The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Leading article

The best way to save refugee lives (Britain's doing it)

Syria’s displaced are best helped as close to home as possible

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)

6 August 2016

9:00 AM

6 August 2016

9:00 AM

How should a country deal with refugees? This week the British government received an important legal vindication of its approach: the Court of Appeal overturned a High Court ruling in January that four Syrian refugees resident in the jungle camp in Calais could travel to Britain to have their asylum applications heard here.

The Spectator’s leader, read by Lara Prendergast

Under the Dublin Regulation, which governs the handling of refugees within the EU, it ought not to be possible for migrants in Calais to travel to Britain to make asylum claims. The rules are clear: refugees must make their asylum claims in the first safe country in which they arrive. Those who have relatives in Britain — as the four Syrians did — are entitled, following a successful claim in another EU country, to seek residence here. But the initial claim must be made where they first arrive. This is an important principle because it helps distinguish between those who have fled their homeland in fear for their lives and economic migrants, who have other ambitions.

This is a distinction which means little to Yvette Cooper, who chairs Labour’srefugee task force. She says she is ‘appalled’ that the government should refuse to take refugees from the Calais camps. She has fallen into the same trap as the dozens of celebrities and virtue-seekers who have made the pilgrimage to Calais over the past couple of years to huff and puff against British policy on refugees. To them, Britain has become a uniquely callous country which is refusing to do its bit while more moral countries such as Germany open their doors to the needy.

[Alt-Text]


This could not be further from the truth. Britain’s response to the Syrian crisis has been timely, generous and logical. It has avoided the problems which have followed Angela Merkel’s magnanimous, though misguided, decision last August briefly to lower her country’s barriers to migrants — refugees or not. While Germany now hums with popular resentment — and genuine fear, given a spate of attacks originating with terrorists who took advantage of Merkel’s invitation — the unsung British effort to help genuine refugees goes on apace.

You would never guess from the pronouncements of Yvette Cooper and others that Britain has put far more money towards the Syrian refugee crisis than any other European country. Of the $15 billion spent by world governments and non-governmental organisations on helping Syrian refugees over the past four years, one tenth has been contributed by Britain.

British efforts are less visible than Germany’s — in Europe at least — because they have been concentrated on helping Syrian refugees where they can best be helped: as close to Syria as possible. As Rob Williams, CEO of the charity War Child, wrote earlier this year, $3,000 spent in Jordan will feed, clothe, educate and offer other opportunities to one Syrian refugee for a year. To offer the same help in Germany would cost $30,000.

But there is more to it than that. However warm a reception refugees might receive in Germany, most are unable to travel to western Europe because they are too weak and sick, or because they have young children. Those who do succeed in making the journey are mostly fit young men, and they are mixed in with plain economic migrants.

The jungle camp at Calais, together with the arrivals in southern Germany, are mere sideshows. Most Syrian refugees haven’t even left Syria. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) there are 6.6 million Syrians internally displaced within their own country. Of those who have left, 2.7 million are in Turkey, 1.5 million are in Lebanon and 1.2 million are in Jordan. Germany, the European country which has taken the most Syrian refugees, has 600,000.

It was appreciated early on in the British response to the Syrian crisis that one of the aims ought to be to discourage refugees from making dangerous journeys. Other EU countries were more inclined to wait for the refugees to reach them before offering help. By doing so they unwittingly encouraged them to try to reach Europe at any cost, falling victim in the process to people traffickers with their unseaworthy boats and perilous lorries. Only in the past six months has the EU appreciated the problem by doing a deal with Turkey which allows the return of those migrants who try to make sea crossings to Greece. While it might seem outwardly harsh, the policy is already saving many lives.

Helping refugees close to Syria is not merely in the interest of the refugees as individuals; it is in the long-term interest of Syria itself. One day the war will be over and Syria will require rebuilding. That is going to be hampered if doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs and other talented people vital to the health of a regenerating nation are dispersed and happily settled in first world cities.

As Home Secretary, Theresa May was a keen proponent of the policy of helping refugees as close to the source of the problem as possible. It can only be done if simultaneously the principles of the Dublin Regulation are keenly upheld. Helping the odd resident of the jungle camp start a new life in Britain might make good film or theatre, but it ignores the wider issue of how to offer the greatest number of people the greatest amount of help.

David Cameron weakened in the face of emotional campaigns by Labour and gangs of celebrities. Our new Prime Minister, we trust, will keep a stronger resolve and maintain her government’s policy of giving the right sort of help in the right place, to save and rebuild the greatest number of lives.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged

You might also like

(Photo: Getty)

Syria’s warlords were nobodies. Now they are rich men with sex slaves
BRITAIN-ATTACK-POLICE

London knife rampage: Police hold Norwegian-Somali suspect
Yvette5

So Yvette Cooper, where are your refugees?
Unknown

The European Commission chooses not to play Brexit games
(Photo: Getty)

The post-terror ‘good news’ story came from Islam’s most persecuted sect
Transport police on a railway train

What happened when I was charged with a hate crime
Show comments
  • Branston James

    Unlike most of those who contribute to these discussions, I have nothing clever or snide to say – let alone anything unspeakably crude and stupid. This piece seems to me a near-perfect presentation of a powerful – and in part counter-intuitive – argument.

