants just popping over the border when they felt like it?

  • Michael Seery

    what makes Scotland think that if they vote to split from Britain that the English won’t throw up a wall after all they would then be foreigners ,Sturgeon and Salmond will take Scotland back to the dark ages ,They will be in the eu and as such will have an open boarder policy as well as an astronomical membership fee as well as no currency due to not being able to keep our pound and the euro being worth bugger all ,The safest and most sensible decision would be to stay attached to the worths 5th biggest economy dont you think ?

  • alf001

    The “5th Biggest Nation” now has a devalued Pound sterling after deciding to come out of Europe and Down Graded by 2 credit rating agencies which includes Standard and Poors (and Poor is the direction Britain is heading).. In case you have not realized , the 5th biggest economy has now slid to 6th and heading towards 7th .. France has leap frogged over Britain as the financial markets took a tumble .. Already Easy Jet are looking to relocate their head quarters to the continent from Britain … The Wonders of the free market I am afraid .. Again something the Spectator forgot to mention .

    • stephen curran

      Prove assertions with evidence regarding markets. Poors downgrading, who do you think controls the “credit”? Why do you think we voted Leave?

  • alf001

    Perhaps Nigel Farage is the solution .. He is more charismatic than than any of the Tory party candidates running for un elected Prime Mister of Great Britain .. Nigel is the most truthful politician in Britain and decent .. He will sort the SNP out .. Lets make plans for Nigel .. Make plans for Nigel to come back to the Tory party to lead the country to greatness once more..

    • TheManFromLOX

      Alf. You are a rocket.

  • anthony_moore123

    Please Scotland, leave the UK. Go take your begging bowl to the EU, where you can wallow with the rest of the unemployed masses, in one big sentimental ceremony of failure and self-pity.

    • Bruce1314

      Antonio Bhoy,
      We dont have to beg to any country,unlike your Engurland who have fed out our bowl since 1707 AD
      You have handed independence to us on a plate when you voted for Brexit,so you have told us where to go,so we will gladly leave Britannia the sinking ship,for BRITANNIA RULES NO MORE

      • AWoLsco

        “BRITANNIA RULES NO MORE”

        There is the crux of it.

        • Bendys
          • AWoLsco

            Amazing how those trends in shifts of power and influence were spotted so early on…..yet so well hidden from our generation, save amongst the few of us with the curiosity, temperament and inclination to look.
            What a telling image!

      • anthony_moore123

        Brucey babes,
        Cool! Hope and trust most of your fellows thinks as you do. Even if we don’t believe the £35bn subsidy level over a 5 year parliament cited by the DT, you simply spend about 20% more head on public services than the rest of England and earn less! Plus the end of wind subsidies to look forward to..but mere details I guess.

        • Bruce1314

          Antoiene, Ha ha ha ha.You are making me pmaslafinnnnnnnn he he he he.
          Arise Kilng Richard,i want Engerland to be independent to,what can be more fair than that,you see how we care about our neighbours south of the border,in Jerusalem’s green and pleasant land..
          Here’s to King Richard
          Saor Ye Sassenachs,he he he he

  • Bruce1314

    You better believe it,Spectator. there bill be a Indyref2,Scotland will be independent,it has to come sooner or later,whither the UK like it or not,and the sooner the better,
    Saor Alba

    • TheManFromLOX

      Bruce. It is spelt soar elbow.

      • AWoLsco

        “It is spelt soar elbow.”

        No. He spelt it correctly but the meaning is trickier to fathom.
        In your case, however …..it means ……”Up yours”

        • Kenny Fraser

          And given the brexiteer and other rightist rectums fascination with the “empire” the destination of “up yours” should be their KHYBER PASS!

          • Kenny Fraser

            Which should bring them back fond memories of their boarding school dormitories.

      • Kenny Fraser

        With the sub-simian “intellectualism” evident from rabid rightwing rectums on here,i think incorrect spelling should be a secondary considederation,eh what?

        • TheManFromLOX

          I’m not rightwing. I just destest all things SNP. You have the cheek to call those of us who despise the politics of the SNP ignorant and rabid. What a complete roaster. I do not want my Union split. That does not mean I’m stupid.

          • Kenny Fraser

            YOUR union????? you narcisistic nitwit,wake up to REALITY,such a union no longer exists,from the moment the devisionist,isolationst,and xenophobic morons of brexit SOLD their LIES to the British public,and conned them, the “union” became mortally wounded,severely injured by the very devisive yed aboutthinking that the brexiteers brayed and trumpeted as desireable.

          • TheManFromLOX

            There is no connection between Brexit and independent Scotland. Absolutely none. Life existed, free trade, cooperation and movement of people before Lisbon treaty. We do not need a poltical bloc ruling over our country. Getting out of the EU is better for all.

          • TheManFromLOX

            Kenny Fraser – and another thing, the SNP have been in power for 10 years and everything, everything, has gone backwards or stagnated. They have done nothing but grossly underperform and neglect the people of Scotland. They concentrate on importing as many of Merkels millions as possible, just to swing the vote to independence. They don’t give a stuff about the people of Scotland and spend all their time blaming Westminster and the Tories for all their own failures. SNP? No way pal. No way.

          • The King

            Absolutely correct! SNP, do not care for the economic future of Scotland. They would sooner see UK broken and poverty-stricken to achieve their Nationalistic ambitions.
            NOTHING ELSE MATTERS TO THE SNP!!!!!!!!

          • Kenny Fraser

            time you ABDICATED!

          • The King

            I like power just the way it stands!

          • Kenny Fraser

            obviously you are severely affected by dog syndrome.

          • Kenny Fraser

            so what you mean is that being LABOUR controlled was better for Scotland? in that case i WOULD agree,however,as far as brexit is concerned its showing itself already to be a TOTAL DISASTER,with many companies already pulling out of U.K. or scrapping plans to invest in it. the pound is plummetting in value and the only encouraging voices are from desperate brexiteers whose LIES about the £350 million for the NHS are now common knowledge.protecting Scotland by extricating the country from becoming a brexited third world banana republic like England is becoming,and remaining in the superior E.U. IS A SENSIBLE MOVE.

          • Kenny Fraser

            ha!ha!ha! poor deluded simpleton that you are,like one of the children of Hamblin you are mesmerised and led by the “music” of LIES spouted by right-wing,isolationist,divisionist,segregationist regressive troglodytes, ALREADY first lie is exposed re the £350 milion for the NHS,also the fact that the pound ,and thus economic stability would not suffer. you were FOOLED old boy.

          • The King

            Sounds like you didn’t enjoy the result of the referendum?
            Oh dear!
            Will you continue with your monologue of ‘everything’s so unfair’?

          • Kenny Fraser

            i never said anything was unfair,as usual your delusion extends to other peoples comments,what i DID SAY was that you and many others were DECEIVED and LIED to by the brexit baboons, like the LIE on the brexit bus about how the NHS would receive the alleged £350 million paid into the EU for example? so stick THAT in that area of your anatomy devoid of solar radiance(except of course in your own worthless opinion)

          • The King

            I voted ‘remain’, but I accept the outcome. As for the £350 million, people weren’t convinced of these facts which was widely disputed during the discussion process. People had their own reasons for voting ‘out’. You simply grab the notion that people were concerned solely with a figure of £350 million and advance this as your chief concern!
            Wrong again!

          • Kenny Fraser

            that is but ONE of the LIES,and deceptions .the others concerned immigration,but of course they FAILED to inform the voters that they desperately require access to the SINGLE MARKET in the hope of averting the the u.k. economy from sinking faster than the titanic,but that the EU wont allow that UNLESS you DONT impose immigration restrictions. also we had the LIE about companies investing in u.k.,brexit claimed there would be no discernable negative reaction,but already there have been announcements from major corporations whoare either pulling out of the u.k. ,or no proceeding with new investments, because of brexit,and the ratings agencies have also devalued the u.k. because of brexit. one must presume that those brexiteers would have known of this(or were they really that stupid not to?) and witheld the information because they KNEW people would not support such action consequences,in other word the brexit bunch DECEIVED THEM.

          • The King

            Do you feel deceived because you voted remain, and lost? Is this the second referendum you’ve lost? Are you backing the wrong horses regularly? Maybe, there’s something to learn from this. Perhaps, other people who vote have disagreed with you.
            Seems to me you’ll just have to accept the majority decision, my friend!

          • Kenny Fraser

            i dont have to accept something achieved through lies and deceit, maybe you are prepared to be herded into acceptance by liars and cheats,and become a doormat for them to scrape the crap off their shoes on,while they subtly erode your working rights and privatise your health care,and create another recesssion to achieve their restricted counter-evolutionary regressive ideaology.

          • TheManFromLOX

            It’s obvious you’re an SNP propaganda merchant. Look mate, we both know the £350 mil is correct and true. This money is allocated for use by the EU. Some we see back in grants the EU dictate. Some we never see again. The abatement does not leave UK but it is a negotiable amount agreed by UK and the EU, each 7 years I believe. When Deutche bank tanks, Greece defaults and Italy and Spain baulk and heave, not forgetting the huge continuous swarms of migrants, this abatement will be reduced to peanuts. Just like the Billion Dave refused to pay but was ordered to pay in the end. The EU is heading for implosion and everyone is in denial. The stupidity of the SNP, wants to drag us into this mess just to get their prize of independence.

          • Kenny Fraser

            the FACT remains the brexiteer gang LIED to the electorate! they even had the effrontery to plaster that LIE all over their bus!!! and to say that the EU is heading for Implosion when the U.K. currency is in freefall, companys are pulling out of the u.k., and/or not proceeding with investment in the u.k., and the economic institutions and credit agencies are downgrading the u.k. is a bit rich!!!!! at least the euro hasnt fallen against the pound,its vice-versa old fruit.

          • TheManFromLOX

            The pound is not in freefall. It has only devalued. This is what they’ve been trying to legally do for months without breaking yet more rules from the EU bloc. Brexit has achieved this. As a trading island, we will now become much more competitive with exports. Credit rating is a minus but intrst rates are low and this is the time to make hay. We have a golden opportunity here to really go for it. Scots fishing industries fight for 41 years, for what? Sturgeon to hand it all away to Brussels just to make her feel good and all Braveheart. UK is own people. Our own friends and family. We are one. The more you look at Sturgeon, the more we should look really close. She is on another ego trip just like Salmond. Probably worse. No mate. We need a Labour Government in Scotland and firmly in the Union. Stuff the EU.

          • Kenny Fraser

            you still IMPORT far more than you EXPORT,so your economic theories are invalid,because your essential imported goods will cost MORE. while i agree that a REAL labour government(as opposed to a load of Blairite expenses worshippers and tory 5th columnists) IS the best solution for the u.k. ,so is the inclusion of an inclusive and european orientated ideaology.

          • TheManFromLOX

            We both have more in common than divides us I think. Don’t let the SNP’s ego trip take control. Yes we do import more and this is an enormous lever. The EU and many others have asset stripped our country for the ladt 40 yeats. We need to invest in our lands again and never sell it off or be forced to sell by the EU. We have a Hotpoint fridge. British made and 40 years old. Goes like a bomb. Hotpoint was sold to Indesit who after a year or so, relocated to Italy. All legal through EU law and unstoppable. That’s only one example of many. I agree about Labour today being a disaster. I mean who would vote for Dugdale? It’s the same old faces sitting behind her. Lamont, Sarwar etc etc. No wonder they lost. Banning Trident. What a joke. All those jobs. Labour need to waken up. Blairites should be scythed from the party and pronto. You know what, I believe you don’t really want independence, just some competent politics.

          • TheManFromLOX

            That will be part of the recovery post Brexit. We need to start producing things again. They’re not laughing at Dennis Skinner now.

          • Kenny Fraser

            start producing things????? APART from the usual verbal and literary flatulence usually produced by rightist rectums?

          • TheManFromLOX

            I’m beginning to think you’re not even a Scot. Look dude, the EU referendum and Scottish independence is not a right left issue. We all see through Sturgeon and her nonsense, whether we’re left or right. The bottom line here is the SNP are a bunch of frauds who thrive on hate and division.

    • katie65

      Good II think the first thing the uk government should do , instead of waiting for Sturgeon to ask, is say you cab have yur referendum, it has to be within 2 yrs. Call her bluff, the country is worse than Greece

  • alf001

    Oh Did the SNP mention that apart from the begging bowl ,it is Scotland that has the oil and the natural gas and not England ? Not sure if the spectator mentioned this

    • AWoLsco

      “it is Scotland that has the oil and the natural gas and not England ?”

      That aside.
      Is it not curious that those that are fond of railing against the Scotch(Inglis word), never mention that they are 1.5 trillion poonds in debt, have an army that would fit comfortably into Hillsborough stadium( a den of iniquity, if ever there was one) and sport a navy with more admirals than ships.

      “Those whom the Gods wish to destroy …..first, they make mad.”

  • alf001

    With assertions to the markets being down .. Just listen to the financial news and stop reading the sun andthe times .. Also stop listening to sky /fox news lol

    • Kenny Fraser

      Does anyone with an IQ higher tha single figures read THE SCUM????

      • davidofkent

        Clearly not in your case. Your comments are merely your desire to insult people without risking the punch on the nose you would get if you tried to do it in the pub.

        • Kenny Fraser

          oh wow! im so shaking in ma boots you southern butt-monkey! you kin take one shot sonny boy,and youde better make it good,otherwise your BUPA account is gonna be SERIOUSLY OVERDRAWN !

          • Kenny Fraser

            and you’ll be wearing your nuts as earrings pal.

      • alf001

        I take it you mean Rupert Murdoch publications ? ))

        • Kenny Fraser

          ANYTHING associated with the shrivelled antipodean prune should be regarded with the disdain reserved for a lump of dog excrement adhering to the sole of ones shoe.,but you could also include the DAILY WAIL,DAILY TORYGRAPH and DAILY DEPRESS in that list of toilet rolls.

