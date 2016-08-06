The Spectator from £1 per week

Features

What happened when I was charged with a hate crime

After a 30-second scuffle on a train, it took 20 months and £15,000 to clear my name

Transport police on a railway train

For 20 months, I stood accused of a hate crime: homophobically motivated common assault. The British Transport Police pursued my case with extraordinary zeal. So too did the Crown Prosecution Service. I was plunged into a world where common sense withered and died.

The nightmare began when I was travelling home to London after a funeral in Kent. I was chatting with a friend on the train when a strange man started shouting at us from across the carriage. ‘Shut up!’ he yelled before accusing us of conducting a sexist and misogynistic conversation at high volume. This was, in his opinion, ‘offensive’.

Brendan O’Neill and Kevin O’Sullivan discuss the real hate crime scandal:

We were bemused. Talking at a normal volume for a private conversation, we were in fact discussing a male colleague, admittedly using the occasional swear word. Jabbing his finger at us, our accuser insisted we were using derogatory language about a woman. We weren’t. I suggested that he might like to stop his tirade. But he carried on screaming at us. When he went to get up, I decided to defend myself by trying to keep him in his seat. I thought it would be safer that way. My friend was 66 and not well. At this point our accuser leapt to his feet and punched me in the face. A playground grappling session ensued. I’m no fighter and nor was he. It was a non-event, handbags. No one was hurt.

Someone had dialled 999, the guard arrived and I returned to my seat. The entire altercation lasted about 30 seconds. The train halted at Tunbridge Wells, a police officer took our statements separately and informed me that my accuser didn’t want to press charges. Nor did I. He got off the train, I continued my journey and that was the end of it. Or so I thought.

A day later a British Transport Police officer rang my adversary — who turned out to be a university lecturer. For reasons I will never know, this call led to a change of heart by my accuser. The BTP subsequently interviewed me, and before I knew what had happened I was being accused of homophobic abuse and assault. I was stunned. I had allegedly interrupted the man’s attempts to make a phone call by asking him if he was ringing his gay lover.

This allegation could have ruined my life. Had I been found guilty, as a television critic and pundit who appears on the box and the radio regularly, my career would have been over.

The man had no evidence to support his claim. On my side, I had several witnesses who had heard nothing of the sort, plus CCTV footage that showed our altercation had been no more than an insignificant skirmish. Still, the police investigated my case with ardour. The investigating officers’ florid report to the CPS made it sound as if I’d beaten the hell out of the guy. It was nonsense. Nevertheless, charges were duly pressed.

During the long and stressful wait for my trial, it became clear to me that it wasn’t the non-assault they were interested in. It was the homophobic aspect that had mysteriously emerged 24 hours after the incident.

For the record, my accuser’s sexuality had never entered my mind and, it transpired, he wasn’t gay. But these allegations provided the British Transport Police with a potential opportunity to notch up an all-important statistic pointing to how wonderfully tough they are on hate crime. Zero tolerance. Every perceived slight is registered as a crime — even in cases such as mine where the evidence is based only on the accuser’s own account.

The court case itself, which happened last month, was a bizarre affair. The CCTV footage proved that I would have had no reason to interrupt my accuser’s call because he didn’t make one. Three gay friends took the day off work to assure the magistrates that I was not a homophobe. But the CPS’s prosecuting lawyer insisted that I was a hate criminal. The magistrates, in their wisdom, disagreed and concluded that I had acted in self-defence ‘with restraint’. My elation was tempered by the £15,000 I’d been forced to spend on hiring a legal team. I will be very lucky if I manage to reclaim a fraction of that sum.

I hope that what happened to me is rare. But somehow I doubt it. The director of public prosecutions Alison Saunders — who runs the CPS — has announced that new documents will soon be released to explain to a grateful public the definition of hate crime and to encourage everyone to go straight to the police.

Explaining why she wants to see more hate-crime offenders charged, Ms Saunders said: ‘We would like to see it higher because I do think that these cases are not reported enough.’ How can she know that? Is more than a thousand reports a week really too few? How many would suit her? Two thousand? Ten thousand? A million?

I cannot speak scientifically, but from my own experience I felt that I was in the grip of a kind of madness. Now that the pool of 1970s celebrities to arrest for historic sex crimes is running dry, the police and the CPS seem to have climbed aboard a new bandwagon.

The laws and guidance for prosecutors against homophobia, trans-phobia, racism and religious and disability prejudice are well-intentioned. But unless enforced with fairness and a sense of justice they represent a growing menace. Nottinghamshire Police have announced their intention to turn wolf-whistling into a misogynistic hate crime. Isn’t that just a tad over the top? Don’t coppers have better things to do?

For one year and eight months I had a ringside seat at the edge of insanity. A pathetic, tiny scuffle that I did not start escalated into a drawn-out legal battle. Hate crime. Be careful, it could happen to you.

Kevin O'Sullivan was formerly television critic of the Sunday Mirror. He now runs the YouTheCritic website at TVKev.co.uk.

  • Kasperlos

    The grip of the state is tight and survives two ways: paid thugs to enforce the laws that political pansies (there, I wrote it) write and pass, and the general public which falls meekly into the trap of the world of fear. Thus has the public been thoroughly quashed until a general uprising takes place – which is nowhere in sight. So, for all the liberal movements for special protections we see the collateral (but quite intended) damage: you. Everyone has essentially been taken into protective custody for the good of the state. Fools all. Few have read Orwell, few have read Kafka, few have read Solzhenitsyn. Gulag Britannia.

    • drcumbrian

      I’ve read all of them and you make a good reference to Kafka. Chillingly true.

      • Crutchbender

        Paranoid.

    • James Chilton

      Why is the general public so meek, and why is an uprising nowhere in sight?

      Good comment, by the way, with pertinent observations.

      • Terry

        The Brexit ‘uprising’ shows the way, James. It was a devastating blow to the liberal dictatorships and the liberal dictators under which we all live. As such, it was a perfect ‘proof of concept’ of my own democratism project, one designed to use multi-issue referendums for the purpose of establishing the will of the democratic majority on each major public issue of the day – and then have the democratic majority will implemented by democratists. Democratism is the alternative to totalitarian liberalism. Brexit proves it. Way to go.

      • nonoplease

        Why are they so meek?

        Recent history has shown that you can impose on them colonisation by enemy soldiers, mass r4pe of their women and children, the removal of their fundamental rights.

        However, if you take away their trash TV, Facebook, two foreign holidays a year, constant house price rises and new car every two years, then you might find that a lion has been awoken; a three-legged, asthmatic lion perhaps, but a lion nonetheless.

        The British people have been made too greedy, and too comfortable, to oppose the people who are destroying the future for their children.

    • WFB56

      I think that we can safely say that Amber Rudd hasn’t read any of them.

