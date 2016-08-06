The Spectator from £1 per week

Brexit means that Britain will be boss again

All we have to do to regain total sovereignty is repeal Sections 2 and 3 of the 1972 European Communities Act

Lady Justice - Old Bailey 03

6 August 2016

9:00 AM

We know what people voted against,’ say half-clever ­pundits, ‘but it’s far from clear what they voted for.’ Actually, it’s very clear: the ­British voted to leave the EU and take back control of their own laws. They didn’t ­dictate precisely what kind of deal we should have with our neighbours after leaving: that is for ministers to negotiate. But when Leave campaigners invited people to ‘take back ­control’, voters understood what that meant: legal supremacy should return from Brussels to Westminster.

Remainers spent the campaign trying to suggest that the EU was just one among several international associations in which Britain participated. It was, they wanted us to believe, a club, like Nato or the G20, in which we agreed to abide by common rules in order to secure common objectives. All such ­associations, they argued, involved some loss of sovereignty. If we wanted ­‘undiluted ­sovereignty’, averred Sir John Major, we should ‘go to North Korea’.

Not for the first time, Sir John under­estimated the electorate. People could see that the EU differed from every other international body in that it presumed to legislate for its member states. Membership of Nato or the G20 may mean ceding power in ­certain areas; but it emphatically doesn’t mean ceding sovereignty — that is, the ultimate right to determine laws.

If Nato or the G20 aspired to unitary statehood, they, too, might become subjects of referendums. So far, though, no other body in the world has awarded itself supreme legal authority. I write ‘awarded itself’ deliberately. The primacy of EU law was not in the Treaty of Rome. Rather, as even committed federalists admit, it was invented by the European Court of Justice in a series of expansive ­judgments in 1963 and 1964.

[Alt-Text]


So the EU’s treaties are unlike any other international accords. Instead of binding their signatories as states, they sustain a separate legal order, superior to national laws and directly binding upon businesses and individuals within states. In any conflict between a parliamentary statute and a ruling by the European Court of Justice, our courts automatically uphold the latter. You don’t have to be a lawyer to know in your bones the EU has a unique power to boss us around. Brussels has progressively extended its remit into most non-economic areas: criminal justice, environmental protection, social policy, immigration, public health, employment law, defence.

Most recently, it has engaged in a massive power-grab by adopting the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms, allowing the European Court of Justice to rule on almost every aspect of national life. When the Blair government signed up to the charter, ministers dismissed it as no more justiciable than the Beano. Yet it is now being used by Abu Hamza’s daughter-in-law to challenge her deportation from the UK on grounds that her son is an EU citizen. When people read of such cases, they know that it is idiotic to describe the EU as a club. In the 1970s, Lord Denning likened European law to an incoming tide, pushing against the flow of our rivers, causing them to burst their banks. In 1990, towards the end of his rich life, he revised his metaphor: ‘No longer is European law an incoming tide flowing up the estuaries of England. It is now like a tidal wave bringing down our sea walls and flowing inland over our fields and houses — to the dismay of all.’

On 23 June, people voted to restore Britain’s political independence. This point is worth stressing because, since the poll, various Remain supporters have become overnight experts on what the other side ‘really’ wanted. Leavers, we keep being told, were voting against immigration, or political elites, or inequality — anything, in fact, except the EU membership specified on the ballot paper.

Against the various theories offered by pundits, we have one massive data set. On polling day, Lord Ashcroft’s field workers asked 12,369 people why they had just voted as they had. The answer was unequivocal. By far the biggest motivation for Leave voters was ‘the principle that decisions about the UK should be taken in the UK’, with 49 per cent support. Control of immigration was a distant second on 33 per cent.

Addressing the concern of that 49 per cent is, on one level, very straightforward. Parliament simply has to repeal Sections 2 and 3 of the 1972 European Communities Act — the clauses that provide for EU law to take precedence over UK law.

The sensitivities around repeal are not legal but diplomatic. How can we carry out that abrogation while retaining the goodwill of our allies? Might we, for example, replicate some of our existing EU obligations through bilateral treaties, either open-endedly or for a guaranteed period? Should we aim at a hard exit, opting out of most EU regulations and becoming Singapore to its Malaysia? Or a soft exit, keeping the bulk of the existing arrangements and continuing to adopt many of the same standards as our neighbours for reasons of economy of scale? These are important questions — but less important than the thing that everyone agrees will now happen, namely a recovery of parliamentary supremacy. We might end up with a Switzerland-type association with the EU, or a buccaneering blue-water policy, or something in between — but all those options would be vast improvements on where we are now.

