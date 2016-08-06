The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Features

Britain's real hate crime scandal

Believe what you see on the streets, not the media hype

cover_060816_landscape

6 August 2016

9:00 AM

6 August 2016

9:00 AM

Britain is in the grip of an epidemic, apparently. An epidemic of hate. Barely a day passes without some policeman or journalist telling us about the wave of criminal bigotry that is sweeping through the country. It’s been bad for years, they say, but has become worse since the EU referendum. Police forces tell us that hate crime has ‘soared’ in recent weeks; there’s been an ‘explosion of blatant hate’, according to some newspapers. Twenty-first-century Britain, it seems, is a pretty rancid, rage-fuelled place.

Brendan O’Neill and Kevin O’Sullivan discuss the real hate crime scandal:

If you feel this doesn’t tally with your experience of life in Blighty in 2016, you aren’t alone. There is a great disparity between the handwringing over hate crime and what Britain is actually like. The open racism even I can remember in the 1980s has all but vanished. Racist chants at football matches are a distant memory. Hard-right, foreigner-bashing parties may be thriving on the Continent, but they are dying over here. The likes of the BNP and EDL have withered due to lack of interest. This is a British triumph.

It’s not vainglorious to say that Britain is the most tolerant country in Europe, perhaps the world. In France, for instance, a national news-making hate incident is the attempted burning down of a mosque, which happened last month in Toulouse. In Britain, it is somebody shouting something nasty on a bus.

It’s almost impossible to argue reasonably that Britain is a bigoted country where ethnic minorities are somehow kept down. On the contrary, they are now more likely than whites to hold top jobs (doctors, lawyers, chief executives). More than a million Londoners voted for Sadiq Khan in May, giving him the largest direct mandate enjoyed by any individual in British history — not bad for the capital of a nation in which, according to Lady Warsi, it has become ‘socially acceptable’ to despise Muslims.

[Alt-Text]


Yes, the statistics are scary, and nobody should downplay the hurt caused to those who are attacked and abused. The number of hate crimes recorded by the cops has grown year by year. Six years ago, there were 42,255; in 2014-15, there were 52,528.

But these figures need to be taken with a fistful of salt. There is something wrong with the way we report and measure hate crimes in this country. The numbers do not necessarily speak to any objective spread of hate in modern Britain. On the contrary, what the BBC calls an ‘epidemic’ is a product of the authorities redefining racism and prejudice to such an extent that almost any unpleasant encounter between people of different backgrounds can now be recorded as ‘hatred’.

Consider the Brexit aftermath. The police say that 3,192 reports of hate incidents were received in the last two weeks of June, and 3,001 in the first two weeks of July. Apparently that constitutes a rise of 48 per cent and 20 per cent respectively on last year’s levels of incidents. But can we engage in some scepticism here? Many of these incidents (the police can’t at the moment say how many) were reported through True Vision, a police-funded website that allows anyone anywhere to report something they either experienced or witnessed, anonymously if they like. No evidence is needed. Everything is instantly logged as a hate incident. This inevitably presents a warped view of reality.

Already, two infamous post–Brexit ‘incidents’ have been debunked. It was widely claimed, for instance, that an attack on a tapas bar in Lewisham, south London, was a hate crime; actually, police say it was a burglary. A photo of four boneheads in Newcastle holding a banner saying ‘Stop Immigration, Start Repatriation’ was widely shared as evidence of xenophobia. But Geordies have pointed out that those idiots have been holding up that banner every weekend for ages, long before Brexit.

Beyond the post-Brexit hysteria, it’s incredible how subjective the idea of ‘hate crime’ has become. The police and the Crown Prosecution Service first agreed a common definition of hate crime ten years ago and started measuring national hate-crime levels in 2008. A hate crime, the police say, is ‘any criminal offence which is perceived, by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by a hostility or prejudice towards someone based on a personal characteristic’. They monitored ‘five strands’: crimes driven by prejudice based on race, religion/faith, sexual orientation, disability, and gender identity.

The police’s ‘Hate Crime Operational Guidance’ now stresses that the victim’s perception is the deciding factor in whether something is measured as a hate crime. No evidence is required. ‘Evidence of… hostility is not required for an incident or crime to be recorded as a hate crime or hate incident,’ the guidance says. ‘[The] perception of the victim, or any other person, is the defining factor… the victim does not have to justify or provide evidence of their belief, and police officers or staff should not directly challenge this perception.’ So you don’t need actual evidence to prove hate crime, just a feeling. The police are discouraged from asking for evidence. This is reflected in the policies of individual constabularies. So the ‘Hate Crime Procedure’ of the Surrey Police says ‘apparent lack of motivation as the cause of an incident is not relevant as it is the perception of the victim or any other person that counts’. No clear hateful motivation? Doesn’t matter. Record it as a hate crime anyway. Indeed, even when nothing hateful was said to the victim of a crime, still the police must record the incident as a hate crime if the victim perceives it to be so. The police guidance gives the example of a gay man being ‘sworn at and threatened’ by an assailant who said absolutely ‘nothing… about his sexual orientation’. If this gay man ‘perceives that he was targeted [because] he is openly gay’ then the police must ‘record this as a hate crime based on sexual orientation’. Think about this. If any gay man is shouted at in the street, by anyone, about anything, with no mention of sexuality, that can be recorded as an anti-gay hate crime. There’s no need for any proof whatsoever that anything anti-gay in sentiment was said or even intimated.

The unhinged subjectivity of the hate-crime definition becomes even clearer on the issue of what is called ‘secondary victimisation’. This is when a victim of an alleged hate crime feels that the police are not being sensitive enough and thus compound the ‘hate’ he or she has experienced. The police guidance says ‘secondary victimisation is based on victim perception, rather than what actually happens. It is immaterial whether it is reasonable or not for the victim to feel that way’. Again, this sanctification of perception over ‘what actually happens’ has trickled down into hate-crime policies of local constabularies. So the ‘Hate Crime Policy and Procedure’ of Greater Manchester Police says that if a hate-crime victim feels indifference from the police, this ‘victimises them a second time’ and ‘whether or not it is reasonable for them to perceive it that way is immaterial’. Truth, then, is ‘immaterial’.

In a world obsessed with evidence-based public policy, it is odd that a new crime category which explicitly eschews evidence in favour of emotion is subjected to such little scrutiny. And it gets worse: the prosecution of a hate crime doesn’t actually have to prove that hatred was the motivation. The CPS states: ‘The prosecution does not… need to prove hatred as the motivating factor behind an offence.’ The CPS says any crime that involves ‘ill-will, ill-feeling, spite, contempt, prejudice, unfriendliness, antagonism, resentment, or dislike’ on the basis of a ‘personal characteristic’ could be a hate crime. So unfriendliness can now be criminal. Next time you read about a hate-crime epidemic, bear that in mind.

Burglaries and robberies are often recorded as hate crimes. According to the Home Office, of all the hate incidents in the Crime Survey for England and Wales, 8 per cent are burglaries. And 1 per cent is bicycle theft. A racially motivated bike theft? You might think stealing is just about stealing, but if the victim thinks his stuff was nicked because he’s foreign, gay or trans, then it is recorded as hate crime.

The ‘Hate Crime Operational Guidance’ demands ‘increasing the reporting and recording of hate crime’. It specifies that success should not be measured by a reduction in hate-crime levels, perhaps because this will give people the impression that community life in Britain is getting better, and we can’t have that. ‘Targets that see success as reducing hate crime are not appropriate,’ it says, as this won’t ‘motivate managers’ to ‘promote positive recording’ or ‘increase the opportunity for victims to report’. So ‘success’ has one meaning only: creating evidence to suggest the problem is getting worse. The police are incentivised to find hatred, because their goal isn’t to tackle crime so much as to create a public impression of mass hatred.

Why are our authorities so willing to push this deceptive agenda? Why is our country determined to see itself as bigoted? It’s because creating a panic about hate crime gives officials and others a sense of purpose and history. But the squalid search for, and exaggeration of, hatred is dangerous and, to use a word so popular on social media, divisive. It is a slur on the white working classes to claim that what they think and say — on immigration, Europe, life in general — is racist. Such a perception convinces minorities that they should live in fear. It spreads anxiety and silences discussion. It rips Britain apart.

According to one leftie online magazine, Britain now evokes ‘nightmares of 1930s Germany’. But this doesn’t square with the reality of our country today, and you shouldn’t believe it. The hate-crime epidemic is a self-sustaining myth — a libel against the nation.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , , ,

You might also like

Baby Hedgehog Surrounded by Autumn Leaves

I’ve finally made friends with a hedgehog – and you can too
cover_300716_landscape

When will our politicians accept the reality of Islamic terrorism?
(Photo: Getty)

Pokémon Go is a symbol of Generation Y’s worst trait
DNA sequence

I thought I was British. Until I took a DNA test
(Photo: Getty)

The best way to save refugee lives (Britain's doing it)
Holy Bible

I can’t sleep for anger at the Spectator review of my friend’s book
Show comments
  • WFB56

    Clear evidence of the failure of successive Home Secretary’s over the past decade or more.

    Given the current holder of that office, is a relentless virtue signaller, a situation that is more likely to get worse than better.