      • https://chaunceytinker.wordpress.com/ Chauncey Tinker

        Theresa May was supposed to be doing something about immigration wasn’t she? Now she puts Amber Rudd in charge of the home office. Amber Rudd is supposed to be doing something about immigration isn’t she? I mean, that was one of the main policies they were elected on right?

        Instead we get “politically correct” policing, zero tolerance of “hate crime”. This man’s £15,000 legal bill is effectively a huge fine, charged despite his proven innocence. This is a national disgrace.

    • enoch arden

      You shouldn’t compare unintelligible graphomania of Solzh with great Kafka and 1984.

      • beelzebub

        Which Kafka do you recommend please?

        • enoch arden

          Der Process (The Trial).

    • xyobrychus

      The fruit fly that emerged out of the lorry today, carrying a stanley knife. Those tarpaulins are incredibly expensive and so is the labour to fit them. The costs of these creatures!

    • Crutchbender

      Calm down.

    • Jeff

      According to Kevin O’Sullivan, he was using obscene language in a private conversation. When one of the other passengers asked him to be quiet, he stood over this person and prevented him from getting up (common assault). What Kevin O’Sullivan has done, by his own admission, is illegal, albeit not a hate crime. He should have been prosecuted for something. His complaint is that he was prosecuted at all. No doubt there should not be hate crime legislation, but at the same time people like Kevin O’Sullivan should not be going around swearing and abusing other people. Mr O’Sullivan, you don’t get to live in my gated community.

  • drcumbrian

    Totally (un)believable! A human rights lawyer should now take up his case to recover fees and prosecute his accuser as well as seeking compensation from transport police and cps. Sorry, I’m hallucinating.

    • colchar

      You think someone called “Kevin O’Sullivan” is a female?

      • drcumbrian

        Thanks, just edited

      • SocratesWept

        Nothing would surprise me…

  • Mary Havens

    Identify as a vulnerable minority and you will receive special assistance from the state and many private groups (positive discrimination) that can help you get a job or a place in a university. If in doubt, play the victim card. If Mr O’Sullivan had identified himself as gay or bisexual might that have prevented the unwanted attention from the state? It was not a good idea to physically restrain the man as he can then claim Mr O’Sullivan physically assaulted him and that he was then justified in punching him in self-defence. As the man was clearly deranged might it have been best to pander to him by saying “sorry sir”?

  • Malcolm Knott

    Name the lecturer and his university.

    • Malcolm Knott

      A wild guess: David Spart, lecturer in LGBM studies at the University of the North Circular Road (formerly ‘Sofas R Us’).

      • Maureen Fisher

        The University of Neasden surely?

        • david13

          And the cops from Neasden Nick – hilarified by Private Eye.

      • SunnyD

        M.Khan Is Bent – there: a hate crime

        • Malcolm Knott

          Hello, hello, hello! What’s all this then?

  • colchar

    The lecturer was probably an uber Lefty idiot who sees offense in everything, the transport cop probably persuaded him to press charges as he thought it would be a slam dunk which would looks good on their stats sheet (much easier than investigating real crimes), and the CPS, which is as unfit for purpose as the police are, saw this as an easy way to pad their own stats. The Thought Police are alive and well in today’s Britain and I feel sorry for all of you…thankfully I no longer live there and now reside in a country that hasn’t lost its collective mind and in which I am still free to voice an opinion without first ensuring that it conforms to orthodoxy.

  • James Chilton

    We now live in a society where imaginary crime is rampant. It’s beyond the imagination of even Kafka.

    • Simon Platt

      Kafka’s imagination was rather, well, kafkaesque. But I take your point.

  • WFB56

    A truly appalling story and an experience that most of us can’t appreciate until it happens to us.

    Who took the leash off these little fascists at the CPS and Police?

    • Lalec1

      It is neither the CPS or Police. They are forced to action rules made by the people who count. They have already fought their battles against the rules and failed!

      • WFB56

        Apparently you didn’t read the article. The police went fishing to generate a complaint. The CPS didn’t need to pursue it, after they saw the video they should have dropped it. They didn’t, they used the rules to advance their own agendas.

        • Aldo

          There’s no proof they went fishing, it’s far more likely that the lecturer phoned up looking to complain after he’d gotten his story cooked up and the Police are duty bound to attend.

          On the whole, though, a terrible use of the public purse to pursue this nonsense.

        • Lalec1

          Neither the Police nor the CPS created Hate Crime offences, parliament did. The Home Office created the reporting and recording rules which mean the Victim must be believed. In addition, “A day later a British Transport Police officer rang my adversary — who turned out to be a university lecturer. For reasons I will never know, this call led to a change of heart by my accuser”. This sentence shows that the police complied with the rules that require them to recontact the victim. Restraining someone who is about to get up from their seat amounts to an assault. Whether that assault meets the claim of self defence is a matter for a court. The rules on hate crime remove discretion. If you know what the police agenda in this case is can you let me know so that I can file it with the theory about NASA’s fake moon landing!

          • WFB56

            Nonsense, the police and CPS both have discretion within the rules and they are clearly pursuing their own agenda in the allocation of resources.

            The apologists, that would be you, are almost as bad as these petty tyrants.

          • Lalec1

            But why do they want to use that method to influence resources? What is the end point? I need to know the purpose behind the resource allocation and why would the police allocate resources to it. I thought they were all right wing thugs. Why would they want to shift resources into hate crime investigation? Have the right wing thugs become left wing gay liberation warriors?

          • https://chaunceytinker.wordpress.com/ Chauncey Tinker

            In the podcast O’Sullivan says “the police pursued me with extraordinary zeal”.

            However we can’t absolve the politicians of responsibility either. Rudd is pushing the whole “hate crime” agenda, presumably to distract people while she doesn’t do anything at all about immigration. We can fully expect this bad situation is going to get worse with her running the home office.

            http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/07/23/amber-rudd-promises-tougher-sentences-for-racists-in-hate-crime/

          • WFB56

            Rudd is the Government’s greatest example of the “Peter Principle” in action.

      • nonoplease

        Not true, unfortunately.
        It’s the Nuremberg defence, isn’t it.
        “Sorry guv’nor, but I was only doing my job”.

        So, who’s responsible?
        The people, for electing the idiots who make these laws.
        The people, for not…….. dealing with in an appropriate manner……… those who have made these laws.
        The legal staff who make money from prosecuting these laws.
        The police who provide the muscle.

        We’re all responsible.

        But never believe that those who are doing their job can escape blame for the crimes they commit.

        • Lalec1

          Wear a red carnation then so that I can recognise you!