Once the EU loses its legal power to enforce decisions on us — and extract money from us — the balance is tilted. We may well choose to continue to participate in some European schemes; but we will be doing so as an independent nation in voluntary ­association with others. Think of the relationship between Canada and the United States. When it comes to civic, military, commercial and security links, you won’t find two closer partners. Yet Canada has sturdily refused to be drawn into the political union that knits together the 50 states across her border. She controls her own foreign policy, commercial relationships, embassies, frontiers, citizenship rights and courts. Unlike those of, say, Idaho, her judges and legislators are not answerable to a superior power.

Britain’s relationship with an increasingly united EU should follow a similar template. We should aim to maintain the closest alliance commensurate with political independence. Repealing the 1972 Act will make the ­United Kingdom fully sovereign — in a way that Japan or Switzerland or New Zealand take as read. Grant that, and the rest will follow.

Daniel Hannan is a Conservative MEP and was a founder of Vote Leave.

  • grimm

    Fine, more detailed explanation of what Brexit will mean for Britain. When, though, will it actually start to happen? Why is the government so slow to begin the exit process? The establishment deeply resent the result of the referendum and the longer we delay leaving the more time they will have to find a means to overturn that result.

    Remainers in the House of Lords are already sure that they will be able to find legal means to block Britain’s exit from the EU (demanding a second referendum “because the electorate were lied to” is one strategy they plan to use).

    • Via Mala

      “because the electorate were lied to”
      Well, they were lied to, weren’t they? I can still see the busload full of 350 million lies…

      • Peter Stroud

        I suggest that one of the biggest lies was much of the text of the £9.0M booklet foisted on us all by the government. Another was Osborne’s promise of the post Brexit emergency budget.

        • Mary Ann

          Warning of what could happen is not the same as three hundred and fifty million outright lies. A budget could still be needed when article 50 is invoked. How was Osborne supposed to know that it wouldn’t happen straight away, thankfully May is being sensible about it.

        • hobspawn

          Indeed, quite right. The £9,300,000 tax-funded leaflet says this:
          “SECURING OUR BORDERS
          The UK is not part of the EU’s border-free zone – we control our own borders which gives us the right to CHECK everyone…”

          The right to check everyone coming in. That’s nice. Bloody generous of the EU, in fact.

          There’s lying and there’s treacherous conspiracy to commit ethnicide.

      • hobspawn

        £350 million is the amount of money which the government is required to make available to the EU. The REBATE is an amount we are given back. The clue is in the name. We are so grateful to the generous EU for the REBATE.

        In real terms, of course, the EU costs us much more. Loss of global trade, Euro bailouts, cost of compliance born by our domestic market, and so on. £350 million a week is a very conservative estimate of the real cost.

        But the best thing about the correct £350 million figure is that it kept dishonest remainers talking about the swingeing cost of EU membership throughout their losing campaign. You’re still doing it. You’re right: the EU is a rip-off. We get the message.

        I can’t wait for that £350 million boost to our thriving economy. What’s that you say? Only £250 million? Calculated how? Well, whatever, it will still be the icing on the cake.

        As for lies told during the campaign, Cameron, Osborne and Carney spoke of world war, Irish troubles, Dover refugee camps, punishment budgets, economic doom, boiling oceans, locusts and so on. They must be amazed that their predictions have not come true. One of them has even kept his job. Whoodathought?!!???!!

    • Chrissurfing

      Beats me why so many Brexiteers are worried about the idea of another referendum. Surely this bright new vision of a buccaneering, independent boss of a nation, much like the first Elizabethan version apparently, will convince even more of us to vindicate Nigel, Boris, Gove and the rest of the completely united Brexit leadership and not only repeat the original result but issue an even more resounding raspberry to Merkel, Junker and Hollande.

      • Mary Ann

        Because the government are waiting for people to realise just how much damage the vote has done to Britain, it will take time, When people find out that the doom and gloom experts were right, and they are poorer they might just engage their brains.

      • Philip Fraser

        I think the establishment does actually intend to overturn the decision of the people by some means, but I actually don’t worry too much about it. I live in Germany, have many contacts throughout EU esp. Eastern Europe and am confident that owing to Merkel’s attempts to have us overrun by Muslim immigrants and the collapsing Euro the EU is a sinking ship, BIG TIME. This is going to happen actually very rapidly now,much quicker than the elite realise or are at least willing to admit publicly. Remember how quickly the Soviet Union’s East Europe empire collapsed? Took us by surprise, same thing will happen with EU over the next 2-3 years, so don’t worry too much . We just have to distance ourselves as far from this Titanic as our -still in denial- establishment will allow.

