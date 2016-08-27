Culture buff

This is the time of the year when the major performing arts companies announce their seasons for next year, beginning the marketing to attract the commitment of vital subscribers.

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra has already announced its 2017 season as has the Melbourne Symphony. Sydney Symphony has put together an amazingly varied program with 16 series or packages of concerts designed to appeal to almost every taste. You might describe it as cultural market segmentation of a high order.

The SSO season includes a number of ‘Special Events’ which are linked to what the orchestra calls its Connoisseur Series and they are genuinely special. They include star violinist Maxim Vengerov, on a return visit to Australia, playing the Brahms Violin Concerto in mid-February and the much admired cellist Pieter Wispelwey playing the Bach Cello Suites 1 to 6 in August. But perhaps the most special event will be the Australian debut of pianist Martha Argerich.

Regarded as one of the outstanding pianist of the age, the Argentine born artist has waited a long time for the right opportunity to come here.

With the SSO, she will be playing the Beethoven Concerto No. 1 to be conducted by Charles Dutoit, the second of her three husbands, with whom she is clearly on good musical terms. Australian concertgoers, familiar with Martha Argerich from her many recordings, will certainly regard her visit as a special event.