  • saviocm

    Ignoring the fact that the allegation was fabricated, how on earth is “interrupted the man’s attempts to make a phone call by asking him if he was ringing his gay lover.” a crime? And a crime worthy of a £15000 defence bill, and who knows how much in other costs?

    • nonoplease

      A great crime has been committed against this Kevin chap.
      I can only hope that one day, those responsible will answer for what they have done.

  • Frank

    Gosh, we are all safe if Alison Saunders is on the case! I thought she was stepping down after her last c*ck-up? Perhaps she thinks prosecuting this kind of fake offence makes up for not prosecuting Janner?

    • Mark Eltringham

      She’s already set quotas for sexual assault and rape convictions, which is a bizarre and dangerous thing to do within a judicial framework. As other people have suggested, it may be best that we all just avoid interactions with other people, but as the case of Mark Pearson highlighted, the police and CPS will be just as happy to prosecute you even though you don’t know somebody, have never even been near them or spoken to them.

    • Sandra Barwick

      She was right not to prosecute Janner. It’s all the rest she’s wrong about.

      • Frank

        Given that she came out of Janner’s chambers, she should have recused herself. As for whether she was right not to prosecute him, who knows. I don’t trust her an inch.

        • Sandra Barwick

          I didn’t know she was in his chambers. That’s an excellent point. However he was genuinely demented so as to be unable to stand trial.
          On another issue, He should have been prevented from going to the Lords .. there should be a system to chuck them out when they lose their marbles, rather than use the Lords as a dementia care unit.
          No one seems to know whether the accusations were true. He was a very odd and unattractive man, but some of his accusers look well dicey and the cash is a big lure.
          I agree she seems utterly ghastly.

          • Frank

            If he was genuinely demented, the fine. Agree about compulsory retirement for the marbles-less!

  • http://www.masterton.co.uk/ James Masterton

    I’d like to add my voice to those wanting to know the identity of Kevin’s accuser. This wasn’t a sexual assault so there is no legal bar on him being identified. Given that this man is clearly a dangerous psychopath who assaults random people on trains and accuses them of fantastical crimes after the fact, surely we have a right to know who he his to protect ourselves against him. Or know who his employer is so we can avoid those premises to avoid coming into contact with them.

    • Temporary ID

      And he teaches people’s offspring.

    • Grandito

      Always be careful when only hearing only one side. For all the reader knows he has made most of this up or distorted events out of all recognition. Then again it could all be true. Without reading through the judgement it is impossible to know.

  • William Matthews

    If the CPS and Police had put that much effort in to child abuse cases in Rotherham and other cities maybe this country would be a better place. It seems the British justice system is now run by a twitter/facebook inspired group of Social Justice Warriors.

    • Paul Robson

      Can you imagine what would have happened if a gang of white men were preying on ethnic girls ?

      • William Matthews

        Every non-ethnic would be on permanent lock down, forced to wear a yellow star and ring a bell to signal we’re nearby.

    • Numpty McTumshie

      Certainly a lot easier for Plod than confronting violent pi*keys up to no good.

      • William Matthews

        Well, middle-class reporters spit a good deal less. (Mostly)

      • William Matthews

        Hate Speech is the new Twitter crimes are the new speed camera’s. #cashcow

  • BillRees

    Ms Saunders said: ‘We would like to see it higher because I do think that these cases are not reported enough.’

    Can we bring a case against Alison Saunders for perpetrating a hate crime against the British people?

    • Sandra Barwick

      She does seem v v stupid for a clever woman.

  • Lalec1

    Ordinary allegations of crime could be “Screened Out” (not investigated) but “Hate Crime” cannot! Want a crime against you investigated!

  • nearhorburian

    “The laws and guidance for prosecutors against homophobia, trans-phobia, racism and religious and disability prejudice are well-intentioned.”

    If you genuinely believe this, you’re a fool.

  • Simon Platt

    “The laws and guidance for prosecutors against homophobia, trans-phobia, racism and religious and disability prejudice are well-intentioned.” Really?

  • misomiso

    Lots of Sympathy for you kevin.

    You’re my Mother’s favourite bit on the Wright Stuff and she can’t wait for you to get back on i!

    • Lord Taliesin

      That wouldn’t be too hard. Wright is an uber-liberal simpleton. Ditto nearly all his ‘guests’.

      • SonOfGud

        I believe that’s where i first had the misfortune to become aware of the smug sanctomonious c-u-next-tuesday, otherwise known as James O’Brien

  • Muttley

    This is the most scary time I have lived through so far. Even the Cold War was nowhere near as terrifying as the Orwellian age we seem to be entering now. At least the USSR was an external threat, not the home-grown Stasi now policing our thoughts. One can only hope that in time, like the Cold War, it will pass, but I won’t be holding my breath.

    Meanwhile, the best course of action seems to be to minimise your personal risk by avoiding contact as far as possible with offence-seeking minority groups.

    • Arclight101

      Both the CPS and the police need a clear out of the politically motivated bureaucrats recruited and promoted by Labour during their 13 years of politicization of the civil service.

      The facts of this case are that a man became abusive towards two strangers on a train. The said man then punched one of the strangers. This violent man then fabricated a story to police about being insulted while attempting to make a phone call, the lie of which was subsequently determined by CCTV.

      How the CPS managed to take these essential facts and turn them into a prosecution of one of the men who was first abused and then punched, while ignoring completely the evidence that the violent man had also manufactured a story to police, is a mystery. But it does demonstrate just how unfit for purpose the current CPS is. A wholesale clear out is required.

      • Muttley

        You hear of cases like this all the time, where the intention seems to be to prosecute in spite of the evidence. Last week it was a fireman imprisoned for 8 years for a historical rape on the word of the accuser alone. He served three years before his wife managed to access evidence that the accuser was a known fantasist, something should have derailed the case from day one.

    • Bark Kantatas

      I don’t disagree but people rarely see political subsidence coming. In 1983, Toby Young of this parish produced a magazine called “The Danube” about the state of the Eastern bloc. He had used his initiative to go out and interview or solicit copy from most of the British-based Sovietologists of the day. The prognosis was generally negative (Leszek Kolakowski was an exception) and predicted ever-deepening sclerosis. The reasons generally boiled down to “too many policemen”.

      Six years … “Too many policemen” is not an Orwellian boot forever.

      • Muttley

        True, and a source of hope. Maybe the Brexit vote was a sign that there’s a broader but still fairly subterranean appetite for change.

  • Maureen Fisher

    Avoid anything controversial when out and about. Blandness is the safe option.

    • Dean

      Sic transit gloria mundi

  • William Stanier

    As I wrote in the comments section (before it was purged) on Brendan O’Neill’s piece:

    “Giving certain groups special protection will lead to provocation. By them, that is, not of them. Then matters will get very nasty.”

    It can only end badly.