    • Frank

      The worst problem is that the current holder is seemingly not the sharpest pen in the box and the civil servants will be running rings around her!

  • Bert

    Its really disappointing that the Specie has joined the general cowardly shutdown of comments on the hate crime in Russell Square.
    Would it be such a hate crime to suggest that it may not have been committed by a Christian, Jew, Sikh or Buddhist?

    • MikeF

      Where, also, are all the previous comments on this thread?

    • nathaniel

      From the Telegraph:
      “Witnesses described the man as black and _wearing a motorcycle on top of his head_”.

      • carpe noctem

        He must have had a rather unusually shaped skull.

        • colinintokyo

          Jolly strong neck though!

  • SonofBoudica

    The only true evidence would be convictions for hate crime, not “reported incidents”. It is entirely possible that the liberal-left has organised a campaign to report ghost crimes, knowing that Plod will diligently record them, issue a crime number and then forget about it. And recently a police force took it upon itself to redefine what is a “hate crime” to cover a huge area of behaviour. We mustn’t forget that the Remonaners will leave no stone unturned, and fight fair or foul, in their campaign to reverse the democratic decision of the people.

    • MikeF

      No or perhaps not quite – the concept of ‘hate crime’ is designed to secure convictions in order to vindicate itself. All such convictions are spurious and evidence of nothing.

    • SPPaul

      I love that idea that the ‘liberal-left’ is that organised!

      PS I thought you Brexiteers used to believe in referendums. Now you’ve had one you’ve suddenly gone off the idea.

      • Mat

        No, we’re happy to have a referendum about pretty much anything other than the EU Membership, because as you may have noticed, we already had one, and the people have decided. No single issue in British history has ever had so many people cast a vote, and that is why a second referendum is an affront to Democracy.

        • SPPaul

          The 52% who voted out had many and varied reasons. Both of us can speculate but neither of us can ‘know’ what the reasons were or what form of Brexit they expect.

          The only way we could know is if we had another referendum with specific questions on the ballot paper. If we do not decide that by a referendum (not my preference) then the decision will have to be taken by Parliament. It is Parliament after all who is ‘sovereign’.

          • John__Andrews

            Yes indeed, Parliament is sovereign. And by passing the EU Referendum Act 2015, sovereign Parliament chose to outsource the decision on EU membership to the voters. “This is your decision. The Government will implement whatever you decide.” Inside back page of Cameron’s £9m leaflet.

          • SPPaul

            And what did they decide? If that was so obvious why don’t we invoke Article 50 and repeal the European succession legislation and see what happens? Why instead are we going to have years of to-ing and fro-ing with Liam Fox running up the air miles?

          • whistler80

            The people decided to leave the EU. It’s quite simple. How we leave is the negotiation.

          • SPPaul

            So if Parliament (which is overwhelmingly for Remain) opts to stay in the single market, keep freedom of movement and pay some of the notorious £350m a week to the EU while being out of the EU in terms of having a seat at the table – is that OK?

            I predict that if that happens then the hard core of Brexiters will cry ‘foul’.

            PS of course it will also have to go through the House of Lords.

            Whatever Cameron said in his leaflet, the referendum is constitutionally only consultative. The Houses of Parliament will have to decide.

          • John__Andrews

            “And what did they decide?” Parliament decided to outsource the decision on EU membership to the voters. The voters decided to leave the EU. So we’re leaving the EU. That’s why we now have a Secretary of State for Leaving the European Union.

          • Brian Jones

            Because only a half wit would leap into negotiations without a well thought out plan and at the moment our government is not made up of halfwits.

          • SPPaul

            So who is going to approve this well thought-out plan?
            1. Theresa May
            2. The Cabinet
            3. Parliament
            or 4. The Electorate via a second referendum?
            (I favour 3)

          • 9sqn

            If you want to take that further then we could have on our general election ballot paper; Vote Tory, why ? Vote Labour, why? Vote, liberal, why?
            Fact is, it’s none of yours or anyone else’s business why. The question was very specific. A majority said NO. The government has decided to enact that wish.

      • Terry

        Er, we ‘Brexiteers’ wanted a referendum on whether we should leave or remain in the EU. We’ve had it. Why would you want to run that referendum again? Because you lost? Sore loser. Suffer it.

        • SPPaul

          No, I don’t want to run the referendum again not least because it was a useless exercise that resolved nothing.

          There is a reason why (unlike the Swiss) we are sparing in our use of referendums – they don’t really work because complex issues cannot be reduced to simple questions.

          Yes, I lost. Yes, I’m sore. But I was taught not to give up . . . if at first you don’t succeed etc. And I am quite sure that if the result had gone the other way, Brexiteers would not be saying – oh well that’s it them – we’ll give up!

          • Paul Robson

            Part of the problem with that argument though is it’s a non return issue – pretty much. It’s like the Scottish Referendum in that respect, one side has to win every vote, the other only has to win once.

            I actually agree (though we are on opposite sides) that you should campaign, protest etc. What irritates me is the sheer pathetic nature of most of the campaign – online petitions, a*sebook and twa*ter, and signs saying “Boris is a c–t”,

            Much of it is a virtue signalling contest. I’ve actually debated pro EU people who claim they love it, but can’t actually give a reason why (except getting jobs abroad and passport controls, both of which are minor issues ; there aren’t any jobs for young people in large areas of the EU and they aren’t going to destroy their own tourist industries out of spite by making it difficult for British people to travel to France or whatever).

            The funny thing is that when you offer suggestions (Single market and so on) as to why the EU might be a good thing they still can’t engage. I don’t think many of them have any idea what the EU actually is, what it does or how it operates.

          • SPPaul

            I think you talk to different people than I do! For me the EU is the most amazing and successful political project in whole of history. Can you think of a better one?

            To bring together 27 nations to create a single market. To replace ‘war war’ with ‘jaw jaw’. I have spent most of my working life in Spain, Portugal and Greece. I love the feeling of solidarity with the people of these countries. I do not find my ‘Englishness’ remotely threatened by trying to work with them to build the most secure and prosperous continent in history.

            In the UK we spend a lot of time rubbishing the achievements of the EU but they are many and glorious. The countries in which I have worked were all dictatorships when I first worked there.

            Even the euro is a wonderful thing. The pain it has brought to Greece is a problem mostly of their own making but they still want to remain within it. I am sad that we have chosen to turn our back on this project and all for an imagined role as the Singapore of Europe. If that happens I will be amazed.

          • Paul Robson

            Well, that’s kind of the point. I agree about some of the benefits of the SM, though the three countries, especially the last two haven/t benefited from competing with Germany. It’s a moot point to what extent that prosperity is anything to do with the Euro and Political Union. I doubt the Italians think much of it either. Is the “prosperity” just another huge boom/bust cycle built on borrowing ?

            The EU isn’t responsible for the lack of wars in Western Europe, really ? Even in 1975 it was just an economic union. Likewise, the EU would not accept a dictatorship now and again, it isn’t really responsible for there not being one.

            But perhaps this is the point. The EU has been a constant power grab. If it was an economic group that worked together no-one would have a problem with it. But it isn’t.

          • SPPaul

            I think we just look at the same phenomena and see different things. I am not arguing causally although there are causal links.

            For example the wish to join the Common Market was not the only or even the main reason for the collapse of dictatorship in Spain and Portugal but it was part of a broader political sweep including the growth of globalisation and ending of protectionism and in Portugal’s case especially – decolonialisation..

            I am saying that the EU is a great project and I want to be part of it – others don’t. So I felt on June 23rd that I had lost sovereignty not gained it. The slogan ‘take back control’ didn’t work for me. I have never had much control and now I feel I have even less as I have been stripped of my citizenship of the EU.

          • Paul Robson

            Yes and no. Spain and Portugal both became democratic around 1975 (I think ?), I wouldn’t argue with your version of it. I see it more as a general movement, of which the Common Market was a part.

            To be honest I wouldn’t have a problem with the 1975 version of the Common Market either. The problem is the rest of it ; which to me looks like an ever increasing power grab by EU central. One can work with and alongside our European neighbours, and I hope we will, but without economic and political union.

            Oddly the EU by enabling the borrow and spend mentality in the countries you lived in may have pushed them back towards dictatorships. I agree it is partly their own responsibility but the behaviour of the EU actively encouraged it in those countries (and Cyprus and Ireland). Politicians need little encouragement to believe in the magic money tree.

            I remain unconvinced that it ends protectionism ; it does in one way, but not in others 🙂

            I am somewhat positive. Most of the complaints are coming from EU central which sees its undemocratic power diminishing, potentially (and money, hence the demand over the lunatic pensions). It is noticeable that the actual countries themselves aren’t quite so keen on declaring moral war on the UK.

            I hope we get back to something closer to what you want, but without the Euro-government mentality which is not required for it.

          • goodsoldier

            They only learned two weeks ago that we haven’t left Europe, we have only left the EU. They didn’t know the difference; that’s why they wailed so loudly at first.

          • Terry

            SPPaul: ‘There is a reason why (unlike the Swiss) we are sparing in our use of referendums – they don’t really work because complex issues cannot be reduced to simple questions.’

