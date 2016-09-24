The best – and worst – places for a V&A assignation

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

Please note: Previously subscribers used a 'WebID' to log into the website. Your subscriber number is not the same as the WebID. Please ensure you use the subscriber number when you link your subscription.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Notes on...

The best – and worst – places for a V&A assignation

This museum is generous with its places to sit and books to browse – and its sheer profusion of stuff

Hardy perennial: a crowd in the V&A Cast Courts
Hardy perennial: a crowd in the V&A Cast Courts

24 September 2016

9:00 AM

24 September 2016

9:00 AM

Thomas Hardy, while still married to his first wife Emma, but arranging assignations in London with Florence, his second-wife-to-be, used to ask her to meet him at the Victoria and Albert Museum by the great, towering plaster cast of Trajan’s column. Really, Thomas? Trajan’s column? How obvious can a man be?

Knowing what I know about Hardy’s column, and with the added burlesque of the modesty fig leaf that was cast for Michelangelo’s plaster David, I cannot now keep a straight face in the Cast Courts at the V&A and have to take myself off upstairs to look at silver salt-shakers the minute I get the sniggers.

[Alt-Text]


What a lot of things the Victorians had. Today’s tidiness maniacs would have fainted at the bits and bobs and cruets and clutter of the Victorian sideboard: sardine forks and asparagus tongs, walnut pickers and nut crackers, crumb scoops and egg coddlers, grape scissors and crab crackers — and special ‘moustache spoons’ with nickel-plated whisker guards to keep bristles dry while slurping soup. They are all here, in the British galleries, splendidly polished and arranged on baize. Teapots, too. Teapots in every cabinet, in every room, on every floor — teapots in the shape of gourds, teapots in the shape of fish, teapots shaped like biscuit tins and biscuit tins shaped like teapots, silver teapots, Japanese teapots, Chinese teapots, Turkish teapots, Wedgwood teapots, Art Deco teapots, Postmodern teapots, Mad Hatter teapots — a history of British taste and design in afternoon tea services.

Where in any other museum in the world will you find Beatrix Potter’s Mrs Tiggy-winkle in her mobcap and pinafore just a few galleries down from a 5ft samurai scabbard and copper-gold sword, notched by battles fought and enemies slain? The V&A is the grandest of antiques roadshows, with equal table space given to Raphael’s Sistine Chapel cartoons and a dear little pair of quilted baby’s booties.

There is no happier spot in London than the John Madejski Garden on a hot day, where toddlers, plump and cheerful as Luca della Robbia’s enamel bambini, play in the fountains. The V&A is generous with its places to sit and books to browse. I revised for my A-levels at a desk under the Cornelia Parker sculpture ‘Breathless’ — 54 steamrollered brass instruments suspended between two floors of the British galleries. When practice essays palled, I walked along the corridor to the Norfolk House Music Room, taken from St James’s Square and reinstalled in South Kensington, cream panelling and gilt scrolls intact. A pair of golden monkeys jeer above the outer door, very wild and toothy. What a fright they must have given the music-room ladies when first carved in 1756.

You really cannot do it all justice in a day (a week, a month, a lifetime). You must go back again and again and lose yourself in Iznik tiles and posters for the tram to Kew Gardens. And, if you’re there for an assignation, don’t be brazen and exposed under Trajan’s Column. There’s never anybody in the Gothic Strawberry Room salvaged from Lee Priory in Kent. British galleries, fourth floor, room 120.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , , ,

You might also like

Pol-24-september_post

Corbyn has won - again. This could be the end of the Labour party
Lunatic In Striped Pyjamas

Brooks Newmark's lawyers want to erase all memory of his naked selfie. If only that were possible.
j

Britain has shown Germany how to handle a migrant crisis
Carl Gustav Jung and his wife Emma in Vienna, 1907

Emma Jung and her impossible husband
cover_spec-10-sept_post

The Brexit bounce continues – ten forecasters up their predictions for 2016 growth
Lionel Shriver (Photo: Getty)

The ‘cultural appropriation’ brigade can’t even cope with fiction
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

The Duchess Of Cambridge Presents The Art Fund Museum Of The Year 2016 Prize

How the V&A’s president became an accidental EU hero

UCLA Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center For Israel Studies 5th Annual Gala - Show

Hard thinking in Jerusalem

Jay McInerney Celebrates the Release of His New Novel "Bright, Precious Days"

Jay McInerney and other 1980s survivors

cnrggvb6gfpwkbwytcvh-e1474538937825-1

The 20th century's last art movement

Cartoons

‘We will kill all infidels except for David Cameron.’
‘We will kill all infidels except for David Cameron.’
‘I like the flexibility that a secure job and a decent salary give me.’
‘I like the flexibility that a secure job and a decent salary give me.’
‘I’m switching banks.’
‘I’m switching banks.’
‘My dad only agreed to let us go on this date if he could follow us with a drone.’
‘My dad only agreed to let us go on this date if he could follow us with a drone.’
BBC
‘Which one said that — Neil or Stephen?’
‘Which one said that — Neil or Stephen?’
‘Least said — texted, emailed, tweeted, Facebooked, blogged, Instagrammed — soonest mended.’
‘Least said — texted, emailed, tweeted, Facebooked, blogged, Instagrammed — soonest mended.’
‘Heard any good hate crimes lately?’
‘Heard any good hate crimes lately?’
‘How many times have I told you? Blondes in the grey basket, gingers in the brown!’
‘How many times have I told you? Blondes in the grey basket, gingers in the brown!’
‘I got top Marx.’
‘I got top Marx.’
‘I can’t afford a tip, but you’re welcome to any of the leftovers.’
‘I can’t afford a tip, but you’re welcome to any of the leftovers.’
Vet
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close