    • Mary Ann

      And a very just one it would be, it is ridiculous that the government should do something that will cause long term damage to Britain because the population didn’t know what they were voting for. Where is the £350m a week for the NHS coming from, we have already lost many years of fees to the EU when the pound collapsed after the result was declared.

      • John Vernon

        Yet more tripe Mary, haven’t you had enough?

    • hobspawn

      “The establishment deeply resent the result of the referendum and the longer we delay leaving the more time they will have to find a means to overturn that result.”

      In which case, expect a UKIP government. I promise, the rage will grow.

  • James Morgan

    Excellent. I am still so very delighted we voted to Brexit. The most significant political experience of my life. The consequences will take years to be seen – but seen they will be. And in my mind – definitely for the good. In time those people that can’t already figure it out – will see that. They will come to see why we decided how we did. It’s about control. Not giving up control to people we can’t vote out if they prove to be not to our liking. It’s just common sense.

    • Fraser Bailey

      I hope you are correct. But we always seem to ruled by duplicitous incompetents to whom ‘common sense’ is an alien – indeed unimaginable – concept.

      • Philip Fraser

        Indeed, that is the worry. If you had to sit down and deliberately think up a whole range of counter-intuitive policies on everything from education to energy, you could not have a better set of measures detrimental to industry, social cohesion of the country, the family unit, etc,etc. than we have at the moment. We have been subject to a soft coup d’etat, the lunatics have taken over the asylum.

  • John Carins

    The fact that the 1972 EC Act has not been repealed and the insistence of the Government that we go down the route of Article 50 should be sounding alarm bells. Why even the wait to trigger Article 50? It is very suspicious especially when Mr Juncker is even appointing a British Commissioner. It seems that plans are afoot to keep us in the EU.

    • Mary Ann

      At last, some common sense.

      • Kennie

        What would you know about common sense?

        • John Vernon

          Yes it would be rather nice if she were to show, or even have, a modicum of that precious facility, maybe to just shut up.

  • seangrainger

    Of all the thickos punting this sovereignty delusion Hannan is the worst.

    • Philip Fraser

      Whatever else you can say about Hannan he ain’t no thicko. Very highly educated polyglot in a number of languages, v, high calibre intellect indeed, I’m very hopeful future Prime Minister

      • John Vernon

        I’m afraid he is much too highly qualified to ever be allowed to become our PM.

      • hobspawn

        He puts me to shame. I am a polyglot in only one language 🙁

  • tonyjakarta

    I have to believe Theresa May will be true to her pledge that Brexit means Brexit but in the interim why can she not repeal sections 2 and 3 of the European comunities act? it would be a first step in the right direction and show she is truly commited to Brexit.

    • Via Mala

      “Theresa May will be true to her pledge that Brexit means Brexit.”
      The problem is that nobody knows what Brexit means. For me Brexit means that the NHS will get 350 million £ every week. Will the Brexiteers be true to that pledge?

      • Mary Ann

        Hasn’t anyone told you, that was one of their lies. I wonder how many people voted for brexit believing the NHS would be better off.

        • The Sage

          I doubt anyone did. On the other hand, I’m sure many weak types were persuaded by the terror of the upcoming punishment budget, the prospect of Siemens, GSK and others moving out of the UK (only to find they were keen to invest here even after the Referendum), the stock market plunging (only to go up), the ending of Calais border controls (not happening), the invoking of Article 50 on 24 June and so on.

        • Philip Fraser

          Why are you persisting with this Mary, you’re like one of those unsurrendered Japanese soldiers still hiding out in the Jungle in the 1970s,unaware the war had been over for 30 years. The referendum is over, the decision has been made, or is it the case some some organisation is paying you to keep this issue alive in the hope of getting some kind of revision of the democratically-arrived at verdict of the electorate?

      • Stu

        No one ever made that pledge.

      • Freddythreepwood

        Stop posting tripe. Read the ballot paper. It is clear to anybody who can read what Brexit means.

    • Mary Ann

      She would have to get it through Parliament, and at least 450 MPs believe that Brexit will be a disaster.

  • Rachael Leona

    What Brexit actually wants from Britain?

    The Principle decision about the UK should be taken in the UK, control of UK immigration was a distant second and or political elites faces on the UK.

    The 1972 European communities act that clauses the providence of EU law to take superiority over UK law.

