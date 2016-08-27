The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Mind your language

What the OED gets wrong about pelican pie

An ancient joke in need of more careful explanation

Dot-cutout

27 August 2016

9:00 AM

27 August 2016

9:00 AM

Revisers of OED have made a pig’s ear of pelican pie, I fear. I’ve been reading for pleasure Peter Gilliver’s The Making of the Oxford English Dictionary (reviewed last week). I’m up to 1904, when James Murray complains he ‘could have written two books with less labour’ than it took to compile the entries for pelican and penguin.

Pelicans enjoyed life for centuries without the British seeing one. John Trevisa, a sort of 14th-century John Aubrey, wrote in 1398 that there were two kinds: one a water bird, the other loving the wilderness. He got this indirectly from St Jerome’s commentary on Psalm 102: ‘I am become like a pelican in the wilderness’ (as the Prayer Book puts it).

[Alt-Text]


Thanks to the fourth-century bestiary Physiologus, pelicans also famously fed their chicks with blood from their breast. Thomas Aquinas began a stanza of the Adoro te devote with the words ‘Pie pelicane’. In 1940 Frederic Geary, a don at Corpus, Oxford (which has a pelican as its emblem), published a volume of verse in dead tongues with the playful title Pelican Pie.

To illustrate another meaning of pelican (‘shot from an ancient piece of artillery’), the OED quoted Horace Walpole, who in 1754 wrote to Horace Mann: ‘When your relation, General Guise, was marching up to Carthagena, and the pelicans whistled round him, he said, “What would Chloe [the Duke of Newcastle’s cook] give for some of these to make a pelican pie?”’ This complicated joke was meant to show him a little cracked. Walpole had already told the story in a letter to Mann in 1742.

But the OED revision in 2005 reduced the quotation: ‘When the pelicans were flying over his head, he cried out, “What would Chloe give for some of these!”’ This spoils the joke. As the internet has no space constraints, the cut seems senseless. Worse, in a separate entry for pelican pie, which it calls ‘obsolete’ (as if it were once commonly eaten), it uses the 1742 quotation: ‘When the pelicans were flying over his head, he cried out, “What would Chloe give for some of these to make a pelican pie!”’ From that you’d never know they weren’t real pelicans. Perhaps the OED, the best book in the world, will adjust all this.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , ,

You might also like

Imperial pint of champagne
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown To Stand Down As An MP

Could we win back Gordon Brown’s gold at the Olympics?

Motor boat marina at Lake Como harbourfront

A beautiful place to die: Mussolini at Lake Como

Old School Lockers and Hallway

Sean O’Brien explores a very English form of sadomasochism

Lara

The true story of Dr Zhivago’s Lara

Cartoons

‘And then I met a dyslexic tattooist.’
‘And then I met a dyslexic tattooist.’
‘I wonder if the same technology could be used for the Labour party?’
‘I wonder if the same technology could be used for the Labour party?’
‘Kids blow up very early these days.’
‘Kids blow up very early these days.’
‘When I suggested you write your dream bucket list, I hoped it would be a lot of foreign travel.’
‘When I suggested you write your dream bucket list, I hoped it would be a lot of foreign travel.’
‘Theme? Sure we got a theme. It’s beer.’
‘Theme? Sure we got a theme. It’s beer.’
‘Great, innit, being a sporting superpower?’
‘Great, innit, being a sporting superpower?’
Dog
‘Are we nearly there yet?’
‘Are we nearly there yet?’
‘The other robots don’t like you.’
‘The other robots don’t like you.’
‘If the wife rings, you haven’t seen me – right?’
‘If the wife rings, you haven’t seen me – right?’
‘Looks like a terrorist plot, sir.’
‘Looks like a terrorist plot, sir.’
‘And for your information I don’t spend my days “just swanning around”.’
‘And for your information I don’t spend my days “just swanning around”.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close