  • Alan O’Kelly

    Totally wrong, there are two things. 1) Can she win it 2) the price of oil.

  • Paul H

    President Sturgeon is in uncharted waters paddling from statement to statement and interview after interview showing total disregard to the rest of the United Kingdom. She should do the honorable thing and resign after losing the argument in the United Kingdom referendum. Her MEP begging in the European parliament was embarrassing and Scotland calls itself a proud nation. If President Sturgeon and Scotland really wants independence what does being in the European Union or not being in the European Union have to do with the matter. Where are the SNP and president Sturgeons plans for Scotland post Brexit they seem to be non existent. All talk and no substance as usual.

  • alf001

    Paul … England has total disregard for the United Kingdom .. For both Scotland and Northern Ireland ,who voted to stay in the EU while England took the xenophobic option

  • alf001

    AWoLsco

    Is it not curious that those that are fond of railing against the Scotch(Inglis word), never mention that they are 1.5 trillion poonds in debt, have an army that would fit comfortably into Hillsborough stadium( a den of iniquity, if ever there was one) and sport a navy with more admirals than ships.

    LOL This is true

  • Paul H

    If leaving the European Union was somehow a xenophobic option voted for by the majority of people in the United Kingdom. Was the Scottish Independence campaign of two years ago a xenophobic option too with its nationalist agenda. President Sturgeon is two faced and is which ever the way the wind blows. All the experts were wrong during the Scottish referendum campaign according to President Sturgeon and now she claimed the same experts were right during the remain referendum campaign. Free education in Scotland to any student in the European Union apart from if you are from England. Xenophobic or Discrimination take your pick. It is easy to cast aspersions but harder to argue with the democratic will of the British people.

  • http://necessaryinterventiondotcom.wordpress.com The Intervener

    We really should be a little more concerned with the EU-fascist rally that we just witnessed in London under the banner of an “anti-Brexit” demonstration:

    https://necessaryintervention.com/2016/07/02/30000-eu-fascists-march-through-london-demanding-a-coup-and-the-uk-government-yawns/

  • Heno

    All of the warnings about the UK breaking up (with Scotland having another referendum) may have added momentum to the Brexit vote. Many in England / Wales are fed up with listening to Ms. Sturgeon and the rest of her SNP’s constantly slamming the rest of the UK, while keeping their hand firmly in the pocket of the English taxpayer to fund their Barnett formula of an extra £1600 per head per year. I wish they’d stop talking and just do it. Think how much more money that would give us for the NHS, additional school funding, better public services, investment in new trading deals, etc. Of course, the reality is that, with declining oil reserves, oil at $50 a barrel, loss of the Barnett revenue transfer, implementation of a new currency and needing to fund EU membership, there is no way they can afford it. She is just a lot of hot air, putting on a show for the permanently disgruntled Scots.

  • Jackthesmilingblack

    18 September 2014: So tell me Scotlander pals, how do you fel about independence? Oh, right. Fifty-five percent of you don’t want it.
    Fast Forward to July 2016: So how do you feel about independence now that UK has voted to leave the EU? Oh, right. You’re gung-ho for it.
    What a bunch of kids, right!

    • Stu

      There’s no way that they’ll get over half a million of us to change our views on independence because of Brexit

      • Kenny Fraser

        Justa week and ALREADY the LIES of the brexiteers are becoming evident,and the people dumb enough to support them realise they have been CONNED.

    • Kenny Fraser

      God!what a fabulous example of a domeless english wonderboy,to quote a saying from one of our Irish cousins”Tic as a plank” !!! ,yep! If its brains were constructed from semtex,it would possess insufficient to ruffle its hair!

  • Edward Hyde

    Oh look a boring politician is banging the ONLY DRUM SHE HAS again, what a surprise – she hasn’t got anything else to say because that is her party’s only policy. If they do go independent will she disappear in a puff of smoke I wonder (might be worth it) or hang on to roll around in the glory until she realises she has no purpose in life anymore. (rhet)

    • Kenny Fraser

      Only boring to an uneducated sub-simian regressive like yourself,who like a child of Hamblin,is mesmerised by the verbal flatulence produced by rabid right-wing rectums.

      • Edward Hyde

        *yawns* your repsonse is irrelevent as personal insults from a person who knows nothing about me are meaningless and are the resort of those without the intellect to debate.

  • alf001

    Again Paul H Scotland is a Sovereign nation which you probably have not realized . The only reason there is a United Kingdom is due to the Act of Union of 1707 .. This has now become ancient and does not represent the state of the union now .. “president” Sturgeon (as you refer to ) has a 62 % manadate and not likely to be booted out because the English do not like her .. Unlike David Cameron of course who the English voted in and then booted out after a year of his second term , because you errm want Nigel Farage perhaps ?

  • alf001

    Heno … The gas reserves are not depleting as yet . And what natural resources has England got again ? Please remind us .. As for the break up , this will happen jut as England booted the UK out of Europe to leave the economy in debacle .. No one saw that coming but it has . The ENGLISH JUST DO NOT LISTEN to warnings

    • Kenny Fraser

      The media muppets,thetory party and ukrap will ensure there is sufficient “gas reserves” ,there is an abundance of verbal and literary flatulence evident from those sources.

      • alf001

        Fair comment Kenny

  • alf001

    Hello Edward I see that the same old right wingers are still posting after all these years lol

  • davidofkent

    Sturgeon continues her grandstanding with demands on Westminster about the status of EU nationals in Scotland. Clearly, she is trying to ingratiate herself with Juncker. That will end in tears before bedtime.

    • rjbh

      yawn…..U check your own grandstanders first before you comment on another Nation.. boy David.

      • Kenny Fraser

        the cretin of Kent,spouts forth copious amounts of literary diahorrea.

    • The King

      Very true!
      She’s jumped ship since being rejected by the EU Establishment, seeking other angles to damage Scotland’s name. It’s a shame She can’t get together with all parties to negotiate the best possible deal for Scots and the UK. All her silly rhetoric will end up with our economy suffering more than it did as a result of INDY campaigning.

  • tonyjakarta

    As someone so rightly said this week an independent Scotland would be just like Greece but without the sunshine .

    • Stuart

      And added midges

    • Kenny Fraser

      without the rest of the u.k. ENGLAND sinks into its natural state of being a third world banana republic,full of xenophobes with DOG syndrome.

    • Neil McEvoy

      And as someone else said: If it’s a choice between no sun Greece or a return to Victorian England, bring on the f*king ouzo.

      • The King

        Scots hate Ouzo, so we’ll stick with our friends and Kin, and save our economy too!

        • Neil McEvoy

          Yes we sure will, gotta love those Europeans.

          • The King

            The French just rejected Sturgeon’s seduction techniques…………sent her home to think again!

          • Neil McEvoy

            Sure like she has made clear, it’s a very difficult process she’s undertaken. Thankfully we Scots are defined by our ingenuity and perseverance, and have half the country confident enough to believe in our own abilities to succeed no matter the circumstances and support the Scottish nation going forward.

          • The King

            Yes, but if we had been independent today we would be in an even worse economic position than Greece.
            You can’t simply change everything without consequences.
            Look at Ireland. Before Independence, Ireland’s economy was bigger than Denmark’s. Then came Independence and they had 45 years of misery, a third world basket case led by Communists and Left wing Socialists. They emerged again when they decided to follow Capitalist principles. As we all know, if they had remained in the Union they would have prospered generously.

            Would you wish misery on the families of Scots to achieve your racist-based divorce? I won’t and nor will sensible Scots. The left wing SNP will destroy this country given a chance. We don’t intend allowing them to succeed!

          • Neil McEvoy

            You’re happy to do so by leaving the EU for racist reasons.

            The right wing Brit Nats will destroy this country given a chance. We don’t intend allowing them to succeed!

          • The King

            We are leaving to determine our own future. For me, I’m happy to make our own trade deals with any nation we choose.
            The status quo under the EU means if we wish to trade with another country it takes two years to get all 27 nations signed up. The trade opportunity may have passed to another country by then!
            We will get a deal with the EU. Germany won’t allow 1 million cars sold to the UK each year simply pass by. The French are doing what they normally do……demanding even more integration, but we know this won’t happen. They imagine they can force the EU members to adopt the EURO. No chance! Deals will be made.

            What of the Left Wing Labourites and 38% of Scots who wanted out. It says a lot about you to use disgusting terms such as Brit Nats.

            I travel and work in Europe. I love the diverse cultures and people. I need a trade deal that reflects our ambitions, not the close integration of an ideology produced by the French frothier benefit!!!!

          • Neil McEvoy

            You’ve certainly got the right words, I shall be repeating them verbatim when Scotland chooses Independence:

            We are leaving to determine our own future.

          • The King

            Fortunately, we’re staying because the alternatives will bring economic disaster.

          • Neil McEvoy

            Fortunately we’re leaving, to avoid economic disaster.

          • The King

            As you well know, the majority for stay has been up to 60% before the recent EU referendum. Granted, it may be 50/50 now but when the SNP Government’s lies about the economy are plain to see, even for they unacquainted with finance, the percentage wanting to stay will prevail yet again. And then it’s over for another 25 years, Thank God!

          • Neil McEvoy

            54%, when staying in the EU was on the No side. Given 62% voted to stay in the EU it’s safe to say there’s a swing of 5-10% coming. All we need.

            Lies about the economy? Like the 350m we’ll divert from Europe to the NHS, those kinds of lies?

            Yes thanks to Boris and Nigel, more Scots will wake up and throw off their shackles, and then we’re free, forever.. thank Nicola!

          • The King

            And you swallowed that Pill!
            Does that make you gullible? Indeed it does when everyone else, including the pro exits agreed the figure was wrong!

            The lies I’m referring to are the ones that the SNP told the people of Scotland, that we would be £600 for each person in Scotland better off, while the truth shows that next year we are £3000 worse off per person while being £1600 worse off today. But, our colleagues in RUK have covered that deficit for us in much the same way we’ve looked after them in the past.

            Make no mistake, we would be worse off than Greece if we were independent today, but it’s a question of whether we Scots want to know the truth or the fanciful crap coming from the SNP!

          • Neil McEvoy

            Yeah I get it, like I said you pick and choose which lies and bull suits whatever you’re pushing at the time, conveniently ignoring the exact same issues with the UK.

          • The King

            No idea what you are meaning!
            Show me a lie.

  • henrik

    And what would be like England without a Scotland and northern Ireland out of EU think in that case Scotland would be far worse and Scotland can eventually do well out the UK and u all know that …… That’s just fear talking from u

  • rjbh

    Cmon Wales… and Iceland.. and Andy..

    • Andy Carr

      coz crappy scots cant play footy and never qualified , you back someone who did ………hahahahah , do you even realise how sad you sound..?…..lol

  • JOHN HUGHES

    Call another referendum but this time include the rest of the country, England,Wales NI and see what the result will be SCOTLAND OUT OF UK. Because we are sick and tired of the jocks and their bleating about wanting to be free. Being free will mean being bankrupt, no Sterling, no BofE to bail you out, no 5 billion pounds from London. You will have to start charging for prescriptions, for university have to pay all the unemployment benefits, housing benefits, your own NHS all out of the oil revenue, and have border control between us, get a brain, preferably those of salmon and sturgeon. Oh and no more fried mars bars because you will have to import them and you cant afford the import duty

    • rjbh

      Frak off Engerland.. right off to the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.. it what the Little Englanders want.

      • JOHN HUGHES

        rjbh, after the referendum you may as well be in the atlantic, using baubles to barter with because the eu wont have you, you wont be able to reach their criteria for joining, you cant use OUR pound and YOU CANT CROSS OUR BORDER, JOCK PRAT

        • Kenny Fraser

          english tossah! public school toilet seat warmer!

          • The King

            Are you allowed to make remarks like this?
            Does it make you feel manly?

          • Kenny Fraser

            IF you cant stand the heat little boy,stay outa the kitchen!

      • Andy Carr

        if only they would have included the english in your vote for independance , i GUARANTEE you would have it , coz no offence but the english PEOPLE wouldnt vote to keep scotland , you are lucky the tories wanted you

    • The King

      You have a point which can’t be argued with. But remember, the majority of Scots want to keep the Union. We apologise for the SNP, and the directionless path they lead. Most Scots value our Union, which provides a strong economy for the majority of Scots. Oil value goes up and down, and we are currently suffering. Fortunately, the rest of the Union has come to our aid, which Scotland has also done in tougher times, come to the aid of the rest of the UK.
      The Union is strong when we all recognise this coexistence. For Scotland to leave the Union today, become independent and join the EU would have catastrophic consequences for the economy!!!

      • AWoLsco

        “But remember, the majority of Scots want to keep the Union.”

        Incorrect.
        ALLEGEDLY, the majority of people LIVING IN SCOTLAND want to keep the union.
        NOT the majority of SCOTS…….. different things

        “which provides a strong economy for the majority of Scots.”

        No it doesn’t. The majority of Scots are being ripped off.
        If that wasn’t so then everybody would be staying at home and not emigrating. England has already dragged us into two World Wars and that cost an arm and a leg. How much is the next one going to cost us? I hope its not another arm and a leg.
        We won’t have any arms and legs left at this rate.

        “Oil value goes up and down, and we are currently suffering.”

        Oh yes? In actual fact it makes very little difference to us.
        We just suffer all the time. Where was the boom time when the price was over $100 per barrel? Where are the great new projects? Not even a milennium dome, an olympic stadium or even a little light railway? Never mind an oil fund…. which we would have had, had we been independent.