    Control of immigration in the UK, new cabinet Theresa May has severe on drop down level of migration into a sustainable level.

    Let share the Topsy- Turvy effect of Brexit on immigration, read@
    https://www.ukimmigrationcentre.co.uk/blog/topsy-turvy-effect-brexit-immigration/?r=article

    • Mary Ann

      I think you would find the majority of brexiters want to keep those nasty foreigners out. Try reading the Express or the Wail.

      • Stu

        Still bitter I see

        • hobspawn

          Mary Ann is a ROM bot. Expecting such a simple device to learn and change from one day to the next is like expecting a puncture to mend itself. Each day it boots into its original state. Click “Mary Ann”, then “…”, then “Block”.

      • Philip Fraser

        Well yes, 1.7 million unemployed in this country, British jobs for British workers I say, before taking in low-paid foreigners who often actually work for illegal wages/conditions and often end up living packed-in like sardines by illegally operating landlords

      • John Vernon

        You are saying that foreigners are nasty. Is that not a “hate” crime?

    • Philip Fraser

      PrinciPAL!

  • rhys

    There is no dichotomy between repealing the 1972 Act and depositing an Article 50 declaration.
    Why not do both on the same day ? And get on with it ?

    We could deposit the Article 50 declaration and accompany it with a clear statement that in the interests of all in ending uncertainty the UK intends to leave the EU at midnight on December 31st 2016.

    We look forward to a simple free trade arrangement in both directions ( but if EU unwilling to agree then whatever WTO rules provide for ).

    The Act repealing the 1972 Act could be very simple also:

    Section 1a : the 1972 European Communities Act is hereby repealed.
    Section 1b: For the avoidance of doubt, it is hereby declared that all measures enacted prior to the coming into effect of this Act by virtue of the 1972 Act remain in effect unless repealed by future Acts of Parliament.

    Section 2 : this Act shall come into effect at midnight on 31st December 2016.

    Section 3: Her Majesty’s Government shall have power to enact any measures it deems necessary in order to give effect to the termination of the United Kingdom’s membership of the European Union.
    Section 4 : Measures taken by HMG under Section 3 of this Act shall not be challenged in any Court or Tribunal whatsoever.
    Section 5 : For the avoidance of doubt, the words ‘ any Court or Tribunal whatsoever ‘ means any such Court or Tribunal in the United Kingdom , and the European Court of Justice, and the European Court of Human Rights.

    Obviously the above is just a first Draft, but really are there not huge advantages, politically and economically in an early exit, now that the decision in principle has been taken ?

    It appears that the worst that the EU can do in response is impose tariffs of 5% on UK goods and services……..? Well does that hold terrors for exporters , particularly in the context of the pound having lost more than 5% against the Euro ?
    And are tariffs in any event an unmitigated disaster ?
    Might there not be some benefit in favouring goods produced in the UK ?
    And some benefit in an additional source of revenue to the Treasury ( the 5% we would impose on EU cars, wine, etc. ) ?
    The main benefit would be certainty; also psychologically just making it clear to the EU that we are looking forward to leaving, whilst also having excellent trade and cultural relations with our European friends post exiting.
    Keeping hold of 2017’s membership fee of #12 or #20 billion or whatever it is would also be very useful.
    And WHY has May given up the UK’s Presidency of the EU in 2017 in exchange for NOTHING ?
    That could have been part of the deal for an early, friendly, Article 50 Exit.

    • LB

      It appears that the worst that the EU can do in response is impose tariffs of 5% on UK goods and services……..

      ===========

      Works two ways. The EU’s trade surplus means that they pay the UK

    • Mary Ann

      Can’t do that, May wants to protect us from our own foolishness, she knows that Brixit is bad for Britain.

      • lol@bbcEUlost

        She knows people like you are the problem and the longer she does nothing and the rapture isn’t forthcoming like you remainiacs promised the better because it proves your arguments were an absolute load of bollox

    • Stan Getback

      “And WHY has May given up the UK’s Presidency of the EU in 2017 in exchange for NOTHING ?””
      Why? Because May is another gutless hopeless politician. You never know where you are with her .
      Horrendous , but true.

  • Frank

    Good article, but more than mildly delusional to think that Theresa May might repeal these sections of the European Community Act (let alone leave the ECHR and the ECJ).
    The reality is that we will need to take political action to enforce the will of the nation.

