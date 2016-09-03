The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

From The Archives

Churchill: no motive 'except that of personal advancement'

A stern condemnation from The Spectator, 1916

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)

3 September 2016

9:00 AM

3 September 2016

9:00 AM

From ‘Mr Churchill’s misfire’, The Spectator, 2 September 1916:
There is nothing that democracy so much hates as unfair privilege, and Mr Churchill has enjoyed and has utilised an unfair privilege in getting himself in and out of the Army at his arbitrary will… The public now fully understands that his influence on our political life is almost wholly bad because it is wholly dissociated from any motive except that of personal advancement. He would, indeed, now be powerless either for good or for evil, were it not for the fact — or what appears to be the fact — that he still retains useful friends within the Cabinet who afford to him privileges which are denied to the ordinary man.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , ,

You might also like

GettyImages-547089932

Theresa May’s great Brexit brainstorm starts today
Crossword

2276: Iron Man
sweden

How Sweden became an example of how not to handle immigration

Films aren’t better because they bomb – whatever the BBC’s poll says

The National Trust is on a mission to Disney-fy Britain
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife pledged 99 per cent of their Facebook shares to a charitable organisation (Photo: Getty)

It's better to be a lottery winner than the Duke of Westminster
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Mark Zuckerberg Attends Mobile World Congress 2016

It's better to be a lottery winner than the Duke of Westminster

ATHLETICS-OLY-2016-RIO

My newest crush is Morgan Lake – the perfect combination of grace, youth and beauty

Edinburgh Hosts The Annual International Book Festival

Peter Ho Davies’s Chinese-Americans are neither one thing nor the other

England - Polo - Woman reading a polo book

Bring back bonkbusters!

Cartoons

‘Oh, pretty quiet here. And you?’
‘Oh, pretty quiet here. And you?’
‘And just before the dawn chorus you can sometimes hear chief executives waking, working out and chatting with their trainers.’
‘And just before the dawn chorus you can sometimes hear chief executives waking, working out and chatting with their trainers.’
sale
signin
‘I can’t believe my front-page Poldark story was replaced with a Bake Off story!’
‘I can’t believe my front-page Poldark story was replaced with a Bake Off story!’
‘Anti-ageing cream with your coffee, Ladies?’
‘Anti-ageing cream with your coffee, Ladies?’
‘My husband is a people-watcher, but specific people, I find.’
‘My husband is a people-watcher, but specific people, I find.’
‘It’s a clock. They gave it to me when I retired.’
‘It’s a clock. They gave it to me when I retired.’
‘Look, Joaquin! The great British bake-off!’
‘Look, Joaquin! The great British bake-off!’
‘You’ll be joining a very talented and creative team.’
‘You’ll be joining a very talented and creative team.’
‘Apart from your Fitbit, you don’t have any fit bits.’
‘Apart from your Fitbit, you don’t have any fit bits.’
RoadWorks
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close