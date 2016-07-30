The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Leading article

The post-Brexit economy is more open than ever

It is dawning on all but the most stubborn Remainers that the world still wants to do business with the UK

British Currency Series

30 July 2016

9:00 AM

30 July 2016

9:00 AM

For all Gordon Brown’s economic mistakes, he at least tried to build confidence in the British economy. In the build-up to the European Union referendum, David Cameron and George Osborne did the opposite. Osborne, as Chancellor, ignored the good news, accentuated the bad and tried to portray Britain as an economic weakling propped up by EU membership. He was joined by a great many investment banks who produced analyses saying that Britain’s life outside the EU would be catastrophic.

Since the referendum, these anticipations of doom have continued. It is rather strange to watch. Encouraging economic news — the increase in high-street spending, the buoyant demand for jobs through recruitment agencies — is brushed aside. But the surveys about sentiment, which are more negative, are being seized upon as proof of the Remain side being right all along. The Brexit vote might have passed, but the debate goes on: its advocates looking for signs of optimism, and its opponents muttering about ‘hard Brexit’ and almost willing economic collapse.

It’s hard to read into what few economic indicators we have seen since the Brexit vote. A trend is already discernible, however. When businesses are rung up by pollsters and asked about their confidence, they profess to being more miserable than at any point since the last recession. Yet when it comes to doing business, their customers so far seem unaffected. People are shopping, hiring, borrowing and creating wealth just as they were before. The Bank of England’s assessment of business activity in the month since the referendum reports ‘business as usual’, with firms hiring, borrowing and investing as normal.

Much has been made, too, of the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, which measures hard data such as sales and orders and which this month fell to 49.1. Anything below 50 indicates a contracting economy. But the fall was less than many had predicted, and the index has falsely suggested slowdowns in the past. It spent most of 2012 below 50, yet a recession did not follow. Nor is the index wholly negative — it suggests a sharp rise in exports over the past month, which must be the early fruits of the drop in sterling.

[Alt-Text]


There were fears that growth would grind to a halt ahead of the referendum, as fear of the unknown stopped firms investing. But as we know now, growth accelerated.

It would be strange if business confidence did not wobble after the unexpected vote for to leave the EU. For most of this year, businesses have been told by everyone — from the Chancellor of the Exchequer to the Confederation of British Industry — that Brexit would mean immediate disaster. It’s since emerged that Mr Osborne banned the Treasury from making any preparations for Brexit — presumably because, if such plans leaked, they might contradict the gloom predicted by his campaign. That added to the atmosphere of uncertainty after 23 June. David Cameron resigned, and for ten days after Brexit, Britain seemed to lack leadership.

Businessmen who surveyed the chaos might have had good cause to feel gloomy. But then they would go back to their businesses and see that the fundamentals had not changed.

Interest rates remain at the lowest level in 400 years, employment is at a historic high, inflation is benign and export markets are as every bit as open as they were at the beginning of June. As you’d expect: we won’t leave the EU for at least two years, so why should trade suddenly contract now? Indeed, a falling pound sucks in investment — as we saw when Japan’s Softbank bid £24 billion for ARM, the Cambridge-based silicon chip manufacturer. WellsFargo, the US bank, has decided to spend £300 million on a new European headquarters in London. It had planned to lease the office, but after Brexit agreed to buy.

Far from retreating into isolation, the UK economy now looks more open than ever. It is gradually dawning on all but the most stubborn in the Remain camp that the world still wants to do business with an independent UK — and that, freed from having to tag along with EU trade deals, this country is now able to negotiate mutually favourable arrangements with fast-growing economies such as India and China. Meanwhile, the EU’s problems continue. Standard and Poor’s, one of the world’s top credit ratings agencies, warned recently that the EU is ‘unsustainable in its current form’.

This is precisely the concern that persuaded 52 per cent of Brits that our long-term future is best served outside the EU. Nobody doubted that economic turbulence would follow, but the case for optimism far outweighs the case for pessimism. Brexit is neither an economic drag nor a stimulus: it is simply the removal of a constraint. What Britain now goes on to achieve depends entirely on the vision and ambition of those in power. Politicians and businesses should snap out of their sulk, and see Brexit for what it is: the greatest opportunity ever handed to a government by an electorate.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , ,

You might also like

Chanson-vineyards

Rescheduled event: Lunch with Domaine Chanson

Ten More Unexpectedly Wonderful Places in Which to Eat
Boris Johnson and George Osborne visit the Battle of Britain Bunker on September 10, 2015 in Uxbridge, England.

George Osborne presses on with his foreign ambitions
cover_300716_landscape

When will our politicians accept the reality of Islamic terrorism?
Sir Philip Green (Photo: Getty)

Rough justice, but MPs have got Sir Philip ‘Shifty’ Green bang to rights
Jeremy-Corbyn-with-Gerry-Adams copy

Jeremy Corbyn should not be allowed to rewrite the history of his support for the IRA
Show comments
  • John Vernon

    Ye Gods. Someone talking sense for a change. Now be sure that the EU know that we will offer them an increasing market for their goods, that, though we very much prefer to live under our own legal system, we will happpily offer any of their populations who want to come and live here, provided that they can fulfill certain necessary criteria, that they will be very welcome. In addition. as in the past, our armed forces will always be ready to lay down their lives to protect any of the European Nations that are in danger.

  • Anthony Thompson

    I have a sneaking sympathy for the “expert” remainers. Come clean and admit they got it wrong? To do so would be to trash their professional reputation. Better surely to soldier on and pray that their dire predictions materialise. But that just makes the eventual surrender even more humiliating. Tricky.

    • Herman_U_Tick

      I thought Mr. T Blair did well with his shading out of the WMD claims coupled with complete shamelessness and sustained bravura. A masterclass in management, although of a type of situation it is better to avoid, of course.

    • Ed  

      Best to tear off the bandage quickly. It’s coming off anyway. Might as well be by your own hand.

    • Owen_Morgan

      That’s the stopped-clock-is-right-twice-a-day approach to economic expertise. You can be sure that Auntie Beebyanka will devote a fortnight’s coverage, Wimbledon-style, to any downturn that can remotely be pinned on Brexit. I have no sympathy, though, sneaking, or otherwise.

      • Professor Driftwood

        The Biased Broadcasting Corporation is the biggest cheerleader for the disastrous and failed EU because they have had millions of euros from Brussels. This ‘public’ broadcaster had better watch out because their beloved license fee could well be severely curtailed in the future.

  • RingedPlover

    Having Voted to Leave I am branded Xenophobic and Racist. And yet I expect us to Trade &c. with the Rest of the World; so don’t quite see how that makes me X and R. But I suppose that results from my being ill-educated &c. The possibility that we might actually leave the EU, for me at least, lifts a Great Shadow and means that we have re-joined the World. Yippee ….