  • LB

    We might end up with a Switzerland-type association with the EU, or a buccaneering blue-water policy, or something in between — but all those options would be vast improvements on where we are now.
    =============

    Crap. You’ve fallen for the con. Offer people a choice of A or B and they will spend all their time thinking about A and B and not asking the question, I’d prefer C or D or …

    So what’s the default?

    1. WTO tariffs
    2. No free movement.
    3. No payments to the EU

    The very things that the EU would hate is the default. The UK has a very strong hand.

    Tariffs means the EU pays the UK. The bucket of cold sick as far as Brussels is concerned.

    No free movement, but residency protected because of the Vienna convention/

    No payments. What’s the first thing Brussels does? Demand that the UK pays them their pensions. They are really short of cash if that’s their concern, so they have a very weak hand.

    Go for the Jugular May …

    • hobspawn

      Common sense and clarity is so refreshing. Thank you.

  • Mary Ann

    You can’t ignore what was on the ballot paper, what people were promised was cloud cuckoo land, it doesn’t exist.

    • Kennie

      It seems you have failed your primary school comprehension test again.
      Everybody else’s ballot paper simply asked “do you want the UK to remain a member of the EU” or “Leave the EU”.
      I don’t remember any promises being made on the ballot paper.

      • Muttley

        She never saw the ballot paper. She’s too young to vote.

        • Ivan Ewan

          Too busy keyboard-warring to actually vote.

    • Foxall

      Mary, we all need to get over this Remain / Leave schtick. The reality is we are all Leavers by default. It is vital that every one of us moves on and makes this thing a success.
      We see evidence every day that some people will kill or be killed in order to be in the right. What we as a nation cannot afford is people talking us down just to be proved right. Even Mark Carney has seen the light.

  • south_coast_boyo

    Yes, Brexit, Where is it? What happened to it? It would seem to be quite elusive. Has Mrs May forgotten to remember it, possibly?

    • justejudexultionis

      Let’s hope she forgets, for the sake of national economic stability and the political integrity of the United Kingdom.

      • AnnoyingWoodPigeon

        Bog off!

  • fdfdfd

    The EEA option isn’t nearly as bad as eurosceptics make it out to be.

  • justejudexultionis

    Idiotic, delusional article from a British Empire fantasist. You’re not top nation any more my English friends!

    Vos jours de gloire touchent à leur fin!

    • Foxall

      Today’s statement by Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, says that Britain will prosper outide of the EU. Do your professional credentials top his?

      • justejudexultionis

        In my field, yes.

        • rob232

          But not in his which is the one that matters here.

      • hobspawn

        “Do your professional credentials top his?”

        My credibility does. Three months ago he was saying the opposite. Now he agrees with me. He shows us all we need to know about Project Fear and its captives: cluless, dishonest, and failed.

    • south_coast_boyo

      There is no British Empire, there hasn’t been since 1981, the 13 former colonies are now semi-independent British Overseas Territories with Britain hardly having any authority over them.

    • rob232

      What a daft thing to say! I think the UK economy is fifth or sixth in the world. That’s nothing to do with the British Empire.

    • hobspawn

      Is South Korea top nation? We’ll be OK, thanks.

  • paulus

    Membership of the EU is an external treaty arrangement which means the elected Government retain sole competency for negotiation with and amending. Once this has been done the 1972 Communities Act become supefluous On the formation of a new Parliament a constitutional tidy up can get rid of unnecessary legislation. It is the course of least resistance and won’t jepardise the Nation or the economy by misguided remaniacs. The rules are there for a reason. For democracy to function properly.

  • south_coast_boyo

    Daniel Hannan – almost the only mainstream politician I trust ; left to him, Britain is really going where it belongs – OUT of the EU.

  • Fenman

    Now the lies of the leading Remainers have been exposed , it is very concerning that they continue to drag their feet , particularly the CoE who oozes sickly appeasement. But the PM has also back tracked on resigning from the ghastly PC European Court of Human Rights. It is crucial people like Hannan and Davis keep the gov’s feet to the fire. The first thing they shd do after repealing the 72 act is call Junkers bluff over trade and make it clear there can be no linkage with free movement. Control and sovreignity mean just that. The EU is fragile and cannot afford a trade with the U.K. The sooner we can stop sending 8bill a year net
    to the Euro the better.
    It a sign of the extremely poor quality of today’s MPs they are not overjoyed at the prospect of getting sovreignity back to the HoC. rather than continuing as the eunuchs they currently are.

