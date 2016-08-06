The Spectator from £1 per week

I thought I was British. Until I took a DNA test

Will genetic science change how we think about nationality? It has certainly changed how I think about mine

DNA sequence

6 August 2016

9:00 AM

6 August 2016

9:00 AM

A declaration of nationality is a profound statement. To say ‘I am British’ suggests that somehow I am composed of Britishness — that my fabric, my very being, is British.

Except I personally, apparently, am not particularly British. The results are back from my DNA ethnicity test, and I am 63 per cent Irish, 20 per cent Western European, 11 per cent Scandinavian and 3 per cent Iberian. How do I feel about my nationality now?

Half a test-tube of saliva was all it took for Ancestry, the genealogical organisation, to come up with these figures and, once you get results like this, the immediate reaction is to say: ‘Well it doesn’t make any difference. I am British, born in England, of parents also born in England, and that’s that.’

Inevitably though, one then begins to speculate. Since my mother’s family was from Cork my Irish portion was predictable, but the Scandinavian element is more interesting. I am fair-haired and from the north of England, so a Viking forebear is an exciting thought. Was the clue, perhaps, in my name?

I am already feeling, you see, more international than I did. The things we associate with passport nationality, my cultural loyalties and sense of identity, have shifted. The medical effects of DNA analysis are often discussed; the political ones hardly at all.

[Alt-Text]


In particular, DNA provides a new way of telling you who you are. In the UK, and England especially, we seem confused about this. The old certainties of race, religion and empire have gone — and the place in our hearts they once occupied has been filled with anything from jingoistic nostalgia to national self-loathing. As we find ourselves in the midst of one of history’s great migrations, it seems likely that angst about identity is only going to increase — and if the EU referendum proved anything, it is that people in Britain feel very differently indeed about who they are and where they belong.

But DNA sails above all this. You don’t need to argue or agonise. Instead, you have a pie chart. And whatever it shows, it is surprisingly hard not to feel some allegiance to the people and places whence you sprang. Now when I watch Scandinavian crime drama, I wonder: do I feel more of a connection with that stylishly bleak and watery landscape? It’s silly, but I fancy that I do.

As well as the ethnicity breakdown, my saliva test also offered some more specific information. My DNA was compared with that of others on Ancestry’s database and as a result I have now been put in touch with some 150 people throughout the world who have sections of DNA which match my own.

These matches are almost certainly related to me. Most are likely to be fourth or fifth cousins. Some use the site to post online profiles, and some include thumbnail photos of themselves. My jaw dropped when I clicked on Mark from Pennsylvania. He looks like me. Pattie from California could be my younger sister.

It is strangely moving to think these people actually are, genetically speaking, my own kind. My fancy for Swedish coastline might have been idle, but this is a more precise tool, adding the ties of family to those of ethnicity. So imagine: if you are a refugee exiled from your home soil, or even if you feel like a stranger in your own country, this is not only a way of defining who you are, but also of knowing the exact location of those who are like you.

As more of us have our DNA looked at, the numbers of people who can be connected with others of similar ethnicity will increase exponentially.

It is an intriguing and rather terrifying prospect. DNA clearly has the potential to be used in conjunction with, for example, ethnic cleansing. Take a test, and if you are not sufficiently what you are supposed to be, then you may suffer consequences. Or eugenics: I have no desire to collect my cousins together in the founding of a new Scando-Irish master race — but who’s to say that others, perhaps with a ‘purer’ result than mine, might not be so inclined? What, I wonder, would Adolf Hitler have done with technology like this? What will the next Hitler do with it?

These questions are all the more disquieting because the 21st century finds it almost impossible to discuss race in an honest fashion. But, since the gene genie has already exited the test tube, it might be an idea to start thinking now about how we are going to manage the political ramifications of his escape.

  • Patrick

    Your mum’s family are from Ireland and you are surprised by the high amount of Irish genetic material !! How did they define ‘Irish’ DNA. The Irish are also a large mix of different European countries/ethnic groups, how are all those groups lumped together as ‘Irish’. Many Irish have English/lowland Scottish DNA after 700 years of being colonised, not that many would admit to it. I read once that the early anglo-saxon kings would send daughters/sons to marry Irish chieftains ( and they would do the same) and with them would go many of their household staff. All of which would stay and marry local Irish.

    • Frank

      The vikings had a thriving slave business based in what became Dublin, so lots of “Irish” genes will have become common in Northern Europe. I hope that you didn’t pay too much for your test.

      • Simon Platt

        Large “Irish” gene pool in Iceland, I gather.

        • xyobrychus

          Eider Duckies?

        • CRSM

          Very large. Mainly due to considerable Viking commerce between the two countries I believe.

      • CRSM

        About £70 I think. I’m interested in my own distant ancestry so am thinking about taking the test.

        • Frank

          I think that it is fascinating, but suspect that these tests provide a fertile opportunity for a bad firm to spout a load of rubbish. Be interesting to know what you discover.

    • Hybird

      Then there’s the Welsh influence. Walsh is a common Irish name. A lot of them went over with Strongbow.

  • Jeff

    From what Anthony Whitehead has said, the Ancestry DNA test lumps Welsh, English and Scottish people together and calls them “Western European”. It would be more useful if it could tell how much Welsh, how much Scottish or how much English. At least their test recognises that Irish people have nothing genetically in common with Welsh and Scottish people. The test is basically a gimmick and is not as good as using birth certificates.

    In the not too distant future, people will be altering their DNA to extend their lifespan. It is uneconomic to do this on an individual basis, and the only economical way to do it is by adding a new chromosome to everyone. The chromosome you get will be the same as the chromosome that I get. The extra chromosome will among other things make everyone the same race. This is why science fiction shows that depict African people are wide of the mark. In fifty years, there will be no Africans. There may not even be any Europeans. Everyone may be Chinese.

    • Brian Jones

      Theswe results are about as authentic as the family coat of arms that is supposedly researched and a device produced. I can even get a Coat of Arms for my family based on my surname…. JONES ! I’m quite proud of my name because it was my father’s but someone somewhere is having a laugh .

    • Martin Walsh

      According to the test, Irish covers Wales and Scotland…

  • Sean L

    Ludicrous. Nationality isn’t a scientific category determinable by DNA. Unless your starting point is N a z 1 race theory – or a Daily Mail style headline. Besides, Cork *was* Britain in your grandfather’s day. To say nothing of the high proportion of Irish who are bound to have arrived in that island via this one, these islands having been uninhabited until about 10,000 years ago, when the ice receded as the climate warmed.

    • Hoot_Gibson

      No you wrong these Islands being uninhabited there is archeological evidence that humanoids have walked this land for over 800,000 years also during the last Devensian ice age which lasted about a 100.000 years until about 12,000 years ago. The ice sheet furthest extremity was London but most of the south and west were ice free where humans lived .
      This is borne out by bones being found in the Cheddar Gorge caves dated to 13000 years old which when DNA tested against the local population found a match in a local doctor a descendant of those bones.
      He must surely be the man to be called the most ancient recorded Briton of today’s population.
      Regarding DNA being the determinable of nationality I also refute your claim it is not.
      Taking your premise that DNA does not define nationality then you would accept an Asian or African heritage born in England to be English.
      Nationality to me is not culture or an accident of birth place but of DNA.
      I believe to be of English nationality is to be born with a Northern European DNA specifically containing Briton ( I will not use the word Celtic) Saxon, Anglian, Scandinavian and Norman DNA as is the author of this article to me a true Englishman.
      Incidentally the content of most native English and Scottish making up 60% of their DNA is of Briton heritage peoples who had inhabited these Islands for millennia and we English are most closely aligned with Northern French and Belgian natives then we are from our Germanic and Scandinavian roots that made up just approx 10% of English and Scottish DNA.
      The reason that so many place names in England are of Germanic or Scandinavian heritage is that they were successful invaders but a minority elite who did not breed with the natives thus reducing their blood lines in the general population.
      For example there were just some 10,000 Normans who invaded England and totally dominated culture and language for 300 years surpassing their equally low in number Germanic forebears.
      I am English by DNA not a son of India where I was born in 1946.
      I have great fun watching Indians totally reject me as an Indian if I say it simply because I was born there.

      • fundamentallyflawed

        “I am English by DNA not a son of India where I was born in 1946.
        I have great fun watching Indians totally reject me as an Indian if I say it simply because I was born there”
        Funny because if you breath a suggestion that Indians/Africans etc who were born in the UK are not British then you are a vile racist….

