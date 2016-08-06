The Spectator from £1 per week

Diary

Why we’re past peak tattoo

Also in Geoff Dyer’s diary: the 58 club, ageing paperbacks and the misery of being young in Paris

(Photo: Getty)
6 August 2016

9:00 AM

I was born in 1958 and turned 58 in June, so for the next five months my age coincides with the year of my birth. Does any significance attach to this pleasing symmetry? If you were born in 1904 then the numerological rhyme would be achieved at four years old, before you were in any position to appreciate it. If you were born in 1990 then the chances are you will never manage this brief docking of age and year; of course the odds are better than they would have been if you were born in 1890 but it’s unlikely you’ll feel some pivotal moment has been reached. Which is how it seems to me. But the feeling of passive accomplishment, that I have somehow come into my own, is undermined by its corollary: that I must soon drift away from myself as birth-year and age move steadily out of alignment. So I send special greetings to near-contemporaries who were born on 5.8.58 and turn 58 on 5 August. Is there a word or name for this brief intersection of starting point and cumulative total? Or is this fascination the last gasp of my capacity for mental arithmetic which means that, without a calculator, I can only perform the simplest equation whereby 58 = 58?

I don’t have reliable stats to hand but am tempted to announce that the moment of peak tattoo has passed. It’s not that people will stop getting inked but the number of new tats — steadily increasing over the last two decades — is now falling. The reasons for both prior increase and current decrease are obvious. For a long while, as fresh tattoos began appearing, they looked increasingly cool — and so more and more people wanted their own piece of the action. It’s a version of the multiplier effect that lifts economies out of recession. The actual tats often looked quite ugly but the idea seemed tempting. They had the glow of ripe fruit at a market, and every day the display was replenished with newer and fresher fruit. But the tattoo fad has been going on for so long that we now have widespread evidence of how things look when ink and flesh are no longer fresh. With every day that goes by more and more tattoos from this 20-year trend become old, blurred, faded and sad. Each day advertisements subtly assume the look and role of deterrents. Speaking personally, my frequent lament — ‘I wish I’d got a tattoo’ — has turned into ‘I’m glad I didn’t.’ I never got one because although I wanted a witty tattoo I was always conscious that if I went ahead with the only gag I could think of — ‘I knew I’d regret this’ — the joke would be on me.

[Alt-Text]


My father-in-law has a wonderful library, full of books I’d like to read. Except they’re mainly dreary old editions with fading covers and brown, slightly brittle pages. His library makes Scott Fitzgerald look like a contemporary of Balzac, whereas mine… Well, I see now that plenty of the items on the shelves have been around for 30 years or more and, like old tattoos, are starting to fade. Former hipsters like Foucault and Barthes now share a dusty resemblance to the likes of Matthew Arnold and F.R. Leavis, whom they were alleged to have rendered obsolete. Even those stars of the Penguin Modern Classics — The Counterfeiters, The Waves, Nausea — are looking less sprightly than more recent acquisitions. In keeping with this, some have started to die off and disappear. What happened, for example, to my edition of Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man with the Ben Shahn pen-and-ink drawing on the cover? It was one thing to briefly enjoy the way that it seemed to have become invisible, another to accept that it was missing, presumed lost. I reluctantly bought a new copy and was struck by how dreary the fresh-faced Ellison made his long-time neighbours (Umberto Eco, George Eliot) seem in comparison.

I’m just back from Paris, where I was teaching a creative writing course. It was very social with many dinners in great restaurants. I was staying in the Marais, near where I lived in the early 1990s. Looking back to that time, a quarter of a century ago, I ask a simple question: how did I endure it? I knew almost no one, lived in a wretched apartment, couldn’t speak French and hated the ubiquitous smoking. It was utterly wretched. All I did was stroll around and watch people in cafés living the life I wished were mine: i.e. sitting in a café with a French girlfriend (who didn’t smoke). I got practically no work done but I butched it out. A highlight of each wretched day was having a lonely grand crème on a café terrace even though Paris, I see now, has the most wretched coffee of any major European city. Life, wrote Kierkegaard in my (t)rusty old edition, must be lived forwards but can only be understood backwards. Except it can’t be understood backwards either.

Geoff Dyer’s new book, White Sands, is published by Canongate.

Show comments
  • Zalacain

    Tattoos have always been idiotic, a permanent fashion.

  • FrankS2

    The reason for the decline in tattoos is surely the growing shortage of uninked skin. On my next passport, for ‘distinguishing marks’ I shall have ‘no tattoos’.

    • xyobrychus

      Darwinian logic?

  • Frank Marker

    I remember a Private Eye cartoon showing tattooed families reeling in shock to a fairground barker yelling “Come and see the amazing non-tattooed man!”

    • Ridcully

      Exactly. If you really want to be different, then don’t have one.

      • Frank Marker

        Indeed. Who wants to look like an estate agent from Leatherhead anyway.

  • Gil Gillespie

    Tattoos are to the 21st Century what perms were to the 1980s, a permanent badge of pseudo rock-and-rollism for the desperately unoriginal.

    Once upon a time, the mass appropriation of such a fashion accessory would have signaled the immediate end of it’s association with any notion of cool. The fact that this Athena art of the arm, the leg and the neck has any credibility at all says a lot about the decline in the taste standards of the nation. See also: graffiti.

    • Marcus

      A perm is not nearly so permanent. Tattoos are a tragic self mutilation.

  • laurence

    Tattoos do, though, have an important communicative function. The more visible tattoos a person has, the less likely it is that you will have to speak to them in order to establish whether they are a moron.

    • xyobrychus

      True morons have them on their necks for all to see unlike the sociopaths who utilize the forehead or for eskin.

  • Zanderz

    It’ll be 20 years until peak laser is reached.

  • xyobrychus

    Lots of poor benefit scroungers have expensive tatoos thanks to the food banks?

  • Inaba-kun

    They’re more useful now than ever. If I see someone with tattoos, I avoid them at all costs.Now that every chav has them, and lots of them, it makes steering clear of them very easy.

  • http://www.CaerphillyPreserves.co.uk/ No Good Boyo

    If you’re old enough to remember the 1980’s, you’ll probably remember a tattoo of a panther (sometimes a leopard) crawling up the wearer’s forearm.

    They used to be everywhere! Hardly a day would pass without meeting somebody with one. Huge tattoos that must have taken days to make and cost a small fortune.

    Where are they all? I saw one a few weeks ago — not so much a black panther as a faded blue one — and it occurred to me, I’ve not seen one in years!

  • http://www.CaerphillyPreserves.co.uk/ No Good Boyo

    Back in the naughties, Chinese characters were very popular as tattoos. About that time, I was dating a girl from Hong Kong. We were in a nightclub one night when a young man at the bar was eager to show us his Chinese tattoo, bearing his bicep. “It means’Fire Dragon'”, he declared proudly.

    My girlfriend burst into hysterics! She laughed, and laughed, and laughed! She was still giggling on the the way home that night. She never told me what it really said, but I know it wasn’t “Fire Dragon”!