            Au contraire, the reason why ‘we’ do not have referendums is because the liberal ‘elective dictatorship’ (see Conservative Home Secretary Lord Hailsham’s BBC Dimbleby Lecture of 1976 and Labour leader John Smith’s Charter 88 lecture in 1993 for their common definition of our ‘liberal democracy’ as an ‘elective dictatorship’) under which we live is fundamentally opposed to democracy per se.

            As for ‘complex issues being reduced to simple questions’, the EU referendum was never a simple question. That’s why it was discussed and debated in an infinite number of ways from an infinite number of perspectives. Democratic ‘diversity’ anyone? I call the Brexit referendum democratism, the will of the democratic majority, via multi-issue referendum.

            Switzerland ‘works’ for the Swiss people because it has democracy, not liberal ‘elective dictatorship’. Democratism, the practice of democracy, would work equally well for Britain and every other country too.

    • SunnyD

      true that and said much more succinctly than I did (see above) – I’d uptick you a thousand times if I could

      • SonofBoudica

        Thank you!

    • Tim
    • Enri d’Aith

      Ref your last sentence, it has long been argued that, in a 52-48 referendum this would be unfinished business by a long way.

      • SonofBoudica

        If you believe that, then you must believe that all previous constitutional referenda, including the Scottish and Welsh devolutions, should be revisited.

        • Enri d’Aith

          “In a 52-48 referendum this would be unfinished business by a long way”
          Nigel Farage, 17 May 2016

          • SonofBoudica

            But like the Scottish Referendum result, this would put off a rerun for a generation (to use the comment of Alex Salmond after his vote)

  • AdAstra100

    So true but what a depressing read!

    I see two solutions. The first is to ban anyone speaking to anyone in the street and possibly include looking at or smelling of another person. The second, less radical solution is for everyone to wear a label stating what their preferred national, racial, religious, sexual, age, marital, physical and mental grouping is. There may be others such as left or right handed or sports team supported. However, obvious ones like fat, thin, spectacles, no hair, long hair, hair colour or tattoos need not be declared. That way if any verbal hate crime is reported then there can be no arguments to defend the Hater unless of course the Hatee has failed declare any group which the Hater has been offensive too! Third party taking of offence due to say another member of the de facto Hatee’s family or friends not sharing a group with the Hatee could be tricky.

    Of course all this has nothing to do with the fact that responsible behaviour and general politeness to other human beings is being replaced by aggression, swearing, spitting, littering and the ‘gimmee a drink’ attitudes portrayed as acceptable,fashionable and typical by so much of the entertainment media.

    You may guess that my Grandchildren do not get to watch ‘Horrid Henry’ my house!

    • Ivan Ewan

      You bigot! Fat people should be allowed to identify as thin and vice versa. I’m reporting you immediately to the police….

  • Thomas Katz

    What the Liberal Elite is inflicting on the poor indigenous taxpayer, is a “Hate” crime of gargantuan proportions!

  • Bristol_Boy

    Evolution has peaked, society is now in regression.

    • Frank

      No, our glorious leaders have just allowed too many into the hutch!

    • carpe noctem

      Import neanderthals = go back to the age of neanderthals

      • Bristol_Boy

        That’s one of the reasons, but other contributing factors are PC, socialism, political interference, dumbed down education, falling standards in the media, Americanisation of the gutter kind, to name but a few, all brought about by the incompetent, venal political parasites (of all colours and persuasions) that have infested Britain for several decades now and such is the decline here now that the majority don’t even realise that so much is wrong.

    • goodsoldier

      Don’t lose hope! The Somalian and Syrian doctors and engineers are still on their way. The Med is a bit dicey at this time of year. Heads will roll.

  • Frank

    Good article. Of course the old story about shouting wolf too often also applies to this issue. The danger is that public become so inured to being called racist/etc (eg as in the referendum) that behaviour does change, but possibly not in the desired way. The Home Office and the Police have a very strange way of serving the public these days!

  • nancoise

    When I saw a piece on local news in London of Metropolitan Police officers parading around public transports and trains, speaking to individual citizens about hate crime, instructing them on the means of reporting it, indeed, almost begging them to do so, I immediately stopped paying any attention at all to the ‘post Brexit hate crime increase’. When police are instructing the citizenry in this way, any statistics become utterly meaningless. A waste of police time and your and my money.

    • justejudexultionis

      Why should we believe your merely anecdotal evidence?

  • Bert

    If the Russell Square incident turns out to be terrorism will those who have leaped in and spun it as a mental health issue be guilty of a hate crime against us for active deceit?

    • SPPaul

      Or if it turns out NOT to be terrorism will the same apply in reverse?

      • Grumpy

        Could terrorists have cause for action the courts for the obvious libel in branding them mentally ill?

      • goodsoldier

        You are such a good person. You should move to L.A. There is much competition.

  • William Stanier

    Oi, Spectator! Why have yesterday’s comments disappeared?

    • JFC

      It’s probably just a problem with Disqus. A lot of comments were disappearing yesterday. If you refresh the page they will probably reappear.

      • William Stanier

        One or two occasionally go missing but reappear with an F5. Not 200+.

    • whistler80

      Far too much truth spoken probably, too much even for Disqus

  • MikeF

    “There is something wrong with the way we report and measure hate crimes in this country.”
    In fact there isn’t Brendan. The way that ‘hate crimes’ are reported and measured is the way that the fundamental irrationalism of the concept means that they are meant to be reported and measured.

    • justejudexultionis

      ‘Fundamental irrationalism of the concept’ —

      Not really. Certain groups are simply targeted more often than others for verbal abuse, physical violence and employment discrimination. So-called ‘hate crime’ legislation is entirely necessary.

      • MikeF

        How do you know when no evidence is required?

        • justejudexultionis

          Do you have any evidence that ‘no evidence is required’ or did you just make it up?

          • MikeF

            No – but a lot of ‘hate crimes’ are just that.

      • Trofim

        For example, the old. To express hatred of people on the grounds of their age is acceptable and tolerated – witness the explosion of contempt for older people following Brexit, while to express hatred of people on the grounds of their race is the taboo to end all taboos. Why is that?
        Stupid old git – OK, Stupid black git – wicked.

  • SunnyD

    Firstly, anyone with a brain and capable of common sense can see how happy the Brexiteers are with the referendum result. Personally, I was sure we would be denied the result this country so badly needed and I actually did jump for joy on the morning of 24 June. Happy people do not react angrily in circumstances like these. Most, if not all Brexiteers are well aware that despite the result, the UK is still a part of the EU – at least until we trigger Article 50 and the 2 years have elapsed. Why would a large group (an extremely large group) of grown-ups react angrily to folk they’ve been peaceably coexisting with for (x amount of) years? It simply doesn’t make sense. And it’s not tin foil territory to suggest that there might be a faction of unhappy people instigating these ‘hate crimes’ (if that’s indeed what they are). After all, isn’t there some truth to Sherlock Holmes’s logic that ‘once you’ve eliminated the impossible, (or all other possibilities) whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth’? Personally, it makes more sense that hand wringing leftards (a la Black Lies Matter and burger-chain saboteurs) would stand more to gain from reporting instances of hate crime than any “hard right” (if indeed such a demographic exists) factions would?

    Secondly, reporting hate crimes can mean anything – a perceived slight from a Facebook post. A look someone gives you in passing. I mean, Christ on a bike, my 6 year old nephew stared through our local Subway window as we passed by on Saturday at a lady sat with her family – she was clad head to toe in full Islamic gear (Niqab) with eyes only showing. I guess that counts as another addition to the hate crime statistics. And in any event, there are so many holes (as Brendan rightly points out) in how ‘hate crimes’ are reported and for Brendan to ask why we’re so determined to find hatred and bigotry, he need look no further than his leftard media allies (al-Beeb, C4, HuffPost et al). I mean, t’wasn’t so long ago that “Tell Mama” was caught out: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/journalists/andrew-gilligan/10108098/Muslim-hate-monitor-to-lose-backing.html

    They’re all looking for the devil and finding his face in every picture on every wall – listening for the devil so hard that his footsteps are being heard treading the boards behind them as they climb the stairs every night.. Does Mr O’Neill honestly think he can write a piece like this and effectively hide in plain sight? Him and his leftard chums are a part of the problem, not the solution.

  • abrogard

    Yes. This is very much to the point.

    There is something rotten about everyone ‘at the top’. All those we’ve traditionally accepted as being knowledgeable authority.

    They are all exposed as false, pretenders, in fact idiots, culpable, criminal idiots. Why criminal? Because their take on things leads to a continual diminution of our rights, freedoms, very humanity. They are, quite literally, killing us.

    That’s the politicians, the media, the pundits, journalists, columnists, bureaucrats, police chiefs – everyone and anyone that we should be able to trust has let us down and continues to do so.

    That’s what happened in the USA and the people see it and flock to Trump.

    We are all expected to act like duplicitous, sophisticated courtiers in the Court of the Sun King or some such.

    Suave dissembling the order of the day. High mindedness in all things. Excruciatingly correct courtesy.