        • Bonkim

          Being British has nothing to do with race, whereas being English, Scot or Welsh may have the race element built in. Being ‘British’ is a Universal condition of having close relationship/allegiance with the greater British concept of Empire, language and values, and shared history history – a much wider view than narrow vision of one’s ethnicity and superficial features..

          Where you belong is shaped by your inner self not views of those outside.

          Many Europeans. Jews and other minorities emigrating to North America similarly did not want their origins to be visible and anglicised their names to fit in with prevailing norms. It is a common theme where people want to be associated with the more successful amongst the society they live in. It was no different – lowly Britons to take on double barreled names of their Saxon or Norman Lords and masters when they acquired land and wealth. It is a human condition to forget their humble origins and to copy/imitate the more successful ones.

        • xyobrychus

          Chinese, roughly translate these as being foreign Chinese!

        • xyobrychus

          Amazingly a whole range of white people in India were rejected by both sides after partition . One lady lived in a mausoleum before it became fashionable.

        • Richard

          Yes, I am from Africa, and of British descent. Africans would never regard me as African. It’s only loony Leftie Europeans who refuse to identify themselves. You just have to have lived here for five minutes to be as English as somebody whose ancestors have been here for ten thousand years. For that reason, Europe will cease to exist quite soon. It will simply be a geographical landmass that people will say at one time had its own population and civilisation (although if they are as PC as the current occupants of these lands, they will deny the term “civilisation” altogether, though we know they will certainly not be civilised in the remotest possible way) that the indigenous people hated with such passion that they took an axe to it.

          • Copyright101

            It will simply be a geographical landmass that people will say at one time had its own population and civilisation

            There will be precious little civilisation left by that stage.

        • Father Todd Unctious

          My forebears were slaves. I am white and from Devon. My ancestors were sold into slavery for participating in the Monmouth rebellion of 1685. Many Devonians were taken as slaves by the Barbary Pirates too.
          When my daughter mentioned this while studying the slave trade at school, she was told that is not possible as you are not black.

      • Bonkim

        Indians are racist and have many subdivisions of race and ethnicity! Skin colour is a determinant in Indian society, so you have no chance being an Indian.

        • Simon Platt

          What with hate crimes being in the news your comment reminds me of the most extreme example I have seen of what I suppose would be considered racist abuse (although I suppose it was probably mostly motivated by religion): on the BBC website, to be precise, on the BBC South Asia Cricket blog (now defunct, I think). I found myself there in 2006 after the Pakistanis forfeit the Oval test: what abuse these Indians and Pakistanis levelled at each other, and how crudely expressed. (I don’t suppose they’re all like that, but I’d never seen such hatred online, before or since – and hosted by the BBC!)

          • Bonkim

            Hatred that bursts out in communal violence now and then is all part of the Indian and pakistani scene – so your blog-spot name calling is just light social banter.

          • xyobrychus

            One of the great cover ups of recent years was the monkey sounds at a Delhi Cricket Match. BBC Indians had nothing to say about this. Also these were middle class Hindus projecting against blacks not our own poorly educated football hooligans.

        • Father Todd Unctious

          Racists and snobs.

          • Bonkim

            Got on well with the British in the Colonial Era.

      • Sean L

        Ok largely uninhabited and about 10,000 years ago.

    • Bonkim

      Eugenics was fashionable in Europe including Britain in the 19th and early 20th centuries. It is still going strong in many parts of Asia.

      • xyobrychus

        Bonkim, look how the Malays and Filipinos distance themselves from each other. The same genetics divided culturally by Catholic and Islamist interference.

        • Copyright101

          It’s a good example of religion imposing itself on evolution. Religion reinforces genetic differences, accelerates them in this case.

      • Sean L

        Yeah that’s a good example of what I meant, the N a z I s being the prime example.

    • The Gimpsons

      I dont know if your message is sarcasm so forgive me if it is.

      You can get way more accurate than nationality from DNA. Its possible to tell where in Cornwall somebody’s descendants are from.

      Cost of DNA sequencing has kept dropping recently and we have Big Data to precess it all.

      • Sean L

        It’s a category error: nationality is a legal, historical and political category, not biological. DNA can say nothing about nationality without presupposing some political doctrine. DNA as a biological fact is in itself politically and historically neutral.

      • Mary Ann

        It’s the last thing the human race needs.

        • The Gimpsons

          Well no this actually has some profoundly positive consequences for medicine. Personalised medicine depending on your genome. 20-30 years away. Some races of people are susceptible to different diseases and ailments, and some respond better to some drugs than others. In an age when races are mixing it will help to know exactly where somebody came from and what their genetic make up is.

          • Mary Ann

            Sounds good, until the information gets into the wrong hands.

          • CRSM

            Like a governments, or possibly your friends?

          • Trailblazer10

            It is always best to suppress the truth. You can’t let it get in the way of your cult’s beliefs.

    • Copyright101

      Nationality has been entirely decoupled from race so that when a Muslim Somali pirate and his three wives are imported into the UK it can be claimed that they are now ‘British’. Which, deep down, everyone knows is a lie. But by controlling the language this can no longer be simply expressed. George Orwell had something to say on the matter I believe.

      • Father Todd Unctious

        The Somali doing the Russell square stabbings was so say Norwegian !

    • CRSM

      I guess there’s few English people who aren’t partially Irish. I am one-sixteenth Irish (from Sligo).

      • Sean L

        Yeah I’m half Connemara and half Ballinasloe – and totally English.

    • Richard

      Presumably the Happisburgh footprints passed you by? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Happisburgh_footprints

      • Sean L

        Thank you Richard I appreciate the pun – and I don’t wish to be pedantic but there were no anatomically modern humans here or anywhere else 800,000 years ago. Arguably there was no “here” either, given geological shifts. . .

  • NickG

    DNA clearly has the potential to be used in conjunction with, for example, ethnic cleansing. Take a test, and if you are not sufficiently what you are supposed to be, then you may suffer consequences.

    It’s already happening. Some of those wanting to emigrate to Israel claiming Jewish ethnicity – to make aliyah – have to submit a DNA sample to prove that they do indeed have Jewish genetic ancestry.

    Contrary to the modern blank-slate religion, the reality is that demographics IS destiny. It is a modern day thought crime to notice that the populations of Hati and Taiwan, Sweden and Somalia are not interchangeable plug and play components.

    • BetterAndBetter

      Really, even as someone who is pro-Israel, that is appalling.

      • Mordechai Harris

        Shame its nonsense, based on 2 or 3 newspaper articles. To immigrate to Israel under the law of return requires some proof of jewishness eg. Kesubah, Letter from a Rabbi or Beth Din etc. http://www.mfa.gov.il/mfa/mfa-archive/1950-1959/pages/law%20of%20return%205710-1950.aspx
        If you look in that link at The Law of Return, 5730-1970: 2nd Amendment 1.1 you will see the law of return also includes a a Jew’s non Jewish spouse, children and grandchildren.

        • Copyright101

          Which conveniently overlooks the fact that most jews are related to other jews, have jewish parents and so on. In other words being jewish is fundamentally an ethnic identification.

          • Mordechai Harris

            What point are you trying to make? What has that got to do with the law of return? Also to be accurate Jews are an ethno-religious group which allows converts. An ethnic identity alone would not allow for that.

          • Copyright101

            The point is Israel has considered genetic testing to establish jewish identity. While you are throwing in a red herring to imply that jewish identity is essentially cultural. Whereas the reality is that, to all intents and purposes, jewish identity is almost entirely ethnic. Sure a few converts can come on board but they are a tiny minority. It doesnt fundamentally alter the bigger picture.

          • Mordechai Harris

            Nonsense. I didn’t say that. Ethno religious is not cultural. Three articles in a newspaper a year ago does not show the policy of the state. The law of return does.

          • NickG

            Being Jewish is to be part of the tribe, like other tribes or large tribes – that is to say races – it is an extended family that is inbred to some degree – these are fuzzy groups. This is nothing to hyperventilate over.

            Israel was set-up as a sanctuary state for Jews – so naturally they will have an immigration policy that favours the tribe for which the state was set-up.

          • Theodora Angelina

            Precisely. Orthodox Judaism has its hundreds of rules to bind and circumscribe people, and Islam mimicks this, not to do them any good but to limit severely their contact with non-Jews (or non-Moslems). To command and control them. In contrast to the Old Testament’s few simple rules aimed at hygiene, the Talmud (and Hadith) are aimed at preventing miscegenation. OJ aims not at righteousness – quite the opposite – but perpetuity and exaltation of Chosenness. And doesn’t mind destroying the world to achieve it either. Islam at making legions of Mohammeds.

