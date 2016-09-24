Throwing a tanderrum

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

Please note: Previously subscribers used a 'WebID' to log into the website. Your subscriber number is not the same as the WebID. Please ensure you use the subscriber number when you link your subscription.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Features Australia

Throwing a tanderrum

The relentless official promotion of ‘indigenous’ traditions of dubious origin does nothing for national unity

akehurst_specaus-24-september_post

24 September 2016

9:00 AM

24 September 2016

9:00 AM

Connoisseurs of our sunburnt country’s timeless heritage have a treat in store next month. An indigenous tanderrum, or ceremonial mass gathering, unperformed for nearly two centuries until recently, is again being staged in all its spectacle.

To see it, you’ll have to go to the annual Melbourne Festival – an eighteen-days Left-tinged wallow in what the festival website calls ‘stories and sensations’ but might more accurately be described as a farrago of concentrated modish tossery. Tanderrum’s cast sounds big enough to make Cecil B. DeMille envious: ‘the five clans of the Kulim Nation: Wurundjeri, Boon Wurrung, Taungurung, Dja Dja Wurrung and Wadawurrung’, ‘facilitated’ by a travelling troupe called the Ilbijerri Theatre Company (‘We create challenging and inspiring theatre creatively controlled by Indigenous artists’).

Festivalgoers are invited to assume a kind of honorary aboriginality to join in. ‘Come dance’, the website urges, inviting public participation, though presumably not the sort of public participation we saw the last time there was a big event in Federation Square, when teenage ethnic gangs surged in, outrunning the police and terrifying one and all.

‘Through Tanderrum,’ proceeds the publicists’ blurb, ‘we acknowledge the lore of the creator spirit Bunjil’ – a clear demonstration of Chesterton’s dictum that when men cease to believe in God they don’t believe in nothing but in anything. Bunjil’s creativity notwithstanding, until the festival took it up four years ago no tanderrum had been ‘practiced (sic) here in Melbourne since 1835’ (are the vast sums spent on these arty affairs insufficient to employ educated copywriters?).

[Alt-Text]


Since 1835? What they mean is since whitey barged into the Arcadian scene. That was the year John Batman sailed up the Yarra and – can we still say this? – founded Melbourne. Was a tanderrum in full swing as he stepped ashore? Was he just in time to catch the last dance? An academic account of what happened next would go like this: having tricked the representatives of the Kulim Nation into giving him a ‘place for a village’ in exchange for an assortment of mirrors, beads, etc., he turned nasty, showing his true colours as a patriarchal invading cultural genocidist by banning future meetings of the five clans on his newly acquired land, perhaps as too noisy. How else can one explain that it was another 177 years before the next tanderrum was ‘practiced’ there?

Or is the website’s ‘since 1835’ a fiction? Could it be that tanderrums were never known before 1835, indeed never known until about ten minutes ago, having been, like some other supposed ‘indigenous’ lore, thought up as part of the push to widen the gap between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Australians? We have corroborees; why not tanderrums?

Naturally, this one includes a ‘welcome to country’. This is another indigenous ‘tradition’ whose origin, far from being lost in the mists of antiquity, is very much visible in not-so-far-distant 1976, when it was invented by Aboriginal campaigner Richard Walley. Ersatz though they are, welcomes to country are now imposed by federal, state and municipal governments all over Australia as obligatory at public events. The citizens who through their governments own the buildings and sites on which they take place are ‘welcomed’ on to their own land as though they were foreigners. Is this not only hypocrisy but insulting and patronising towards Aborigines? ‘Let’s pretend you own this site so that we can all play at welcoming and being welcomed.’ Imagine the short shrift the welcomers would get if they asked for real ownership of valuable public property, say, for native title to Sydney Town Hall.

