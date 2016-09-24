to 2276: Iron Man

Clues with misprints were 16, 22, 24 and 34 Across and 2, 3, 6, 26, 31 and 36 Down. Corrections spelt WELLINGTON. Unclued lights were: Oceanian capitals (1A and 8A); Wellington’s battles (18A and 13D); beef dishes (7D and 19D) and types of boot (37A and 38A).
First prize Mrs L. Ashley, Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex
Runners-up Chris Butler, Borough Green, Kent;
Andrew J. Watt, Edinburgh
