Matthew Parris

I can’t sleep for anger at the Spectator review of my friend’s book

But beneath the sneering, it might have something important – if also wrong – to say

Matthew Parris
Holy Bible

6 August 2016

9:00 AM

6 August 2016

9:00 AM

May I write a review of a review? I have to get this out of my system, having been unable to sleep last night, for anger at Christopher Howse’s beastly, scoffing and unjust treatment of a new book: Simon Loveday’s The Bible for Grown-Ups, reviewed in our 30 July issue. Somebody needs to call a halt to the tedious practice of using review to show off at somebody else’s expense.

It happens that I feel a special protectiveness towards this book, having seen the manuscript last year and encouraged its author to seek a publisher. Icon books have now published him, and done his study proud.

The book deserves it. Let me tell you first (as Mr Howse, who writes about religion for a national newspaper, finds no time to tell his readers) what Mr Loveday sets out to do. Many valuable studies of the Bible place the Christian (and, more generally, faith-based) message of the great book at the centre of the examination. Others are intent upon proving or disproving, or even mocking, its claims.

Loveday’s study is different. Written neither from the viewpoint of belief or unbelief, he aims to explain what nobody ever tried to explain to me in my own religious education: how this vast collection of stories, poetry, historical records, reports, genealogical tables, inventories, testaments and legends ever got stapled together — as it were — into the thing we call the Bible.

Who wrote the various bits, and why? What other aims might they have had, beyond the composition of a sacrament to their God? How did this all end up between two covers? How were its contents chosen?

[Alt-Text]


How much is meant to be a factual report, and how much allegorical? How much is included just because it is beautiful, uplifting, solemn? Which of its famous stories occur in other cultures, religions, or literatures?

And though Loveday insists he wants to set aside belief or unbelief, there is a kind of message at the core of the decade-long adventure that this work has represented for him. His book (and, he believes, the Bible) is a hymn to an irrepressible longing in the human spirit for higher meaning than the humdrum. Indeed, the great 18th-century bishop Joseph Butler argued that this longing was tantamount to a proof of the existence of the deity who placed the ache in every human breast.

Howse snipes at Loveday by reminding us that long tracts of the Old and New Testaments are workaday and uninspiring, which I think we knew. Unaccountably he then launches into sustained and unpleasant disparagement of the kind of people who want Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ at their weddings, or feel moved by the Victorian poem ‘Invictus’ by W.E. Henley. Howse appears to have been irritated by Loveday’s suggestion that — be it through the psalms or Gloria Gaynor — people want to be inspired and uplifted at significant moments in their lives.

God knows how one comes to be defending Gaynor or Henley here, except that Howse suddenly attacks them; but I’ll do it. ‘I Will Survive’ is an anthem to women’s spirit of self-worth in the face of men who bully and put them down, and it resonates for millions, and should. ‘Invictus’ — a brave and original poem for its time — is a shout of defiance at God himself, arguing that we have the last word as to our destiny. It is charged with meaning, particularly for those who contemplate taking their own lives. Howse belittles the people who find such anthems moving: presumably because they are easy to understand and therefore (he insinuates with a sneer at Desert Island Discs) vulgar. He seems to have some difficulty with the common man, tittering that ‘The Good Book’ is a ‘folksy’ expression, of Wesleyan origin. Millions of folk, I suggest, meant the expression quite literally. They will not have been aware they were being folksy.

But underneath his sniggering at common people, and his dismissal of Loveday’s (to me, fascinating) discussion of the sources of the different Gospel accounts (on the grounds that he is already familiar and bored with it all), this Casaubon of a reviewer does have something big to say, half-glimpsed skulking beneath his jerky peregrination of a review.

I think Howse thinks the Bible cannot usefully be assessed or understood unless in a quest for religious truth. I take it this is what he’s saying in his conclusion that ‘Loveday’s big mistake is to think that “it is possible to set aside theology and history” and be left with anything in the Bible, except by accident, that is more “grown-up”.’

Now this is interesting. The implication is that the Bible shorn of witness and revelation is a windsock with no wind. Bible study is a pilgrimage or it is nothing. ‘Stand-back’ analysis like Loveday’s is not a welcome guest at the faith community’s feast.

