The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Books

Who wouldn't want to be Joseph Conrad?

Marlow’s Landing, Toby Vieira’s debut, is yet another fevered tribute. But such re-workings of Heart of Darkness are wearing a bit thin

Pile of Faux Uncut Diamonds Isolated on a Black Background

27 August 2016

9:00 AM

27 August 2016

9:00 AM

Marlow’s Landing Toby Vieira

John Murray, pp.304, £12.99

A certain sort of male novelist will always aspire to be Joseph Conrad. The seedy cosmopolitanism of his fiction and its worldly, morally compromised protagonists — those European merchant seamen negotiating far-flung colonies — are an attractive counterpoint to the unmanly business of staying indoors to write a book.

Toby Vieira’s entertaining, globe-hopping debut tale of diamond smugglers wears its debt to the great man on its sleeve notes. These tout Vieira’s ‘passion’ for Conrad’s work, while his title recalls Charles Marlow, the narrator of Heart of Darkness, sent down an unnamed African river to retrieve the rogue ivory trader Mr Kurtz.

Marlow’s Landing is in this case a settlement in the interior of St Andrew’s, a fictional country on the Caribbean coast. ‘Ain’t no good never come out of Marlow’s,’ counsels a punter at a nearby brothel. ‘You pay me a thousand bucks, no way I’m going to Marlow’s.’ But this doesn’t dissuade the narrator, an unnamed Antwerp-based English accountant, working for a prominent ‘minerals’ dynasty (‘the Indians’). He is travelling upriver to Marlow’s on the promise of rather more than a thousand bucks, sent on an off-the-books mission to retrieve ‘a big pink stone’ by a rogue diamond trader, Goldhaven.

[Alt-Text]


Goldhaven’s backstory, related through an extended flashback, is lent authority by Vieira’s own past ‘close professional interest in precious stones’. We see Goldhaven grifting African mining concerns and tribal elders. He may have ‘never knowingly started a war’ but the knowingness of that ‘knowingly’ suggests Goldhaven knows more about the trouble he causes than he lets on.

Sure enough, we flash forward again to discover that the narrator’s vanity has landed him as the patsy in a double cross that Goldhaven is attempting to pull on some Russian government goons.

The novel’s brisk, blokeish present tense (‘Goldhaven has found what the boys back home call a Lolita. A seam that no one has mined’) becomes more fevered. As the narrator deals with the fallout from Goldhaven’s con, Marlow’s Landing begins to resemble his sweaty nightmares in the St Andrew’s rainforest. Belgian Feds and Caribbean mobsters taking the place of the ‘crawling legions’ of insects outside his tent, wrestling ‘each other for a view to a kill’.

There is a lot going on for such a slim book, sometimes a little too much. But then again much that Conrad, stern old coot though he was, might have approved of.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , , , , , ,
Show comments

Culture House Daily

Ariane Sherine

The reason why women aren’t often funny

25 August 2016 11:53
Ariane Sherine
Theo Hobson

The dull piety of the new Tate Modern

18 August 2016 10:00
Theo Hobson
Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: Double rhyme time

15 August 2016 18:15
Lucy Vickery
Harry Mount

Edinburgh Fringe has succumbed to the curse of pastiche

14 August 2016 8:08
Harry Mount
Michael Tanner

One of Grimeborn’s most striking rediscoveries: Mozart & Salieri at the Arcola Theatre reviewed

11 August 2016 17:04
Michael Tanner
A.J. Goldmann

To call it ‘provincial’ would be an insult to the provinces: Bayreuth Festival’s Parsifal reviewed

10 August 2016 17:08
A.J. Goldmann

Editor’s Choice

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown To Stand Down As An MP

Could we win back Gordon Brown’s gold at the Olympics?

Motor boat marina at Lake Como harbourfront

A beautiful place to die: Mussolini at Lake Como

Old School Lockers and Hallway

Sean O’Brien explores a very English form of sadomasochism

Lara

The true story of Dr Zhivago’s Lara

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close