        “come to our aid, which Scotland has also done in tougher times, come to the aid of the rest of the UK”

        When did this happen exactly? I thought we were always to poor, too wee and too stupid and needed looking after permanently.
        Changing our tune a bit here aren’t we?.
        Sounds like someone’s making up stories as they go along.

        “For Scotland to leave the Union today, become independent and join the
        EU would have catastrophic consequences for the economy!!!”

        This is getting confusing.

        One minute we’re too poor, too wee and too stupid….the next, the departure of a mere 5million Scottish mendicants is going to wreck England.
        Surely our departure would aid it(England)?
        If I was English, I would be sending funds to Scotland, and offering to support its currency (which wouldn’t cost much, maybe nothing at all) so that it could get independence as soon as possible, and thus relieve England of a permanently heavy burden on its increasingly hard-pressed exchequer.
        Wouldn’t that be the sensible thing to do?

        • The King

          Can we allow the 800,000 Scots living in England the vote? You seem obsessed with Scots versus the other residents in Scotland.

          “the majority of Scots are being ripped off”, you say. Why has the Scottish economy been likened to the Greek economy, my friend? Because we are being bailed out by the rest of the UK to the tune of £10 billion this year, expected to be £12 billion next year. If we join the EU and separate from the UK we will be forced to increase austerity by decreasing public expenditure by 15% in order to meet the EU rules on economic discipline (in other words we won’t receive the £10 billion we currently receive from the RUK!!

          Your silly phrases about being too small and too poor are simply silly arguments being perpetrated by SNP because they have no skill in substance and fact. Mismanagement by the SNP for 10 years has resulted in stagnation. Their belief is we can simply tax, tax, tax in order to create a better economy! Wrong!

          The Union is Scotland’s as much as any other part of the UK. It’s ours and I’m proud to be a part of it. We help each other when the economy in one part is not matching another. Currently, England subsidises all other parts of the UK. This is not always the case, but this is the basis for our shared Union. I understand sharing may not be your preference, but the alternatives you suggest will result in extreme poverty for Scots!

          Try to think logically about the best outcome for the whole of the UK. To be selfish is ugly!

          • Kenny Fraser

            with your posts i wouldnt describe anybody as “ugly” ,

          • AWoLsco

            “Can we allow the 800,000 Scots living in England the vote?”

            Surely so…..provided they can prove who they say they are….and are prepared to travel to Scotland to vote. No postal voting allowed in the next referendum due to security issues.

            “You seem obsessed with Scots versus the other residents in Scotland”

            Naturally.
            If their numbers were of the order of 1-2,000….fine….. but when numbers are in the region of 800,000 out of 5 million odd, then the situation is utterly absurd.
            Fine, if they are voting on the problem of dogs’ doo doo in public spaces, but to let them have a say on the issue of Scotland’s sovereignty and independence……you’ve got to be either a prize chump or an all-out crook…..or a mason.

            “Because we are being bailed out by the rest of the UK to the tune of £10billion this year, expected to be £12 billion next year.”

            …..but that raises the question…why does Scotland need bailing out at all?
            I say the reason is that the country and its resources are being mismanaged and, or, there is massive corruption and theft.
            Sweden, Finland, Iceland and Denmark don’t need bailing out.
            Why is that?
            A properly managed, developed European country shouldn’t need any bailing out.

            What you’re doing in quoting those figures, is trumpeting to the world, London’s complete incompetence when it comes to managing the Scottish economy.

            “If we join the EU and separate from the UK”

            Where do you get this notion from, that Scotland (as distinct from the current SNP) wants to join Europe.?

            It makes no sense, when it means giving up our fishing grounds, our most precious resource.

            Scotland’s relationship with the EU has never been analysed, discussed and voted on by the people of Scotland.
            Up to now it’s all been on a UK basis….not a Scottish one…and there the issues are completely different.

            “Their belief is we can simply tax, tax, tax in order to create a better economy!”

            Of course it’s wrong. Every Scot with an ounce of commonsense knows that. However when Scotland gets independence those fruitcake quasi-communists in the SNP will be put out to grass.
            The SNP will be dissolved on attaining independence and normal parties will be established….same as any other sensible European country.

            “I understand sharing may not be your preference, but the alternatives you suggest will result in extreme poverty for Scots!”

            Absolute rubbish. Certainly if the Scots don’t work then they can expect poverty….but that applies to anyone.

            Eire was in a much worse situation than Scotland when it got independence. Now they are overtaking us in Scotland…..and that’s because they have control of their own country.

            “To be selfish is ugly!”

            I don’t think so at all.
            I like having my own garden and property to keep to myself….and so do you, if you are honest.
            You might say you want to share them with the world and its wife….but I don’t…….. and more think like me than they do like you.
            …and the same thinking applies to Scotland.

          • Cadwan

            “The SNP will be dissolved on attaining independence and normal parties will be established”

            The SNP is the majority party so why should they dissolve themselves? Seems highly unlikely but that applies to most of your arguments.

          • AWoLsco

            “The SNP is the majority party so why should they dissolve themselves?”

            Because strictly-speaking the SNP is not a political party….. and wasn’t founded as such…..but a movement for independence.
            So it does not have the authority to act as a normal, common or garden, everyday political party in the British sense of the word……at least that used to be the view held by the leadership when I knew them( 60s, 70s)….but is perhaps not the case with the present incumbents, who are making the huge mistake of assuming that people who voted for them agree with whatever policy they choose to dream up.

            This is why I keep banging on about masons and quasi communists.
            Whatever their words, their actions are just exactly what you would expect from that bunch of lying crooks.

            “Seems highly unlikely but that applies to most of your arguments”

            Please yourself. At least you’ve been told.

          • Neil McEvoy

            It’s not a political party??? Whit???

        • Cadwan

          “Where are the great new projects? Not even a milennium dome, an olympic stadium or even a little light railway?”

          The Falkirk Wheel? Just remembered, the English had to build that for you!

      • Kenny Fraser

        the point cant be agued with because its the top of his head! the majority of scots voted for the union when they were IN THE EU!!! the situation has changed and the idiocity and folly and lies of the brexit bunch,have altered the situation,the MAJORITY of Scots wish to remain in the EU, not to descend into the economic morass the unfortunate ENGLISH have been duped into. so with the altered situation ,leaving the union and remaining part of the EU seems the logical course. of course the english have been offered support from Poland,though maybe thats because there are so many of their people over there the poles think of it as a principality.

      • Finknottle

        bravo

      • Neil McEvoy

        Most is a pretty big word to assign to 54%, especially so when it’s a number based on Scotland remaining in the EU.

    • Andy Carr

      well said …some partners they are , they side with the french , they sided with anyone that would help them , bleating for 200 years , fed up of the ungrateful fat bastards .cut em loose and laugh as they sink under their debts

      • CharlieChuck

        What have you got against Cornwall?

    • CharlieChuck

      Well said, Nigel. Had wondered where you had gone.

    • Neil McEvoy

      By that logic Europe should have voted on Brexit.

      Sorry logic implies some mental capacity involved. Back to your hilarious fried mars bar gags, you’re the first to crack them you know.

  • The King

    Scotland doesn’t have its own stable currency and our stand-alone deficit (as % of GDP) would be larger than any existing EU country – so even if the EU made a remain option available for Scotland, it is likely to come with some pretty significant conditions. Are we ready and willing to join the Euro? Would we be willing to slash public spending by over 15% if the EU made this a condition of remaining?Of course it’s also the case that it’s not clear what remaining in the UK looks like now. Will the fiscal framework that currently guarantees us that £9bn fiscal transfer survive the repercussions of Brexit?

    If we voted to become independent now there can be little doubt that borders would be involved; borders between Scotland and the market where 64% of our exports go.

    Currency remains a huge question – what EU deal could we secure if we planned to continue to use sterling? Do we really want to adopt the Euro if one of the implications of Brexit might be the meltdown of the Eurozone – would we be voting to jump out of the frying pan and into the fire?

    http://chokkablog.blogspot.co.uk

    • Kenny Fraser

      never mind frying pans, wit brexit your headed down the TOILET!!!

  • The King
  • The King

    To close the deficit gap with the UK – to be in a situation where becoming independent wouldn’t make Scots immediately worse off – would require Scotland to out-grow the rest of the UK by 17%. That’s quite a challenge. If Scotland were to achieve the rates of superior growth that the White Paper suggested as illustrative of the “bonus of being independent” it would take over 90 years.

    None of this is to suggest that Scotland couldn’t be an independent country or that raw economics should be the only consideration. But if we’re to be honest about the economic implications, it now seems clear that independence will only happen within our lifetimes if the majority of Scots are willing to vote to become considerably worse off, quite possibly for generations to come.

    • TheManFromLOX

      A key issue of education for our kids in Scotland. We used to have the best. Now they can’t even sort that one issue after 10 years. The SNP are useless and are only interested in their own twisted fantasies and of course, financial gain. Useless they are. Useless.

      • Neil McEvoy

        Compared to who? I’d genuinely like to know which party you think would be capable?

        • TheManFromLOX

          Slim pickings I agree. The SNP have failed miserably though and I doubt Swinney will do much except flap about and bleat independence … or blame Westminster. You know what I blame, is the calibre of politician that is forced on us today regardless of party. They are selecting candidates that are way out of their depth.

          As far as I’m concerned though, the SNP have blown it with me. I doubt the motives of most of them anyway.

          • Neil McEvoy

            So no alternative. Just moan about the SNP?

    • Neil McEvoy

      Why do we have to close the deficit gap?

      • The King

        You don’t! Just keep borrowing more………………except, there comes a time when interest rates rise…………and your country goes bankrupt!
        Scotland, as an independent nation without associate membership of the UK or the EU would never survive bankruptcy pressures. But, we have SNP leaders prepared to take us there.

        • Neil McEvoy

          You’re right, EU membership is key to prosperity. Any one giving that up is a moron.

          • The King

            Watch the EU nations crumble like a pack of cards. We already have Juncker’s head on the block! He wants bigger integration while Merkel wants to cut a deal for the UK. Try not to get too taken by the way events transpire.
            BTW, Scotlands trade with EU is 16% of goods. Compare that with 66% to UK.
            Are you seeing the bigger picture?

          • Neil McEvoy

            And the USA and Europe are the UK’s biggest trading partners, both of whom just re-prioritized us to the bottom of their lists. Are YOU seeing the bigger picture?

          • The King

            No-one is at the bottom of any list! Merkel, is making sure we get a deal because the EU loses more than us if trade fails, and Angela loses the most because we chiefly import from Germany. We all know the French would sell us out tomorrow, but Europe has failed under the current structure (even a muppet can see that)!
            Don’t be too concerned, Scotland only trades 16% with Europe. Focus on the 66% with RUK.
            Got the picture yet?

          • Neil McEvoy

            The US Ambassador said exactly those words. And if your EU exit was negotiated only with Germany I’d see your point, not the other 26 states who do very little trade with you, hate your guts and need to make an example of you to deter any one else from leaving.

            The only muppets not seeing anything are those failing to see the UK’s economy is a house of cards, propped up by… the EU.

          • The King

            The EU has not been working for years! The Great Experiment is almost over.
            How many nations didn’t trust the EU sufficiently to join the EURO? Do you know? Remember, they don’t TRUST the EU.
            Apparently, you want us to give up our Union in the UK to join a sinking ship where confidence is low and 4 nations leaders have already asked for Juncker to go……………because they don’t want further integration. They want the strings to be relaxed, my friend!

            We want out to make new opportunities worldwide……….without having to wait two years for all member states to APPROVE our desire to trade elsewhere!

            Got the picture yet?

          • Neil McEvoy

            As opposed to the UK parliament which is a beacon of 21st century democratic leadership and camaraderie, who have nothing but the best interests of the Scottish people at heart.

            Oh no wait it’s an 11th century feudal monarchy and unelected house of lords, intended to protect the interests of a few cronies where childish public school boys shaft one another, figuratively and literally, before dumping on the poor of both England and Scotland.

            Yeah I get your picture, you can stick it and your union up yer butt.

          • The King

            How puerile you are!
            Imagine that I have wasted my time conversing with a xenophobic idiot who imagines he scores points by suggesting the only people fit to run a Government are the uneducated clowns in Holyrood. Have you ever seen them do anything in Holyrood?

            Government is in place to create the Laws of the land allowing trade, civil order, defence and matters of National interest to be advanced. They’re not there to buy you breakfast. Our Union has allowed us all to prosper and long may that continue. Within that Union Scotland has, as a smaller nation, been able to ride the tough times by getting support from our fellow members of the Union. And, Scotland has contributed largely at times when our economy has prospered more than the RUK. The principle of sharing our assets seems to have escaped your closed mind, because of your selfish aspirations to profit for yourself (Ebenezer).

            Good Luck! You need it badly!

          • Neil McEvoy

            Swap UK for Europe and replay it, especially the part about xenophobia, and boabs yer uncle. The irony that your own argument chokes you seems lost on your wee brain.

            The UK is a millstone around the neck of Scotland holding us back, we’ll truly prosper when we’re free. Give me Holyrood over Westminster any day.

          • The King

            16% trade with EU.
            66% trade with RUK.

            Your argument fails!

          • Neil McEvoy

            You just made the central point about freedom to pursue international markets.

            Every motivation and benefit for an independent UK can be repeated for an independent Scotland, you just swap them around to suit whatever Brit Nat fantasy / anti-Scottish bigotry you’re pushing at that time.

          • The King

            As a Scot, I’m simply showing you facts. If you can’t process the data above then God help us for allowing people like you the vote!

