to 2273: Numbers

Round the perimeter run the titles of three songs from the musical Guys and Dolls, epitomised by SKY (28) Masterson and SARAH (11) Brown, and NATHAN (19) Detroit and Miss ADELAIDE (39): A BUSHEL AND A PECK, IF I WERE A BELL and SIT DOWN YOU’RE ROCKIN’ THE BOAT.



First prize P.L. Macdougall, London SW6

Runners-up D.P. Shenkin, London WC1; R.J. Green, Llangynidr, Crickhowell, Powys