    • nonoplease

      I’m sure it will.
      Just imagine what you’d be justified in doing to someone who had taken away your inalienable right to free speech, by using “hate crime” laws against you.

  • jmjm208

    Coppers are like nazis. Christian preachers are often falsely accused of “homophobic” hate crimes because we believe that homosexuality is an abomination and unnatural, both of which are Biblical terms.

    • BetaMax

      Yeah?

      Next time your car is stolen, call a Chrisian preacher.

      • jmjm208

        There’s no comparison between a car theft and a false charge of homophobia. I know of 6 cases where coppers have had to pay compensation to Christian preachers nicked because they told the truth about homosexuality.

        In the past the plods had a strong degree of natural support from Evangelical Christians, that has now been replaced by a deep suspicion that they are going after the wrong people. Instead of chasing the real criminals they go for soft targets like Christian preachers.

        • Via Mala

          “Christian preachers nicked because they told the truth about homosexuality.”
          Whenever I hear a religious person telling “truths” of the Bible or Quran
          I shudder….

          • jmjm208

            Why should you “shudder”? Don’t you believe in free speech? Or, perhaps, you only believe in free speech when it agress with you!

          • Via Mala

            Sorry, all that enslaving, torturing, murdering, raping and stupidity in the “Holy Books” do make me “shudder”….

          • jmjm208

            If you feel like you will “shudder” today, what will you be like in Hellfire?

          • Paul Robson

            Well, I think they are wrong and mad, but I think prosecuting someone just for expressing a view that someone else doesn’t like is disgraceful.

        • BetaMax

          What a load of made up crap.

          You can type what ever gibberish you like here… it’s the internet.

        • Paul Robson

          I remember one of the bloggers, Inspector Gadget I think it was, listing some of the criteria for promotion in the Police. They were not things like – detecting crime efficiently, being a good leader of men and women, being an effective response officer or traffic officer. It was reams of cr*p about diversity and culture. I rather get the impression that “catching” this criminal is “worth” more than catching five muggers.

      • SonOfGud

        If this Christian preacher could give you a crime number for your insurance, i’m sure they’d be just as much use as any pc copper, cuz thats all you get for your car theft investigation

        • BetaMax

          ACAB, eh citizen?

          • SonOfGud

            non-sequitur

          • BetaMax

            Inane whining…

    • Via Mala

      So when I shout “death to the infidels” it’s not a crime because of the Quran?
      When I want to burn my neighbour (she’s a witch!) it’s not a crime because of the Bible?

      • jmjm208

        The Bible IS infallible.

  • Hootsman

    Non-Muslims and heterosexuals are charged with ‘hate crimes’, everyone else is pardoned their ‘cultural differences’.

    • English Madness

      Empowerment of the inexcusable, this sums up the dubious hate crime gambit. Of course what I mention is a symptom and not the reason for this form of control. The reason is to shut your gob and pretend everything is ok, when it quite clearly isn’t. All crime is hateful, someone show me the love crime? Politicians are talking themselves into little twisted bundles of woe. Prats.

    • nonoplease

      The entire idea behind political correctness is to weaken the people who defend Western societies, so that they cannot defend those societies any more, and the Marxists and globalists can then have their way without much hindrance.
      The people who have traditionally defended these societies have been, of course, white, heterosexual males.

      Therefore, the purpose is to make these straight, white males double think all the time, so that they cannot express themselves. This has an emasculating effect on the man, causing him to be passive.

      Think of what happened in Rotherham, but imagine that it happened 80 years ago. Those men (and lets assume that they would have been allowed into the country, just for the sake of argument) would have been burned out of their houses. What happens now? The English men say and do nothing. They stand back and apologise for their white privilege whilst their young females are passed around by foreign soldiers.

      One day, we will take hold of the people who have forced political correctness upon us, and we will take everything which is theirs, as partial compensation for what they have done to us, and that will be just the beginning for them.

      • Steve Challenger

        ” white privilege”! In Rotherham? Have you ever been to Rotherham?

        • nonoplease

          You misunderstand.
          “White privilege” is what our oppressors want us to believe that we have been born with, so that as we ourselves are oppressed, we will justify it by thinking that we deserve it for being white.

          Think of a woman who justifies that her husband is beating her, by thinking that she must deserve it.

  • putin

    I’m starting to get nostalgic for the comparative freedoms of East Germany during the cold war.

  • D Cripps

    Thank you for this very sobering story. Life can indeed become surreal.

  • Mr Grumpy

    I make that breach of the peace, assault and perjury – and all with no consequences for Mr Lecturer whatsoever. Remind me to be extra nice to my gay friends.

  • enoch arden

    Hate is what one thinks. Therefore the term “Hate crime” means a crime of thought. Reminds 1984. I always thought that Orwell wrote it about the future Western society, not about the contemporary USSR. Very realistic as we see now.

    Leaving alone the general principles. There is a fundamental technicality: how can the prosecutor prove what the accused actually thought? Using an expert in mind reading?

    The US legal circus seems to travel around the world.

  • Clive

    Much crime – especially but not entirely violent crime – is about abuse of power. The power of the strong over the weak, like men over women; or gangs or the armed over individuals.

    This was an abuse of power yet the perpetrators, the British Transport Police, need fear no reprisal.

    They should fear. They should be worried that any bad prosecution will get them in trouble.

    So why did the author of this piece not involve the IPCC if this was as blatantly wrong as he says ?

    • ROUCynic

      Much easier and lucrative to write dog whistle articles for the Spec. That way only one version of events need be presented!

      • Mr Grumpy

        If the other side still thinks he has a case to make I expect the Spectator would be interested in heaing from him. Provided, of course, that he’s willing to put his name to it. Something tells me that won’t happen.

    • xyobrychus

      The lady who lived in the isolated house who was murdered phoned the police to complain about vagrants in the woodpiles should have accused them of wolf whistling.

  • EgilsSaga

    Why should it be a crime to hate homosexuals at all?

    • Mr Grumpy

      It only makes sense if you believe human beings can be made perfect and it is the state’s job to make it happen.

    • xyobrychus

      Moreover the three bumchums who were his best mates gave evidence on his behalf!!!!!! So soviet and all praise to the people’s third international?

    • Kronk

      Because they can keep more beds full at the prison.

  • John Cronin

    About 5 yrs back, I was on a train in the West country. Four rather drunk lads got on, and then started swearing at a family in the next seats, and making lewd suggestions towards thier pre teen daughter. I got up. ( i should say i am 6 ft 5 and weigh 19 stone) and said “I might be off duty but I can still have you bastards” I am not actually a policeman, but was trying to give em the impression that I was. One of em hit me over the head with a bottle. Yeah I know dont get involved..they then broke my nose and my cheekbone had a job inmterview next m – which unsurprisingly I did not get. anyway, the guard pulled the emergency cord, train made an unscheduled stop, and 4 local Zummerset cops rocked up, commendably quickly. I was somewhat taken aback to see that they all had side arms – in the countryside. All 4 were then arrested, cuffed slammed up against the wall and read thier rights – it made me proud to see such quick and efficient policing. The sarge said “well done mate, you did the right thing”.

