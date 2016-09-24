David Cameron’s memoirs are worth just a third of Tony Blair’s

Underbooked
David Cameron is said to be struggling to get a good price for his memoirs, with talk of a £5 million advance shrinking to just £1.5 million. How does that compare with the advances for previous political memoirs?
Greenland’s former prime minister said he had no regrets about the country’s vote to leave the EU in 1982, though it took three years to negotiate an exit. What happened to the economy before the vote, during negotiations and after departure from the EU in 1985?
|Tony Blair, A Journey (2010)
|£4.6m
|Lady Thatcher, the Downing
Street Years (1993)
|£3.5m
|Alistair Campbell, the Blair
Years (2007)
|£800,000
|John Major: the autobiography
(1999)
|£400,000
Hilary Clinton is said to have received an advance of $8 million (£6 million) for her new book.
Who’s the dippiest?
Ukip donor Aaron Banks said he and former leader Nigel Farage went skinnydipping after the party conference in Bournemouth. What sort of Britons have ever swum naked in public?
|Tory voters
|28%
|Labour voters
|27%
|Lib Dems
|28%
|Aged 18–24
|18%
|Aged 25–39
|26%
|Aged 40–59
|31%
|60-plus
|28%
|Women
|21%
|Men
|33%
|ABC1 social
|29%
|C2DE social
|24%
|Source: YouGov
Flying blind
A man from North Wales was jailed for 18 months for shining a torch into the eyes of pilots coming into land at a military airfield. How many laser-pen incidents did pilots report in 2015?
|Heathrow
|121
|Birmingham
|94
|Manchester
|93
|Leeds Bradford
|77
|London City
|62
|Newcastle
|59
|2016
|Source: CAA
Helping handouts
The Headmaster of St Paul’s School in London said that parents with combined incomes of up to £120,000 will be eligible for bursaries for their children. What are the parental income thresholds below which children become eligible for a bursary at various private schools around the country?
|Godolphin and Latymer
|£140,000
|Whitgift School
|£82,000
|Bedford Girls’ School
|£67,500
|Forest School
|£61,000
|Manchester Grammar
|£50,000
|Sheffield High School for Girls
|£48,000*
|(* unless in exceptional circumstances)
