Status anxiety

The truth about ‘post-truth politics’

Of course conservatives aren’t making purely rational decisions. Neither are leftish intellectuals

Andrea Leadsom pulls out of the race (Photo: Getty)
16 July 2016

9:00 AM

The departure of Andrea Leadsom from the Conservative leadership race was a blow to pundits who claim we’re living in an age of ‘post-truth politics’. According to Michael Deacon, the Telegraph’s political sketchwriter, she was an ideal candidate because she embodied the ‘anti-factual’ mood of the country. ‘Facts are negative,’ he wrote, parodying the attitude of Leadsom’s knuckle–dragging supporters. ‘Facts are pessimistic. Facts are unpatriotic.’

To be fair to Deacon, whose sketches are often very funny, he noted that ‘the war on truth’ is being fought as energetically on the left as it is on the right and singled out a group of die-hard Corbynistas who believe their man is the victim of a ‘Zionist’ conspiracy. But most commentators who wheel out the phrase ‘post-truth politics’ are on the left and use it to sum up their opponents’ cynical disregard for the norms of democratic debate. Indeed, it was coined in 2010 by an American pundit called David Roberts to describe the success of Republicans in Congress. They don’t try to win support for their policy positions by making evidence-based arguments — a form of grown-up debate that only Democrats engage in, apparently. No, they exploit the knee-jerk emotional responses and tribal loyalties of their followers. If the Democrats are in favour of a policy, then it is the duty of all good Republicans to oppose it, and to hell with the facts. Since Roberts coined the phrase it has become a cliché and scarcely a day passes without some left-wing sage attributing the rise of Donald Trump to this shocking debasement of political discourse.

It goes without saying that the losing side in the EU referendum are great believers in the ‘post-truth’ hypothesis. According to this theory, their factual arguments, complete with block graphs and pie charts, were no match for the ‘nativist’ pleas of right-wing politicians and ‘the Murdoch press’, which exploited irrational fear of ‘the other’. Exhibit A in the case for the prosecution is the following quote from Aaron Banks, the multimillionaire who bankrolled Leave.EU: ‘The Remain campaign featured fact, fact, fact, fact. It doesn’t work. You’ve got to connect with people emotionally. It’s the Trump success.’

It’s all nonsense, of course. Not the claim that conservatives are more influenced by emotional appeals than they are by rational argument, which is obviously true, but the educated elite’s conviction that they are only ever swayed by reason. It is a sign of their vanity and self-righteousness that they regard themselves as the embodiment of J.S. Mill’s democratic ideal, selflessly engaged in a search for the truth, when all the evidence — yes, evidence — suggests they’re even more tribal than those of us on the right.

This was the eye-opening discovery of Jonathan Haidt, professor of ethical leadership at New York University’s Stern School of Business and author of The Righteous Mind. Five years ago, at a conference of several hundred social psychologists in San Antonio, he asked members of the audience to raise their hand according to which political tribe they belonged to. Eighty per cent identified as ‘liberal or left of centre’, 2 per cent as ‘centrist or moderate’ and 1 per cent as ‘libertarian’. None admitted to being ‘conservative’. These findings have been duplicated across the social sciences, but it’s not just the academic wing of the metropolitan elite who are prone to liberal-left groupthink. In general, people whom social psychologists categorize as ‘weird’ (Western, Educated, Industrialised, Rich and Democratic) are even more tribal when it comes to their attitudes and behaviour than those we think of as belonging to an inward-looking monoculture — Ukip voters, for instance. Contrary to the self-understanding of the Bremainers, being ‘outward-facing’ doesn’t mean being open to new ideas.

This unwelcome fact is an example of a well-established rule in social psychology, which is that the more knowledgeable you are, the more likely you are to suffer from ideological bias, whether left or right. That was the conclusion of Peter Hatemi and Rose McDermott in a recent paper for the Annual Review of Political Science. All the evidence suggests that those who place a high value on facts and see themselves as truth-seekers are no more likely to arrive at their political views through reason and analysis than swivel-eyed Eurosceptic loons. We are all post-truthers and probably always have been.

Toby Young is associate editor of
The Spectator.

  • Polly Radical

    As P.G. Wodehouse said about Tolkien: ‘Deep down, he’s superficial.’

  • Randal

    It’s quite funny to see the likes of Young still sore from having been, in the EU referendum debate, on the receiving end of a tiny fraction of the kind of supercilious, mendacious and sanctimonious dismissal they are usually more than happy to join the rest of the media and political elite in dishing out to dissidents, from “racists” to “homophobes” and “antisemites”.

    Just like the leftists they sometimes criticise, the likes of Young are more than happy to pretend to believe in “free speech” and the supreme efficacy of reasoned debate whilst simultaneously enacting the “no platforming” censorship, and even supporting the criminalisation via “hate speech” laws, of those they choose to regard as having views that are “beyond the pale”. And usually for the same reason the leftists hold those hypocritical positions – they know they can’t defeat them in open debate.