    • Central power

      Hannan,Cash,Davis and Redwood are like religious fanatics . They would burn their own house down in order to get rid of the hated EU.
      As for importance of the UK to the EU trade. It is important but NOT THAT important,
      For example combined German exports to Poland and the Czech republic are substantially more then to the UK.Just to get into perspective: population of the UK 65 million, population of Poland and Czech Republic 48 million.
      Somehow I do not see that the EU will self destruct for the sake of Gove, Hannan , Cash. and Mail,Spectator,Express readers.

  • John P Hughes

    Daniel Hannan MEP writes and speaks well, but is evasive about the best way to leave the EU. He doesn’t seem to like the EFTA/EEA route though one suspects that he will accept the ‘Flexcit’ version of it eventually. For DH’s information, it can be found in various posts and documents on: eureferendum.com

  • antoncheckout

    The question is, can such a repeal of the 1972 Act get through the Commons, let alone the Lords? I doubt it.

    • david13

      The Lords do not matter, they can only delay, despite bluster from Wheatcroft etc.

  • Vinay N

    Brexit is not a plan it’s more similar to a spiritual belief. The average leave ideologue has a similar psychological profile to a Hamas or hisbullah fanatic. Leaving the single market will devastate the UK economy. The PM knows this and is probably doing everything possible to retain market access, the leave loonies will soon wake up to Mays honorable plan, expect a general election soon.

    • south_coast_boyo

      no General Election soon, there won’t be. First, there is the Fixed Parliament Act meaning the next election is scheduled for May 2020, to hold one before would need a serious reason to and would require two thirds of MPs in the Commons to approve.

    • hobspawn

      “Brexit is not a plan it’s more similar to a spiritual belief. The average leave ideologue has a similar psychological profile to a Hamas or hisbullah fanatic.”

      Balls. 52% of Britain, probably more. The wheels have come off your project fear. Your insults look increasingly fanatical and childish. We will have our country back, and we will be successful.

      Don’t be afraid.

      • dpc

        Well 36% of the electorate — 17,410,742 citizens out of ~65,600,000. Not exactly a landslide.

    • Freddythreepwood

      I was going to say balderdash, but I think horse manure describes your horse manure better.

  • Graham

    Re ‘that everyone agrees will now happen, namely a recovery of parliamentary supremacy’, er, nope, I voted Leave and that is not what I voted for. I voted for the Poles and Eastern Europeans who surround me where I live to be treated as second class citizens and not UK citizens. Not like the posh Tory party who are on to a loser if they take the track of people in this Country believing in our great democracy, that isn’t it.

    • hobspawn

      The great thing about Brexit is that it solves both problems, and many more.

      • Graham

        Seems I am disagreeing with everyone and I am not that sort of person. Anyway, personally, I hope for sorting the one issue and not fussed on the other. I would be happy to remain in a reformed EU but that wasn’t on the ballot paper. By reformed I mean one without freedom of movement, like the Treaty of Rome or what was sold to the UK as the EEC.
        Failing all that and if its not on the table ok to join Nafta. The lawyers side of thing is for people with more money than me. I just want to be able to communicate with my neighbours and have a sense of community.

        • Graham

          Probably makes me very similar to Gillian Duffy. Other than that I am not really into politics, I just don’t want people taking my vote and using it for something else. I voted for an end to uncontrolled immigration, nothing more nothing less.

    • Freddythreepwood

      Nope. Sovereignty did it for me. As for treating people like second class citizens, nope to that as well. Those Poles fought bravely as part of The Few – see the memorial outside RAF Northolt, or better still, read a book. I voted to Take Back Control, in every respect. That means treating all people with respect and consideration. That’s the British way.

      • Graham

        You contradict yourself, and miss the point, you can’t have sovereignty unless you treat other nations differently and give preference to your own country.

        • Freddythreepwood

          No I don’t, and neither do I miss the point. I know very well what your point is.

          • Graham

            Giving preference to your own Country means treating putting your own Citizens or Subjects first. Calling someone a second class citizen means doing that. Seems you objecting to my words is you being politically correct which is one of the issues in this debate causing the friction, we probably agree yet we argue.

          • Freddythreepwood

            I have spent three quarters of my life fighting political correctness. The other quarter it hadn’t been invented.

          • Graham

            Coombe Park if you want to look it up. Massive Polish centre in Reading and that was prior to 2000. Plus below I really think joining Nafta may be the way to go if the EU goes very bad and wont speak to us anymore.

          • JenB

            Out of the frying pan into the fire.

          • Graham

            At least Nafta doesn’t have freedom of movement.

