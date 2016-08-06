The Spectator from £1 per week

Can anyone lead the hopelessly divided Labour party?

Jeremy Corbyn is a symptom of the party’s problems, not the sole cause of them

Owen Smith and Jeremy Corbyn (Photo: Getty)
6 August 2016

Westminster prefers to concentrate on one drama at a time. That is why the old rule of thumb was that only one party leader could be under pressure at any given moment. Recent events have upended that convention. The Brexit vote precipitated leadership crises for more than one party. But the spectacle of the Tory leadership election has rather overshadowed the fact that Labour is having its own leadership contest.

The contest between Jeremy Corbyn and Owen Smith, the party’s former work and pensions spokesman, will run all summer. In Labour circles, Corbyn is regarded as the clear favourite. Once again, the hard left appears to have succeeded in getting far more people to sign up to Labour’s registered supporter scheme than the so-called moderates have. Smith, though, is not going down without a fight. He is trying to reach out to soft Corbyn supporters by offering a manifesto far to the left of that on which Ed Miliband stood at the last election. He is promising to concentrate on equality of outcome, not opportunity, to introduce a wealth tax and to make £200 billion of investment over the next five years. He boasts that he is ‘going to be just as radical as Jeremy Corbyn’.

The hope is that by minimising the differences between him and Corbyn on policy, he can persuade the left-wing Labour selectorate that he has more chance of actually introducing these changes as he’d be both a more competent and a more electorally appealing leader of the party. Smith can do this because he knows that the moderates have nowhere else to go. They will vote for him come what may, on the grounds that almost anything is better than Corbyn continuing.

Smith’s supporters, though, are not confident of victory. They are already talking about how — if they lose this time round — they will come back for another go next year. They hope that, even if defeated, they could deny Corbyn a repeat of the overwhelming mandate he won last year.

But concentrating on the choice of leader risks obscuring the fact that if Corbyn resigned tomorrow to spend more time with his allotment, Labour would still be a party with big, existential issues to resolve.

Some of the party’s problems have been caused by its success. Tony Blair’s three election victories forced the Conservatives to change; in May 1997 few would have predicted that the next Tory prime minister would legislate for both gay marriage and a national living wage. But while the Tory party was aware that forcing Labour to accept Thatcher’s economic settlement was one of its great achievements, too many on the left see the Tories’ willingness to adopt bits of the Blair agenda as proof that he wasn’t really Labour.

Its troubled relationship with its most electorally successful leader has also contributed to Labour’s odd attitude to winning elections. A strain of Labour thought has always been wary of ‘compromise with the electorate’ — to use the old Bennite phrase. And the way Blair has conducted himself out of office has cast his time in government in the worst possible light. Another problem for the party is that New Labour’s economic model is broken. Essentially, Gordon Brown increased spending on public services by using tax revenues raised from allowing the City to let rip. After the financial crisis, this is no longer viable. But globalisation means that the previous Labour approach — taxing the rich until the pips squeak — isn’t a goer either. If government increases personal or corporate tax rates too much, people simply vote with their feet. Socialism in one country isn’t an option any more, whatever Corbyn might think.

Globalisation poses a particular challenge for Labour after Brexit. The current move against Corbyn was sparked by Labour MPs’ fury at his lacklustre efforts in the EU referendum campaign. Once Brexit happens domestic politics will become much harder for Labour because it will focus attention on many of its own issues with globalisation. Parliament will have to vote on trade deals and immigration levels, which will exacerbate divisions within Labour.

Essentially, this issue divides the party’s two main support bases — in London and working-class areas in the North and the Midlands. Crudely speaking, Labour voters in the capital are in favour of more openness and more immigration, while those in the North are more worried about protecting jobs and the effects of immigration. This divide is so serious that one London Labour MP recently remarked to me that he thought it would ultimately lead to a split.

All these problems are compounded by a Labour talent shortage. It is hard to see who in the Parliamentary Labour Party would make a commanding Prime Minister. Owen Smith might mature in time, but at the moment he looks and sounds too much like another PR-man-turned-politician. Then there is Theresa May’s shadow cabinet opponent in the last parliament, Yvette Cooper. But those who propose her as the solution to Labour’s difficulties need to remember that she came third in last year’s leadership contest. Among the recent intakes, Chuka Umunna has some genuine star power. But his abortive entry into the 2015 leadership contest showed just how much he still has to learn.

If Labour can’t be an effective opposition, who can be? The Ukip leadership contest has, so far, been a disaster; a reminder of how factional and unprofessional the party can be. Ukip does have an opportunity in those Labour heartlands that voted for Brexit, but to take advantage of this it would have to get its act together. The Liberal Democrats, for their part, are busy trying to turn themselves into the Ukip of the 48 per cent. This is a strategy that could help them win significantly more than eight seats in 2020. But it is not a route to becoming the main opposition.

Binding together the disparate parts of the Labour coalition will require a talented and politically adroit leader. But as Labour MPs campaign against Jeremy Corbyn this summer, they would do well to remember that he is a symptom of their party’s problems, not the sole cause of them.

