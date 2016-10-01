NHS GPs never, ever have the answers I am seeking

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

Please note: Previously subscribers used a 'WebID' to log into the website. Your subscriber number is not the same as the WebID. Please ensure you use the subscriber number when you link your subscription.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Real life

NHS GPs never, ever have the answers I am seeking

Which is why my heart sank when Balham Footcare suggested I see a doctor about my crippled appendages

Melissa-cutout
female feet with the French pedicure

1 October 2016

9:00 AM

1 October 2016

9:00 AM

‘If you ask me,’ said the builder boyfriend, watching me hobble down the street as we set off for an early evening bite at the kebab shop, ‘you’re laminitic.

‘Think about it. You’ve got ludicrously small feet. They’re useless. Look at them. I’m surprised you can even balance on them. And you’ve gained a bit of weight, by your own admission. You’re like a thoroughbred horse. You’re carrying too much weight for your funny little shallow feet and you’ve gone lame. You’ve got laminitis. If you’re not careful, your pedal bones will rotate and then we’ll have to put you down. You need to get some weight off. Soaked hay for you. No more hard feed, after this kebab.’

All very amusing, I’m sure. But the fact remains, my feet hurt so badly, for reasons I can only guess, that I can barely walk. After the trip to the sportswear warehouse, I began wearing my improbably cheap designer trainers with every outfit in a bid to save my trotters, or should I say hooves.

But then I had to put a really nice outfit on for an occasion in town and I couldn’t bear it. I pushed my aching tootsies into a pair of wedges. And as I hobbled down the road to the Tube, balancing precariously on my crippled appendages, I was in so much pain I felt like The Little Mermaid. With every step I took, the pain became worse, until finally, exhausted by the agony, I fell over the side of my left shoe and felt something crunch.

‘Damn it!’ I cursed down the phone, for I was on the phone at the time, talking to the BB.‘I think I’ve broken one of the damn things now.’

[Alt-Text]


And so, after exhortations from him to get it sorted, I looked online for podiatrists and found a choice of Balham Footcare or Foot Revival Ltd. I dialled the former, because, when push comes to shove, I’m not a foot fetishist wanting to go to a retrospective exhibition of the lost art of feet on a campsite in Somerset. I just want my feet to be made less painful.

And while we’re at it, I don’t want someone to meet ‘all my real estate needs’ either. I don’t have lots of real estate needs, plural. I just have one. I want to sell my flat. That’s one need. Singular.

I think what I’m trying to say is that I have a natural aversion to companies who use hyperbole.

This goes for supermarket food with messages on it. If I see a loaf of bread bearing the legend ‘Love Life!’ I will actively throw this loaf back down on the shelf and pick up another one that says nothing more presumptuous than ‘wholemeal’. I don’t want my bread to start lecturing me about how I live. For goodness sake, bread, hush your mouth. I’m up to here with people’s opinions. I don’t need the opinion of a loaf of bread, or a packet of raisins for that matter.

Similarly, if I see a little van going down the A3 bravely advertising: ‘Dave’s Drains. Call 07856…’ then I will note him down for future reference and call him before I call ‘Plumb-Angels — Keeping Your Home Happy!’ on the basis that my home has no right to start demanding happiness. I can barely keep any humans happy without worrying about my home wanting to be happy. It’s all too much.

And so because everything is so blooming full of itself, and nothing says what it really is any more, I dialled Balham Footcare and a nice, quiet, sensible man answered and listened to me describe how I can barely put my feet to the ground and then said: ‘You might want to go and see your doctor.’ Which was the one thing I was hoping he wouldn’t say, because since my local GP shut down and moved me to another one miles away, I have noticed that the new practice never answers the phone. And there is no parking anywhere near it. My home is the nearest place to park and my home is in the neighbouring suburb.

And so I sit on the phone dialling and redialling and listening to recorded messages, realising that although I can’t walk, I will have to walk to the doctor’s surgery to demand an appointment to ask him why I can’t walk. And in all likelihood, he won’t know, because no NHS GP has ever known anything I have asked him or her about anything, ever. And quite possibly, he or she will tell me to ring a podiatrist. Balham Footcare, for example.

As such, it might not be that ludicrous to go on a diet, take a sachet of Bute, and see if this isn’t just a spot of laminitis.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , , ,
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

growup

The American way of murder: investigating the deaths of children and teenagers in the USA

notes-on-459605990

The best – and worst – places for a V&A assignation

2409newfreeman-1

Decomposing women, preserved nipples & putrefaction: Flesh at York Art Gallery reviewed

heckler_24-09-16

Nicholas Serota will be remembered not as a modern Medici but as a new Disney

Cartoons

‘I thought you put him in here!’
‘I thought you put him in here!’
‘What do you mean, we’re “typical middle-aged men in lycra”?’
‘What do you mean, we’re “typical middle-aged men in lycra”?’
‘Can’t you see I’m running a start-up from this table?’
‘Can’t you see I’m running a start-up from this table?’
‘I’ll take it!’
‘I’ll take it!’
‘Before I talk to him, check him for migrants.’
‘Before I talk to him, check him for migrants.’
‘I must stop checking my messages in the middle of the night.’
‘I must stop checking my messages in the middle of the night.’
‘I don’t know much about arse but I know what I like.’
‘I don’t know much about arse but I know what I like.’
‘The prisoner is complaining that the prison uniform makes him look fat.’
‘The prisoner is complaining that the prison uniform makes him look fat.’
barbarians
bayeux
eating
‘We will kill all infidels except for David Cameron.’
‘We will kill all infidels except for David Cameron.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close