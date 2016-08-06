The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Notebook

Munich: Germany’s best face

Also in Michael Henderson’s notebook: time for a waitresses’ revolt; the city’s best beer; and a messed-up Meistersinger

Henderson-Notebook

6 August 2016

9:00 AM

6 August 2016

9:00 AM

It has been a strange week in Munich; a week of deceptively cool mornings, afternoons hot enough to fry eggs and thunderstorms at twilight that have turned streets into streams. A week of reflection, too, capped last Sunday by a service of remembrance in the cathedral, attended by Chancellor Merkel, to honour the nine young lives taken in the shooting at the shopping centre which sent a tremor through Freistaat Bayern, and through the nation.
One more tremor. It has been the summer of terror in Bavaria. Würzburg, Ansbach, Munich. But the Münchners have taken it well, in as much as one ever takes these things well. Along Maximilianstrasse, where the rich play; by the banks of the River Isar; in the lush acres of the Englischer Garten, life has gone on. A front-page headline saluted the city: ‘Head high, Munich.’
The mood has occasionally been uneasy. How could it not be? They threw a police cordon around the cathedral for the service of commemoration, and closed streets for the duration. Yet, given the number of people of Middle Eastern background wandering through those streets, many of them very rich indeed and making no effort to conceal it, the atmosphere has been benign.
Quartered in the most expensive hotels, their pockets groaning with dollars, some of these visitors are fairly unappetising. In particular the patronising behaviour of the menfolk towards the maids who wait at their tables, all gold watches and permanently engaged cellphones, is despicable. Many of these people loathe the West and all its doings. But they love the things they can buy here.
Attitudes will harden in time. And the revolt will be most apparent not in Saxon towns in the dead of winter but in the cafes and restaurants of Munich, when the serving wenches, fed up of being ignored by men who can’t be bothered to look at them, throw down their aprons and say ‘Genug!’

‘Waiting for the German verb,’ wrote Flann O’Brien, ‘is surely the ultimate thrill.’ It isn’t only language that separates peoples. Customs can also be baffling. This is a city of communal pleasures, where people eat and drink side by side, indoors and in the many cherishable beer gardens. Yet, when it comes to hey-lads-hey, everybody pays separately. Try to explain the British custom of ‘the round’ and you will get some funny looks.
Ah well, drinking in Munich brings its own rewards. The best beer brewed in this city of breweries is Augustiner but the best beer to be drunk here is probably, this being a matter of taste, brewed by the monks at the monastery in Andechs, eight miles south-west of Munich. The place to drink it is Andechser am Dom, a cricket pitch away from the high altar of the Frauenkirche, that twin-domed symbol of this most Catholic of cities.
Forget the Hofbräuhaus. It’s like Madame Tussauds with pilsner instead of mannequins. For an authentic Munich experience, for superb beer and the best black pudding you will ever scoff, head for the terraced tavern by the cathedral. ‘Delight for body and soul,’ they like to say of their beer. They’re right.

[Alt-Text]


The Munich Opera Festival closed on the last day of July, as it always does, with Wagner’s serious comedy Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, which received its baptism in this city in 1868. There aren’t many better places to enjoy opera than the Bavarian National Theatre, particularly if you’re sitting in the king’s box (swank swank), and musically it was very fine indeed. Kirill Petrenko, the music director, conducted a propulsive account of the score — at five minutes over four hours it was fully half an hour lighter than Ed Gardner’s interpretation for English National Opera last year — and Jonas Kaufmann, the local hero, showed again that he is a great singer as well as a star. But, heavens, the production! There is a club of German directors who seem to think Wagner’s intentions must be ‘subverted’ to make him ‘relevant’ to modern audiences, and this travesty was clearly David Bösch’s application for membership. A work famous for light, life and radiance was reduced to a grim masquerade, which rejoiced in its ugliness. Sixteenth-century Nuremberg was represented as East Berlin circa 1982; a bust of Wagner was smashed (yawn); and Beckmesser shot himself in the final bar as Hans Sachs, with a fag on, like a caretaker in his lunch hour, looked the other way.
Worst of all, the riot scene in the second act, which is a form of midsummer madness, was presented in the most graphic, stomach-turning way as a violent uprising by blackshirts-in-waiting. Did Herr Bösch not listen to the work before he got his grubby mitts on the libretto? We really must save Wagner from those Germans who are ashamed of his genius.