          • BetterAndBetter

            Yeah but it’s only your mum who could be Jewish, your Dad could be anything else, in fact only your mum’s mum’s could be jewish, so you’d be 75% non-ethnically Jewish but still Jewish under Jewish law.

        • BetterAndBetter

          Indeed my brother in law made aliyah 3 years ago with a British-Maltese Christian origin wife and obviously children who aren’t Jewish under the Orthodox definition.

          • CRSM

            The indigenous Maltese are a fairly pure Semitic strain, which is not widely known.

  • Aaron P

    I find it difficult to image what you expected, if not a mixture of north western European genes.

    What do you think the English language is, if not a mixture of north western European languages?

    • Bonkim

      North Western/Germanic languages are Indo-European languages close to Persian and Indian languages. The all originate from the Caucasus and followed the migratory routes followed by people from the Caucasus.

      • CRSM

        Even Latin is of the Indo-European group though.

        • Bonkim

          Yes but I prefer the Germanic Aryan variety, don’t like the Italians and French.

        • JabbaPapa

          So are Hindi, Greek, Russian, and Welsh. Even Hebrew has some Indo-European elements.

          His notion that “they” “all originate from the Caucasus” is bonkers, as is his evidence-free association of Indo-European acculturation or inculturation with a concept of nomadism (“migratory routes “), given the clearly agricultural civilisations of the Indo-Europeans generally.

  • stephengreen

    In the No Borders context in which this article is written, this author takes an amusingly unintentional racial nationalist approach to belonging and also implicitly, makes the argument against inviting widely divergent peoples to come among us, whose allegiances are to tribe over place.

  • justinae

    Presumably the DNA of every individual is measured against DNA deemed to be from each ‘unadulterated’ ethnic source. Apart from extracting the DNA from a lost tribe which has never left the jungle I do not see how it is possible to relate your DNA to nationality. In all appearances I am deemed Scandinavian but my birth and allegiance and therefore my nationality is English. Given evolution I might expect a DNA test however to show that I am but a mongrel.

  • RavenRandom

    A strange observation from the writer… because his ancestors came from somewhere else, somewhere he’s never lived he feels a bit less British. How odd. As far as we know we all came from Africa originally, so why doesn’t he feel African?

    • BetterAndBetter

      It’s too long ago really to go back far. But can’t see why the British don’t associate with the idea of European more.

      • Mary Ann

        I agree, I would rather be European, have affinity with more people.

        • Copyright101

          Really? Sounds like you would rather be in Africa or the Middle East,.

    • Richard

      Africans only accept blacks as African. End of story. I should know, I am from Africa. As far as they are concerned, I am still British or European, no matter when my family moved there. In South Africa, Afrikaners, some of whom have been there for over three hundred years, are still European and not African.

      • JabbaPapa

        And scientifically they’re right — black Africans are 100% H. Sapiens Sapiens — Europeans are not, having a significant % of Neanderthal DNA.

  • Simon Platt

    I concur with several of the critical comments preceding mine, and have a couple of points to add. First, most people from the north of England, and probably most of the rest of the country, too, have Scandinavian ancestry. Secondly, there is much shared DNA between the Iberian peninsula and south-west Britain and er, southern Ireland. Thirdly, these things are, I thought, rather widely known: general knowledge, I’d say.

    • xyobrychus

      My forbears killed the Danish immigrants on St Swithin’s and grabbed and raped their women.

  • BetterAndBetter

    Let’s face it, even before the mass immigration from other continents, it would be difficult to completely corner off exactly what it genetically means to be British, and English. I think being British is in the heart. I’m actually a British Jew, post-Polish/Ukrainian. I have absolutely no relationship with Poland and Ukraine. When an Australian guy in the pub (who’s ancestors were probably British for many centuries) was having a dig at the English, re: the Brexit vote, I felt INSULTED. I saw everything from the English persons point of view of having to compete with migrants for housing and jobs. That’s how you know you are English. I’m proud to be both English and British. I can critical of Britain as well. We’ve not had the greatest classical composers compared to France, Germany and Russia (Elgar and V-Williams are very traditional). I also listen to Israeli music which I love and have a close association with Israel, but I see no contradiction.

    • justinae

      I am wondering how DNA can define you ethnically as a Jew when the Jewish race came into being through its separation from the same people?
      I also love Israeli music and all Jewish composers

      • BetterAndBetter

        Not sure how Ashkenazi Jewish people came to be Jewish.considering most of us pale northern Europeans and ancient Israelites were Middle Eastern but we do follow Talmudic Judaism just like most the Mizarchim and Sephardim. It would impossible for a group of people to start practicing Talmudic Judaism from scratch without some link back to Babylon where the Talmud was written so I think what we are seeing is a slow intermarriage rate with local populations over 2000 years plus small conversions of the interested.

        • CRSM

          What’s the status of the ‘Khazar’ hypothesis these days?

          • BetterAndBetter

            Bullshit. No way do Ashkenazi Jews look like Turks.

            Plus Jews got expelled from several countries across Europe in the middle ages so there much have been Jews there.

          • CRSM

            I’m not up to date on this, having read Arthur Koestler’s “the 13th Tribe” back in the late 1970s. I see that most researchers today deem the hypothesis to be without support.
            Having said this, and given the well-documented endogamy among the European Ashkenazim, giving the high levels of inbreeding seen today, some valid reason needs to be given for the small percentage of middle eastern DNA in Ashkenazi European Jews.

      • xyobrychus

        The best bit is when Jewishness meets Anglo -Saxon thought, the a rabs do not stand a chance?

        • justinae

          I have gone as far back to the Venerable Bede on this. Not sure about your reference to the a rabs (Arabs?)

    • CRSM

      Oi! Don’t mock Vaughn Williams. He’s having to put up with too much abuse these days.

      • BetterAndBetter

        Not mocking but hardly on the same level as Debussy.

  • FrankS2

    Isn’t nationality more to do with culture than genes?

    • xyobrychus

      Your avatar was really piss ed orf when the Patagonians broke the Wedgewood Tea Service they were given. Savages should not be trusted with the whiteman’s toys and Limoges as in Out of Africa!

    • Copyright101

      Isn’t nationality more to do with culture than genes?

      Isn’t it at least as much to do with genes?

  • Fenman

    Two fundamental misunderstandings. Firstly , being British is nothing to do with ethnicity. Hindus and West Indians born here ,for example, are just as British as an Anglo-Saxon, although no-one can possibly be 100% AS, given our history of invasions.Being British is having British values and nationality, something the gov must do much more to imbed in immigrants ,and the indigenous population it seems. Certainly, I as an Anglo-Welshman with a dash of the med., feel much more British than English or Welsh.
    Secondly, Ancestry’s model is very broad brush and cannot differentiate well between Celts, so the map for ‘Irish’ covers Wales and West Scotland. The Celts were here long before the AS s and Vikings invaded. So the English, Welsh and Scots are all primarily Anglo-Celtic, with a dash of Scandi, as surnames and language clearly show.
    Anyway much good fun, as long as it helps us to be more tolerant and less racist. Being British binds us together.

    • xyobrychus

      You really believe what you have writ!!!!!! We British should stick together against the hindy natives, like in, it ain’t half ‘ot, mum.

    • CRSM

      I’m surprised it cannot differentiate between the Celts. At least between the two main language /tribal groups (Welsh/Cornish/Breton v. Irish/Manx/Scottish), as these diverged some time ago.

  • John Carins

    Ireland is part of the British Isles. So with 63% of your DNA being identified as “Irish” that makes you British. Also N.Ireland is definitely part of the UK so what’s your problem? Anthony, you are looking for an issue that does not exist.

    • erikbloodaxe

      Yes, and everybody knows – don’t they – that parts of the British Isles were subject to Scandinavian invasion and settlement 1000+ years ago? It’s evident in place names from Wexford to Wick. It would be more surprising for a native British person not to have 10% or so Scandinavian genes.

      Edit: not that I have an axe to grind. 😉

      • John Carins

        They liked to get their long boats out. The Normans were of Scandinavian descent also. add in a bit more.

        • English Patriot

          “They liked to get their long boats out”, is that a sexual metaphor?

          • Mary Ann

            It’s all in your mind.

          • Son_of_Casandra

            I hear they were very fond of oars.

          • English Patriot

            And they head very large choppers.

    • Mary Ann

      What’s wrong with being Western European, or any other origin either, we are all African under the skin.