    • Little Black Censored

      Leavers were willing to suffer some economic loss for the greater poitical good. Guardian people (to use a shorthand term) are also willing – indeed anxious – to suffer economic loss in order to prove they were right all along.

      • antoncheckout

        Small correction: ‘Guardian people’ are anxious for *others* to suffer economic loss so they can be proved right all along.

      • Professor Driftwood

        Bremainers or Bremoaners are sour losers and have a ‘love’ of democracy unless it doesn’t deliver the result they wanted.

  • Freddythreepwood

    Sky News: Lloyds bank closures and job losses because of Brexit! The plans to close the banks and cut the jobs have been in the pipeline for years, but why let the truth ruin a ‘good’ story and a snivelling excuse from the bank? According to Sky News, there is absolutely nothing happening in the world that cannot be linked to Brexit.

    • Professor Driftwood

      They merely serve the ‘elite’ who pay their salaries. The news media are owned by rich, powerful, unprincipled individuals, who are terrified by democracy and they all piss in the same pot as the main political parties.

  • Freddythreepwood

    ‘It’s since emerged that Mr Osborne banned the Treasury from making any preparations for Brexit —

    Any officer in the armed forces who did such a thing would be charged with dereliction of duty. He should be impeached.

    • Aberrant_Apostrophe

      I seem to recall that the Treasury officials did have internal discussions about Leave winning, but didn’t put anything in writing because of potential FOI requests. Or so they said.

      • Freddythreepwood

        Hmmmm. One wonders what else isn’t being written down in order to avoid FOI requests.

  • Des Demona

    There seems to be some confusion between ‘after the Brexit vote’ and ‘after Brexit.’ They are two entirely different things, and judging the state of the economy and future prospects a month after the vote but before anything has actually happened is ludicrous.

    When and if negotiations are concluded both with the Eu and the ROW then realistic conclusions can be drawn.

  • Cobbett

    Buy more crap that you don’t need…that’s the answer.

  • john

    Yes it is more open – our economy’s leaving.

  • south_coast_boyo

    Everything will work out fine but it’s scary, the remainiacs still want Britain’s economy to fail so they can say : ‘We told you so’.

    • ottovbvs

      It’s going to get much scarier. It is probably going to work out semi fine in that after some turbulence over the next 18 months, Britain will end up with the Norwegian deal which isn’t the apocalypse, but worse than where Britain is now, and far short of what you expected.

      • south_coast_boyo

        What makes you think we’ll get a ‘Norwegian’ deal? No evidence of that so early in the Brexit stage.

        • ottovbvs

          It’s going to become gradually apparent (some have already figured it out) that this is the least painful option Britain is going to be left with. Timelines and voting protocols make it the more or less inevitable choice from the three potential routes. The other two are suicidal. Personally (and it’s pure speculation so I could be completely wrong) I think this is the shore that May has already decided to steer for.

          • south_coast_boyo

            Mrs May is not a political island. I would like to see a future Britain on a par with Canada except we are 22 miles from them across the Channel, Canada is 3000 miles across another channel.

          • ottovbvs

            She is however the PM and very firmly in control with plenty of options to get her way. Forget Canada. Quite apart from the extended timelines involved they don’t have to contend with a financial industry that is as large as the manufacturing sector, contributes about 14% of tax revenue, and because of the accumulator effect underpins the entire London economy which contributes in total about a third of tax revenue.

          • south_coast_boyo

            Still believe it’s too early to predict what the outcome will be ; Mrs May couldn’t function alone, she’s not capable, she’d get out of her depth in time.

          • ottovbvs

            What do you mean function alone. She’s surrounded by armies of staff. If you don’t think she hasn’t already had extensive briefings by the Treasury, cabinet office, foreign office, and her private advisors on the available options at least in outline you have no idea of how government operates. I’d be amazed if she doesn’t by now have a fairly good mental picture of the available scenarios.

          • south_coast_boyo

            have to wait and see how it all pans out but I’m optimistic.

    • janetjH

      And remember that Hammond is one of the most fanatical Remainers

    • emperornasigoring

      The remainers are not so iresponsible to want the economy to fail, don’t be ridiculous.

      • south_coast_boyo

        I was disgusted by a rumour doing the media rounds barely 24 hours ago from when I write this that Lloyds Bank is closing many more branches and sacking thousands of staff (mind you, they all get a darn good pay-off) and the root cause is the impending Brexit !

  • ottovbvs

    Yes this is why the BoE is widely rumored to be about to announce rate cuts and other stimuli next week and Hammond said he’s expecting a substantial slow down. Twitter announcements that Britain is open for business, polite conversations and doorstep photo ops with visiting British ministers don’t mean diddly. Life is not twitter.

  • John Carins

    We only need to be brave enough to seize the brilliant Brexit opportunities. The “Remoaners” and their dire predictions are proving to be utter nonsense. Let’s celebrate the sheet audacity and sensibility of the British people. Up yours Delors, Junker et al.

    • john

      That’s a classic BREXIT analysis. No facts, no logic but lots of childish insults.
      Keep it up as we sink below the waves. Let’s celebrate the lousy decision making of the British people.

      • Malcolm Stevas

        You sink beneath the waves if you like, but the rest of us do not plan to.

        • ottovbvs

          The rest of you. You mean the 52% who hardly knew how deep the water was but jumped in nevertheless. And are now hoping for a lifeguard to appear in the unlikely shape of Mrs Merkel.

          • john

            Boris is putting on his superman tights as we speak.

          • ottovbvs

            I saw a picture of Boris with the French Foreign Minister (archetypal Grand Ecole smoothster). Superman is an almost cartoon Englishman. Reminded me of a wonderful Trollope short story called John Bull on the Quadalquavir

          • john

            I think Superman is a Yank. Great literary allusion however. For Boris, I can’t get past the Oxford hearties in “Decline and Fall”.

          • ottovbvs

            De Piffle yes it’s very well known American name. The country is full of them. A bit like rats or sexually transmitted diseases. Hard to eradicate.

          • Malcolm Stevas

            “Hardly knew” – how old are you? How much history have you read? What is your level of common sense? Do you read newspapers? We’ve been in the EEC only since 1973 and managed rather well for a thousand or so years to govern ourselves. You simply believe we’re so pitifully inadequate our only hope is to farm out government to the nasty, inefficient EU bureaucracy for which Germany is principal paymaster – ignoring the likelihood that the EU as presently constituted has a limited lifespan…

          • Dacorum

            This may surprise you but I am in total agreement with you! This is a subject on which you do indeed demonstrate clear common sense. The defeatism of the remoaners knows no bounds.

          • Malcolm Stevas

            Thank you. I quite like “Remoaners”.

        • john

          Too late now! We’ve already hit the iceberg.

      • Timmy2much

        “That’s a classic BREXIT analysis. No facts, no logic but lots of childish insults.”

