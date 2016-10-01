Black to play. This position is a variation from Gelfand-Mamedyarov, Tal Memorial Blitz 2016. Black has various strong moves but only one forces checkmate. Can you see it? Answers to me at The Spectator by Tuesday 4 October or via email to victoria@spectator.co.uk. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.
Last week’s solution 1 Qxg6
Last week’s winner Patrick Dunn-Walsh, London E2
