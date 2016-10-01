Mutilating old pianos won’t help African elephants

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

Please note: Previously subscribers used a 'WebID' to log into the website. Your subscriber number is not the same as the WebID. Please ensure you use the subscriber number when you link your subscription.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Long life

Mutilating old pianos won’t help African elephants

Prince William may have a point about the ivory trade but stripping old piano keys is a waste of time

Alexander-cutout
Prince William meets a rescued elephant called 'Ran Ran' (Photo: Getty)
Prince William meets a rescued elephant called 'Ran Ran' (Photo: Getty)

1 October 2016

9:00 AM

1 October 2016

9:00 AM

Every threatened species of wildlife can count on the friendship of a member of the British royal family. There are few causes that royals can espouse without risking political controversy, but wildlife conservation is seen as one. This may be why they are ready to speak out for any newt, butterfly, or other creature facing the risk of extinction. Prominent among them is Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, who is an active campaigner for the greatest of them all, the African elephant, and last week made a strong appeal for a total ban by Britain on trade in ivory. As Cites (the 180-nation Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species) prepared to meet this week in Johannesburg, the prince said in a speech in London: ‘We have the opportunity to end, once and for all, the mixed messages we have sent for too long about the value and desirability of wildlife products…. Now is the chance to send an unambiguous message to the world that it is no longer acceptable to buy and sell ivory, rhino horn or other illegal wildlife products.’

That might sound uncontroversial when African elephants are dying in unprecedented numbers, killed by ivory poachers at a rate of one every 15 minutes, but it isn’t completely so. On the one hand, it strikes against the insistence of some southern African countries with still healthy elephant populations that they need tusk sales to finance their war against poachers. Also, by appearing to demand an end to trade in any kind of ivory artefacts, however old, the prince is seen as criticising the British government’s plan to allow trading to continue in ivory antiques made before 1947. I can’t imagine what is so special about 1947, but I support the view of the environment secretary Andrea Leadsom, my MP in South Northamptonshire, that it would be ridiculous to ban the sale of ivory objects that have been created by the ancient Greeks and Romans. Even to follow the example of the United States and ban sales of ivory less than 100 years old, as Lord Hague, the former foreign secretary, has urged on Mrs Leadsom, would seem to me to be a step much too far.

[Alt-Text]


It was in 1989 that the American government introduced a law forbidding the importation of African elephant ivory, new or old, worked or unworked, into the United States, unless the article in question was more than 100 years old. The measure was criticised in the New York Times as a panicky response to alarmist propaganda by the wildlife charities, for it was enacted in defiance of some of the best expert opinion in the conservation field and at a time when elephant populations in Africa were stable. Four years later, when I was living in New York, I came across one of the more absurd consequences of this law.

I was introduced to a concert pianist called Ophra Yerushalmi who was a great fan of Franz Liszt. Liszt’s favourite piano had been an instrument from the once great Parisian house of Érard, and she was eager to own one. While Mrs Yerushalmi was in Paris, she was fortunate to find for sale a beautiful, sweet-toned rosewood grand, built by Érard in 1920 when the company was at the height of its glory. She bought if for $6,000, a bargain price, and for the same sum had it transported to New York by plane. But, because it was less than 100 years old and had keys coated with ivory, it was refused customs clearance by the Fish and Wildlife Service unless all the ivory was first stripped from it. Otherwise, the piano would have to be sent back to France.

So Mrs Yerushalmi went to the Air France warehouse at JFK airport to witness this desecration, in which steam irons were used to unglue the ivory from each key; but first she gave a final impromptu Chopin concert to an applauding audience of warehousemen. The piano was then taken to her apartment on the Upper West Side, where it languished, unplayed and unplayable, a useless, mutilated object. ‘What was done to that piano is what they don’t want to do to elephants,’ she commented. Now every piano made in or imported into the US has to have plastic-coated keys, which are more difficult to play, and there is no longer any second-hard ivory available for use in the repair or restoration of old pianos.

African elephants may be in crisis, having fallen in number by 110,000 in just ten years, and Prince William may even be right to fear that they will be extinct in the wild by the time his daughter, Charlotte, is 25 years old, but it escapes me how stripping ivory from old piano keys is going to help them.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , , , , , ,
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

growup

The American way of murder: investigating the deaths of children and teenagers in the USA

notes-on-459605990

The best – and worst – places for a V&A assignation

2409newfreeman-1

Decomposing women, preserved nipples & putrefaction: Flesh at York Art Gallery reviewed

heckler_24-09-16

Nicholas Serota will be remembered not as a modern Medici but as a new Disney

Cartoons

‘I thought you put him in here!’
‘I thought you put him in here!’
‘What do you mean, we’re “typical middle-aged men in lycra”?’
‘What do you mean, we’re “typical middle-aged men in lycra”?’
‘Can’t you see I’m running a start-up from this table?’
‘Can’t you see I’m running a start-up from this table?’
‘I’ll take it!’
‘I’ll take it!’
‘Before I talk to him, check him for migrants.’
‘Before I talk to him, check him for migrants.’
‘I must stop checking my messages in the middle of the night.’
‘I must stop checking my messages in the middle of the night.’
‘I don’t know much about arse but I know what I like.’
‘I don’t know much about arse but I know what I like.’
‘The prisoner is complaining that the prison uniform makes him look fat.’
‘The prisoner is complaining that the prison uniform makes him look fat.’
barbarians
bayeux
eating
‘We will kill all infidels except for David Cameron.’
‘We will kill all infidels except for David Cameron.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close