      • xyobrychus

        White hunter, black heart like Hemmingway, Mary?

      • mr humphreys

        To say we are all Africans under the skin is an increasingly common argument but it is potentially a dangerous essentialist argument that will inevitably be used by black race supremacists with muslim credentials to bolster their various claims on white European tax payers. As for the Irishman’s complaint that he is a Western European, British kids are taught that they are the descendants of…..yes, Western Europeans. At least they were still being taught about their true tribal origins at my Comprehensive in the 6O’s. So there is no real mystery about it, all you have to remember is that the indigenous white British peoples are North European with bells on. And they often tend to be of protestant descent which means they stopped believing catholic miracles a few hundred years ago. Did you also go to school in Cork, Anthony?

        • Mary Ann

          You sound as if you want to deny that man evolved in Africa because you are scared of Muslims and blacks.

          • TrulyDisqusted

            Not all scientists are agreed that mankind originated in Africa.

            The usual suspects chose that particular theory as their poster child because it ticked all of the boxes and was pushed relentlessly as Fact.

            Do your own research, I don’t work for you.

          • Son_of_Casandra

            Man evolved all over the place. Human evolution started in Africa, but after the migration out of Africa, evolution continued. Or perhaps you think white skin and red hair evolved in the Rift Valley in Africa?

          • Copyright101

            And you sound like a hasbarat or a cuck. Why don’t you go and live in a Muslim country or an African one.

        • Copyright101

          To say we are all Africans under the skin is an increasingly common argument but it is potentially a dangerous essentialist argument that
          will inevitably be used by black race supremacists with muslim
          credentials

          Whats it got to do with Muslims? It’s not them making the argument, it’s (((hostile elements))) amongst us who are using it as an attack on white people, white civilisation.

          • Mary Ann

            What is special about having a white skin beyond the fact that it is healthier for those who live in climates with very little sun?

          • xyobrychus

            Mary are you being Panglossian again?

          • CRSM

            If she has even heard of the good doctor!

          • Copyright101

            So would I be right in thinking you would have no particular racial preference with respect to immigrants?

          • mr humphreys

            You say “what’s it got to do with muslims? “. A lot of Nation of Islam types are black and vicey versa. In the recent demo in London, for reparations, one of the main banners read ‘The Five Pillars of Reparation’, obviously referencing the idea that black muslim converts prefer to get their compensation from white taxpayers. Something inhibits all black agitators from making the same demands on their former muslim slave masters. Because they know it wouldn’t be worth their while is the reason.

          • Copyright101

            3rd world immigration and demographics are the real issue. Islam is is just a symptom of the problem. What is more it’s not all Muslims, it’s almost entirely Wahhabi inspired Sunnis who are the terrorists.

            Most black crime in white nations has zero to do with Islam despite the activities of a few nutters. If anything the black Nation of Islam in the US may even have reduced crime.

          • mr humphreys

            Until about the time of the Danish cartoons and 7/7 in 2005 you would be correct in the view that demographics and third world immigration was the main problem. We all thought that. I assume you would see multiculturalism as needing to be sorted before we get round to banning Sharia law and muslims outright? The trouble is that in the last few years the Muslim threat has reared its ugly head and shown itself to be the more urgent of the twin existential threats white Europeans are now facing. Cut the brown one off first 101.

        • Martin Walsh

          Category error – descent is a biological feature, being a protestant or any other religion is not a matter of biology. Before there were protestants the vast majority of the population would have been roman catholic.

          • mr humphreys

            Descent is certainly a biological category but not exclusive to the Descent of Man brigades. Science is hampered by it’s dependency on everyday language.

      • Copyright101

        we are all African under the skin.

        Which makes all that fuss about apartheid seem very silly, one lot of Africans ruling another lot.

        • Joseph Martin

          You’re on a roll today, Copy. So many great arguments. But this might be my favorite. I doff my hat to you.

          • Copyright101

            Thanks! I just want to do my part.

      • dramocles

        “We are all African under the skin.”

        Only if you ignore the physical and cultural evolution that has taken place since mankind emerged.

        Otherwise you might just as well say that we are all apes/small rodents/mushrooms under the skin.

        • Mary Ann

          Mushrooms is perhaps going to far, we probably only share 40% of our genes with them.

      • nearhorburian

        “we are all African under the skin.”

        You seriously believe that human evolution has only affected skin tone?

        • mr humphreys

          Of course, you are right. There are large differences in physiognomy. But surely, colour is also a major biological structure encoded of the genome level? The colours of the human ‘race’ are as important as the vowel system in language. We are black white yellow and brown and we evolved in four corners of the globe. Each to their own corner.

      • John Carins

        Stop trying to tell us what to think. I am happy being British as are many others.

    • BetaMax

      So you don’t understand what is meant by the word “British”?

      • Cobbett

        The Union of 1707?

        • BetaMax

          Are you asking me a question?

          • Cobbett

            Nope….

          • BetaMax

            Well, thanks for giving it your best shot, little feller…

      • nearhorburian

        In the political sense, it means UK citizen.

        In other senses, it entirely depends on whether you are talking about the island of Great Britain or the archipelago called – by the vast majority of the inhabitants – the British Isles.

        • BetaMax

          There is no other meaning.

          Was your education particularly poor?

          • nearhorburian

            There’s no other meaning to “British” than “UK citizen”?

            Andyou’re accusing me of being poorlyeducated?

          • BetaMax

            Yeah I am.

            If you think that people from the Republic of Ireland are British because the RoI is in the British Isles, you are simply poorly educated.

            This is stuff you learn in primary school.

          • nearhorburian

            They’re very clearly British in the geographical, ethnic and cultural senses.

            They’re not British in the political sense.

            You seem to want to support the stereotype of the thick Irishman.

            And my maternal grandfather was from Cork.

          • BetaMax

            Then your maternal grandfather would be very disappointed with your thoroughly poor education.

            Again, this is very simple stuff that you should have mastered many years ago.

            Perhaps this will help – http://www.thefreedictionary.com/British

            I do understand that English is a difficult language and that the term “British” is a subtle one that is not easy to get your head around.

            I’m glad I have been able to help!

            🙂

          • nearhorburian

            According to that definition , people from the Isle of Wight aren’t British.

            I can’t understand why you call yourself Beta: have you neve herd of Zeta?

          • BetaMax

            So, just to be clear… you claim to have completed a primary level of education AND believe that people from the Republic of Ireland are British.

            A simple yes or no question.

            Let’s see how you do…

          • nearhorburian

            Yawn..

            I’ve already pointed out the difference between Great Britain and the Brirish Isles

            People from the Irish Republic are British in he second sense, but not the first.

            Ethnically, they’re closer to the inhabitant of Great Britain than to any people on the continent.

            You’re an astonishingly ignorant person.

          • BetaMax

            People from the RoI are British in no sense at all.

            Zero.

            Zip,

            Nada.

            Not even in “he (sic) second sense”.

            What’s got you confused here?

            Lets’ see if we can point you in the right direction, shall we.

            How can I help?

          • nearhorburian

            They’re clearly British in the sense of living in the second largest of the British lsles.

            And almost all of them are descended from people with British citizenship.

            You seem to inhabit some bizarre alternate reality.

          • BetaMax

            Indeed, People in the RoI live on part of the second largest of the British Isles (a geographical region) but this has no bearing on their political, cultural identity or background.

            When you were in school, were funds tight?

            Were your Geography and History classes merged into one because of budget cuts?

            Are Falkland Islanders Argentinian simply because of their geographical location?

            Gibraltar… they’re all Spanish, are they because of where they are geographically.

            Do yoi know how the BFPO works?

            I don’t think that you are thinking this one through.

            YOu have unfettered access to the internet… all the answers you require to be able to make well informed, observations are available to you at the stroke of a key.

            Perhaps you are having difficulties with your computer.

          • Copyright101

            Are Falkland Islanders Argentinian simply because of their geographical location?

            No, because ethnically and culturally they are British.

          • BetaMax

            You want to talk about this now, do you Sparky?

          • CRSM

            The island of Ireland is part of the archipelago known as “the British Isles”.
            QED.

          • BetaMax

            Yes

          • Copyright101

            His problem is more Zika than Zeta.

        • CRSM

          If we’re talking about DNA, then only the last option is relevant. Why even bother bringing up “the political sense”?

  • AdrianM

    It’s not about DNA, it’s about deeply embedded culture.

    • BetterAndBetter

      Language, identity, loyalty, sense of belonging, culture

      • AdrianM

        Yes.

