Our lunch with Domaine Chanson and the start of Wine School

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

Please note: Previously subscribers used a 'WebID' to log into the website. Your subscriber number is not the same as the WebID. Please ensure you use the subscriber number when you link your subscription.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Wine Events

Our lunch with Domaine Chanson and the start of Wine School

Wine-Bottle-and-Glass-240x294-150x150
Chanson-vineyards

23 September 2016

5:20 PM

23 September 2016

5:20 PM

It has been a busy couple of days for wine lovers at the Spectator. Tuesday night was the start of term for the Spectator Wine School and students gathered in the boardroom to hear the perfect introduction on how to taste wine from Laura Taylor and Andrew Gordon of Private Cellar, one of our partner wine merchants.

Two students had attended the previous course and we were delighted to welcome them back. I feel honour-bound to point out that they weren’t there to swot up for their re-takes (we do, after all, boast a 100% pass rate for our end of term exam, helped I’m sure by the fact that the examiner – me – gets to enjoy just as much Pol Roger at the champagne masterclass that immediately precedes it as our students do). No, they were there because they had such a hoot last time and reckoned that two hours once a week for seven weeks, with 8 wines to taste each session, with some of the best wine tutors in the business ain’t a bad way to spend one’s time. I mean, who wants to go to basket-weaving evening classes when you can come to the Spectator Wine School?

Laura Taylor showed us how to tell the difference between Chardonnay and Sauvignon and between Pinot Noir and Merlot. She explained what to look for in the glass and how to evaluate what we were drinking and how to get the most out of every bottle. We tried an English sparkling wine against a champagne, an Old World red against a New World red and the two hour session was over in a flash, with questions flying thick and fast.

And to show how diligently our students took their studies, I’m proud to say that at the end of the evening the spittoons on the table were as empty and pristine as when we first put them out. This is the Spectator, after all, and not the New Statesman.

[Alt-Text]


The following day the boardroom was back in action for the latest in our series of Spectator Winemaker Lunches. These more-or-less monthly events have become hugely popular and recent winemakers to come and show their wines and discuss them include Anthony Hamilton Russell (Hamilton Russell Vineyards) from South Africa, Michael Seresin (Seresin Estate) from New Zealand, Olivier Humbrecht (Zind-Humbrecht) from Alsace, Bruce Cakebread (Cakebread Cellars) from California, Beltrán Domecq (president of the Consejo Regulardor de las Denominaciones de Origen Jerez) from Spain to name but a few. This week it was the turn of Matthieu Barrère from Domaine Chanson one of the oldest and most highly regarded family-owned négociants and producers in Burgundy, based in the heart of the region at Beaune.

Over an excellent four course cold lunch provided as always by Forman & Field, Matthieu gave a fine masterclass on Burgundy in general and Domaine Chanson in particular, fielding questions as he went along. We had a very classy 2014 Domaine Chanson Viré-Clessé (sorry, I couldn’t help that) as an aperitif; a citrusy, elegant and ever so slightly oaked 2013 Domaine Chanson Chablis Montmain 1er Cru with the first course; a soft and approachable 2014 Domaine Chanson Givry from the Côte Chalonnaise and a complex and intense 2010 Domaine Chanson Beaune Clos des Mouches (Rouge) 1er Cru side by side with the main course and a 2010 Domaine Chanson Beaune Clos des Mouches (Blanc) 1er Cru with the cheese.

This last pairing caused much discussion, especially from the more traditionally minded round the table who were more used to having red with cheese than white. But Matthieu stood his Gallic ground and more than persuaded the assembled company that the soft butteriness of the Chardonnay better matched the cheeses than a tannic red might. One or two even declared that they’d never have red with cheese again.
The Spectator Winemaker Lunches, held in the boardroom for just 16 guests, are remarkable value. After all, where else in central London – indeed, anywhere – can you enjoy up to nine different first class wines over a four course lunch in the company of the person who made them along with witty and intelligent conversation with like-minded fellow Speccie readers for just £70 a pop?

Those readers who know about the lunches come again and again and it was a delight to welcome back four regulars to the boardroom.

The next lunch (Vega Sicilia on Wednesday 28th September) is sold out but there are still a few spots available for the one after, on Tuesday 11th October, where our guest of honour will be Michiel Eradus from the boutique New Zealand winery, Eradus Wines.

Do come and join us and see for yourself what fun and what great value these lunches are.

www.spectator.co.uk/events 

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged

You might also like

This general view from "The Peak" shows

Hong Kong shows what post-Brexit Britain could be
Explosion In Chelsea Neighborhood Of New York City Injures 29

The Middle East could teach America a few things about ‘terror’
Jenna Coleman as Victoria

ITV's Victoria is silly, facile and irresponsible – I blame the feminisation of culture
j

Britain has shown Germany how to handle a migrant crisis

Owen Smith all but concedes defeat in Labour leadership race
Trumps-People-copy_SE

Trump is right about America’s rigged system
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

The Duchess Of Cambridge Presents The Art Fund Museum Of The Year 2016 Prize

How the V&A’s president became an accidental EU hero

UCLA Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center For Israel Studies 5th Annual Gala - Show

Hard thinking in Jerusalem

Jay McInerney Celebrates the Release of His New Novel "Bright, Precious Days"

Jay McInerney and other 1980s survivors

cnrggvb6gfpwkbwytcvh-e1474538937825-1

The 20th century's last art movement

Cartoons

‘We will kill all infidels except for David Cameron.’
‘We will kill all infidels except for David Cameron.’
‘I like the flexibility that a secure job and a decent salary give me.’
‘I like the flexibility that a secure job and a decent salary give me.’
‘I’m switching banks.’
‘I’m switching banks.’
‘My dad only agreed to let us go on this date if he could follow us with a drone.’
‘My dad only agreed to let us go on this date if he could follow us with a drone.’
BBC
‘Which one said that — Neil or Stephen?’
‘Which one said that — Neil or Stephen?’
‘Least said — texted, emailed, tweeted, Facebooked, blogged, Instagrammed — soonest mended.’
‘Least said — texted, emailed, tweeted, Facebooked, blogged, Instagrammed — soonest mended.’
‘Heard any good hate crimes lately?’
‘Heard any good hate crimes lately?’
‘How many times have I told you? Blondes in the grey basket, gingers in the brown!’
‘How many times have I told you? Blondes in the grey basket, gingers in the brown!’
‘I got top Marx.’
‘I got top Marx.’
‘I can’t afford a tip, but you’re welcome to any of the leftovers.’
‘I can’t afford a tip, but you’re welcome to any of the leftovers.’
Vet
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close