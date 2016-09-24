2279: Where it’s at II

Four pairs of unclued lights suggest the constituent parts of a name (two words). Elsewhere, ignore three accents.
Across
1 Chapel always including prayer unknown (8)
9 Zoological region’s evolved arcane goat (10)
14 Fate of Abram’s companion (3)
16 Brother, say, and mother’s skull part (6)
17 Train carrying Academician into college (5)
18 Excuse by one after jumping bail (5)
22 Colour of sorcerer with unnatural tan (7)
24 Maybe Shaw engages street performer (7)
25 Peanuts absorbing a Japanese monkey (5)
26 Vessels containing wine Spain imported (5)
28 Veteran mixed with 26 (7)
33 Ray stocks Arabian plants (7)
38 Acaudate rodent over in Finland (5)
39 Edmund progressed smoothly backed by Lord’s anointed (6)
40 American burglars stripped mine (3)
41 Engineer makes famous fountain deep (10)
42 Least lanky fellow ignored poet’s witness (6)
43 Hose garden plots filled with box (8)
Down
1 Elevation of flabby voter he-man met (13, hyphened)
2 East Caribbean loo’s showy splendour (5)
3 Gambling game immediately from the Orient (6)
4 Bird shark beheaded (5)
6 Wicked grannies are lacking haloes (7)
7 Some jumpy gargantuan antelope? (6)
8 Novel associated with Pip? (4)
10 Worm in earth (allowable) (6)
11 Sample suit for sporting event (9, two words)
12 King stops corrupt liars fudging social accomplishments (13, two words)
13 Wear twice blighted tree (8)
21 Albert is harbouring hatred for freehold estates (8)
23 Vice prepared revolutionary hors d’oeuvre (7)
27 Splendid party silly Tess declines (7)
29 Dancer’s position in card game (6)
30 Frigid tease gets disease (6, two words)
32 Army corps fixes some fencing in Fife (6)
34 Classy pet captivates Matisse? (5)