        Swiftly followed by a remainer spouting “No facts, no logic but lots of childish insults.”

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSvJaYxRoB4

        • john

          The steady stream of bad economic news is my data base.
          Also, the embarrassing begging bowl being carried to Brussels by Theresa – “please help us EU”

      • John Carins

        Bitter and twisted. Just celebrate the fact that we have escaped the imprisonment of the EU.

    • emperornasigoring

      Seig heil

      • John Carins

        Indeed. If we had stayed in the EU then it would have been: ein Reich,ein Volk and ein Fuhrer.

  • MrBishi

    One is reminded of the chap who jumped from the 50th floor of his workplace.
    As he passed each floor he was heard to say, “so far, so good”.

    • Malcolm Stevas

      You just exemplified what the Spectator’s writer called “anticipations of doom”, almost as if you long for disaster so you can say, “I told you so.”

      • ottovbvs

        Pragmatists would call it cold eyed and unsentimental realism. Seems preferable to Pollyanna-ish exhortations to hope for the best. I thought realism was supposed to a conservative virtue?

        • Nuahs87

          But what is the forecast of doom based on? The expectation that the EU economy is going to boom in the next decade without us? The expectation that our financial sector is going to rush to France to pay massive taxes?

          I would understand the fear if we were leaving something good, but Italy is on the brink of total collapse and is set to take much of the EU down with it. The quicker we can rebalance our economy away from its EU dependence the better. It will be painful for certain sectors, but no more so than staying and wasting billions trying to keep a sinking ship afloat.

          • ottovbvs

            You have it back to front. The expectation is that the UK economy is going to be relatively smaller than it would have been. And if you knew anything about the financial sector you’d know there are many more jurisdictions with attractive tax regimes available. Amsterdam, Dublin, Frankfurt, even Lisbon is trying to get in on the act. Italy is not on the brink of collapse and neither is the EU. Predictions of Italian collapse are a bit like equity market predictions of recessions. As Paul Samuelson famously said the market’s have predicted 9 of the last five recessions. Where do you get these delusions from? The back of cereal boxes or the Mail oped page? Bit rude there, sorry, but let me assure you sir they are complete nonsense.

          • Nuahs87

            Lets see how things lie in a few months. The EU banks are about to have the results published from their stress tests, and we will see how Italy tackles a banking system with an estimated €360 – €400 billion of non performing loans, with a dismal economy, massive debt and an inability to print money. My cornflakes packet may just be on to something.

          • ottovbvs

            Not really. Everyone has known about the Italian banking system for years and has had plenty of time to prepare. Dismal economy? Who knows, it’s widely estimated their GDP is understated by around 20% because of the black economy and whenever I visit there is never any sign of imminent distress. Their productivity is actually marginally higher than Britain’s. Then you have this odd situation a bit like Japan where most of the public debt is held domestically. As Twain said reports of his death may be exaggerated. Switch to Weetabix (now Chinese owned).

          • Nuahs87

            We shall see. A lot of European banks, particularly Deutsche Bank, don’t need too much of a shock to send them into crisis. I have no doubt that the ECB will and the EU will come up with a fudge to avoid total collapse, but I don’t think we are missing anything by being outside this situation.

          • ottovbvs

            The German government could bail out DB in heartbeat. Britain bailed out many more banks and they are still there. They’re the most bankable economy in the world. Look at long and short dated bund rates. Basically you pay the Germans to lend them money! And since we’re not in the Eurozone were not part of this “situation.” Don’t want to get into one of those shouting matches but with all due respect you just don’t comprehend the shape of our relationship with the EU. As you say we shall see.

          • soutie2

            However did we function prior to the E. U.

          • ottovbvs

            It was a different world in 1963 when Britain first applied and even in 1973 when Britain finally grovelled it’s way in. Manufacturing was probably still about 25% of the economy and the financial industry certainly wasn’t about 10-12% of it. What happened back then is a meaningless benchmark.

          • emperornasigoring

            We had industry, big time. Now ??

          • soutie2

            Now is big time gravy train for politicians.

        • Malcolm Stevas

          The venomous lip-licking forecasts of doom from embittered Remainers are hardly “realistic”: they’re childish whinges from infants who’ve had their sweets confiscated.

          • emperornasigoring

            No, they are mainly level headed, educated more than most, and understand what ramifications will result from this stupid reactionary referendum outcome.

          • Malcolm Stevas

            Yours is a slightly more refined way than most of painting Leavers as knuckle-dragging buffoons. From what I can see, the level-headed Remain contingent have mostly accepted the result and got back to work, while the disturbingly large body of Remainers motivated largely by a curious romantic attachment to the Brussels bureaucracy are shrieking blue murder and discovering that they don’t after all like popular democracy.

          • Des Demona

            ”Yours is a slightly more refined way than most of painting Leavers as knuckle-dragging buffoons.”

            Interesting coming from someone who had just previously posted

            ”The venomous lip-licking forecasts of doom from embittered Remainers are hardly “realistic”: they’re childish whinges from infants who’ve had their sweets confiscated.”

          • Malcolm Stevas

            I was not portraying all Remainers in that light, but distinguishing a minority from more sensible, rational Remainers. The silly minority are indeed being very childish, very petulant, and thoroughly nasty.

      • Prof Raus

        Ignore him. He’s the one who jumped and fell on his head.

      • MrBishi

        “I told you so” will only be the beginning.
        Brexit – that is to say “leaving the EU completely” is not an economic option and so it will not happen.
        We will probably end up keeping access to the single market, paying much the same as we pay now, keeping all the EU rules and giving up our veto and any say on how the EU develops.
        That is somehow – in the eyes of Brexiteer halfwits – regaining our sovereignty.

        • Bob3

          Yawn zzzzzz.

          • MrBishi

            He who laughs last …

          • Truth Revealed

            Seem to remember you saying we wouldn’t vote to leave, who’s laughing now?

          • MrBishi

            I still find it hard to believe that the UK really has a majority of halfwits.
            But, there you go – downhill at a gathering rate of speed.

          • Truth Revealed

            Yes, though in a minority, there are quite a lot of mindless Remainiacs about.

          • MrBishi

            Halfwit.

          • Truth Revealed

            Still twice the “wit” and more than you eh?

            When will you Remainiacs stop getting things wrong?

          • MrBishi

            Are you even aware of the UK economy?
            Halfwit.

        • Malcolm Stevas

          “We will probably” does not count quite so convincingly as less pessimistic estimates from more credible commentators. Are all Brexiteers “halfwits” to you? Just mildly curious.

          • MrBishi

            We are dealing with politicians, I consider, “will probably” to be fair.
            Not all Brexiteers are halfwits to me, the leaders are scoundrels.

    • john

      God! You stole my joke.

      • MrBishi

        Submit your claim for royalties in the usual way.

    • Bob3

      Until he remembered that he had wings.