  • DavidL

    If Owen Smith is the best alternative to Corbyn that the PLP can come up with, then the party’s over, for sure.

    • Stu

      It doesn’t matter who leads Labour, it’s the vile Labour MPs they’d be leading who need cleared out.

  • south_coast_boyo

    Will it be Owen or will it be Jeremy? The question on everyone’s mind for the next seven weeks.

    • J_Aston

      When it comes to the Labour Party, does anybody care?

      • south_coast_boyo

        I thought – you might. I was thinking of you, as I wrote it.

  • AdrianM

    Let’s take the top line personality profiles of three Labour members. Corbyn, Smith and… Dan Jarvis. Correct me if I’m wrong but, I’ve been around for 69 years, and I’m a good judge of character.

    Jarvis gets my vote by a kilometre. Corbyn is sneaky and disingenuous, Smith is shallow and lacks genuine intelligence, therefore, Jarvis looks, feels and is the best man to lead Labour.

    Mark my words.

    Take a few minutes to soak up his sincerity.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JB5fk8jvw30

    • Stu

      Definitely a decent guy, and one can have nothing but respect for his service, however, he must be about the only decent MP in the Labour Party now, and that’s their biggest problem.

      In order to become halfway electable, Labour would have to get rid of most of the party, and replace them with people who didn’t turn our stomachs.

      I could never vote for any party whose MPs included Abbott, Cooper, Harman, Burnham, Kinnock, the Eagle sisters, Keir Starmer, Sarah Champion, Chris Bryant, Keith Vaz, Rachel Reeves, Lammy, Hilary Benn…gosh, I better stop now!

      • AdrianM

        True.

      • stuartMilan

        yep. if it’s the fascination of revulsion you’re after, that lot are a veritable smorgasbord

      • MikeF

        Don’t forget the White Van woman – genuinely forgotten her name. It’s easier to name the Labour MPs who are halfway decent human beings – Jarvis, Frank Field…As closing credits of Bugs Bunny cartoons used to put it: ‘That’s It Folks.’

        • Stu

          I watched the first hustings earlier, and what a joke this is. Owen Smith is just about the most smarmy politician ever to come out of Wales.

          I normally quite like the welsh accent, but he has the most grating voice and irritating persona I’ve witnessed in a long time.

          I could imagine Prime Ministers resigning if he were leader of the opposition, just so they didn’t have to listen to him at the dispatch box each week.

          • MikeF

            The voice of that woman leading Plaid Cymru in the last general election was also pretty awful.

          • Stu

            I don’t mind her voice, just her policies.

  • J_Aston

    An oily former corporate PR man. Is it any surprise there is a dislocate between the party and the traditional labour voting public?

    There is a need for a new breed of political party to come to the fore, as witnessed across the continent. The “traditional” parties are no longer speaking for those they claim to represent.

    • stuartMilan

      “The ‘traditional’ parties are no longer speaking for those they claim to represent.”

      …understatement of the month. the parties represent the career interests of the professional liars who populate them

      • sarahsmith232

        well said. crusading, out of control ego’s, desperately seeking caricature white racists to shout and shriek about. that’s all Parliament seems to have become. very much on both sides of the house.
        This Own Smith is nothing more than a Welsh Andy Burnham, when New Labour ‘Blairism’ would get them a promotion they were parroting the right kind of pro Globalisation lines, it’s gone out of fashion so now it’s parroting far-Left loon socialism. They can’t hide it, superficial careerists, ‘professional liars’, like you say, that’s all.
        I fear for Ukip’s future though, they really don’t seem to be doing so well. It’s not looking promising there. Too frustrating.

  • Stu

    Anyone can lead the Labour Party, just not into government.

    Not even into an effective opposition in fact.

  • Johnny Foreigner ✓ Very angry

    Please UKIP, get you’re act together and start moving Labour into the dustbin of history.

  • trobrianders

    The Labour party can’t properly die until these 100+ deselections take place. We were promised them. Where are they? I demand they take place. Only then will the evil Labour party be destroyed.

  • Ivan Ewan

    Could we be looking at the beginning of the end of the party system in British politics?

    • mightymark

      Only if you think however many hundred MPs are all going to be independents and never find common cause across a broad range of issues. So probably not.

      • Ivan Ewan

        I agree it’s unlikely. Mainly I asked the question because I think there’s some grounds for discussion. For instance, so much of electoral politics is not about whom people will vote for, but whom they will vote against.

        • mightymark

          So what is the problem – I’d happily have a Blairite Labour or a Cameron/ May Tory government. My main purpose is to avoid the nutters of the Labour left and Tory UKIP type right.

  • Callipygian

    This is entirely the wrong question.

    The right question is:

    Why IS there a Labour party?

    This is the 21st century. The 20th — the bloodiest and cruellest ever known, at least among people that claimed not to be savages — proved conclusively, for all time, that socialism does not work.

    In short, the contemporary socialists are the droolers — not mere slow learners, mind you, but people that actually hold the lives and happiness of their fellow humans in contempt.

    I do not CARE who is the leader of this failed, abject, despicable party.

    What I want is for it to die.

  • AdrianM

    DAN JARVIS.

