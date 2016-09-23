Competition

Win a pair of tickets to see The Entertainer plus interval drinks and and a pre- or post-show meal for two at J Sheekey Atlantic Bar.
The first season of the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company has been a year of unmissable theatre.
Working in collaboration with artistic associates, director Rob Ashford and designer Christopher Oram, the acclaimed actor-director Kenneth Branagh has presented an exceptional series of plays that have brought together a remarkable group of actors.
The final play within the season is THE ENTERTAINER. Set against the backdrop of post-war Britain, John Osborneʼs modern classic conjures the seedy glamour of the old music halls for an explosive examination of public masks and private torment. Rob Ashford directs Kenneth Branagh as the unforgettable Archie Rice.
Limited season until 12 November 2016
THE ENTERTAINER, Garrick Theatre, 2 Charing Cross Road, London, WC2H 0HH
www.branaghtheatre.com/the-entertainer
The striking pillar box red and shimmering turquoise J Sheekey Atlantic Bar and terrace brighten up Covent Garden’s St Martin’s Court no end. Serving eye-popping, double-decker shellfish platters and a classic Welsh rarebit, with everything in between, and numerous wines by the glass, it’s a perfect pit-stop before or after theatre, cinema or shopping, or simply for a leisurely lunch or dinner.
J Sheekey Atlantic Bar, 33-35 St Martin’s Court, London WC2N 4AL
www.jsheekeyatlanticbar.co.uk