    I then made a full statement, five witnesses queued up to give evidence against them and the local plod seemed well satisfied. “They’re gonna do two years for this I hope” said one.

    Howeve, when I phoned up about thjis a few weeks later to see how the prosecution was going, they told me that as the altercation had taken place on a train, it was a matter for the british transport police.

    “So? said I when are they prosecuting? Well, you’ll have to ask them was the response. I was given the number. I phoned up and spoke to a chief inspector; asked him when the court case was coming up. He said “Won’t be one. They’ve been given a caution.”

    • Tim Watts

      Well done – and utterly pathetic on the part of the BTP and CPS.

    • opencurtin

      I thought you were going to say you beat the s h1 t out of them Clint Eastwood style , sorry for your trouble best not to get involved it seems when it comes to feral rats like this.

    • Rob

      So actual physical, and possibly murderous assault merits only a caution, but say the wrong word on Twitter and you can be banged up for 3 months………insanity

      • Kronk

        It is insane; and nobody cares.
        Nobody does anything to stop it from happening and next time, the chosen victim will be you or someone you know…

  • Benji0804

    If I lived there they would have a jail cell just for me.

  • Paul

    This all started back in the Blair years. Gradually every act and thought was seen through a political prism. Nothing could be innocently said, no personal opinions allowed and likes and dislikes were literally outlawed. To achieve anything in the public sector establishment you had to be seen to be advancing this new and compulsory orthodoxy. It is cultural Marxism and we need to roll it back.

    • Mr Grumpy

      Indeed. They weren’t going to take on the rich, so instead they set about proving their radical credentials by micro-managing ordinary people who couldn’t fight back.

  • nonoplease

    There is no such thing as hate crime, in any case.

    The government can create things called hate crime laws, in the same way that it can create orange flamingo-unicorn laws or drinking tea on a tuesday laws, but this would not mean that crimes are committed by breaking those laws.

    The best way to deal with these kinds of things is to make a note of who the oppressors are in these situations, so in other words, everyone who was responsible in creating “hate crime law” or in persecuting those who fell foul of it.
    The status quo can change and it will change. In the future, the boot might be on the other foot. So, in better times, you will of course be justified in visiting these oppressors and dealing with them in an appropriate way, lawfully of course. Suitable punishments, enshrined in law of course at that time, for these oppressors might include things such as confiscation of wealth, severe beating, life imprisonment, or even execution.

    A message for the oppressors: be careful, because one day, we might come and oppress you.

    In the meantime, for the special snowflakes out there, if someone calls you a poof, then just ignore them as you would if they had called you big nose, or spacka.

    • Carlos Malleum

      When I am Dictator, they’ll be off to the Cheshire Salt Mines!

  • Paul

    The BBC and others have made a lot of hate crime increasing since the Brexit vote. Why is there an assumption that hate crime is a one way street? Maybe a lot of Muslims have been prosecuted recently for their views on homosexuality, Jews and women?

    • Steve Challenger

      …….and stabbing people

      • Shadow Warrior

        Yeah, bloody Norwegians.

    • MC

      The mistake you make is presuming everyone is equal before the law. White males are the lowest of the low, muslims are untouchable

      • Miss Floribunda Rose

        Everyone wants to be a victim nowadays.

      • xyobrychus

        So why so many in the clink, then?

        • Kronk

          Lots of white males in the clink, yes. Why? Because they are the lowest of the low…

  • JayZee

    So what was the issue with this university lecturer? He first makes accusations about derogatory remarks about women and then changes his tune to homophobic remarks. Was he a bit of a loon? I’d like to hear his version of events.

    • Albiro

      I think he should get another opportunity to state his case……from the dock in his attempting to pervert/perjury trial.

  • mike

    if the cps pursed this case with such vigour and you were proved innocent you should be compensated for your costs and time at a decent hourly rate, maybe the police and cps would actually look at the evidence before pursing you if they are going to have to fork out huge amounts of compensation, but no they wont, sometimes it appears that they are only interested in stats, the authorities are all to keen to criminalise people and make life difficult. Maybe you should take your accuser to court and claim damages against your good name!!

  • Shadow Warrior

    When I hear the phrase “hate crime” I am always reminded of Gene Hunt’s comment in “Life on Mars”…

    Sam Tyler: I think we need to explore whether this attempted murder was a hate crime.
    Gene Hunt: What? As opposed to one of those I-really-really-like-you sort of murders?

  • TrulyDisqusted

    Did the police charge your academic liar for providing a false statement regarding his imaginary phone call?

    You should take a private prosecution to recover your costs and name and expose the liar nationwide.

    • Son_of_Casandra

      Spot on. He should find out if the person has any decent net worth and if so go after them in a civil case big time for substantial damages for costs, reputational damage and of course the inevitable damage to his health and personal life which are very likely. I’d use the courts to grind that b*st*rd into the dust if he has any assets worth going after.

      • Icebow

        Careful, he might get you for hate speech.

  • mike

    as an afterthought to this story I wonder what the police and cps would have done if the roles had been reversed? I wish we had more facts about the accuser so we could all make a better sense of their thinking!!

  • SimonToo

    What on earth does the DPP think she is doing, issuing documents to explain “hate crime” to the public? It is outside her competence to make law, or interpret the law (at least, to anyone other than a prosecutor).

  • John P Hughes

    It is worth the press looking into how the ‘cautious’ Theresa May and her junior Ministers at the Home Office dealt with the many representations of recent years about the alarming trend of which this absurd prosecution is a good example. And whether they bear any responsibility for what is described in the article and by readers. It developed under Labour but Mrs May does not seem to have done anything to stop it. Some exposure would have the effect of taking the shine off the new Prime Minister, and that would be a good thing. Pressure from Conservative MPs can then be built up on Mrs May’s two new Ministers, Amber Rudd at the Home Office and Elizabeth Truss at Justice (and Lord Chancellor) to change these directions of policing and CPS prosecution policy.

    Instructions and guidance to the Police in England & Wales comes from the Home Office. The CPS is the responsibility (and problem) of the Ministry of Justice. An early sign of whether Elizabeth Truss is effective is whether she will take steps to ease the unconvincing (on TV) and little-respected Alison Saunders out of the job of Director of Public Prosecutions. Saunders started that job in November 2013 so it may not be possible to get her out until her five year term is up in 2018 – another two years.