      • MrBishi

        You mustn’t believe everything you read in the papers, bob3.
        Red Bull does not give you wings.

    • sparrow-hawk

      Which one? The habitual EUSSR Troll who hates Democracy and accountability, and has a deep religious longing to merge with some big Mother figure that makes him feel secure & strong?

      • MrBishi

        Anyone with a smattering of economics.
        That excludes ALL Brexiteers.

  • Prof Raus

    The anti democrat remainer trolls haunt discussions spreading their malice and silly propaganda. Quite sad that they, or whoever employs them, have such deep spite and pockets to match. It was the same when we dared to not take the Euro. Further back when we dared to stand alone against Hitler. Spite and hatred of the British seems so all consuming that it robs its practitioners of even a modicum of common sense. Thankfully they are few and as before will be proven spectacularly wrong.

    • A_ffinia

      That’s odd…I see Leave voters as mostly hateful, insipid people…take Ukip supporters for example and in particular the ridiculous Nigel Farage.

      • south_coast_boyo

        Leave voters hate who?

      • xyobrychus

        Farage patiently explains even to Andrew Neil. Why is this man not advising on Brexit. Anybody who knows anything about anything in depth is automatically sidelined in this country. Powell, Honeyford Clarkson the list goes on. Vacous wimmin are listened to intently?

    • ottovbvs

      Thanks for the warning. Yes the jackboots are on the march again. There have been widespread reports from the South of England of tall, blonde, good looking men in Feldgrau suits boarding trains. Also books stores are reporting an increase in demand for biographies of Wagner and Bismarck. Pays to keep your eyes peeled for Johnnie Hun, you never know what he’s up to.

      • Ooh!MePurse!

        A very stupid comment.

  • Bonce

    The biggest u-turn was GSK.
    Before the vote they said thousands of jobs would be lost. After the vote they just created thousands of jobs.

    • ottovbvs

      I’m a stockholder in GSK. They never said thousands of jobs would be lost. They announced good results the other day because basically most of their costs are priced in sterling and most of their revenue in Euros, dollars, etc. If Britain doesn’t get full access to the EU market it is going to cause GSK some serious heartburn. Like everyone else in their situation they are keeping their options open until some clarity opens up.

  • A_ffinia

    I admit, I don’t really know what Brexit stands for. I know it has something to do with taking control of our borders and leaving the single market so we can spend the money on the NHS instead. Is that all that’s required?

    • Toby

      To get back our sovereignty eg control of our law, trade and immigration… to start with.

  • emperornasigoring

    Just a reminder, brexit hasn’t actually occurred yet

    • Michiel de Jong

      And the post-Brexit economic data isn’t available yet….

  • licjjs

    Why is Theresa May still talking about a ‘solution’ to ‘free movement’ of people? I thought we had voted for the solution: leave the EU. This is sounding more and more like a continuation of Cameron’s discussions, as if the referendum had never been. I actually hope that the EU’s Chief Brexiteer will force May to face reality, name the date and then get out pronto.

  • Impromptu

    The Brexit vote seems to have achieved at a stroke what central banks the world over have been trying to do for years – take the steam out of a relatively overvalued currency.
    Perhaps everyone should try it.

    • south_coast_boyo

      It makes my Egg and chips in Benidorm cost £3.85 up from £3.25.

  • Voltaire

    The stinking EU will fall apart soon enough on its own. Britain will be great outside the grasp of the albatross. People need to have faith in the country and get back to work.

    A special message for media people :: the EU is dead and will not be giving you a job. So grow a spine and help this country to new greatness.

  • amanuenensi

    Open!

    Mr Fox’s claim he had opened “very fruitful” trade talks with Canada was quickly followed by a clarification from Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s trade minister, who said her focus was on tying up a deal with the EU.

  • amanuenensi

    Open!

    Ford is considering closing plants in the UK and across Europe in response to Britain’s vote to leave the EU, as it forecast a $1bn hit to its business over the next two years.

    • Aberrant_Apostrophe

      Ford in in decline Worldwide. It has closed factories all over Europe in the past decade, so Brexit is simply providing a convenient excuse for their own poor management and lack of creativity.

  • amanuenensi

    Open!

    Car prices in Britain will rise as a result of the country’s decision to quit the European Union, the chief executive of Peugeot Citroen has predicted.

    • Aberrant_Apostrophe

      So we buy from elsewhere. I’m sure all the Japanese and Korean car makers will be keen to plug the hole made by Peugeot pulling out of their largest export market.

  • amanuenensi

    Open!

    Economic and business confidence in the eurozone has unexpectedly risen after Britain voted to leave the EU.

    A key gauge of economic sentiment in the 19-country bloc, compiled by the European Commission, recorded a small uptick in confidence to 104.6 this month from June’s reading of 104.4. Analysts had expected it to drop to 103.5 in the first full month after Brexit.

  • amanuenensi

    Open!

    Hammond says the PMI shows that business sentiment has suffered from the Brexit vote.

    It tells us that people’s confidence, businesses’ confidence has been dented. They’re not sure, there’re in a position of uncertainty now.

  • amanuenensi

    Open!

    Brexit is doubtless a cause for consternation, to say nothing of humiliation, in Brussels and Strasbourg. But to Australian eyes it looks like a splendid opportunity. We are here, lonely guys in the Pacific, waving to the EU. “Helloooo. Can we join your club? Come to your party?

  • amanuenensi

    Open!

    Australia is seeking a bilateral free trade agreement with the EU that was adopted in a referendum on Thursday.

  • amanuenensi

    Open!

    The fact that a reported 70% of US supermarket processed food contains GM is an indication of what harmonisation with the US on GM will bring.

    • south_coast_boyo

      The US will dominate TTIP – guaranteed ! they wouldn’t bother otherwise.

      • The Laughing Cavalier

        TTIP applies to the EU, it is a lousy deal for Europe, it is yet to be ratified and there are signs that it may not be. Britain can now start with a clean slate.

        • amanuenensi

          The US trade commissioner said no-one gets a deal with the (US dominated) WTO unless they play US rules and accept into their country 100% GMO food and hormone fed beef at the low US prices. The US farmers can make beef and food at half price to what our farmers can, so you tell your people (1) GMO food is coming, it is really cheap, thats good for you, right, but you tell our farmers (2) they are going bankrupt. Thats free trade. You have been lied to…..again… How stupid people are if they think WTO is “free trade”. It is a pirate madhouse run by big bullies out there.

          • Gary Humble

            We have traded massively with the US for decades without a trade deal. It is unlikely we will accept the first deal the Americans offer us out of desperation when the status quo has worked so well for so long. Countries do not need trade deals to trade. We are quite capable of buying and selling stuff without having a price of paper telling us how to do it or tge conditions. Tge fact is, countries do not trade. The companies within those countrues trade. Our trade with America prives that our companies are more than capable of handling themselves in international trading without the UK government stepping in abd creating an inbalanced trade deal. Infact, I’m sure that these companies who trade with America would much prefer no trade deal than a bad trade deal. America will continue to push GM foods into every trade deal. We cannit create a trade deal with them on this basis, so it is unlikely we will ever get a deal with them. Nothing wrong with that. Business will continue as normal and nothing will change.