    The common speech – the demotic of English – is banned. Normal, ordinary rough and tumble, to the point, face to face, honest, blunt communication is banned. More than simply banned. It is punished.

    So bad is the situation that even here in these forums one feels one has to illustrate the point in order to get it across – we being so estranged from a clear perception of the truth as it is that on can trust no one, no venue, to have an appreciation of it.

    So here’s my little illustration:

    The English in Australia were very often met with, upon newly meeting an Australia, perhaps on a new job, or in the pub, “I don’t like bloody Poms.”

    Straight to the face. Right between the eyes.

    Now you could near go to jail for that today, couldn’t you?

    But what was it? An honest declaration from a stranger whose company you may have to share for some time of his inner feelings, thoughts.

    And how was it accepted by every Pom I ever knew that it happened to?

    It was accepted as a sensible and reasonable overture. Totally honest. Calling for a similar response. Calling out something of the inner mettle of the Pom and he knew that. Asked in return to stand up and declare himself.

    I won’t labour the point. There was many, many good friendships, lasting relationships, forged on that beginning.

    Now it is illegal. Now you have to lie or be silent.

    There can be validity in having an aversion to any particular group. It depends upon your experiences of the group, your knowledge of them.

    This very simple fact is denied today.

    It is not only a simple it is basic to our humanity. We think in such terms, in such a manner. Our thinking proceeds from the general based on past experience and prioritising unpleasant or dangerous experience and gets adjusted in the light of further knowledge, experience.

    It had to be so. That rustle in the bushes had to be assumed to be a tiger, not the wind.

    Those spear bearing people approaching had to be assumed to be a threat until proved otherwise.

    That food has to be assumed to be poisonous.

    We learn from experience and we group our knowledge into areas – knowledge of this kind of animal, this kind of plant, this kind of people.

    Following this track it is quite normal and human to formulate racist opinions.

    If your experience is that Americans always burn your villages and bomb your people you can be excused for believing that the American ‘race’ (such loose usage of ‘race’ is wholly de rigueur today) is a deadly evil and any representative of it a bearer of that evil and you’d have every right to express a hatred of that ‘race’.

    The fact that the whole of the American population is not like that doesn’t change the validity of that reasoning one bit.

    That’s sensible. That’s true. That’s human. It is intelligent.

    But our ‘leaders’, being mainly self-satisfied that they are ‘intelligent’ and the rest of us are not, fail to see that truth and go about twisting, distorting and destroying.

    Our cultures have gotten too old. The speed has been apparently lightning fast. Who knew? It came so quickly. But there was no precedent. Never before could memes become global overnight. Never before did a civilization spread across the world so identical in all its behaviours.

    Age brings, with civilizations, an inbuilt rottenness at the top. A smug self-satisfied feeling of being the centre of the world, of being born to rule, of knowing all that is to be known. Rituals grow up, courtly attitudes and postures, ceremonial behaviours required. Positions become hereditary. Wealthy become ensconced in privileged groups that take it for granted their perception of everything is the valid and true one – and a chasm widens between the Court and the People.

    It has happened to us.

    Our ‘Establishment’ is rotten. Given to peering down on the motley through metaphorical pince nez and pronouncing on what they ‘see’ – while seeing nothing.

    The irony of course is this is a time when the seething truth of the Demotic, the hoi polloi, has never been so obvious.

    They all make you sick.

  • Lalec1

    Try this as a true example of the complainer’s charter. Individual moved from one borough to another as he could not get along with his social housing neighbours who harassed him because he was gay. Efforts of the police to get evidence of his neighbour’s actions failed to prove any offence. Within weeks of his move he was the “Victim” of hate crime from his neighbours none of which could be proved without out additional evidence which, when sought did not back the complainant. After two years of complaints he eventually overdid his accusations and evidence was obtained showing that he was the aggressor and on this particular occasion had made his claim up whilst persecuting a specific family. He was convicted and as part of the judgement he was subject to an injunction in relation to making allegations against his neighbours. Within two months he had apparently converted to Islam and had set up a stall in the local high street where he sought converts. Everything went well for a short time but in the end he became the victim of religious hate crime. Remember, each and every complaint must be believed unless you can provide Additional Verifiable Evidence to show that it did not! Thankfully I retired.
    I see that the Chief Constable of Nottingham Sue Fish has sufficient resources to be able to mount a campaign against Misogyny! Not really a crime but she has a cause to pursue!

    • Paul Robson

      I seem to recall Nottingham is the shooting capital of Britain ? Still I suppose misogyny is easier to prosecute.

  • Terry

    This is all about the application of totalitarian, pan-institutional liberalism. The solution is democratism, the will of the democratic majority on this matter and all other important public matters via multi-issue referendum, with the democratic majority’s will being implemented by democratists (not liberals). The Brexit referendum shows how democratism can work to ascertain the true will of the democratic majority, as distinct from the totalitarian will of the liberal institutional minority. Way to go.

  • William Stanier

    deleted

  • Randal

    Single issue obsessives and special interest identity lobby groups see “hatred” or “incitement to hatred” where objective observers just see disapproval or political disagreement.

    As an example, I present my own obsessive stalker, robbersdog.

    In addition, as with rape there is a clear pattern of false accusations (“hate hoaxes”) intended to gain attention for the supposed victims or to allow them to use authority to get at their own perceived rivals or enemies. This ties in with the expansion of “microaggressions” in US culture that is argued to be the consequence of an epochal shift from the presently predominant dignity culture to a “victimhood culture”:

    Victimhood Culture in America: Beyond Honor and Dignity

    A victimhood culture combines an honor culture’s quickness to take offense with an overdependence on the coercive institutions that serve as a dignity culture’s last resort. If Campbell, Manning, and Horwitz are right about the direction American society is taking, that’s really terrible news. A victimhood culture will spawn social conflict, which in turn will produce an ever larger and more coercive government tasked with trying to suppress it

  • Peter Stroud

    Almost any crime by a person or persons against another person, or group can too easily be considered by the ‘victim’ and hence officially recoded as a hate crime. The whole concept seems far too flexible and may easily be used by spiteful individuals in acts of revenge.

    • Prof Raus

      I wonder when “Hate” by security personnel will be used as a defence by a shoplifter.

  • Philsopinion

    Mr O’Neil manages to get through an otherwise reasonable article without mentioning the most egregious race crime scandal in British history namely the, to date, twenty year long nationwide sexual abuse of poor white children by gangs of Pakistani-heritage men. The Establishment have circled the wagons to deceive the public into thinking that it only occurred in Rotherham and Rochdale. In fact, gangs have been jailed in twenty seven towns to date and all the police investigations are ongoing. A contact in the police tells me that there are so many assailants that they cannot all be brought to court. The text messages between the rapists reveal deep racial antipathy towards their victims which manifests itself in violent rape and torture.

    It is one of the biggest cover ups in British history and persists because the victims are poor and white and because the assailants are part of a highly organised and motivated religious minority.

    Would Mr O’Neil care to examine this issue?

    • SunnyD

      exactly – and well said. whenever I bring this up in chats or real life conversation, I always wager that the other person hasn’t heard of Operation Sanctuary. THAT is the real scandal

    • Joey Edgecombe
    • sarahsmith232

      his boss on Newsnight – ‘well, most were born here so that means they were British, so nothing to see here, move along now you fascist Daily Mail reading thicko’s’.
      don’t expect the Spec’ to bother themselves with anything as trivial an issue in society as the decades long Establishment cover up of racially motivated violent child gang rape. oh no, ’cause, really, what’s to see here? they were all born here, you see.
      f***ing pieces of mysognist f***s.

  • M P Jones

    “So you don’t need actual evidence to prove hate crime, just a feeling”

    This nonsense has no place in a society based on the rule of law.

  • Icebow

    I can seen how motivation can be a mitigating factor, as in mercy killing, but I cannot see why it should be an aggravating one. The idea of ‘hate crime’ is tantamount to that of ‘thought crime’. The supposed primacy of mere perception is simply outrageous.

    • justejudexultionis

      Not really. Homosexuals, the mentally handicapped etc. experience abuse and discrimination to a far greater degree than ‘ordinary’ white heterosexuals…

  • BaronHardup

    The BNP and co have faded because UKIP has taken their place along with the hard right of the Tory party. Hatred hasn’t gone away, it’s been let loose by the wretched referendum.

    • SunnyD

      wrong – the BNP faded cos they were relics of a bygone age. UKIP were much more relevant (and arguably still are) – you sound angry…perhaps angry enough to fabricate nonsense about imagined hate crimes?

      • justejudexultionis

        There are plenty of ‘hate crimes’ and they are most definitely not imagined, but perhaps in your white, bourgeois, uneducated existence it is possible for you to imagine that they do not exist, or perhaps even that they are justified?

        • MikeF

          You have just made an accusation against someone on the basis of one of the designated ‘characteristics’ that define a ‘hate crime’ i.e. that they are ‘white’. That is certainly my ‘perception’. So are you guilty of a ‘hate crime’?

          • justejudexultionis

            Not really, given that I am myself ‘white’.

          • MikeF

            What you ‘are’ is irrelevant. The key factor, remember, is reported perception.