          • Neil McEvoy

            and I’ve shown you similar facts, and if you can’t process…. yawn

          • Neil McEvoy

            oh, and as a Scot too

  • The Answer

    According to the snp government

    Deficit 2014-15

    per person
    -£5,738 = N Ireland
    -£4,583 = Wales
    -£2,765 = Scotland

    -£887 = England

    Total deficit 2014-15
    -£11bn = N Ireland
    -£14bn = Wales
    -£15bn = Scotland

    -£49bn = England

    http://www.gov.scot/Resource/0049/00495366.xlsx

    • Kenny Fraser

      ah! and here we have possibly a FAR more ACCURATE set of COMPLETE statistics.

    • Brad Millar

      those figures are from Gers and Ifs they include Capital projects for England and wales for over £2 trillion pounds something we will not have to pay for if Independent they had to revise their figure downwards after their game was up …. 2 weeks later they quoted the figure as £5 billion the UK has forecasted a £80 billion deficit and they want to borrow a further £70 billion that is a deficit of £150 billion lol

      • The King

        They are the deficit figures and the Scottish Government endorses them, the SNP!!!
        What’s all the other waffle?

  • ken

    Not the most insightful of articles. Dogwhistle stuff in total denial of reality. Independence is now much more attractive than the shambles unfolding at Westminster.

    • The King

      Independence will impoverish all Scots!
      Be very careful what you wish for!

      • AWoLsco

        “Be very careful what you wish for!”

        Times are changing.
        The options seem to be now.
        1).Stay, Get poorer slowly, and become English( a frightening prospect. Imagine becoming English!)

        2) Go independent, re-organise the country and put it on an emergency footing, Dig deep in the pockets, Break all the trade rules. We’ve done that before, but stay Scottish and build up links with Russia. They’re currently a rogue state but a rich one. Perhaps they will support another rogue state?
        Other states are going to leave the EU.
        We can all support each other.

        Nobody will starve…for Scotland has one benefit of her tiny static population…..it can feed itself.
        Nobody will freeze to death…..Scotland sits on one huge gigantic coalfield as yet barely exploited.
        No shortage of water.
        So what are we waiting for.?
        We should have gone for independence decades ago.

        • The Answer

          “Nobody will starve…for Scotland has one benefit of her tiny static population…..it can feed itself.”

          chuckles chuckles

          Only by living off England’s credit card.

          According to the snp government

          Deficit 2014-15

          per person

          -£2,765 = Scotland(-£3,000 + 2015-16)

          -£887 = England (-£500 2015-16)

          Glad to help

          SNP Government website

          http://www.gov.scot/Resource/0049/00495366.xlsx

          • Kenny Fraser

            with goebellist misinformation?

          • The King

            All facts which you are unable to stomach!
            Carry on being in denial, but you know that the majority of Scots know how to interpret the numbers…………….which are compliments of the Scottish Government!!!!

        • The King

          The notions of a romantic dreamer!!
          Try the reality of Scotland in a worse economy than Greece!

          Do you understand the figures below presented by “The Answer”? Are you able to decipher raw data?

          • AWoLsco

            “The notions of a romantic dreamer!!”

            Certainly. Without dreams nothing gets done. Nothing changes.
            Aspiration is founded on dreaming.

            “Try the reality of Scotland”

            I do. I have confidence in my fellow Scots that they can rise to any challenge. They have done so all over the world and put a lot of effort into building other people’s countries and developing their natural resources. Now it is time to do the same at home….for themselves and the generations of Scots to come…and for a change be a bit more selfish….for a while, until things get straightened out..

          • The King

            Dreamers, are often struck by the realities they encounter.
            We all know the consequence of leaving the Union with UK.
            Think Greece and enforced austerity, living within your means.

            Coal? Hah! LMAO!

          • AWoLsco

            “Dreamers, are often struck by the realities they encounter.”

            No kidding? Just as well they don’t give up too easily, otherwise we’d still be living in mudhuts hitting each other over the head with flint clubs.

            “We all know the consequence of leaving the Union with UK.”

            Do we all? I know Mystic Meg fancies herself at predicting the future but I didn’t realise we all possessed such paranormal powers.

            “Think Greece and enforced austerity, living within your means.”

            Seems to me to be a wasteful exercise of the brain when it is a country so far away from Scotland with a completely different history.
            I prefer to muse on the fortunes of Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Switzerland….much more useful…and much more encouraging.

            “Coal”

            Yes, marvellous stuff for heating the house and providing hot water.
            I never remember being cold when we used it as a fuel.
            Seemed to provide a healthier atmosphere in the house than this new fangled gas central heating with tightly sealed windows and doors.
            Maybe that’s why there are so many people that suffer from asthma. In the days of coal such a thing was almost unknown.

          • The King

            It would be very good of you to muse on the history of Norway, Sweden and Denmark, all nations basing their economic model on the Lutheran principles of hard work dominating the culture of the nations. This could be attributed to All Scots up to about the 1950s when the vermin left wing took a hold on politics, thereby creating many work-shy folk full of bitterness because they didn’t have the version of socialism inspired by infamous South American revolutionaries! Look what happened to their countries!! I’m surprised the Corbynistas wouldn’t appeal to you!

            Keep dreaming! Scotland’s going nowhere! We are not in another Union and won’t be! We remain in the Union formed to protect our economies from failing, the reason we formed it in the fist place, to create an environment for prosperity and growth, not even the challenges of 2 refersndums shall break it!
            Keep dreaming!

            The only pity is that Scotland’s economy is most like Greece’s today, now!!!

          • AWoLsco

            “up to about the 1950s when the vermin left wing took a hold on politics,thereby creating many work-shy folk full of bitterness because they didn’t have the version of socialism inspired by infamous South Americanrevolutionaries”

            What a load of crackpot poppycock.
            In the fifties, Scotland was a naturally conservative/ unionist country.

            Then in the sixties, conservatives, spotting that England was going down the drain, started voting SNP, but the lefty urban population stuck with Labour, So Scotland got the label of being a Labour country for the next decade or two. Then the SNP turned leftwards and attracted that disillusioned Labour vote…and that is where we are now….conservatives and labour, all together under the SNP…..led by a clique of quasi-communist masonic infiltrators and subversives.

            The only reason I vote SNP is because I want independence.
            I wouldn’t accept a drink from Salmond or Sturgeon if you paid me.
            I can’t stand either of them, but do vote for them…for independence for Scotland and no other reason whatsoever.

            “Keep dreaming!”

            I will. I will never give up.

            “Scotland’s going nowhere!”

            It’s come a long way already, since the time I came into the world, so it’s not unrealistic to expect its progress will continue.
            We’ve got the Stone of destiny back.
            We’ve got our parliament( of sorts) back.
            I see more saltires around me than I did in my youth.
            I see considerable prosperity in many regions of the country which wasn’t there before…so its not all bad.

            Next stage…the re-launch of the Scottish navy and the commissioning of the Scottish Air Force and a Scottish Broadcasting Service
            Only a matter of time…and will.

            “the reason we formed it(the union) in the fist place, to create an environment for prosperity and growth,

            That wasn’t the reason. There were many reasons….too numerous to go over now.
            Anyway the empire or English/Scottish co-prosperity sphere has gone now…or hadn’t you noticed?…..so time to go our separate ways.

            Time for a change. Things are getting a bit boring being stuck with you lot all day and night.
            Many marriages end for just that reason. Why not unions between countries?

            “Keep dreaming!”

            Sure will.

          • The King

            The majority of Scots disagree with your perspective.
            We like the Union. We are not bitter about the economy that we have created together, sterling is still recognised throughout the World as one of the leading currencies.
            The ‘Salmond Lira’ may not be attractive to investors whereas the pound stinks to high heaven of opportunity, and we’re right in the middle of this great economy. The Buffoon calls for independence while the pragmatist looks after his family.
            We’re going nowhere! We stick with the pound and the UK.

            And, as you well know, SNP supporters are from the ranks of the Bolsheviks!
            Bolshevik Scotland or Scotland under the Union? I know my choice.

            BTW, in your assessment of Scotland’s support for a variety of parties over the years did you ever consider how the growth of Catholicism has had a hand in the will to be free? My understanding is that most of the immigrants from Ireland were welcomed into Scotland from starvation in Ireland, and now we end up with a scenario where the immigrants want the Union to be severed!
            How bloody appalling!

          • AWoLsco

            “The majority of Scots disagree with your perspective.”

            The majority of people resident in Scotland might disgree…but not the majority of Scots.

            “We are not bitter about the economy that we have created together,”

            Risible sentimental twaddle. Disney should hire you as a scriptwriter in their fairytale department.

            “sterling is still recognised throughout the World as one of the leading currencies”

            the way you carry on, you’d think we had discovered the holy grail and philosopher’s stone all rolled together in one, rather than possessed by historical accident a world currency ,one of many and simply a means of exchange….not the elixir of youth.

            “whereas the pound stinks to high heaven of opportunity, and we’re right in the middle of this great economy.”

            Methinks sir was, and possibly still is, well in his cups when he wrote that.

            “The Buffoon calls for independence while the pragmatist looks after his family.”

            Other way around, the pragmatist knows that the future belongs to his children, while the buffoon only cares for the here and now.

            “We’re going nowhere!”

            That’s true. Nice of you to be so candid.

            “We stick with the pound and the UK.”

            No. Time for a change. We can’t forever inhabit a backward Ruritanian kingdom with its toytown queen and retinue, overseeing deerforest Scotland( where there are no trees), sprinkled with B&Bs and old folks’ homes.
            I am discontented. This is not good enough for me, or my generation, and certainly I would not wish it upon those to come in the future.
            WE, the Scots must shape our own world , after our own fashion……
            otherwise we shall never be content.

          • The King

            “WE, the Scots must shape our own world , after our own fashion……

            otherwise we shall never be content”.

            I believe the inclement weather has much to do with your ‘dour’ contentment, and when that oppressive weather reaches the pit of your soul you spout, shout, curse your neighbours and blame them for your condition, but the problem never goes away because you can’t extract yourself from the wallowing self pity!

          • AWoLsco

            “blame them for your condition, but the problem never goes away because you can’t extract yourself from the wallowing self pity!”

            Ah but that is very thing behind the desire for independence….
            ……to put oneself in the position where there no-one to blame…………
            ……but myself/ourselves….and the inclement weather.

            It is you, traitor knave, who is so desirous of union, that places the English in the way of much undeserved dislike and blame…… and saddles that nation with an irksome burden on its exchequer.

          • The King

            “A Fool thinks himself to be wise, but a wise man knows himself to be a Fool”

            Do you want to tell Nicola?

          • AWoLsco

            “A Fool thinks himself to be wise, but a wise man knows himself to be a Fool”

            ,,,and your point is?

            “Do you want to tell Nicola?”

            I might……. when I can fathom this mystic goobledegook.

          • Andy Carr

            you cant blame them for denying the reality .it starts at the top with krankie napoleon

        • njt55

          Is this satire?

        • Finknottle

          Not just satire but deep-fried satire.

          Wee Nicola is far too canny to try for independence now. Scotland joining the Euro and cutting itself off from UK tax-payer funded support? She’ll make noises and try to cosy up to EU leaders but when push comes to shove she wouldn’t dare make a move that would bankrupt Scotland inside of 5 years.

          Once again she’ll use it as leverage to crowbar more out of Westminster.

          • AWoLsco

            “Wee Nicola is far too canny to try for independence now.”

            She’s not the queen of Scotland, but the elected leader of the SNP. She can become unelected as quickly as she became elected.

            “Scotland joining the Euro”

            The SNP might want to join the euro, but not necessarily all Scotland.
            The matter has not been publicly discussed in Scotland or put to the vote by the people.

            “cutting itself off from UK tax-payer funded support.”

            Scotland doesn’t need any support, at all, from anyone,…… if it cuts back on the excessive provision of public services….which it would automatically do on becoming independent.

            Most of those services are unnecessary and not essential to the life of the nation.

            The only reason for funding them, is to keep Scotland on the hook and under the English thumb….so that they can say…..”Go independent and it’s sackcoth and ashes for you Scots”….which is a complete lie.

            “make a move that would bankrupt Scotland inside of 5 years”

            Yes, going into the EUSSR will do just that….because that is what the EUSSR is all about…bankrupting smaller countries and bringing them to a state of perpetual dependency.

            Slowly but surely, the Scottish people are beginning to wake up to this ruse and are realising that they are not led by real nationalists at all, but by a false opposition clique of masonic, lying, quasi-communists to whom, paradoxically, the idea of independent nations is utter anathema.

            “Once again she’ll use it as leverage to crowbar more out of Westminster.”

            Yes. That’s probably plan B, now that EUSSR membership is not an option. That’s what a masonic crypto communist would do.

            A REAL Scottish nationalist would work in the opposite way….seeking to become LESS dependent on Westminster, by insisting on a greater retention of taxes in Scotland itself, and setting Scots back to work in productive tax-generating businesses, rather than continuing to have them work in tax-consuming public services, a large part of which are unwanted.
            A little novelty and imagination could be useful when it comes to taxation.
            What about reducing it? Even abolishing it, as a reward for those willing to set up in business and only tax them when they are making substantial profits?
            Why does everyone assume that Scots will just carry on with out-dated and outmoded English methods of generating public funds?
            There are a thousand ways of tackling this. Government doesn’t need to be involved in all of them…in fact, dare it be whispered….perhaps the less the better..
            Let the people do for themselves.

          • Finknottle

            A stirring manifesto. Now you’ve just got to sell it to the electorate.

            Bon chance.

          • AWoLsco

            “Now you’ve just got to sell it to the electorate.”

            Yes, indeed. Good point. I have tried to do so, However the response is usually one of shock and alarm at the prospect of the hard work, toil and the inevitable sacrifices that independence would mean.
            Instead of great cries of approval and acclaim which I thought my proposal for a conscript army, modelled along Swiss lines, would bring, invariably I am confronted with looks of shock, horror and incredulity as though I had suggested setting up concentration camps with torture chambers, along with the mandatory gas ones as well, of course.

