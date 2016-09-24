X

X

Menu
Close

Books

Sitting comfortably? The Good Immigrant will change that

This collection of essays about black and minority ethnic experience in Britain is a powerful antidote to generalisation and lazy thinking

suitcase

24 September 2016

9:00 AM

24 September 2016

9:00 AM

The Good Immigrant Nikesh Shukla

Unbound, pp.272, £14.99

The Good Immigrant, a collection of essays about black and ethnic minority experience and identity in Britain today, is inconsistent, infuriating, uncomfortable and just occasionally insulting. It is also right to be every one of those things, and highly recommended.

Its editor, Nikesh Shukla, was prompted to compile the book by an online comment on a Guardian article; but what really prompted it, of course, wasn’t just one commenter’s assumption but the society that the comment epitomises: a society in which immigrants are welcome, but only under certain conditions. That they are the right kind of immigrant, that minorities dutifully and above all gratefully play the role assigned to them. And that any attempt to assert their presence in any other way is met with hostility, implied or otherwise.

What the 21 varied contributors have in common is some identification with an immigrant narrative, and the un-resolutions this brings with it, even after (in some cases) several generations. Some struggle with a pressure to find a ‘neat’ way to define themselves (that’s Vera Chok’s word); most struggle with other people’s definitions of them. What can a name tell you about an identity? Skin colour, features, hair, all these external things can be the triggers for these definitions — they certainly trump citizenship, let alone individual personality — and assumptions (or insults) based on surface appearance cut deep. In a drama workshop, Miss L is told her ideal part is ‘the wife of a terrorist’.

Many of these essays are very personal, painted on a tiny, individual canvas. One of the many highlights is Coco Khan’s ‘Flags’, whose thoughts are triggered by a single, apparently shocking morning-after revelation. But running through them are the bigger questions about belonging, about appropriation, about identity. About cultural hybridity, too: does being mixed-race mean you’re neither one nor the other, or both? As an immigrant can you be bi-cultural, or will you inevitably be condemned to be neither? Reading through these 21 pieces, well… it really depends who you ask.

The Good Immigrant’s inconsistency is important. One contributor dismantles the vague, misleading meaninglessness of the designation ‘East Asian’, while another uses it, uncomplicatedly and unquestioningly, to describe herself. Each person’s definition of what it means to be an immigrant would exclude some of the others. But the problem here is not the inconsistency, for why on earth should we expect otherwise? As Varaidzo shows in her ‘Guide to Being Black’, of course there’s no one single black identity, there’s not one immigrant experience, one way of being Chinese — or, for that matter, British — the problem is precisely with those who think that there is, or that there should be. ‘Standardisation is the backbone of the Empire, after all,’ writes Chimene Suleyman.

In embodying different ways of identifying oneself or expressing oneself, different instincts for what to protest or celebrate, the book is as much as anything a powerful argument against generalising. I found my hackles rising each time an assumption was made about me — perhaps in a simplification of what ‘white people’ think, say — which is a useful feeling. Being on the sharp end of these frustrations is itself more than a little salutary.

So how to generalise, as reviews must, when what we’re presented with is so often personal, so often experiential, when everything about this book resists Vera Chok’s ‘neatness’? The voices vary. The interpretations do, too. Perhaps all these pieces have in common are the questions they ask, and an urgent awareness of the need to ask them. There’s humour, and insight here, there’s sometimes optimism (though if good things are happening, ‘it is just taking way too long’, says Salena Godden). There’s a quite contagious anger, but there’s also a pervasive weariness.

Bim Adewunmi ends her excellent essay on tokenism and her experience of representation in popular culture with the simple, ‘It’s so tiring.’ And: ‘Here’s the truth of the matter,’ says Musa Okwonga. ‘I find racism boring.’ Many of us would agree — but then, many of us can afford to. And it’s precisely those of us who can afford not to mind very much, those who might at first think this book is not about us, who should read it.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Editor’s Choice

The Duchess Of Cambridge Presents The Art Fund Museum Of The Year 2016 Prize

How the V&A’s president became an accidental EU hero

UCLA Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center For Israel Studies 5th Annual Gala - Show

Hard thinking in Jerusalem

Jay McInerney Celebrates the Release of His New Novel "Bright, Precious Days"

Jay McInerney and other 1980s survivors

cnrggvb6gfpwkbwytcvh-e1474538937825-1

The 20th century's last art movement

