Our lunch with Domaine Chanson and the start of Wine School

It has been a busy couple of days for wine lovers at the Spectator. Tuesday night was the start of term for the Spectator Wine School and students gathered in the boardroom to hear the perfect introduction on how to taste wine from Laura Taylor and Andrew Gordon of Private Cellar, one of our partner wine merchants.

Two students had attended the previous course and we were delighted to welcome them back. I feel honour-bound to point out that they weren’t there to swot up for their re-takes (we do, after all, boast a 100% pass rate for our end of term exam, helped I’m sure by the fact that the examiner – me – gets to enjoy just as much Pol Roger at the champagne masterclass that immediately precedes it as our students do). No, they were there because they had such a hoot last time and reckoned that two hours once a week for seven weeks, with 8 wines to taste each session, with some of the best wine tutors in the business ain’t a bad way to spend one’s time. I mean, who wants to go to basket-weaving evening classes when you can come to the Spectator Wine School?

Laura Taylor showed us how to tell the difference between Chardonnay and Sauvignon and between Pinot Noir and Merlot. She explained what to look for in the glass and how to evaluate what we were drinking and how to get the most out of every bottle. We tried an English sparkling wine against a champagne, an Old World red against a New World red and the two hour session was over in a flash, with questions flying thick and fast.

And to show how diligently our students took their studies, I’m proud to say that at the end of the evening the spittoons on the table were as empty and pristine as when we first put them out. This is the Spectator, after all, and not the New Statesman.

The following day the boardroom was back in action for the latest in our series of Spectator Winemaker Lunches. These more-or-less monthly events have become hugely popular and recent winemakers to come and show their wines and discuss them include Anthony Hamilton Russell (Hamilton Russell Vineyards) from South Africa, Michael Seresin (Seresin Estate) from New Zealand, Olivier Humbrecht (Zind-Humbrecht) from Alsace, Bruce Cakebread (Cakebread Cellars) from California, Beltrán Domecq (president of the Consejo Regulardor de las Denominaciones de Origen Jerez) from Spain to name but a few. This week it was the turn of Matthieu Barrère from Domaine Chanson one of the oldest and most highly regarded family-owned négociants and producers in Burgundy, based in the heart of the region at Beaune.

Over an excellent four course cold lunch provided as always by Forman & Field, Matthieu gave a fine masterclass on Burgundy in general and Domaine Chanson in particular, fielding questions as he went along. We had a very classy 2014 Domaine Chanson Viré-Clessé (sorry, I couldn’t help that) as an aperitif; a citrusy, elegant and ever so slightly oaked 2013 Domaine Chanson Chablis Montmain 1er Cru with the first course; a soft and approachable 2014 Domaine Chanson Givry from the Côte Chalonnaise and a complex and intense 2010 Domaine Chanson Beaune Clos des Mouches (Rouge) 1er Cru side by side with the main course and a 2010 Domaine Chanson Beaune Clos des Mouches (Blanc) 1er Cru with the cheese.

This last pairing caused much discussion, especially from the more traditionally minded round the table who were more used to having red with cheese than white. But Matthieu stood his Gallic ground and more than persuaded the assembled company that the soft butteriness of the Chardonnay better matched the cheeses than a tannic red might. One or two even declared that they’d never have red with cheese again.

The Spectator Winemaker Lunches, held in the boardroom for just 16 guests, are remarkable value. After all, where else in central London – indeed, anywhere – can you enjoy up to nine different first class wines over a four course lunch in the company of the person who made them along with witty and intelligent conversation with like-minded fellow Speccie readers for just £70 a pop?

Those readers who know about the lunches come again and again and it was a delight to welcome back four regulars to the boardroom.

The next lunch (Vega Sicilia on Wednesday 28th September) is sold out but there are still a few spots available for the one after, on Tuesday 11th October, where our guest of honour will be Michiel Eradus from the boutique New Zealand winery, Eradus Wines.

Do come and join us and see for yourself what fun and what great value these lunches are.