          • The King

            What a load of Tosh!

        • Jay Igaboo

          Hey, AwolSco, still banging that annoying Indy drum I see. I haven’t seen you around The Baker or B C- still doon in the metrop taking English geld?
          You might remember me as Paratwat, had to change because the Tele mods had a tantrum after i urged posters to post on any article because they tried to avoid discussion on the malignant presence of the ROP in Rochdale. They’ve stopped allowing a forum on anything a couple of months back because people were beginning to say what they actually thought.
          How can you vote for Wee Burnie, given that you don’t like mass immigration?

          • AWoLsco

            Did reply para, er I mean igaboo….but my reply was CENSORED.
            I fear we may only be able to communicate via cryptic messages concealed in carefully sited coca-cola cans.
            Sounds jolly exciting, eh?
            Will be in touch…one way or another.

          • Jay Igaboo

            What–those great defenders of free speech aka the moderators censored you? Mighty me!
            Despite your rampant dose of SNPism it would have been fun to read why the tossers… well,tossed you out.
            Tell you what, I’ll put my number in magic marker on the right hand gatepost at the where the track up to BC has a branch going to the Baker, we can meet up for a blether and a drum up.
            I’ve grub and tea cans stashed all over!
            Weather’s been utter sh/te this year AND last year. If Wee Burney and her mob could give us the same weather as the SE, I’d vote for them through gritted teeth.
            (i’m lying, of course.)
            PS, as any farmer could tell you, the ground doesn’t stand still, but it it pushes things up, down and sideways constantly, even if usually (in this part of the world anyway) very slowly. Fairly sure those coal seams you mention are lost now. after a while props fail and only tunnels through solid rock tend to survive.
            I’ve just searched the net for evidence of same – my aching back gained returning a favour to a farmer (a day of lifting stones that rose up out of the ground in a few years are evidence enough for me) but here’s what I found, if you’re interested- it’s a fascinating story of a mineshaft that crossed under the Forth and ran from Boness to ValleyField in Fife–
            https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/scotland-blog/2014/apr/30/scotland-firthofforth-coal

          • AWoLsco

            “those great defenders of free speech aka the moderators censored you? Mighty me!”

            Yes, it’s incredible. The content is pretty innocuous to my eyes but seemingly not to theirs . There seems to be little rhyme or reason to it, something I have studied over the last couple of years, and kept a record of censored posts, which might make for amusing study.

            “we can meet up for a blether and a drum up.”

            You’re on. I’ve got to come up soon, to pay my respects to the old dear.

            “I’ve grub and tea cans stashed all over!”

            What a great idea. Just the dab.

            Don’t put me down as an out and out SNP fanatic. I have grave misgivings about the present leadership, but that can all be discussed later.
            Orra best pal.

          • Jay Igaboo

            Great stuff. BTW, for decades I’ve had stuff like a sleeping bag , grub, tarps etc stashed around the hills and left in weather-proofed situations, Saves carrying them up and doon every time I go up, and if whimsy moves me to bide the night, or longer, I can indulge it.
            Orra best to you tae.

        • HJ777

          If you think Russia is rich, you are very much mistaken.

          Some areas like Moscow and St. Petersburg are reasonably off, but most areas are pretty poor. As 3/4 of Russia’s exports are of oil/gas/minerals and the price of these has plummeted, they are in some trouble.

          I don’t suppose you have ever been to Russia. If you want to know more about the country from someone who has, I am here to help.

        • The King

          “1).Stay, Get poorer slowly, and become English( a frightening prospect. Imagine becoming English!)”

          Are you stark raving mad? Or just a racist?

          As for option 2………….Are you insane? You have the smallest brain in the world based on your ‘options’ for the future. Who in their right mind would follow this implausible crap? Are you a hippy living in a tent?

          • AWoLsco

            “Are you stark raving mad? Or just a racist?”

            Yes I’m a racist and proud of it.

            Who isn’t ?…other than a blithering idiot.

            “You have the smallest brain in the world based on your ‘options’ for the future”

            Well, naturally I disagree.

            I wish I could claim all those ideas as my own, but to do that would be to tell a lie.

            “Are you a hippy living in a tent?”

            No, but sometimes, I have done so, and in the process discovered the immense capacity for a fit group of humans, not only to survive, but to make themselves remarkably comfortable, free of consumer goods, at the same time.
            …and incidentally that humans, well Scots anyway, are much tougher and more resourceful than they realise.
            Fascism in action, I suppose you could call it.

        • Jay Igaboo

          http://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/five-years-for-carrying-a-knife-in-scotland-1457934#lHuo4weIFRErF2ZG.97

          I’m sure you will be familiar with Benjamin Franklin’s observation that
          ” Those who would trade liberty for security deserve and receive neither”
          I think that the entire Western world is heading for disaster, the economic one will be off much lesser importance than the inevitable head-to-head with the ROP.
          Paper money has become a Ponzi scheme, “we” just keep borrowing and printing money, with little to back it.
          Russia is run by gangsters, but Saudi is THE rogue State and we trade with them, Screw independence, I’m sick of the way my fellow Scots have declined over the past three decades( and the English have similarly been dumbed down and degraded.
          The SNP are the party devoted to the most extreme Cultural Marxism, and the worst thieves of liberty- but not by much. I’ll fill you in later, I’m typed out, mate. Hope you’re well, and are you back hame yet?

    • Andy Carr

      sure , with the price of oil now , if you had voted for it then you would be FLAT BROKE …but hey , go for it

      • colchar

        Scotland is already an economic basket case.

        • CharlieChuck

          ????

      • ken

        Thankfully the Scottish economy is about a lot more than oil.!

        • The Answer

          Really?

          Do tell?

  • Paul H

    President Sturgeon wants guarantees from the UK government regarding EU nationals living and working in Scotland. What about UK nationals living and working in the EU President Sturgeon. What guarantees have been given to our people by the EU. Surely this matter would be part of the UK Brexit negotiations with the EU. President Sturgeon seems to be rather naive and is fast becoming the laughing stock of Europe. What plans have the SNP and president Sturgeon got for Scotland post Brexit. A blank piece of paper springs into mind. President Sturgeons only policy following Brexit is to stay in the EU if that is not a shambles i do not know what is.

    • Brad Millar

      you are out of your depth son SNP released a white Paper on what they would do on Independence it is quite extensive and it can be tweaked to suit changing landscapes

      • The Elderking

        Really sound….

        Out of UK but wants sterling

        Out of UK and into Schengen, but no border controls with England

        Wants the oil but whose territorial water is it in????!

        Expects the EU to replace English subsidies and not want a contribution

        Wants Independence but wants to cede sovereignty to an undemocratic neo Marxist project

        Fft!

        • colchar

          Of course the stupid socialists in the SNP love the EU, it is composed of fellow travelers.

          • Brad Millar

            away and go back to sleep you silly little boy

        • Brad Millar

          why would we want Sterling the pound is not stable btw it was Scots who founded the Bank of England and we already used the pound before the Union of 1707

          Scotland does not have a immigration problem we have a emigration problem we have lost 50,000 a year for nearly a 100 years being in the UK
          96% of the north sea oil is in Scottish maritime waters we have even more off our west coast margin which has yet to be tapped makes the entire north sea including norway’s a drop in the basin in comparison according to a geological survey done in the 1990s

          we have never been subsidised government figures dating back 35 years prove that in the 1980s Scotland made up 46% of the UK’s total tax intake the 90s 25-30% even now Scotland exports more per head of population compared to the rest of the uk of the
          £564 Billion exports £79 Billion is from Scotland 8.3% of the UK population

          actually as it stands we have no sovereignty within the UK … 13% of the decisions in the UK are made by the EU we will go from 6 MEPs to 18 … i would consider that a massive improvement on our sovereignty and how is the UK democratic when you have over 800 members of a unelected chamber and a government that decides the fate of Scotland when it has no mandate to do so with 1 MP out of 59 and you call that democratic … i’ll tell you what is democracy is getting the government the majority of the land voted for … and that is what we will have when we get the funk out of this vile union that is the UK

          • The Answer

            “we have never been subsidised government figures dating back 35 years prove that in the 1980s Scotland made up 46% of the UK’s total tax intake the 90s 25-30% ”

            Stupid wee nat

            As produced by the snp

            http://www.gov.scot/Publications/2016/03/3692

          • JOHN HUGHES

            sooner rather than later I hope

          • HJ777

            “government figures dating back 35 years prove that in the 1980s Scotland made up 46% of the UK’s total tax intake”

            Utter nonsense. How could ~10% of the population contribute 46% of the total UK tax take? You are deranged if you think this true.

            By the way, oil/gas tax revenue has never exceeded 5% of the total even at its absolute peak.

            The rest of your post is no better. You’re a deluded nutter who simply wants to blame England for every perceived ill. It’s pathetic.

      • colchar

        And that was a pathetic joke which has already been proven to be complete fantasy.

        • Neil McEvoy

          When and how was it proven?

        • Brad Millar

          you are the one living in a fantasy … the UK is finished 🙂

      • HJ777

        It was specific but not credible.

        • Neil McEvoy

          For what reasons?

          • HJ777

            Promising a currency union it had no power to deliver.

            Promising higher public spending despite the fact that it would have substantially reduced revenue.

            Not accounting for any transition costs of setting up a new state.

            Claiming a high GDP per person by re-allocating oil/gas revenue to Scotland (in itself, fair enough) but forgetting to subtract fiscal transfers under the Barnet Formula (which would no longer exist).

            Even Salmond’s former top adviser has clearly admitted that it was wishful/dishonest:

            http://www.heraldscotland.com/news/14034405.Former_Salmond_aide_says_economic_case_for_independence__deluded_/

            I could go on…

          • Neil McEvoy

            Sure, I’m genuinely interested. So I will ask some questions:

            – On what basis do they have no power to negotiate a currency union? You don’t think there are interests on the other side that would want to see it too?

            – There are no transition costs ?

            – I’d love an independent numbers snapshot. I don’t care about the opinions of politicians from either side.

            thanks!

          • HJ777

            Because a currency union s not something that can be unilaterally delivered. Stable currency unions require agreements from all parties involved, and aligned fiscal policies and fiscal transfers.

            They are suitable/stable only when economies and fiscal polices are converging, not diverging as the SNP wanted.

            There are all sorts of cost setting up separate state but the White Paper curiously forgot to mention any of them. We know from leaked memos that the SNP expected a new ‘Scottish HMRC’ to cost many hundreds of millions to set up. That’s not to mention new embassies abroad, and all sorts of separate institutions.

            The SNP White Paper described the GERS report as the definitive picture of Scotland’s finances. You can see for yourself Scotland’s effective deficit and financial picture. It’s not controversial – The British Government accepts it and so does the SNP (it is prepared in Holyrood).

          • Neil McEvoy

            Ok thanks. But you seem to veer off into personal opinion not facts. There’s no reason why England wouldn’t agree to a union.

            Yes of course no transition costs is a huge hole, but it doesn’t seem to be an issue for the Brexit team.. Do you see the same issue there?

            Ok I will review the GERS report more. I guess that’s the key issue, I’ve seen the same data spun a different way. Although given the above point this all seems pointless now. To be able to articulate an accurate view of Scotland’s economic future you also need to be able to forecast’s the UK post Brexit economy too.

          • Neil McEvoy
          • HJ777

            One person’s opinion. In fact, GERS is generally accepted to be the result of detailed work. Even Salmond accepts it as being accurate.

          • JOHN HUGHES

            better than scotlands that for sure

          • Neil McEvoy

            Ah you found the caps lock key. Well done John, small steps mate and soon you’ll be able to re-enter society.

          • HJ777

            On the contrary, I explained exactly why a currency union between countries with divergent fiscal policies and diverging rather than converging economies is a bad idea. Look at the problems with the Euro – and the aim there is to move towards common economic and fiscal policies. How much worse would it be for diverging economies?

            The Scottish economy is only around 10% of the UK one. The benefit to the rest of the UK would be small compared to the risks. The BoE would end up underwriting Scotland’s debt and guaranteeing Scottish banks. Why would it want to accept such a risk for a newly independent country?

            I didn’t mention the Brexit campaign. It was at least wise enough not to put up an effective manifesto – that would be for future governments to decide. In any case, we don’t have to set up any new institutions to leave the EU – we have them already.

            Yes, that’s the problem – you have seen the data ‘spun’ a different way. Don’t listen to ‘spin’ – look at what GERS actually says and you’ll find that the figures are pretty clear. You are wrong about comparing the economic future with the UK’s post-Brexit economy. The latter is a matter of forecasting/opinion, not fact. The current economic situation is not disputed and we start from where we are. The SNP’s white paper, however, was simply an attempt to distort the known current situation. It should have been honest and made clear that Scotland would immediately have been running a huge deficit and so, far from being free from ‘austerity’ a fiscal contraction would have been the only option. It could have argued that in the longer term independence would be beneficial but it simply wasn’t honest about the immediate situation that would have confronted Scotland.

          • Neil McEvoy

            Ok I don’t know enough about it to argue otherwise, so I’ll go with no currency union possible for the moment.

            Yeah GERS is specific data but it doesn’t seem there is clear consensus on how thing would be divided upon independence, so there isn’t the clarity you suggest. The only clarity is what the numbers look like pre-independence.

            Basically the same argument you make for Brexit not having a plan. It all has to be negotiated. Given Brexit will happen at the same time then yeah, you are negotiating with a post-Brexit UK economy model.

            As for honesty, again Brexit..

          • HJ777

            Brexit is quite different. The EU doesn’t raise tax revenue and is not responsible for most public spending, deficits or debt. There are no assets or debts to be divided post-Brexit.

            The UK is also a large net contributor to EU finances – that is not in dispute.

