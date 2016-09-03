The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Culture Buff

Maxim Vengerov

Maxim Vengerov
Maxim Vengerov

3 September 2016

9:00 AM

3 September 2016

9:00 AM

Sir Andrew Davis, chief conductor of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, described its recently announced 2017 season as ‘a marvellous feast of music making’. It certainly is a combination of favourite pieces to be performed by excellent interpreters including Daniil Trifonov, at 26, one of the really important young pianists on the circuit who will perform Rachmaninov No.1 in March. Much admired Czech conductor Jakub Hrusa will take a break from his duties at Glyndebourne and elsewhere to conduct Bartok and Shostakovich in August. A particularly starry element will be violinist and conductor Maxim Vengerov, already a favourite here from earlier visits.

In addition to his Melbourne concerts, Vengerov is appearing in Sydney in February and also in Brisbane in November this year, closing the QSO 2016 season with a Tchaikovsky Gala; furthermore he will be QSO artist in residence for 2017. At 42, Vengerov, born in the Soviet Union, is now an Israeli citizen. In 2005 he injured his shoulder and was unable to return to string playing for six years. He was not idle; he started several festivals, made music documentaries and developed his skill as a conductor, crowning it all by getting married.

Greatly praised for his artistry and virtuosity, Maxim Vengerov will open the MSO season playing the irresistible Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto and conducting the Rimsky-Korsakov showpiece Scheherazade. Apart from the rest of the season, that concert itself will be ‘a feast of music making’.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Show comments

Editor’s choice

Mark Zuckerberg Attends Mobile World Congress 2016

It's better to be a lottery winner than the Duke of Westminster

ATHLETICS-OLY-2016-RIO

My newest crush is Morgan Lake – the perfect combination of grace, youth and beauty

Edinburgh Hosts The Annual International Book Festival

Peter Ho Davies’s Chinese-Americans are neither one thing nor the other

England - Polo - Woman reading a polo book

Bring back bonkbusters!

Cartoons

‘Oh, pretty quiet here. And you?’
‘Oh, pretty quiet here. And you?’
‘And just before the dawn chorus you can sometimes hear chief executives waking, working out and chatting with their trainers.’
‘And just before the dawn chorus you can sometimes hear chief executives waking, working out and chatting with their trainers.’
sale
signin
‘I can’t believe my front-page Poldark story was replaced with a Bake Off story!’
‘I can’t believe my front-page Poldark story was replaced with a Bake Off story!’
‘Anti-ageing cream with your coffee, Ladies?’
‘Anti-ageing cream with your coffee, Ladies?’
‘My husband is a people-watcher, but specific people, I find.’
‘My husband is a people-watcher, but specific people, I find.’
‘It’s a clock. They gave it to me when I retired.’
‘It’s a clock. They gave it to me when I retired.’
‘Look, Joaquin! The great British bake-off!’
‘Look, Joaquin! The great British bake-off!’
‘You’ll be joining a very talented and creative team.’
‘You’ll be joining a very talented and creative team.’
‘Apart from your Fitbit, you don’t have any fit bits.’
‘Apart from your Fitbit, you don’t have any fit bits.’
RoadWorks

Most popular

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close