      • Graham

        Also, I am very well read actually and know all about the history of Poland. I also know why there are so many in Reading due to their being a big refugee camp in Pangbourne in the war and them returning to Poland as wanting to stay afterwards. Which was fine, thing is when Poland joined EU Reading became flooded with them including voluntary Apartheid, I am staying in the Polish zone and am only white British there. They speak Polish eat and drink and dance Polish and aren’t friendly. Could go on but I doubt you are listening. I also never said don’t treat them with respect and consideration.

        • Freddythreepwood

          ‘I also never said don’t treat them with respect and consideration.’

          ‘I voted for the Poles and Eastern Europeans who surround me where I live to be treated as second class citizens’

          Just for a minute I thought Comprehension had deserted me.

          • Graham

            Perhaps my calling them second class citizens was inpolite, just was rushing and it made my point. I think I am ok with them coming but having 500M plus UK passports as Farage said probably isn’t viable when the minimum wage in the East is less than a tenth the minimum wage in this country. Plus I saw the film deep blue yonder (Czech pilots) and watched battle of Britain and read on it etc and yes thank them, doesn’t mean I invite them to sleep with the mrs. Plus if it wasn’t for us there would be no Poland so not sure what you think we owe them but if it is manners and respect perhaps.
            I mean second class passports. Like second class on a train, there are more second class categories then what you mean I mean, I didn’t mean ship them to Auswitz or however it is spelled. Got to go for now. Also not sure on what the out of the frying pan comment below means if that person could elaborate please.

          • Graham

            The sleep with the mrs comment was facetious, perhaps let them all live here is what I meant. Not really sure what we are arguing about, for me it was I quite like the European convention on human rights and anti monopoly laws and common market among other things.

          • Graham

            To clarify, by second class citizens, I meant visas rather than stars on chests.

          • Graham

            Dark Blue World was the film, not deep blue yonder. I liked it.

          • Graham

            Plus if there were not a UK there wouldn’t be a Belgium either.

          • Graham

            How would you phrase it then? Like the Green Card in America is a Second Class citizenship, that is what I meant calling me a racist for it is a bit off the point and incorrect as I am white and my wife is not among many other things, including voting for Ed Miliband at the last election. Admitting to that on here probably puts me further into the minority. Just don’t want my vote for Leave being misused as I said.

          • john

            Green Card holders (I was one) are NOT second class citizens. They can do everything except vote.

          • Graham

            Plus we (me and the wife) have multi-racial children so your labelling me as intolerant / racist / xenophobic / whatever etc is way off.

          • Graham

            If you look into it, and I have, you will find that Germany have and has had classes of citizenship and membership like many other countries. As time goes by and you pass the tests you get to the top, that’s what they did and do with the Turks. Like the UK citizenship ceremony which has been a massive hit in this country at least it was before we started turning away educated non EU people for non Educated EU people. That is what I meant by second class citizenships.

  • john

    Leavers voted against immigrants and against their own economic interests. The result is already a disaster and there’s a lot more chaos to come.
    The UK within the EU worked OK and any issues should have been worked out within the EU. We now have a dreadful mess that nobody has any idea how to solve. Britain is now on the outside looking in and hoping for favors.
    BREXIT leaders sensibly declared victory and exited the scene!

    • Nan Tucks Ghost

      I voted to bring back control of our laws, including those which control immigration.

      The UK within the EU hasn’t worked nearly well enough and the EU isn’t interested in reform. We don’t have a dreadful mess, but politicians have some hard work to do in negotiating a mutually satisfactory arrangement.

      • john

        You confuse grouches with fundamental disagreement. We have dropped 40 years of effective cooperation. Brits are arrogant and don’t see their EU partners as equals – twas ever thus!
        We are now sinking economically, diminished internationally and utterly confused at home. I can only hope that this blunder leads to some real change at home.

        • Nan Tucks Ghost

          That’s not how leavers see things at all. We simply think we should be in a postion to hold the people who decide our laws to account, and no one is saying we should not cooperate. It’s the coercion that will end.

          We’re not sinking economically, our international standing is diminished as an EU member state and we’re not confused, though it’s taking a little time for politicians to accept the referendum result. And that’s the point of the referendum vote … that it will lead to some real changes at home.

        • colchar

          You are completely delusional.

    • colchar

      No, Leavers did not vote against immigrants or their own economic interests. And where is the proof of this disaster that you claim has taken place?

      • john

        The data are already showing it – manufacturing, interest rate cut, pound down 10% – all indications are that growth is dropping to zero.

  • Graham

    German tiered styled visa system rather than Australian points based system. I am ok if they come just not giving them passports automatically.