            GERS is pretty well accepted by both both the SNP and UK-wide parties. You will note that even allocating oil/gas revenues on a geographical basis to Scotland (an option detailed in GERS) , GERS shows Scotland to be running a large deficit compared to the UK as a whole (and that was before the oil price crash).

          • Neil McEvoy

            I think you’re glossing over the EU exit costs a bit too conveniently. Independent of the details any large scale transformation does, especially when it features the flow of monies to and from.

            Given that Scotland receives some of this funding (losing $200m was the first figure I saw kicked around), it seems impossible to me that you’re not dealing with a reality that isn’t about to change dramatically across the board, including the situation getting much worse for Scotland, in GERS terms, if they stay in the UK.

          • HJ777

            I’m not glossing over them at all – I’m just pointing out that many simply don’t exist. No new government departments have to be set up, no institutions need to be funded. The upfront costs of Brexit will be very small because we are already a sovereign state. If they were significant, why did the Remain campaign not mention them?

            “Given that Scotland receives some of this funding (losing $200m was the first figure I saw kicked around)…”

            What funding are you referring to? If you mean EU funding, then we know that the UK is a large net contributor tot he EU, so all we are getting back is a proportion of what we pay in. Any loss of EU funding can be replaced by the UK government out of the gross contributions we won’t be paying to the EU any more.

          • Neil McEvoy

            So all the new trade agreements etc. will just magically appear?

            What was the No campaigns estimates of the Scotland exit costs?

            >>> Any loss of EU funding can be replaced by the UK government out of the gross contributions we won’t be paying to the EU any more.

            Boy that’s some claim to make. Got any facts to back it up?

          • HJ777

            The idea that you need trade agreements is a fallacy. Our exports to countries with which we have no trade agreements are growing faster than those to the EU. We (or rather the EU – we are currently not allowed to have separate trade agreements) have no trade agreement with China or the US – yet we trade quite happily.

            Trade is what naturally happens, to everyone’s benefit, unless politicians deliberately inhibit it.

            “Boy that’s some claim to make. Got any facts to back it up?”

            It’s an entirely uncontroversial claim. Our gross (pre-rebate) contributions are currently around £360m/week). Of course, we never hand the rebate over in the first place (it is more correctly described as a discount), so the actual gross contribution is around £250m/week. We receive back (in various ways) from the EU around £90m/week, so our net contribution is around £160m/week.

            Obviously, we could easily replace the £90m/wk out of the £250m/wk. No-one disputes that we are a big net contributor – even the EU’s own figures say so.

          • Neil McEvoy

            And Scotland’s receipt of the same amounts of monies will continue?

          • Neil McEvoy

            Btw do you know if the No campaign quoted exit costs?

          • Neil McEvoy

            So yes makes sense, this is the core issue it will boil down to – Will Westminster pass on the EU savings back to Scotland appropriately?

            http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/eu-referendum-scotland-set-lose-200m-each-year-eu-funding-after-brexit-1568653

            Given past behaviours, not likely, so Scotland will be worse off as part of post Brexit UK.

          • AWoLsco

            “I explained exactly why a currency union between countries with
            divergent fiscal policies and diverging rather than converging economiesis a bad idea.”

            Yes, but initially the two economies in question are going to be virtually unchanged. Sure, they may diverge in 5-10- 5 yrs and at that time the BoEs responsibilities cease….and a Scottish central bank takes over.

            “The BoE would end up underwriting Scotland’s debt and guaranteeing Scottish banks. Why would it want to accept such a risk for a newly independent country?”

            ……Because out of all the risks you could take on, the Scottish one is pretty non-existent. We’re not a million miles away, have a similar commercial culture to your own, with a reputation for honesty, and even speak your language.
            So you have little reason to refuse on commercial grounds, so that just leaves historical jealousy and spite.
            You see you are not really so very good at business as you imagine,, allowing your decisions to be influenced by jealousy and envy and dare one say it…petty nationalism of the very worst kind.

          • Neil McEvoy

            So the main conclusion I could come to was that any one, from either side, claiming to have a handle Scotland’s economy post independence is pretending an understanding that can’t exist, and thus defines themself a fool.

          • HJ777

            Long term that is probably true.

            But the immediate fiscal situation and costs that would have confronted Scotland was pretty clear. And the SNP was simply being dishonest about it.

      • JOHN HUGHES

        what about changing fiscal landscape, you are broke now being kept afloat by London as usual. We will be 5 billion better off when you go, you will be 5 billion worse off, more when you factor in that you will have to pay for NHS, UNIVERSITY FEES, PRESCRIPTION especially for the prozac you jocks take by the bucket load to take your minds off haridan sturgeon. I think she was educated by Blair she tells lies just like him

    • CharlieChuck

      Voting in a shower of self interested tory spiv muppets. That’s the real shambles here.

  • rjbh

    Wales would have voted to Remain had it not been for the English colonials … we need to start weeding them out seriously…. In the meant time Cmon Wales…Iceland we love you.

    • njt55

      “weeding them out”? Up for a bit of ethnic cleansing are you? We all know where that leads…

      • rjbh

        Certainly Little Englander attitudes have caused Wales to vote for Exit…Wales need to take back its own country.

        • The Elderking

          Agreed……if the Scots, Welsh and irish go home too. But I bet you haven’t thought that through.

        • JOHN HUGHES

          jocks have no brains do they. Wales voted to keep our country as part of UK not part of the eu run by socialist tw-ts like you, cant work wont work but love a wee dram if someone else pays

          • CharlieChuck

            My, such a fine endorsement of your English education system. A stocious chimp would display a higher standard of literacy than your comical efforts on here.

          • The King

            It’s the Scottish Government who recognise the failures over the past 10 years under their own government.
            Don’t know why you make it an issue about the English? Racist, perhaps?

          • CharlieChuck

            Yep. He definitely is racist with his comments regarding “jocks” having no brains. Your lack of protest/comment on that would suggest you concur with his racist opinions.

            His dreadful attempt at grammar does offer some justification regarding my statement on his poor education. Maybe you see no issue there either.

    • Andy Carr

      idiot …..

    • Jay Igaboo

      And the Leave campaign would have had a landslide if ONLY Britons who could trace a British lineage back to the last time we voted on European matters were allowed to vote. Can’t have it both ways, you promoted mass immigration, so STFU and enjoy it a little of its fruits. If any “seriously weeding out” to use your euphemism for ethnic cleansing, needs be done, Britain would be better served by weeding out the couple of million invaders bent on conquest that YOU lot invited in.
      Ethnic cleansing is a horrible thing, but the demographic shift mostly caused by gits such as you, will probably cause it in, at most, two generations, and it will be very much up for grabs who “wins” in our now- Balkinised island.
      Libtards wil blame non-piously PC Whites for it, of course.

    • JOHN HUGHES

      NOPE WALES WOULD HAVE VOTED OUT WITHOUT THE “COLONIALS”

  • njt55

    Let Scotland go! Quickly, please!

    • rjbh

      Our Leaders will decide when to go..

      • The Elderking

        Yep, asking the Scottish people didn’t work too well last time did it!

        • Neil McEvoy

          Well that was when staying in the EU was on the other side of the table. And even then it was 46%. Safe to say it will break 50 now they have transferred it to our side.

          • Nan Tucks Ghost

            How do you square the circle that is not wanting to be governed by a remote Westminster with wanting to be governed by the even more remote Brussels?

            And I’d still like to know what Scotland can offer Spain in return for dropping their objection to Scotland’s EU membership application.

          • Neil McEvoy

            Nah I’m not putting effort into reasoned debate with someone who’s not.

            If you want to base your economic future on a bunch of unsubstantiated stereotypes go right ahead but don’t expect adult conversation on the matter.

          • Nan Tucks Ghost

            Typical remainer. We’re supposed to believe everything you say because you can’t make the effort to make your case.

          • Neil McEvoy

            Wit?? Two comments ago you admitted you have no factual evidence whatsoever to back up your alleged justification for Brexit, and I’m the one not making my case??? Bizarre.

          • Nan Tucks Ghost

            What evidence have you provided for your assertions for Scotland or the EU?

            There is more than enough justification. It’s so overwhelming apparently you can’t see it.

            We are net contributors to the EU, and trade would continue as before because both sides need it. Anything else is just petty and childish.

            [And where did I say there was no factual justification for Brexit???]

          • Neil McEvoy

            I’d be happy to but what will I get in return. I ask you to explain how you’re so convinced immigrants cost more than they generate and you have no evidence to back up your claims. You don’t even have the table stakes to play this game.

          • Nan Tucks Ghost

            I’ll save you the trouble. You’ll link to dodgy academic studies that have been condemned by academic colleagues.

            You have nothing.

          • Neil McEvoy

            At least I could link to something Nan.

          • Nan Tucks Ghost

            But not something credible.

          • Neil McEvoy

            Credible to who, you? I think we’ve established the academic value of your views thanks.

          • Nan Tucks Ghost

            You’ve yet to establish your own values, academic or otherwise.

            If there’s a good case for mass immigration, it’s odd that the remain camp have never been able to make it with all financial backing and resources they have at their disposal, but you believe them anyway.

          • Neil McEvoy

            That’s funny the UK govt has been boasting about their economic performance over these last few years. Wouldn’t be possible without EU workers. There’s your case for.

            And I provided not academic but real world case studies, of Canada and Japan who have gone down your path and it’s led to demographic crisis. There’s your case against.

            You in contrast regurgitate Daily Mail vapourware.

          • Nan Tucks Ghost

            That’s bizarre. The government has nothing to boast about. It’s economic success has been based on increasing the population. GDP per capita has barely moved.

            GDP per capita is what matters whatever you, Cameron, the DM or any other politician or newspaper thinks.

          • Neil McEvoy

            Yes damn them with their economic success and vibrant cultures. We want Dads Army mono culture and no economic growth! You stick it to them Nan.

          • Nan Tucks Ghost

            GDP per capita has barely moved. What economic success?

            You’re losing the argument when you try to make out leavers want a Dad’s Army ‘mono culture’. We don’t.

      • JOHN HUGHES

        NO ENGLISH PARLIAMENT WILL DECIDE WHEN YOU GO,IF IT WERE ME THEY WOULD BUILD HADRIANS WALL TOMORROW BUT WE CAN WAIT UNTIL THE ENGLISH SAY YOU CAN GO

        • Neil McEvoy

          CAPS LOCK IS STUCK AGAIN JOHN. Try not smashing the keys so hard, it doesn’t convey any more of your aggression if you do.

        • CharlieChuck

          You do realise it is quite a bit inside England…..fud!

    • CharlieChuck

      Then you can be all on your own in xenophobic little engurland, all fighting amongst yourselves. Bless.

  • Brad Millar

    oor Nicola knows she will win too many have switched from No to Yes and the No campaign has no viable leader … the UK is over or soon will be and hopefully we can be good neighbours instead of disgruntled partners

    • colchar

      Get over yourself. Scotland doesn’t even come close to meeting the requirements for membership, but that wee troll Nicola would never admit that as she moans on and on about democracy while seeking to overturn a democratic vote that didn’t go her way. She is a pathetic hypocrite.

      • Neil McEvoy

        Can you explain further please.. What are the requirements we don’t meet? Genuine question. cheers.

        • The Answer

          “What are the requirements we don’t meet? Genuine question. cheers.”

          3% or less deficit (Scotland’s deficit for 2015-16 = 11%)

          No central bank

          No currency under control of the scottish government

          Glad to help

          • OldPete

            You don’t need a central bank, if it is required then with the good will of our International friends a new central bank for an Independent Scotland might not prove as problematic as you imply.

            You can run with your own currency, say the Scottish Pound.

            When Independent and not paying for unnecessary contributions to London who knows what our deficit might be.

            Who knows what will happen in the future especially the UK being out the EU, I don’t and you certainly don’t.

            Glad to help, pat on your silly wee head.

          • Neil McEvoy

            To be fair I asked the question and he answered, quite amicably. I would like to see the responses, I’m determined to develop a factual understanding of this reality.

        • JOHN HUGHES

          you are NOT AN INDEPENDENT NATION, you dont have the required banking, you dont have ANYTHING without England

          • Neil McEvoy

            THANKS JOHN BUT I’M NOT DEAF – DO YOU KNOW I CAN STILL READ IT if you type it in lower case too.

            We’ll have all the required banking when they flee England.

          • Brad Millar

            we will decide and not a irrelevant AHole like you

      • Wiggi237

        When your having a good time and get most of what you want, you are doing well Scotland is that part of Britain that is. BUT they cannot see that. This lady has been told that Scotland is a part of Great Britain and under EU rules any other Country that has an allegiance to another cannot join the EU if there partner is not a member!
        The second part is you do not qualify on Financial terms for membership!
        If Britain does not give you a subsidy it makes the matter even worse for you. o Brad she thinks she can win but it will be many many years before she can even apply!

        • Brad Millar

          we have never been subsidised the opposite was true hence the UK fought so hard and dirty to keep us in the UK … the media are now behind the drive for independence all the polls have Yes ahead by 54 – 59% … we are leaving the UK is finished and Scotland is net contributors to the EU

          • The Answer

            “Scotland is net contributors to the EU”
            chuckles chuckles
            Scotland dosent raise enugh to pay for public services in Scotland – let alone contribute 1 Euro to the EU
            Glad to help

          • JOHN HUGHES

            i’d give them a euro to go

          • JOHN HUGHES

            never been subsidized are you on the same planet, every jock gets 2,300 pounds a year more than the rest of the UK, you PLONKER. Even when oil was 115$ a barrel the majority knew you could not afford to be independant now it is below 49$ a barrel, IF YOU CAN DO MATH WORK IT OUT, sorry forgot the jocks only count to how many fingers and toes they have

          • Brad Millar

            Scotland receives 9.3% of of the UK’s taxes and generates 9.9% of the UK’s taxes in the 1980s that figure was 43 – 45% of the UK’s taxes and the 1990s 25-30% of the UK’s taxes … why else was Cameron and co so desperate to keep a hold of us

          • The Answer

            “Scotland receives 9.3% of of the UK’s taxes and generates 9.9% of the UK’s taxes ”
            CHUCKLES CHUCKLES

            According to SNP Government

            Table E.1: Total Revenue: Scotland 2014-15
            8.2% of UK revenues

            Table E.3: Public Sector Total Managed Expenditure: 2014-15
            9.3% of UK expenditure

            Glad to help

            http://www.gov.scot/Publications/2016/03/3692/1

          • NoWeCant

            Even if that were true what about the 250 years or more before the eighties? It has now been found that England has greater energy reserves than Scotland. Don’t you and your countrymen want to share the bonanza?