    • Copyright101

      It’s not about DNA, it’s about deeply embedded culture.

      And it’s about DNA.

      • AdrianM

        Not primarily.

        • Copyright101

          So we could replace all Brits with Africans and after the correct education ‘Britishness’ will still continue. Somehow.

          • AdrianM

            Possibly.

          • Copyright101

            Fail!

      • BetaMax

        Back to Stormfront, pal…

        • Copyright101

          So identity is purely cultural and nothing to do with DNA?

          Btw, what’s Stormfront?

          • BetaMax

            Michael Howard… seems like a good Brit to me.

            Is he to you?

          • Copyright101

            He might seem it. We would find out in a war between Britain and Israel wouldn’t we.

          • BetaMax

            Assuming that there is never a shooting ear betwe…

            Am I actually trying to rationalise this with an online knucklehead?

            What the fcuk am I doing?

          • Copyright101

            And who are you talking to? You’re the one with the troll-like account.

          • BetaMax

            Michael Howard… A British politician according to just about everybody except those with 14/88 tattoos on their foreheads.

          • Copyright101

            Who the f**k are you to lecture us.

          • BetaMax

            “Us”?

            I think the only numbskull I am lecturing here is you.

            So Jewish people can’t be British because you want to examine everybody’s DNA further to the research you saw on some Russian dude’s blog.

            In the context of the people of Britain, this is not an “us” thing”.

            This is more of a “Jesus look out for that creepy bollox howling about Stephen Fry… turn away and pretend we are talking about something and hopefully the greasy little squit will wander away and bore somebody else”.

          • Copyright101

            This is more of a “Jesus look out for that creepy bollox howling about Stephen Fry… turn away and pretend we are talking about something and hopefully the greasy little squit will wander away and bore somebody else”.

            That’s (((Stephen Fry))). FYI.

            You’re a joke with your pathetic troll account. Who on earth do you think you’re talking to? No one’s listening as evidenced by your dismal vote count. Why are you ashamed of your past comments? Busy flitting from site to site herding the cucks? Sweaty, pudgy fingers frantically clicking the ‘flag’ button?

          • BetaMax

            No… it’s just Stephen Fry.

          • BetaMax

            Well who’s an angry little StormFront dude?

          • Copyright101

            What is this ‘Stormfront’ you keep kvetching about?

          • CRSM

            I’ve never heard of it, and as everyone here knows, I’m a knuckle-dragging, swivel-eyed, anti-semitic fruitcake. So if I don’t know about it, it must be really really bad.
            😉

          • Daisy

            So Jewish people can’t be British.

            The Jewish themselves inform us they are a separate genetic group with the Israeli State requiring DNA tests to establish citizenship: http://jlb.oxfordjournals.org/content/early/2015/06/16/jlb.lsv027.full

            Recent studies point to all major Jewish groups sharing a common Middle Eastern origin – genetic analysis revealed European Jews are genetically close to North African Jews:

            Ashkenazi Jews carry an unambiguous signature of their Jewish heritage, and this is likely due to their specific Middle-Eastern ancestry. European ancestry, if present, is minor and provenant from Southern Europe.

            So no, not British.

            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genetic_studies_on_Jews

          • BetaMax

            I wasn’t aware that Israeli internal affairs dictated beliefs to all Jews the world over.

            You do know that Israel is a country where as Judaism is a religion, don’t you?

          • RWJetzt

            ‘Judaism is a religion’

            We live in the age of the Internet, how many goyim do you think still fall for the ancient Jewish method of crypsis now?

            Jewry is a race, Judaism is its constitution. The aspect of metaphysics is a ruse.

          • JabbaPapa

            Did you read about that in the Protocols of Zion, or Mein Kampf ?

          • Theodora Angelina

            Locked accounts always put me on guard as to possible troll. Especially if they also pick a fight with me. Shrewd as well as smart you are, Sir.

          • Copyright101

            Thanks!

            That and his abysmal vote:comment ratio. Anyone whose made that many comments and still has a ratio of less than one is consistently saying things that almost no one agrees with.

          • Theodora Angelina

            In other words, nothing worth saying. In other words, only here to waste your time and energy, to distract you.

          • Copyright101

            I like to think these interchanges can be instructive to 3rd parties. 😉

            Otoh some say it’s not even worth debating with certain types of (((trolls))).

          • Theodora Angelina

            I think what people, that is 3rd parties, read from exchanges with (((certain))) types is posture. The world loves a winner, and if (((they))) succeed in putting you on the defensive – however good your argument actually is – that is the take-away spectators will have. It is a kind of trial by combat of ideas. And, there is something people percieve as cowardly, and therefore that has that distinct whiff of defeat about it, if one is perceived to be isolated and under siege.

          • Mow_the_Grass

            Jeezus.
            How old are you sweetheart.
            “a war between Britain and Israel’
            Even a dumb little bint like yourself would have difficulty envisaging such a scenario.
            Why donntcha go try that line of garbage on the neon@zi sites you’re on 24/7 – sure that will gain some traction with rest of the detritus there.

      • Theodora Angelina

        Indeed, the deeply embedded so-called “culture” has no other purpose than preserving the DNA.

        • JabbaPapa

          Such eugenicist notions were once championed by a certain political party in 1920s-1940s Germany …

          • itdoesntaddup

            Did the Fabians have a branch there?

          • RWJetzt

            Ah yeah, the ones who made Germany the foremost military and economic power and eliminated unemployment in 6 years! I remember those.

            How terrible.

          • Zalacain

            A few years later 10% of the German population were dead and their women were being raped by Soviet soldiers. Not to speak of the horrific levels of death and destruction that they wrought to those around them.

          • RWJetzt

            The people they were fighting sure must have been brutal bastards, huh.

            More were killed in a single bombing raid one night in Dresden than the Germans did in the entire war against the British.

            The fact their victors were brutal does not seem to disprove what I said about the ruling political ideology prior to the war.

          • JabbaPapa

            More were killed in a single bombing raid one night in Dresden than the Germans did in the entire war against the British

            So much for all that “foremost military and economic power”, eh ?

          • Daisy

            So much for all that “foremost military and economic power.”

            You’re quite right. Britain started mobilising for war two years before his declaration of war in 1939. So much for Germany being the aggressor.

            As such, at the outbreak of war Germany was caught short and heavily outnumbered in terms of active and reserve divisions, trained solders and reserves, fighter carriers and so on.

            In addition, it was effectively international Jewry that fired the first shot in the run-up to WW2 by declaring a full economic boycott of Germany designed to destroy her in 1933.

            Hitler’s crime? To try and remove the fractional reserve banking system that was crippling Germany – which was seen as a direct threat to the (((bankers))) in Germany and elsewhere.

            Prominent Jews called this boycott a Holy War.

            This was done shortly after Hitler came to power and well before any official German government sanctions or reprisals against Jews were carried out.

            Hitler’s response was to merely call for a one-day boycott of Jewish businesses upon a Sabbath when few businesses would be operational.

            We are told we won the war. Yet, ever since our societies have been turned into multicultural “utopias” with ethnic Europeans set to become minorities in their homelands – hardly what our forefathers fought for.

            It doesn’t much look like a victory to me.

            http://rense.com/general83/dett.htm

          • RWJetzt

            Only difference being that German bombs were dropped during the Battle of Britain, and only as a retaliation to Churchill already bombing German cities in 1940. It was the Germans, remember, who had offered peace at 3 separate occasions, and wanted nothing more than to establish an Anglo-German world hegemony against Communism once France had fallen.

            The razing of Dresden happened when the war was already won. 500,000 civilians perished so that Churchill could sate his bloodlust.

        • Sean L

          You could call it something else but that will serve as a catch-all term for what we think and speak, our words and deeds and their material manifestation. The discovery of DNA is itself a cultural product, understanding “culture” in the broadest sense to encompass the sciences as much as any other activity. But as I say feel free to choose some other term than “culture”…

        • RWJetzt

          The culture springs from said DNA. The culture of the British people is nothing more than the expression of the unique genes that make up the British people.

          I’m talking the real, indigenous British people, not the world’s mishmash that has been imported here in the last 100 years and is called ‘British’ by the hostile media.

          • JabbaPapa

            The culture springs from said DNA. The culture of the British people is nothing more than the expression of the unique genes that make up the British people.

            What a load of pole-dancing loony racist gibberish.