        • amanuenensi

          At least the EU was and is a huge market so it does not to need to accept GMO foods. The US gave that away in its TTIP deal with the EU. We have no chance of blocking the US Canada Brazil Argentina GMO’s and the rest of the world at WTO on food. They will all block us in the WTO which was the last line of hope for Leave.

    • Mary Ann

      Your source of information?

      • amanuenensi

        http://www.fas.usda.gov/sites/default/files/2014-04/tpa-ttip.pdf

        The former US Trade Commissioner said a month ago that the US would almost certainly block any UK application to get into the WTO unless it accepted GMO and all biotech agriculture as do other WTO members. That is why you can get a good really cheap US T Bone steak in Hong Kong Rio and Auckland but not British lamb. Have a nice day.

        • amanuenensi

          Methinks Leave are starting to learn about the reality of world trade. Its not online shopping at Tesco or Waitrose. Its pirates and protectionism. Thats why you stay safely in a big powerful bloc (like the EU) to protect your own people and workers from economic predators. Bit late now though…..

        • Aberrant_Apostrophe

          The UK is still a member of the WTO. And that is according to the WTO themselves, despite what their EUrophilic CEO claims to the contrary. We therefore do not need to re-apply.

          • amanuenensi

            Well no actually, you are wrong – I can only guess, as usual.

            If you can deploy ‘europhilic’ in a sentence I assume you will understand what the Director -General says and I will leave you to search out the truth in your own good time. You can do the research or you will see the truth anyway eventually, regardless of your silly ill informed Europhobic opinion.

            http://www.ft.com/cms/s/0/745d0ea2-222d-11e6-9d4d-c11776a5124d.html#axzz4G4N3LWBw

  • amanuenensi

    Please no more rubbish about no harm has been done and we are doing so well post Brexit.
    Brexit has not happened yet. Not even a start. The damage so far has happened while we are still firmly safe in the EU.

    The real damage will only start when we actually leave. That is when the money stops, prices rise, pound collapses, the factories close, the bankers leave, the City fades away, and we get flooded with really cheap Chinese tat and USA made GM food if we want really to enter the pirate crap shoot that is known as WTO trade rules.

    • The Laughing Cavalier

      There will be no stoppage of money, Britain is a net contributor to the EU budget.

      • amanuenensi

        UK makes a tiny 8 billion net payment to the EU budget. Its the ticket price to a club. Or was.

        BUT

        In return we had tariff free access to the EU common market which provides about 600 billion a year in UK based EU business. Because we were in the EU hundreds of big foreign companies came here to do business with the EU because they could do it freely with no paperwork all over the EU. About 40 big foreign banks are based here because. before, they could do free, easy business across the whole EU. When a hard Brexit is over ALL of them will only be able to do free business in the small UK market and ALL of them will move across the Channel to make cars and do banking deals etc. We will LOSE maybe 300 billion maybe much more, in UK based EU earnings that we used to make inside the UK. The UK government might lose 80 billion, maybe more, in taxes we used to get. That is the real problem. The net EU contribution of 8 billion we used to make was so we stayed in a rich club that paid 80 billion in taxes and kept maybe a 1000 billion dollars of total business here which paid for our NHS, social services etc. Our piddly net pay in contribution (the ticket to get all this business) was only 8 billion a year and from it we got FULL access as a country to gross foreign and domestic earnings of 1000 billion a year in foreign business based in the UK but selling in the EU. That is what we will lose. LOTS of business and money. And that is why the Europeans are laughing so hard and saying, no negotiations, and get out now! That is why Theresa May did not leave immediately. She is hoping for a deal she will not ever get. Watch. If you did not know all this before you voted I am really sorry for you and all of us…and I really wonder how many people were just like you…..?? Please repost to anyone you know who thought like you that we just paid in 8 billion and got no benefit, it is rather important that the truth be understood.

    • Aberrant_Apostrophe

      We already are flooded with Chinese tat, and we already trade with many countries, including the US, via WTO rules.

  • Timmy2much

    Lets be clear on one thing.
    The government is NOT working towards Brexit in good faith.
    For starters the government have put the shackles on infrastructure spending (I know as I work in this sector and all the jobs going out for tender have stopped, and there were very few before the referendum), also look how they have put the late night brakes on Hinckly C.

    Secondly, the government have started making noises that give the clear impression they are looking for an EU light system. I for one did not vote for this.

    I can see us slipping back in to a situation that will look more like 6 months prior to the referendum where many who voted to leave were starting to get angry…very angry.
    The referendum was not the end battle – but the opening one.

  • Jonathan Burns

    When the UK didn’t join the Euro, europhiles spent the next few years predicting DOOM and using any bad news as evidence that we should have dumped the Pound.

    Brexit will be no different.

    • south_coast_boyo

      rings true ; thank goodness Major got an opt out although five late joiners still haven’t adopted it and Brown too, think he managed to hold off out of control freakery, he wasn’t going to hand any power over HIS Treasury to the ECB.

    • 4194

      A mirage, we’ve built up a massive trade deficit with Germany in particular that’s been funded by FDI and portfolio investment, resulting in a mountain of debt. Brexit is already putting pressure on that source of funding, hence the weakness of the £, and shortly inflation will wipe out the advantage gained for our exporters. Fox’s hoped for bilateral trade deals will need to be very lucrative indeed to turn the whole sorry mess around.

  • walker442

    ‘People are shopping, hiring, borrowing and creating wealth just as they were before’

    Meanwhile, outside the Spectator echo chamber…

    http://www.ft.com/fastft/2016/07/27/uk-retail-sales-fall-to-lowest-since-2012-cbi/

  • Jojje 3000

    Please Invoke A50, then this discussion is more interesting.

    • south_coast_boyo

      yes until then it bores the pants off one.

  • amanuenensi

    The warning was Brexit will mean immediate disaster. That was and is still true. Come back with silly columns like this when Brexit has actually happened and a year has past. This is just jejeune nonsense at this point. Is it someone trying to convince themselves that ‘yesterday’s folly might go unnoticed.’

  • Ipsedixit

    Have just listened to BBC. We’re doomed all doomed because of Brexit

    • south_coast_boyo

      but you must admit, they put it across in a subtle way but in a way that everybody gets the message.

    • john

      c’est vrai!

    • jacobi

      Oh we will manage, but so will Nicaragua and the Nigeria.