          • HJ777

            Please provide the source of your figures because that is not what GERS says.

          • The Answer

            “Please provide the source of your figures because that is not what GERS says”
            In his head only.

      • Brad Millar

        i think you will find we do pass all the requirements … Claude Junkers said so and he also stated we are a special case 🙂

        “to guarantee continued EU citizenship you must vote No” Better Together … 62% of Scotland voted to remain in the EU

        • Skalavagr

          But what about Spain’s veto? You know very well that Spain has it in for an independent Scotland in case it gives the Catalonians ideas.

          • OldPete

            Quote from article by Wee Ginger Dug ”

            Mariano Rajoy comes from Galicia, and represents the city of A Coruña
            in the Spanish parliament, the Cortes. The mainstay of the local
            economy is the fishing industry, and big fishing interests are the main
            funders of Rajoy’s own local party. The Galician fishing fleet depends
            on its access to Scottish waters in order to feed Spain’s enormous
            appetite for seafood, and any attempt by Spain to veto Scottish
            membership of the EU would threaten that access. Rajoy would then find
            that his local party’s bank balance was as empty as the fish counter in a
            Spanish supermarket. He’s not going to let that happen.

            So don’t believe anyone who tells you that Spain will veto Scotland’s
            membership of the EU. It’s an argument that’s as rank and rotten as two
            year old fish.”

            Seems to put in doubt the Spanish veto of and Independent Scotland.

        • The Answer

          “i think you will find we do pass all the requirements … Claude Junkers said so and he also stated we are a special case :)”
          Special case = basket case

        • JOHN HUGHES

          junkers only wants to sow seeds of discontent, oh sorry you jocks are full of discontent. NO YOU DONT FIT THE REQUIREMENTS YOU HAVE TO BE AN INDEPENDENT NATION AND UNLESS THE ENGLISH GIVE IT TO YOU YOU WILL REMAIN THE SERFS YOU WERE INTENDED TO BE BY LONG SHANKS.
          We wish you would go and good riddent to bad bleating rubbish.

          • Bruce1314

            Ha ha ha,Long Shanks is still turning in his grave ,after Bannockburn.And when Scotland is independent,England will remain USA’s Footstool and Serf.
            You have handed independence to us on a plate by voting Brexit, Indyref2 coming soon,UK is dying like your Empire,BRITANNIA RULES NO MORE,NOBODY WANTS YOU,ha ha ha ha,arise King Richard and save England from the abyss he he he he

        • Are You Sure

          Unfortunately Spain made its position totally clear. No EU for you laddie.

  • Jay Igaboo

    “Take, for example, the debate on the EU referendum held in the Scottish parliament this week. Even by the standards of that body (and its moral superiority complex) this was a festival of cant,
    At last, some long overdue plain speaking on Holyrood and its matriarchy of bitter, neurotic crones and attendant mummy’s boys and beta males riding on the gravy train, instead of the usual sycophantic platitudes.
    I’m lovin’ it!…………peers at screen again,frowns, wipes glasses, peers again and releases a long wheezy sigh of disappointment and exasperation…oh, festival of CANT, sorry, I thought—no never mind…..

    • AWoLsco

      Funny place the Scottish parliament, full to the brim with ageing quines and termagents, all coming the cant.

  • Neil McEvoy

    I’ve re-read this article a few times to try and figure out what the actual point is. Still can’t find it.

    • The Answer

      don’t worry – you’re scottish and too stupid.

      • CharlieChuck

        fudbot

      • AWoLsco

        Let me be the first to second that.

    • rjbh

      Allow me to help….The pic shows FM Nicola ..so therefore anything she says is bad… We are well acquainted with SNPbad.. The Spectator is doing what all Unionist press does.. Smearing SNP and its leaders… Its what they do.. while trying to convince us there is a free press.

      • Neil McEvoy

        Yeah thought I’d wandered on to the Daily Mail by mistake

    • Are You Sure

      That there will be no 2nd referendum.

  • Chewton Bunny

    Krankie Peron – Sturgeon can sing ”Don’t Cry for Me Glasgow Rangers” all she wants but since the UK is a democracy and she has a position without political portfolio what she says simply gets lost and ignored like a fart in the iwnd

  • The Answer

    Statistics on ESA claimants by LA and ICD10 code for mental
    and behavioural disorders: Nov 2013

    Druggies and nutters is a devolved responsibility to SNP Government via NHS

    And the winner:

    GB wide

    1st for Alcoholism = Glasgow

    1st for drug abuse = Edinburgh

    1st for Depressive Episode = Glasgow

    1st for Other anxiety Disorders = Glasgow

    1st for Reaction to Severe Stress = Glasgow

    1st for Other Neurotic Disorders = Glasgow

    Glad to help.

    https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/328965/foi-2292-2014-response.xls

    • CharlieChuck

      fudbot

    • Whitegold

      So, it’s official the Union has destroyed Scotland then?

    • OldPete

      Makes good reasons for Scotland leaving a UK that has caused these issues by years of neglect and disrespect by its large controlling neighbour which have caused years of decay and depopulation.
      Scotland must be one of the few countries with an oil bonanza to finish actually worse off.

      So thanks for giving us some more excellent reasons as to why we should leave this unfair dis-united kingdom.

      So glad you helped, you deserve your wee pat on yer head.

      • DaveHenson

        So Scotland had devolution in 1999, and 27 years later it is still Westminster’s fault? LOL!

        • CharlieChuck

          Oh dear. Exhibiting the wisdom of a flaccid cabbage there. LMFAO.

          • DaveHenson

            Care to explain in stead of just throwing insults??

          • CharlieChuck

            You started it by insulting our intelligence with your cabbaged logic.

          • DaveHenson

            Where is the insult?
            I simply asked why, after 27 years, it is Westminster’s fault.

          • CharlieChuck

            Do you have the foggiest about Scottish devolution, and what powers actually were/are directly controlled by Holyrood?
            Obviously not.

          • DaveHenson

            And the Scottish Parliament has devolved powers over healthcare, education, environment, social services and housing (among others).
            So tell me, how is that not enough powers to tackle the problems OldPete referred to?

          • CharlieChuck

            None of which has any influence over our economy or our ability to control it. Give us that full control instead of the tin pot, half-baked ‘most powerful devolved country in the world’ tosh we are force fed. The constraints of the Union are clearly disadvantageous to Scotland, as is evident for all to see.

          • The Answer

            “disadvantageous to Scotland”
            Whch part of £15bn deficit don’t you understand?

          • CharlieChuck

            BINGO! There you have it. Under the current fiscal constraints of Westminster, we are being held back. Again, the union ain’t working for Scotland. Give us control and let us opt out of subsidising your grossly overpriced vanity projects, and we should be fine.

          • The Answer

            “let us opt out of subsidising your grossly overpriced vanity projects”
            chuckles chuckles

            Which projects would that be?

            How much is each project costing Scotland?

            lets pretend that Scotland dosent have the highest deficit of the developed world.

            Glad to help

          • CharlieChuck

            You mean you haven’t looked that one up in amongst all the same skewed ‘facts’ you mundanely and repeatedly regurgitate across these forums time, and time, and time, and time, and time again.
            Thanks for once again reinforcing the point that the union does not work for Scotland. You are certainly doing a sterling job promoting the deficiencies of the union….keep up the good work.
            Gladly.

          • DaveHenson

            The Scottish parliament has a budget – a budget that amounts to 1,500 per head more than any other part of the UK (£8 billion) – it is called Barnet formula. How is that a disadvantage?
            The SNP choose to spend it on free higher education and free prescriptions – nice and high-profile to show what a loving and caring society Scotland is. Actually more likely a ‘point of principle’.
            If that’s how they choose to spend the money then don’t blame Westminster there is not enough money elsewhere. These are the choices England and Wales went though 20+ years ago when they started charging for prescriptions and higher education. Scotland refuses for political reasons to not make that choice and still blames Westminster.

          • DaveHenson

            No idea where my reply to this went, but here goes.
            Scotland gets £1,500 per head more in grants than any other region in Britain – it is called the Barnet formula which adds up to 8billion per year extra (not total, but extra) compared to (for example) Wales.
            Clearly ‘disadvantageous’.
            The SNP chose to spend a lot of that on free prescriptions and free higher education – a wonderful high-profile opportunity to show how the caring sharing Scottish approach is so much better than the evil Westminster.
            The downside is that when you make that choice the outcome is less money elsewhere. Westminster made those decisions 20+ years ago when they introduced prescriptions and tuition fees but it seems Holyrood wants to avoid those choices and still blame Westminster for not having enough cash.

          • CharlieChuck

            I think you’ll find we are all perfectly aware of the funding mechanism for Scotland as part of the UK, and spare us your wearisome signatory blah-de-blah bad socialist Scottish government gum bumping tripefest.
            You are totally blindsided as to the real point in all this. The fact that we need to be subsidised to that tune of 1.5K pp tells its own story, ie, the Scottish economy, whilst under control/constraint of Westminster is not working, and is being held back. The truth of the matter being that, a country as potentially wealthy as ours requiring subsidies to get by is the glaringly obvious scandal of this mangled union. Instead of downing on Scotland, look to its potential. Or, as it would appear, you would much rather exist as a subsidy junky within this decrepit and skewed union.

          • DaveHenson

            The word ‘subsidy’ is yours, not mine. Scotland did not ‘need to be subsidised’ – there were no special consideration about life in Scotland that is/was any better or worse than any other parts of the UK.
            Lord Barnet admitted at the time of the referendum that the political imperative of the time (back in the 1970s) was to keep the Scots Nats quiet and they did that by giving them a disproportionate budget, a budget that was almost random in its calculation. In other words the Scots Nats sold their principles for money.
            So Scotland ended up with disproportionate funding and still can’t prove they are any better than Westminster. This is not about subsidy but about how they use the money they get.
            Nor am I talking about ‘bad socialist Scottish government’ because I don’t really care what decisions they make – that is between them and the Scottish public. But I am pointing out that they, like the rest of us, have to make a decision and should not whine about evil Westminster when they make those decisions.

          • CharlieChuck

            My, my. Giving the jocks all that money to quell a modest minority of SNP upstarts way back then. What a charitable bunch yon Westminster lot are throwing all that lovely lucre at us. Wonder why that was? See it worked a treat seeing as those ‘unprincipled’ Nats took the money and sloped off into the sunset……wait a minute, isn’t that the same bunch which have just have been elected back in to power by the Scottish electorate again.
            Unfortunately for us, Westminster still retain the majority of the purse strings.

          • DaveHenson

            Yes, and it is the same group whose plans for devolution were rejected by that same electorate.
            But your comment is (again) coming from the viewpoint that Scotland should have total independence, not (which is my point) whether Scotland has made the right decisions in how their money should be spent and whether they shoudl still be blaming Westminster for the outcome of those decisions.

            After the referendum in 2014, one of the most interesitng points for me was to hear the young, who I expected to be idealistic for independence, instead saying that they were looking long term and were not convinced Scotland would be wealthy in 40+ years time when they would be pensioners.

          • DaveHenson

            Same bunch whose plans for devolution were rejected by the same electorate.

            And no, they have not been voted back into power. They got barely 46% of the vote at the last election so had to form a coalition.

          • CharlieChuck

            Who left the door of the nut house open? Dave’s got out again.

            Could you maybe please explain which party currently forms the government in Scotland, and which parties form the opposition?

          • DaveHenson

            SNP do not have a majority in parliament. They are the largest party, and as such are the ones asked to form the government but the are not the majority party. As such the opposition outnumber the SNP and they govern only by coalition and the government is formed from members of all parties.

            This is from the Scottish Parliament’s own website – notice the words ‘usually’ and ‘probably’. So no, the people did not vote in the government, the MSPs did:

            “After an election the MSPs elect one Member to be First Minister. This is usually the leader of the biggest party in the Parliament. The First Minister requires an overall majority of votes so in practice coalition partners will agree on one leader – probably from the biggest party in the coalition – to become First Minister.
            The First Minister then selects the Cabinet Secretaries, ministers and deputy ministers who make up the Scottish Government. There are usually around 20 Ministers. In a coalition, the number of positions allocated to each party will depend on a negotiated agreement between the parties. . “

          • CharlieChuck

            Did you not understand the question?

            Once again, which party currently forms the government in Scotland, and which parties form the opposition? It is a simple question requiring a simple answer.

          • DaveHenson

            I understood the question.
            Do you not understand the difference between Parliament and Government?

            Nicola Sturgeon, as leader of the largest party selects people from different parties to form the government (that is, the policymaking collection of ministers). So it is not the SNP that forms the government but Nicola Sturgeon at the request of the parliament as a whole – they are not obliged to ask her but that is accepted practice. With the SNP not having an outright majority she only rules by the consent of the opposition which is in fact larger than the SNP.

            If the SNP were a party with an outright majority I would agree with you.