    • Erich Hohenzollern

      Renowned psychologist B.F. Skinner, responsible for much of what we know about learning and human behavior, contends that human nature is a product of evolution. Ergo, if there are physical differences, mental and emotional differences may also manifest between the races. Cybernetics expert Gregory Bateson connected evolution and mental processes, stating “if you want to understand mental processes, look at biological evolution and conversely if you want to understand biological evolution, go look at mental processes.” Post-modern thought combined with basic numbers in the form of IQ tests suggest that very real differences exist between the races, and that we are not able to measure all aspects of intelligence. It is pragmatic, based on what science currently understands to move quickly to preserve the European race from further degeneration.

      It’s all about DNA.

      • AdrianM

        This is a disturbingly robust support of your theory, but I thank you for your view.

      • JabbaPapa

        It’s all about DNA

        No — the old arguments about nature versus nurture continue apace, though in terms of language it seems clear that initial learning of a mother tongue commences in the womb, NOT because of DNA, but because foetuses are neither deaf nor stupid, and so start to learn the patterns of speech structure LONG before they’re born, as well as learning to recognise individual voices, mostly the mother’s obviously, then the father’s and any siblings or other familiars.

        This period of intra-uterine learning has been demonstrated to generate ethnically related differences in brain structure, in such cases as surrogate motherhood or zygote donations to infertile couples, that have zero causes of DNA origin.

        Several links that have been made between language structures and DNA are therefore de facto coincidental in terms of DNA inheritance specifically. This doesn’t mean that they all are, but if learning commences in the womb, then where does nature stop and nurture start ?

        Those theories you quoted are contradicted by the clinical evidence in other words …

        • dwarfpoo

          fascinating, thank you.!.anything on rh negative

  • Zalacain
    • JabbaPapa

      Sounds like rubbish.

      The first settlers were unlikely to have spoken a Celtic language but possibly a tongue related to the unique Basque language

      Pure speculation based on not a single shred of solid evidence.

      The Basques are not *genetically* unrelated to anyone else, though they constitute a clear ethnicity, but *linguistically*. They have genetic relatives across the whole of Western Europe.

      • Zalacain

        You are always emphatic, often wrong.

        The Basques do have slightly different genes but nobody has said that they don’t have genetic relatives in Europe.

        http://hubpages.com/education/Who-Do-the-British-Think-They-Are

        Excerpt from the link above.

        “If the English aren’t Anglo-Saxons, who are they?
        According to geneticists Bryan Sykes and Stephen Oppenheimer, all the peoples of
        the British Isles, which includes the Irish, Scottish, Welsh and English, share much of the same DNA. This DNA arrived with hunter-gatherer tribes who moved into the area from 15,000 to 6,500 years ago from the area of northern Spain. The Welsh and western English share 80% of their DNA with the Spanish Basques, the Irish as much as 88%. People from southern and eastern England, which was subject to later incursions from Europe, still share about 65% of their DNA with the Basques.”

        • JabbaPapa

          Which says about the language spoken by the “first settlers” … what exactly ?

          Otherwise, that’s just a long-winded manner of agreeing with what I said.

          We know that there was a race of European natives, and that there was a later influx from the East of Indo-Europeans, etc, and there is evidence to support that the Basques may be a remnant of the original inhabitants, and that their non-Indo-European language may be of very ancient origin.

          This does not mean that the other original inhabitants must have spoken a similar tongue, and there is more than one counter-theory regarding Basque, even one suggesting that the language has some Neanderthal origins.

          What happened linguistically in the prehistoric era among non-Indo-European inhabitants of Western Europe is mostly a matter for informed guesswork, that genetic analysts would do well to steer clear of.

  • Mary Ann

    He’s 100% Western European, like most of us. All British people are the descendants of immigrants, human life did not evolve in Britain.

    • Hamburger

      West European used to mean French or Belgian. There were Iberian on the southwest, Middle and East Europeans and Scandinavians. The rise of the iron curtain simplified usage, but it has gone thankfully.

    • Cobbett

      If I met someone like you in person I would find it extremely hard not to poke your eye out.

      • Mary Ann

        Are you often violent towards women, it makes you sound like a real man.

        • Cobbett

          That old chestnut….not generally(or ever really) but along with Polly, Yabba and the rest of pathological white men/culture haters I think I can make an exception.

    • nearhorburian

      All human beings are the descendants of people who originally lived elsewhere

    • Crutchbender

      Do you fantasize about black men? Yes or no?

      • xyobrychus

        I will admit to that if Mary does not.

        • Crutchbender

          Perv.

    • Trailblazer10

      “human life did not evolve in Britain”
      When do you imagine humans stopped evolving?

  • Andrew Smith

    As many of the commentators below would indicate, British identity has never been ethno-centric. This is why we have never really gone in for ethnic cleansing. It also explains why we have difficulty ingesting the recent arrivals – you could talk cricket and the Bible with an Afro-Carribean, but not with continental Europeans or Africans.

    • Son_of_Casandra

      The recent arrival problem is not that immigrants are here or coming here, it’s the problem we have as a society ingesting the huge volume arriving.

      Immigration is what has made the UK. Immigration at these levels will destroy the UK.

      • Carstairs

        “Immigration is what has made the UK.” How exactly? After the Norman invasion when did significant immigration occur?

        There has of course been enormous cultural cross fertilisation between western cultures from which we have all benefitted. This of course has mostly taken the form of an exchange of ideas rather than immigration as such.

        On the other hand inbred muslim goat herders don’t have that much to offer.

        • Son_of_Casandra

          Over the centuries…..Angles. Saxons. Scots. Vikings. Romans. Normans. Hugenots. Jews. Irish and so on.

          Did you think it was an accident that English has Roman roots and so many French words in it?

          The UK like most countries is a country of immigrants. However as you say, some of the current lot not only don’t have much to offer, but what they offer is vile and dangerous.

          • nearhorburian

            English doesn’t have Roman roots: it’s a Germanic language.

            The French words result from the Norman Conquest and are mainly additions. Orwell pointed out that good writing normally involves using the English word rather than the French alternative.

            The majority of our ancestors were living here 5,000 years ago, and most of the rest were our cousins living nearby in NW Europe.

            Nobody in 1939 would have described the UK as a country of immigrants: immigration since WW2, and especially since 97, is utterly unprecedented in scale and foreignness.

            The UK became the most powerful country in the world when immigration was tiny. Since WW2, it’s been in continuous relative, and more recently absolute, decline.

          • Son_of_Casandra

            You’re deliberately choosing to take a contrarian position. I’m not disagreeing that the levels of immigration we’ve been experiencing since the late 1990’s is criminally insane and dangerous. The fact remains that even in 1939, the average Brit was a mix of many immigrant races, e.g. example witness how many people who would call themselves native Brits have traces of Viking DNA. Does that mean they’re not British?

            Inbreeding in a closed population is biologically unsound and having a reasonable amount of immigration historically brings in new ideas, energetic and keen new immigrants and new blood. Britain has evolved as a nation of mixes of races.

            What has never done before, except by forced invasion, is to import something like 10% of the population over a period of just 10 years. That’s our problem. Not the more gradual immigration which has contributed so much to Britain over the previous centuries.

            For example, people often refer to a wave of Eastern European Jewish immigration. Are you aware that it ran at roughly only 6,000 a year over 60 years? Not the 600,000 plus we’re seeing every year now. That’s 100 times worse. No wonder we have problems.

          • nearhorburian

            “The fact remains that even in 1939, the average Brit was a mix of many immigrant races,”

            Nope: the average Brit wasn’t just Caucasoid, but 99% of NW European ancestry.,

            “inbreeding in a closed population is biologically unsound”

            The Church dealt with inbreeding by banning cousin-marriage.The population of the UK is large enough not to require immigration to prevent inbreeding.

            “Britain has evolved as a nation of mixes of races”

            Nope. NW Europeans.

          • Fred Wyropiquet

            Oops. No. The ‘original’ settlers were from two mixed groups along the western coast of the British Isles and from Doggerland. These were joined by settlers from central and south east Europe, previously Persia (and more). The 400 years of Romaan rule brought settlers from all over that empire and beyond. More settlers from Scandinavia were followed by French and more. The mix constantly widens and enlarges – but it never didn’t exist.

          • Son_of_Casandra

            I suspect you’re wasting your time trying to make that point to someone who is going to pull some pure NW European race myth out of a hat.

          • Son_of_Casandra

            NW Europeans are a mix of races. Or maybe you think the prevalence of red headed sunburning freckled Scots is an accident which doesn’t occur with anything like that frequency in England.

          • mr humphreys

            Rubbish.