Welcomes, Aboriginal ‘national’ flags flown along with the Australian flag, smoking ceremonies to expel ‘evil spirits’ (even at the supposedly rational CSIRO!) and bien-pensant exercises in racial wedge-creation such as Tanderrum are everywhere now, which raises the question of why so many contemporary Australians of non-Aboriginal background go gaga over all things supposedly Aboriginal. Our grandparents didn’t. School textbooks and magazines and books about Australia up until the 1960s were not disrespectful of Aboriginal customs and traditions (Australia’s best known travel magazine of the time called itself Walkabout) but didn’t treat them as though they were inherently superior to the Anglo-Celtic way of life inherited by the majority. What changed?

What changed is that many Australians and other Westerners discovered self-hatred. They lost respect for their own history and institutions. The Leftist march through the organs of government, instruction and opinion, prefigured in the 1920s by Antonio Gramsci, bore fruit half a century later as the West, led by its elite, began to turn against itself. In schools and universities the impressionable minds of the young soaked up an account of British civilising achievements as being nothing more than a dark saga of invasion, expropriation and exploitation that would make Attila blush. When the Prime Minister himself refers to his country as having been ‘invaded’, in the way, for example, the Germans invaded Poland, you know the Left has made its point.

Yesterday’s students are today’s voters and festival patrons. They are nice well-meaning people who feel guilty about what they have been told we did to the original inhabitants of this country. They think that by going to Tanderrum or acknowledging ‘traditional custodianship’ or allowing themselves to be welcomed they are helping to make amends, to ‘promote reconciliation’. They are mistaken. The real plight in which too many Aborigines find themselves is not to be seen at festivals. It is in outback towns and won’t be healed by well-intentioned gestures.

When will guilt-ridden white Australians wake up to the fact that they have been gulled by the peddlers of an ideological mythology adopted by the Left in all ex-colonial countries as a means of undermining the West in general? Is the recent banning of welcomes to country by a Sydney suburban council a hopeful straw in the wind? Indigenous minorities are but one of the ‘victim groups’ cultivated by Marxists with a view to stoking the flames of grievance and thus fragmenting social stability. Harmless in itself, Tanderrum is a small flywheel in this strategy.

Instead of playing into the hands of ideologically driven grievance-mongers and unwittingly perpetuating division, it would be better for everyone with Aboriginal welfare at heart to do their bit for integration as the right future for our country. Integration is working. How else could we have an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander theatre company?

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Show comments

Editor’s choice

The Duchess Of Cambridge Presents The Art Fund Museum Of The Year 2016 Prize

How the V&A’s president became an accidental EU hero

UCLA Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center For Israel Studies 5th Annual Gala - Show

Hard thinking in Jerusalem

Jay McInerney Celebrates the Release of His New Novel "Bright, Precious Days"

Jay McInerney and other 1980s survivors

cnrggvb6gfpwkbwytcvh-e1474538937825-1

The 20th century's last art movement

Cartoons

‘We will kill all infidels except for David Cameron.’
‘We will kill all infidels except for David Cameron.’
‘I like the flexibility that a secure job and a decent salary give me.’
‘I like the flexibility that a secure job and a decent salary give me.’
‘I’m switching banks.’
‘I’m switching banks.’
‘My dad only agreed to let us go on this date if he could follow us with a drone.’
‘My dad only agreed to let us go on this date if he could follow us with a drone.’
BBC
‘Which one said that — Neil or Stephen?’
‘Which one said that — Neil or Stephen?’
‘Least said — texted, emailed, tweeted, Facebooked, blogged, Instagrammed — soonest mended.’
‘Least said — texted, emailed, tweeted, Facebooked, blogged, Instagrammed — soonest mended.’
‘Heard any good hate crimes lately?’
‘Heard any good hate crimes lately?’
‘How many times have I told you? Blondes in the grey basket, gingers in the brown!’
‘How many times have I told you? Blondes in the grey basket, gingers in the brown!’
‘I got top Marx.’
‘I got top Marx.’
‘I can’t afford a tip, but you’re welcome to any of the leftovers.’
‘I can’t afford a tip, but you’re welcome to any of the leftovers.’
Vet

Most popular

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close