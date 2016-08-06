The Spectator from £1 per week

The Spectator's Notes

Don’t rage at Cameron’s honours, but at the bureaucrats who blocked them

Also in The Spectator’s Notes: Gold lions on Eastbourne Pier, jewellery for men and a coming change in the meaning of ‘prep’

6 August 2016

The Daily Telegraph revealed on Tuesday that Michael Spencer, the chief executive of Icap, has been blocked for a peerage by the House of Lords Appointments Commission (Holac). All the indignation just now is against David Cameron’s resignation honours list, packed with his ‘cronies’, who allegedly include Mr Spencer. It is misdirected. The real anger should go against the pharisaical bureaucracy which has been imposed upon patronage. No one is allowed to know why Mr Spencer has been blocked, yet the world knows that he has been because, supposedly, he has ‘the wrong sniff’ about him. His company was fined by regulators for transgressions in relation to Libor, but he and his senior staff were not involved, and the three Icap employees charged with criminal offences were all acquitted. There is nothing known against Mr Spencer. So the poor man is actually in a worse position than if he had never been nominated for a peerage at all – libelled, in effect, and without means of redress. He was a very successful Conservative party treasurer, and all his predecessors for many, many years in that post have been made peers. He was a big donor to the Conservative party. He is also a big employer, running a global business. All these things are, in principle, meritorious (and would be equally so if he had supported Labour rather than the Tories). Political parties are important voluntary organisations which should not be run by the state, so individuals who give and raise a lot of money for them are doing us all a favour. It would be perverse if they thereby disqualified themselves from honours. Holac is filled by respectable people but none of them, almost needless to say, has followed a career in business. They will therefore tend to find it easy to wave through the ennoblement of former permanent under-secretaries, ex-ambassadors, vice-chancellors and quangocrats, but get twitchy when faced with a man who has made money. There are many arguments against an appointed House of Lords, but since we have one it would be much better if the Prime Minister, after taking informal advice and agreeing conventions with other parties, simply put in who she or he wanted, and faced public anger if she picked a bad ’un. The 21st-century doctrine of rule by ‘independent’ committees makes public life ever more enmeshed in the interests of a self-perpetuating establishment, and ever less open to new people.

A different sort of pier has been created in Eastbourne after a fire closed it last year. According to its Indian owner, who has restored it, it should be referred to as ‘Sheikh’s Pier’. He is Sheikh Abid Gulzar, and has admitted, under cross-questioning, that Sheikh is his name, not his title. Now Mr Gulzar has annoyed many residents of Eastbourne by his reworking of the pier, which has painted gold the domes and the faces of the 40 lions on the original ironwork. Historic England has ordered him to stop. Mr Gulzar has a bit of a thing about lions, including a company called Lions Hotels Ltd and the Boship Farm (Lions) Hotel by a roundabout near Hailsham, in East Sussex, which is colourfully described on TripAdvisor (‘bins not emptied, smelt of damp, squeaky bed, trouser press not working’). On the surprisingly remote Pevensey Marsh, he owns what I have seen described in the press as an ‘80-acre ranch’, with potential as a wildlife park. It looks to the untrained eye like a couple of fields and some manky sheds, but is nevertheless guarded by a pair of stone lions. We have often hunted past it and wondered how he got planning permission. But I think one should not join the hue and cry against his pier. Piers are exotic by nature, and many of them have an Indian air to them. Seaside towns — see the Brighton Pavilion, the Bexhill seafront houses connected to the Maharajah of Cooch Behar — owe an architectural debt to India. Let Sheikh Gulzar be.

[Alt-Text]


Just now, Theresa May understandably feels the need to fly to a great many European countries to introduce herself to their leaders. But one of the eventual benefits of leaving the European Union ought to be that prime ministers can mostly stay at home. The number of leaders’ meetings that ‘Europe’ generates is terrifying. It takes heads of government out of their own country virtually every working week. Being a Type 1 diabetic, Mrs May is particularly vulnerable to funny hours, exhausting journeys and enormous banquets. With Britain out of the EU, she could flourish by staying here and — as good prime ministers used very successfully to do — dominating the House of Commons.