  • Muttley

    The idea of the Remainers that their camp lost because they spouted “fact, fact, fact” is almost endearingly devoid of self-awareness. Their campaign consisted entirely of scaremongering, sneering and insults. If that isn’t “post-fact,” I don’t know what is. Especially as all the scares are now proving to have been the lies everyone knew they were.

    • Ian Walker

      Facts such as:

      We’ll be back of the queue for US trade talks (we’re front of the queue)
      We’ll be punished by the EU with high tariffs (no-one is calling for this)
      Companies like Siemens and Airbus will move jobs abroad (both have committed to the UK)
      Interest rates will go up (MPC were tempted to cut them but voted for no change)
      World War III would start (hasn’t yet)
      And so on

    • MikePage

      Quite. Call me silly but I always thought a fact had to be something witnessed in the past, not something imagined in the future.

      This overactive imagination of theirs has now morphed into the gloomageddon we witness today. In their hearts, they cannot admit defeat. So if their warnings were correct then, they must be happening now.

      It will take years for them to admit they were wrong.

      • WFC

        They never admit they are wrong.

        They merely stop talking about it, find a new “truth” to bang on about, and either ignore, or scream blue murder at, anybody who has the bad taste to bring up any of their previous “truths”.

        • Ian Walker

          Hence “global warming” has become “climate change” – or in other words billions of pounds of public money poured into observing that the weather doesn’t stay the same.

          Which of course any farmer could have told you for the last 12,000 years

      • Impromptu

        You seem to be something of a student of psychology. They can’t admit they’re wrong, won’t even entertain the possibility in fact, because that would rupture their world view.
        However, what results is a mass outbreak of cognitive dissonance, whereby crucially people who hold democracy as their core value are trying to overturn a valid democratic outcome.
        The issue was always going to cut right across left-right lines. The Tories seem so far to be handling the fallout far better, but then they are the ones in government and have to actually do something about it.
        FWIW I honestly don’t think I’d have been remonstrating with people at bus stops, chucking bricks through windows and emailing threats of violence had the vote gone the other way. But I don’t doubt that some would have done.

        • MikePage

          The vote had been going the other way from Maastrict until now. It didn’t turn us into hooligans. Beer sales were up a little perhaps 😉

    • https://twitter.com/JackDRipper14 General Jack D. Ripper

      I don’t think people care what these big institutions say any more. They don’t believe them, end of. It shows how bankrupt the political system is.

  • WFC

    “Post-truth” is a ridiculous concept invented by religious zealots to try to explain why people don’t want to convert to their irrational, illogical, religion.

    For the best demolition I’ve seen, see Brendan at: http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/after-brexit-the-myth-of-post-truth-politics/18554#.V4eqwJB4WK0

    • MikePage

      Brendan doesn’t attempt to demolish religion per se, but I take your point. Remainiac “truth” is given the status of special revelation. I have seen oxymoronic phrase emotional truth used, as if there can be such a thing!

      The point is, they are projecting. Their dominant method of processing the world is emotional, and they assume Leavers are just the same as them but evil because they chose the other option. But actually they’re just showing up their own weak “reasoning”.

      • WFC

        They have to view their world emotionally.

        If they were forced to view it rationally, it would dissolve before their eyes.

        Fortunately, logic, reason and reality are the first things educated out of youngsters nowadays. Can’t have too many people who are capable of thinking for themselves, now … can we?

  • MikePage

    Really, Toby? What happened to the facts of life are conservative and a conservative is a liberal who has been mugged by reality?

    People become liberal / left because their dominant mode of processing the world is emotional. It explains the correlation between the arts and the left. It explains the tribalism of the left. It explains why the left genuinely believe right-wingers are evil, and right-wingers genuinely believe left-wingers are thick. Both make the age-old mistake of assuming people are just like they are.

  • Trailblazer10

    “the more knowledgeable you are, the more likely you are to suffer from ideological bias”

    Education (indoctrination) is a wonderful thing for narrowing the mind. Schools and Universities are cultural marxist hatcheries.

    • Impromptu

      For years now you’ve needed to have a strong character to resist it, and be prepared to take the consequences, particularly in the humanities.
      I once had an essay marked down because I hadn’t come to the accepted conclusion that the playwright’s work was a clear validation of socialism, or something like that. I appealed on the basis that I’d examined the playwright’s agenda and theory behind it in detail and come to a reasonably argued conclusion. Someone else looked at the thing and the mark went up.

  • https://twitter.com/JackDRipper14 General Jack D. Ripper

    Both sides in the EU referendum used clever spinning of information to try to manipulate people into thinking in a certain way. Is there any fact-based politics any more? The Cameron govt, and the Blair govts before it, were masters of spin, bombarding us with carefully-selected figures to create a rosy, positive impression of Britain. That kind of shallow vapidity has been well-and-truly exposed in the recent referendum campaign, and in the wake of the economic decline of the last 7-8 years.