Sitting on a favourite bench in the Hofgarten, rereading Howards End, it was striking to be reminded of something Forster wrote in 1910. ‘The Germans are too thorough,’ Mrs Munt tells her nieces, the half-German Schlegel sisters, ‘and this is all very well sometimes, but at other times it does not do.’ Aldous Huxley was less coy. The Germans may dive deeper, he observed in one of his own novels, published two decades later, but they come up muddier.
Only a fool or a knave would say that now. This is still a land of poets and philosophers, of deep thoughts in dark forests, and long may it remain so, but the modern German dances to a different melody. The post-war transformation of Germany, one of the greatest achievements in human history, may be seen most clearly in Munich.
This is now the richest city in the richest state in the richest nation in Europe. But it isn’t the wealth that impresses so much as the gracious living, and the feeling that, however troubled things are at the moment, this is a place where the old adjoins the new more harmoniously than almost anywhere else. Head high, Munich.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Show comments
  • hugh

    Thanks for the article.

    I returned to Munich last week after not visiting for many years. I noticed groups of African men hanging around the Hbf, loud East Europeans and lots of rubbish in the streets, all changes for the worse.
    My waiter at the Viktualienmarkt was African and many Gasthof staff in the small towns were foreigners too.
    The food and the beer had not changed. Breakfast had not changed. The friendliness of the Bavarians in the small towns and villages I visited had also not changed.
    Drinking radler at Kloster Andechs after a long, cloudless, windless day on foot from Bernreid will become a treasured memory.

    A railwayman to advised me to buy a Bavaria Pass which allows one day’s travel on all trains in Bavaria for 23 Euro.

  • Jambo25

    I was holidaying in Southern Bavaria and the Austrian Tirol a couple of weeks ago with some friends who’d never been there. We planned to spend a day or so in the city and I thought I’d take them to the Pinakotheks, lunch at the Viktualienmarkt and a bit of shopping along Neuhauser and Kaufinger plus a visit to the expensive shops up and around the Leopoldstrasse. Then the shooting took place and we decided to put it off as the city would have been crawling with security when we visited. We went down to Innsbruck for the weekend and my friends and I are planning a long weekend in Munich next Spring.
    I recognise the weather you describe. It was pretty much like that all over Bavaria and the Tirol with some absolutely spectacular late afternoon thunder and lightning. Thankfully it was a bit cooler up in the Alps. I agree with you on Augustiner beer. It is very good and thankfully we found an Augustiner supplied beer garden over the border, in Innsbruck. The Helles Weiss is very good. Incidentally, there is an Augustiner run beer hall along Kaufinger or Neuhauser and they have some very tasty looking bouncers on the door at night.
    The Hofbrauhaus is a tourist must but Ayinger’s across the street has much better food and beer and is much quieter. Just be careful of some of the more alcoholic brews that Ayinger do as you could end up very drunk indeed. I don’t know about always paying separately. After all ‘alle zusammen’ is frequently heard in Bavarian beer halls. I really do love Bavaria in the Summer. There are few greater pleasures than sitting under the chestnut trees in a Bavarian beer garden sipping a Helles, Weisses or Radler on a hot, sunny day. I don’t know why more Brits don’t go there for holidays. Apart from Munich there are lots of other really beautiful and interesting towns and cities: Augsburg, Nurnberg, Bamberg, Wurzburg. 2 of my favourites are Passau and Landshut, particularly during the Landshuter Hochzeit.