  • SunnyD

    M.Khan Is Bent – there: I said it

  • Andrew Interrupted

    Now 400 more children raped in Oxfordshire! What the heII is wrong with you people??

    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2015/03/uk-muslim-gangs-raped-non-muslim-girls-on-industrial-scale

  • Crutchbender

    Criticism and criticising others, especially gays, should not be a crime. The fact it is just goes to show how unnatural, wrong, unhealthy, irrational and totally turnips gayism really is. Thus their loser inferiority complex is so massive they need to shield themselves behind police arrests and court threats, etc. Pansies are pansies. Fact.

    • Miss Floribunda Rose

      Turnips? Pansies? Titter.

    • xyobrychus

      If the vast majority of voters really knew where gays put it they would want the death penality back?

      • Crutchbender

        No question.

  • T Gould

    Shame we don’t know what university this lecturer is affiliated with so we can avoid ever having to run into such a cretin

    • WFC

      Similar cretins are affiliated to almost all universities.

  • Miss Floribunda Rose

    I am a misanthrope. I hate everybody, and this includes YOU. Is this a crime? If not, it jolly well should be.

    • AdrianM

      Why?

      • Miss Floribunda Rose

        Why not?

    • WFC

      If that was a crime, virtually every third wave feminist and social justice warrior would be guilty of it.

  • premulticulti

    Why do you think almost every accused pleads guilty? How many can afford to bet the house on getting justice. The police and CPS know this and play it to the limit.
    Can’t you take civil action against your accuser?

  • DwightVandryver

    It’s only going to get worse. Successive governments have created the “multi-culti, LGBT” paradise in which we live, and now the State has to seek methods to keep the lid on the pressure cooker. Hate crime is one of the latest legal instruments that attempts to do this. Freedom of speech is under attack. We have to be very careful about what we say in public in this age of the smart phone.
    So far, what we write appears to have no repercussions. Take a look at some of the comments on Breitbart – only a fool would say some of these things in public. In the near future, it could be quite different. A pseudonym is a very thin veil, and the State has the power to look behind it. As others have said, when does hate crime become thought crime?
    Think it would never happen? Well, most of us would never have believed only a few years ago that Britain would have an “elite counter-terror firearms unit”:

    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/08/03/more-armed-police-to-patrol-the-streets-in-response-to-terror-at/

    Have you seen pictures of these hombres? Geez, like something out of a sci-fi film. But there we are: the State has to keep the lid on the pressure cooker of its own making. It’s just a pity that the majority have to suffer because of it.

    • Trailblazer10

      Bet you wish you had the 1A.

    • WFC

      elite counter-terror firearms unit

      Apparently the name of the unit has been changed to the “counsellors for people with mental health problems” unit.

    • xyobrychus

      Yes cor blimey wot a picture. The cretins who produce these photo shoots think they are still fighting the Hun. These pics are guaranteed to make a South Asian Computer nerd want to fight. The elite who protect us have not got a clue?

  • WFC

    “Did you really think we want those laws observed?” said Dr. Ferris. “We want them to be broken. You’d better get it straight that it’s not a bunch of boy scouts you’re up against… We’re after power and we mean it… There’s no way to rule innocent men. The only power any government has is the power to crack down on criminals. Well, when there aren’t enough criminals one makes them. One declares so many things to be a crime that it becomes impossible for men to live without breaking laws. Who wants a nation of law-abiding citizens? What’s there in that for anyone? But just pass the kind of laws that can neither be observed nor enforced or objectively interpreted – and you create a nation of law-breakers – and then you cash in on guilt. Now that’s the system, Mr. Reardon, that’s the game, and once you understand it, you’ll be much easier to deal with.”

    (Atlas Shrugged)

    • https://chaunceytinker.wordpress.com/ Chauncey Tinker

      Thanks WFC. I need to read this book, once I get through with

      “Enemy of the State”

      by Tommy Robinson.

      • WFC

        If you want to know how the modern world works, Atlas Shrugged is the book to read.

        • Texas Sunday Morning

          A bunch of psychotic billionaires imagining themselves to be victims, indeed it does reflect modernity.

  • MikeF

    “these allegations provided the British Transport Police with a potential opportunity to notch up an all-important statistic pointing to how wonderfully tough they are on hate crime” – exactly.

  • opencurtin

    Its strange Muslim extremists can demonstrate on the streets of the UK and spout every imaginable hate speech that would make Adolf Hitler blush and get off scot free but what the writer went through sounds like an absolute joke if it was not so bloody serious we are truly entering the realm of the down right weird and ridiculous but also very unnerving when it comes to trying to live your life as a decent law abiding human being ..

    • DwightVandryver

      Nothing strange about it. It’s entirely expectable. The State hopes that by turning a blind eye to Muslim “excesses” that it would be an incentive for Muslims to integrate and it would prevent further Islamic radicalisation.
      It’s a dangerous tactic since Muslims know full well that the soft underbelly of Western freedom and liberty can be exploited to undermine Western democracies. Indeed, at what point would our major political parties have the courage to say: enough is enough?.We can understand why Trump is popular despite his madness. At least, he is not cowardly enough to sweep a growing problem under the carpet.

      • WuffoTheWonderDog

        Perhaps enough will be enough when enough of us realise that diversity means white genocide.

      • xyobrychus

        Every major politician should be answering your question in public? Trump is definitely mad, he likes money and beautiful women the miserable sodd!

  • oldfashionedfellow

    Britons never will be slaves…….. Right. What has become of you?

  • andylowings

    I rode my bike into London a while back and by mischance came upon a Police-station surrounded by the usual placard -waving mob of spitting ..well, you know who…And their women-folk at the back, equally spitting, towards the nice, calm, even-handed policemen holding the line outside their cop-shop.
    Suddenly finding myself right in the front line, one of them took charge of me and kindly walked me and my bike silently out of danger and round the corner. I said “Thank you officer” and he replied ” No worries SIr ” but just a flicker of a sigh, and a shared raised-eyebrow passed between us.

    I suppose that’s thought crime I guess.

    • Snipkokken Balsov

      The raised eyebrow was facially unacceptable. If I had recorded this exchange, I would have handed it over to the authorities and had the pair of you done for facial hatred.

  • David Prentice

    The laws and guidance for prosecutors against homophobia, trans-phobia, racism and religious and disability prejudice are well-intentioned.

    Really? A perfect storm of posturing MPs, virtue signalling media and venomous minority pressure groups, chivvying up the rozzers and setting them loose on white, heterosexual males? Let’s be honest, it’s not Mohammad and the lads getting their collars felt and losing their jobs after the BBC leads all bulletins with their details, is it? Thought crime is here. The state is overreaching and is now maliciously interfering in the lives of its citizens. What to do about that?