    The rosy picture that Cameron et al were trying to paint of Britain in Europe was far-removed from the reality that a lot of people are seeing “on the ground”. The IMF, World Bank, Bank of England and hordes of economic experts were all lining up to repeat the same tune, that Britain would be screwed if it left the European Union. And perhaps not in spite of, but because of, the doomsday warnings that were painted up day after day, people completely switched off and stopped believing or even listening to these people, whether or not what they say is based in fact and reason. People see the effects of austerity and economic decline around them every day, then the IMF, World Bank et al say that things are only going to get worse if we leave the EU. What, are we all going to be living on the streets cooking rats for supper?

    Politicians and the rich, metropolitan elites they serve have left the ordinary people on the street behind: quite literally, disappeared into the stratosphere and left the rest of us behind. Brexit is the ordinary person’s way of saying to the rich, arrogant elites that we’re fed up with you and don’t believe a word you say any more. There’s a real sense of detachment of the “elites” from the ordinary people, which UKIP is well-placed to gain from. I sense a strong, “people’s movement” forming, both of UKIP supporters and Corbynistas. Ordinary people that want to take control of their lives, live and work with dignity, supporting and raising their families in the right way.

  • Raddiy

    It is rather amusing to see the people who are more than than happy to run with the pack, character asassinating people like Nigel Farage, to be shocked when subjected to even the tiniest amount of vitriol when they are on the wrong side of the PC lefty brigade.

    We might hope that Mr Young will have learnt a lesson, and in future be less willing to metaphorically cry ‘racist’ etc for effect. Somehow I doubt it though, as the one thing that shines through most of what he is talking about, and which applies to the media in spades, is the dearth of researching actual facts, when a rumour based on nothing can be around the world in minutes to good effect. Never let the truth get in the way of a good story, especially if it can damage the enemy of your political friends.

    • quotes

      is there some other whinging pc toby young i don’t know about?

  • Duke_Bouvier

    The Remain campaign consisted almost entirely of “argument from authority” and ‘ad hominem’ attacks, As others have pointed out, many of the scary ‘facts’ behind the claims have evaporated like morning dew.

    When Remain campaigners uttered inconvenient truths they were side-lined and buried. Just ask Stuart Rose.

  • Ozfan

    What struck me in the Referendum debate was how very few tried to delineate a difference between fact (testable right now) and forecast (testable only at some point in the future). The Remain economic arguments were usually forecasts, the most notorious being the Treasury’s Osborne-inspired forecast that we’ll all be £4,000 worse off by 2030. The longer into the future, the more assumptions, the greater the range of inaccuracy in any forecast, but in our dumbed-down world this was rarely mentioned, not even by the “here to inform” BBC (haha). By manipulating the assumptions underlying a forecast, I felt it strayed into untestable lying.
    We have lived in a post-truth political world since Blair-Campbell realized that they could tell an outright lie to get through the day and dominate the headlines. By the time the lie was discovered, the 24 hour, worldwide modern news cycle had moved onto other topics, or, if very unlucky, a group of distinguished civil servants will spend 7 years to conclude that there may have possibly been some wishful thinking …

  • Guy Walker

    Well Toby, you seem perilously close to suggesting that education might be a bad thing. Perhaps we could use the money poured into it to fund the NHS?

  • maic

    Facts, you say? How about values and aspirations? For example the wish for a self governing country even if it involves some disruption and hardship.
    Democratic values? Such as accepting the decision of a referendum by the people. Apparently not taken on board by the whining protesters who want another referendum, and perhaps another and another until the decision they want is arrived at.

  • lynnmk

    While it’s probably true that people are guided towards candidates by reasons that aren’t rational (just like we are drawn to people who we encounter in our daily lives for reasons that aren’t entirely rational), that doesn’t mean that the idea of “post truth” is invalid. What matters is that people in positions of authority do not seem to be held accountable for what they are saying. If you say a number or statistic with authority, apparently now it becomes true. Eventually you have people saying “hey, wait”, but at no point is the candidate forced to retract their statement. And not everyone who heard that fact will also hear that it is incorrect. Even if they do, it isn’t unlikely that they will have formed a view of a situation or the world in a particular way already based on that fact, and in a particular way that benefits the candidate. And, for some reason, it doesn’t seem to have any effect on their popularity.

    There is no way to make elections entirely fair, because human beings aren’t entirely fair, and that is a universal flaw that we cannot fix. People will be drawn to certain people for silly reasons – based on their gender, their mannerisms, how attractive they are, etc etc. But we do have a responsibility to ensure that the playing field is as equal as possible, and that must necessarily include fact checking and responsible representation. Newspapers are forced to retract their statements because we acknowledge that there is a responsibility for those in positions of power, why is that not applicable to candidates and personal entities?