        • SunnyD

          you jest surely? I’m not blind to the injustices that occur, I simply possess enough nous to know when they’re being blown out of proportion and conflated to suit an agenda. I should make you aware that as a former rough sleeper, I have first hand experience of being spurned by society and discriminated against – simply for being white, single and (relatively) healthy (in other words not pregnant) – so I’ll thank you to shut your face 🙂

        • Philsopinion

          Perhaps in your white, bourgeois world you could be cognisant of the vast amount of racist sexual violence perpetrated against poor white children which has seen hundreds of Pakistani men jailed in twenty seven towns across the country TO DATE.

          Presumably for the likes of you these crimes fall well down the list of priority victims.

          • justejudexultionis

            Where in my comment did I defend Islamic hate crimes? Nowhere.

          • Philsopinion

            I’m quite happy to bet my house this most egregious of racist abuse – completely without equivalent between any other ethnic groups – falls well down the list of your priorities. If it *were* be perpetrated by white men, I’m quite sure you’d be letting us know all about it.

    • Pogo

      Point of Order… Anyone who refers to the BNP as “hard right” is talking through their a*se… Should you bother to read its manifesto you’ll see that it is an extremely left-wing party, it reads much like Michael Foot’s labour manifesto – with added racism.

      • Clive

        That’s not a bad description of the policy of the ‘National Socialist German Workers’ Party’ NASDAP in Germany in 1933.

        Were they Left or Right ?

        • Randal

          Violently intolerant of dissent, authoritarian, seeking to overthrow the existing order and replace it with a radical new one based upon ideology – these are clearly characteristics of the left, which is probably the best box to put the N S DAP into.

          In reality, of course, the simplistic left/right spectrum is a profoundly misleading false analogy that generally falls apart upon detailed examination, in any real world application.

      • Cobbett

        Anyone who talks about what is ”left and right” is usually talking out of their a*se.

      • xyobrychus

        Foot used to wear jackets made from dead donkeys and he was a kiddy fiddler.

  • Ivan Ewan

    Right, come on guys, someone with just about enough cash to hire a lawyer should sue the government for the hate crime of hurting their feelings.

    To defeat hate crime, it must be made into a mockery of itself (which is already true, it just needs to be more obvious).

  • D Cripps

    I suppose it could get more complicated with the person accused of the hate crime (if perceiving themselves to be innocent of hatred) accusing the original accuser and police of hatefully persecuting them due to their being of a different race/religious affiliation/sexuality/gender/etc to the original accuser. Any news of success about this?

    • justejudexultionis

      Your comment almost made sense.

      • D Cripps

        I am relieved it was so clear!

  • fubar_saunders

    Well said Brendan. its purely about using such “legislation” as a way of eroding civil liberties and the wrong kind of free speech.

  • Prof Raus

    Can we bring a class action against the countless commentators and remain activists who claimed/claim that old people are destroying the UK’s future. Indeed as others have said we need to turn this nonsense into a joke reporting everything that hurts our feelings – children in pubs, masked women in John Lewis, kids on mopeds – well you get the picture.

    On a serious note, this nonsense goes some way toward abolishing the presumption of innocence and replacing it with European requirement that the accused must prove her/his innocence.

    • Clive

      There is a whole organisation – The Intergenerational Foundation whose website http://www.if.org.uk/ says The Intergenerational Foundation (IF) researches fairness between generations. IF believes that, while increasing longevity is welcome, government policy must be fair to all generations – old, young or those to come which looks fair enough but go down a little and it says:

      IF research: student debt outweighs graduate premium
      New IFS research highlights growth of working-age poverty in the UK
      Parliamentary report into BHS highlights problems with defined-benefit pension schemes
      House of Lords: England needs to build 300,000 homes a year
      Electoral Commission: young people were the group most disenfranchised by Individual Electoral Registration

      Has Europe let down its young? That is the question the Intergenerational Foundation (IF) strives to answer with the IF European Fairness Index 2016 and our interactive online tool.

      It is actually a whole lobbying group – and it is big – whose aim is to take from the old and give to the young. It does not research ‘fairness’, it’s just a ‘bash old people’ outfit.

      Personally, I don’t believe ‘The Young’ have much to do with it. I believe it is the parents of the modern young who have found that having children was more expensive than they thought in school fees, university tuition fees, etc. (these are toffs, like ‘journalists’) and that their children are still living at home with them (they are mostly London based) into the children’s 40s.

      Well, suck it up. We need less children in the world.

      • Trofim

        Many middle class young people, especially following the EU refendum, like to emphasize that they think of themselves are citizens of the world rather than citizens of the UK. You would think that a citizen of the world would by definition be happy to live anywhere in said world. I think you’ll find that a substantial number of these self-proclaimed world citizens are in fact those same young people who vociferously complain that not enough houses are being built in the UK, a country which they despise for being inhabited by small-minded parochial Little Englanders.

      • xyobrychus

        Children are our future, treat them well and do not overdose in the bath?

        • Clive

          Too many children in the world are a disastrous future.

          Overpopulation is probably the world’s biggest single problem. It affects the availability of water; food; land causes pollution and – if you subscribe to it – man-made global warming.

          These are fuundamentals, not unemployment or a better standard of life but life or death.

          Lots of politicians have policies about quality of life of one kind or another – who, outside of China, has a population policy ?

  • Clive

    On the one hand…
    One upon a long, long time ago I used to be manager of an IT helpdesk as well as all the people behind it who solved technical problems. The people on the helpdesk frequently despised the callers (‘f*cking users’) because they came up with all sorts of stupid tripe (I often sat and listened myself). It became clear to me that the people who called, whatever rubbish they came out with, did have problems. They were not necessarily the problems they said they had but they did have problems. Sometimes (although rarely) just neurosis.

    So the people who report ‘hate crimes’ probably do have problems, they just may not be the problems these statistics are supposed to address.

    On the other hand…
    If you incentivise people in a certain direction, that is the direction they will go. Even with, for instance, small price changes you can change buying behavour when in your own mind you might think ‘5p more or less on the price of that would make no difference to me’. So if it is ‘good’ to record hate crimes, police will find in the bureaucratic process a way to record more hate crimes.

    These effects will distort the statistics and yes, the overall result is bad. One could say that it is good because those against whom hate crimes are committed might feel as though they are being ‘listened to’. That’s true but if the hate crime perception is exaggerated – as it probably is given the above – then members of the groups against whom the crimes are committed are going to fear that there is a problem they cannot see which is going to happen to them any minute. That is not good.

    So we seem to have a police policy which is socially destructive.

    • SonofBoudica

      Exactly. This report was 3 years ago, and more recently Nottinghamshire police defined mysognyny as a hate crime.

      http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/law-and-order/9990340/Every-attack-is-a-form-of-hate-crime.html

    • Bristol_Boy

      Along with so many others, destruction of British society and culture by the establishment as directed by the political parasites, of all colours and persuasions.
      This is not a conspiracy comment but an observation of decline and destruction of what once was a decent society of mainly tolerant people who have, and are continuing to be, pushed to the limit by the appalling leftist/liberal morons that seem to hold sway over all and direct the way the country should be.

  • justejudexultionis

    O’Neill is a fool if he thinks we should believe his own anecdotal evidence and personal feelings instead of government statistics. Those stats may be flawed, but they provide a damn sight more accurate a picture of what is happening in this country than his own hard right prejudices.

  • justejudexultionis

    O’Neill apparently believes that it is okay to hurl abuse or physically assault a gay or handicapped person in the street. I would have thought that given the disproportionate levels of unwarranted abuse that these groups experience warrants special legislation to ensure their well-being and full legal protection.

    • Dominic Stockford

      Straw man.

  • AtilaTheHen

    Channel 4 News ran a piece the other day on hate crime since brexit. The most outrageous example they could find was an unpleasant comment written on the menu of an Indian restaurant.

    • xyobrychus

      Shiite curry?

  • Dacorum

    If the law on hate crimes was properly enforced, wouldn’t the police be prosecuting all those preaching hatred and violence based on the teachings in the K oran?

    • justejudexultionis

      Well said. Now there is one ‘religion’ that we all really should be discriminating against.

      • SunnyD

        the koranimals

    • bargogx1

      But that would be “Islamophobic”.

  • mountolive

    So I can assume that, in my defence, were I to take an antithetical position and make the counter accusation – heterophobia for example – then that should be equally valid. Somehow, I can’t quite see it working that way.

  • sarahsmith232

    ‘It’s because creating a panic about hate crime gives officials and others a sense of purpose and history’
    just wrote exactly the same kind of thing in the other Spec’ (podcast) on this. this needs to be really rammed home, just how much this is about personal power. crusading power tripping Left-wing egotists that need to believe themselves unusually powerful saviours battling against thick, uneducated Brexit voting true evil.
    Somone from the Spec’ – ‘The Power of Nightmares’ – in my other post – get on it to someone at the Spec’, show the similarities, show just what it is they’re doing. Just as the Bush administration used fear to persuade America, the Left is doing the same hear with minority groups. Whipping them up, scaring them just so that they increase their own personal importance and power.
    Get on it, use some clips from ‘The Power of Nightmares’, show them doing the same, fearful minority groups are putty in the left’s hands, whipped up to believe their are violent racists around every corner, dependent on a Labour gov’ to protect them from us.