    • Groan

      I think this is the problem lots of cases such as this the person accused appears to assume that these are isolated aberrations rather than the outcome of the relevant agencies (Police and CPS) with specific policies and “targets” to increase the prosecutions under these laws. It is thus not surprising that that “weak” cases get pursued in order to satisfy the demand. How often do we read that a particular force is criticised by an inspectorate or other body due to the number of arrests/prosecutions of the latest set of “ideological” crimes. It will somehow take people like Mr. O’Sullivan or Sir Cliff Richard or Harvey Proctor to see that their case is simply a part of a pattern rather than individual wrongs. As you say the bottom line of that pattern is the collection of ideologies that presume white males are uniformly an oppressing “class” . Perhaps the start to “what to do about that” is to build this understanding that often the well intentioned have been manipulated into support for a much broader project.

  • Mc

    This case reminds one of the other recent case of an obviously baseless allegation that police and CPS should never have touched http://www.returnofkings.com/80351/game-of-thrones-actress-souad-faress-falsely-accuses-man-of-rape-for-walking-past-her

  • Marcus

    FYI
    I would happily donate to a crowd sourced fund to support you counter-suing.
    Just reply with the details.

    • Arnie Saccnuson

      i second that

    • Carlos Malleum

      me too!

    • d_whpl

      I pledge £100 if you set up a fund for counter-suing for false allegations.

      • Carlos Malleum

        put me down for £100 as well.

      • Jankers

        Counter sue and solicitors will love it, only the poor will be guilty of hate crime and they can then blame it on poverty.

  • Anglocynic

    Was any action taken against your accuser for making a false and malicious accusation?

  • Albiro

    It appears your accuser made false statements to the Police which if he repeated in court would constitute perjury. Has he been charged ?

  • Carlos Malleum

    have these idiots in the @cps ever read how Stalin used to operate? This is what happens when you don’t teach history properly.

    • (((Dr Shimon bin Muḥammadi)))

      You’re making the very naive assumption that the CPS disapprove of Stalinism.

      * Remember the Holocaust. Fight Hate. Open the Borders. *

    • ptaipale

      I suppose they’re reading Stalin’s history as an operating manual, not as an example of something to be avoided.

      • Kronk

        Now we are thinking correctly…

      • Tellytubby

        Of course. They were the good guys right? It was them nasty Germans who were the enemy and good old Uncle Joe was our best friend.

    • Kronk

      History is written by the winners… and there is nobody to force them to tell the truth about it.

  • http://www.firmmagazine.com/first-minister-in-missing-records-riddle-over-hollie-greig-abuse-allegations/ THE SSNP SHXX FOR SCOTLAND

    nuts

  • Arclight101

    Can’t someone post the name of this evil university lecturer on the web? Doubtless a product of one of London’s more politically active and less academic educational institutions his behaviour warrants him being named and shamed. The fact that such deranged idiots are lecturing students today explains a lot about the irrationality of generation snowflake. Out him for his intolerance, irresponsibility and nastiness. Such people shouldn’t be teaching.

    • Marketthinker

      Absolutely……this person needs to realise that he actually works for us. We are under no obligation to continue to fund his lifestyle when it is clearly so much in opposition to ours. The BTP are clowns, but people like your smug, leftist (I am guessing but prove me wrong) Guardian reading, BBC supporting, never had a real job in their life “lecturers” are the real pond life. Please name and shame. These people should not believe that they are untouchable, in fact they need to realise that they are utterly dispensable.

    • MikeF

      That would be a diversion. The real issue here is the systemic debasement of the law enforcement process in this country so that cases that are patently false are nevertheless pursued with a relentless obsessional intensity.

    • boomslang74

      Such people shouldn’t be free.

  • jacobi

    We must, as a society, do something about this current suppression of rational free speech and opinion. Racism, homophobia islamophobia, are among the bullets used. But the weapon is fear.

    It truly is a 21st century version of the Police Sate forming before our very eyes and like previous such, the majority just don’t notice it until it is too late.

    • http://www.vatinabrain.com vatinabrain

      people seem to have fallen for the idea that the, progression of time = the progression of ideas
      *edit: “seem”

      • jacobi

        Fallen Human Nature has not changed !

  • Sue Smith

    We live in VERY dangerous times; free thinking and freedom of speech are very risky actions. Very risky indeed.

  • The Ghost

    If there was any “hate crime”, the lecturer should be charged and convicted for causing such turmoil emotionally and financially to this poor man based on his venomous hatred and lies to get another innocent man into so much trouble. After conviction, he should be tossed in jail and the keys thrown away for such a despicable and hateful complaint.

  • jeffersonian

    What a Kafkaesque nightmare for this gentleman.

    It raises however the whole issue of ‘hate crime’. How can it ever be right to legislate on the contents of a persons mind? Talk about the thin end of the wedge. As so many of us pointed out that the time, the danger with such nebulous crime categories is that they simply end up being used against people for *political* purposes. And behold: Northern Irish cake makers who didn’t want to celebrate gay marriage by baking a cake get prosecuted, while marches by radical Muslims shouting ‘death to the infidels’ proclaiming they’ll seen take over and impose sharia go scot free.

    The whole notion of having a crime-category based on what someone might have thought when committing a crime is perverse. When we go from punishing thoughts as opposed to actions, we know we’re on a slippery slope to tyranny.

    • Tellytubby

      Agree. Such a stupid thing to be able to prosecute someone for their beliefs or opinions. Even in the very worst cases, people should have a right to think and say whatever they want, unless they are actually encouraging the commission of something that is already a crime. Someone suggesting that people go and chop infidel’s heads off should then be aware that they stand liable to be convicted of aiding and abetting murder if and when someone does as they suggest…

      But to suggest anything over than absolute freedom of expression is justifiable because we want to protect people from having their ego’s bruised or their feelings hurt is idiotic at best, tyrannical at worst. Society at large does a much better job self-regulating nutjobs and tossers who insult people gratuitously, and not taking seriously that other class of nutter who tries to convince everyone the Queen is a lizard or something. The law should not intervene. It should not be concerned with such matters.

  • Jeremy Poynton

    Bet the police persuaded the “victim” to report this as a hate crime. Same happened to Ched Evan’s – the girl didn’t want to press charges, but the police persuaded her to.

  • Rufus63

    Mr O’Sullivan, why don’t you do a private prosecution of the vile, lefty monster that dragged you through this? I’m pretty sure a lot of people would contribute to crowd funding you.

    And what about taking the transport police and the CPS to the ECHR while Britain’s still part of the EU?

  • Owen_Morgan

    Brendan O’Neill’s recent piece on so-called hate crime is characteristically brilliant.

  • Just Opinions

    The balcony man who called out insults to the Munich murderer is now being prosecuted for hate speech used to detain the shooter.

