Malcolm (never to be released)

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

Please note: Previously subscribers used a 'WebID' to log into the website. Your subscriber number is not the same as the WebID. Please ensure you use the subscriber number when you link your subscription.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Leading article Australia

Malcolm (never to be released)

Aus-Flag-Author-Image-215x253
leader_specaus-01-oct_post

1 October 2016

9:00 AM

1 October 2016

9:00 AM

Malcolm Turnbull should surrender his passport and never again be allowed to leave these shores, at least while he is prime minister. For the simple reason that every time he travels, he costs the already over-burdened Australian taxpayer an absolute fortune.

It is not the costs involved in the overseas trips per se, although these are usually no more than a series of pointless photo opportunities, with even press releases agreed in advance.

Nor is it the cost of his already bloated carbon footprint, which sits in embarrassing contrast to his obsessive commitment to reducing the impact of man-made global warming because he believes, along with the Labor party and his own ‘bed-wetters’, that ‘the science is settled’ – a phrase that is about as accurate and honest as another of the Left’s favourite phrases concerning a certain ‘religion of peace’.

No, the real reason why Mr Turnbull should be kept at home and the door firmly locked is that whenever we let him loose, he exhibits an irresistible need to demonstrate his moral superiority in a manner that costs billions of dollars. Worse, his extravagance may well be endangering not only our safety but also our security.

Just before Christmas, it was the Prime Minister’s trip to Paris, accompanied by his ever-loyal deputy leader, that saw Australians splurge a billion dollars to reward small islands and atolls for prostrating themselves before the gods of Climate Change and Rising Sea Levels.

[Alt-Text]


(As we go to press, the worship of Gaia has seen the shut down of the entire state of South Australia in a blackout.)

This time, in New York, when it was the Prime Minister’s turn to speak at the United Nations, he revealed to a swooning commentariat and bored foreign heads of government that our already large annual refugee intake would soon be increased by over a third to just under 19,000. Indefintely. Furthermore, this would be in addition to the 12,000 extra Iraqi and Syrian refugees Tony Abbott had already committed to on compassionate grounds, and in spite of the fact that the FBI have warned Obama of the risks in doing so.

Refugee resettlement these days is a far cry from our highly successful and widely-lauded post-WW2 program. In those halcyon days, refugees went straight to work, often in major construction programs, and looked after themselves and their families, just like any other Australians. They were rarely criminals and never terrorists.

Politicians today choose to provide refugees with extravagant welfare (long term is optional), housing, English lessons, iPads and so on, at the expense of those many Australians already suffering hardship and in need. Indeed, a quick stroll through central Sydney or Melbourne reveals the rampant extent of homelessness, as our own ‘refugees’ from society and employment pitch their makeshift tents in doorways and under arches. Moreover, as Tanveer Ahmed writes, a chief cause of Australian antipathy towards Muslim migration is the failure and reluctance of many Muslims – unlike previous waves of migrants – to integrate successfully.

Mr Turnbull’s generosity with other people’s money will cost Australian taxpayers dearly, apart from the likelihood of increased crime and even terrorism. Cancel his passport, please.

Robber socialists

The government has recently been in an unjustified state of excitement over the success of the omnibus bill which it is claimed will achieve a $6 billion saving. But over the current term, the government plans to increase borrowings by over 30 per cent, that is by $152 billion. This means that total borrowings will rise from an already overlarge 28.6 per cent of GDP to an eye-watering 31.4 per cent. We’ll be paying $1.5 billion monthly interest.

Disappointingly, Malcolm Turnbull has failed to provide the economic leadership he promised a year ago. Now, the GST reform which was the subject of his recent address to the Liberal party in Perth has again been whisked off the table. If the GST is to be the state tax it was supposed to replace, why is it to a formula that could have only been dreamt up by a band of robber socialists?

Coalition governments seem intent on attacking their conservative base and on breaching the fundamental principles which led to the foundation of the Liberal party. Closing down the NSW greyhound racing industry is the latest example, along with Mr Turnbull’s assault on self-funded retirees. The latest super version, whilst containing commendable changes, is still significantly harsher on SFRs than Labor’s, while the politicians’ platinum-plated superannuation and its gold plated successor remain completely untouched.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Show comments

Editor’s choice

growup

The American way of murder: investigating the deaths of children and teenagers in the USA

notes-on-459605990

The best – and worst – places for a V&A assignation

2409newfreeman-1

Decomposing women, preserved nipples & putrefaction: Flesh at York Art Gallery reviewed

heckler_24-09-16

Nicholas Serota will be remembered not as a modern Medici but as a new Disney

Cartoons

‘I thought you put him in here!’
‘I thought you put him in here!’
‘What do you mean, we’re “typical middle-aged men in lycra”?’
‘What do you mean, we’re “typical middle-aged men in lycra”?’
‘Can’t you see I’m running a start-up from this table?’
‘Can’t you see I’m running a start-up from this table?’
‘I’ll take it!’
‘I’ll take it!’
‘Before I talk to him, check him for migrants.’
‘Before I talk to him, check him for migrants.’
‘I must stop checking my messages in the middle of the night.’
‘I must stop checking my messages in the middle of the night.’
‘I don’t know much about arse but I know what I like.’
‘I don’t know much about arse but I know what I like.’
‘The prisoner is complaining that the prison uniform makes him look fat.’
‘The prisoner is complaining that the prison uniform makes him look fat.’
barbarians
bayeux
eating
‘We will kill all infidels except for David Cameron.’
‘We will kill all infidels except for David Cameron.’

Most popular

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close