    • Philsopinion

      Labour like to talk about ‘dog whistle’ politics yet it is the organisation which has more dog whistles than Cruffs.

  • Dominic Stockford

    Quite so.

  • Randal

    A photo of four boneheads in Newcastle holding a banner saying ‘Stop Immigration, Start Repatriation’ was widely shared as evidence of xenophobia. But Geordies have pointed out that those idiots have been holding up that banner every weekend for ages, long before Brexit.

    I suspect O’Neill has no knowledge whatsoever of the individuals involved, and his abuse of them is based solely upon prejudice against the political opinions they are expressing. Clearly such opinions are widespread, and not confined to “boneheads” and “idiots”, since there are certainly highly intelligent and well educated people who oppose mass immigration (though such opinions are subject to a political taboo in our society and therefore not necessarily openly expressed by those who hold them).

    If the “boneheads” and “idiots” concerned were to read his comments and feel offended, we’d have another “hate crime” right there, if these laws and constructs were honestly intended.

    They aren’t, of course. They are intended to suppress dissident opinions of precisely the kind O’Neill is signalling his virtue by publicly disrespecting here.

  • Philsopinion
  • oleg

    Globalization can not be mass immigration from poor countries to richer ones.
    People in richer countries naturally resent their loss when that happens.

    • Kiltish

      Oleg, that is not the most articulate comment on this page. But I think I get your drift.
      The trouble is that the UK needs immigrants – they pay taxes and fund pensions. There is even talk that they keep the NHS going.

      • Philsopinion

        New Labour’s non European immigration cost £120bn nett between 1995 and 2010 alone. Eastern European immigration is cost neutral but impacts the wages and rents of the working class thus raising the cost of in work benefits for them. Only Western Europeans are nett contributors.

        As for keeping the NHS going, it would need less staff if there were less migrants and their kids to look after. And if more staff are needed, train up some of the five million unemployed or underemployed Britons and stop fleecing other countries for their trained staff.

      • oleg

        immigration is one thing, mass immigration is something very different
        mass immigration is an organized invasion that uses people’s dramas to attain strategic purposes

        • xyobrychus

          You sound far more articulate than most politicians to me.

      • Trofim

        Curiously we have around 1.7 million unemployed Brits. The question is: what is it about our country and its education system that none of them are wiling or capable of doing any of the jobs which immigrants can manage?

      • John Vernon

        They certainly keep them busy.

    • Dave Hill

      Unfortunately that’s what globalization is all about – the importation of cheap labour.

  • justejudexultionis

    Based on the latest atrocity perpetrated by someone of Islamic/Arab/African/Middle Eastern origin in Russell Square, it would appear that there is a disturbing correlation between coming from an Islamic culture and having severe mental health problems. Perhaps it is time to consider suppressing Islamic ideology if it has such negative consequences for people’s mental stability, or perhaps we should consider banning this hateful ideology entirely?

    • Dean

      The ‘correct’ response will be; ‘this is nothing to do with race or religion, it’s about mental illness’
      I mean, anyone could suffer a psychotic episode and behave in this way. NTDWI.

      • Clive

        The murderer of Jo Cõx – who had an extensive history of mental problems but shouted ‘Britain first’ as he murdered her – was exploited ad nauseam by the ‘Remain’ and left wing press.

        You reap what you sow.

        • Jack_H

          Indeed,for a media that is always cautious to ascribe any motive to men called Mohamed murdering innocent people and howling Allah Akbar,after Jo Cox’s murder they delighted in ascribing “Far Right’,’Racist” and ‘Facist”debating at length what the killers motive was.Also ignoring tricky facts like a mixed race half brother who he was close to……….its like the state media in the Soviet Union in the 1970s.

          • Kiltish

            “…….its like the state media in the Soviet Union in the 1970s.”
            I think the word “state” here is superfluous.
            You all seem very hard done by, bitter and angry. What’s the matter?

          • Jack_H

            In the 1970s in the USSR as a means of stifling dissent the authorities used to accuse its critics of being mentally ill.When people dissented and pointed out the political and economic failures of the system they were vilified.The media played along writing that the country was doing great………a ‘paradise’s fact………but History would prove otherwise.I think we are entering similar territory again.A wholesale denial of the problems of the Muslim world and the danger of importing those problems here.

          • MollyScot

            It’s easy. The media just prefix “unpleasant” sounding words with more user friendly words e.g. Norwegian-Somali.

          • John Vernon

            Yes. I thought that rather clever. Worthy of our beloved BBC.

    • Kiltish

      “or perhaps we should consider banning this hateful ideology entirely?”
      It’s a religion matey.
      Were you the person who said we should lock up the leader of the C of E (AKA The Queen) when Ian Paisley was in his pomp?

  • carpe noctem

    Islam is the lowest common denominator, for warring, violence, and hatred in the world today.
    Get rid of Islam, and see hatred cut down to very little.

    • Kiltish

      Excellent thinking brother Carpe.
      So how do we eradicate one of the Abrahamic religions from the face of the earth?
      Or was it one of those Spectator jokes that you don’t get if you’ve not had a nanny?

      • carpe noctem

        Stop importing them. Repatriate. They have their own countries, dozens of them, enormously oil rich and vast. Ask yourself why they insist on coming to ours, if this isn’t an invasion.

        Islam is banned in Japan, and has just been banned in Angola.
        There are no Islamic terrorist attacks in Japan, and I’m very interested in watching how Angola shall develop. Something tells me, it has a brighter future, than most of Europe, let alone Islamophilic African countries.

        • Dave Hill

          Islam is banned in Japan

          Er, no.

    • Harryagain

      Well true.
      We can eradicate it from the UK.
      And just leave them kill one another off elsewhere.

  • herding cats

    You do realize that your article is in itself a hate crime if it offends someone’s sensibilities. Hate crime is just another method of control, the left have got very good at this but they fail to see that in laying out all this groundwork they build a system that can and probably will be taken over by the far right. People who push for this agenda should remember the old saying “be careful what you wish for – you may just get it”

    • MikeF

      The methodologies used by the left to attempt to suppress democratic society may well one day be used against them – but it won’t be by the ‘far right’.

      • herding cats

        Anyone who opposes the Left is by their definition Far Right

        • SunnyD

          comment of the day!

        • John Vernon

          Forget the “far”. They are simply right. Define it how you like.

      • Kiltish

        You can blame the left in your ignorance if you like, but the truth is that it was the likes of Blair and Cameron who introduced and support this “socially progressive” malarkey.
        The left want real action, not a simulacrum.

        • MikeF

          The left want to portray the majority of the – by definition ‘white’ – population except of course themselves as a great undifferentiated mass of prejudice and latent violence or as they like to put it ‘hate’. This provides them with the excuse to do what they really want which is to destroy democracy and institutuonalise themselves in power by suppressing the essential wider political culture of free speech and empiricism without which voting is a mere mechanism. They have no interest in the well-being of any ‘minorities’ except to the extent that they can used them as a mix of cat’s paw or human shield to this end.
          Blair was allowed to strut his stuff as long as he returned parliamentary majorities that gave the left the means to enact legislation appropriate to their longer term objective. He was ditched when deemed superfluous – in retrospect you can see he was merely a glove puppet though as events have shown his successors as leaders of the Labour Party have proven inadequate even for that purpose. Hence the present moves to dispense with the pretence of centrism and turn that organisation into an overtly hard-left, sectarian grouping. Cameron simply tried to be an imitation Blair.

        • Harryagain
    • Kiltish

      “the left have got very good at this ”
      But herding cats, BO’N is of the left.
      The truth is that a substantial part of the wealth of Europe, North America, Australasia, etc., was created and maintained under a white supremacist ideology. All this “hate crime” malarkey does nothing to actually challenge that ideology or positively change the status quo. Thus I reject that the left actually want any part of this illusion of positive action.

    • http://batman-news.com Larry_Official_Puss

      Herding Cats!!!?? You do recognise that this is a deadly insult, don’t you? Come anywhere near Downing Street and I’ll have the duty plod on you.

  • Q-Pantagruel

    Mostly a good article. A few additional points.

    Hate crimes can only be committed by white people against approved minority victim groups. Approved minority victim groups cannot be guilty of hate crimes even where physical harm is involved (particularly if perpetrated against white people) no matter what they say or think or how much “hate” motivated their actions.

    The purpose of the police concentrating on “hate crimes” – most of which consist of nothing more than bad-think and bad-speak – is to distract attention from approved minority victim groups committing real, physical crime which consist of bad-actions resulting in bad-consequences. “Hate crime” is a state sponsored focus shifter: to shift our focus from anger – where it belongs – to our guilt – which is utterly contrived.

    Hate crimes clearly have an interesting juridical aspect in that the perceived “hate” is actually what constitutes the “crime” even in the absence of a legally criminal action taking place. For example: the so-called “bone-heads” in Newcastle displaying their banner (bad form Mr O’Neill – see @Randal below regarding this). On the basis of how the incident is described in the article, the displaying of the banner and what it says is not legally a crime, but somehow it becomes a “hate crime” if someone takes exception to it. If it isn’t illegal, then doing it is not a crime full stop – “hate” or otherwise. And yet it is. Alice in Wonderland? 1984? Kafka? Your choice.

