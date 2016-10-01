2280: Acorns

The unclued lights are of a kind, verifiable in Brewer. Ignore one apostrophe.



Across



1 Top for one dining in Cornwall? (7)

11 Rainy weather trapped everyone, in case (6)

12 Chosen the same, leaderless (7)

14 Old sweetheart at short race track (5)

16 Hang around. Look — it’s the Queen! (6)

17 Empty pub about noon (6)

19 Good French is written which I can follow (9)

21 Unpaid debts needing every attention after swapping sides (7)

24 Excavators question loveless muleteers (9)

29 Gone is a resolve to worry greatly (7)

32 Tricky game — there’s a pound in it, however (6)

33 With this warm up, tun could be in trouble (6)

35 Early Briton’s point of view (5)

36 An awning is inclined (5)

37 Cover enabling female to retain warmth (7)

38 Block up and call back (6)

39 Guards not opening gates (7)

40 Glasses of a sort finally cover wry smiles (7)



Down



3 Landed on a French bed (4)

4 Thoughtful communication? (9)

5 Lax failure following soldiers (6)

6 Heard to have applauded censure. Rot! (8)

7 Variety of speedwell showing touch of blue in the wind (6)

8 One artist I fancy in repeat performances (10)

9 American drink at the local? (8, two words)

10 Temperance shift holding up the Big Apple (7)

13 Audibly nastier grouse (8)

18 Popular book by George and Peter — shilling off (10, two words)

20 Cricket ground‘s trendy authority (8)

22 Pal leaves perambulator around the trees (9)

23 Ring time for the Gods? (8)

25 Wee obstacles settled during working hours (8)

26 Lager output from Weber AG? (7)

28 Grounds in Vermont, say (6)

29 Better ventilated region, by the sound of it (6)

31 Peer showing no ill temper, one missed out (5)



