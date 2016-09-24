X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

Please note: Previously subscribers used a 'WebID' to log into the website. Your subscriber number is not the same as the WebID. Please ensure you use the subscriber number when you link your subscription.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Chess

Olympiad

Chess

24 September 2016

9:00 AM

24 September 2016

9:00 AM

The 42nd Chess Olympiad in Baku, Azerbaijan, ended in a narrow victory for the USA. Having tied with Ukraine, the American team qualified for the gold medals by virtue of a superior tie-break.

The critical factor in the American success, their first gold medals in the Olympiad since 1976, was the acquisition for the team of two superstars, namely Fabiano Caruana, formerly of Italy, and Wesley So, who had represented the Philippines.

[Alt-Text]


So, in particular, distinguished himself by winning a second gold medal for best performance on board three.
 
The top five teams were:
1.USA
2.Ukraine
3.Russia
4.India
5.Norway
(England finished a respectable ninth.)
 
In the parallel Women’s Olympiad the top five teams were:
1.China
2.Poland
3.Ukraine
4.Russia
5.India
(England finished a disappointing 59th.)
 
So-Lesiege; Baku Olympiad 2016;
Caro-Kann Defence
 
1 c4 c5 2 Nf3 Nc6 3 Nc3 g6 4 e3 Nf6 5 d4 cxd4 6 exd4 d5 7 Bg5 A popular alternative is 7 cxd5 Nxd5 8 Qb3 Nxc3 9 Bc4 Nd5 10 Bxd5 e6 although this does not promise White more than equality. 7 … Be6 8 Bxf6 exf6 9 h3 More usual is the immediate 9 c5. 9 … Bb4 10 c5 0-0 11 Rc1 b6 12 Bb5 Na5 13 a3 Bxc3+ 14 Rxc3 Nc4 15 b4 a5 16 0-0 axb4 17 axb4 Qb8 18 Bxc4 dxc4 19 Nd2 If 19 d5 Rd8 20 d6 bxc5 followed by … Qb4 when White’s pawn structure is too rickety to survive. 19 … bxc5 It might be better to cement his passed pawn with 19 … b5. 20 bxc5 Qb4 21 Qf3 Bd5 22 Qxd5 Qxc3 23 Ne4 (see diagram 1). Having sacrificed rook for bishop, White can mop up Black’s c-pawn and also maintains an attack against the black king. 23 … Qd3 24 Nxf6+ Kh8 25 Nd7 Rfe8 26 Ne5 Qf5 27 Qxc4 Kg7 28 Qc3 Wrongly allowing an invasion by Black’s rook. 28 Ng4 followed by Ne3 consolidates when White’s passed pawns will be decisive. 28 … Ra2 29 Nd3 Qf6 30 Nb4 White continues to vacillate. The obvious 30 c6 is stronger. 30 … Rae2 31 Nd5 Qg5 32 Nc7 R8e3 33 Qc1 h6 34 d5 Qe5 (see diagram 2). A colossal blunder when 34 … Rd3 would hold. 35 fxe3 Qg3 36 Qa1+ Black resigns Black had clearly overlooked this. After 36 … Kg8 37 Qa8+ Kg7 38 Ne8+ Kh8 39 Nd6+ Kg7 40 Rxf7 is mate.

 

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

The Duchess Of Cambridge Presents The Art Fund Museum Of The Year 2016 Prize

How the V&A’s president became an accidental EU hero

UCLA Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center For Israel Studies 5th Annual Gala - Show

Hard thinking in Jerusalem

Jay McInerney Celebrates the Release of His New Novel "Bright, Precious Days"

Jay McInerney and other 1980s survivors

cnrggvb6gfpwkbwytcvh-e1474538937825-1

The 20th century's last art movement

Cartoons

‘We will kill all infidels except for David Cameron.’
‘We will kill all infidels except for David Cameron.’
‘I like the flexibility that a secure job and a decent salary give me.’
‘I like the flexibility that a secure job and a decent salary give me.’
‘I’m switching banks.’
‘I’m switching banks.’
‘My dad only agreed to let us go on this date if he could follow us with a drone.’
‘My dad only agreed to let us go on this date if he could follow us with a drone.’
BBC
‘Which one said that — Neil or Stephen?’
‘Which one said that — Neil or Stephen?’
‘Least said — texted, emailed, tweeted, Facebooked, blogged, Instagrammed — soonest mended.’
‘Least said — texted, emailed, tweeted, Facebooked, blogged, Instagrammed — soonest mended.’
‘Heard any good hate crimes lately?’
‘Heard any good hate crimes lately?’
‘How many times have I told you? Blondes in the grey basket, gingers in the brown!’
‘How many times have I told you? Blondes in the grey basket, gingers in the brown!’
‘I got top Marx.’
‘I got top Marx.’
‘I can’t afford a tip, but you’re welcome to any of the leftovers.’
‘I can’t afford a tip, but you’re welcome to any of the leftovers.’
Vet
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close