          • Son_of_Casandra

            What’s rubbish about what I’ve written?

          • mr humphreys

            The rubbish bit is the labour mantra, which is an untruth, that the UK is a country of immigrants. When I saw that I saw red and typed in ‘rubbish’, because I didn’t like it. The narrative about Britain’s history being one glorious chronology of successive mass immigrations dating back to the Romans hardly predates this century. It seems to have been an innovation by revisionist left wing historians coinciding with the first tenure of New Labour in the late 90’s. Did anyone say it before Barbara Roche, the unabashedly Jewish Minister for Immigration? The History of Britain is a grand narrative not to be tampered with by Bolshy foreigners and Commonwealth immigrants who are all talking as if they’ve won some kind of diaspora lottery.

          • Neil Saunders

            The “passing pageant” theory of history, in which all participants in the parade are (falsely) deemed to be of equal significance.

            The English language is Germanic, not Romance, and Latin loanwords appeared in it centuries after the retreat and collapse of the Roman Empire.

          • JabbaPapa

            It’s actually a mix of Germanic, Britonnic, and French, with some Welsh, Latin, Gaelic, and Norse thrown in for the mix. Middle English also deliberately imitated Italian, particularly in its grammar ; which is evident in the vast majority of the contents of this web page alone, comments included.

          • Neil Saunders

            Nonsense. There are very few Celtic words in English. As for Italian grammar influencing it – really? Come off it!

          • JabbaPapa

            As for Italian grammar influencing it – really? Come off it!

            So I’m guessing you’ve never read Chaucer, Malory, or Shakespeare in their non-modernised form ? Or even just the KJV ? Or do you imagine the influence of such as these who deliberately mimicked Italianate literary structures to be non-existent ?

            PS number of words remaining in our contemporary vocabulary is NOT the only determinant of linguistic influence, and BTW Ancient Celtic is very little known in its vocabulary anyway.

            PPS Did you know BTW that the word “some” is an indeterminate ?

          • Son_of_Casandra

            We are all the sum of our parts, whether you like it or not. You should have your DNA tested if you have the courage to see just how pure you really are.

            The English language has a huge number of Latin root works in it and whether you like it or not, most people have a huge mix of differently sourced DNA.

    • nearhorburian

      They like cricket in Pakistan.

      • aspeckofboggart

        JC is their prophet too.

    • licjjs

      “This is why we have never really gone in for ethnic cleansing.” Well a pretty good imitation of it was certainly made in mid-19th century Ireland, and Scotland has never recovered from the Clearances. Butcher Cumberland made a good attempt too.

  • antoncheckout

    So 63% Irish means ‘not British’? For heaven’s sake, who is claiming Ireland is not part of the British Isles, or of the British gene pool?
    This entire article is based on a fallacious definition.

  • whyayeman

    In today’s world, I suspect that the revelation that he’s heterogeneous (and not British, afterall) gave the writer a warm glow inside.

    Ooh !!

  • MahmudH

    There’s no real link between DNA and a patch of land anyway.

    • Neil Saunders

      Reductionism alert!

      • MahmudH

        Can you elaborate?

  • Cobbett

    I prefer the term ”Celtic-Germanic” these days….somewhat less ”inclusive” than the free-for-all ”British”

  • Grandito

    If we are talking British pre-1950’s then I can’t imagine anything more British than “63 per cent Irish, 20 per cent Western European, 11 per cent Scandinavian”.

    • greencoat

      I thought that as well.

    • Neil Saunders

      Then you lack imagination as well as knowledge.

      Can’t you see that this is an exercise in thought control in which, for ideological reasons the ethnic English – the Anglo-Saxons – are being airbrushed out of our own history?

      • Owen_Morgan

        And the Welsh and the Scottish, who are all being turned into “Irish”. I have Scottish ancestors who were Celts and Scottish ancestors who were Angles. They’re all “Irish”, for these purposes. My Welsh-speaking ancestors are “Irish”, too.

        I don’t doubt that some of my ancestors lived in Ireland, but I don’t need DNA evidence to show that most of the others didn’t. I don’t know what the Ancestry game is, in trying to turn Welsh into Irish (some sort of post-Brexit thing?), but it is nonsense.

  • James Chilton

    In the list of countries ranked by ethnic and cultural diversity, Papua New Guinea is in first place. For those who are made miserable and ashamed by having to admit they’re British people by birth, language, and culture, Papua New Guinea sounds like the land of their dreams. Maybe they should emigrate there and seek naturalisation in that country.

  • Richard

    Of course Ireland was colonised by the Scandinavians at one point, and Dublin began life as a slave-trading outpost, at which English slaves were bought and sold. So the Scandinavian might come from invading Scandies. Imagine, a descendant of both English and Scandinavian oppressors (as far as certain among the Irish are concerned)! And you wonder about the new Hitler?!

    By the way, something else to think about, is that Irish IQ scores are among the lowest in Europe. And we know that intelligence is at least 75% hereditary. So…

    • greencoat

      ‘Irish IQ scores are among the lowest in Europe.’

      Really? Where is the evidence for this?

      • Crutchbender

        Your mother.

        • greencoat

          But my mother was English…..

          • Crutchbender

            We don’t think so.

      • dwarfpoo

        His pickled brain

    • dwarfpoo

      Ireland was not fully colonised by Scandinavians, The waterways and river areas in Dublin and smaller areas.. The Battle of Clontarf led by high king of Ireland Brian Boru in 1014 led to victory against the Vikings. England was conquered by viking Cnut (or Canute) 1013. England had Viking kings until 1042. I suspect the IQ is wishful thinking dear, please do include the research to back it up..

  • nearhorburian

    Man with Irish mother surprised to discover that he has lots of Irish ancestry.

    • Central power

      The only surprises come from father’s side.

    • xyobrychus

      Woman with Irish Father is likely to have been stuffed?

  • Peter Politis

    I find it hard to believe this has changed your view of your nationality. My parents on both sides are Greek by birth and family history, I was born in Canada…I have no problem with my identity as Canadian though undoubtedly a DNA test would identify me with the population of Greece. Your article sounds, to me, like propaganda for a left-wing view of “nationality” as something that actually doesn’t exist. I beg to differ, it does exist. I am proof.

    • Bonkim

      You are spot on – nationality, religion, race, etc, are all so 19th century. In a globalised world where communications are instant and travel speedy, concepts of the nation state with state religion and history needs to be revised to take in today’s real world where religion is practically non-existent and language and cultures evolving fast.

      • Crutchbender

        Rated: deluded.

    • Crutchbender

      You’re not English, just British. Ha ha ha ha.

      • mr humphreys

        The English , who I am familiar with, need to trust somebody. Why not start with the real British i.e. Irish, Scots and Welsh. You need a bigger base, dont you think? Don’t worry about the sell-outs you’ve got plenty of them among your own. As for me I’m only half Irish and half Greek, one of your phony Brits. I like it, ha ha.

  • Crutchbender

    I’m English not British. Any ethnic any colour can be British just like that. Step off a plane get a rubber stamp and hey presto you’re British but no way can you be English no way can anyone or anything award you the identity, role and reality of being English, just British, because British is phoney, made up mushy stuff for anyone and everyone.

    • BetterAndBetter

      You think you can just step off the plane and get citizenship. You really are clueless.

      • Crutchbender

        No you’re clueless, and mental.

        • BetterAndBetter

          You can not just step off the plane and get citizenship. In fact from many countries if you haven’t arrange a visa in advance you will get deported.

          • Crutchbender

            ‘British’ is handed out like peanuts at a party. They’ll take anyone and make them British, even a toilet boy like you.

          • BetterAndBetter

            No way by the way Churchill identified as British.

          • Crutchbender

            You can’t even speak English. Doh!

          • Central power

            But will pass The British Council’s Language Test., Almost impossible for native English speakers to pass.Seriously.Utterly ridiculous.

          • Crutchbender

            Nutter.

          • Central power

            You must be from Boston (Lincolnshire). Or is it Gateshead?

  • Bendys

    Genetic science is manipulated.

  • Trailblazer10

    That sounds British to me.

    I know someone from Lebanon who has been in the UK for many years. He told me he voted out of the EU because “Britain is losing it’s culture..there is a reason countries exist”. He wants it to remain Britain, as it was when he arrived many years ago. He doesn’t seem to think diversity is strength. I wonder why.

  • Central power

    Next time Anthony wants to couple he just should take a saliva test to make sure that the partner is not his long lost brother or sister.

  • Sid Falco

    What an absolutely ridiculous article. Just an ignorant excuse to bleat. I’m surprised you never mentioned Brexit.

