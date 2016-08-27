Black to play. This is from Vachier-Lagrave–Anand, Sinquefield Cup, St Louis 2016. White has played to win a pawn but what has he overlooked? Answers to me at The ­Spectator by Tuesday 30 August via email to victoria@­spectator.co.uk. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.



Last week’s solution 1 f6

Last week’s winner Dennis Owen, Urmston, Manchester

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.