  • Duke Amir Often

    Bogus reporting of crime should be dealt with more firmly but much hate crime goes unreported.

    “When he went to get up, I decided to defend myself by trying to keep him in his seat. I thought it would be safer that way. ”

    No, it wouldn’t/wasn’t. Avoid physical theatre. It always ups the ante.

    • boomslang74

      It was a judgment call. Since he was there and you weren’t, he was better placed to make that judgment than you.

      • Duke Amir Often

        I wasn’t offering a ‘judgement call’, obviously since that would involve the use of a time machine.

        He has described an incident an offered it for comment. Best of luck.

    • MikeF

      “much hate crime goes unreported” – it may well be that there are incidents of verbal abuse or aggressive behaviour towards people that do not get reported. I did not call the police when a black woman called me “f***ing white c**t” for inadvertently getting in her way once, but then I somehow doubt they would have done much. But what seems evident is that patently non-existent incidents are being used as the pretext for malicious prosecutions by a politicised policing and legal system.

  • Banjo

    The time is coming when the state will not have to listen to denials. Means will be found to elicit the truth from the accused with efficiency and dispatch. This nonsense with lawyers will stop.

  • William James

    You didnt mind though when this has happened to thousands of other people over the years.You are most probably one of these middle classs lefties who have ruined this country.

  • Hard Little Machine

    England is finished. Watching it burn to the ground will be entertaining at least.

  • Snipkokken Balsov

    It’s good to know that our young people are being groomed and indoctrinated by the likes of this vile, neurotic, dishonest leftist lecturer.

  • boomslang74

    O’Sullivan’s accuser is guilty of, just off the top of my head, wasting police time (although, ironically, so are the BTP), perverting the course of justice and perjury.

    Why is he not facing prosecution?

    • Surele Surele

      Time they could easily spend (and need to) investigating real crime, like…oh, just of top of my head, hate expressed and acted upon against white men?

  • http://angelica.x10host.com/ Angelica Perduta

    Even if he had asked that. What’s homophobic about ringing one’s gay lover? Is having a gay lover something to be ashamed of now?

  • lancastrian1

    Why hasn’t the uni professor been charged with making a false statement to the police?

    • MikeF

      Maybe because he would say that he was ‘encouraged’ to do so in the phone call he received after the event.

  • CaligulaJones

    As Mark Steyn says, the process IS the punishment, acquitted or not.

  • Steed

    As a gay man this really bloody annoys me.

    It’s like the term “racism”, now being joined by “homphobia” as being over used by self identifying victims in their pursuit of some sort of extraneous social justice. Their misuse should carry a real penalty – the modern day boy who cried wolf.

    The most worrying words are “my adversary — who turned out to be a university lecturer”. It’s well known that universities are often populated by far left wing individuals, and they are seeding these sorts of views in the next generation of intellectuals. You can already see this in increased bias in academic reporting and the encouragement of the NUS and other university organisations to defend non liberal views because it fits a politic the far left assign to.

    In my opinion we spend far too much money on far too many useless university places, which supports individuals such as this. Make University for professions and people who actually need to apply their learning (as it used to be pre-Blair) and then make the far left actually go out and get a real job.

    • Jeremy Poynton

      Correct. Universities no longer serve society, rather a small and vocal, and profoundly unproductive part of society. Shut ’em down and start again.

    • Nick

      Well said sir.Good post.

    • Tellytubby

      Agree. Far too many people go to University who have no business being there. Why do you need a degree for a vocational program? It devalues the concept of a degree, costs people ridiculous amounts, and breeds this vile far-left sentiment because of how far its been infiltrated by those on the long march through the institutions. It’ll never be changed now though of course. It’s got too much money in it. Once anything accumulates enough cash, it becomes an irradicable cancer because of the lobbying power and influence it can accumulate as a result of this wealth. Thus do minority vested interests trump those of the majority.

  • dogwonder

    What they did was nothing short of a persecution, and you should have legal redress to sue all those involved including the person who made the false allegations?

  • Kronk

    Men’s rights activists must wake up and realize that the time for trying to counter the hypocrisy with rationality – with essentially male arguments, using facts and truth, in the hope that sense will prevail – is not going to make any difference to the relentless feminist long march on men” -Herbert Purdy

  • Ambientereal

    As a person with some experience in conflicts, I recommend: 1- Never touch anyone, even less if the person is not known to you. 2- Never engage in a personal discussion in public with an unknown. Ignore him and go away. 3- If possible, when being adressed by an unknown person, film the interview.

    • Kronk

      So… never go out among the living then, just stay in my house until Jesus comes to save the day?

      OK. That should work for the 7 billion people who now swarm this planet…

      Some criminals (especially on public transport) will not be ignored. They actually get up in your face to see what you intend to do about their challenge! And now, apparently, these criminals have the law to back them up!

      I have a better idea, change the laws to where the false accuser gets the same amount of jail time. POOF! Overnight we have a solution!

      • Ambientereal

        You are absolutely right, the law body is absolutely unfair, mostly with the normal people, understanding as “normal” the statistic definition. Laws protect more the minorities and the agressors than the victims and there are a lot of people out there looking for conflict that have nothing to loose or are somehow crazy because of inner conflicts. As I can´t change the law and the probabilities that someone will is too low, I use very frequently the above mentioned actions.

  • http://www.haywards.site88.net Les. Hayward

    An interesting report. I had always been very suspicious of these “hate” crimes. It seems that 1984 and the Ministry of Truth are now well and truly with us.

  • http://www.CaerphillyPreserves.co.uk/ No Good Boyo

    When did we start to distrust intuition? That when the report says “x”, readers would say, “That’s not been my experience.”

    In my case, I don’t think hatred is a positive attribute, and I don’t imagine it’s going to make my life happier or more fulfilled, so I don’t sit around nursing resentments against other people.

    What’s more, I think most people would readily agree with me, so they don’t do it either. I don’t know anybody who “hates” other people. Admittedly, I don’t have anything to do with the BNP or the EDL, but neither do most people.

    While I know such incidents occur sometimes, I don’t remember ever seeing one. I notice that gay pubs are moved from being surreptitious back-street places to “out and proud” venues with plate-glass windows for every passer by to look into, which tells me gays aren’t all that uncomfortable any more.

    So why do we have all these people who seem to insist that, if it’s in the papers, this must be much more reliable than my personal experience? I guarantee there’ll be at least one bonehead replying to this post to the effect that “your personal experience is irrelevant.” Except it’s not! If Britain is a country consumed with hate, why don’t I see it going on all around me?

    I think it would be fair to say that Britain is consumed with drinking coffee, even though I don’t drink coffee myself, because I see coffee shops everywhere. But consumed with hate? I’m sorry, I just don’t see that.

