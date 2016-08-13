The enduring mystery of Hieronymus Bosch

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Books

The enduring mystery of Hieronymus Bosch

According to Nils Büttner, Bosch’s personal life was dull and unadventurous. So what inspired those visions of fiendish torture — or orgies of free love?

The devil’s in the detail: from ‘The Last Judgment’ triptych
The devil’s in the detail: from ‘The Last Judgment’ triptych

13 August 2016

9:00 AM

13 August 2016

9:00 AM

Hieronymus Bosch: Visions and Nightmares Nils Büttner, translated from the German by Anthony Matthews

Reaktion, pp.208, £14.95

To call Nils Büttner a killjoy is perhaps a little unfair, but not very. The professor at Stuttgart’s State Academy of Art and Design has written a revisionist biography of Hieronymus Bosch: one which tells us that the Early Netherlandish painter wasn’t, as many over the centuries have suggested, the devil incarnate or Satan’s crazed representative on earth. Instead, his graphically disturbing visions of hell — infernal soups populated by hybrid monsters — were actually the product of a devoutly Catholic, medieval mind.

Bosch came from a family of painters in the town of ’s-Hertogenbosch near Antwerp and, following an orthodox education and advantageous marriage, became an important member of the local religious confraternity, the Illustrious Brethren of our Blessed Lady. This was no sociopathic recluse, but a man of civic significance; his personal life was as staid as his art was wild.

Bosch was one of few northern painters Giorgio Vasari deemed worthy of inclusion in his epochal Lives of the Artists. As Büttner observes, Bosch also counted key figures across Europe as his patrons. Philip the Handsome, King of Castile, paid 360 guilders for the 1504 triptych, ‘The Last Judgment’ (roughly the cost of two small ships). The VIP client list is proof that, however idiosyncratic they may seem to us today, these images didn’t cause outrage in Bosch’s own day. Middle Dutch literature was rich in descriptions of eternal fire and Bosch’s demonically detailed visions were rooted in the tradition of Gothic manuscript illustration.


Büttner is strong on historical context, specifically on how imagery was used by the church in the Middle Ages, through direct, visceral impact, as a means of religious instruction. The idea was to save souls by scaring the illiterate masses, who couldn’t read a Bible, about what awaited them if they lived sinfully. Bosch’s was art as pictorial sermon, one complete with strange avian creatures sprouting from human rectums.

Visions and Nightmares isn’t the most riveting read. Büttner fails to explore what relationship Bosch had with his illustrious patrons and how he ended up the painter of choice for so many: Queen Isabella of Spain, Margaret of Austria and the Venetian cardinal Domenico Grimani, to name but three. This is a pity, given that, according to Büttner’s own thesis, so much of the rest of Bosch’s life was prosaic.

It doesn’t help that the academic style is so reader-unfriendly. Admittedly, part of this is the fault of Büttner’s translator, but I lost track of how many long, impenetrable passages I had to read three times to make any sense of. Buried at the end of many such passages was a point so trite I could hardly believe it was for real. For instance: ‘The way in which Bosch used paint as a means of artistic expression was without parallel in his age.’

The book was originally published in 2012 but now appears in English to mark the 500th anniversary this month of the painter’s death. Bosch studies, though, have moved on in the intervening years: 2016 has seen two first-rate exhibitions, one this spring in ’s-Hertogenbosch, which attracted a record-breaking 400,000 visitors to a town of just 150,000 people, and another at Madrid’s Prado till mid-September. Key players in both shows were the Bosch Research and Conservation Project, a body which has been busy exposing works once attributed to Bosch as actually by his followers. The count of officially approved panel paintings now stands at 25 and, unfortunately for Büttner, two or three of the works he focuses on have, since the time of writing, been deemed to be by someone else. There’s a sense that his book is already out of date.

More frustrating, however, is the abrupt way it finishes. At just 180 pages of text, surely there was space and time for a chapter on Bosch’s legacy, and the way he has been adopted by various causes, movements and madmen over the past half-millennium. He has been dubbed an astrologer, an alchemist and a hallucinogenic drug addict. Freudians and surrealists were drawn by his nightmarish outpourings, while freeloving counterculturists in the 1960s were turned on by his naked hordes in tantric contortions. The further away we get from Bosch’s era, the more creative the interpretations of his imagery have become.

Büttner closes with the line: ‘There’s no doubt that over the last 500 years, Hieronymus Bosch has lost none of his fascination.’ It’s just a shame his book offers so few clues as to why.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , , , , , , , ,
Show comments

Books Podcast

Books podcast: Rory Stewart’s The Marches

Books podcast: Michael Rosen on The Disappearance of Émile Zola

Books podcast: Cosmosapiens

Books podcast: Antonia Fraser’s Israeli diary

Books podcast: The war on the old

Books podcast: Michael Lewis and The Undoing Project

Books podcast: Treasure palaces

Books podcast: The Dahl debate

Books podcast: Can you solve Alex Bellos’s problems?

Books podcast: The Detection Club

Books podcast: The biographer’s tale

Books podcast: Ben Lerner’s hatred of poetry

Culture House Daily

Ed West

Ken Loach’s Bafta’s diatribe shows he is stuck in the past

13 February 2017 10:49
Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: protest songs for the Donald’s detractors

12 February 2017 10:30
Lucy Vickery
Sam Leith

Books podcast: Rory Stewart’s The Marches

9 February 2017 10:00
Sam Leith
The Spectator

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, 1971 – 2017: ‘a broad with a broad mind’

8 February 2017 16:36
The Spectator
Theo Hobson

Saint Joan is the perfect religious play for our ignorant era

7 February 2017 11:48
Theo Hobson
William Cook

Paris wants to fight terror with culture. Will it work?

6 February 2017 17:24
William Cook

Editor’s Choice

There is no one Istanbul, but a series of competing, clashing, coexisting cities

Colour, heat and sex: David Hockney at Tate Britain reviewed

Baron Munchausen is back

Spare us the gerontophilia

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2017 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close