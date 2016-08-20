The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Ancient and modern

Why a Roman might have intervened to help the Brits in India

Above the ‘ius civile’ there was the ‘ius gentium’ – the law as it applies in all nations

20 August 2016

9:00 AM

20 August 2016

9:00 AM

Because no country can interfere in another’s legal system, there is little the UK can do to help the six Britons jailed in India for possessing ‘illegal’ firearms which were, in fact, fully authorised for the protection of shipping against piracy. Where David Cameron failed, Boris might try an appeal based on ius gentium, ‘the law of nations’.

Cicero was the first Roman to discuss the idea. He talked of societas (‘the state of association between people’) having the ‘widest possible application, uniting every man with every other man’. The jurist Gaius (c. AD 150) put it in legal terms like this: ‘Every people governed by statutes and customs observes partly its own peculiar law and partly law common to all mankind. The former… is called ius civile as being the special law of that state (civitas); but the law which ‘natural reason’ establishes among all mankind is observed equally by every people and is called ius gentium as being the law applied by all nations.’ The former is right because it is the law; the latter is the law because it is right.

[Alt-Text]


This law of ‘natural reason’ was called ius naturale. For Cicero, ius naturale derived from divine reason i.e. the principle of ‘order’ which governed the physical world and gave man his own power of reasoning. It therefore explained the source of ius gentium and made the two ‘laws’ effectively identical. But Romans never developed this idea to embrace the notion of a higher law which could override state law, though Sophocles, for example, had partly based his tragedy Antigone on the clash between the two. Romans never attempted to make the idea of ius gentium internationally justiciable.

Had they done so, they might have returned to Quintus Scaevola’s formula, quoted by Cicero, of the importance of transactions being governed ex fide bona, ‘in good faith’. In India, a country whose legal system is riddled with corruption, a little fides bona would go a very long way.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , ,
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown To Stand Down As An MP

Could we win back Gordon Brown’s gold at the Olympics?

Motor boat marina at Lake Como harbourfront

A beautiful place to die: Mussolini at Lake Como

Old School Lockers and Hallway

Sean O’Brien explores a very English form of sadomasochism

Lara

The true story of Dr Zhivago’s Lara

Cartoons

‘And then I met a dyslexic tattooist.’
‘And then I met a dyslexic tattooist.’
‘I wonder if the same technology could be used for the Labour party?’
‘I wonder if the same technology could be used for the Labour party?’
‘Kids blow up very early these days.’
‘Kids blow up very early these days.’
‘When I suggested you write your dream bucket list, I hoped it would be a lot of foreign travel.’
‘When I suggested you write your dream bucket list, I hoped it would be a lot of foreign travel.’
‘Theme? Sure we got a theme. It’s beer.’
‘Theme? Sure we got a theme. It’s beer.’
‘Great, innit, being a sporting superpower?’
‘Great, innit, being a sporting superpower?’
Dog
‘Are we nearly there yet?’
‘Are we nearly there yet?’
‘The other robots don’t like you.’
‘The other robots don’t like you.’
‘If the wife rings, you haven’t seen me – right?’
‘If the wife rings, you haven’t seen me – right?’
‘Looks like a terrorist plot, sir.’
‘Looks like a terrorist plot, sir.’
‘And for your information I don’t spend my days “just swanning around”.’
‘And for your information I don’t spend my days “just swanning around”.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close