    What DNA spread were you expecting ?

    • aspeckofboggart

      Marmite.

  • Foxall

    Tony Hancock in The Blood Donor … “One hundred per cent Anglo-Saxon, mate, with a dash of Viking, but nothing else has crept in”.

  • JabbaPapa

    Except I personally, apparently, am not particularly British. The results are back from my DNA ethnicity test, and I am 63 per cent Irish, 20 per cent Western European, 11 per cent Scandinavian and 3 per cent Iberian. How do I feel about my nationality now?

    erm, apart from the lack of any Welsh/Cornish/Brittonic except in those 20% “Western European”, that’s extremely close to what one would expect of average English DNA, nb the Danish/Viking roots, and even a splash of “Roman” DNA in the Iberian.

    • dwarfpoo

      The Celtic tribes used trade routes through much of Europe. Iberian peninsula : movement of people from last ice age. I would ask for refund..what a crap dna result

      • JabbaPapa

        And let’s not forget that the “Celts” were a mish-mash of ethnicities ranging from the pre-Arabic Maghreb, the Pictish, the Irish, Britonnic, Germanic, Gaulish, Greek, Italic, Iberian, and even a dash of Semitic and etc etc etc.

        Hence the generic “Western European” in there, which is also I suppose where they dumped whatever % of Neanderthal he has personally …

        LOL

        • dwarfpoo

          Agree with you regarding “Celts” , It is indeed a collection of body parts , a very interesting one. Did he pay for that test or did he pull it out of a hat.i’m in wrong business.

    • Sandra Barwick

      Yes, Irish probably means celtic here, and that’s what we are strongly esp on the maternal lines. Obviously.

      • Neil Saunders

        Not “obviously” at all. This is based on the notion that Anglo-Saxon men would have had to have taken Celtic wives.

        In fact the early English settlers brought their wives and children with them. Since women are generally the primary carers for, and teachers of, their children we might reasonably expect bilingualism and creolisation if there had been high levels of intermarriage. One of the most striking features of the English language is the extreme scarcity of Celtic loanwords.

  • Freddythreepwood

    DNA traces race, not nationality.

    • RWJetzt

      In a sane world, race would be the only worthwhile marker of nationality.

      • JabbaPapa

        I’m guessing you voted National Socialist in the last election ? Or was it the SNP ?

        • 3MileLimit

          A National Socialist is someone who is patriotic (hence the nationalist part) and values socialism over capitalism. The socialist part is what seems so ridiculous to me; it produces nothing. People like you always give yourself away when you use “nationalist” as a dirty word. I suppose you would’ve voted for that tyrant Merkel, then? A traitor to your own people, are you?

          • JabbaPapa

            moron

  • chrysostomos

    It doesn’t matter what you thought; people ought to be separate and their prosperity preserved for the descendants of those who fought and shed blood to attain it. We literally do not need immigration or diversity, they are like blights that get bigger while slowly killing the organism (the homeland).

    If you have Neanderthal DNA you should be allowed to remain in Europe; if you have Neanderthal and Denisovan then Asia is your port of call, if you’re 100% Hömö Sapien then off to Africa you go and good riddance.

    This experiment of the last 50 years, massive third-world non-white migration, welfare state (slightly older than 50 years) and “civil rights” (an excuse to celebrate and elevate degeneracy into some kind of virtue) has been an abject failure. It is not permanent, it can be changed but we need political will.

    East Asian countries are homogenous and enjoy a lot of prosperity and lower violent crime rates than the West.

    • Son_of_Casandra

      With one or two exceptions such as China which is a police state and Japan which is rigidly controlled by custom, that’s just nonsense about East Asian countries. Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia all having much worse murder rates than the west (excepting the gun crazy US).

      • chrysostomos

        You think Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia are homogenous? Also they’re not East Asian, they’re South East Asian.

        • Son_of_Casandra

          Oh for goodness sake. Stop hair splitting.

    • 3MileLimit

      If only I could give you more thumbs up.

  • Central power

    Is it the same Anthony Whitehead who calls Oldham “lovely and multicultural”?

  • TheEditor

    “The results are back from my DNA ethnicity test, and I am 63 per cent Irish, 20 per cent Western European, 11 per cent Scandinavian and 3 per cent Iberian. ”

    Actually you are very British as all Brits got here somehow somewhen. We didn’t magically jump from Africa to these sceptred isles. As for Irish, Ancestry uses very American terminology so take that with a pinch of salt.

    When the Ice retreated over 12,000 years ago, we were connected to Mainland Europe for many, many thousands of years by what is now called Doggerland. Many of the original Brits came across this landbridge but even they, the original Brits, came from elsewhere in Europe and the Middle East and will carry DNA markers markers. Subsequent groups will do the same so all these markers really show is where your ancestors dawdled a while before moving on.

    There are also the effects of the Ice Sheets. The Ukraine and Southern Spain acted as refuges when times got bad and so there was probably a lot of mixing of genes in these areas before subsequent expansion.

    At least the results did not use the dreaded term Celts. This, in the British Isles, is really only a cultural marker not a genetic one. The core Celts were central European and there is little evidence they settled in these islands. It was cultural dispersion like the English language around the world on the backs of a huge trading empire.

    The other thing to bear in mind is that these markers are based on population studies that are often small in scale and the whole science is in its infancy. In ten years time the interpretation could look very different. Many small populations disappeared with interbreeding but better studies may one day reveal them and reshape what we know of the history of larger groups eg Middle Eastern farmers.

    So take these results with a pinch of salt.

    • 3MileLimit

      The Out of Africa theory has proven to be false for many years now. It’s the Left that continues to use this nonsense.

  • Son_of_Casandra

    Well actually it’s not the South East Asians, it’s just the North East Asians….well not really the North East Asians, it’s really the Chinese….well not really all the Chinese, just the Chinese in one small district of Beijing….well not really one small district in Beijing, just Mr. Ho and his family.

    Have a look here for the real facts…..

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_intentional_homicide_rate#By_country

  • Fenman

    Yep, but if you look at their map Irish covers all Celtic areas and Anglo Saxon covers all areas settled by North Germanic tribes. So in the end it is saying most of us are mainly Anglo-Celts,mwhich I think we knew anyway.but my main point is that British is our nationality regardless of our ethnicity , and for most of us our ethnicity is a mix.

  • Pix

    How typical. The ignorant response of a someone who is most likely a BNP/UKIP member LOL. Always conveniently forget about the Europeans who in continents they don’t belong in either! Can’t handle a healthy debate without swearing and hurling racist insults. How pathetic that a simple article about DNA gets twisted into a racist rant.

    • chrysostomos

      I preferred your previous reply: “Typical ignorant response. Can’t handle a debate without swearing and hurling insults. How pathetic.”

      I’ll reply to that: there was no debate, the other imbecile took a tiny proportion of my OP and then added inane, irrelevant examples of countries with high murder rates neglecting to realise that those countries were neither East Asian nor homogenous. Why didn’t he look at South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan?

      How is calling someone (whose race I don’t know) a nïgger racist? You’re a buffoon, or perhaps baboon to match the other chap’s avatar.

    • Son_of_Casandra

      All I did was point out that most of East Asia has murder rates that make the West, barring the US, a very safe place by comparison.

      And then the bigot sparked off.

      • CRSM

        I think he is doing it as a game.

  • Owen_Morgan

    You have to be extraordinarily gullible, to accept the DNA results from that source. While I value the Ancestry resources in general, this DNA stuff may as well be scripted by Disney.

    In a recent plug, quoted verbatim, by the ever more desperate Telegraph, Ancestry repeatedly used the word “Irish”, as if it were a synonym for “Celtic”, which it obviously is not. People of Welsh extraction were defined as Irish. Although there are certainly Welsh people of recent Irish extraction, such as the great tenor, Dennis O’Neill, the essential Welsh population is Welsh and English, not Irish. The linguistic differences between the Brythonic and Goidelic sub-families do tend to suggest a pretty prolonged separation.

    I have no objection to Irish ancestry. Since I have ancestors called McLaren and McLauchlan and McKenzie, it’s reasonably likely (although not certain) that at least a few of them arrived in Britain via Ireland. The Welsh ones, however, are the original Britons. I don’t see why my Welsh ancestry is strangely distilled to “Irish”, for these purposes.

  • Son_of_Casandra

    Didn’t take you long to tip over the edge into an insane racist rant.

    PS. I’m not black. Not even remotely so. Not that it should matter.

