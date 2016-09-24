David Cameron’s memoirs are worth just a third of Tony Blair’s

Underbooked

David Cameron is said to be struggling to get a good price for his memoirs, with talk of a £5 million advance shrinking to just £1.5 million. How does that compare with the advances for previous political memoirs?

Greenland’s former prime minister said he had no regrets about the country’s vote to leave the EU in 1982, though it took three years to negotiate an exit. What happened to the economy before the vote, during negotiations and after departure from the EU in 1985?



Tony Blair, A Journey (2010) £4.6m

Lady Thatcher, the Downing

Street Years (1993) £3.5m Alistair Campbell, the Blair

Years (2007) £800,000 John Major: the autobiography

(1999) £400,000

Hilary Clinton is said to have received an advance of $8 million (£6 million) for her new book.

Who’s the dippiest?

Ukip donor Aaron Banks said he and former leader Nigel Farage went skinnydipping after the party conference in Bournemouth. What sort of Britons have ever swum naked in public?

Tory voters 28% Labour voters 27% Lib Dems 28% Aged 18–24 18% Aged 25–39 26% Aged 40–59 31% 60-plus 28% Women 21% Men 33% ABC1 social 29% C2DE social 24% Source: YouGov

Flying blind

A man from North Wales was jailed for 18 months for shining a torch into the eyes of pilots coming into land at a military airfield. How many laser-pen incidents did pilots report in 2015?

Heathrow 121 Birmingham 94 Manchester 93 Leeds Bradford 77 London City 62 Newcastle 59 2016 Source: CAA

Helping handouts

The Headmaster of St Paul’s School in London said that parents with combined incomes of up to £120,000 will be eligible for bursaries for their children. What are the parental income thresholds below which children become eligible for a bursary at various private schools around the country?