    • Trailblazer10

      Why is it counter- intuitive?

      • Branston James

        I was saying no more than the leader itself says: that if we followed our hunches, or those of ‘Labour and gangs of celebrities’, we would do something closer to home, help more young people in Calais to take the same example as the leader. This would make us feel warmer inside and no doubt create good headlines. It is an example of emotion or instinctive reactions being a bad guide to action. I don’t at all believe that we should pay no attention to our gut feelings, but that in this case a more reasoned and apparently austere approach is right.

        • Trailblazer10

          Bringing in hundreds of thousands/millions of military age foreigners is entirely counter instinctive.

          Something has happened to your natural instincts.

  • PetaJ

    i would imagine that the majority of refugees would prefer to go back to their homes and communities, many of the latter being truly ancient, if it were safe to do so. As this article points out, much rebuilding will be needed, but throughout history it has been done before.

  • Trailblazer10

    Good article.
    The relentless pressure for mass importation into the West has got nothing to do with
    “helping refugees”.

    Anybody genuinely interested in helping genuine refugees would be trying to set up safe zones nearby. I expect King Abdul would be willing to become involved.

    The sensible option is being deliberately ignored by those with a very different agenda.

    • Patrick_Blankfein

      But, fundamentally, people are concerned with their own tribe. Immigrants have communities that look after their own tribes/clans/sects. Why should Natives be concerned about these people and unconcerned about their own?

  • Patrick_Blankfein

    Just look at the difference between the average salary in say Iraq and what a family can pull in in benefits in Germany, Denmark, U.K. We are talking about $3000 p/a vs up to $30,000 p/a for doing nothing. That is why they come.

    • Trailblazer10

      It can be a lot more than that for a family in the UK. Up to £20,000 p.a. just for housing, other benefits in addition. That might be as much as £45,000 p.a. ( depending on location and number of kids ) plus council taxes etc all paid for and NHS, education, all the other infrastructure.

      What’s not to like?

      • Patrick_Blankfein

        I don’t want to pay for it, and I am guessing that neither do you. But it seems the teat is for all.

  • https://thetonicperch.wordpress.com Charmingly Cynical

    Great article. How is flooding an entire continent with people who don’t share the same values and culture as the countries they influx, helpful to either side? Let’s say like Germany the UK did take in close to 1 million “refugees”, would the war Syria be better off now that these young men have left to settle elsewhere? Helping the displaced as close to the problem as possible with other similar cultured countries is the only way to secure harmony in Europe and Syria.

    EU and UN studies have shown fewer than 15% of the migrants coming to Europe are from Syria, only 20% are women and children. So those who come here come here for economic reasons and are not real refugees. Real refugees don’t cross an entire continent, crossing 8 or more countries along their way to choose what country they want to settle in. Moreover, they don’t seek to integrate, they don’t respect our laws or culture and have caused mayhem in the countries they have stepped in. They should be expelled and made to go back to Syria. Better yet, why aren’t the liberal media shining blame on countries like Saudi Arabia? A rich gulf state that has 200,000 air-conditioned clean tents, purpose built for refugees and even more empty apartments which could house at the very least 500,000. Why must every Middle Eastern problem, suddenly become a Western problem?

    Support the problem as close to the problem-area, that is the only way. Germany is crumbling as we speak, thank the good people of Britain who voted to leave this pathetic Socialist project that is the EU.

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown To Stand Down As An MP

Could we win back Gordon Brown’s gold at the Olympics?

Motor boat marina at Lake Como harbourfront

A beautiful place to die: Mussolini at Lake Como

Old School Lockers and Hallway

Sean O’Brien explores a very English form of sadomasochism

Lara

The true story of Dr Zhivago’s Lara

Cartoons

‘And then I met a dyslexic tattooist.’
‘And then I met a dyslexic tattooist.’
‘I wonder if the same technology could be used for the Labour party?’
‘I wonder if the same technology could be used for the Labour party?’
‘Kids blow up very early these days.’
‘Kids blow up very early these days.’
‘When I suggested you write your dream bucket list, I hoped it would be a lot of foreign travel.’
‘When I suggested you write your dream bucket list, I hoped it would be a lot of foreign travel.’
‘Theme? Sure we got a theme. It’s beer.’
‘Theme? Sure we got a theme. It’s beer.’
‘Great, innit, being a sporting superpower?’
‘Great, innit, being a sporting superpower?’
Dog
‘Are we nearly there yet?’
‘Are we nearly there yet?’
‘The other robots don’t like you.’
‘The other robots don’t like you.’
‘If the wife rings, you haven’t seen me – right?’
‘If the wife rings, you haven’t seen me – right?’
‘Looks like a terrorist plot, sir.’
‘Looks like a terrorist plot, sir.’
‘And for your information I don’t spend my days “just swanning around”.’
‘And for your information I don’t spend my days “just swanning around”.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close