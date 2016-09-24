Nicholas Serota will be remembered not as a modern Medici but as a new Disney

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

Please note: Previously subscribers used a 'WebID' to log into the website. Your subscriber number is not the same as the WebID. Please ensure you use the subscriber number when you link your subscription.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

The Heckler

Nicholas Serota will be remembered not as a modern Medici but as a new Disney

He grew a pleasant Millbank backwater gallery into a premium-branded visitor experience. Tate Modern is now the most popular museum of modern art in the world. So what?

heckler_24.09.16

24 September 2016

9:00 AM

24 September 2016

9:00 AM

In this week of toadying obsequies after the (rather late) retirement of Sir Nicholas Serota from his imperial throne at Tate, an alternative narrative (briefly) enters the minds of the mischievous.

Alone, aloof, fastidious, austere, he is sitting, suited darkly, in his office surveying, with a basilisk stare, the spreadsheets and data-sets his cowering elfin helpmeets have presented him. They step backwards towards the door bowing, afraid to meet his eyes, as he shoots freezing glances towards them. His lips soon purse in cool satisfaction. He is maybe even stroking a furry white cat. Or perhaps a PVC balloon pussy by Jeff Koons.

The numbers on his spreadsheets are all about attendances. And they are big numbers. Sir Nicholas — ‘Nick’ to his chums — is, or was, the great cham of the new museum religion. Here, an article of faith is that ever-higher attendances are the surest test of value. Success is a calculus of footfall. All of them, these acolytes of the museum faith, default to new building projects as a device to lure and secure more visitors. Nick has created more new buildings than most. The crowds, not the content, make you credible, at least so far as the DCMS is concerned.

[Alt-Text]


Indeed, in nearly 30 years at Tate, he has grown a pleasant Millbank backwater gallery with a nice collection of English art admixed with a polite smattering of international modernismo, the sort of place you would take your mistress on a wet afternoon in Pimlico after a kebab and before some hanky-panky, into a roaring, multi-site, premium-branded visitor experience. Nick’s Tate Modern, which opened in 2000, is now the most popular museum of modern art in the world. No one dares ask: ‘So what?’

This career began at Oxford’s Museum of Modern Art, where he championed the trickster, borderline psychotic Joseph Beuys. No one better illustrates the predicament of contemporary art than Beuys: easy to write about, worthless to look at. Next, Nick vitalised the East End’s Whitechapel Gallery. His flawed masterpiece is Tate Modern, whose sublime cavern mocks the fact that Tate’s collection is feeble and its creative direction uncertain. The new Herzog & de Meuron Switch House emphasises this absurdity: there is nothing worthwhile to put in it. But still eager crowds throng the shops, restaurant and belvedere. You think perhaps some sort of genius is at work here: the visit itself becomes a work of art.

Not obviously an aesthete, Nick is urbane and can be charming. Which, of course, suggests that sometimes he cannot. Frivolous he ain’t. Some of his staff find him aloof and exigent. His mother was a fearsome Old Labour baroness who made several enemies. Nor is he a scholar, nor much of a published critic. Instead, he incongruously combines a neophiliac’s tolerance for the next-new-thing (even when it is crap) with a bureaucrat’s compulsion to institutionalise, organise, divide and rule. The ludicrous Turner Prize, which degenerated from interesting curiosity to embarrassing farce during Nick’s time, shows what happens when you attempt to institutionalise outrage.

And now he leaves for the Arts Council. Experts in large-scale pattern-recognition will detect something here. Namely, the delusion that art flourishes in bureaucracies and can be systematically administered by committees. Of course, historic exhibitions of Picasso, Matisse and Hopper were rightly huge successes for Tate, but they would have happened without Nick Serota. His shoes will be difficult to fill, the huge spaces he leaves behind more difficult still. His legacy? A set of visitor targets to drive his successor to a delirium of anxious frustration. Nick will never be described as a new Medici, but he might be remembered as a new Disney.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , , , , , , , ,
Show comments

Culture House Daily

Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: politically correct nursery rhymes

24 September 2016 9:45
Lucy Vickery
Jonathan Meades

This history of the YBAs confirms their ahistoric arrogance and boundless incuriosity

22 September 2016 18:57
Jonathan Meades
Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: selfies in verse

17 September 2016 9:45
Lucy Vickery
Douglas Murray

The ‘cultural appropriation’ brigade can’t even cope with fiction

15 September 2016 14:22
Douglas_Murray
Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: the world’s worst sitcom

10 September 2016 9:30
Lucy Vickery
Steerpike

V&A director throws his toys out of the pram over Brexit

7 September 2016 16:42
Steerpike-240x294

RSS Latest from Apollo – The International Art Magazine

Editor’s Choice

The Duchess Of Cambridge Presents The Art Fund Museum Of The Year 2016 Prize

How the V&A’s president became an accidental EU hero

UCLA Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center For Israel Studies 5th Annual Gala - Show

Hard thinking in Jerusalem

Jay McInerney Celebrates the Release of His New Novel "Bright, Precious Days"

Jay McInerney and other 1980s survivors

cnrggvb6gfpwkbwytcvh-e1474538937825-1

The 20th century's last art movement

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close