  • 3times10 to the 8

    Trade deals are so massively complicated because of this for a start:-

    With modern manufacturing all the things we can sell are made of parts mainly from Europe. If you take a car for instance, and we are selling a lot of them at the moment, 60% of the value of that car is imported from Europe, not like in the 70s when it was almost 100% UK produced. So to sell manufactured goods without all the rules and regs being sorted with the EU will be a nightmare. The whole world is going this way and that is one of the reasons that the trade deals take so long, almost every tiny part of everything has a shared origin. What can we safely sell to who? ITAR has to be controlled, are imported products safe? made in the correct environment? by labour that has proper welfare? Do you want a tee shirt made by slave labour, or food processed in cadmium plated equipment? Who makes and ensure compliance to the rules (yes red tape but it saves heavy metals in baby food, or sub standard parts in aircraft)

    Also there are very few British owned companies of any significant size. We are even selling ARM to Japan, when will we stop selling he gold created by the fantastic imagination in the UK????

    I’m not a fan of the EU and the way it is run, it just seems to be a gravy train for so many people, but so is the house of lords and Commons, where do we draw the line??

    The whole world is based on a system of debt, and a debt than can only be repaid by borrowing more money, after all where will the interest payment come from????

    All the people that want our goods are already trading with us. Our failure has been a lack of investment in just about all areas as the city extracted cash from everything it could spread its cancer into.

    Wake up !!!!!!

    • 4194

      We fell technologically behind relatively from about the 1870s largely by relying on the fading Empire trade and defending the Sterling area, and have been muddled headed ever since.

      • Gary Humble

        Where do you people get your rubbish facts from. During WW2, my home town became one of the largest ship manufaturing towns in the entire world. It was a testiment to how industrious the UK can be. Sadly tgese ship yards have now closed down, but the UK has mastered other forms of wealth generation. We are masters of money. This includes banking and money services such as insurance. It has made us the 5th largest economy in the world. We have most certainly not fallen behind. We have some of the best universities in the world. Heathrow is actually the busiest airport in the world. All of this was achieved by being able to adapt to a changing world. This does not match your picture of a country which is merely living in the past. We have moved on from a heavy manufacturing country to a commerce based economy. We are still able to be very good on the manufacuring side as companies like Nissan proves. The UK has very few weakness in terms of workforce. We can turn our hands to anything. If a company from anywhere in the world wants to move to the UK, they will find a workforce which will adapt to it’s needs. The only country in the world like us is Germany. I have great admiration for Germany and I’m sure we have their respect too. My hope for the future is that Germany can see that the EU has outlived it’s usefulness and tgey choise to leave. We can then have a free trade agreement with them directly.

        • amanuenensi

          “We are masters of money. This includes banking and money services such as insurance. It has made us the 5th largest economy in the world.”

          At last a Brexiteer who is slowly getting it. You are right Dumble. In fact about 30% of our GDP and tax take is based on economic activity directly or indirectly from insurance services, banking and finance. 100% correct. It has made us rich. 5th in the world. Yes. Coolee coolay oh frabjous day.

          What you do not appear to understand along with the rest of the lemmings following the Brexit Pied Piper is that 50% plus of that is ECB/EU based and controlled and it is already making plans to go across the Channel. And that very large sum of money (about £250 to £350 billion) will go AUTOMATICALLY as soon as hard Brexit is a reality. That is why Mr Lemming, you are seeing the enthusiasm of the Europeans all baying in unison “No negotiations – get out now – out means out.”

          The EU won this referendum, and the most favoured nation in the world status we had, is soon be flushed down the toilet along with 15% of our GDP and 15% of our tax take.

          Now let us start thinking about agriculture and manufacturing…. a similar analysis applies….no you go look it up yourself.

          Oh but there is a magical unicorn coming called Davis who is going to create a whole new financial market – yes! Maybe the Japanese or the Russians or Iraq the US or NZ will take all our financial services. No they won’t what a stupid idea. Then who will? NO-ONE IDIOTS.

        • 4194

          Dream on. The UK has the lowest productivity of the G7 and stands about 15th in world ranking. And has the largest trade deficit as a % of GDP in the EU.

    • Gary Humble

      There is no reason why supply parts company cannot move to the UK. Nissan in the UK runs a system called JIT or ‘jyst in time’ what this means is that it does not stock and warehouse much of the parts it requires to build the cars it produces. If it needs certaon parts it contacts its lical suppliers who deliver the parts immediately. This means those suppluers have to be based locally. All around the Nissan plant in Sunderland are dozens of smaller supply companies. Many of my friends work at a Nissain supply company as well as other who work at Nissan. This JIT system will not work if tgese supply companies are based in other EU countries. The system would not work if the supply companies are not even based locally. It is set up this way so Nissan itself does not have to warehouse it’s parts.and so it can utilise every square inch of it’s factory for production. I therefore know for absolute certain that over 90% of Nissan cars are really produced in the UK.

    • Prof Raus

      German car manufacturers produce in South Africa and the French in Morocco both almost exclusively for EU markets. I fear it is you that is asleep.

      • 3times10 to the 8

        I wonder what they do that, hmmm what do they pay a African worker, as little a £350 a month. Give me a job Mr. German I promise to be ever so humble !!!!

  • 4194

    The hope is to continue growing more trade with non EU countries by setting up our own bilateral trade deals, notably with the BRICS and Commonwealth now being enthusiastically pioneered by Liam Fox, but with his quid pro quo of exiting the EU customs union needed to do it. The bad news Germany and the like already do much better than the UK in such markets and show no signs of slacking in that endeavour, indeed have also expanded impressively in these markets. Disturbingly, many of our best exporting companies are foreign owned and mainly based in the UK to access the Single market. A tricky circle to square for T.May and her cabinet.

    • Gary Humble

      Germany does not do better. We have a huge trade deficit of around £100 billion with the EU. We buy a lot of stuff from abroad that we do not, or cannot produce. Many countries will be lining up to get a peice of that market and undercut the EU to become our suppliers. The EU was a huge protection racket. It protected it’s internal market from the outside world and prevented poorer countries in places like Africa from supplying produce and goods much cheaper to the member states by placing huge tariffs or ridiculous conditions before these countries could trade with the EU. It has taken Canada over 8 years to create a trade deal and it is still not finalised. That is plainly outrageous. As a single country we would easily complete the terms of a trade deal with Canada in far less time than 8 years. We are now free to trade with African coutries without all of the red tape and protectionism the EU insists upon. It is quite likely that much of what we buy will become cheaper as a result. And the bottom line is we do not get the EU making laws which override UK laws and a sensible immigration system. There is nothing negative to leaving the EU. I, and many of my friends are very positive about our future. Remainers who do not like the situation have 27 countries to choose from. I suggest they get out if all they are xapable of doing is talking the UK down. They would obviously be far happier living under the yoke of the EU.

      • Aberrant_Apostrophe

        That’s why prices have been around 10% higher than they should be, especially when you consider the grossly inefficient CAP system. I can distinctly recall Heath saying back in 1975 that butter would be cheaper in the EEC. It rose by 20% once we lost our New Zealand connection.

