White to play. This position is from Heredia-Videnova; Women's Olympiad, Baku 2016. Can you spot the White continuation that enabled her to emerge with a decisive material advantage?
Last week’s solution 1 Qe6
Last week’s winner Stewart Reuben, Twickenham, SW London
