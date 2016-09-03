The Spectator from £1 per week

Chess puzzle

No. 424

Puzzle

3 September 2016

9:00 AM

3 September 2016

9:00 AM

White to play. This is from Palucha-Skettos, Bhubaneswar 2016. Here White destroyed the black position with a typical tactical thrust. Can you see it? Answers to me at The Spectator by Tuesday 6 September or via email to victoria@spectator.co.uk. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.
 
Last week’s solution 1 … e3
Last week’s winner R.G. Chaplin, Woodford Green, Essex