        • 4194

          We would put on tariffs to protect our farmers.

      • 4194

        Your reply is full of hopeful assumptions and meaningless words like ‘easy’.

  • jacobi

    Increased spending depends on increased borrowing.
    Jobs are low or zero hours.
    Brexit has passed, but what does brexit mean?
    Businesses will say what it suits them to say, and whatever will get rid of the phone call.
    Sales on borrowed money mean just exactly that.
    The UK economy is open to the sharks because they will wipe the floor with us.
    Panic and trumpism persuaded the oldies in the UK to vote brexit. 30% who did now regret that.

    No need to go on.

    What a mess.

  • Professor Driftwood

    Brexit isn’t causing chaos because we’re still in the EU and will be for two years. It is the financial world and their cohorts in the Bremain camp who are causing the chaos. They should accept the will of the people and get on with business and politics in a new Brexit era. We are the world’s fifth biggest economy and will weather the short term storms in the wake of leaving the EU. Unlike the poor devils still shackled to Brussels ~ of these some are going to exit in the near future ~ the ones with any brains anyway. It is time to live in and accept the new world that GB is embarking on and stop bloody moaning!

    • 4194

      We fell technologically behind relatively from about the 1870s, and have been muddled headed ever since, culminating with Brexit in its modern form. Your pious plea now largely depends on foreign firms that have invested in the UK economy staying put, while Liam Fox tries to garner a few bilateral trade deals in the teeth of stronger German and other competition. For heavens sake, we’ve only just devised a sensible Apprenticeship scheme, yet to be proved in practice, which is revealing huge holes in our technical education providion to boot.

      • Professor Driftwood

        There’s nothing ‘pious’ about my plea. We are a pragmatic nation, but sadly this has become somewhat watered down of late, maybe the attempts at dumbing us all down are taking effect, but not in my case. I’m 62 and remember GB before the EU with its hate of democracy and nation status. Before you cry ‘oldie’ I’m not so old in years and I make up for my age with a young, optimistic outlook. I don’t need any lectures about the ‘real’ world because I am anchored in it. If I can’t afford something, I don’t go into debt for it ~ something this generation needs to learn.

        • 4194

          I’m 72 and remember the 1970’s jibe of ‘Sick man of Europe’, outdated and moribund industry.

          • Professor Driftwood

            Well, as much as I hated Thatcher, she changed all that and this country is a totally different place than it was in the 1970s. Give Brexit a chance. We haven’t even acted on Article 50 yet and the Establishment are doing their best to destroy Brexit. We will soon be free of this failed federalist experiment, with countries already queuing up to trade with us. Believe me, the power-crazed idiots who run the EU, along with Goldman Sachs, want to enslave us into a drone society. I was a lifelong Labour supporter, but never again will I vote for any of the main parties ~ they all piss in the same pot.

          • 4194

            You’re sound very sour in tone, and therefore I fear not a source of reliable commentary. Queing up for trade deals is not actual trade, many of these countries just want to sell us stuff. Such potential deals need much negotiation and won’t be of value to the UK unless biased to increasing UK exports and hopefully eliminate our huge trade deficit. Unfortunately just today Nissan have cast a shadow over the viability of the UK for their future operations here post the Brexit result, and follows similar comment by Ford. This sector contains our strongest exporters. Indeed foreign owned companies and their SME supply chains are the bed rock of UK exports.
            As for a federal EU, good luck to it and I trust it succeeds, hopefully at least diminishing Europe’s historical internal warring appetite.

          • 3times10 to the 8

            The exit vote to me sounds a bit like cutting our noses off to spite our faces. I was anti EU for ages for reasons I can’t put my finger on, just went the way of the people around me and didn’t give it much thought I suppose. Then the referendum made me look into some of the facts, and after hours/days of reading I came up on the EU side. It is in no way perfect but in an ever more global economy it looks a bit daft to make things harder with such a large market. Also I am in engineering and we are doing nothing to train engineers in this country, the firms I work with are finding it every harder to fill posts and need foreign workers to grow. I work next to a man who voted exit for the following reason and I quote “we need to be able to deport all the rapists and murdering migrants that come into this country”. He has an engineering degree and I thought he was quite bright; I asked him to check his figures but he refuses to do so. His main input for information is the daily mail, we live in an area where I have not seen an off white coloured person in months. He won’t let his kids go out on Halloween because “thats when the pedophiles are out, and people poison the sweets”.
            How many people are swayed by the untruths in such newspapers, sitting in front of a 50″ brain washing machine at home frightened to let their kids out, no wonder they are scared of the people from over the water !!

          • Professor Driftwood

            Your outlook appears to be without any hope or confidence in GB. Where is that pioneer spirit, that enterprise, that outward looking global thirst to succeed? The big combines make a lot of noise because they don’t want GB to succeed in a global economy, they want us under their thumb. We live in a changing world and we must adapt to that change. As for a federal EU being good for anyone ~ take a look at the disharmony currently washing through this failed experiment in lumping everyone together under one flag and currency. I am 62 but my outlook is full of hope and belief in our country ~ a country that can and will prosper outside the EU. There is big change on the way and once we are free of our EU shackles, we will be well placed to take advantage of that change. The EU is finished, don’t fool yourself otherwise. Member states are queuing up to have their own referendums to leave. What will be left will wither and die and the Germans will be left holding the baby.

    • Mary Ann

      Since brexit we have become the worlds 6th biggest economy, France is now doing better than us.

      • Aberrant_Apostrophe

        Only if you use the slightly devalued Pound to recompute last year’s GDP, which the ranking are based on, and that is clearly nonsensical. Let’s see how France’s stagnant economy fares this year, shall we?

        • GC1969

          slightly devalued? 11% is not slight

      • Professor Driftwood

        Wait for next year’s French elections ~ they will be next to exit.

        • GC1969

          you obviously know nothing about French politics if you think Le Pen will win in 2016 (clue – look at what happened when her father got into the run-offs)

          • Professor Driftwood

            Ah! Another ‘expert’. Things have moved on since her father was in charge ~ watch this space. There’s a ‘clue’ for you.

          • GC1969

            I suppose you’ve had enough of experts? I’m not an expert. Just ask any French person with an IQ of more than 100 however if they believe Le Pen will win a run off (look up how the President is chosen and you’ll be able to work it out)

          • Professor Driftwood

            I’m no expert either, but nature hates a vacuum and in France right now there is a vacuum and like the UK and USA, France is rebelling against the Establishment.

          • 3times10 to the 8

            If nature hates a vacuum how come about 99.9999999999% of the universe is vacuum?
            Not that that changes the point you are making, just the vacuum thing doesn’t make sense 😉

  • Mary Ann

    The country is in a mess.

  • MrBishi

    “The post-Brexit economy is more open than ever”
    Someone should break it gently to the Spectator that we are still in the EU.

