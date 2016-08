‘And then I met a dyslexic tattooist.’

‘I wonder if the same technology could be used for the Labour party?’

‘Kids blow up very early these days.’

‘When I suggested you write your dream bucket list, I hoped it would be a lot of foreign travel.’

‘Theme? Sure we got a theme. It’s beer.’

‘Great, innit, being a sporting superpower?’

‘Are we nearly there yet?’

‘The other robots don’t like you.’

‘If the wife rings, you haven’t seen me – right?’

‘Looks like a terrorist plot, sir.’