    • Kiltish

      I take it you’re not BO’N in disguise.

      • Q-Pantagruel

        Correct – I am not.

    • Bristol_Boy

      Spot on.

    • Jonah Varlik

      You think you have problems. We have a government whose official police is racial hate against whites and coloureds. This in spite of the fact that the dullards are unable to formulate a genuine African philosophy and are dependent on the thought (the word itself is a great exaggeration) of dead white men like Marx, Lenin and Guevara.

  • AtilaTheHen

    oh dear

  • John P Hughes

    What is the betting on the new Home Secretary Amber Rudd reviewing this set of police ‘policies’ and instructing changes? If not one must hope that some backbench MPs put some of this in Questions to her, and we will see what she is made of. This deteroriation has taken place under Theresa May, who when at the Home Office did nothing to stop the trend.

  • ColTPride

    “In a world obsessed with evidence-based public policy”

    evidence based – just more left wing Orwellian doublespeak – finding a left wing academic to produce the “evidence” necessary to support and justify the politically left wing policy or refute the right wing policy.

    As much to do with real hard evidence as gossip.

    • jacobi

      What we are subjected to now is the almost total absence of evidence by means of non-defined terms

  • Gil Gillespie

    As Douglas Murray has pointed out, racism in Britain has a supply and demand problem; there is just not enough of it to satisfy the divs who want more of it.

  • J_Aston

    Hate crime? An ill-defined, meaningless Blairism which deserves, along with the Labour Party, to be confined to the dustbin of irrelevance.

  • awareness2

    In reality there is very little hate crime.

  • Harryagain

    A new crime that’s easy for the police to catch the perps.
    Now catching real criminals is difficult and sometimes dangerous work.

    The only hate crime is that which politicians have for native Brits.
    Who are expected to walk increasingly dangerous streets as our brain dead politicians import yet more savages from foreign lands.

    • John Vernon

      They surely don’t hate us do they? I thought that only some of them really wanted to chop off our heads the rest ignored their book’s instruction that it was their duty and ought to be done. Hatred? No.just a different way of life.

      • Harryagain

        There are two sorts of muslim.
        Violent ones and patient ones.
        They all want our downfall.
        The will out breed us.
        Sharia law by 2030 is their aim.

  • cartimandua

    I wonder if the murder in London will be called a hate crime. The persecution of an ill woman (the woman on the tram in Croydon) should have been. She was mentally ill yet accused of being rude.

  • http://paulweston101.blogspot.com Paul Weston

    Not mentioned, but very important is the type of person reporting the hate crime. Suppose all the crimes were anti-semitic and all the perpetrators were Muslims? Suppose all the victims were UKIP members such as Farage? He certainly had a huge amount of abuse (hate crime) directed toward him.

    Or are we supposed to believe that all hate crime victims are brown/Muslim/gay/female etc? If the police won’t break down the type of victims and the type of perpetrators why should we believe a single word they say?

    • David Power

      Great point Paul.

      In fact, what’s almost never mentioned by the narrative pushing media, is that many of the people most hostile to immigrants from Poland and other predominantly white countries, are to be found among Britain’s existing non-white populations.

      The question I like to ask leftists is: Is it possible for a black person to be racist against a white person?

      Most of them fall silent but the ones who answer in the affirmative, I like to follow up by asking them to provide an example.

      Which of course they can ever bring themselves to do, but watching them mentally contort is always amusing.

      Here is an exception the BBC let slip through the net: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Fec8Ya-MhXk

      BTW. Imagine how differently the BBC would have treated a white person expressing the same views. How long would he have been allowed to stay in business I wonder.

    • Q-Pantagruel

      @Paul Weston: “Or are we supposed to believe that all hate crime victims are brown/Muslim/gay/female etc?”

      See my comment below. I would suggest that the answer is yes.

  • fundamentallyflawed

    Channel 4 all over it tonight interviewing Aaron Banks over UKIP. They demanded he apologise for comments that Brexit didn’t lead to a hate crime wave…”there was a 20% rise” Cathy Newman said waving a piece of paper,, (around 400 extra reports nationwide)… “a huge rise affecting real people”.

    Even the Police said they thought the rise was mainly due to higher awareness and easier online reporting. Not enough for Channel 4 who once again decide that the news is not to be reported and analysed but there to support their own viewpoints…

    • alecto

      I never watch the programme in fact I hardly watch any real time TV at all. Its the only way I can preserve my sanity, otherwise I’d need to buy a new TV every other day!

    • Raj

      Aaron has a Russian wife. Let’s send her back to Moscow. Funny how that hypocrite Banks complains about immigratio and then marries a migrant. Let’s send her back to the gulag. Like Farage’s German wife.

      • Ridcully

        Were you born a numbskull, or did you have to work at it?

  • Crutchbender

    “…four boneheads in Newcastle holding a banner saying ‘Stop Immigration, Start Repatriation’…”

    You need a revolution in consciousness, O’Neill.

    • Jonah Varlik

      “Boneheads”. Obvious hate speech. Report on police website

    • Dave Hill

      He probably thought he wouldn’t get away with “dickheads”.

  • ArchiePonsonby

    More censorship at the Speccer I see! There’s the small matter of some three hundred-odd comments previously submitted – now vanished – some time after a broken link (the old “Unable to find the page you selected” routine) from another Speccer article!

    • jacobi

      I have just cancelled my subscription to another mag for this reason but it is clearly now spreading . The Police State is not far away!
      I notice here for instance that even the use of the word Jew, and I was defending them, caused my computer to go into spasm and it had to be re-started. I or my computer are clearly on a “list”.

  • David Power

    Britain really is a racist country.

    White people make up only 8% of the world’s population and yet white children make up 17% of London’s primary schools.

    When will this racism stop!

    • jennie guthrie-stevens

      What is the percentage of the native population who are white in London? Only 17 percent of their children receive an education? Smacks of a touch of racism there.

      • Mirjam Hataratkelo

        White Londoners have fewer children on average than others, check the statistics.

    • alecto

      I hope this is sarcasm.

      • David Power

        When pushed to its logical conclusion, all leftist thinking sounds like sarcasm.

      • Dave Hill

        I hope you’re not being serious when you say that 🙁

        • alecto

          Just checking!

  • Enri d’Aith

    Does a hate crime actually have to have a human perpetrator or does it just need a victim? A speed camera definitely got me because it hated me doing 90mph in a 30mph area, at least that is my perception.

    • jacobi

      Try one of these no win no fee companies. It you had preserved a safe braking distance you might have a chance.

  • jacobi

    Britain is in the grip of several epidemics at present, including wet, dull gloomy, 800ft cloud base weather. But that is far from the worst.

    The worst epidemic is now fear. Fear of being accused of racism, Islamophobia, hate crimes of any sort, believing or not believing in aliens, of jumping traffic lights and so on. The Police State, 21st century, is not as far away as some like to believe.

    The camera helps. You can get a bunch of 20/30 nutters to crowd around and wave handed-out cheap looking notices, on any subject under the sun, and it is getting worse but since from well before that clownish decision on brexit .

    Native (oh Lord, I’ve used that naughty word ) Brits are now cowering in their abodes frightened to come out unless the Bobby grabs them for one of these dreadful anti-social abominations, while the new comers seem to enjoy their aggressive confidance, free from police interference.

    • Martial

      Unless the perceived victim is Jewish. Then it is almost always deemed a mere mistake at worst

      • jacobi

        Oh yes. The Jews are still fair game for all, nutters and Police alike.

    • Raj

      Good – stay in your hovel.

      • jacobi

        Now Raj, I wonder what sort of hovel you have. I suspect the weather is a bit better
        outside it.

        And also that you have several to uniforms to choose from when you emerge.

  • Q-Pantagruel

    Islamophobia, homophobia, and recently (perhaps to redress the balance) Christianophobia and many more “phobia” words now permeate our discourse. I suggest that all of these words built by combining an approved victim group + the Greek suffix “phobia” are wrong and misleading. Phobia means fear and in most cases fear is not the operative emotion involved. Dislike, loathing, disgust, even hatred perhaps, but not fear. So I suggest “misia which is the Greek for hate; disgust for; revulsion of; contempt for; abhorrence of. So we would get Islammisia, homomisia, kufarmisia (very prevalent) – much more accurate in describing what people actually think. Perhaps we need a new vocabulary.

    • Jonah Varlik

      right on.

    • Raj

      Really, what would be the right misia for Jews? Presumably you are anti Semite as well

      • Q-Pantagruel

        Huh? What are you on about? My point regards linguistics and what I consider the inappropriate use of the suffix “phobia”. I have indicated no opinion one way or the other regarding the subjects of that suffix. As to your question regarding Jews – the word anti-Semite is what is commonly used and since it doesn’t include the suffix “phobia” it is irrelevant to my point. Nothing in what I wrote could possibly be interpreted as anti-Semitic so how you managed to infer that is beyond me. In any case, and for the avoidance of doubt, I most certainly am not anti-Semitic.

