Free love’s fallout, Ann Patchet’s novel Commonwealth reviewed

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

Please note: Previously subscribers used a 'WebID' to log into the website. Your subscriber number is not the same as the WebID. Please ensure you use the subscriber number when you link your subscription.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Books

Free love’s fallout, Ann Patchet’s novel Commonwealth reviewed

A family saga spanning 50 years

Author Ann Patchett (Photo: Getty)
Author Ann Patchett (Photo: Getty)

1 October 2016

9:00 AM

1 October 2016

9:00 AM

Commonwealth Ann Patchett

Bloomsbury, pp.336, £18.99

Ann Patchett’s new novel is an American family saga involving six children, 50 years and too many coincidences to count. The premise is straight out of John Updike — a writer she admires — but her eye is on free love’s fallout, not its thrills. As the title hints, she’s interested in the larger family units that itchy-footed spouse-swappers inadvertently create when they do the dirty on their kin.

It opens with Bert, a father of three with another baby on the way, sneaking a kiss from Beverly, a married woman hosting a christening party for her second child, Frances. They’re drunk and it’s the Sixties; eventually Beverly ditches her husband, Fix, a Los Angeles cop, to set up home with Bert on the other side of the country — an idea that palls when she’s lumbered with his kids every summer.

[Alt-Text]


Apparently Commonwealth draws on Patchett’s own family, and its structure, perhaps conveniently, avoids her having to inspect the cast’s motives too closely. She fast-forwards and rewinds at random through a half-century time span: the chapter straight after the christening party shows Fix having chemotherapy in his eighties with middle-aged Franny (baby Frances) at his bedside.

Franny makes the novel tick. She’s working as a cocktail waitress in 1980s Chicago when her favourite writer, Leo Posen, turns up asking for a scotch and a hand back to his hotel room. Franny obliges — her work get-up makes her look like ‘the music-video version of the Catholic schoolgirl she’d once been’ — but it’s the subsequent pillow talk about her stepbrothers (one dead tragically early, the other a delinquent with a history of arson) that does most to get Leo’s juices flowing. No small strife ensues when he reignites his career by putting Franny’s stories into a novel… called Commonwealth.

Patchett’s voice is warm and wise: as children, Franny and her sister Caroline are ‘connected by neither love nor mutual affinity but by a very small bathroom that could be entered from the bedroom on either side’. And there are some cracking scenes — the pick being a summer holiday in 1971 when Bert’s 12-year-old son Cal pinches his gun (and gin) with help from Caroline, proudly schooled in lock-picking by her LAPD pa.

But why the corny novel-within-a-novel stuff? Patchett seems keen for us to know she’s aware just how delicate an undertaking it is to write about people who might recognise themselves. She’s been burned before: when she wrote about her friend Lucy Grealy, in 2004’s Truth & Beauty, Grealy’s sister called her a ‘grief thief’. The force of Commonwealth’s ending relies on a similar argument in favour of privacy (not what you expect from a writer mining her own family history). If Patchett doesn’t settle the question of whether Leo Posen is a vampire, she nonetheless makes her point: for every memoirist pilloried for a toxic tell-all, there’s a gazillion novelists whose violations only their victims know.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Show comments

Podcast

Culture House Daily

Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: politically correct nursery rhymes

24 September 2016 9:45
Lucy Vickery
Jonathan Meades

This history of the YBAs confirms their ahistoric arrogance and boundless incuriosity

22 September 2016 18:57
Jonathan Meades
Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: selfies in verse

17 September 2016 9:45
Lucy Vickery
Douglas Murray

The ‘cultural appropriation’ brigade can’t even cope with fiction

15 September 2016 14:22
Douglas_Murray
Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: the world’s worst sitcom

10 September 2016 9:30
Lucy Vickery
Steerpike

V&A director throws his toys out of the pram over Brexit

7 September 2016 16:42
Steerpike-240x294

Editor’s Choice

growup

The American way of murder: investigating the deaths of children and teenagers in the USA

notes-on-459605990

The best – and worst – places for a V&A assignation

2409newfreeman-1

Decomposing women, preserved nipples & putrefaction: Flesh at York Art Gallery reviewed

heckler_24-09-16

Nicholas Serota will be remembered not as a modern Medici but as a new Disney

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close