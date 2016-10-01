Rigan wizard

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

Please note: Previously subscribers used a 'WebID' to log into the website. Your subscriber number is not the same as the WebID. Please ensure you use the subscriber number when you link your subscription.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Chess

Rigan wizard

chess

1 October 2016

9:00 AM

1 October 2016

9:00 AM

Mikhail Tal, the Wizard from Riga, was one of the most devastating tacticians in the history of chess. His rise to become world champion was meteoric and included an equally devastating first prize in the 1959 Candidates tournament as well as demolition of the incumbent champion Mikhail Botvinnik in their 1960 title contest.
 
Tal’s forte was the creation of inexhaustible attacking potential that was almost impossible to refute. Harry Golombek, then the Times chess correspondent, related an anecdote about this week’s game in his book Fourth Candidates Tournament (Hardinge Simpole): ‘Tal sacrificed a piece for an attack that certainly should not have been sufficient. All seemed over and I had left the scene to type out my report, giving the result as Smyslov 1 Tal 0, when the assistant director of the tournament came to me and said Smyslov had resigned. In fact, Smyslov’s last move was a complete blunder, throwing away the game. I had to rewrite my report whilst the Russian journalist who had already informed Moscow that Tal had lost had to contact Moscow again by telephone and eat his words.’

As I write the Tal Memorial tournament is in progress in Moscow. This week’s puzzle was selected from the preliminary blitz section, which determines colours in the main event.
 
Tal-Smyslov: Candidates Tournament 1959; Sicilian Defence
 
1 e4 c5 2 Nf3 d6 3 d4 cxd4 4 Nxd4 Nf6 5 Nc3 e6 6 Be2 a6 7 0-0 Nbd7 8 f4 b5 9 Bf3 Bb7 10 a3 Qc7 11 Qe1 Be7 12 Kh1 12 e5 would be bad on account of 12 … dxe5 13 Bxb7 Qxb7 14 fxe5 Bc5. 12 … Rb8 Further protecting the bishop puts a stop to White’s plans for e4-e5. 13 b3 0-0 14 Bb2 Rfe8 15 Qg3 Bf8 16 Rae1 Preparing to play e4-e5 but Black strikes first. 16 … e5 17 Nf5 Kh8 18 Qh4 exf4 19 Qxf4 Ne5 20 Re3 g6 21 Nh6 Bg7 (see diagram 1) 22 Nd5 This leaves White struggling. He should prefer 22 Be2 with an equal position. 22 … Nxd5 23 exd5 f6 Not 23 … Qxc2 when 24 Nxf7+ Nxf7 25 Qxf7 wins. 24 Be4 This is unsound as White gains insufficient compensation for the piece. He had to try 24 Qh4 although after 24 … Nxf3 25 Rexf3 f5 Black has a fine position. 24 … g5 25 Qf5 Bxh6 26 Qxf6+ Bg7 27 Qf5 If 27 Qxg5 Rf8 is winning for Black. 27 … Ng6 28 Rh3 Bxb2 29 Qxg6 Re7 30 Rh6 Rg8 Not the natural 30 … Rbe8 on account of 31 Rxh7+ 31 Qf5 Bc8 32 Qf3 g4 32 … Qc3 also wins easily, e.g. 33 Bxh7 Qxf3 34 Be4+ Kg7 35 Rh7+ Kf8 36 Rxf3+ Ke8 and White has run out of steam. 33 Qd3 Be5 34 c4 bxc4 35 bxc4 Reg7 36 c5 dxc5 37 d6 Qa7 38 Bd5 Rd8 39 Qe4 Bd4 40 Qf4 Rgd7 (see diagram 2) A terrible blunder that loses at once. Black could win with 40 … Rdg8 41 Bxg8 Rxg8 or the cold-blooded 40 … Qd7, meeting 41 Qf8+ with 41 … Rg8. 41 Rf6 Black resigns There is no defence to 42 Rf8+ as 41 … Bxf6 42 Qxf6+ Rg7 43 Qxd8+ mates. White also had another beautiful win with 41 Rg6 when 41 … hxg6 42 Qh6+ Rh7 43 Rf8+ also leads to mate.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

growup

The American way of murder: investigating the deaths of children and teenagers in the USA

notes-on-459605990

The best – and worst – places for a V&A assignation

2409newfreeman-1

Decomposing women, preserved nipples & putrefaction: Flesh at York Art Gallery reviewed

heckler_24-09-16

Nicholas Serota will be remembered not as a modern Medici but as a new Disney

Cartoons

‘I thought you put him in here!’
‘I thought you put him in here!’
‘What do you mean, we’re “typical middle-aged men in lycra”?’
‘What do you mean, we’re “typical middle-aged men in lycra”?’
‘Can’t you see I’m running a start-up from this table?’
‘Can’t you see I’m running a start-up from this table?’
‘I’ll take it!’
‘I’ll take it!’
‘Before I talk to him, check him for migrants.’
‘Before I talk to him, check him for migrants.’
‘I must stop checking my messages in the middle of the night.’
‘I must stop checking my messages in the middle of the night.’
‘I don’t know much about arse but I know what I like.’
‘I don’t know much about arse but I know what I like.’
‘The prisoner is complaining that the prison uniform makes him look fat.’
‘The prisoner is complaining that the prison uniform makes him look fat.’
barbarians
bayeux
eating
‘We will kill all infidels except for David Cameron.’
‘We will kill all infidels except for David Cameron.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close