If that’s what Howse thinks he should come out with it. It walks straight into David Hume’s trap. The 18th-century Scottish philosopher argued (‘On Miracles’) that it takes a miracle to believe in miracles. In other words, unless you have faith, then, presented with a range of possible explanations for an apparently unnatural event, it cannot be rational to prefer ‘divine intervention’ to the more mundane explanations, such as mistake, invention or hallucination. Miracles are Catch-22: your world has to have a place for miracles before you can rationally conclude that one has happened.

Howse (I think) thinks Bible study is like that: dead without the Living God and the Living Christ. If that’s right then there’s no point exploring belief unless we already believe.

Loveday disagrees, finding the Bible moving, instructive and beautiful even when its central figure is pixellated out. Though I am an atheist, this book has sent me back to the Bible. Make up your own mind, but take it from me: Loveday writes with a clarity that is little short of gripping. He will engage you in a way a sneering reviewer can only envy.

  • Lakanal

    It is hard to see how Christopher Howse’s mild review could provoke such an outburst. But it kills two birds with one stone for Mr. Parris: puff achieved; column filled.

    • Fraser Bailey

      Yes, more or less all columns in all newspapers and magazines are now ‘puff’. This is why I no longer buy any newspapers or magazines. And I used to buy a newspaper every day and subscribe to the The Spectator, among others. Perhaps it’s to do with getting older and coming to the realization that none of these columnists are any wiser or more experienced than you or I.

      On the other hand, American magazines do seem to be much better than British magazines. The New Yorker often has substantial content, and I am happy to buy the New York Review of Books. The Atlantic and Harpers are a little more frivolous, but sometimes worth reading.

  • polidorisghost

    Matthew Parris is upset by a man who sneers at common people.
    OK.

    • Frank

      pot=kettle!

      • NickG

        I’ve learned with Mathew Parris pieces proper parsimonious perusal.

        That is, to skip the article and go straight to the comments; far more rewarding.

  • nancoise

    Loveday’s book may or may not be brilliant, but its premise is not at all new and there are many works that examine the Bible in similar vein. Indeed, in my high school one million years ago in Missouri on the fringes of the Bible Belt, it was possible to take a course entitled, “The Bible as Literature”.

    Perhaps there’s a treatment for MP’s increasingly thin skin?

    • Vian

      Quite so. Robin Lane-Fox did an excellent study of it in The Unauthorised Version for example.

      And while Parris is right that criticising such books through the veil of religious adherence is silly, most would regard that as being worthy of ignoring, not whining about in print.

      Do I get to write an article complaining that my best mate has had nasty things said about him?

  • david13

    Mathew Parris is definitely past his use by date.

    • Fraser Bailey

      Yes, I used to take heed of his columns in various publications, but no longer. He was particularly prescient regarding the disaster in Iraq, for instance, but that was a long time ago.

      If I can’t sleep it is due to people like Mr Parrish who support the EU and have four homes.

      • Bill Thomas

        And don’t forget his precious, pretentious llamas…..

        • sosraboc

          I’m sure you might be able to find a Frenchman who would happily eat them!

          Have a good W/E

          • Bill Thomas

            Shoot them, anyway…
            Thanks. Counting the hours till Tuesday.

          • sosraboc

            There are a a lot of your friends thinking of you and yours Bill.

  • albertcooper

    His a big Poof and stands for all Poofness Credos

    • davidshort10

      He is not big; he is quite petite.

  • Branston James

    Is it a good use of free speech for a columnist to come to the aid of a friend who has been traduced by a reviewer? I think on the whole that it isn’t. The review that offended Parris so much last week was not very complimentary but neither did I detect in it the sneering tone that kept Parris awake at night. Take some more of the pills next time, Matthew.

  • Mc

    Sounds like Parris is getting his mankini into its daily knot. Here’s Parris venting at a reviewer who allegedly sneered at a book. Ironically, Parris regularly sneers at the “common man” and in just about every column at anyone else who doesn’t share his worldview.

  • hateignoramus

    I was with you until you started bellowing at the reviewers “condescension” at “common folk”, Parris, you hypocrite.

    It’s all you ever do and the people of Clacton haven’t forgotten your nasty, selfish prose either.

  • rhys

    It’s true : We don’t need Chris Howse for ‘ beastly sniggering and sneering at the common people’ : we’ve got YOU for that , you ‘Four Homes’ hypocrite.

  • davidshort10

    Bit of a ramble.

