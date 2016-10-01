The metropolitan elite must lead the way

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

Please note: Previously subscribers used a 'WebID' to log into the website. Your subscriber number is not the same as the WebID. Please ensure you use the subscriber number when you link your subscription.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Matthew Parris

The metropolitan elite must lead the way

And both main parties should be wary of a membership boom

Matthew Parris

1 October 2016

9:00 AM

1 October 2016

9:00 AM

How does one join the Liberal Metro-politan Elite? What should be the qualifications? I must be an LME member because literally thousands of my readers have (over the years) told me so. They don’t mean it kindly, but I take it kindly. ‘Elite’ means ‘the best’, I should hate to be called illiberal, and I have a nice flat near central London.

How, though, do we LMEs maintain the exclusivity of our club? The 48 per cent of voters who voted Remain will soon be hammering on our door for admission, plus (I’ll bet) a fair few repentant former Leavers too. But the elite cannot by definition comprise more than 49 per cent of the population, and as someone once observed: ‘Think how stupid the average person is, and realise half of them are stupider than that.’ We’d be swamped.

I have long proposed that membership of the LME should be by invitation only. For an exclusive club this is the only way. However, following Labour’s lead, I think we might form a Liberal Metropolitan Elite Supporters grouping — a sort of penumbra to the elite, to cheer us from the outside. We would not let them in, though, or let them vote.

And my peregrinations this autumn to the party conferences are persuading me that our mainstream political parties, too, should become more picky about their grassroots. Who you keep out should be more important than how many you let in, and the recent expansion in party membership is much to be regretted. All three parties would benefit from shrinking their memberships.

It seems like forever that we in British political commentary have been bewailing the citizenry’s waning enthusiasm for joining political parties. Now, and all at once, the long, slow decline of national party membership from its peak in the 1950s has been thrown into reverse. Ordinary people are subscribing again in substantial numbers.

[Alt-Text]


And look what happens. The Liberal Democratic party is reverting to the soft-left, pavement-pounding, leaflet-delivering localist agitpropery in which it was mired before coalition. The Tories are being threatened by that most ghastly of prospects: a coming home of all the loons who left to join Ukip. And Labour, urged on by hundreds of thousands of new crackpot-socialist recruits, has gone stark raving bonkers.

The paradox of internal party democracy is that it exerts a profoundly anti-democratic influence on policy. By placing power in the hands of enthusiasts it tends to isolate a party from what the apathetic majority of the citizenry think; and the apathetic majority are the people a mainstream party needs to bear in mind if it is to win elections.

A party experiencing a sudden rush of would-be activists should be very afraid: there is probably something wrong with them. The danger is particularly intense when — as is the case today — a wholesale reselection of prospective parliamentary candidates by all three parties looms. The boundary changes (and the reduction in the number of MPs) to which this government is committed will see to that. For both Labour and the Conservatives, though for different reasons, these reselections will come at an unfortunate time. Unless (per impossibile) Theresa May has sorted everything out by then, the Tories will be obsessing about what Brexit means. Feelings, and ill-feeling, will be running high. Conservative activists will be divided between supporters of ‘hard Brexit’, supporters of ‘soft Brexit’ and Conservatives who just want to call the whole thing off. Reselections will be horrible, bitter occasions. And I believe that by then — unless Conservative Central Office is careful — the membership will have been considerably swollen by former Ukip supporters coming back, many with the specific intention of ‘keeping Theresa honest’.

Paul Sykes, the wealthy former Tory donor who defected to Ukip, has had the gall to try to dictate the terms on which he might return. The man who helped fund an outfit which put up candidates against the Conservative party at the last election is braying that ‘if we’ (by which he means the hard Brexiteers) ‘are betrayed, the people of Britain will be able to see our campaign posters from the moon’. The new Tory chairman, Sir Patrick McLoughlin, should tell him it is for the Conservative party, not Mr Sykes, to dictate the terms of his return.

Here’s a presentiment. Nigel Farage will abandon the sinking hulk of Ukip, and team up with that party’s backer, Aaron Banks, to form an organisation Mr Banks has already described. They will (I predict) insist it is not a party. They’ll call it a ‘movement’ and will not (I predict) run candidates: not, at least, against the Conservative party. On that basis they will demand that Tory members be allowed to join their movement, as we’ve been able to join (say) the Bow Group, Bright Blue, the Tory Reform Group or No Turning Back.

Nukip should be sent packing. If necessary Ukip should be declared a proscribed organisation, and recent membership an automatic disqualification. Otherwise we may well see in the Tory party a reflection of what Labour has seen with Momentum. I believe (on no evidence) that Nigel Farage’s long-held ambition is to be a Conservative MP. The very thought curdles milk. Heaven defend us from rapidly expanding Conservative grassroots: it is all too clear what compost will be nourishing them.

The Parliamentary Labour Party knows the danger well. As many as 300,000 new members have joined since Jeremy Corbyn became leader, more than doubling Labour’s membership. Can anyone but a hardcore socialist deny that the party would be in a better place today if they never had?

So let the Liberal Metropolitan Elite lead the way. No enthusiasts, thank you. Or we Conservatives may look back to another time — a mellow time when the average age of party activists grew a year older with every passing year, while Lady Fortescue was literally wheeled out to judge the marrows, and Colonel Smythe stuffed envelopes he was now too lame to deliver — and sigh ‘Those were the days.’ God spare our parties from the people joining them.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , , ,

You might also like

(Photo: Getty)

Labour is dying. Time to move on
(Photo: Getty)

For the first time in my life, I feel ashamed to be British
Deutsche Bank Building Frankfurt Germany

If Deutsche Bank goes down without a bailout, I really will eat my hat
Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton Holds Primary Night Event In Florida

Yes, Donald Trump is grotesque. But I will never vote for Hillary Clinton
ve

Solidarity for Venezuela at Labour conference

Jeremy Corbyn is ‘relaxed’ about migration. He might not be after the next election
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

growup

The American way of murder: investigating the deaths of children and teenagers in the USA

notes-on-459605990

The best – and worst – places for a V&A assignation

2409newfreeman-1

Decomposing women, preserved nipples & putrefaction: Flesh at York Art Gallery reviewed

heckler_24-09-16

Nicholas Serota will be remembered not as a modern Medici but as a new Disney

Cartoons

‘I thought you put him in here!’
‘I thought you put him in here!’
‘What do you mean, we’re “typical middle-aged men in lycra”?’
‘What do you mean, we’re “typical middle-aged men in lycra”?’
‘Can’t you see I’m running a start-up from this table?’
‘Can’t you see I’m running a start-up from this table?’
‘I’ll take it!’
‘I’ll take it!’
‘Before I talk to him, check him for migrants.’
‘Before I talk to him, check him for migrants.’
‘I must stop checking my messages in the middle of the night.’
‘I must stop checking my messages in the middle of the night.’
‘I don’t know much about arse but I know what I like.’
‘I don’t know much about arse but I know what I like.’
‘The prisoner is complaining that the prison uniform makes him look fat.’
‘The prisoner is complaining that the prison uniform makes him look fat.’
barbarians
bayeux
eating
‘We will kill all infidels except for David Cameron.’
‘We will kill all infidels except for David Cameron.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close