    • seangrainger

      Helles Weiss doesn’t exist: Helles is the main drink being what Chelsea fans call lager except here it is on a different planet; Weissbier is wheat beer.

      • Jambo25

        Apart from the fact that you can order a Helles (light ) Weiss Bier and a Dunkles (dark) Weiss Bier in many parts of Bavaria. I was drinking it and ordering it (in German) up until last Saturday night.

        • seangrainger

          You may have been ordering it but it doesn’t exist. Helles is Helles and Weissbier is Weissbier. Completely different. People like you just won’t be told will you?

          • Jambo25

            So you’ve never ordered a dunkles Weissbier in Germany?

  • The Dybbuk

    I thought that David Bösch caught exactly the spirit of Die Meistersinger which is anything but a work of “light, life, and radiance” unless you are prepared to ignore the subtext present in all Wagner’s work. The last production by Thomas Langhoff hinted at it but Bösch had the courage and skill to make you look beyond the sublime music at ideas which are increasingly resurgent within Germany and make Sach’s and Wagner’s call for a good deal more than the programme’s “not to forget the importance of tradition and to respect the experience of the masters” seem even more questionable.

    Particularly with Wagner it is necessary to look beyond the music at the philosophy, always remembering that it is not a just the more recent associations that continue to make his work morally dubious. “David” here is just as likely to choose “Alternative für Deutschland” as the future as he is to settle for fast fading comfort of “a place where the old adjoins the new more harmoniously than almost anywhere else”.

  • Hamburger

    I don’t like to brag, but the richest city in Germany is somewhat to the north of Munich.

    • Philip Fraser

      I’m in Frankfurt, the city centre is like a slum area of Kosovo and Cairo combined. Really like being in the Middle East with begging Roma thrown in, v. high percentage of drug dealers addicts, I feel the authorities could do something about it all but it’s as if they almost encourage it. It really is disgusting.

  • seangrainger

    Who was the halfwit who removed this comment? There is nothing defamatory in it and if you
    pay for grossly ill informed pieces that ‘ s not my fault.

  • John Vernon

    I have spent a great deal of time travellling and residing in Europe. Trading mostly but holidaying too. Munich is unquestionably my favourite city and the Bavarians, in general, are the most friendly and helfpul of all . Add to that, business wise, they are such reliable partners that contracts are not nearly as essential as are they in the rest of the EU. Their musicians and entertainers are not so dusty either.

  • seangrainger

    Hard to see what your computer doesn’t like

  • seangrainger

    lly;y;N{

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown To Stand Down As An MP

Could we win back Gordon Brown’s gold at the Olympics?

Motor boat marina at Lake Como harbourfront

A beautiful place to die: Mussolini at Lake Como

Old School Lockers and Hallway

Sean O’Brien explores a very English form of sadomasochism

Lara

The true story of Dr Zhivago’s Lara

Cartoons

‘And then I met a dyslexic tattooist.’
‘And then I met a dyslexic tattooist.’
‘I wonder if the same technology could be used for the Labour party?’
‘I wonder if the same technology could be used for the Labour party?’
‘Kids blow up very early these days.’
‘Kids blow up very early these days.’
‘When I suggested you write your dream bucket list, I hoped it would be a lot of foreign travel.’
‘When I suggested you write your dream bucket list, I hoped it would be a lot of foreign travel.’
‘Theme? Sure we got a theme. It’s beer.’
‘Theme? Sure we got a theme. It’s beer.’
‘Great, innit, being a sporting superpower?’
‘Great, innit, being a sporting superpower?’
Dog
‘Are we nearly there yet?’
‘Are we nearly there yet?’
‘The other robots don’t like you.’
‘The other robots don’t like you.’
‘If the wife rings, you haven’t seen me – right?’
‘If the wife rings, you haven’t seen me – right?’
‘Looks like a terrorist plot, sir.’
‘Looks like a terrorist plot, sir.’
‘And for your information I don’t spend my days “just swanning around”.’
‘And for your information I don’t spend my days “just swanning around”.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close