        • jacobi

          A phobia is an irrational fear. But there are also rational fears. That is what we must now concern ourselves with. There are so many around.

  • chrysostomos

    It isn’t hateful to want to live amongst your own people.

    • (((Dr Shimon bin Muḥammadi)))

      It is EXTREMELY hateful. Unless you are a member of the world’s most oppressed minority.

      * Remember the Holocaust. Fight Hate. Open the Borders. *

      • Jonah Varlik

        World’s most oppressed minority? You mean white South Africans?

        • (((Dr Shimon bin Muḥammadi)))

          World’s most oppressed minority? You mean white South Africans?

          What nonsense. South African whites are STILL oppressing the Black community and draining it of its wealth to fund their toxic white privilege.

          The world’s most oppressed minority are clearly the Jewish community. That is why only they should be allowed to have their own nation. Every other nation should open its borders and embrace diversity tp the max. Especially the so-called white nations.

          * Remember the Holocaust. Fight Hate. Open the Borders. *

          • Jonah Varlik

            Oh dear. A liberal is loose.

          • David Power

            He’s being sarcastic. Chill

      • chrysostomos

        So whites will have their day soon in that case.

        We can guilt the Israelis into opening their borders and inflict on them the genocide they are perpetrating on us.

    • Jonah Varlik

      The UN, Peter Hain and the Labour Party define that as ‘apartheid’.

    • alecto

      Look around in nature – like is attracted to like its natural and normal.

  • Jonah Varlik

    Correction: “Lady” Warsi, not “Lady Warsi.” It would be cultural appropriation otherwise, which in itself is a hate crime.

  • bargogx1

    So it would appear then that this alleged rise in incidents of hate crime is more likely a rise in incidents of lying.

    • Raj

      Presumably Jews are lying when they complain about hate crime!

      • Ridcully

        No, your muslim pals are lying when they deny perpetrating it.

  • Anthorny

    I don’t know why anyone finds this complicated. It is in fact all very simple. It is recognised that a valid hate crime can only be perpetrated by whites against non-whites. Unless the “victim” is gay. That is the only exception.

    The same applies for protection by Human Rights Laws. The person seeking protection under Human Rights Laws must be non-white. Or gay. Otherwise, law enforcement officers and the judiciary recognise that those laws simply do not apply.

  • Anthorny

    Here’s some more topsy-turvy confused Britain fun this morning:

    Black Lives Matter protest blocks motorway route into airport as part of national ‘day of action’.

    But that airport is…London Heathrow. That’s right. We have a home protest about supposed disproportionate shooting of blacks by US police officers in the US. Not in Slough. Or Feltham. Or somewhere near Heathrow. But about a perceived US national issue.

    I’m sure the protesters will feel the full force of the law and will be duly required to compensate for the delayed travel plans of all and the associated costs. …or maybe they won’t…

    • alecto

      They won’t – nothing will be done we know that! On the other hand if it had been the EDL or Pergida making a nuisance of themselves the police would be out in force truncheons to the ready! Hypocrites and fascists rule OK!

  • Arclight101

    There are networks of web connected left wing activists which seize on any opportunity to make a point, distort the truth, or cause a fracas. At it most puerile, it involves one such network of 10-20,000 people who hate the Daily Mail receiving a tweet instructing them to all suddenly log in to their DM accounts and up-tick a far left comment on that newspaper’s forums, one totally at odds with both the paper’s editorial line and the views of 99% of its readers. But heh it gets them the ‘best rated’ comment, so worth it, yeh?.

    But things get more sinister and dangerous after that. The election of Jeremy Corbyn was also the product of left wing online mob activism. And any invitation from any institution for ‘members of the public’ to report this or that will invariably result (particularly if no ID is required) in the same rent-a-mob calling in – usually multiple times each – to make a point, regardless of the truth. Brazen lying isn’t just acceptable in such circles, it’s actively encouraged.

    Thus it is that the police and the government have been spectacularly naive to the point of stupidity with their ‘True Vision’, an term which in true Orwellian fashion offers the exact opposite of what its name suggests. True Vision captures nothing more than the lengths left wing activists are prepared to go to distort and hijack a debate. Nothing more than that. As a vehicle for measuring crime it doesn’t have an ounce of credibility, a fact that should have been obvious to the people who conceived it. Maybe it was obvious to them.

    • egriff5514

      Of course, such people closely monitor people posting in “right wing” columns like the Spectator and mark them for their mischief…

  • Jackthesmilingblack

    I’m a racist. It’s true. Well, that’s what the Border Force goon in the Gestapo style uniform shouted at me as I arrived at LHR Airport from, multicultural Malaysia. He went on to ask, “Do you live in a racist country?”
    No, I don’t live in the UK.
    In response to the enquiry called to investigate my official complaint he swore blind he’d never called me a racist, and his colleague backed him up. So these are the type of people defending your borders, Britisher pals.
    Jack, the Japan Alps Brit

    • Enri d’Aith

      Your post suggests that you live in Malaysia, or perhaps Japan, which are both ocean-going, Olympic-standard, full high-definition examples of racist countries. Claiming to the Border Force official that you are not a racist because you do not live in the UK would be ridiculous against a backdrop of where I have inferred that you do live.

      • Trailblazer10

        “which are both… full high-definition examples of racist countries”

        What makes you think that?

  • Just Opinions

    Any criticism of open borders is a hate crime. Oh, but don’t forget to cherish our “freedom”.

  • Itinerant

    I’ll bite- Can I point out the so-called “foreigner-bashing” EDL, were the only people to have the courage to confront violent, proselytising fascists, some of whom are now in Syria, undoubtedly raping and beheading, while sending death threats to British MPs.
    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/islamic-state/11490030/British-Islamic-State-fighter-calls-for-Muslims-to-kill-Theresa-May.html

    Brendan O’Neil uses the EDL as shorthand for racist British,
    Douglas Murray however speaks of,
    “Double standards, not fear of diversity, provoked the EDL”
    http://www.spectator.co.uk/features/9055961/extreme-measures-2/
    Jamie Bartlett who followed Robinson round Europe;
    “From everything I’ve seen of him I do not think he is (a racist)”
    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/immigration/12140524/What-happens-if-you-express-a-negative-view-of-Islam-Ask-Tommy-Robinson.html
    For Charles Moore;
    the EDL are merely “reactive” and more pertinently “we are too weak to face up to the extremism in our midst”.
    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/terrorism-in-the-uk/10120706/Woolwich-outrage-we-are-too-weak-to-face-up-to-the-extremism-in-our-midst.html

    33,000 assorted luvvies, antifas and Labour MPs however, feel the EDL are closer to ISIS and al-Qeada than “us”.
    http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/hope-not-hate-letter-mirror-1925188

    Seems the EDL can be all things to all men.

    Personally, having just returned from my umpteenth travels around Europe, I know who I’d prefer to be with on the streets, in the coming decades.

  • Raj

    Another raining article from a moron. So when Jewish people complain of anti Semitism, they are right, but when black/Asian people complain they are wrong. I

    • colinintokyo

      Errr no, did you actually read the article?

  • Raj

    No article from the Spectator on Capn Khan and the Purple Heart!

    • Ann Gonaminute

      That’s because the Spectator knows it’s fake and Cap’n Khan’s dad has links to the muslim brotherhood. You are the thickest Muzzie on here and so easy to shoot down every time.

    • Trailblazer10

      Why would there be? How many died and received medals in the war Clinton voted for? Do you want an article on each of them?

      That war wouldn’t have happened if Trump had been president. Khan would still be alive.

  • Anthorny

    Black Lives Matter.

    Or as Benedict Cumberbatch would say,

    Coloured Lives Matter.

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown To Stand Down As An MP

Could we win back Gordon Brown’s gold at the Olympics?

Motor boat marina at Lake Como harbourfront

A beautiful place to die: Mussolini at Lake Como

Old School Lockers and Hallway

Sean O’Brien explores a very English form of sadomasochism

Lara

The true story of Dr Zhivago’s Lara

Cartoons

‘And then I met a dyslexic tattooist.’
‘And then I met a dyslexic tattooist.’
‘I wonder if the same technology could be used for the Labour party?’
‘I wonder if the same technology could be used for the Labour party?’
‘Kids blow up very early these days.’
‘Kids blow up very early these days.’
‘When I suggested you write your dream bucket list, I hoped it would be a lot of foreign travel.’
‘When I suggested you write your dream bucket list, I hoped it would be a lot of foreign travel.’
‘Theme? Sure we got a theme. It’s beer.’
‘Theme? Sure we got a theme. It’s beer.’
‘Great, innit, being a sporting superpower?’
‘Great, innit, being a sporting superpower?’
Dog
‘Are we nearly there yet?’
‘Are we nearly there yet?’
‘The other robots don’t like you.’
‘The other robots don’t like you.’
‘If the wife rings, you haven’t seen me – right?’
‘If the wife rings, you haven’t seen me – right?’
‘Looks like a terrorist plot, sir.’
‘Looks like a terrorist plot, sir.’
‘And for your information I don’t spend my days “just swanning around”.’
‘And for your information I don’t spend my days “just swanning around”.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close