  • Nan Tucks Ghost

    There are some hard core remainers who have almost no opposition on this US forum if anyone wants to put them straight:

    http://www.quora.com

  • colchar

    “Canada has sturdily refused to be drawn into the political union that knits together the 50 states across her border.” Oh really? And when, pray tell, has there been any push for Canada to join with the US? As a Canadian I can tell you that that hasn’t happened since the War of 1812.

    • Jonathan Burns

      Simples!
      Any Canadian leader trying to do a Ted Heath would be finished.

      • colchar

        You missed the point. Hannan claimed that Canada has sturdily refused to be drawn into the political union that is the US. But that is a false claim as there have been no efforts to make Canada part of the US. Well there was back in 1812 but that failed spectacularly and is hardly worth mentioning in the context of the current conversation since it happened 200 years ago.

  • newminster

    I have never understood the implication, as clearly stated in this article as an ‘implication’ can be, that somehow or other the other 27 countries that make up the EU are not “sovereign nations”.
    I’m sure that the French and the Germans would dispute that contention quite vehemently and I can assure Hannan that most of my neighbours are very proud of being French and do not see membership of the EU as in any way making them any less so.
    But then they have never subscribed to the myth that everything that emanates from Brussels has to be slavishly followed to the letter, that when Directives are agreed, as they must be, by Ministers and Parliament they are then to be applied by individual governments in any way other than what is most appropriate for that country.
    And as to “taking back control”, I’m not sure I know what that means exactly and if a recent article by David Aaronovitch in The Times is anything to go by I’m not alone. Everyone he spoke to seemed a little vague on the subject.
    And just how many decisions that affect the UK are in reality not made in the UK? Andbefore anyone tries to answer that question, please remember to exclude all those supranational agreements and directives that come via the EU but originate with global authorities like WTO, UN, IATA, IMF, etc., etc.
    Strip those out (unless of course we are planning to float the UK off the planet altogether) and what is left except rules for the operation of an effective single market. Or is the UK planning to pull out of that?
    And simply repealing the 1972 Act, either in whole or in part, is not the solution. Has Hannan never heard of “treaty obligations”? The Act is only one thing binding us to the EU, the treaty that established the EU itself is another.
    I’m sure Brexit will work but only so long as we keep the idealists away from anything to do with it. It is not going to be easy and it is not going to be painless, and as Chris Booker said in his latest article if we don’t do it right trouble awaits

    • Jonathan Burns

      The EU does not want any independent countries as members.
      The EU wants to become a United States of Europe.

    • colchar

      What is so difficult to grasp? Britain should be governed by British laws, enacted by British politicians who are elected by and answerable to the British people. It should not have laws imposed on it by some supranational body nor should any supranational court be permitted to overrule British politicians or British courts. Even the very pro EU BBC admitted during its referendum coverage that 55% of the laws currently on the books in Britain came from Brussels, not from Westminster. That is simply unconscionable and it astounds me that anyone could think that is acceptable.

  • Martin Scalway

    As one who wished to remain in the EU, I derived great comfort from Daniel Hannan’s definition of Brexit as recovery of the supremacy of our own legal system. The European Court of Justice should only be entitled to enforce our EU treaty obligations, which include our commitment to the European Charter of Human Rights. That court is just as fallible as our own courts and we are entitled to disagree with it – so we didn’t need to have Sections 2 and 3 of the 1972 European Communities Act. Our commitment to uphold human rights was already implied and did not need to be expressed as giving supremacy to the ECJ. The European Court of Human Rights is the final court of appeal.
    I therefore hope that Parliament will agree with Daniel Hannan that it is only necessary to repeal sections 2 and 3 to recover our sovereignty, and achieve a symbolic Brexit, without triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.

    • colchar

      As interpreted by the court, that EU charter of rights is a preposterous document.

  • Graham

    Can we join NAFTA instead please.

  • Central power

    Daniel Hannan knows he talks rubbish – The Spectator knows Hannan talks rubbish and despite all this his rubbish gets published.
    At the moment we are the members of the EU.
    Secondly: the repeal would not get through the House.
    Thirdly – it would provide a legal logistical nightmare.
    As the referendum is over – there is no need for Hannan to lie. The Swiss are substantially tied to the EU legislation.
    That Hannan,Redwood and Cash are willing to commit economic suicide in order to remove anything European from the British Isles there can be no doubt.
    Perhaps these three should be put in charge of Brexit negotiations.They could start by getting on their horses and trot along to Agincourt.