  • ohforheavensake

    So the news this morning is that the UK manufacturing sector is contracting, at a faster rate than was expected.

    • Central power

      The UK manufacturing PMI worse than Greece.

  • Central power

    Oh dear Spectator. Make up your mind please. Was the Brexit vote about economy or immigration?
    To claim that 52 % voted out because of the economy is simply ridiculous for words. Apart from tthe pathological Eurohaters like Cash and Redwood – most people voted out because of immigration, foreigners clogging our beloved NHS, taking our money, raping our women, being criminals, littering our streets, being unwashed and similar other reasons..
    As for the economic prospects – lets wait: we have not left the EU and no one has a foggiest idea about our future arrangements.
    All this idiotic twaddle about doing deals with China,India etc – is just twaddle. Hinkley Point C is an example of our fantastic business deals with China. I suppose India will build the third runway, New Zealand will sell us twice as many sheep and we shall have Common Agricultural Policy with Canada and Australia.And our Mr Integrity Liam Expense Fox will get us a deal with the US (a sort of hard TTIP)
    which will make us Porto Rico Mark 2.
    Lets go back to the times when Britain was great (before the European hordes started arriving) the times of The Allegro Quartic (square) steering wheel, Sinclair eco “car” C5 , outside toilets and the Brexiters favorites banger and mash, fried Mars bar and kippers for breakfast.

    • GC1969

      they think it will bring about a new Golden Age (16th C Tudor Britain)

  • Professor Driftwood

    Bremainers will not give up talking down GB. For God’s sake, move on, accept the majority decision and get behind the country or move to an EU country and join the other losers.

    • Prof Raus

      Sadly most of the trolls are paid by the EU using our taxes.

      • Professor Driftwood

        Bremainers are sour losers and should be deported to Brussels so they can hold hands with Jucker and Co. and cry in the dark.

  • GC1969

    Hard to know where to start. The Composite PMI for July is at 47.5 which is recession level (services are 70% of our economy so why the writer chose the manufacturing survey I don’t know). No mention that sterling collapsed 12% either. The Construction PMI yesterday signaled the fastest overall decline in
    construction output since June 2009. Brexiteers can put their head in the sand as much as they like but lets revisit this in a year and see?

  • emperornasigoring

    The concensus in Australia, according to the media, is that the UK, is heading towards being an economic basket case

  • Professor Driftwood

    My God! There are an awful lot of sour, pathetic moaners on this site and others. All talking down GB. Get behind your country ~ the people have spoken. Stop grumbling and accept the new reality. No doubt I’ll get another reply telling me how stupid, thick and xenophobic I am ~ for God’s sake, face it, we’re leaving the EU and will be joined by a raft of other disaffected member states.

    • GC1969

      *talks down a trillion dollar economy*
      Is that how you think it works? Growth has gone from 2.5% and cruising to 0% in a month. 2H will be 0% and next year barely rising. It’s wealth destruction on a staggering level. Own what you caused

      • Professor Driftwood

        As I said, GIVE IT A CHANCE.

        • GC1969

          thats not how economics work

  • Professor Driftwood

    Once again, the Bremoaners just keep on coming with their ‘facts’ and ‘figures’. These pathetic people are anchored in the past. A past that actually believes the EU is the answer to all our woes and that Brexit is the fault of everything, from financial ruin to the ground opening up and swallowing us and don’t forget the failed coup in Turkey. I have rejected the lies of the main parties because they all piss in the same pot and do not represent the best interests of the country. As Nigel said ~ it’s not a question of Left or Right, it’s a question of right or wrong. If Bremoaners don’t want Brexit, then they can go and live in their ‘wonderful’ EU ~ do it quickly before Article 50 is enacted. Don’t try and drag the rest of us into the bottomless pit that is this failed federalist nightmare.

    • GC1969

      Once again, the Brexitmoron’s just keep on coming with their ‘conjecture’ and
      ‘lies’. These pathetic people are anchored in the past. A past that actually believes the old British Empire is the answer to all our woes and that the EU is the fault of everything, from financial ruin to the ground opening up and swallowing us and don’t forget the failed coup in Turkey. I have rejected the lies of UKIP because they are based on irrational fears and do not represent the best interests of the country. As anyone with a brain said ~ it’s not a question of Left or Right, it’s a question of right or wrong. If Brexitmorons don’t want to live in the 21st century, then they can go and live in New Zealand. ~ do it quickly before the UK plunges into depression due to the vote to leave the EU. Don’t try and drag the rest of us into the bottomless pit that is this fallacy of post EU sunlit uplands, Majors propping up the bar of the local pub while cricket is played on the local village green.

    • GC1969

      that you are against ‘facts’ and ‘figures’ is one of the most depressing things imaginable. What measure do you prefer? “I think the British public have had enough of experts” was the most depressing quote of the whole sorry campaign. People who have this pov are condemned to live in the ignorant shade of the past

  • Professor Driftwood

    There are plenty of ‘experts’ on these sites who love to lecture the likes of me, a Brexiter, on the error of my ways ~ how dare I exercise my democratic right! Even though I will be losing out on the exchange rate when I go on holiday, I believe this to be a small price to pay for the long-term prosperity that will eventually result in our exit from the failing EU. But there you have it, a large number of people are so centred on themselves and personal wealth, they have totally lost sight of what is important.

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown To Stand Down As An MP

Could we win back Gordon Brown’s gold at the Olympics?

Motor boat marina at Lake Como harbourfront

A beautiful place to die: Mussolini at Lake Como

Old School Lockers and Hallway

Sean O’Brien explores a very English form of sadomasochism

Lara

The true story of Dr Zhivago’s Lara

Cartoons

‘And then I met a dyslexic tattooist.’
‘And then I met a dyslexic tattooist.’
‘I wonder if the same technology could be used for the Labour party?’
‘I wonder if the same technology could be used for the Labour party?’
‘Kids blow up very early these days.’
‘Kids blow up very early these days.’
‘When I suggested you write your dream bucket list, I hoped it would be a lot of foreign travel.’
‘When I suggested you write your dream bucket list, I hoped it would be a lot of foreign travel.’
‘Theme? Sure we got a theme. It’s beer.’
‘Theme? Sure we got a theme. It’s beer.’
‘Great, innit, being a sporting superpower?’
‘Great, innit, being a sporting superpower?’
Dog
‘Are we nearly there yet?’
‘Are we nearly there yet?’
‘The other robots don’t like you.’
‘The other robots don’t like you.’
‘If the wife rings, you haven’t seen me – right?’
‘If the wife rings, you haven’t seen me – right?’
‘Looks like a terrorist plot, sir.’
‘Looks like a terrorist plot, sir.’
‘And for your information I don’t spend my days “just swanning around”.’
‘And for your information I don’t spend my days “just swanning around”.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close