          • CharlieChuck

            3rd time… which party is currently in government in Scotland, and which parties form the opposition? It is a simple question requiring a simple answer.

          • DaveHenson

            Multiple parties – it is a coalition government. What part of that don’t you understand?
            SNP are ‘in government’ but then again so are all the other parties. So does that mean SNP is ‘in government’ and ‘in opposition’ at the same time? Heisenberg would love that one!
            There have been many cases in different countries where the largest party have not formed the government because myriad smaller parties have grouped together to form a larger grouping. So is the largest party in government or not in government?
            In the 2010 Westminster election neither Labour nor Conservatives got an outright majority and Labour could have forced just this scenario by a coalition with LibDem. They chose not to.

            As a result it was a Conservative-LibDem government in Westminster. The LibDems and Conservatives sat on the government side of the benches. Labour and the rest on the opposition benches.
            The fact the PM was from the Conservative Party and the Conservative were by far the biggest party in the coalition did not stop it being a coalition. If the LibDems decided to break away and vote against the government the Conservatives would not be governing the country because they could not get any votes through.

            I have an alternative question:
            The SNP do not have a majority in either seats nor in voter count. Without support of other parties, what mandate do they have to push through policies the really believe in but other parties do not?

          • CharlieChuck

            The current set up is what the system in Scotland was designed for, ie, no outright majority government, and all other parties get a fairer representation based upon the count of votes they secure. That the SNP managed a majority at the previous election was something of a seismic event and broke that system. We have now reverted to the way it is supposed to shake out with no majority, albeit with a Scottish electorate still very much in favour of one particular party.

            So, once again ,which party is considered to be in power in Scotland and, when one talks of the Scottish government, what party is being referred to?
            Ruth Davidson did achieve her objective of securing the opposition to the Scottish government slot from labour. Not too big an ask considering how poor Labour are just now. Suspect her popularity has somewhat diminished since then with the Scottish electorate, disgruntled at her party’s betrayal of their EU safety promise.
            Happy days.

          • DaveHenson

            Well, because the SNP did not get an absolute majority, the Parliament followed convention and invited Nicola Strugeon as leader of the largest party to form a government and that government is comprised of members of all parties.
            So if you want to be pedantic it was parliament who voted SNP to form a government and strictly it is not a SNP government but a coalition government.

            If SNP had won an outright majority I would agree with you.

          • CharlieChuck

            Yes, you are now being desperately pedantic in your denial of said party’s popularity amongst the Scottish electorate.
            Strange that, but very, very amusing.

          • DaveHenson

            I have never denied the level of their popularity.
            But if they are so wonderful, how come they do not have an out and out majority t fully enact their manifesto – surely people vote or party on their policies, not someone else’s? To claim that a lack of majority is somehow a celebration of the Scottish system is ridiculous – as if the SNP strategists say ‘we have to aim to win 48% so we do not get a majority’

          • CharlieChuck

            By showing your ignorance of how the system in Scotland works, you’re only making a right trumpet of yourself by trying to pass comment on it. Maybe you should go and educate yourself first, then take that size ten out yer gub.

            Anyone else jumped from the sinking stinking ship down there?

            Chuckle.

        • OldPete

          Scotland is not devolved nearly enough, Independence is the only way to ensure Scotland’s future. Yes the Westminster Labour/Tory governments have continued to attempt to ensure Scotland’s dependency on England. Only with the SNP fighting for Scotland’s future have the other parties been forced to take note of Scotland’s issue’s and needs. Without the rise of the SNP Scotland’s economic situation would be like the Northeast of England and Wales.

          • DaveHenson

            That does not avoid the fact that Scotland has had sufficient powers for over quarter of a century to address the issues you mentioned.
            Yet they have not.
            I wonder why that is?

          • DaveHenson

            As a statement of the situation that is one take on it.
            As a response as to whether Scotland can blame Westminster for failures to address local issues it says nothing.

            So nice attempt at sidestep

  • brian

    firstly I would like to thank all the English that voted to leave the EU. I voted for an independent Scotland and have voted SNP for years. But I and many others will no longer be voting SNP. or for a Scotland breakaway This referendum has shown me and others how much we need the English common sense and backing for the Scots who were born here though I would guess that we are in the minority now

    • OldPete

      You are a liar, if you truly wanted Scottish Independence then you would always want it.
      You speak with “forked tongue” you Britnat liar.
      English common sense?

      • DaveHenson

        Sounds like a bitter independence supporter to me. Then again, Salmond typified the Nats in showing a complete lack of grasp of reality.

        • OldPete

          A true Independence support would be true to the cause of Independence.

          • DaveHenson

            You can be true to the cause while at the same time accepting that if separation happened now the shocks would be too great for the country to bear.
            For some people (seemingly you are one of them) the principle is so strong that the economic hardships it may (and I say ‘may’, because it is all guesswork) invoke are worth it for the sake of self-determination. Other people feel they have too much to lose at a specific time.
            It does not mean they are any less committed to the cause.
            Sturgeon has not immediately called a vote for a re-run of the referendum because she realises that the risks are too high, at this particular moment. By your argument this means that she is not a true independence supporter.

    • CharlieChuck

      Is that just your own opinion, or do you speak for the other patients in your psychiatric ward?

  • CharlieChuck

    fudbot.

    • Whitegold

      He so is.

  • stubuoy

    The British peoples should vote in any referendum regarding Scots independence.
    The terms and conditions should be negoiated and published prior to a referendum taking place.
    It would be hard to say whether the scots would be pleased with the result but certainly not satisfied!

    • Neil McEvoy

      By that logic all of Europe should have voted on Brexit. How would you fancy the Germans keeping you in?

      • JOHN HUGHES

        all of Europe is not part of mainland UK. To have logic you must first have a brain to work with.

        • Neil McEvoy

          The UK is a member of a political union, and no other country in that union has a vote on whether they leave. Scotland is a member of a political union, the UK, and no other country in that union has a vote on whether they leave. Numb nuts.

  • Are You Sure

    Spain have made it clear that they will veto any attempt by Scotland to join the EU.

    Any Scotnats need to be fully aware that a vote to leave the UK would also be a vote to leave the EU (or whatever the UKs relationship with the EU is at that point).

    Sturgeon is many things but she is no fool. There will be no referendum anytime soon.

    • Brad Millar

      and Spanish fishermen will not be able to fish in the most lucrative waters in Europe and we will block their access through our waters to the 2nd most lucrative fishing waters in Europe … Norway which will put a 1/3rd on their journey 🙂 and Spain knows that

      • Are You Sure

        They won’t care. They won’t allow anything to stir up the Basques or Catalans.

        • OldPete

          Mariano Rajoy comes from Galicia, and represents the city of A Coruña
          in the Spanish parliament, the Cortes. The mainstay of the local
          economy is the fishing industry, and big fishing interests are the main
          funders of Rajoy’s own local party. The Galician fishing fleet depends
          on its access to Scottish waters in order to feed Spain’s enormous
          appetite for seafood, and any attempt by Spain to veto Scottish
          membership of the EU would threaten that access. Rajoy would then find
          that his local party’s bank balance was as empty as the fish counter in a
          Spanish supermarket. He’s not going to let that happen.

          Quote from wee Ginger Dug.

          • Are You Sure

            Great. Doesn’t change anything.

          • CharlieChuck

            Access to our fishing grounds is the Spanish equivalent to rUKs access to our lochs for their subs. It’s a pretty huge deal, truth be told.

          • Are You Sure

            There is no rUK, just the UK.

          • OldPete

            It changes everything!

          • Are You Sure

            No, sorry. There is no way Spain allow a independent Scotland to join the EU.

      • The Answer

        Block this, block that!
        Maybe England should ‘block scotch lorries’ usng England’s transport network.
        Glad to help

        • CharlieChuck

          Fudbot…..and then lose that big portion of your skewed ‘export’ figures.

      • 2fishypoliticians

        HOW exactly? With the snp’s budgeting, Scotland can ill afford a toy boat, let alone a fisheries protection vessel. There is little or no chance of anyone following Scotland’s dictats. Cloud cuckoo (i.e. nat) thinking.

    • CharlieChuck

      We’re already heading out of the EU, so that renders that wearisome and dated threat pretty redundant.

      • Are You Sure

        See where I said “or whatever the UKs relationship with the EU is at that point”, that was a reference to the fact that, if Scotland leaves the UK, they will walk away from whatever relationship with the EU that the UK negotiates post Brexit.

    • James Waldie

      No it will make no differnce Spain is only being piety about the people of Scotland supporting the Catalans break away from Spain. Spain’s finances are not very rosy but Scotlands is even rosy without the Oil revenue that the past Governments since 1979 have robbed the Scots of their proper returns from oil and the English governments have squander the great oil revenue that the UK could have had ask any English MP Tory Labour or Libs/Dems where has the Money gone to the Rich and the Tax dodgers not one of them will tell you the Truth because they haven’t a bloody clue you cannot be a good English MP unless you can lie through you teeth you know that when they interview an MP they cannot look at the person that is interviewing them. Nicola will not call another Referendum until she knows she will win if by 100% and she will have the backing of a great deal of English people that Referendum should never have been called Scotland has the only stable Government in the UK Going to take a very good English Man or Women to bring calmness to the rest of the UK sadly that will take years long after 2020

      • The Answer

        “Spain’s finances are not very rosy but Scotlands is even rosy without the Oil revenue”
        rosy = chuckles chuckles

        In 2015, Spain had a 5.1 percent fiscal gap
        Scotland’s fiscal gap is 11% for 2015-16
        Glad to help

        • The King

          James Waldie, hasn’t a clue what he’s talking about. Obviously, someone told him Scotland’s finances are in good order (SNP perhaps – LMAO). Shall we let him into a commonly known fact?

          Scotland’s finances, run by the SNP, are currently as bad as Greece’s, and likely to be worse than Greece’s 2016-17.

          • davyclam

            Check out “Business for Scotland”, a hilarious and incoherent lobby who conjure up positive results for Scotland from hallucinatory numbers and non-sequitors. A real trip !

      • Are You Sure

        You might want to edit that into something a bit more coherent when you sober up in the morning.

        • Tim

          They never sober up!

  • The Answer

    FOI request.TO SNP Government

    ” What is the value and percentage of revenues collected from ‘whisky export
    duty’ allocated to Scotland & UK in the last 5 Years of GERS?”

    SNP Government Response

    “Exports, including exports of whisky, do not attract duty in the UK.

    Therefore, no ‘whisky export duty’ revenue is reported for either Scotland
    or the UK in GERS.”

    https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/gers_whisky_export_duty#incoming-675871

    • CharlieChuck

      Fuddbot

  • Neil McEvoy

    Not at all, you’ve simply described people’s opinions of the SNP, the political party, not why they aren’t one.

    • AWoLsco

      Well I told you. They didn’t start out as a conventional political party but allowed anyone, holding any view, membership, as long as they wanted independence.
      How much more simply can I put it?
      Let’s say we set up the Scottish tiddlywinks society. The sole requirements for entry being Scottish with an interest in tiddlywinks.
      Then we decide to field candidates at the next election and form a political party and obey the rules as presently constituted.
      So we are both a movement and a political party.
      With the passage of time, it is possible that the movement faction will dominate, or else others may move in and take over the party and be more inclined to the political side of things…people like the masons or jews, for instance, even the odd fruitcake or two, that wishes to make a lucrative career out of talking about tiddlywinks, but doesn’t actually play the game….that type of person.
      Get it now?

      • Neil McEvoy

        More accurately. That’s how they started, now they are a political party.

        • AWoLsco

          “now they are a political party.”

          Maybe so. But they haven’t told me …or anyone else, that…which is not quite the ticket….is it?
          The day they tell me that, then I won’t vote for them, and their days will be over.

          • Neil McEvoy

            I don’t think they’re hiding the fact from any one you loon

          • AWoLsco

            “I don’t think they’re hiding the fact from any one”

            Well, where’s the statement that?……
            ” we promote the idea of independence for Scotland as a bit of a hobby, and amusing diversion, but we are primarily a socialist, left- wing party that looks very favourably on communism, indeed many of our membership are committed Trotskyites and zealous Stalinists.”.
            …….or words to that effect.

          • Neil McEvoy

            Ah my mistake. I actually thought you were trying to make a real point.

          • AWoLsco

            Got a problem, Nelly?
            Can’t answer the question?.
            Not so smart as we thought , eh?

          • Neil McEvoy

            I value all the debates I have on here with adults as I always learn something, and resent any time caught up interacting with weirdo Internet bampots. I mistook you for an adult and added to my wasted time, drat.

          • AWoLsco

            “I value all the debates I have on here with adults as I always learn
            something, and resent any time caught up interacting with weirdo
            Internet bampots”

            Me too, Nelly. Me too.

            “I mistook you for an adult and added to my wasted time, drat.”

            Me too,Nelly . Me too.

          • Neil McEvoy

            Aye calling me Nelly doesn’t scream childish fud, not at all.

          • AWoLsco

            Oh dry up, Nelly.
            You’ve already demonstrated to everyone that you are a thick, uncomprehending, obtuse fool.
            Now you’re beginning to make an exhibition of yourself

          • Neil McEvoy

            Better that than looking like a fud, all the time

          • AWoLsco

            Yes, Nelly. Yes.
            Whatever you say, Nelly….zzzzzzzzzz.

          • Neil McEvoy

            I bet you even giggle to yourself when you type it, you actually think it’s funny. Well you’d have to laugh to yourself, no chance a loner Internet fud like you has mates.

          • AWoLsco

            Yes, Nelly. Yes.
            Whatever you say, Nelly….zzzzzzzzzz.

          • Bendys

            Truth hurts.

  • CharlieChuck

    Yep. I rue the day I wasn’t born a Mak’em……fudbot.

  • The Answer