I have not worn a watch since mine broke in the late 1970s. I felt little call for one in town, because there are plenty of clocks around, and in the country I like trying to work out the time by looking at the sun. In the age of the mobile phone, there is no need for a watch anywhere. Yet the male watch market is so enormous that entire magazines devoted to the subject appear in weekend newspapers. Why? There can be few other examples (the only one that springs to mind is side-by-side shotguns) where people will pay thousands of pounds for an out-of-date technology newly made. Experts tell me that watches are essentially male jewellery. Such men may have eight or ten watches for different occasions, none bought for their timekeeping. If you look at most such watches with a cold eye, you will find they are not beautiful. Time for men who feel they must wear jewellery to put on instead necklaces, pendant earrings, bangles. There is no stigma nowadays.

The High Court has held that the NHS cannot escape responsibility for funding the pre-exposure prophylaxis drug Prep, used to prevent the spread of Aids. So presumably the word ‘prep’ is about to become common currency. Will prep schools therefore wish to be renamed? Or might they stick with their longstanding abbreviation? After all, they are a sort of pre-exposure prophylaxis for public schools.

  • John P Hughes

    If David Cameron had just named Isabel Spearman for an OBE, and a few aides like Ed Llewellyn for CBEs and OBEs (but included no peerages for dodgy Tory Party donors) his resignation honours list would have been uncontroversial. Isabel Spearman would have received some publicity but only about how good her styling work for Sam Cam has been. Instead Ms Spearman has been hounded when she should be applauded for her successful managing of Sam Cam’s time at Downing Street.
    The article in the Daily Mail about her is quite interesting about her connections. Despite the Mail’s attempt to run her down, she seems to have been the ideal supporter of the PM’s wife. See
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3719037/Fixer-ran-Sam-Cam-s-life-didn-t-care-offended-Mrs-Cameron-completely-relied-stylist.html
    One interesting fact there is that her mother, Pilin, is Spanish and is the sister-in-law of Tristan Garel-Jones. Garel-Jones was a Europe Minister for John Major 1990-93 and was a leading ‘fixer’ in the then Government’s Europe policy of the time – a source of endless problems for Major.
    What some may remember is that Tristan Garel-Jones (born in 1941) met his wife (Isabel Spearman’s aunt) in Spain in the 1960s, in the late Franco era at a socialist party event, when left-wing activism in Spain was tolerated but heavily policed. Garel-Jones who is fluent in Spanish was a student and saw his wife-to-be sitting among all the young demonstrators. He told how he spotted her as she was the only one beautifully dressed and wearing Cartier jewellery. He claimed that he went straight to her, whisked her away at the end of the event, and in due course married her.
    You can look at the much-reproduced press photo of Isabel Spearman sitting next to Sam Cam and see her elegant Spanish looks and can easily imagine why Tristan Garel-Jones pursued her aunt.
    As the story of how Garel-Jones met his wife pre-dates the internet it is only remembered by those who read the press at the time he told it..

  • rtj1211

    Only an insider who believes in insider cliques ruling could have said what you said, Mr Moore.

    The whole system is a rotten edifice, a disgrace to a nation purporting to call itself a leading light of democracy.

    If you ever went and listened to the rest of the world, you’d realise how far down the democratic pecking order Britain is truly viewed……

  • John

    I really don’t understand why this honours issue is so complicated – so here’s a possible starting point.
    NO ONE should be eligible for any honour if :-
    1) They were just doing their job for which they have been handsomely rewarded.
    2) They are being proposed because they have made lots of money
    3) They are expecting an honour in exchange for a large party donation (links to number 2)
    4) They have been involved in any kind of disreputable activity.
    I’m sure other categories could be suggested – but if this substantially narrows the field , then so much the better.

  • antoncheckout

    I don’t think Charles Moore has quite appreciated the lasting anger in the country at the MPs’ expenses scandal: the electorate/taxpayers’ feelings of outrage were particularly stirred up by the apparent inability of those who tax us to understand the difference between professional and private use, and their puzzlement at being held accountable for spending our money on themselves.
    These feelings are revived when we see politicians, with the connivance of the civil service, rewarding one another as if they were above the law.

