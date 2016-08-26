The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Spectator Club

Labyrinth at Hampstead Theatre

26 August 2016

2:54 PM

26 August 2016

2:54 PM

Top price tickets £15 (usually £28) available for Spectator subscribers for Hampstead Theatre’s production of Labyrinth on performances from 1-6 September.

Book online here using code SPECTATOR when prompted or call  020 7722 9301 (must be booked by 1 September).

[Alt-Text]


About the show: 1978, New York. John Anderson is barely out of college and has landed himself a job on Wall Street. His dreams of unimaginable wealth, travel and power are made a reality as he jets around the globe selling loans to developing countries eager to borrow. And there are plenty – Mexico, Brazil, Argentina…

But cracks in the banks’ excessive lending strategy soon start to show. Despite the warning signs – and their consciences – John and his colleagues continue to pursue their targets, threatening to leave them all financially, and morally, bankrupt.

Beth Steel’s compelling new thriller explores the fallout of one of the most catastrophic economic crises of modern history, which brought Latin America to its knees for decades. Winner of The Evening Standard’s Most Promising Playwright award, Beth returns to Hampstead following the critically acclaimed Wonderland.

Anna Ledwich makes her Main Stage debut following Donny’s Brain, The Argument and the Olivier Award nominated Four Minutes Twelve Seconds Downstairs.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

You might also like

Gold medalist Caster Semenya (Photo: Getty)

Why I’ll keep cheering for Caster Semenya
Wedding-for-One_SE

The rise of marriage for one
11553028-low_res-the-great-british-bake-off-2016

A few things you didn't know about the Great British Bake Off – such as how it's all faked

Why you shouldn’t vote for Jeremy Corbyn
Clare Foges worked as David Cameron's speech writer (Credit: Zumapress)

David Cameron’s larynx comes to his defence on childhood obesity
cover_200816_landscape

Why can’t we see that we’re living in a golden age?
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown To Stand Down As An MP

Could we win back Gordon Brown’s gold at the Olympics?

Motor boat marina at Lake Como harbourfront

A beautiful place to die: Mussolini at Lake Como

Old School Lockers and Hallway

Sean O’Brien explores a very English form of sadomasochism

Lara

The true story of Dr Zhivago’s Lara

Cartoons

‘And then I met a dyslexic tattooist.’
‘And then I met a dyslexic tattooist.’
‘I wonder if the same technology could be used for the Labour party?’
‘I wonder if the same technology could be used for the Labour party?’
‘Kids blow up very early these days.’
‘Kids blow up very early these days.’
‘When I suggested you write your dream bucket list, I hoped it would be a lot of foreign travel.’
‘When I suggested you write your dream bucket list, I hoped it would be a lot of foreign travel.’
‘Theme? Sure we got a theme. It’s beer.’
‘Theme? Sure we got a theme. It’s beer.’
‘Great, innit, being a sporting superpower?’
‘Great, innit, being a sporting superpower?’
Dog
‘Are we nearly there yet?’
‘Are we nearly there yet?’
‘The other robots don’t like you.’
‘The other robots don’t like you.’
‘If the wife rings, you haven’t seen me – right?’
‘If the wife rings, you haven’t seen me – right?’
‘Looks like a terrorist plot, sir.’
‘Looks like a terrorist plot, sir.’
‘And for your information I don’t spend my days “just swanning around”.’
‘And for your information I don’t spend my days “just swanning around”.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close