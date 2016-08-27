The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Chess

So it St Louis

chess20160827

27 August 2016

9:00 AM

27 August 2016

9:00 AM

From the humble status of wild-card entry at St Louis last year, the US Grandmaster, Wesley So (formerly of the Philippines) has rocketed to first prize laureate this year and also overall leader in the Chess Grand Tour standings. Final scores in St Louis were: So 5½; Anand, Aronian, Caruana and Topalov 5; Vachier-Lagrave and Nakamura 4½; Ding Liren 4; Svidler 3½; Giri 3.
 
The overall standings in the Grand Chess Tour are:
 

Player Points Prize
Wesley So 30 $120,000
Magnus Carlsen 23 $67,500
Lev Aronian 21.75 $66,250
Hikaru Nakamura 21.5 $62,500
Fabiano Caruana 16.75 $58,750
Viswanathan Anand 14.75 $51,250
Veselin Topalov 10.75 $51,250
Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 17.5 $40,000
Anish Giri 8.5 $30,000
Vladimir Kramnik 8.5 $15,000
Ding Liren 3 $15,000
Peter Svidler 2 $15,000
Laurent Fressinet 1 $7,500

 

To be fair, world champion Magnus Carlsen was absent from St Louis, preparing for his world title defence against Sergei Karjakin. Given that fact, Carlsen’s second-place slot after the Paris, Leuven and St Louis legs of the Grand Tour is remarkable.

 

[Alt-Text]


So-Nakamura: Sinquefield Cup; St Louis 2016 (see diagram 1)

 

25 Qd8 Qxd8 A better try to hold the endgame is 25 … c3 26 Qxc8 Bxc8 27 Rc1 Nd5. As played, White’s king and rook quickly achieve decisive activity. 26 Rxd8 c3 27 Ke1 Bc4 28 Kd1 Bxa2 29 Kc2 Bc4 30 e3 b5 31 Kxc3 a6 32 Ra8 Nd5+ 33 Bxd5 exd5 34 a5 Not falling for 34 Rxa6 b4+. 34 … b4+ 35 Kd2 Bf1 36 Rc8 c4 The black pawns advance, but only to become hopelessly blockaded. 37 Rb8 b3 38 Kc3 Black resigns

 

So-Topalov: Sinquefield Cup, St Louis 2016 (see diagram 2)

 

White doesn’t need to defend his extra pawn, preferring instead to activate his forces and make the most of his passed c-pawn. 34 Rd1 Bxe3 35 Qd7 Qa8 35 … Qxd7 36 Rxd7 Bg5 37 c6 is crushing. 36 Nd5 Bg5 37 c6 Bh4 38 Rd2 So tidies up before the decisive advance of his c-pawn. 38 … Re1 39 Rc2 Kg7 40 Nb6 Qb8 41 Qd4+ Black resigns

 

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

You might also like

Labour Mayoral Hopeful Reveals His Vision For London

What ever will Corbyn say? Sadiq Khan attends Rupert Murdoch’s summer party
Ab_Fab_SE

‘Honour thy son and thy daughter’ is the new secular commandment
Rio 2016: Charlotte Dujardin wins the gold medal for the Dressage Individual (Photo: Getty)

What drives Team GB’s medal machine
Bob Geldof addresses the March for Europe rally, 2 July 2016

Luvvie anger over Brexit is palpable at Edinburgh – and it’s exposing their true colours
rod3

It’s fatuous to outlaw an emotion – especially hate
The Labour Party Autumn Conference 2015 - Day 4

How useful is Sadiq Khan’s endorsement of Owen Smith?
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown To Stand Down As An MP

Could we win back Gordon Brown’s gold at the Olympics?

Motor boat marina at Lake Como harbourfront

A beautiful place to die: Mussolini at Lake Como

Old School Lockers and Hallway

Sean O’Brien explores a very English form of sadomasochism

Lara

The true story of Dr Zhivago’s Lara

Cartoons

‘And then I met a dyslexic tattooist.’
‘And then I met a dyslexic tattooist.’
‘I wonder if the same technology could be used for the Labour party?’
‘I wonder if the same technology could be used for the Labour party?’
‘Kids blow up very early these days.’
‘Kids blow up very early these days.’
‘When I suggested you write your dream bucket list, I hoped it would be a lot of foreign travel.’
‘When I suggested you write your dream bucket list, I hoped it would be a lot of foreign travel.’
‘Theme? Sure we got a theme. It’s beer.’
‘Theme? Sure we got a theme. It’s beer.’
‘Great, innit, being a sporting superpower?’
‘Great, innit, being a sporting superpower?’
Dog
‘Are we nearly there yet?’
‘Are we nearly there yet?’
‘The other robots don’t like you.’
‘The other robots don’t like you.’
‘If the wife rings, you haven’t seen me – right?’
‘If the wife rings, you haven’t seen me – right?’
‘Looks like a terrorist plot, sir.’
‘Looks like a terrorist plot, sir.’
‘And for your information I don’t spend my days “just swanning around”.’
‘And for your information I don’t spend my days “just swanning around”.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close