  • Rufus63

    Mates of Cameron’s have colluded in the perpetration of some of the most spectacularly flaccid non-events and infuriatingly incomprehensibly stupid of acts of craven appeasement of the EU, histrionic virtue signalling regarding foreign aid and generalized abject wimp-shittery and spineless wormhood and pansyism in recent history.

    A pox on all of the worthless, simpering socialist-lite, practitioners of decaffeinated Marxism.

    • John Vernon

      Wow! That’s teeling ’em Red.

  • sfin

    There cannot be any doubt that the whole honours system needs an overhaul as most people, I know, now view those honoured as snake oil salesmen and hold a higher esteem for those who refuse such ‘honours’. The House of Lords, similarly, has become a joke. It is now full of low rate people who a sitting Prime Minister saw fit to appoint for political advantage or financial reward.

    The solution is to remove all political patronage from both Lords appointments and Honours in general. Those who achieve a certain status in life – such as directly advising a Prime Minister on particular issues (Heads of the NHS, Civil Service, Armed Forces, The Police, CBI, Captains of Industry, Social Services etc etc) should automatically go to the Lords on retirement. As should politicians who have held cabinet rank.

    The House of Lords – as a revising chamber – should comprise all of these wise heads and, most importantly, should be completely impartial – i.e. no party affiliations.

    The rest of the honours system should be supervised by an impartial committee under the auspices of Her Majesty The Queen in her capacity as the Head of State. The Prime Minister, after all, is only a subject of Her Majesty – like all of us

    It’s not hard.

    • Bristol_Boy

      ‘Those who achieve a certain status in life – such as directly advising a Prime Minister on particular issues (Heads of the NHS, Civil Service, Armed Forces, The Police, CBI, Captains of Industry, Social Services etc etc) should automatically go to the Lords on retirement. As should politicians who have held cabinet rank.’
      Why? to be ’employed’ in these roles does not automatically ensure competent ability, usually just more of the old cronyism, as is patently obvious. Your idea is nothing different to the rotten set up that is now the appalling HoL, an inappropriate name if there ever was one.

      • sfin

        If the appointment was automatic on retirement then those at the top of the national food chain would not be afraid to give impartial advice, as their appointment would no longer depend on giving ‘the right sort’ of advice.

        I can only speak from my experience in the military. When I joined, an honour was automatically given on achieving a certain rank (Lieutenant General meant you got a knighthood for example. Chiefs of Staff automatically went to the Lords…). This allowed Alanbrooke (Churchill’s Chief of the Defence Staff) to have stand up, spit in the face, slanging matches with Churchill over the conduct of WW2 (largely because Churchill thought he was a General – whereas Alanbrooke actually was one!).

        Contrast that with the conduct of senior Generals during the Iraq war. By then, Blair had completely ‘politicised the institutions’ which meant that senior people had to say what he wanted to hear if they valued their careers.

        We do not need another chamber of elected shysters. The HoL needs to be filled with impartial experts – with no political affiliation.

  • Chingford Man

    I can scarcely type through my tears at poor Mr Spencer’s ordeal.

  • Stu

    I can’t say I’m too bothered about Cameron’s list, it’s not as though it’s surprising.

    What does bother me is Sharia May, and the revelation that she accepted £290,000 in donations for her campaign for the leadership, from Remain backers!

    • Bristol_Boy

      It all adds up to the same thing, a closed shop of greed and corruption in a privileged in a created empire far removed from the foolish society that continues it’s existence.

  • Freddythreepwood

    Serves you right for buying a cheap watch. I bought my well known brand chronometer in 1969 from a nice shop in Orchard Road, Singapore, and it still does brilliantly that which it was designed to do. Looks good too.

  • James Flack

    My mobile gets misplaced, runs out of batteries or ends up in a no signal zone around the house about three times a week. The Village clock stops every time a bat flies into it, we have an earthquake, or someone forgets to wind it· My watch, on the other hand just works. It doesn’t get lost, fall out of pockets, object to rain or stop working because I’ve gone behind a wall. If for under 100 pounds that counts as jewellery, I wish my fiancée was happy with jewellery that cheap!

